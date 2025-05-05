2025 FIM Junior GP Championships
Round One – Estoril
The FIM JuniorGP World Championship kicked off season 2025 in Estoril with six races across the three classes, Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) dominating in JuniorGP, Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork XTI Boscoscuro Team) claiming top honours in the Moto2 European Championship races with a win a-piece.
In the European Talent Cup, victories went to Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), with Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) taking a memorable maiden win in the Stock European Championship.
JuniorGP
The sole JuniorGP race of the day was the Brian Uriarte show. The young Spaniard, who had topped every session except qualifying, led from start to finish, crossing the line with a commanding 7.931-second advantage.
Behind him, a fierce three-way battle for the remaining podium places unfolded between polesitter Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI), and Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0).
The trio traded positions over 16 intense laps, but the fight was settled on the final lap when O’Gorman clipped the back of Salmela and crashed out. That handed second place to Danish and third to Salmela.
Sole Aussie in the JuniorGP class was Marianos Nikolis, who didn’t have a great start to the season, crashing in Free Practice, and then having to line up from P26 after failing to find his rythm in qualifying.
JuniorGP Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat/Bike
|Gap
|1
|BRIAN URIARTE
|SPA/KTM
|27:45.045
|2
|HAKIM DANISH
|MAL/KTM
|+7.931
|3
|RICO SALMELA
|FIN/HON
|+10.403
|4
|LEONARDO ZANNI
|ITA/KTM
|+14.400
|5
|GIULIO PUGLIESE
|ITA/CFM
|+16.557
|6
|DAVID GONZÁLEZ
|SPA/KTM
|+16.574
|7
|MARCO MORELLI
|ARG/HON
|+16.628
|8
|ZEN MITANI
|JPN/HON
|+16.698
|9
|JOEL ESTEBAN
|SPA/CFM
|+16.836
|10
|LEO RAMMERSTORFER
|AUT/KTM
|+16.919
|11
|EVAN BELFORD
|GBR/HON
|+17.135
|12
|KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG
|THA/HON
|+23.788
|13
|ENZO BELLON
|FRA/KTM
|+34.399
|14
|LEONARDO ABRUZZO
|ITA/KTM
|+34.409
|15
|KEVIN FARKAS
|HUN/KTM
|+37.592
|16
|KOTARO UCHIUMI
|JPN/KTM
|+42.555
|17
|LUCAS BROWN
|GBR/HON
|+45.978
|18
|ERIK MICHIELON
|ITA/KTM
|+49.405
|19
|OWEN VAN TRIGT
|NED/KTM
|+49.602
|20
|EDOARDO LIGUORI
|ITA/KTM
|+49.741
|21
|EDOARDO BERTOLA
|ITA/KTM
|+1:12.606
|Retired
|CASEY O’GORMAN
|IRL/HON
|DODO BOGGIO
|ITA/KTM
|VEDA PRATAMA
|INA/HON
|PAU ALSINA
|SPA/HON
|JESÚS RÍOS
|SPA/KTM
|KRISTIAN DANIEL JR
|USA/KTM
|SULLIVAN MOUNSEY
|GBR/CFM
|MARIANOS NIKOLIS
|AUS/KTM
|KGOPOTSO MONONYANE
|RSA/KTM
|LUCA AGOSTINELLI
|VIE/KTM
|JEREMI WOJCIECHOWSKI
|POL/KTM
JuniorGP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat/Man.
|Total
|1
|Brian Uriarte
|SPA/KTM
|25
|2
|Hakim Danish
|MAL/KTM
|20
|3
|Rico Salmela
|FIN/HONDA
|16
|4
|Leonardo Zanni
|ITA/KTM
|13
|5
|Giulio Pugliese
|ITA/CFMOTO
|11
|6
|David Gonzalez
|SPA/KTM
|10
|7
|Marco Morelli
|ARG/HONDA
|9
|8
|Zen Mitani
|JPN/HONDA
|8
|9
|Joel Esteban
|SPA/CFMOTO
|7
|10
|Leo Rammerstorfer
|AUT/KTM
|6
|11
|Evan Belford
|GBR/HONDA
|5
|12
|Kiattisak Singhapong
|THA/HONDA
|4
|13
|Enzo Bellon
|FRA/KTM
|3
|14
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA/KTM
|2
|15
|Kevin Farkas
|HUN/KTM
|1
Moto2 European Championship
Race 1 in Moto2 delivered high drama. Both Alberto Ferrandez and Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TeyRacing) crashed out while leading comfortably, allowing Unai Orradre to seize the opportunity and secure his third class victory.
Polesitter Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TEY Racing) held off Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing) for second, though both finished well behind the winner.
Aussie Harrison Voight retired from race one and wouldn’t reappear for race two.
Harrison Voight
Solid start to round one qualifying 6th, I was confident that I can start off the season in a good way with the new team although unfortunately I’m walking away disappointed and banged up.. Opening lap of race1 I got caught out by touching a wet patch while sitting in 5th, unfortunately the outcome is that I have fractured my hand.. Im frustrated with myself cause having DNF’s in this championship is so costly.. On a positive note, I’m happy with the form and progression we are making. I’m eager to get back on it and taking all the positives from the weekend. Until then, small surgery and recover as much as possible to come back on where we left off. Thank you to Cardos Racing, my family and everyone that supports me.”
In Race 2, Ferrandez bounced back with a flawless ride, controlling the race from the start and cruising to a dominant victory.
Orradre and Mongiardo completed the podium with confident performances.
Moto2 European Championship Race 1 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|28:34.269
|2
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|+11.643
|3
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+11.925
|4
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+12.474
|5
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|SPA
|+14.271
|6
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|+17.922
|7
|OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+26.905
|8
|MILAN PAWELEC
|POL
|+37.193
|9
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|+37.198
|10
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+37.232
|11
|ENEJ KRSEVAN
|SLO
|+50.002
|12
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|+53.907
|13
|LORENZO FELLON
|FRA
|+1:13.042
|14
|JOSH WHATLEY
|GBR
|1 Lap
|15
|LORENZO SOMMARIVA
|ITA
|1 Lap
|16
|ABDULLA ALQUBAISI
|QAT
|1 Lap
|17
|ROSSI ATTILA MOOR
|USA
|1 Lap
|18
|GEOFFREY EMMANUEL
|IND
|1 Lap
|19
|JONA EISENKOLB
|GER
|1 Lap
|20
|FRANCISCO J PALOMERA
|SPA
|1 Lap
|21
|JUAN P URIOSTEGUI
|MEX
|2 Laps
|22
|CRISTIAN LOLLI
|ITA
|3 Laps
|Retired
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|JOHAN GIMBERT
|FRA
|MARIO MAYOR
|SPA
|DEMIS MIHAILA
|ROU
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URU
|HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT
|AUS
Moto2 European Championship Race 2 Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Gap
|1
|ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ
|SPA
|28:08.420
|2
|UNAI ORRADRE
|SPA
|+5.570
|3
|FRANCESCO MONGIARDO
|ITA
|+8.540
|4
|MILAN PAWELEC
|POL
|+9.811
|5
|ALBERTO SURRA
|ITA
|+17.084
|6
|ERIC FERNÁNDEZ
|SPA
|+17.399
|7
|XABI ZURUTUZA
|SPA
|+18.305
|8
|OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+18.838
|9
|YERAY RUIZ
|SPA
|+19.805
|10
|FRANCISCO J PALOMERA
|SPA
|+26.550
|11
|JOHAN GIMBERT
|FRA
|+26.576
|12
|ROBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|+28.834
|13
|ROSSI ATTILA MOOR
|USA
|+32.033
|14
|ALESSANDRO MOROSI
|ITA
|+33.574
|15
|ENEJ KRSEVAN
|SLO
|+33.838
|16
|LORENZO FELLON
|FRA
|+37.292
|17
|BORJA JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|+39.447
|18
|ABDULLA ALQUBAISI
|QAT
|+56.943
|19
|CRISTIAN LOLLI
|ITA
|+1:20.553
|20
|JUAN P URIOSTEGUI
|MEX
|+1:28.931
|21
|LORENZO SOMMARIVA
|ITA
|+1:30.219
|22
|JONA EISENKOLB
|GER
|1 Lap
|23
|OLA NESBAKKEN GRANSHAGEN
|NOR
|1 Lap
|Retired
|DANIEL MUÑOZ
|SPA
|GEOFFREY EMMANUEL
|IND
|MARIO MAYOR
|SPA
|JOSH WHATLEY
|GBR
|FACUNDO LLAMBIAS
|URU
|MATTIA VOLPI
|ITA
|ADRIÁN CRUCES
|SPA
|MARCO TAPIA
|SPA
|DEMIS MIHAILA
|ROU
Moto2 European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|45
|2
|Francesco Mongiardo
|ITA
|36
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|27
|4
|Alberto Ferrandez
|SPA
|25
|5
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|22
|6
|Milan Pawelec
|POL
|21
|7
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|17
|8
|Yeray Ruiz
|SPA
|13
|9
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|11
|10
|Eric Fernandez
|SPA
|10
|11
|Marco Tapia
|SPA
|10
|12
|Alessandro Morosi
|ITA
|9
|13
|Francisco J Palomera
|SPA
|6
|14
|Enej Krsevan
|SLO
|6
|15
|Johan Gimbert
|FRA
|5
|16
|Roberto Garcia
|SPA
|4
|17
|Borja Jimenez
|SPA
|4
|18
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|3
|19
|Rossi Attila Moor
|USA
|3
Stock European Championship Race
The opening round of the Stock European Championship closed the day with more late-race fireworks. Iker Garcia started from pole but lost out early to Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglise).
Garcia regrouped, retook the lead, and pulled clear to score his maiden victory. Behind him, the battle for the podium raged until the final moments.
Gomez held on for second, while Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) edged out Tibor Varga (IUM Motorsports SL) and Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team) for third.
It was a better weekend for the Aussies in the European Stock class, Archie McDonald finishing fifth, fighting for podium contention, while Declan Van Rosmalen finished 18th, not far off points.
Archie McDonald
“We are so close!.. After today’s race of battling for second position, we are already up the front but not all the way to what we want to be, it’s only the beginning of the season so we have time to find what’s missing for the next race at Jerez in 1 months time, never give up!”
Stock European Championship Race Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|IKER GARCIA
|SPA
|27:15.802
|2
|BORJA GÓMEZ
|SPA
|+4.552
|3
|JACOPO CRETARO
|ITA
|+4.736
|4
|TIBOR VARGA
|HUN
|+4.875
|5
|ARCHIE MCDONALD
|AUS
|+5.000
|6
|LORENZO DALLA PORTA
|ITA
|+17.139
|7
|JOAN DIAZ
|SPA
|+17.177
|8
|DAVID JIMÉNEZ
|SPA
|+17.555
|9
|ALBERTO GARCÍA
|SPA
|+17.564
|10
|AMANUEL BRINTON
|GBR
|+20.006
|11
|BLAI TRIAS
|SPA
|+20.057
|12
|DAVID SANCHIS
|SPA
|+22.034
|13
|FRAN RUIZ
|SPA
|+23.528
|14
|BENCE KECSKÉS
|HUN
|+26.151
|15
|RUBÉN ROMERO
|SPA
|+28.339
|16
|ÁLVARO FUERTES
|SPA
|+28.625
|17
|GONÇALO CAPOTE
|POR
|+37.729
|18
|DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN
|AUS
|+41.380
|19
|JAVIER DEL OLMO
|SPA
|+43.210
|20
|YERAY SAIZ
|SPA
|+43.335
|21
|NICHOLAS BEVILACQUA
|ITA
|+44.930
|22
|PIER VENTURINI
|ITA
|+52.485
|23
|SVIATOSLAV PYLYPENKO
|UKR
|+58.020
|24
|ANDREA BETTIN
|ITA
|+58.544
|25
|RODRIGO VALENTE
|POR
|+1:01.022
|26
|CRISTIAN DARLIANO
|ITA
|+1:26.360
|27
|CARLOS VALLE
|SPA
|+1:29.731
|Retired
|FILIPPO FULIGNI
|ITA
|JOAN SANTOS
|SPA
|KYLIAN NESTOLA
|SWI
|CHARLY MALTERRE
|FRA
|ALFONSO GUSTAVO LINARES
|COL
Stock European Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|Iker Garcia
|SPA
|25
|2
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|20
|3
|Jacopo Cretaro
|ITA
|16
|4
|Tibor Erik Varga
|HUN
|13
|5
|Archie Bob McDonald
|AUS
|11
|6
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|10
|7
|Joan Diaz
|SPA
|9
|8
|David Jimenez
|SPA
|8
|9
|Alberto Garcia
|SPA
|7
|10
|Amanuel David Brinton
|GBR
|6
|11
|Blai Trias
|SPA
|5
|12
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|4
|13
|Fran Ruiz
|SPA
|3
|14
|Bence Kecskés
|HUN
|2
|15
|Rubén Romero
|SPA
|1
European Talent Cup
Fernando Bujosa opened his 2025 account with a runaway win in Race 1, taking the holeshot and never looking back.
Carlos Cano, the reigning champion and polesitter, crashed out while battling with Alex Longarela Snipers (IGAXTeam), promoting Longarela to second.
Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia Dream Racing Junior Team) snatched third from Travis Borg (Gryd – Mlav Racing) after a dramatic final corner.
Race 2 saw Cano and Bujosa go head-to-head in a thrilling contest that came down to the final corner.
Cano executed a perfect move to take the win, with Bujosa finishing second—only to be disqualified post-race due to a technical infringement.
That elevated Gonzalo Perez to second and Alex Longarela – the now Championship leader – to third.
European Talent Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|FERNANDO BUJOSA
|SPA
|30:08.994
|2
|ALEX LONGARELA
|SPA
|+1.904
|3
|KIANDRA RAMADHIPA
|INA
|+25.215
|4
|ALVARO LUCAS
|SPA
|+28.738
|5
|TRAVIS BORG
|MLT
|+30.545
|6
|EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+30.847
|7
|IZAN RODRÍGUEZ
|SPA
|+30.975
|8
|FYNN KRATOCHWIL
|GER
|+35.794
|9
|MATHIAS TAMBURINI
|ITA
|+41.235
|10
|CRISTIAN BORRELLI
|ITA
|+41.236
|11
|KERMAN TINEZ
|VEN
|+41.676
|12
|YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN
|KGZ
|+41.810
|13
|JURRIEN VAN CRUGTEN
|NED
|+44.254
|14
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+48.542
|15
|EVAN BOXBERGER
|FRA
|+48.632
|16
|KIYANO VEIJER
|NED
|+48.919
|17
|MATTEO GABARRINI
|ITA
|+1:04.604
|18
|AFONSO ALMEIDA
|POR
|+1:04.671
|19
|NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV
|BUL
|+1:29.507
|20
|ALFONSI DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|1 Lap
|21
|ALBERTO ENRÍQUEZ
|ECU
|1 Lap
|22
|MATEO MARULANDA
|COL
|2 Laps
European Talent Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Gap
|1
|CARLOS CANO
|SPA
|26:58.436
|2
|GONZALO PÉREZ
|SPA
|+7.409
|3
|ALEX LONGARELA
|SPA
|+7.856
|4
|ALVARO LUCAS
|SPA
|+7.881
|5
|FYNN KRATOCHWIL
|GER
|+10.336
|6
|YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN
|KGZ
|+10.359
|7
|MATEO MARULANDA
|COL
|+10.609
|8
|MATTEO GABARRINI
|ITA
|+10.618
|9
|KERMAN TINEZ
|VEN
|+10.800
|10
|IZAN RODRÍGUEZ
|SPA
|+10.924
|11
|ALFONSI DAQUIGAN
|PHI
|+25.613
|12
|EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ
|SPA
|+25.643
|13
|NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV
|BUL
|+25.710
|14
|RÉMY GEORGES SANJUAN
|FRA
|+33.983
|15
|ALBERTO ENRÍQUEZ
|ECU
|+34.061
|16
|MATHIAS TAMBURINI
|ITA
|+34.254
|17
|GIONATA BARBAGALLO
|ITA
|+34.295
|18
|ANTOINE NATIVI
|FRA
|+35.444
|19
|EVAN BOXBERGER
|FRA
|+37.516
|20
|KIYANO VEIJER
|NED
|+39.412
European Talent Cup Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Total
|1
|Alex Longarela
|SPA
|36
|2
|Álvaro Lucas
|SPA
|26
|3
|Carlos Cano
|SPA
|25
|4
|Fernando Bujosa
|SPA
|25
|5
|Gonzalo Perez
|SPA
|22
|6
|Fynn Kratochwil
|GER
|19
|7
|Kiandra Ramadhipa
|INA
|16
|8
|Izan Rodriguez
|SPA
|15
|9
|Yaroslav Karpushin
|KGZ
|14
|10
|Eduardo Gutierrez
|SPA
|14
|11
|Kerman Tinez
|VEN
|12
|12
|Travis Borg
|MLT
|11
|13
|Mateo Marulanda
|COL
|9
|14
|Matteo Gabarrini
|ITA
|8
|15
|Cristian Borrelli
|ITA
|7
|16
|Mathias Tamburini
|ITA
|6
|17
|Alfonsi Daquigan
|PHI
|5
|18
|Nikola Miroslalov
|BUL
|3
|19
|Jurrien Van Crugten
|NED
|3
Next stop: the legendary Jerez.