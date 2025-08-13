MotoGP 2025

Round 13 – Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring – Preview

Everyone is rested, tanned, and batteries are fully recharged, as MotoGP reconvenes and returns from the European summer break amongst the rolling hills of Spielberg for the Grand Prix of Austria, marking the start of a busy second half to the 2025 MotoGP World Championship.

The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg is located beautifully in the Murtal region of Styria, Austria. The circuit was originally built in 1969, then known as the Österreichring. In 1996, it was rebuilt with the track layout it still has today, and in 2011, it was reopened as the Red Bull Ring and again became the centre of Austrian motorsports.

The sloping terrain and the natural arena are trademark features of the Red Bull Ring with the 18-metre-high landmark “Bull of Spielberg” in the centre and the voestalpine wing offering a spectacular architectural highlight.

With a length of 4.35 km, it features 11 turns and an altitude difference of 65 metres. The 2016 season saw the Red Bull Ring host its first MotoGP race as the World Championship returned to Austria for the first time since 1997.

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) arrives in Austria after making yet more history — the first Ducati rider to claim five consecutive wins — to now hold a commanding 120-point lead in the standings. Yet the Red Bull Ring has been his Achilles’ heel. Remarkably, Marc’s never won at the Red Bull Ring, and his last podium came in 2019 after another classic duel with Andrea Dovizioso.

Marc Márquez

“I can’t wait to get back on track after the holidays: I’ve taken a break and rested. The Austrian track has never given me great satisfaction, but it has provided plenty of duels right down to the last corner, the last meter before the checkered flag. I’m ready to tackle this second part of the season in the best possible way”.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia is unbeaten at the Red Bull Ring since 2022. Could this be the weekend Pecco lands a counter-punch?

Pecco Bagnaia

“This track has always been very favourable to Ducati, and in the last three seasons we’ve achieved the best possible results. I’m happy to get back on track here and restart this second part of the season. Many of my favorite tracks await us: technical, yet spectacular! I can’t wait to get out on track”.

Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) will also be searching for redemption after a Brno to forget.

Aprilia’s momentum continues to build. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) has two Grand Prix podiums and two Sprint podiums from his last three weekends, pushing Marc hard in the process. Jorge Martin returned to action with a solid seventh-place finish in Brno, bringing renewed optimism to the Aprilia camp. Both have rostrum form at the Red Bull Ring.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I’m extremely happy to finally be back on the track after the summer break. I am really keen to be back on the bike. I like the track in Austria with its many hard braking sections. We’ll try to have another good weekend, picking up where we left off and continuing to work well with the team and have fun in the saddle.”

Jorge Martin

“I can’t wait to get to Austria and to get back on the Aprilia. I worked hard this summer, and it was extremely intense, so I think I’m even more ready than I was in Brno. Now the goal is to improve along with the team and to keep getting to know one another, because we still have a lot of season ahead of us. We’ll continue growing together to achieve results as soon as possible.”

It’s not just the factory Aprilias to watch — Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) has been one of the grid’s biggest improvers, scoring five straight top-ten finishes and matching his career-best with P5 in Brno. Teammate Ai Ogura will be hoping the familiarity of Austria sparks a return to top-ten contention after injury setbacks and a tough Czech GP.

Raul Fernandez

“After the summer break I’m happy to be back racing. Of course, the second part of the season will be very hard, but I prepared very well. We are very focused on these next two races, especially Austria as I know it’s hasn’t been a good track for me in the MotoGP class. But anyway, we come with really good progress in recent races and I would like to keep this going. We’ll have some tracks that are better for us and some that are a bit difficult. The Red Bull Ring is one that will be difficult but I aim to take the maximum, in the race and especially trying to do a decent job from Friday.”

Ai Ogura

“I think the Red Bull Ring is a good circuit to start the second half. It’s a track I like and in past years I was riding quite OK there. The layout is stop and go and I believe it’s going to be really difficult to understand everything to go fast but I think once you understand all, I think it’s an easy track to go fast. So, I’ll try to be smart on Friday, use the sessions as much as I can. As everybody knows, Friday is an important day, so I’ll try to not miss anything, use the time to the maximum. Anyway, I like the country and the circuit, so let’s have fun for this first round of the second half. In this second half of the season there’ll be a lot of good circuits for me, so I’ll try to do the maximum for this Grand Prix and see which position we can get on Sunday.”

KTM also heads into their home race with growing confidence. Since Aragon, the Austrian marque has been in the mix, with Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) taking a GP podium in Czechia and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) grabbing a Sprint rostrum. Now, all eyes are on whether they can turn momentum into a home-soil breakthrough.

Enea Bastianini

“The summer break was nice to get some rest and recharge the batteries, but I feel ready to go back racing, and super excited to reunite with the team, especially after the weekend in Brno during which we made a really good step forward all together. In addition, I attended an aero test during the break, so I am hoping that we will be able to bring more improvements this week. It is the first time that I am heading to Austria with the feeling of a home leg, since it is going to be a very important round for KTM, and I really want to perform in Spielberg. The Red Bull Ring is such a nice track, I really enjoy it, so let’s see how we can manage it with the KTM. Brno gave me more confidence, and I am curious to see what we can do this weekend!”

Forced to miss out on the races of both Germany and the Czech Republic following his shoulder injury sustained at the Sachsenring early July, Maverick Viñales will be subject to a medical inspection on Thursday before being given the green light to jump back on his KTM RC16.

Maverick Viñales

“The injury in Sachsenring was unfortunate, but we have worked really hard with all the people around me to be able to travel to Austria, just one month after the crash in Germany. I was able to get back to training last week, and we have been doing a lot of physio to help the shoulder heal faster and get stronger. I have not been on a bike for a month, so we will have to wait for Friday to evaluate our form, and understand if we can be competitive. It is going to be important to take it step by step. I am super happy to be able to attend the Austrian Grand Prix, it is KTM’s home round, and it was very important for me to be in Spielberg to represent our colours. The track is so nice, so I am super excited to reunite with the team and take things where we left them. They did a great job with Pol (Espargaro) in Brno in my absence, and I would like to say a special thank you to Pol for the work done with the team!”

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will draw on memories of his 2021 Austrian GP victory as he looks to rediscover his winning touch. It’s the most important weekend of KTM’s season, and if recent form is any indicator, they’re ready for the fight.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) continues to spearhead Yamaha’s campaign. Fast over one lap and competitive on race day, the Frenchman sits ninth in the standings, just seven points behind Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) as both aim to stay in the hunt for a top-six finish overall.

Fabio Quartararo

“I really enjoyed the summer break, relaxing with my friends and family – and, of course, I still did my usual training. The last three weeks were a good opportunity to recharge because we know the second half of the season is very busy. We know our strengths and weaknesses, and we will continue to work really hard in the next 10 GPs on finding improvements. I feel ready to give it my 100%, as always. Let’s see what we can do this weekend.”

It was a weekend to forget for Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) in Brno — his first non-scoring round since Germany 2024 — dropping him to fifth overall. Just three points behind is his returning teammate Franco Morbidelli, still very much in the battle for a top-five position.

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“The summer break went well; we needed a break in this first half of the season because that’s the longest campaign ever for us. I trained a lot to prepare the second part of the championship. We are ready, we are back to action in Austria, then we go to Hungary. Both tracks will be challenging, we’ve been always struggled at Spielberg, while Balaton is a new circuit for everyone, even if we had the chance to make a test with the Panigale V4. We bring all this summer break energy with us to make a good job and restart well from the beginning.”

Franco Morbidelli

“I really want to jump back on the MotoGP bike. After the injury, I trained with the Ducati Panigale in Hungary and in Misano. At Balaton it went well, the pain was not too much, and we adapted well to the new track. It was a very positive day and gave us a big boost of energy to continue our recovery and preparation for the second half of the championship. The Desmosedici GP is something else, we’ll arrive in Austria and see how I’m doing, we’ll try to improve little by little. We’ll take everything in the right way to try to do the best job possible. I can’t wait to get back to work with the team and do what we love, which is to give our maximum every weekend.”

Rookie standout Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) completes the top ten, now only 28 points behind Maverick Viñales after the KTM rider’s injury layoff.

Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) arrives with back-to-back top-ten finishes and podium history at the Red Bull Ring, sitting 14th in the standings but level on points with Honda’s Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol).

Jack Miller

“The Suzuka 8 Hours has been a fantastic experience and to share the Yamaha with Nakasuga-san and Locatelli was wonderful. I wanted to win, but we were up against strong competition. This was my second time riding in the 8 Hours, and I got on the podium. I definitely want to participate in the 8 Hours again as a Yamaha rider and get my hands on that big trophy. It‘s true that racing in Japan didn‘t leave me much time for a vacation, but now it‘s time to focus on the World Championship again and the Austrian GP. I‘m feeling very motivated. The Red Bull Ring is a track I really like and where I‘ve had some good results in the past. I‘m curious to see how the Yamaha will perform there, hopefully, we‘ll be competitive right away and able to fight for some good points.”

Marini’s teammate Joan Mir, a long-time admirer of Austria, will be eager for better fortune after his Brno collision with Alex Marquez. Mir sits just 10 points behind Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP).

Luca Marini

“I have had a good three weeks recovering more and more and I am feeling really good, we can approach the rest of the season without limitations. Austria is a really particular circuit, all about heavy braking and accelerating and it will be a good chance to see where everyone stands after the break with upgrades and everything. Looking forward to seeing the team again and continuing to push the Honda RC213V forward with the engineers.”

Joan Mir

“The break has been good to recharge, focus on training and reset a little bit after some tough moments in the start of the year. Now we start an intense push right through to the end of the season, it’s important to be well prepared for it. In 2024 we made a good step in the second part of the season, so I hope that we can repeat that again as a team. We have a lot of information and now it’s time to put everything on track and show our potential because aside from some unfortunate moments before the break, we were showing our potential.”

Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) will look to push forward and press his case to retain his seat for 2026.

While training after the Dutch Grand Prix, IDEMITSU Honda LCR rider Somkiat Chantra sustained a lateral collateral ligament injury in his right knee, underwent surgery, and has since been working diligently to recover with the goal of returning to competition at the Austrian Grand Prix. On Wednesday morning, MotoGP Medical Director Angel Charte, together with knee specialists at the University Dexeus Hospital (Barcelona), carried out a detailed medical assessment and concluded that Chantra is not yet able to return to race. As a result, the Thai rider will miss both the Austrian Grand Prix and the Hungarian Grand Prix. Given the circumstances, the IDEMITSU Honda LCR team has been unable to secure a qualified replacement rider for the Austrian Grand Prix. For the following Hungarian Grand Prix, Spanish HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro will take over Chantra’s race seat.

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 381 2 A. Marquez 261 3 F. Bagnaia 213 4 M. Bezzecchi 156 5 F. Di Giannantonio 142 6 F. Morbidelli 139 7 P. Acosta 124 8 J. Zarco 109 9 F. Quartararo 102 10 F. Aldeguer 97 11 M. Viñales 69 12 B. Binder 68 13 R. Fernandez 66 14 J. Miller 52 15 L. Marini 52 16 A. Ogura 51 17 E. Bastianini 49 18 A. Rins 42 19 J. Mir 32 20 T. Nakagami 10 21 J. Martin 9 22 L. Savadori 8 23 P. Espargaro 8 24 A. Fernandez 6 25 M. Oliveira 6 26 S. Chantra 1 27 A. Espargaro 0