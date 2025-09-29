MotoAmerica 2025

Round 11 – New Jersey Motorsports Park

Images by Brian J. Nelson

Superbike Race One

Bobby Fong (Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing) claimed his sixth victory of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike season with a composed ride in Saturday’s opening race at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The Californian’s win not only added to his tally but also extended his points lead to 13 over Cameron Beaubier (Tytlers Cycle Racing) heading into Sunday’s decisive double-header finale.

Fong was in the fight from the outset, shadowing teammate Jake Gagne in the early laps while Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) and Beaubier carved through behind. Herrin, starting 14th, made a lightning getaway to slot into third on the opening lap, while Beaubier, just eight points down in the championship at the start of the day, quickly moved into the mix.

By lap four, Fong had seized the lead from Gagne, with Herrin soon demoting the Yamaha rider as well. For a time, Herrin even led the race before Beaubier also worked his way past. The two tried to pressure Fong, but traffic played its part, with both Beaubier and Herrin held up by a lapped rider as Fong stretched clear.

At the line, Fong was a decisive 3.3 seconds ahead. Behind, Beaubier held off Herrin by just 0.051s, with Sean Dylan Kelly (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki) right on their tail in fourth, a mere 0.147s further back. Gagne slipped to fifth, nine seconds adrift, while Jayson Uribe (OrangeCat Racing) edged Ashton Yates (Jones Honda) in their battle for sixth.

The top 10 was completed by Richie Escalante (Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki), Andrew Lee (OrangeCat Racing) and Bryce Kornbau (BPR Racing Yamaha). Among the non-finishers were Hayden Gillim (Real Steel Honda), who crashed on the opening lap, and Benjamin Smith (Flo4Law), sidelined by mechanical issues.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Fong Yam 27m05.295 2 C. Beaubier Bmw +3.326 3 J. Herrin Duc +3.377 4 S. Kelly Suz +3.524 5 J. Gagne Yam +5.216 6 J. Uribe Bmw +14.411 7 A. Yates Hon +14.692 8 R. Escalante Suz +17.277 9 A. Lee Bmw +19.650 10 B. Kornbau Yam +25.721 11 J. Beach Hon +30.282 12 D. Campbell Yam +32.063 13 D. Lewis Bmw +39.517 14 M. Flinders Yam +49.384 15 M. Stauffer Yam +50.401 16 J. Waters Bmw +1m04.996 17 B. Davies Yam 1 Lap 18 I. Muñoz Márquez Duc 1 Lap 19 T. Blackall Yam 1 Lap DNF B. Smith Yam DNF DNF H. Gillim Hon DNF

Superbike Race Two

Race two at New Jersey Motorsports Park proved pivotal in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, with Bobby Fong’s title bid taking a dramatic hit. Locked in a three-way fight with Cameron Beaubier and Josh Herrin, the Californian looked set to leave with more crucial points — until disaster struck on the final lap.

Herrin, riding for Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati, led Fong and Beaubier into the closing stages. With all three nose-to-tail, Fong slipped out of second place and into the gravel, ending his hopes of limiting the damage. Herrin held on to take the victory, Beaubier followed him home in second, and the crash meant Fong’s only view of the finish line was from the sidelines.

Richie Escalante seized the opportunity to snatch third for Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki, his third podium of the season, after catching the leaders just as the drama unfolded. Hayden Gillim brought the Real Steel Honda home in fourth, clear of Escalante’s teammate Sean Dylan Kelly in fifth. Fong’s Yamaha teammate Jake Gagne took sixth, ahead of Jayson Uribe, Ashton Yates, JD Beach, and Bryce Kornbau, who rounded out the top ten.

The result flipped the championship picture on its head. Beaubier now led the standings by seven points over Fong, with Herrin only 13 points adrift. Heading into the finale, the equation was simple for Fong: he must win, with Beaubier finishing third or lower, if he was to take the crown.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herrin Duc 27m14.957 2 C. Beaubier Bmw +0.133 3 R. Escalante Suz +0.297 4 H. Gillim Hon +3.289 5 S. Kelly Suz +5.289 6 J. Gagne Yam +7.623 7 J. Uribe Bmw +13.442 8 A. Yates Hon +13.660 9 J. Beach Hon +23.546 10 B. Kornbau Yam +29.487 11 D. Campbell Yam +35.235 12 A. Lee Bmw +53.506 13 J. Waters Bmw +1m18.006 14 B. Davies Yam +1m21.386 15 D. Lewis Bmw +1m27.282 16 T. Blackall Yam 1 Lap 17 I. Muñoz Márquez Duc 1 Lap 18 M. Flinders Yam 2 Laps DNF B. Fong Yam DNF DNF M. Stauffer Yam DNF DNF B. Smith Yam DNF

Superbike Race Three

Bobby Fong had started strongly in the final race of the season, leading with Beaubier close behind and his slim points advantage still intact. Josh Herrin ran third in the early laps, but he was under pressure from Sean Dylan Kelly and Hayden Gillim as the race began to settle.

Then, on the eighth lap, the title fight ended abruptly. Fong lost the front and crashed out for the second time in as many days, handing Beaubier a clear track and a clear run to the chequered flag, and a sixth Superbike crown.

Behind him, the battle for the podium wasn’t over. Herrin held third into the final lap, but a small mistake allowed Kelly to dive through on the inside. Gillim followed immediately, seizing the chance to grab his first-career Superbike podium. Kelly finished second, Gillim third, with Herrin pushed back to fourth.

Jayson Uribe completed a strong ride in fifth, just ahead of Richie Escalante. Jake Gagne crossed the line seventh, followed by JD Beach, Deion Campbell and Benjamin Smith, rounding out the top ten.

The final standings saw Beaubier finish on 371 points, 25 clear of Herrin’s 346. Fong ended with 339, leaving him third overall. Gagne and Kelly rounded out the championship top five.

Cameron Beaubier – Winner

“I don’t even know what to say. This year has been one of the craziest Superbike years I’ve ever had, with the speed Bob (Fong) had at the beginning, and middle of the season, and then (Josh) Herrin coming on strong. Coming into this weekend, we struggled really bad here last year. We weren’t on the podium one day. I showed up with some confidence after COTA and went and fell down twice Friday and was scratching my head. I just have to thank my team for continuing to believe in me and making adjustments to the bike literally all weekend to get to where we were that last race. I felt awesome in the race. Bob had a great pace at the beginning. It sucks he fell over. Then after he did, I just kept nailing those laps, those high 20s, low 21s. My bike felt the best it’s felt all weekend. I just can’t believe it. Like I said, Bob rode incredible this year. His pace has been untouchable at times. We were able to get there this weekend, which we didn’t see that happening Friday. Shout out to the team, Bell, Alpinestars, the man above, my parents, family for coming out, Shelby and Brody for just everything they do for me. Brody is like the light of my life right now. He’s so fun. It’s so fun to be a dad. I don’t really know what else to say. I’m stoked.”

Superbike Race Three Results

Cameron Beaubier Sean Dylan Kelly +0.848s Hayden Gillim +1.179s Josh Herrin +1.358s Jayson Uribe +4.325 Richie Escalante +4.444s Jake Gagne +7.714s JD Beach +24.677s Deion Campbell +24.944s Benjamin Smith +27.105s

Superbike Championship Points

Cam Beaubier 371 Josh Herrin 346 Bobby Fong 339 Jake Gagne 267 Sean Dylan Kelly 207 Richie Escalante 188 JD Beach 176 Hayden Gillim 168 Ashton Yates 107 Bryce Kornbau 101

Supersport Race One

Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz wrapped up the 2025 Motovation Supersport Championship in emphatic fashion at New Jersey Motorsports Park, taking his 10th win of the season in a race that was cut short by tire issues. The South African controlled proceedings from start to finish, with the battle for second place providing the main drama behind him.

With concerns already surfacing in qualifying, the scheduled 19-lap contest was shortened to 15 for safety reasons. Despite the adjustment, rear-tyre failures still played a decisive role. Scholtz maintained his pace at the front without issue, but several riders were less fortunate, prompting race officials to red-flag the event after 12 laps.

MotoAmerica’s Race Direction moved quickly to address the situation, announcing on Saturday afternoon that the R4 Soft and R6 Medium Dunlop rears were being withdrawn from the allocation. For Sunday’s season finale, all riders would be restricted to the R7 Medium+ option, with warm-up extended to 25 minutes and an additional rear tyre provided free of charge.

While Scholtz was in a class of his own, the fight for second featured Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen, Strack Racing’s Blake Davis, Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott, and Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen. Jacobsen’s challenge ended when his rear tyre failed, forcing him to retire, leaving Davis, Petersen, and Scott to fight it out. When the red flags came out, Davis was holding second ahead of Petersen and Scott, while Jacobsen’s teammate Kayla Yaakov secured fifth.

For Scholtz, the result sealed a second consecutive Supersport title. Over his two championship-winning campaigns, he has now taken 18 victories from 36 starts. His 358 points give him an unassailable 46-point advantage over Jacobsen, who remains second in the standings. Davis sits third, 62 points further back, with Petersen moving into fourth ahead of Scott, who rounds out the top five heading into Sunday’s finale.

Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Scholtz Yam 16m26.165 2 B. Davis Yam +2.784 3 C. Petersen Duc +3.284 4 T. Scott Suz +4.109 5 K. Yaakov Duc 1 Lap 6 J. Hayes Yam 1 Lap 7 B. Paasch Suz 1 Lap 8 J. Nassaney Yam 1 Lap 9 J. Lewis Yam 1 Lap 10 C. Alexander Duc 1 Lap 11 T. Hobbs Yam 1 Lap 12 A. Sneed MV 1 Lap 13 Y. Medina Yam 1 Lap 14 G. Da Silva Suz 1 Lap 15 M. VanDenBrouck Suz 1 Lap 16 W. Grigg Duc 1 Lap 17 A. Enriquez Suz 1 Lap 18 O. Williams Suz 1 Lap 19 L. Monk Suz 1 Lap 20 E. Zaragoza Yam 1 Lap 21 J. Ohman Suz 1 Lap 22 S. Maggs Yam 1 Lap 23 K. Horney Suz 1 Lap 24 R. Donde Kaw 1 Lap DNF T. Collins Suz DNF DNF P. Jacobsen Duc DNF DNF R. Davis Yam DNF DNF J. LiMandri Jr Yam DNF DNF G. Rodio Duc DNS

Supersport Race Two

Mathew Scholtz signed off his 2025 Motovation Supersport campaign in style at New Jersey Motorsports Park, completing a dominant double with victory in Sunday’s finale. The Strack Racing rider, already confirmed as the two-time Supersport Champion, was untouchable in race two as he cleared off to win by a commanding 14 seconds.

The South African’s season ended with further good news when team owner Peter Strack confirmed that Scholtz will step up to the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship with the squad in 2026.

Behind the runaway leader, the fight for second came down to the wire. Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott edged Scholtz’s teammate Blake Davis by just 0.013s, with Davis securing another podium to wrap up his season in third overall.

Further back, PJ Jacobsen closed out his season with a fifth-place finish for Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL. The veteran was part of a tight scrap that saw him pip Brandon Paasch (3D Motorsports) by 0.031s, while four-time AMA Superbike Champion Josh Hayes (BPR Racing Yamaha) was also in the mix, just 0.064s behind Paasch.

Joseph LiMandri Jr. (Bauce BARTCON Racing), Corey Alexander (Rahal Ducati Moto w/Roller Die), Jake Lewis and Torin Collins (both Altus Motorsports) completed the top ten.

With the curtain falling on the 2025 season, Scholtz wrapped up the title with a 58-point advantage over Jacobsen. Davis secured third in the final standings, Scott was fourth, and Cameron Petersen—who crashed out of second in Sunday’s race—rounded out the top five.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Scholtz Yam 26:m0.935 2 T. Scott Suz +14.216 3 B. Davis Yam +14.229 4 P. Jacobsen Duc +21.000 5 B. Paasch Suz +21.031 6 J. Hayes Yam +21.095 7 J. LiMandri Jr Yam +32.416 8 C. Alexander Duc +32.432 9 J. Lewis Yam +33.322 10 T. Collins Suz +36.412 11 T. Hobbs Yam +36.420 12 A. Sneed MV +36.533 13 G. Rodio Duc +37.574 14 J. Nassaney Yam +38.529 15 M. VanDenBrouck Suz +52.143 16 G. Da Silva Suz +52.202 17 A. Enriquez Suz +54.216 18 W. Grigg Duc +1m03.438 19 O. Williams Suz +1m03.734 20 S. Maggs Yam +1m14.163 21 E. Zaragoza Yam +1m21.418 22 L. Monk Suz +1m21.557 23 K. Horney Suz 1 Lap 24 J. Ohman Suz 1 Lap 25 R. Donde Kaw 1 Lap DNF C. Petersen Duc DNF DNF K. Yaakov Duc DNF DNF Y. Medina Yam DNF DNF R. Davis Yam DNF

Supersport Championship Points

Mathew Scholtz 383 PJ Jacobsen 325 Blake Davis 266 Tyler Scott 211 Cameron Petersen 201

Twins Cup Race One

Alessandro Di Mario arrived at New Jersey Motorsports Park for the 2025 SC-Project Twins Cup season finale with the championship already secured and a seven-race winning streak to his name. But it was Matthew Chapin who stole the headlines in Race 1, narrowly beating the newly crowned champion by just 0.040 seconds in a dramatic sprint to the line.

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Chapin and Robem Engineering’s Di Mario were inseparable throughout the race, swapping places at the front before Chapin made his decisive move with four laps to go. Di Mario applied relentless pressure in the closing stages, but Chapin held firm to take his third victory of the season, his first since completing a double win at Daytona in March.

Behind the lead pair, Robem Engineering’s Hank Vossberg fought back from a difficult opening few laps to secure third place. He finished six seconds adrift of the leaders but with a similar margin in hand over Isaac Woodworth on the Karns/TST Industries Suzuki GSX-8R. Chase Brown (Brown Town Racing) completed the top five.

The result not only ended Di Mario’s winning streak but also strengthened Chapin’s grip on second place in the championship. He now holds a 30-point advantage over Bad Boys Racing’s Avery Dreher, whose challenge ended early with a mechanical issue. That misfortune also allowed Vossberg’s podium finish to

Twins Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Chapin Suz 18m38.811 2 A. Di Mario Apr +0.040 3 H. Vossberg Apr +6.427 4 I. Woodworth Suz +13.657 5 C. Brown Apr +13.733 6 L. Badie Suz +13.747 7 C. Heiser Suz +27.032 8 A. Dreher Apr +27.456 9 S. Ungvarsky Suz +27.457 10 R. Chiavini Suz +44.807 11 A. Weyh Apr +45.731 12 S. Mervis Suz +46.448 13 Z. Foster Apr +46.878 14 R. Vest Yam +1m31.925 15 J. Purk Yam +1m32.144 16 E. Gendron-Belen Suz 1 Lap 17 S. Shakespeare Apr 1 Lap 18 G. Lewis Yam 1 Lap 19 B. Stevenson Yam 1 Lap 20 A. Diaz Yam 1 Lap 21 C. Parrish Apr 1 Lap DNF M. Paternoster Apr DNF DNF L. Cunnison Apr DNF DNF R. Wolfe Yam DNF DNF D. Doyle Yam DNF DNF M. McKellar Jr Suz DNF DNF S. Dahmer Suz DNF DNF J. McKellar Suz DNF

Twins Cup Race Two

Robem Engineering’s Hank Vossberg broke through for his first-career SC-Project Twins Cup victory on Sunday morning at New Jersey Motorsports Park, the 15-year-old holding his nerve in a four-rider scrap that went down to the final lap. The result also lifted Vossberg to third in the final championship standings.

The battle featured Vossberg, Karns/TST Industries’ Levi Badie, Bad Boys Racing’s Avery Dreher, and Saturday’s winner Matthew Chapin on the RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki. All four led at different stages across the 11-lap contest, with Chapin doing much of the early work at the front. Vossberg made his move late, navigating lapped traffic cleanly on the last lap to emerge on top. At the flag, he edged Badie by just 0.038s, with Dreher and Chapin completing a quartet covered by only 0.665s.

“It means a lot to me,” Vossberg said after the race. “Going into this season, I didn’t think I’d even be in contention for the top three in the championship. Getting on the box my first weekend at the Ridge was more than a dream come true. I can’t thank the team enough for giving me such an amazing bike to ride, and Aprilia Americas for bringing it out. Thanks also to HJC Helmets, Alessandro Di Mario for being such a great teammate, and everyone else who’s supported me. It was an amazing ride.”

Di Mario, who clinched the championship two weeks earlier at Circuit of The Americas, finished seventh in the NJMP finale but ended the year 97 points clear of Chapin. Vossberg’s victory was enough to move him ahead of Dreher for third in the final standings by six points, with Badie rounding out the championship top five.

Twins Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Vossberg Apr 15m58.768 2 L. Badie Suz +0.439 3 A. Dreher Apr +0.477 4 M. Chapin Suz +0.665 5 D. Doyle Yam +11.197 6 I. Woodworth Suz +11.814 7 A. Di Mario Apr +28.797 8 A. Weyh Apr +28.930 9 C. Heiser Suz +29.279 10 S. Ungvarsky Suz +29.591 11 S. Mervis Suz +31.067 12 R. Chiavini Suz +31.209 13 J. McKellar Suz +37.281 14 M. McKellar Jr Suz +42.204 15 Z. Foster Apr +51.370 16 C. Parrish Apr +51.560 17 S. Dahmer Suz +56.646 18 J. Purk Yam +1m13.067 19 M. Paternoster Apr +1m30.258 20 R. Vest Yam +1m30.305 21 E. Gendron-Belen Suz +1m30.513 22 A. Diaz Yam 1 Lap 23 G. Lewis Yam 1 Lap DNF B. Stevenson Yam DNF DNF S. Shakespeare Apr DNF DNF L. Cunnison Apr DNF DNF C. Brown Apr DNF

Twins Cup Championship Points

Alessandro di Mario 264 Matthew Chapin 167 Hank Vossberg 146 Avery Dreher 140 Levi Badie 114

Talent Cup Race One

Rain set the stage for the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul at New Jersey Motorsports Park, with riders first given a short “wet familiarisation” session to gauge the tricky conditions.

When the lights went out, it looked like Bodie Paige had the race in hand. The Australian launched clear on the Jones Honda Krämer APX-350 MA, only for his charge to end in heartbreak after a crash left him nursing what appeared to be an injured arm.

That handed the advantage to Hank Vossberg, and the Tytlers Cycle Racing rider made no mistakes from there—despite a hair-raising near-highside that nearly ended his afternoon. The Wisconsin teenager recovered to secure his fourth victory of the season.

Behind him, Sam Drane (Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing) edged out Warhorse Ducati/American Racing’s Derek Sanchez to claim second, with the Dominican rider celebrating his maiden Talent Cup podium. Nathan Bettencourt (Bettencourt Racing) and Carson King (Royalty Racing) completed the top five.

Kody Kopp (Team Roberts) finished sixth with clear air ahead of Ian Fraley (Real Steel Honda), who came home seventh.

Talent Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Vossberg Kra 17m16.129 2 S. Drane Kra +2.742 3 D. Sanchez Kra +6.965 4 N. Bettencourt Kra +7.029 5 C. King Kra +38.663 6 K. Kopp Kra +41.346 7 I. Fraley Kra +1m08.076 8 E. Dreher Kra +1m27.660 9 J. Paige Kra +1m30.430 10 T. Boudreau Kra +1m41.539 DNF B. Paige Kra DNF DNF R. Garcia Kra DNF

Talent Cup Race Two

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hank Vossberg enjoyed a standout Sunday at New Jersey Motorsports Park, clinching victories in both the SC-Project Twins Cup and the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul season finales.

The 17-year-old held off a relentless challenge from Yamaha BLU CRU Estenson Racing’s Sam Drane in the Talent Cup race, the Australian pushing him to the flag but falling just 0.039s short after 13 laps of close combat. Bettencourt Racing’s Nathan Bettencourt completed the podium in third, with Royalty Racing’s Carson King close behind in fourth.

Australian newcomer Jake Paige capped his debut weekend with a strong fifth-place finish on the Team Roadracingworld.com Krämer, while his older brother Bodie salvaged 10th after crashing and remounting.

Although Alessandro Di Mario had already sealed the title two weeks earlier at Circuit of The Americas, the fight for runner-up honours went right down to the wire. Vossberg’s win lifted him to second in the standings by just a single point over Drane, with Bodie Paige finishing the year fourth and MP13 Racing’s Ella Dreher completing the top five.

Talent Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Vossberg Kra 19m49.282 2 S. Drane Kra +0.039 3 N. Bettencourt Kra +2.901 4 C. King Kra +3.194 5 J. Paige Kra +3.215 6 R. Garcia Kra +11.201 7 D. Sanchez Kra +20.508 8 I. Fraley Kra +45.683 9 T. Boudreau Kra +56.925 10 B. Paige Kra +1m05.664 DNF K. Kopp Kra DNF DNF E. Dreher Kra DNF

Talent Cup Championship Points