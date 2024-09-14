2025 KTM Champions Edition

In 1974, Motocross racer Gennadij Moiseev won KTM’s first 250cc World Championship, setting the tone for what would become an unparalleled motorsports success story. In 1990, KTM won the first-ever Enduro World Championship with Paul Edmondson and Peter Hansson. Today, over 50 years and more than 340 world titles later, KTM presents the Champions Edition range of enduro bikes to honour the past and present KTM champions.

Setting the Champions Editions apart from the rest of the KTM Enduro range is a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing graphics kit taking its place between the standard KTM EXC and KTM EXC SIX DAYS range.

While featuring the same, proven race-winning parts package as the rest of the KTM Enduro arsenal, the KTM EXC Champions Editions adds the following to the mix:

Red Bull KTM Factory graphics

Orange Frame with protection set

Grey ODI lock-on grips

Orange Factory Racing seat

Map-select switch

Orange front axle puller

Semi-floating front brake rotor

Supersprox Stealth rear sprocket

Skid plate

Radiator fan

Michelin Enduro tyres

The 2025 KTM EXC Champions Edition line-up boasts several key models, with the KTM 250 EXC Champion Edition and KTM 300 EXC Champion Edition leading the two-stroke stables in both Australia and New Zealand.

On the four-stroke side of the garage, the KTM 350 EXC-F Champion Edition and KTM 450 EXC-F Champions Edition completes the Australian line-up. There are no four-stroke Champions Editions for NZ.

Who better to showcase the new models in a competition setting than three of KTM’s most renowned racers?

Two-time world enduro champion Johnny Aubert will head to Galicia, Spain, in October this year to take on the iconic FIM International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). The Frenchman will be joined by New Zealander Chris Birch – hard enduro star and three-time Roof of Africa winner – as well as Red Bull Erzbergrodeo victor (and Mani’s Dad) Andreas Lettenbichler. Together, the three legends of enduro will contest the ISDE’s Club Team class as the KTM ALL STAR TEAM – all riding KTM EXC Champions Edition machines.

Set to roll off the Mattighofen production line soon, the selected new 2025 KTM EXC Champions Edition models will be available at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from November 2024 onwards.