2025 KTM 990 Duke R

KTM released the 990 Duke early this year and is set to add a new 990 Duke R to the line-up, with the up-spec variant expected to hit Australia around April 2025.

The colour scheme takes me back to the stonking KTM 990 SuperDuke R of 15 years ago; yes, it really has been that long…

Back then, 2008, at 999 cc in SDR format, the 75-degree LC8 V-Twin pumped out just over 130 horsepower and 102 Nm of torque. Lineball with what the new 2025 990 Duke R makes from its 947 cc parallel-twin. At 190 kg wet, the new bike actually undercuts that original minimalist SDR that I have so many fond memories of.

One of the not so fond memories of the first 990 Super Duke models though was tank range! The original 990 Super Duke model in 2005 had a 15-litre tank that was lucky to last you much more than 100 kilometres if getting up it. The 2025 bike has a similar fuel capacity but will no doubt get you more than twice as far no matter how hard you ride it!

Anyways, enough reminiscing… Back to the future…

In comparison to the KTM 990 Duke we tested in February, introduced last year, the R version’s 947 cc engine now boasts half a dozen more ponies, 128 horsepower to be exact – while maintaining 103 Nm of torque and a 10,500 rpm limit. The increase is largely realised via a higher state of tune mapped into the light 57 kg LC8c motor, which is 100 per cent built inside KTM’s engine facility in Mattighofen, Austria.

A lightweight, steel tubular frame, aluminum die cast sub-frame, and updated swing-arm accompanied by WP APEX Suspension components, have been collectively developed and tuned to achieve new levels of performance. Updated new ergonomics result in a 15 mm higher centre of gravity than the standard 990- Duke. Both the seat height and ground clearance are 15 mm higher, which is a result of longer suspension travel with a steeper swingarm angle that allows around 3 degrees more lean angle.

Rider foot-peg placement has been revised in order to answer the needs of KTM 990 Duke R riders, more aggressive in its stance for a distinctive feeling. Compared to the KTM 990 Duke, they are now 33 mm backwards, 12.5 mm upwards, and there is an additional 10 mm of footrest boot space.

Fully adjustable WP APEX Suspension components are equipped front and rear, boasting the Open Cartridge fork with 143 mm of travel. There are increased opportunities to fine-tune the front suspension on the KTM 990 Duke R for riders aiming to push their limits, now featuring 30 clicks of adjustability – for both compression (left fork, signified by a white clicker) and rebound (right fork, with a red clicker).

With a diameter of 48 mm – increased from 43 mm on the KTM 990 DUKE – it is 34 per cent stiffer and the upgraded settings have been developed to offer a sportier feel. The result is a more planted bike and with better control, without sacrificing agility.

In addition, the WP APEX shock at the rear incorporates upgrades in line with the introduction of a linkage system, with travel reduced by 10 mm to 140 mm. It too has been developed for maximum performance, fitted with a linear spring that also assists in maintaining comfortability where it counts while, giving consistent feel to the rider if ridden more aggressively.

The shock has also been updated for riders to fine-tune their set-up, which gives opportunity for high-speed compression (3 turns), low-speed compression (30 Clicks), rebound (30 Clicks) and 10 mm of preload adjustment. Plus, the wheelbase has been extended by 5 mm, now 1,481 mm on the R version which increases stability for harder riding.

Featuring an integrated airbox and air intake beneath the seat, the subframe is an aluminum die-cast part. Its triangle shapes have been inspired by KTM’s trellis subframes, which makes for a strong and simple construction. Side air intakes combine form and function, increasing their ability to attract cool air. The entire subframe is powder coated in matt electronic orange.

The shape of the swing-arm is visually the same as the KTM 990 Duke from the side, but on top it has been adapted to connect the new linkage system. The swing-arm has less material at the shock’s connection point, leaving additional space for the construction of the triangle lever and pushrods connected to the frame. It remains gravity die-casted, maintaining the 34 per cent reduced stiffness and added flexibility most recently introduced on the KTM 990 Duke.

A new forged aluminum triple clamp is designed to suit the KTM 990 Duke R’s fork diameter, complete with a 32 mm offset and together with an aluminum steering stem to match the flex of the fork. Riders also have the option of four different handlebar positions in order to optimise their comfort levels.

Because it wears the R badge, it receives high level of performance braking systems, for both the front and the rear, which include radially-mounted, four-piston Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers up front, a single piston Brembo caliper at the rear, and a ratio-adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder. Larger floating discs (320 mm front and 240 mm rear), lighter components, and a more precise feel under braking.

There are four ABS Modes featured as standard on the KTM 990 DUKE R. In addition to the existing Cornering ABS and Supermoto ABS, what’s new are the Sport ABS and Supermoto+ ABS options that further encourage riders to push the limits. In particular, Sport ABS allows riders to be more aggressive before intervening, which lets them brake harder and allows more brake pressure at higher lean angles, also keeping Cornering ABS functionality. Rear wheel lift intervention is reduced, keeping brake pressure on the front until excessive front wheel slip is detected.

Plus, the new Supermoto+ ABS setting allows the rider to lock the rear wheel for a limited amount of time and also allows for approximately 8 degrees of sideways slide angle. The ABS function remains active on the front wheel, but functionality is limited on the rear wheel. Rear wheel lift-up detection is disabled, which means that lifting of the rear wheel is allowed and keeping brake pressure on the front until an excessive front wheel slip is detected. Cornering ABS functionality is also disabled, which further puts the rider in control and allows advanced riders to brake harder before ABS activates.

A new 8.8-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard (H88) debuts on the R along with new switch-gear, a new connectivity unit and a revolutionary new Ride Modes concept headline the model.

KTM 990 DUKE R riders will benefit from a fresh new switch cube layout (6-way interactive and with a 5-way joystick, plus customisable paddle buttons), connectivity unit, an off-line map navigation system, and customisable Ride Modes. Route Planning, Active Guidance, and a Map View make navigation effortless on the 2025 model without the need for a smartphone connection.

An evolved LED headlight design made its way onto the KTM 990 DUKE and it can once again be found on the R version. Composed of a mixture of lightweight glass fiber plastic to increase stability, the KTM logo is also prominently displayed in a chrome effect. Located along the edges of the headlight, the Position and Daytime Running Lights are auto adjustable for intensity depending on the ambient light conditions, via a light sensor integrated into the dashboard. The low beam is in the central part of the headlight and turns on automatically when it gets dark. The daytime running lights also reduce their intensity and function as position lights in darker conditions. Another addition is that the new headlight also now allows for a wider angle of stray light, which means that when conditions become darker, riders are able to see more of the road with improved, broader lighting.

Included in the standard and optional Ride Modes are ABS, MTC/Slip Adjuster, AWM (Anti-Wheelie Mode), Launch Control, Throttle Response, Quickshifter+, and the Display Interface. All of these settings are adjustable for each specific Ride Mode and the rider has the same level of adjustability as before, but only needs to adjust them once instead of having to change every individual setting.

The optional Track Mode includes MTC/Slip Adjuster, 5-level AWM (Anti-Wheelie Mode), Launch Control, Throttle Response, Lap Timer, and Telemetry and improves readability on the circuit, where icons and key data are displayed larger and secondary information is not displayed. A large gear indicator fills the centre of the screen, while the rev counter comes in from both left and right side toward the centre for a clear view. It’s designed to give the rider only what is needed when pushing to their limits.

Quickshifter+ is available as an individual add-on or as part of the Tech Pack which includes the full range of Track Mode features as well as MSR and Cruise Control.

Focused as a single seat motorcycle, together with a pillion seat cover, the R maintains the same seating position as the KTM 990 Duke, although with an increased height of 840 mm (up from 825 mm) due to the upgraded suspension. A pillion seat and foot-pegs for passengers can be fitted as an optional extra.

Michelin Power Cup 2 tyres have been fitted to the KTM 990 Duke R to deliver excellent performance in various road conditions, coupled with orange adapted rims that carryover from the KTM 1390 Super Duke R model.

We can expect pricing to be revealed closer to the April 2025 arrival date.

2025 KTM 990 Duke R Specifications

2025 KTM 990 Duke R Specifications Engine Type Twin-cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC Parallel twin (EURO5+) Displacement 947 cc Bore/Stroke 92.5 / 70.4 mm Power 128 hp @ 9,500 rpm Torque 103 Nm @ 6,750 rpm Compression Ratio 13.5:1 Transmission 6 gears Fuel System DKK Dellorto (Throttle body 46mm) Control 4 valves per cylinder /DOHC Primary Drive 42:76 Final Drive 16:43 Cooling Liquid cooled with water/oil heat exchanger Clutch Cable operated PASC Slipper clutch Engine Management Bosch EMS with RBW Fuel Consumption 4.7 l/100km Co2 Emissions 110 g/km Frame Chromium-Molybdenum-Steel frame using the engine as stressed element, powder coated Subframe Aluminium, powder coated Handlebar Aluminium, tapered, Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP APEX 48 Open Cartridge, Compression and rebound (30 click), Preload (±3 Clicks) Rear Suspension WP APEX, Compression High Speed (3 turns) Low Speed (30 Clicks), Rebound (30 Clicks), Preload (10 turns) Suspension Travel 143/140mm F/R Front Brake Dual radially mounted BREMBO STYLEMA 4 piston caliper, brake disc Ø 320 mm Rear Brake Single piston BREMBO caliper, brake disc Ø 240 mm Wheels Cast aluminium wheels 3.50 x 17”; 5.50 x 17” Tyres 120/70 ZR 17, 180/55 ZR 17 Michelin Power Cup Wheelbase 1,481 mm Ground Clearance 210 mm Seat Height 840 mm Tank Capacity Approx. 14.8 litres / 3 l reserve Weight (Ready To Race) Approx. 190 kg

