2025 FIM Junior GP Championships

Round One – Estoril

The FIM JuniorGP World Championship kicked off season 2025 in Estoril with six races across the three classes, Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) dominating in JuniorGP, Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork XTI Boscoscuro Team) claiming top honours in the Moto2 European Championship races with a win a-piece.

In the European Talent Cup, victories went to Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), with Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) taking a memorable maiden win in the Stock European Championship.

JuniorGP

The sole JuniorGP race of the day was the Brian Uriarte show. The young Spaniard, who had topped every session except qualifying, led from start to finish, crossing the line with a commanding 7.931-second advantage.

Behind him, a fierce three-way battle for the remaining podium places unfolded between polesitter Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI), and Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0).

The trio traded positions over 16 intense laps, but the fight was settled on the final lap when O’Gorman clipped the back of Salmela and crashed out. That handed second place to Danish and third to Salmela.

Sole Aussie in the JuniorGP class was Marianos Nikolis, who didn’t have a great start to the season, crashing in Free Practice, and then having to line up from P26 after failing to find his rythm in qualifying.

JuniorGP Race Results

Pos Rider Nat/Bike Gap 1 BRIAN URIARTE SPA/KTM 27:45.045 2 HAKIM DANISH MAL/KTM +7.931 3 RICO SALMELA FIN/HON +10.403 4 LEONARDO ZANNI ITA/KTM +14.400 5 GIULIO PUGLIESE ITA/CFM +16.557 6 DAVID GONZÁLEZ SPA/KTM +16.574 7 MARCO MORELLI ARG/HON +16.628 8 ZEN MITANI JPN/HON +16.698 9 JOEL ESTEBAN SPA/CFM +16.836 10 LEO RAMMERSTORFER AUT/KTM +16.919 11 EVAN BELFORD GBR/HON +17.135 12 KIATTISAK SINGHAPONG THA/HON +23.788 13 ENZO BELLON FRA/KTM +34.399 14 LEONARDO ABRUZZO ITA/KTM +34.409 15 KEVIN FARKAS HUN/KTM +37.592 16 KOTARO UCHIUMI JPN/KTM +42.555 17 LUCAS BROWN GBR/HON +45.978 18 ERIK MICHIELON ITA/KTM +49.405 19 OWEN VAN TRIGT NED/KTM +49.602 20 EDOARDO LIGUORI ITA/KTM +49.741 21 EDOARDO BERTOLA ITA/KTM +1:12.606 Retired CASEY O’GORMAN IRL/HON DODO BOGGIO ITA/KTM VEDA PRATAMA INA/HON PAU ALSINA SPA/HON JESÚS RÍOS SPA/KTM KRISTIAN DANIEL JR USA/KTM SULLIVAN MOUNSEY GBR/CFM MARIANOS NIKOLIS AUS/KTM KGOPOTSO MONONYANE RSA/KTM LUCA AGOSTINELLI VIE/KTM JEREMI WOJCIECHOWSKI POL/KTM

JuniorGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat/Man. Total 1 Brian Uriarte SPA/KTM 25 2 Hakim Danish MAL/KTM 20 3 Rico Salmela FIN/HONDA 16 4 Leonardo Zanni ITA/KTM 13 5 Giulio Pugliese ITA/CFMOTO 11 6 David Gonzalez SPA/KTM 10 7 Marco Morelli ARG/HONDA 9 8 Zen Mitani JPN/HONDA 8 9 Joel Esteban SPA/CFMOTO 7 10 Leo Rammerstorfer AUT/KTM 6 11 Evan Belford GBR/HONDA 5 12 Kiattisak Singhapong THA/HONDA 4 13 Enzo Bellon FRA/KTM 3 14 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA/KTM 2 15 Kevin Farkas HUN/KTM 1

Moto2 European Championship

Race 1 in Moto2 delivered high drama. Both Alberto Ferrandez and Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TeyRacing) crashed out while leading comfortably, allowing Unai Orradre to seize the opportunity and secure his third class victory.

Polesitter Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TEY Racing) held off Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing) for second, though both finished well behind the winner.

Aussie Harrison Voight retired from race one and wouldn’t reappear for race two.

Harrison Voight

Solid start to round one qualifying 6th, I was confident that I can start off the season in a good way with the new team although unfortunately I’m walking away disappointed and banged up.. Opening lap of race1 I got caught out by touching a wet patch while sitting in 5th, unfortunately the outcome is that I have fractured my hand.. Im frustrated with myself cause having DNF’s in this championship is so costly.. On a positive note, I’m happy with the form and progression we are making. I’m eager to get back on it and taking all the positives from the weekend. Until then, small surgery and recover as much as possible to come back on where we left off. Thank you to Cardos Racing, my family and everyone that supports me.”

In Race 2, Ferrandez bounced back with a flawless ride, controlling the race from the start and cruising to a dominant victory.

Orradre and Mongiardo completed the podium with confident performances.

Moto2 European Championship Race 1 Result

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 UNAI ORRADRE SPA 28:34.269 2 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA +11.643 3 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +11.925 4 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +12.474 5 DANIEL MUÑOZ SPA +14.271 6 MARCO TAPIA SPA +17.922 7 OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ SPA +26.905 8 MILAN PAWELEC POL +37.193 9 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +37.198 10 YERAY RUIZ SPA +37.232 11 ENEJ KRSEVAN SLO +50.002 12 BORJA JIMÉNEZ SPA +53.907 13 LORENZO FELLON FRA +1:13.042 14 JOSH WHATLEY GBR 1 Lap 15 LORENZO SOMMARIVA ITA 1 Lap 16 ABDULLA ALQUBAISI QAT 1 Lap 17 ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA 1 Lap 18 GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND 1 Lap 19 JONA EISENKOLB GER 1 Lap 20 FRANCISCO J PALOMERA SPA 1 Lap 21 JUAN P URIOSTEGUI MEX 2 Laps 22 CRISTIAN LOLLI ITA 3 Laps Retired ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA MATTIA VOLPI ITA ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA JOHAN GIMBERT FRA MARIO MAYOR SPA DEMIS MIHAILA ROU FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU HARRISON SAMUEL VOIGHT AUS

Moto2 European Championship Race 2 Result

Pos Rider Nat Gap 1 ALBERTO FERRÁNDEZ SPA 28:08.420 2 UNAI ORRADRE SPA +5.570 3 FRANCESCO MONGIARDO ITA +8.540 4 MILAN PAWELEC POL +9.811 5 ALBERTO SURRA ITA +17.084 6 ERIC FERNÁNDEZ SPA +17.399 7 XABI ZURUTUZA SPA +18.305 8 OSCAR GUTIÉRREZ SPA +18.838 9 YERAY RUIZ SPA +19.805 10 FRANCISCO J PALOMERA SPA +26.550 11 JOHAN GIMBERT FRA +26.576 12 ROBERTO GARCÍA SPA +28.834 13 ROSSI ATTILA MOOR USA +32.033 14 ALESSANDRO MOROSI ITA +33.574 15 ENEJ KRSEVAN SLO +33.838 16 LORENZO FELLON FRA +37.292 17 BORJA JIMÉNEZ SPA +39.447 18 ABDULLA ALQUBAISI QAT +56.943 19 CRISTIAN LOLLI ITA +1:20.553 20 JUAN P URIOSTEGUI MEX +1:28.931 21 LORENZO SOMMARIVA ITA +1:30.219 22 JONA EISENKOLB GER 1 Lap 23 OLA NESBAKKEN GRANSHAGEN NOR 1 Lap Retired DANIEL MUÑOZ SPA GEOFFREY EMMANUEL IND MARIO MAYOR SPA JOSH WHATLEY GBR FACUNDO LLAMBIAS URU MATTIA VOLPI ITA ADRIÁN CRUCES SPA MARCO TAPIA SPA DEMIS MIHAILA ROU

Moto2 European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 Unai Orradre SPA 45 2 Francesco Mongiardo ITA 36 3 Alberto Surra ITA 27 4 Alberto Ferrandez SPA 25 5 Xabi Zurutuza SPA 22 6 Milan Pawelec POL 21 7 Oscar Gutierrez SPA 17 8 Yeray Ruiz SPA 13 9 Daniel Muñoz SPA 11 10 Eric Fernandez SPA 10 11 Marco Tapia SPA 10 12 Alessandro Morosi ITA 9 13 Francisco J Palomera SPA 6 14 Enej Krsevan SLO 6 15 Johan Gimbert FRA 5 16 Roberto Garcia SPA 4 17 Borja Jimenez SPA 4 18 Lorenzo Fellon FRA 3 19 Rossi Attila Moor USA 3

Stock European Championship Race

The opening round of the Stock European Championship closed the day with more late-race fireworks. Iker Garcia started from pole but lost out early to Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglise).

Garcia regrouped, retook the lead, and pulled clear to score his maiden victory. Behind him, the battle for the podium raged until the final moments.

Gomez held on for second, while Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) edged out Tibor Varga (IUM Motorsports SL) and Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team) for third.

It was a better weekend for the Aussies in the European Stock class, Archie McDonald finishing fifth, fighting for podium contention, while Declan Van Rosmalen finished 18th, not far off points.

Archie McDonald

“We are so close!.. After today’s race of battling for second position, we are already up the front but not all the way to what we want to be, it’s only the beginning of the season so we have time to find what’s missing for the next race at Jerez in 1 months time, never give up!”

Stock European Championship Race Result

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 IKER GARCIA SPA 27:15.802 2 BORJA GÓMEZ SPA +4.552 3 JACOPO CRETARO ITA +4.736 4 TIBOR VARGA HUN +4.875 5 ARCHIE MCDONALD AUS +5.000 6 LORENZO DALLA PORTA ITA +17.139 7 JOAN DIAZ SPA +17.177 8 DAVID JIMÉNEZ SPA +17.555 9 ALBERTO GARCÍA SPA +17.564 10 AMANUEL BRINTON GBR +20.006 11 BLAI TRIAS SPA +20.057 12 DAVID SANCHIS SPA +22.034 13 FRAN RUIZ SPA +23.528 14 BENCE KECSKÉS HUN +26.151 15 RUBÉN ROMERO SPA +28.339 16 ÁLVARO FUERTES SPA +28.625 17 GONÇALO CAPOTE POR +37.729 18 DECLAN VAN ROSMALEN AUS +41.380 19 JAVIER DEL OLMO SPA +43.210 20 YERAY SAIZ SPA +43.335 21 NICHOLAS BEVILACQUA ITA +44.930 22 PIER VENTURINI ITA +52.485 23 SVIATOSLAV PYLYPENKO UKR +58.020 24 ANDREA BETTIN ITA +58.544 25 RODRIGO VALENTE POR +1:01.022 26 CRISTIAN DARLIANO ITA +1:26.360 27 CARLOS VALLE SPA +1:29.731 Retired FILIPPO FULIGNI ITA JOAN SANTOS SPA KYLIAN NESTOLA SWI CHARLY MALTERRE FRA ALFONSO GUSTAVO LINARES COL

Stock European Championship Points

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 Iker Garcia SPA 25 2 Borja Gomez SPA 20 3 Jacopo Cretaro ITA 16 4 Tibor Erik Varga HUN 13 5 Archie Bob McDonald AUS 11 6 Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA 10 7 Joan Diaz SPA 9 8 David Jimenez SPA 8 9 Alberto Garcia SPA 7 10 Amanuel David Brinton GBR 6 11 Blai Trias SPA 5 12 David Sanchis SPA 4 13 Fran Ruiz SPA 3 14 Bence Kecskés HUN 2 15 Rubén Romero SPA 1

European Talent Cup

Fernando Bujosa opened his 2025 account with a runaway win in Race 1, taking the holeshot and never looking back.

Carlos Cano, the reigning champion and polesitter, crashed out while battling with Alex Longarela Snipers (IGAXTeam), promoting Longarela to second.

Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia Dream Racing Junior Team) snatched third from Travis Borg (Gryd – Mlav Racing) after a dramatic final corner.

Race 2 saw Cano and Bujosa go head-to-head in a thrilling contest that came down to the final corner.

Cano executed a perfect move to take the win, with Bujosa finishing second—only to be disqualified post-race due to a technical infringement.

That elevated Gonzalo Perez to second and Alex Longarela – the now Championship leader – to third.

European Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 FERNANDO BUJOSA SPA 30:08.994 2 ALEX LONGARELA SPA +1.904 3 KIANDRA RAMADHIPA INA +25.215 4 ALVARO LUCAS SPA +28.738 5 TRAVIS BORG MLT +30.545 6 EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ SPA +30.847 7 IZAN RODRÍGUEZ SPA +30.975 8 FYNN KRATOCHWIL GER +35.794 9 MATHIAS TAMBURINI ITA +41.235 10 CRISTIAN BORRELLI ITA +41.236 11 KERMAN TINEZ VEN +41.676 12 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN KGZ +41.810 13 JURRIEN VAN CRUGTEN NED +44.254 14 GONZALO PÉREZ SPA +48.542 15 EVAN BOXBERGER FRA +48.632 16 KIYANO VEIJER NED +48.919 17 MATTEO GABARRINI ITA +1:04.604 18 AFONSO ALMEIDA POR +1:04.671 19 NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV BUL +1:29.507 20 ALFONSI DAQUIGAN PHI 1 Lap 21 ALBERTO ENRÍQUEZ ECU 1 Lap 22 MATEO MARULANDA COL 2 Laps

European Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat. Gap 1 CARLOS CANO SPA 26:58.436 2 GONZALO PÉREZ SPA +7.409 3 ALEX LONGARELA SPA +7.856 4 ALVARO LUCAS SPA +7.881 5 FYNN KRATOCHWIL GER +10.336 6 YAROSLAV KARPUSHIN KGZ +10.359 7 MATEO MARULANDA COL +10.609 8 MATTEO GABARRINI ITA +10.618 9 KERMAN TINEZ VEN +10.800 10 IZAN RODRÍGUEZ SPA +10.924 11 ALFONSI DAQUIGAN PHI +25.613 12 EDUARDO GUTIÉRREZ SPA +25.643 13 NIKOLA MIROSLAVOV BUL +25.710 14 RÉMY GEORGES SANJUAN FRA +33.983 15 ALBERTO ENRÍQUEZ ECU +34.061 16 MATHIAS TAMBURINI ITA +34.254 17 GIONATA BARBAGALLO ITA +34.295 18 ANTOINE NATIVI FRA +35.444 19 EVAN BOXBERGER FRA +37.516 20 KIYANO VEIJER NED +39.412

European Talent Cup Points

Pos Rider Nat. Total 1 Alex Longarela SPA 36 2 Álvaro Lucas SPA 26 3 Carlos Cano SPA 25 4 Fernando Bujosa SPA 25 5 Gonzalo Perez SPA 22 6 Fynn Kratochwil GER 19 7 Kiandra Ramadhipa INA 16 8 Izan Rodriguez SPA 15 9 Yaroslav Karpushin KGZ 14 10 Eduardo Gutierrez SPA 14 11 Kerman Tinez VEN 12 12 Travis Borg MLT 11 13 Mateo Marulanda COL 9 14 Matteo Gabarrini ITA 8 15 Cristian Borrelli ITA 7 16 Mathias Tamburini ITA 6 17 Alfonsi Daquigan PHI 5 18 Nikola Miroslalov BUL 3 19 Jurrien Van Crugten NED 3

Next stop: the legendary Jerez.