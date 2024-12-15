2025 KTM SX-F Factory Editions

In trusted KTM Factory Edition style, the 2025 models boast the full Red Bull KTM Factory Racing trim in dedication to the factory riders that will front their push in the 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross series: Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Tom Vialle and Julien Beaumer.

The 2025 line-up carries the latest race look and graphics for the new season and with choices between #4 (Sexton), #7 (Plessinger), or #1 (Vialle) for the KTM 450 SX-F and KTM 250 SX-F Factory Editions, respectively. These bikes are the closest riders and fans can come to the Pros, courtesy of a host of performance and practical KTM upgrades; the only separators will be the talent, fitness, and the hands on the throttles!

Both are based on the technical platform that has won world championships, a 250SX title, Grands Prix, Main Events and banked a host of podium trophies with a wide range of different athletes and riding styles. The 2025 creations will be the last KTM Factory Editions of this current SX-F generation.

An Akrapovič slip-on muffler, fully refined EMS and a 44 mm Keihin throttle body, as well as Pankl Racing 5-speed gearboxes with quick-shifter, are features of both bikes.

The chassis benefits from the latest spec, fully adjustable WP XACT suspension (48 mm AER split air forks and 300 mm dual compression control tool-free rear shock with higher ground clearance for the linkage).

Other features such as tool-less air filter access and maintenance marks for rapid servicing, engine mapping (plus traction control and launch control), a Connectivity Unit Offroad (to enable swift and easy engine personalisation through the KTMConnect App), larger surface area footrests, and premium components like Brembo clutch and brakes, DID wheels, Neken handlebar technology and Dunlop GeoMax MX34 tyres.

The 2025 KTM SX-F Factory Editions are rolling off the Austrian production line this month. They will be available in limited numbers at authorised KTM dealers in Australia and New Zealand from May 2025.