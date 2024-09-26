2025 MotoGP Calendar

The provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar has been published by the FIM, revealing the dates and races for the upcoming season of the most exciting sport on Earth.

22 Grands Prix in 18 countries are set to take place in 2025, including the return of Brno in Czechia and the debut of Balaton Park in Hungary.

Designed for fans to enjoy the best of MotoGP wherever they are in the world, the calendar is as efficient as possible at the same time as balancing social and economic factors to maximise our positive impact.

With four long-haul events to begin the year and four to round it off, 2025 will be a balanced and well-paced season of competition for riders, teams and paddock personnel.