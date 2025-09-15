MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano Moto2 Race Report

Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) gave the home crowd exactly what they came for at the San Marino Grand Prix, storming from P2 on the grid to snatch the holeshot and then never looking back, bagging his first win of 2025, and his second on the bounce at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Vietti nailed the launch to dive into Turn 1 ahead of polesitter Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), with points leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) slotting in behind.

Further back, Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) was bumped wide at Turn 6 and dropped out of the top ten after a promising start.

By Lap 7 the front had settled, Holgado chasing Vietti with Moreira in P3, while Gonzalez began attacking and counter-attacking the Brazilian in an elbows-out duel that allowed Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and teammate Senna Agius to latch onto the fight.

Gonzalez finally made a move stick on Lap 11, only to be mugged by Baltus two laps later as the Belgian surged into third.

Moreira then became Agius’ target, the Australian muscling into the top five on Lap 15, while Vietti quietly stretched his lead beyond a second out front.

Baltus wasn’t done either, with four to go, he reeled in and passed Holgado for P2, the Aspar man now hanging on under pressure.

Agius’ hopes of catching the podium group faded with a small mistake at Turn 8 on the penultimate lap, allowing Moreira back through for fourth.

Gonzalez, too, slipped to sixth after a late wobble, only limiting his points loss to three but seeing his once-comfortable margin chipped away.

Out front, Vietti was immaculate. He soaked up Baltus’ late push to claim his first win of the year, becoming the 10th different Moto2 winner this season and taking his third podium of 2025.

Baltus grabbed his fifth second place of the year, Holgado completed the rostrum, and Moreira led Agius home in fourth.

Agius bagged eleven points for his fifth-place finish, which propelled him from tenth to eighth in the World Championship standings.

Senna Agius – P5

“It was a good race, I can’t complain. Fourth place would have been the best I could have hoped for today. Maybe even a little better, because I saw the podium and relived that feeling I’ve been missing over the last months. But I got a little kick from behind and ended up on the kerbs, where I almost lost control of the front on the outside. I almost had a serious crash because it was at a fast place. Fifth place at the end is good, and we’ve made up a little ground in the championship, which is nice. That’s the goal for the next races, as we’ve had a good restart with everything. By that I mean myself, the team, and the way of work style. We’ve had some bad luck in recent months, which has been really tough. That’s why I’m very happy with this result, even though it’s definitely not what we want, as we’ve been better before. But this fifth place is very important to me personally, not only for me, but also for my guys on our side of the pit. A big thank you to the team, they are doing a fantastic job.”

Gonzalez crossed sixth ahead of a gutsy Aron Canet on the second Fantic, with David Alonso eighth, Tony Arbolino (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) ninth and teammate Izan Guevara rounding out the top ten.

Dixon salvaged 16th after his early off-track excursion.

Vietti’s win lights up his season at last and adds another twist to a Moto2 title chase that’s anything but settled heading into the final six rounds.

Misano Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Vietti BOS 35m03.863 2 B. Baltus KAL +0.747 3 D. Holgado KAL +3.911 4 D. Moreira KAL +4.246 5 S. Agius KAL +7.973 6 M. Gonzalez KAL +8.394 7 A. Canet KAL +9.752 8 D. Alonso KAL +10.446 9 T. Arbolino BOS +11.078 10 I. Guevara BOS +12.722 11 A. Arenas KAL +13.449 12 D. Muñoz KAL +15.310 13 I. Ortola BOS +18.154 14 A. Sasaki KAL +18.318 15 A. Lopez BOS +19.088 16 J. Dixon BOS +19.539 17 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL +19.626 18 F. Salac BOS +22.379 19 M. Ramirez KAL +27.470 20 J. Roberts KAL +27.655 21 C. Veijer KAL +27.786 22 A. Ferrandez BOS +30.725 23 D. Binder KAL +31.403 24 M. Aji KAL +31.716 25 A. Escrig FOR +40.210 26 U. Orradre BOS +43.480 27 A. Surra KAL +48.937 DNF J. Navarro FOR 13 laps DNF Y. Kunii KAL 13 laps DNF A. Huertas KAL 20 laps

Misano Moto2 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 I. Ortola BOS 250.2 251.1 2 T. Arbolino BOS 249.2 251.1 3 I. Guevara BOS 250.3 251.1 4 A. Lopez BOS 249.9 250.5 5 D. Alonso KAL 250.3 250.5 6 S. Agius KAL 248.9 250.5 7 A. Sasaki KAL 249.1 250.0 8 C. Veijer KAL 248.6 250.0 9 B. Baltus KAL 247.6 249.4 10 D. Moreira KAL 247.6 249.4 11 M. Gonzalez KAL 248.3 249.4 12 D. Holgado KAL 249.0 249.4 13 A. Arenas KAL 248.8 249.4 14 J. Dixon BOS 247.7 249.4 15 F. Salac BOS 248.6 248.8 16 C. Vietti BOS 248.4 248.8 17 D. Binder KAL 248.6 248.8 18 D. Muñoz KAL 248.1 248.8 19 U. Orradre BOS 248.0 248.8 20 M. Ramirez KAL 248.3 248.8 21 A. Canet KAL 247.2 248.2 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL 246.4 248.2 23 J. Navarro FOR 247.1 247.7 24 M. Aji KAL 246.3 247.7 25 A. Escrig FOR 244.8 247.1 26 A. Ferrandez BOS 246.4 247.1 27 J. Roberts KAL 245.7 246.5 28 A. Surra KAL 245.5 246.5 29 Y. Kunii KAL 245.3 246.5 30 A. Huertas KAL 243.9 244.3

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 227 2 D. Moreira 188 3 A. Canet 188 4 B. Baltus 173 5 J. Dixon 152 6 C. Vietti 141 7 D. Holgado 128 8 S. Agius 104 9 A. Arenas 101 10 D. Öncü 100 11 M. Ramirez 92 12 D. Alonso 84 13 J. Roberts 84 14 I. Guevara 79 15 F. Salac 79 16 A. Lopez 68 17 T. Arbolino 53 18 I. Ortola 50 19 C. Veijer 39 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh 18 22 A. Huertas 16 23 A. Sasaki 13 24 D. Binder 12 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 U. Orradre 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 A. Surra 0

Misano Moto3 Race Report

If you’re going to win a race, you might as well make it dramatic. Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) did exactly that at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, stealing victory from Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) in the very last corner to take a giant stride toward the Moto3 title. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) joined them on the podium in third, his first rostrum since Argentina.

The race began in frantic style as Joel Kelso (LEVEL-UP MTA) and Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) swapped places three times in the opening corners, with the Aussie eventually grabbing the early lead.

David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) briefly climbed to second, while Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Rueda tucked in just behind.

By Lap 5, eight riders had formed the lead group; Kelso, Perrone, Muñoz, Rueda, Fernandez, Quiles, Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) and Roulstone.

Then Muñoz went for a desperate dive on Perrone at Turn 4, contact sent him gravel-bound and dropped him to 19th, while Perrone slipped back to sixth.

At the front, Rueda made his first move on Lap 7, slipping past Kelso at Turn 8.

Quiles then clawed his way into contention, briefly passing Kelso before the Aussie struck back, with the front group now splintering into a leading quartet of Rueda, Quiles, Kelso and Perrone.

With three to go, the gloves properly came off. Perrone surged to second, then tumbled back to fourth through Turns 12 and 13 as Quiles hit the front. Fernandez and Piqueras latched on to make it six riders with a sniff of the win as the last lap began.

Quiles led down the back half of the final lap, but a mistake from Perrone at Turn 13 left him out of the picture.

Rueda lined up the move of the day, launching a perfect last-corner dive to snatch victory by inches, with Quiles second and Fernandez just edging Kelso for third.

Joel Kelso – P4

“I tried until the very end, I knew the podium was within reach. The bike was really perfect and that allowed me to stay at the front for the whole race. Of course, it hurts to finish fourth by such a small margin, but the feeling is that we are really becoming competitive again. I want to fight for the victories in the upcoming races.”

Piqueras finished fifth ahead of Perrone in sixth.

Muñoz salvaged seventh after his early off, ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka, Guido Pini, and Alvaro Carpe, while Jacob Roulstone faded to 11th after running with the leaders early on. The young Australian struggled as the tyres went away.

Jacob Roulstone – P11

“We felt good at the start, I tried to manage myself, but I quickly struggled with the tyre drop, and I was a bit lost. I am a bit disappointed of course, but we take the positives from this weekend, and let’s keep working.”

Rueda leaves Misano after increasing his championship lead to 78 points.

Misano Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rueda KTM 33m48.906 2 M. Quiles KTM +0.113 3 A. Fernandez Hon +0.117 4 J. Kelso KTM +0.164 5 A. Piqueras KTM +0.456 6 V. Perrone KTM +0.936 7 D. Muñoz KTM +8.623 8 R. Yamanaka KTM +8.806 9 G. Pini KTM +9.056 10 A. Carpe KTM +9.523 11 J. Roulstone KTM +10.993 12 T. Furusato Hon +11.022 13 D. Foggia KTM +14.820 14 D. Almansa Hon +18.575 15 S. Ogden KTM +24.454 16 R. Moodley KTM +29.595 17 C. Buchanan KTM +33.991 18 S. Nepa Hon +38.135 19 N. Dettwiler KTM +38.461 20 R. Rossi Hon +38.465 21 M. Uriarte KTM +42.546 22 N. Carraro Hon 2 laps Not Classified DNF L. Lunetta Hon 5 laps DNF E. O’Shea Hon 11 laps DNF E. Belford Hon 12 laps DNF M. Ruda Hon 15 laps DNF A. Aditama Hon /

Misano Moto3 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 M. Quiles KTM 213.8 214.7 2 A. Piqueras KTM 213.0 214.7 3 D. Foggia KTM 214.0 214.7 4 V. Perrone KTM 214.0 214.7 5 R. Yamanaka KTM 214.0 214.2 6 A. Fernandez Hon 212.5 213.8 7 J. Kelso KTM 213.0 213.8 8 E. O’Shea Hon 211.6 213.4 9 N. Carraro Hon 211.7 213.4 10 D. Almansa Hon 212.6 213.4 11 L. Lunetta Hon 211.8 213.4 12 T. Furusato Hon 212.4 213.4 13 J. Roulstone KTM 212.4 213.0 14 D. Muñoz KTM 212.5 213.0 15 G. Pini KTM 211.8 213.0 16 J. Rueda KTM 212.1 213.0 17 A. Carpe KTM 212.0 212.5 18 R. Moodley KTM 211.6 212.1 19 M. Uriarte KTM 210.2 212.1 20 C. Buchanan KTM 211.2 211.7 21 E. Belford Hon 210.2 211.7 22 S. Ogden KTM 210.4 211.3 23 R. Rossi Hon 210.9 211.3 24 N. Dettwiler KTM 209.5 210.1 25 M. Ruda Hon 205.7 210.1 26 S. Nepa Hon 208.1 209.3 27 A. Aditama Hon 204.6 208.4

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 295 2 A. Piqueras 217 3 M. Quiles 188 4 D. Muñoz 172 5 A. Carpe 155 6 J. Kelso 145 7 A. Fernandez 116 8 V. Perrone 108 9 T. Furusato 107 10 R. Yamanaka 105 11 D. Almansa 103 12 D. Foggia 84 13 L. Lunetta 68 14 G. Pini 68 15 J. Roulstone 47 16 S. Ogden 43 17 M. Bertelle 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 36 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar