Le Mans Moto2 Race

Heading into the Dunlop chicane on the opening lap, Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) shoved his Triumph powered Kalex machine up the inside of polesitter Gonzalez to grab an early lead, while both ELF Marc VDS Racing Team riders, Jake Dixon and Filip Salač, made great starts to climb up to P3 and P4 respectively. Baltus had dropped to P5 from the front row, with his teammate Canet shuffled back to P10 from the second row.

On Lap 4, Gonzalez hit the front for the first time at Turn 9 as Baltus carved his way brilliantly to P3 to latch onto the back of Moreira.

The Belgian was then through on the Brazilian at the start of Lap 8 and set his sights on race leader Gonzalez, as Canet continued his comeback – the #44 was P4 on Lap 12 after a slick move at Turn 3 on Dixon.

A big moment coming out of Turn 4 followed though for Canet while battling Moreira. The Spaniard was pinged out of the seat but managed to stay on board, but it was crucial ground lost – he was back behind both Moreira and Dixon.

Heading into the final five laps, Gonzalez began to stretch his legs as Baltus fell over 0.5s behind for the first time in a while. That did drop back to 0.4s though so fair play to Baltus, he was making the pre-race favourite work hard for a potential 25-pointer. In the end though, Gonzalez had just enough in his back pocket to fend off Baltus for victory in Le Mans, with Baltus finishing 1.8s behind the win but 4.3s ahead of the brilliant fight for the final podium spot.

Canet, after that moment, did win that battle ahead of Moreira and Dixon, with Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) finishing P6, 0.6s ahead of Salač. Celestino Vietti (Folladore SpeedRS Team) claimed P8 ahead of top rookie Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI), a top job from the Spaniard, while Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedRS Racing) rounded out the top 10.

After a Long Lap penalty, David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) crossed the line in 11th ahead of Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team), Sergio Garcia (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI), Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and the final point scorer, Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team).

Senna Agius had started the 22-lap race from 14th position, which took place under cloudy skies but on a dry track. After a mixed start, the Australian initially lost a few places, but fought his way back to 13th place. A long lap penalty for taking a short cut in turn 9 temporarily dropped him back to 19th place. The 19-year-old showed great fighting spirit to get back into the points and take two more points home towards the British Grand Prix.

Senna Agius – P14

“A tough race! I did my best to catch up after the long lap, but I made a mistake. I didn’t give the rider who overtook me enough time to get past me again. That’s why I had to take a short cut and got a long lap penalty. After that, I just tried to score as many points as possible. Unfortunately, Le Mans was not an easy weekend. I’m pretty annoyed about how the race went for us. But I tried not to give up. We just have to stay strong and keep focusing because we are working really well. We just need to find some consistency with the feeling. So, we need to stay strong and re-start at Silverstone and hopefully have another good weekend there.”

Le Mans Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Gonzalez Kalex 35m05.439 2 B. Baltus Kalex +1.811 3 A. Canet Kalex +6.113 4 D. Moreira Kalex +6.480 5 J. Dixon Bos +6.775 6 A. Arenas Kalex +8.026 7 F. Salac Bos +8.681 8 C. Vietti Bos +9.393 9 I. Ortola Bos +12.805 10 A. Lopez Bos +13.071 11 D. Alonso Kalex +15.758 12 J. Roberts Kalex +17.369 13 S. Garcia Bos +17.578 14 S. Agius Kalex +18.683 15 M. Ramirez Kalex +18.880 16 D. Holgado Kalex +24.212 17 D. Öncü Kalex +24.695 18 A. Huertas Kalex +32.466 19 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex +32.639 20 A. Sasaki Kalex +39.496 21 D. Muñoz For +46.559 22 Y. Kunii Kalex +47.032 Not Classified NC I. Guevara Bos 4 Laps NC J. Navarro For 11 Laps NC T. Arbolino Bos 20 Laps NC C. Veijer Kalex DNF

Le Mans Moto2 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 I. Guevara Bos 269.4 271.7 2 D. Öncü Kalex 268.9 270.2 3 I. Ortola Bos 268.4 269.5 4 F. Salac Bos 268.2 269.5 5 D. Holgado Kalex 268.0 269.5 6 A. Arbolino Bos N/A 268.7 7 A. Arenas Kalex 268.0 268.7 8 D. Alonso Kalex 267.9 268.7 9 S. Agius Kalex 268.1 268.7 10 D. Moreira Kalex 267.0 268.0 11 C. Vietti Bos 267.1 268.0 12 M. Gonzalez Kalex 265.6 268.0 13 A. Canet Kalex 266.5 268.0 14 A. Sasaki Kalex 266.6 268.0 15 S. Garcia Bos 266.5 267.3 16 J. Roberts Kalex 265.8 267.3 17 M. Ramirez Kalex 265.7 267.3 18 J. Dixon Bos 266.4 267.3 19 A. Huertas Kalex 266.3 267.3 20 B. Baltus Kalex 266.2 266.6 21 J. Navarro For 266.3 266.6 22 A. Lopez Bos 266.1 266.6 23 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex 265.4 266.6 24 D. Muñoz For 262.0 265.2 25 Y. Kunii Kalex 265.1 265.2 26 C. Veijer Kalex N/A 214.9

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Gonzalez Kalex 111 2 A. Canet Kalex 95 3 J. Dixon Bos 77 4 B. Baltus Kalex 73 5 D. Moreira Kalex 50 6 C. Vietti Bos 42 7 M. Ramirez Kalex 40 8 S. Agius Kalex 39 9 A. Arenas Kalex 38 10 D. Öncü Kalex 37 11 A. Lopez Bos 36 12 D. Holgado Kalex 36 13 T. Arbolino Bos 29 14 F. Salac Bos 28 15 I. Ortola Bos 17 16 I. Guevara Bos 12 17 D. Alonso Kalex 12 18 C. Veijer Kalex 11 19 D. Binder N/A 10 20 A. Escrig N/A 10 21 J. Roberts Kalex 10 22 M. Aji N/A 8 23 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex 7 24 A. Huertas Kalex 5 25 O. Gutierrez N/A 4 26 S. Garcia Bos 3 27 Y. Kunii Kalex 0 28 A. Sasaki Kalex 0 29 J. Navarro For 0 30 D. Muñoz For 0

Le Mans Moto3 Race

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has brought the victory backflip back to Le Mans! Rueda spent his Michelin Grand Prix of France moving through the front group to be sitting third on the final lap as drama hit in the duel up ahead.

An aggressive attack from David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) on then-leader Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) saw the two make contact and head wide – leaving Rueda to sweep through for the spoils.

Muñoz was penalized for the incident and demoted to third too, putting Kelso back into second on the podium.

For Rueda, it was already a chance to gain big in the standings too as key rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) crashed out mid-race.

Off the line it was rookie polesitter Max Quiles (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) vs Kelso for the lead, and the rookie held on for much of Lap 1 until Kelso took over in the final sector.

From there, the Australian got his head down and did much of the leg work in the lead, with the Moto3 concertina classic in full song.

Kelso, Muñoz, rookie Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Rueda is what it had boiled down to after the crash for Piqueras out the chasing pack, and then there was a sudden slide out for rookie Pini.

That left a trio at the front with another rookie, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), on the chase – but the #83 couldn’t quite make up the gap as the laps ticked down.

Barring a couple of small mistakes, Kelso kept it near perfect at the front to hold on until the last lap, and there was no open door for Muñoz on the chase.

But Muñoz was determined to make one and went full send at the final corner complex – despite Kelso lifting up to provide room Muñoz still clattered into the Australian which sent both wide, leaving Rueda with a clear run round the final corner to the finish line.

Muñoz crossed the line second but was demoted to third for the attempted pass on Kelso, promoting the Australian back up into P2 but he still felt robbed.

Joel Kelso – P2

“I don’t want to talk about what happened in the final corner. I just want to focus on the positives, both the team and I had a great weekend. We dominated the race, and the win slipped away by the smallest margin. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support.”

Carpe took fourth just behind the podium-deciding shenanigans.

The top five was completed by David Almansa (Leopard Racing) heading the second group, ahead of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Quiles as he faded slightly from the podium fight, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), the Argentine rookie completing the top ten for home team Tech3.

Australian Jacob Roulstone started from 18th place on the grid, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider lost two positions to P20 as he struggled to find his way through the early traffic. A few laps later as he settled more into his race pace, Jacob progressively began to move up, first gaining back the two lost positions to 18th, and then he was in 17th 0.3 seconds from Nicola Carraro after 10 laps. His pace allowed him to move past the Italian to 16th. After 15 laps, some mistakes ahead meant that Jacob found himself in the point-scoring positions, and he sat in 14th 1.5 seconds away from Dennis Foggia. The gap to the group ahead remained pretty much the same for the final laps, but Jacob benefited from a late mistake from Kiwi Cormac Buchanan ahead to cross the finish line in P13, to score 3 points.

Jacob Roulstone – P13

“Mixed feelings about this race. We are happy to earn some points as we worked back some positions from 18th on the grid. Still, we struggled in the opening laps, I was not positioning myself well enough, so I am a bit frustrated. Anyway, it is a race for learning today, and I am happy to stay one more day for tomorrow’s test, which will be really useful for myself!”

Cormac Buchanan – P14

“Overall, it was a great weekend for me. After having crashes in the last two races we lost all of our momentum and, honestly, a little bit of confidence so this result helps build that up again for the coming races. We went out on the sighting lap and the track was more or less dry despite it raining quite heavily in the morning, although there were quite a few wet patches which made it a bit sketchy. I get pretty good starts and this race was no different, going up six places and getting myself into a great position and battling in the group. It was a bit difficult because some hairy moments on the track made me lose touch with the group at times and I found myself yo-yoing back and forth to them. I had to work hard to get back within touching distance and then struck some late grip issues. I had to ride within myself. Not wanting to throw away a good result I had to play it safe a little bit to bring the bike home. It’s a base that we can build on now and it’s a great result considering our qualifying position of P19. It’s a step forward with more points. I’m now looking forward to the next round at Silverstone where we will focus on putting another brick in place on this foundation we’re creating.”

Le Mans Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 J. Rueda KTM 34:01.752 2 J. Kelso KTM +0.636 3 D. Muñoz KTM +0.124 4 A. Carpe KTM +3.788 5 D. Almansa Hon +6.001 6 T. Furusato Hon +6.343 7 M. Quiles KTM +6.521 8 A. Fernandez Hon +6.876 9 L. Lunetta Hon +7.192 10 V. Perrone KTM +7.241 11 D. Foggia KTM +8.574 12 S. Ogden KTM +8.832 13 J. Roulstone KTM +12.153 14 C. Buchanan KTM +12.257 15 N. Carraro Hon +12.448 16 V. Perez KTM +19.468 17 G. Pini KTM +29.799 18 R. Rossi Hon +30.601 19 T. Buasri Hon +30.738 20 N. Dettwiler KTM +31.130 21 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1m26.153 Not Classified NC A. Piqueras KTM 11 Laps NC A. Cruces Hon 12 Laps NC S. Nepa Hon 12 Laps NC E. O’Shea Hon 14 Laps NC R. Yamanaka KTM 19 Laps

Le Mans Moto3 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 D. Almansa Hon 229.0 230.3 2 M. Quiles KTM 228.8 229.7 3 A. Piqueras KTM 227.5 229.7 4 A. Carpe KTM 229.0 229.7 5 V. Perez KTM 227.6 229.2 6 J. Rueda KTM 228.0 229.2 7 C. Buchanan KTM 227.3 228.7 8 A. Fernandez Hon 227.7 228.7 9 V. Perrone KTM 228.1 228.7 10 T. Furusato Hon 227.8 228.1 11 G. Pini KTM 227.6 228.1 12 E. O’Shea Hon 225.4 227.6 13 D. Muñoz KTM 227.1 227.6 14 D. Foggia KTM 227.0 227.6 15 T. Buasri Hon 224.3 227.1 16 N. Carraro Hon 225.9 227.1 17 S. Ogden KTM 226.4 227.1 18 L. Lunetta Hon 226.5 227.1 19 J. Roulstone KTM 224.1 226.1 20 N. Dettwiler KTM 224.8 225.6 21 S. Nepa Hon 222.9 225.6 22 R. Yamanaka KTM N/A 225.1 23 J. Rosenthaler KTM 223.6 224.5 24 R. Rossi Hon 223.4 224.5 25 J. Kelso KTM 222.9 223.5 26 A. Cruces Hon 221.7 222.5

Moto3 Championship Standings