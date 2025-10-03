MotoGP FP1

The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia got underway on Friday morning in typically hot and slippery conditions, with grip at a premium around the Mandalika circuit.

The first faller of the weekend was Fermín Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), who tucked the front at Turn 8. It was a sign of things to come in a session that saw several riders skate on the edge of adhesion.

Marco Bezzecchi was the early pacesetter. The Italian was half a second clear of the field for some time before Marc Marquez edged ahead of the Aprilia man.

Halfway through the session, the top five consisted of Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda, and Yamaha, with Acosta moving up to third, Zarco fourth, and Miller fifth.

Marc was not doing it easy, though, as he almost went down at turn one but pulled off one of his trademark saves. Earlier, Maverick Vinales had pulled off an even bigger save to stay upright on the KTM.

Late in the session, Marc Marquez also ran off into the gravel when joining the circuit from the pit lane after running out of road while trying to avoid impacting riders already on the circuit.

Pedro Acosta almost high-sided himself to Bali with five minutes left in the session, but the young Spaniard survived and quickly got his head back down. He was on course to go to the top of the timesheets before saving another big rear breakaway that saw that lap go away.

In the last few minutes, red sectors on the timing monitors were lighting up everywhere.

Acosta put in the first 1m30 of the session with a minute left on the clock to put KTM on top, but was knocked out of the top spot in the dying seconds by Honda’s Luca Marini.

Marco Bezzecchi rounded out the top three for Aprilia as Alex Rins took over from Miller as the top Yamaha to go fourth ahead of Marc Marquez. Miller was fifth, and Quartararo made it three Yamahas in the top six.

MotoGP FP1 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 L. Marini Hon 1m30.809 315.7 2 P. Acosta KTM +0.136 319.5 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.237 314.8 4 A. Rins Yam +0.426 313.0 5 M. Marquez Duc +0.462 318.5 6 J. Miller Yam +0.499 314.8 7 F. Quartararo Yam +0.533 313.0 8 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.607 315.7 9 J. Mir Hon +0.643 316.7 10 A. Marquez Duc +0.678 315.7 11 R. Fernandez Apr +0.718 309.4 12 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.809 316.7 13 J. Zarco Hon +0.811 315.7 14 B. Binder KTM +0.897 315.7 15 M. Viñales KTM +0.931 316.7 16 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.001 312.1 17 F. Bagnaia Duc +1.091 318.5 18 E. Bastianini KTM +1.304 317.6 19 M. Oliveira Yam +1.416 313.9 20 S. Chantra Hon +1.442 313.0