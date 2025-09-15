MotoGP Misano Test
KTM
Less than 24 hours after the chequered flag fell on the San Marino and the Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, the orange armada of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 were already back at work, pounding around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in a post-race IRTA test.
The crowds had vanished after a weekend that drew more than 90,000 fans on Sunday, but the sun was still blazing and the pace remained relentless. With just six rounds left on the 2025 MotoGP calendar, KTM brought a clear agenda, and even a Hall of Famer, to Misano, with Dani Pedrosa on hand to lend his trademark precision to the development programme.
Pedrosa was less than two seconds away from Acosta’s benchmark, but wasn’t that far behind the rest of the field. The MotoGP Legend was actually quicker than Chantra and also Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.
Acosta sets the pace, Binder and Bastianini focus on feel
While the race weekend had left little room to experiment, Monday’s private test allowed the team to dig into chassis set-ups and new component trials, particularly aimed at improving stability through Misano’s high-grip, high-speed sections, something that will matter at the next stops in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.
Pedro Acosta looked razor-sharp, clocking the fastest time of the day, just three-tenths shy of the outright lap record, as he worked on improving bike behaviour through fast corners. “It was nice to come back after yesterday and show some speed,” he said. “We found some improvements that should help at the fast tracks coming up.”
Brad Binder focused on chassis work and came away positive after trying different frame and swingarm options. “We managed to make the bike more stable, especially in the fast stuff,” he said. “I think we made a good step, and maybe we can try something already in Japan.”
Enea Bastianini zeroed in on front-end vibration issues that plagued his race weekend, noting that while they hadn’t solved the problem outright, the test offered encouraging signs. “We were losing less in that area compared to others, so it’s a good point,” he said, while acknowledging the unusually grippy track made direct comparisons tricky.
Viñales banks laps as KTM management weighs progress
Maverick Viñales, still recovering from injury, used the day to rebuild rhythm rather than trial major upgrades, completing more than 60 laps and finishing 10th on the timesheets. “Our performance is not at the maximum, but we are feeling good,” he said. “The focus was on ourselves today, and I am happy with how the day went.”
For the KTM hierarchy, the test was as much about data gathering as outright pace.
Team manager Aki Ajo described it as “a busy day” with five riders cycling through different tasks, while technical director Sebastian Risse noted they could finally tackle the same issues that had limited them during the race. “We found some improvements and we learned a lot,” Risse said, adding that the lessons would also feed into the 2026 programme.
Nicolas Goyon, team manager at Tech3, praised both of his riders for their workload. “Enea found a suspension set-up that helped him stop the bike more efficiently, and we tried an anti-vibration system that also helped. Maverick confirmed a few settings we’d chosen recently and now has 10 days to recover and be ready for Motegi.”
Onward to Motegi
With the testing done, the KTM squads packed up for the freight dash to Motegi, where the Japanese Grand Prix awaits in less than two weeks. From there, the championship will embark on its punishing flyaway stretch through Mandalika International Street Circuit, Phillip Island and Sepang International Circuit before returning to Europe to close the season.
Acosta’s raw pace at Misano was the headline, but for KTM, the real win was simply getting the chance to breathe, regroup, and quietly push their project forward before the final charge to Valencia.
MotoGP Misano Test Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
FP1
|
FP2
|
Gap
|
1
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
1m30.898
|
1m30.374
|
/
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.714
|
1m31.052
|
+0.340
|
3
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
Apr
|
1m30.727
|
1m31.077
|
+0.353
|
4
|
R. Fernandez
|
Apr
|
1m31.020
|
1m30.761
|
+0.387
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
Duc
|
1m31.223
|
1m30.766
|
+0.392
|
6
|
M. Marquez
|
Duc
|
1m30.871
|
1m30.965
|
+0.497
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
Duc
|
1m31.003
|
1m30.922
|
+0.548
|
8
|
F. Bagnaia
|
Duc
|
1m30.933
|
1m30.948
|
+0.559
|
9
|
J. Martin
|
Apr
|
1m30.945
|
1m31.555
|
+0.571
|
10
|
F. Aldeguer
|
Duc
|
1m31.266
|
1m30.946
|
+0.572
|
11
|
L. Marini
|
Hon
|
1m30.983
|
1m31.396
|
+0.609
|
12
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
1m31.048
|
1m31.526
|
+0.674
|
13
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
1m31.616
|
1m31.217
|
+0.843
|
14
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
1m31.752
|
1m31.317
|
+0.943
|
15
|
J. Zarco
|
Hon
|
1m31.474
|
1m31.687
|
+1.100
|
16
|
M. Oliveira
|
Yam
|
1m31.510
|
1m31.578
|
+1.136
|
17
|
A. Rins
|
Yam
|
1m31.571
|
1m32.101
|
+1.197
|
18
|
F. Quartararo
|
Yam
|
1m31.781
|
1m31.598
|
+1.224
|
19
|
J. Miller
|
Yam
|
1m32.635
|
1m31.660
|
+1.286
|
20
|
T. Nakagami
|
Hon
|
1m31.994
|
–
|
+1.620
|
21
|
D. Pedrosa
|
KTM
|
1m32.431
|
1m32.231
|
+1.857
|
22
|
S. Chantra
|
Hon
|
1m32.490
|
1m32.538
|
+2.116
|
23
|
M. Pirro
|
Duc
|
1m32.800
|
1m32.613
|
+2.239
|
24
|
J. Mir
|
Hon
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
25
|
A. Ogura
|
Apr
|
–
|
–
|
–
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
Marc MARQUEZ
|
512
|
2
|
Alex MARQUEZ
|
330
|
3
|
Francesco BAGNAIA
|
237
|
4
|
Marco BEZZECCHI
|
229
|
5
|
Pedro ACOSTA
|
188
|
6
|
Franco MORBIDELLI
|
180
|
7
|
Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO
|
179
|
8
|
Fermin ALDEGUER
|
141
|
9
|
Fabio QUARTARARO
|
137
|
10
|
Johann ZARCO
|
117
|
11
|
Brad BINDER
|
101
|
12
|
Luca MARINI
|
94
|
13
|
Enea BASTIANINI
|
84
|
14
|
Raul FERNANDEZ
|
84
|
15
|
Maverick VIÑALES
|
72
|
16
|
Ai OGURA
|
69
|
17
|
Jack MILLER
|
58
|
18
|
Joan MIR
|
50
|
19
|
Alex RINS
|
45
|
20
|
Jorge MARTIN
|
34
|
21
|
Miguel OLIVEIRA
|
24
|
22
|
Pol ESPARGARO
|
16
|
23
|
Takaaki NAKAGAMI
|
10
|
24
|
Lorenzo SAVADORI
|
8
|
25
|
Augusto FERNANDEZ
|
8
|
26
|
Somkiat CHANTRA
|
2
|
27
|
Aleix ESPARGARO
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
DUCATI
|
575
|
2
|
APRILIA
|
271
|
3
|
KTM
|
248
|
4
|
HONDA
|
198
|
5
|
YAMAHA
|
168
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
749
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
471
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
359
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
289
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
271
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
182
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
172
|
8
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
153
|
9
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
144
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
119
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
85
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia