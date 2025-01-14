2025 KTM 390 SMC R

KTM is releasing a learner-legal Supermoto machine this year, with the 2025 KTM 390 SMC R expected in Australian KTM dealers from April.

Boasting long travel suspension, 17” wheels, grippy tyres, and a specifically curated selection of rider aids and tech, they provide real-world, sporty riding in an accessible, rider-friendly package.

A compact 9L metal fuel tank and slimline fairings keeps the bike looking lithe and agile complete with its off-road Ready To Race inspired styling.

A new two-piece steel trellis frame design is based on the Gen 3 platform shared with the smaller-capacity DUKE models but features a different steering head angle, triple clamps, sub-frame mounts, and rigidity profile, specifically engineered for use off-road.

The new frame is also designed for greater clearance for the radiator package, with the foot-peg location being optimised to fit better the riding style and requirements for aggressive supermoto-style riding.

The new sub-frame sports a sleek, off-road-inspired bolt-on steel trellis design crafted to offer a one-piece seat while catering to long-stroke suspension.

The gravity die-cast swingarm is derived from the new generation smaller-capacity Adventure range.

43 mm WP APEX open cartridge front forks offer 230 mm of travel with effortless compression and rebound adjustability, allowing for quick tuning in convenient 30-click increments—no tools required.

On the rear, an off-centre WP APEX shock absorber with 230 mm of travel, with the KTM 390 SMC R boasting adjustable rebound properties with 20 clicks.

Rolling on Supermoto specific 17” spoked rims at both ends shod with 110/70 and 150/60 rubber.

A powerful 320 mm radial brake on the front and 240 mm single piston brakes on the back provide supermoto supermoto stopping power.

Building off the experience gained with the previous generation of small single-cylinder engines, the LC4c powerplant has been completely redesigned for 2025, with a newly optimised cylinder head and gearbox.

This new engine platform introduces updated service intervals, with the first service occurring at 1,000 km, followed by regular services every 10,000 km thereafter. Valve checks are performed every 20,000 km.

This new LC4c powerplant features a larger valve cover with a smaller cylinder head, reducing the weight at the upper end of the engine. A new thermostat position – mounted directly into the cylinder head – improves thermal monitoring and provides more stable running temperatures under different riding conditions.

New injectors are now angled directly into the inlet valves to reduce build-up in the inlet channel. These new injectors also provide a finer fuel spray, making for more efficient combustion and less emissions.

A new airbox has been optimized to suit the SMC R packaging. This has been done to allow the engine to sit higher, increasing ground clearance and allowing a more focused rider triangle.

A unique, stainless steel exhaust design means the system fitted to the KTM 390 SMC R does not need an end muffler. This has resulted in a total weight saving of 2 kg.

Improved gear guidance reduces shift forces within the gearbox, and was achieved by replacing the previous 5 mm guides with 6 mm guides at the fork pins along with other small optimisations.

The shift drum shape has been optimized for easier shifting between the 5th and 6th gears, making for smoother movements of the gears along the shafts. The shift lever travel has also been reduced resulting in quicker and responsive action.

A Power Assisted Slipper Clutch is now installed on all models, with optimised gears on the clutch basket and flywheel reducing weight and making for easier clutch control, along with an optional Quickshifter+ system.

The 2025 KTM 390 SMC R feature selectable Ride Modes. The default setting is STREET and for riders looking for more control, as well as SPORT Mode where Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC) can also be turned off completely.

A new memory feature is added to the 2025 line-up. The motorcycle will remember your selected Ride Mode when the motorcycle is turned off and will retain this mode once started up.

All SMC R models are fitted with dual channel ABS, this is thanks to the Bosch 10.3MB Modulator. If a rider selects SPORT Mode, he or she can choose between Road, Supermoto or Supermoto+ ABS.

LED lights provide excellent visibility during the day and illumination at night.

The SMC R range comes with a new 4.2-inch TFT dashboard with a unique UI specially designed for the compact screen size.

Made from bonded glass, the TFT also features a polarisation coating to reduce glare and improve readability on bright days. This ensures riders can quickly and easily see all relevant information such as speed, fuel level, and gear indicator.

All new generation SMC R models will also be equipped with connectivity functions, such as a music player via the KTM Connect App, the ability to answer incoming calls, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The new dashboards are supported by completely redesigned switchcubes featuring a 4-way Joystick and Illuminated switches. These allow riders to control various functions of the motorcycle, such as lights, indicators, and Ride Modes, and of course, interact with different connectivity features.

Lastly, a new connectivity unit connects the motorcycle to the rider’s smartphone via Bluetooth. It enables the rider to access features such as turn-by-turn navigation, music library directly from the dashboard, call in and out and Remote Control Mode, which allows the rider to control their phone via the switch-cubes.

2025 KTM 390 SMC R Specifications