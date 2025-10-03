MotoGP 2025
Round 18 – Mandalika – Friday
MotoGP FP1
The Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia got underway on Friday morning in typically hot and slippery conditions, with grip at a premium around the Mandalika circuit.
The first faller of the weekend was Fermín Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati), who tucked the front at Turn 8. It was a sign of things to come in a session that saw several riders skate on the edge of adhesion.
Marco Bezzecchi was the early pacesetter. The Italian was half a second clear of the field for some time before Marc Marquez edged ahead of the Aprilia man.
Halfway through the session, the top five consisted of Ducati, Aprilia, KTM, Honda, and Yamaha, with Acosta moving up to third, Zarco fourth, and Miller fifth.
Marc was not doing it easy, though, as he almost went down at turn one but pulled off one of his trademark saves. Earlier, Maverick Vinales had pulled off an even bigger save to stay upright on the KTM.
Late in the session, Marc Marquez also ran off into the gravel when joining the circuit from the pit lane after running out of road while trying to avoid impacting riders already on the circuit.
Pedro Acosta almost high-sided himself to Bali with five minutes left in the session, but the young Spaniard survived and quickly got his head back down. He was on course to go to the top of the timesheets before saving another big rear breakaway that saw that lap go away.
In the last few minutes, red sectors on the timing monitors were lighting up everywhere.
Acosta put in the first 1m30 of the session with a minute left on the clock to put KTM on top, but was knocked out of the top spot in the dying seconds by Honda’s Luca Marini.
Marco Bezzecchi rounded out the top three for Aprilia as Alex Rins took over from Miller as the top Yamaha to go fourth ahead of Marc Marquez. Miller was fifth, and Quartararo made it three Yamahas in the top six.
MotoGP FP1 Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
1m30.809
|
315.7
|
2
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+0.136
|
319.5
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
+0.237
|
314.8
|
4
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
+0.426
|
313.0
|
5
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+0.462
|
318.5
|
6
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
+0.499
|
314.8
|
7
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
+0.533
|
313.0
|
8
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
+0.607
|
315.7
|
9
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
+0.643
|
316.7
|
10
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
+0.678
|
315.7
|
11
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
+0.718
|
309.4
|
12
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
+0.809
|
316.7
|
13
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
+0.811
|
315.7
|
14
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+0.897
|
315.7
|
15
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
+0.931
|
316.7
|
16
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
+1.001
|
312.1
|
17
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
+1.091
|
318.5
|
18
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+1.304
|
317.6
|
19
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
+1.416
|
313.9
|
20
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
+1.442
|
313.0
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
541
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
340
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
242
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
196
|
6
|
P. Acosta
|
195
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
182
|
8
|
F. Quartararo
|
149
|
9
|
F. Aldeguer
|
147
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
124
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
105
|
12
|
L. Marini
|
97
|
13
|
R. Fernandez
|
95
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
72
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
58
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
45
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
26
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
3
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati
|
612
|
2
|
Aprilia
|
286
|
3
|
KTM
|
260
|
4
|
Honda
|
220
|
5
|
Yamaha
|
180
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
815
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
487
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
378
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
300
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
284
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
194
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
8
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
169
|
9
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
165
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
127
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
87
Moto2 FP1
The morning Moto2 session was interrupted by a power disruption at Mandalika International Circuit. When all was said and done, though, less than a second covered the top twenty. Topping proceedings was Boscoscuro rider Celestino Vietti, ahead of a Kalex horde headed by Manuel Gonzalez.
Senna Agius started the day just outside the top ten but less than seven-tenths off the FP1 benchmark set by Vietti.
Mandalika Moto2 FP1 Times
- Vietti 1m33.245
- Gonzalez +0.151s
- Holgado +0.204s
- Moreira +0.305s
- Canet +0.338s
- Roberts +0.467s
- Alonso +0.506s
- Sasaki +0.609s
- Escrig +0.610s
- Baltus +0.651s
- Arbolino +0.667s
- Agius +0.676s
- Arenas +0.708s
- Van den Goorbergh +0.753s
- Huertas +0.779s
- Veijer +0.837s
- Lopez +0.852s
- Munoz +0.856s
- Ortola +0.925s
- Ramirez +0.969s
- Salac +0.985s
- Navarro +1.061s
- Binder +1.105s
- Guevera +1.128s
- Dixon +1.279s
- Suryo Aji +1.292s
- Orradre +1.333s
- Kunii +.690s
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
238
|
2
|
D. Moreira
|
204
|
3
|
A. Canet
|
189
|
4
|
B. Baltus
|
182
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
172
|
6
|
D. Holgado
|
153
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
141
|
8
|
A. Arenas
|
108
|
9
|
S. Agius
|
104
|
10
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
11
|
D. Alonso
|
97
|
12
|
M. Ramirez
|
96
|
13
|
J. Roberts
|
84
|
14
|
F. Salac
|
82
|
15
|
I. Guevara
|
79
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
73
|
17
|
T. Arbolino
|
63
|
18
|
I. Ortola
|
58
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
45
|
20
|
D. Muñoz
|
23
|
21
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
18
|
22
|
A. Huertas
|
16
|
23
|
A. Sasaki
|
15
|
24
|
D. Binder
|
12
|
25
|
A. Escrig
|
10
|
26
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
27
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
28
|
S. Garcia
|
3
|
29
|
J. Navarro
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Kunii
|
0
|
31
|
E. Fernandez
|
0
|
32
|
U. Orradre
|
0
|
33
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
0
|
34
|
T. Hada
|
0
|
35
|
A. Ferrandez
|
0
|
36
|
M. Pasini
|
0
|
37
|
A. Surra
|
0
Moto3 FP1
The opening Moto3 session at Mandalika was not quite as close as Moto2, with less than a second covering the top ten in the 250 ranks. Atop the FP1 timing sheets when the chequered flag came out was David Muñoz by a gnat’s whisker over Joel Kelso and Maximo Quiles.
Jacob Roulstone was less than 1.5 seconds off the FP1 benchmark set by Munoz, but that was enough to put him down in 16th place.
Mandalika Moto3 FP1 Times
- David Muñoz 1m37.645
- Joel Kelso +0.031s
- Maximo Quiles +0.056s
- Jose Rueda +0.183s
- Ryusei Yamanaka +0.216s
- Adrian Fernandez +0.364s
- David Almansa +0.399s
- Matteo Bertelle +0.668s
- Angel Piqueras +0.704s
- Luca Lunetta +0.827s
- Stefano Nepa +1.238s
- Valentin Perrone +1.242s
- Scott Ogden +1.284s
- Dennis Foggia +1.314s
- Riccardo Rossi +1.487s
- Jacob Roulstone +1.488s
- Taiyo Furusato +1.578s
- Alvaro Carpe +1.604s
- Marco Morelli +1.729s
- Guido Pini +1.787s
- Ruche Moodley +1.799s
- Zen Mitani +1.851s
- Cormac Buchanan +1.904s
- Eddie O’Shea +2.084s
- Noah Dettwiler +2.278s
- Arbi Aditama +3.150s
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
315
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
222
|
3
|
M. Quiles
|
204
|
4
|
D. Muñoz
|
197
|
5
|
A. Carpe
|
157
|
6
|
J. Kelso
|
153
|
7
|
A. Fernandez
|
127
|
8
|
V. Perrone
|
121
|
9
|
R. Yamanaka
|
115
|
10
|
T. Furusato
|
107
|
11
|
D. Almansa
|
103
|
12
|
D. Foggia
|
90
|
13
|
G. Pini
|
77
|
14
|
L. Lunetta
|
75
|
15
|
J. Roulstone
|
50
|
16
|
M. Bertelle
|
44
|
17
|
S. Ogden
|
43
|
18
|
S. Nepa
|
38
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
27
|
20
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
21
|
N. Carraro
|
24
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
22
|
23
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
24
|
R. Moodley
|
11
|
25
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
26
|
J. Esteban
|
7
|
27
|
M. Morelli
|
3
|
28
|
C. O’Gorman
|
3
|
29
|
T. Buasri
|
1
|
30
|
N. Dettwiler
|
0
|
31
|
E. O’Shea
|
0
|
32
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
0
|
33
|
L. Phommara
|
0
|
34
|
L. Abruzzo
|
0
|
35
|
A. Aditama
|
0
|
36
|
M. Cook
|
0
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia