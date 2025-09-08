WorldSBK 2025

Round Nine – Magny-Cours

Sunday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

In Championship Order

Toprak Razgatlioglu – 1st 469 points

“I am very happy. This is my favourite track and we did a really good job in every race. This weekend was very important for me because last year, I was not riding here but this year we did an incredible job. Thanks to my team because this was teamwork. We improved the bike and got faster with every session. I just focused on winning the races, and we got another hat-trick. I hope that we can also win the manufacturers’ title. This is teamwork – okay, I am riding strongly but also everyone is working so hard to prepare the bike. I’m happy working with these BMW guys because everyone is fantastic, everyone is working really hard and everyone is giving the best. And this is very important. I’m really feeling like in a family with this team. Now I am focused on Aragón, that will be another important weekend. I want to win there, too.”

Nicolu Bulega – 2nd 430 points

“It was a weekend in which we took the maximum points that were within our reach. We will work to take the step that will allow us to return to being competitive as we were in the first part of the season. Even though we haven’t won in four weekends, no one intends to give up an inch, and we will go to Aragon more determined than ever.”

Andrea Locatelli – 4th 236 points

“This morning in the Superpole Race, we tried to recover as much as possible to try to start in the first three rows – but, it was quite difficult, in only 10 laps it’s not easy to overtake a lot of bikes when we start from the last row. In Race 2, we started again from the back – I tried to push hard from the start, but the riders are all close – it was not easy to overtake and I was losing a little bit in the first laps. In the middle of the race, I was alone and able to do my rhythm and then I started to recover with the group working towards the top five but it was too late. We need to look forward, to have some points from Race 1 and Race 2 even starting from the back is not so bad, but with the confidence that we showed on Friday – maybe without crashing in Superpole and a better start position, the story was completely different. The weekend was a bit unlucky! Now we have a couple of weeks to analyse everything and arrive in Aragon with a strong belief in myself again, focus on trying to take another step and pushing hard.”

Alvaro Bautista – 5th 230 points

“It was a difficult round in which we had a lot of bad luck. In both Race 1 and the Superpole Race, I had to deal with two crashes that prevented me from staying on track and fighting for points. Fortunately, nothing happened in Race 2, and I even enjoyed myself in many battles, but they cost me precious time that I needed to get closer to the podium. We are going to Aragon with the desire to get back to achieving important results.”

Alex Lowes – 7th 144 points

“Here at Magny Cours we were straight back into a good rhythm. There has not been as big a difference as you might think between this weekend and some other weekends, but this is the first one where we have been able to put everything together. The bike felt good from the first practice sessions. Qualifying was also good, which helps a lot. I really felt like on this track there were parts of the layout where we had some good advantages. Which, when you are riding, is a nice feeling. At some layouts I don’t feel I can do anything to make a difference. I feel that although I am riding the best I can, we cannot be competitive. Here in Magny Cours, in some parts of the layout, we are genuinely fast and competitive. Race Two was not an easy final race in the hot conditions but we have been working hard and I enjoyed it. Three podiums for a new project just proves how well the bike is working. Now the target is to be more competitive at more circuits.”

Xavi Viege – 8th 122 points

“It has been a very positive Sunday, and we’ve worked really well across the weekend. In the Superpole Race, as always, the target was to get inside the top nine and we achieved that. My only regret was the start, definitely not a good one, which meant I had to make up ground. Even so, we had a good battle and gained one row for the next race start. Race 2 was one of our best in terms of speed and consistency. We were very close to the podium fight, though it was tough to move forward and manage the tyre in the final laps. I believe we achieved the best possible result with what we have right now. I want to thank the team, because after two crashes they repaired the bike very well and quickly, and overall we did a solid job in terms of setup work.”

Axel Bassani – 9th 99 points

“We started in a bad way this weekend but we recovered a little bit. The team did an incredible job, made a massive step, and in the end we arrived at our goals. Alex had three podiums so I am happy for them and it is also good for Bimota.”

Dominique Aegerter – 10th 92 points

“It was a bit of a shame to narrowly miss the top nine in the sprint race, as that would have helped us set up a better Race 2. Overall, our pace was consistent, but we’re still missing a little something to fight for higher positions. I want to thank everyone here for their support – it was amazing to feel the energy from the stands and the paddock. Now we’ll enjoy a short break, keep training hard, and aim to fight closer to the front in the final three rounds.”

Andrea Iannone – 11th 91 points

“Today was two-sided day; an excellent Superpole Race, where I finished sixth, with a very good pace. Towards the end, I was even able to close the gap with the guys ahead. In Race 2, however, I lost positions on the first lap. We were struggling a lot on the straight before Turn 5, where they closed me on the outside. I tried to follow Alvaro, but on lap 9 the front tyre dropped significantly, causing vibrations throughout the bike. Unfortunately, I struggled to stay on the track. I held on until the end, but it was definitely a race below expectations. Physically, I struggled when changing direction; for Aragon, I’ll try to get back to 100%. This weekend, however, we found good speed, and I want to take home the positive results we achieved!”

Remy Gardner – 13th 89 points

“Unfortunately, in the sprint race we couldn’t hold our position early on, even though our pace was good in the closing stages. That meant starting one row further back for Race 2, which made things a bit tougher. We tried to work our way through the field, kept a consistent pace, but it wasn’t quite enough to gain more places. Now we’ll focus on Aragon and take some time to rest.”

Michael van der Mark – 14th – 86 points

“When we started on Friday, I had quite a good feeling with the bike immediately and was enjoying it. This also was the case in Superpole, where I did a good lap. It could have been even better, but I was in the top ten and starting from there makes life a lot easier. In yesterday’s race one, I had a great start, a great pace and a very good rhythm but I made a mistake and crashed. I picked the bike up and then I was just too over excited and unfortunately crashed again. That left the team with a lot of damage and it was a bit embarrassing because we could have been in the top five on Saturday as well. But today was a new day, the team did a fantastic job to get a complete new bike build that was running without any problems. I really enjoyed the Superpole race, had some good battles and finished fifth so secured P5 on the grid for race two. That was fantastic but we knew it was going to be a long race so I tried to have a good start and to manage the tyres a bit. I wasn’t feeling fantastic with the bike and had to find a good way to ride around the problems but I could manage my pace, keep a gap behind me and be consistent. At the end I was getting faster and faster and caught the guys in front of me. I had a nice few battles with Johnny and also Alvaro. I really enjoyed the race. It was not easy but to finish P5 on Sunday is fantastic after all the difficult weekends. And seeing Toprak take the triple here and also me being back in some good points is wonderful result for this weekend and we have a very happy team right now.”

Garrett Gerloff – 16th – 72 points

“I have to say sorry to the team again because this was definitely not the weekend I was hoping for. Today I was hoping to make some more progress in the Superpole Race, to try and be in the top nine for Race Two – but it was so tough. Andrea Locatelli and I started from the last row of the grid and we were basically together for the full race, and Race Two, making the same progress. The most I could do was 14th in the Superpole Race and 11th in Race Two. I am not super-happy but we can’t change it now. We will try again in Motorland Aragon and I just want to end the year with some better results.”

Jonathan Rea – 18th 50 points

“It was a good Sunday for my side of the box at Pata Maxus Yamaha! In the Superpole Race, I made a good start from P13 and was able to be in that group fighting for the front three rows on the grid, which is so important to give me a good start position for the long race. I finished P7, a great opportunity to start well and see what my rhythm was really like! In Race 2, I was able to make that good start and found myself in a battle with Alex and Danilo – my pace felt good, but maybe naïvely I was fighting with Alex for the podium and started to get a bit excited – I wasn’t making mistakes but we just didn’t quite have that pace and the fight caused us to lose our gap to the group behind. This allowed Mikey and Alvaro to join the group, and it was a nice fight to the end. A solid P6 ahead of some good guys is really positive for us, from where we were at the beginning of the season with injury, disappointment and tough races, but I feel like I’m starting to ride the bike the way it wants to be! I enjoyed the track here in Magny-Cours – the weekend didn’t start as well as we expected but it’s finished strong and given us some confidence to take to Aragon and to finish the year well. Kudos to everyone from the team!”

Team Managers

Sven Blusch – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Head

“It was a perfect start into the final stretch of the season for us. This weekend has finally made us forget that we had mixed feelings about Magny-Cours since last year. Now we are heading to Aragón with our heads held high to start the last quarter of the season. That Toprak has claimed his 12th consecutive victory is indescribable. Once again, he worked flawlessly this weekend. He didn’t make a single mistake, stayed very focused, and is currently playing in a league of his own. At every race weekend, he manages to extract everything perfectly from the BMW M 1000 RR. I’m especially delighted for Mickey as well. From day one here, he showed that the potential is huge. Although he crashed yesterday, today’s two fifth-place finishes and his thrilling battles with Jonathan Rea and Alvaro Bautista perfectly rounded off a fantastic weekend for him. A big thank you goes to the team and all the staff back home who worked hard even during the summer break and prepared for this perfect weekend. Now we are looking forward to Aragón. We had a good test there and are ready for the race weekend.”

Christian Gonschor – BMW Motorrad Motorsport Technical Director

“It was a wonderful weekend. From day one it was perfect teamwork, and the overall team performance is what made this weekend so successful. Everyone involved has worked hard over the past weeks to put both riders in a position to maximise the potential of our BMW M 1000 RR. And that we’ve made another step in this direction was confirmed by Mickey at Magny-Cours. From the first practice, he was very happy with the bike and delivered a fantastic performance. The crash in Saturday’s race was unfortunate, but his race pace was strong. He proved that today with an excellent showing in both the sprint and the second main race. We are very happy and also proud of what we have achieved with hard teamwork. That Toprak has once again taken the triple – even I am at a loss for words by now. All in all, we are ready for the last quarter of the season. That our deficit in the manufacturers’ standings is now down to just three points is tremendous. We’ll keep giving everything, at the track and in Munich, and we know we can rely on our consistently strong engines from Berlin. We’re excited for the final push!”

Paul Denning – Pata Maxus Yamaha Team Principal

“Following Jonathan’s announcement that 2025 will be his last year as a full-time WorldSBK racer, it was a pleasure to see that the motivation for the last part of this season was as strong as it has always been: 13th to seventh in the 10-lap Superpole sprint and then a brilliant start to Race 2, fighting hard with Alex, Danilo, Michael and the guys for a well-deserved top six – it looked at one point that it could have been even better! It’s been a tough time for JR, so to see him and his crew with smiles on their faces and fighting back towards competitiveness was great. For Andrea, from the back of the grid to get to the top nine in 10 laps against such a stacked field in the Superpole Race was always going to be difficult. He struggled a little bit with his feeling on the bike and wasn’t able to quite make it, so another back-row start for Race 2. P9 at the end and only half a second off Petrucci was a strong recovery and we just needed a couple more laps to make more progress up the field. In the end, his results after such incredible Free Practice pace are obviously disappointing – but in WorldSBK, a big crash in qualifying and starting from last is never going to make the job easy, so we have to take the positives from Magny-Cours, head to Aragon and re-join the fight for the top three in the championship.”

WorldSBK Superpole Race

Toprak Razgatlioglu took control of the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours after briefly ceding the lead to Nicolo Bulega. The Ducati rider held the advantage for just a handful of corners before Razgatlioglu struck back, and from there the reigning Champion was untouchable. Over the course of the 10-lap sprint he steadily built a gap, crossing the line nearly four seconds clear of the chasing pack.

For Bulega, it was a busy race. The Italian’s challenge suffered a blow on Lap 2 when he ran wide at Turn 15, dropping to fourth. He quickly regrouped, however, and was back into second place by Lap 4 after getting the better of Alex Lowes and his twin brother Sam (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team). That was as far forward as he could go, though, with Razgatlioglu’s pace proving unmatchable. Any hopes of a podium for Sam Lowes ended shortly afterwards when he crashed out of contention.

The battle behind the leading pair was fierce, with Danilo Petrucci eventually emerging on top to take third place for Barni Spark Racing, edging out BMW’s Michael van der Mark. Fifth for van der Mark equalled his best finish of the campaign and was a solid reward for his efforts.

Post-race penalties added an extra twist, with Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) demoted to eighth for exceeding track limits. That lifted Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) to seventh, giving the six-time Champion a stronger starting slot for the longer afternoon contest.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 15m59.137 298.3 2 N. Bulega Duc +3.712 292.7 3 A. Lowes BIM +7.674 289.5 4 D. Petrucci Duc +8.854 289.5 5 M. van der Mark BMW +9.660 291.9 6 A. Iannone Duc +10.287 292.7 7 J. Rea Yam +11.527 288.8 8 A. Bassani BIM +11.700 287.2 9 X. Vierge Hon +11.851 290.3 10 D. Aegerter Yam +13.989 284.2 11 R. Gardner Yam +14.502 286.5 12 A. Locatelli Yam +14.686 293.5 13 T. Mackenzie Duc +16.067 293.5 14 G. Gerloff Kaw +16.219 292.7 15 B. Sofuoglu Yam +22.838 289.5 16 S. Garcia Hon +25.555 295.9 17 M. Rinaldi Yam +25.781 282.0 18 T. Rabat Hon +27.439 290.3 19 Z. Zaidi Hon +43.358 289.5 DNF Y. Montella Duc DNF 289.5 DNF A. Bautista Duc DNF 287.2 DNF S. Lowes Duc DNF 286.5 DNF R. Vickers Duc DNF 288.8

WorldSBK Race Two

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s relentless streak shows no sign of slowing. The reigning World Champion made it 12 wins on the bounce at Magny-Cours on Sunday afternoon, stretching his championship lead to 39 points.

From pole, the ROKiT BMW rider wasted no time establishing himself at the front. Opting for the harder front tyre, Razgatlioglu kept his powder dry through the opening laps before unleashing his pace on Lap 4, setting the fastest time of the race and breaking clear of Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati). From there, the gap only grew.

Behind him, the fight for the final podium place turned into one of the day’s highlights. Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) briefly slipped back to fifth before regrouping. A fierce mid-race exchange with six-time Champion Jonathan Rea (Pata Maxus Yamaha) saw Lowes reclaim control of third, and he was able to carve out a buffer of over two seconds by the chequered flag.

Further back, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) mounted a spirited charge from the fifth row. After dicing with Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW) and Rea in the closing stages, Bautista secured fourth with a couple of seconds in hand – a much-needed result after a bruising weekend.

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha), forced to start from the back following a Superpole crash, battled through to ninth. The Italian trailed Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) across the line by half a second, the latter fading late after an early podium challenge.

With a clean sweep of three victories in France, Razgatlioglu has tightened his grip on the standings, now 39 points clear of Bulega with nine races left. Petrucci holds third overall, 24 points up on Locatelli, and continues to lead the Independent Riders’ table. In the manufacturers’ battle, BMW’s run of form has brought them to within just three points of Ducati.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 33m52.845 295.9 2 N. Bulega Duc +8.087 292.7 3 A. Lowes BIM +12.123 289.5 4 A. Bautista Duc +13.806 292.7 5 M. van der Mark BMW +16.293 290.3 6 J. Rea Yam +17.039 288.8 7 X. Vierge Hon +17.674 292.7 8 D. Petrucci Duc +18.394 290.3 9 A. Locatelli Yam +19.002 289.5 10 D. Aegerter Yam +20.030 288.0 11 G. Gerloff Kaw +20.992 294.3 12 A. Bassani BIM +22.689 291.9 13 R. Gardner Yam +24.930 288.8 14 T. Mackenzie Duc +29.732 292.7 15 S. Garcia Hon +31.143 292.7 16 A. Iannone Duc +34.476 295.1 17 B. Sofuoglu Yam +34.773 291.1 18 Z. Zaidi Hon +1m09.511 287.2 DNF Y. Montella Duc DNF 287.2 DNF M. Rinaldi Yam DNF 279.1 DNF R. Vickers Duc DNF 288.0 DNF S. Lowes Duc DNF 279.8 DNF T. Rabat Hon DNF 289.5

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 469 2 N. Bulega 430 3 D. Petrucci 260 4 A. Locatelli 236 5 A. Bautista 230 6 S. Lowes 163 7 A. Lowes 144 8 X. Vierge 122 9 A. Bassani 99 10 D. Aegerter 92 11 A. Iannone 91 12 I. Lecuona 90 13 R. Gardner 89 14 M. van der Mark 86 15 S. Redding 76 16 G. Gerloff 72 17 Y. Montella 64 18 J. Rea 50 19 R. Vickers 30 20 B. Sofuoglu 23 21 T. Mackenzie 20 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 S. Garcia 6 24 T. Rabat 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSSP Race Two

The Supersport contest at Imola delivered a dramatic finale as Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) overturned a sizeable deficit to snatch victory from Can Oncu on the last lap.

At one-third race distance, Manzi was 3.2 seconds adrift of his title rival, but the Italian settled into a relentless rhythm in the second half. Lap by lap, he reeled Oncu in, and when it mattered most, he struck – diving up the inside at the Imola Chicane on the final lap to seal his fourth consecutive win.

For Oncu, it was a bittersweet podium. The Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros rider led every lap bar the last, but had to settle for second. It was still his fifth rostrum in succession, though not the result he had been pushing for.

Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) joined them on the box, his eighth podium of the season after fending off a four-rider group covered by just 1.5 seconds.

Tom Booth-Amos – P3

“Overall a much better day today to come away with a podium. I am very happy because I didn’t expect it to be honest, I struggled all weekend. Credit to the guys, they pulled it out of the bag; I had to work for it but I did what we had to do to maintain third in the Championship. Hopefully we can make further progress to have a bit better weekend in Aragon.”

Jeremy Alcoba (Kawasaki WorldSSP Team) came out on top of that scrap to take his best result of the campaign, with Corentin Perolari (Honda Racing World Supersport) close behind. The Frenchman was again the leading Supersport Challenge competitor, giving the home crowd something to cheer.

The early laps were chaotic. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) crashed out at Turn 5 after contact, while Saturday’s podium finisher Alberto Surra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros) made another bright start to run second. Unfortunately for the 21-year-old debutant, his race ended with a Lap 3 crash and eventual retirement.

Oli Bayliss made up an impressive 18 positions across the race distance. Starting today’s race from the back of the grid, Bayliss showed fantastic pace as he made his way through the pack to come home in 10th place.

Oli Bayliss – P10

“It was a frustrating kind of a weekend. We had a pretty good Free Practice, and as we all know, we got taken out of the first lap of qualifying so we had to start at the back of the grid. We were really close to making the lap time in race one to start one of the first nine in race two, we just missed out so we had to start at the back again. We made good progress throughout the race, finished tenth. We were really fast at the end of the race, it’s annoying because I think we could have had some really good results but we are just going to have to try again next time.”

Luke Power missed out on the points after finishing 21st.

The result extends Manzi’s championship lead over Oncu to 69 points, while Yamaha wrapped up the Manufacturers’ title, now 173 points clear of Ducati.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/Gap Time/Gap 1 S. Manzi Y a m 31m59.224 2 6 0 . 2 2 C. Oncu Y a m + 0 . 5 5 4 2 5 1 . 7 3 T. Booth-Amos T r i + 9 . 3 9 3 2 6 1 . 5 4 J. Alcoba K a w + 9 . 6 6 5 2 6 1 . 5 5 C. Perolari H o n + 9 . 9 8 5 2 6 1 . 5 6 S. Jespersen D u c + 1 0 . 8 1 7 2 6 4 . 7 7 F. Farioli M v a + 1 2 . 7 9 0 2 6 3 . 4 8 P. Oettl D u c + 1 5 . 4 2 8 2 6 4 . 1 9 J. Masia D u c + 1 6 . 3 8 8 2 6 0 . 2 1 0 O. Bayliss T r i + 1 8 . 1 1 4 2 6 2 . 8 1 1 M. Schroetter D u c + 1 8 . 2 6 1 2 6 3 . 4 1 2 N. Tuuli Q j m + 1 9 . 9 6 1 2 5 9 . 6 1 3 L. Mahias Y a m + 2 1 . 6 1 0 2 6 2 . 1 1 4 R. Garcia Y a m + 2 3 . 2 5 4 2 6 1 . 5 1 5 X. Cardelus D u c + 2 7 . 0 5 5 2 6 1 . 5 1 6 L. Taccini D u c + 2 8 . 1 0 4 2 6 2 . 8 1 7 B. Bendsneyder M v a + 2 8 . 8 3 4 2 5 9 . 6 1 8 Y. Okamoto Y a m + 3 9 . 4 0 9 2 5 9 . 0 1 9 M. Volpi M v a + 3 9 . 9 3 5 2 6 1 . 5 2 0 R. de Rosa Q j m + 4 0 . 2 2 9 2 6 2 . 1 2 1 L. Power M v a + 4 1 . 6 3 4 2 5 8 . 4 2 2 K. Toba H o n + 4 6 . 3 1 6 2 6 0 . 9 2 3 B. D’Onofrio D u c + 5 6 . 3 7 5 2 5 7 . 8 2 4 A. Carrasco H o n + 5 7 . 6 1 3 2 5 5 . 9 2 5 S. Azman H o n + 1 m 0 3 . 9 8 1 2 5 4 . 1 N C L. Arbel M v a N C 2 5 3 . 5 D N F F. Caricasulo D u c D N F 2 6 3 . 4 D N F N. Antonelli Y a m D N F 2 6 0 . 2 D N F B. Perrin Y a m D N F 2 6 2 . 1 D N F M. Norrodin H o n D N F 2 4 9 . 4 D N F V. Debise D u c D N F 2 5 9 . 6 D N F O. Vostatek D u c D N F 2 6 1 . 5 D N F A. Surra Y a m D N F 2 5 5 . 3

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 344 2 C. Oncu 275 3 T. Booth-Amos 214 4 J. Masia 198 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 166 7 J. Alcoba 128 8 V. Debise 119 9 P. Oettl 110 10 M. Schroetter 108 11 O. Bayliss 76 12 A. Mahendra 73 13 C. Perolari 68 14 S. Jespersen 66 15 F. Farioli 65 16 X. Cardelus 64 17 F. Caricasulo 48 18 R. Garcia 43 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 35 21 O. Vostatek 20 22 M. Rinaldi 17 23 A. Surra 16 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 N. Tuuli 4 28 R. de Rosa 4 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP300 Race Two

Matteo Vannucci (PATA AG Motorsport Italia) grabbed the holeshot in Sunday’s 11-lap WorldSSP300 race at Magny-Cours, but the battle for victory quickly turned into a multi-rider thriller. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) made a lightning start from the second row to seize the lead at Turn 5, with Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) also pushing into contention and Carter Thompson in the mix up front right from the off.

Championship leader Benat Fernandez (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove) worked hard to stay in touch from the fourth row. The Spaniard latched onto the front group and remained in the thick of the fight, but in the closing stages had to settle for fifth after the podium places were decided in dramatic fashion.

An eight-rider pack contested the win right until the end. The final lap brought chaos at Turn 15, where Buis and Veneman both went down, opening the door for David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI).

The Spaniard sliced his way to the front in the closing corners to take his first win of the season, with Vannucci salvaging second and Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) completing the podium.

Thompson was somewhat disappointed after leading so much of the race, but the result means the Australian is now equal fourth in the championship chase with Buis.

Fernandez’s fifth place was still enough to extend his lead, which now stands at 11 points over Salvador. With three rounds to go, just 25 points cover the top five riders, setting up a tense run to the finish over the final six races of the season.

WorldSSP300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Time/Gap 1 D. Salvador Kaw 20m43.764 198.5 2 M. Vannucci Yam +0.243 196.0 3 C. Thompson Kaw +0.805 206.9 4 D. Mogeda Kaw +1.054 200.7 5 B. Fernandez Kov +2.107 201.9 6 J. Risueno Yam +5.478 200.4 7 M. Gennai Kaw +5.958 203.4 8 H. Maier Yam +6.379 199.3 9 J. Osuna Kaw +6.520 201.5 10 R. Fernandez Kaw +6.646 204.2 11 M. Gaggi Yam +6.875 202.2 12 A. Torres Kaw +7.036 203.8 13 U. Calatayud Yam +7.227 202.6 14 L. Veneman Kaw +9.871 202.2 15 G. Ibidi Yam +11.447 201.5 16 G. Sanchez Yam +13.589 198.5 17 K. Sabatucci Kaw +13.745 201.1 18 F. Mulya Yam +14.227 197.4 19 M. Vich Yam +17.552 199.3 20 E. Bartolini Yam +23.274 202.2 21 D. Ocete Kaw +27.602 197.1 22 E. Cazzaniga Yam +28.113 201.9 23 A. Agaska Yam +34.224 198.2 24 E. Ercolani Kaw +34.380 202.2 25 T. Alonso Kaw +35.064 194.6 26 G. Zannini Kaw +35.868 200.7 27 T. Sovicka Kaw +35.951 199.3 28 R. Moneyron Kaw +37.791 197.4 29 P. Perinard Kaw +1m01.486 190.8 NC J. Rosenthaler KTM NC 201.5 DNF J. Buis KTM DNF 201.5 DNF P. Tonn KTM DNF 202.6 DNF K. Fontainha Yam DNF 198.2

WorldSSP300 Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 B. Fernandez 150 2 D. Salvador 139 3 J. Garcia 133 4 J. Buis 125 5 C. Thompson 125 6 H. Maier 92 7 M. Vannucci 86 8 A. Torres 85 9 M. Gaggi 66 10 J. Osuna 61 11 D. Mogeda 52 12 M. Gennai 35 13 P. Tonn 31 14 F. Mulya 30 15 K. Fontainha 30 16 L. Veneman 27 17 J. Risueno 27 18 E. Bartolini 22 19 J. Rosenthaler 20 20 K. Sabatucci 19 21 T. Alonso 12 22 R. Fernandez 9 23 P. Svoboda 9 24 U. Calatayud 6 25 F. Toreqottullah 4 26 E. Ercolani 2 27 G. Ibidi 1 28 M. Vich 1 29 A. di Persio 1

WorldWCR Race Two

Sunday’s WorldWCR race at Magny-Cours produced a dramatic five-rider fight to the flag, with Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) emerging victorious. The Spaniard’s win proved pivotal in the title battle, cutting Maria Herrera’s (Klint Forward Racing Team) championship lead to just six points heading into the season finale at Jerez.

Herrera, unbeaten in terms of podium finishes until now, looked set for another top-three result but slipped to fourth in the closing laps. It marked her first rostrum miss of the season and cost her 12 points to her closest rival, tightening the championship picture to a knife-edge.

Polesitter Chloe Jones (GR Motorsport) again went all-in for victory and banked another strong second place, adding 40 points across the French weekend to move within three points of third overall in the standings. Local favourite Lucie Boudesseul (GMT94-YAMAHA) thrilled the home crowd with her first podium of the season, leading briefly before securing a popular P3.

Beatriz Neila – P1

“Today’s race was difficult as there were five of us in the lead group, all fighting at the same level. In a group like that, any mistake is costly and it’s super easy to be passed. So I’m really happy to win. We’ve worked hard all weekend and were able to fix the issue we’d had yesterday in time for today’s race. This result is really important as we now head to Jerez just six points behind Maria. I’ve never been in this situation, so it feels amazing. That said, my approach heading into the final round will be the same as always, same strategy, same everything, because it’s all worked well so far.”

Chloe Jones – P2

“I’m over the moon with second, we’re getting closer every time, and I know it’s just a matter of time before we win a race. Today’s race was amazing. We were a big group so that made it a lot of fun; the slipstream down the back straight was quite strong and we made contact with each other a few times. A great battle, clean racing and it was nice to see more of us up at the front. As for the last round, I love Jerez. I competed there as a wildcard last year and scored two sixth-place finishes, so I can’t wait to get back there this season. I think it’s going to be a fun battle!”

Lucie Boudesseul – P3

“It feels amazing to finally score my first podium. And to do it at home is just incredible! At one point I was leading the race, which I really didn’t expect; I just felt really strong in that moment and was able to make a move and find myself out front. A great race, a great weekend… I don’t have any particular expectations ahead of Jerez. I just want to build experience and try to enjoy the final round of my first world championship season.”

Roberta Ponziani (Klint Forward Racing) remains third in the standings after finishing fifth, just behind her teammate Herrera. Natalia Rivera (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) matched her Race 1 result with another sixth place to record her strongest weekend of the season, while Avalon Lewis (Carl Cox Motorsports) bounced back from a tough start to take seventh.

Wildcard Justine Pedemonte (MDS) capped a strong debut with P8 on Sunday, adding to her P7 from Race 1 to collect 17 points on home soil. Spain’s Pakita Ruiz (PR46+1 Racing) finished ninth, with Mallory Dobbs (Diva Racing) rounding out the top ten in what was her most consistent weekend of the year.

Australian Tayla Relph (Full Throttle Racing) saw her race unravel with a jump start and subsequent disqualification for failing to serve a double Long Lap penalty.

Sara Sanchez (Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha) and Emily Bondi (ZELOS Trasimeno) were both ruled unfit after their Race 1 crashes, while Sonya Lloyd (Team Trasimeno) served a penalty for her role in the Bondi incident.

WorldWCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 B. Neila Yam 20m38.002 208.9 2 C. Jones Yam +0.314 206.1 3 L. Boudesseul Yam +0.458 209.7 4 M. Herrera Yam +0.580 204.9 5 R. Ponziani Yam +0.657 209.3 6 N. Rivera Yam +7.659 209.3 7 A. Lewis Yam +10.138 209.3 8 J. Pedemonte Yam +16.046 208.9 9 P. Ruiz Yam +16.761 207.3 10 M. Dobbs Yam +17.565 210.9 11 L. Vieillard Yam +25.499 209.3 12 J. Howden Yam +25.562 207.3 13 A. Madrigal Yam +27.631 207.3 14 I. Carreno Yam +33.626 208.5 15 C. Liu Yam +40.807 203.8 16 A. Ourednickova Yam +41.111 208.5 17 L. Michel Yam +41.744 204.2 18 O. Ongaro Yam +57.492 207.7 19 J. Hanks-Elliott Yam +58.397 205.7 20 K. Hand Yam +59.069 210.1 21 S. Lloyd Yam +1m06.854 206.1 22 B. Barbera Yam +1m17.487 204.2 DNF M. Simoes Yam / 204.5 DSQ T. Relph Yam / 205.3

WorldWCR Championship Points Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 210 2 B. Neila 204 3 R. Ponziani 136 4 C. Jones 133 5 S. Sanchez 111 6 L. Boudesseul 87 7 P. Ruiz 80 8 A. Lewis 72 9 A. Madrigal 68 10 T. Relph 59 11 N. Rivera 42 12 J. Howden 39 13 M. Dobbs 26 14 O. Ongaro 24 15 I. Carreno 21 16 L. Michel 18 17 J. Pedemonte 17 18 E. Bondi 15 19 L. Vieillard 12 20 S. Varon 9 21 A. Ourednickova 8 22 C. Liu 5 23 D. dal Zotto 4

