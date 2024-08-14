2025 KTM 450 SMR

Using the recently updated 2025 KTM 450 SX-F as its base, KTM claims that the 2025 KTM 450 SMR raises the bar even higher, with key enhancements to the frame, fork, and ergonomics.

With its championship-winning 62 horsepower 450 cc SOHC powerplant already a highlight, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from a slew of updates as found on the newly updated 2025 KTM SX-F range.

The biggest and most significant of these can be found on the frame, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front end, with the engine and rear shock mountings also undergoing the knife.

Besides a 300 gram weight-saving, these structural changes have been engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and cornering behaviour while maintaining overall stability. On the latter point, smaller footrests for 2025 maximise lean angles and reduce the risk of hooking up on kerbs.

The 2025 KTM 450 SMR also receives an adjustable 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork for the first time. This features a new mid-valve piston concept that optimises oil flow within the cartridge and avoids unwanted oil foaming, maintaining damping characteristics. A new hydro stop in the last part of the stroke helps to keep a maximum of reserves in extreme scenarios, like bigger jumps or hard landings.

At the rear, a WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The set-up is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and has been thoroughly tested on both dirt and tarmac.

Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR benefits from new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks. This not only provides a distinctive new look but also aids in cooling by channeling air more effectively.

With regard to air intake, an updated one-piece inlet sleeve and snorkel design feature prevents any deformation, thanks to a more robust and stiffer construction, while an updated fuel tank roll protects the frame against wear and improves tank fitment.

Above the surface, full-orange bodywork, featuring red and black in-mold graphics, and a more durable black seat brings a cleaner look.

As with previous generations, the 2025 KTM 450 SMR is fitted with race-ready Metzeler Racetec SM K1 Supermoto tyres wrapped around lightweight 16.5“ front and 17” rear ALPINA rims.

The new 2025 KTM 450 SMR will be launching off the Mattighofen production line and available in limited numbers at your nearest authorised KTM dealer in Australia from September 2024 onwards. It is not able to be registered for road use.

Supermoto World Championship rider, Lukas Höllbacher, put the machine through its paces in a variety of challenging environments, from scorching 40-degree heat on Spanish asphalt to sub-zero temperatures on ice in Sweden.