Less than 24 hours after the chequered flag fell on the San Marino and the Rimini Riviera Grand Prix, the orange armada of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and Red Bull KTM Tech3 were already back at work, pounding around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in a post-race IRTA test.

The crowds had vanished after a weekend that drew more than 90,000 fans on Sunday, but the sun was still blazing and the pace remained relentless. With just six rounds left on the 2025 MotoGP calendar, KTM brought a clear agenda, and even a Hall of Famer, to Misano, with Dani Pedrosa on hand to lend his trademark precision to the development programme.

Pedrosa was less than two seconds away from Acosta’s benchmark, but wasn’t that far behind the rest of the field. The MotoGP Legend was actually quicker than Chantra and also Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

Acosta sets the pace, Binder and Bastianini focus on feel

While the race weekend had left little room to experiment, Monday’s private test allowed the team to dig into chassis set-ups and new component trials, particularly aimed at improving stability through Misano’s high-grip, high-speed sections, something that will matter at the next stops in Japan, Indonesia, Australia and Malaysia.

Pedro Acosta looked razor-sharp, clocking the fastest time of the day, just three-tenths shy of the outright lap record, as he worked on improving bike behaviour through fast corners. “It was nice to come back after yesterday and show some speed,” he said. “We found some improvements that should help at the fast tracks coming up.”

Brad Binder focused on chassis work and came away positive after trying different frame and swingarm options. “We managed to make the bike more stable, especially in the fast stuff,” he said. “I think we made a good step, and maybe we can try something already in Japan.”

Enea Bastianini zeroed in on front-end vibration issues that plagued his race weekend, noting that while they hadn’t solved the problem outright, the test offered encouraging signs. “We were losing less in that area compared to others, so it’s a good point,” he said, while acknowledging the unusually grippy track made direct comparisons tricky.

Viñales banks laps as KTM management weighs progress

Maverick Viñales, still recovering from injury, used the day to rebuild rhythm rather than trial major upgrades, completing more than 60 laps and finishing 10th on the timesheets. “Our performance is not at the maximum, but we are feeling good,” he said. “The focus was on ourselves today, and I am happy with how the day went.”

For the KTM hierarchy, the test was as much about data gathering as outright pace.

Team manager Aki Ajo described it as “a busy day” with five riders cycling through different tasks, while technical director Sebastian Risse noted they could finally tackle the same issues that had limited them during the race. “We found some improvements and we learned a lot,” Risse said, adding that the lessons would also feed into the 2026 programme.

Nicolas Goyon, team manager at Tech3, praised both of his riders for their workload. “Enea found a suspension set-up that helped him stop the bike more efficiently, and we tried an anti-vibration system that also helped. Maverick confirmed a few settings we’d chosen recently and now has 10 days to recover and be ready for Motegi.”

Onward to Motegi

With the testing done, the KTM squads packed up for the freight dash to Motegi, where the Japanese Grand Prix awaits in less than two weeks. From there, the championship will embark on its punishing flyaway stretch through Mandalika International Street Circuit, Phillip Island and Sepang International Circuit before returning to Europe to close the season.

Acosta’s raw pace at Misano was the headline, but for KTM, the real win was simply getting the chance to breathe, regroup, and quietly push their project forward before the final charge to Valencia.

Pos Rider Bike FP1 FP2 Gap 1 P. Acosta KTM 1m30.898 1m30.374 / 2 A. Marquez Duc 1m30.714 1m31.052 +0.340 3 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m30.727 1m31.077 +0.353 4 R. Fernandez Apr 1m31.020 1m30.761 +0.387 5 F. Morbidelli Duc 1m31.223 1m30.766 +0.392 6 M. Marquez Duc 1m30.871 1m30.965 +0.497 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 1m31.003 1m30.922 +0.548 8 F. Bagnaia Duc 1m30.933 1m30.948 +0.559 9 J. Martin Apr 1m30.945 1m31.555 +0.571 10 F. Aldeguer Duc 1m31.266 1m30.946 +0.572 11 L. Marini Hon 1m30.983 1m31.396 +0.609 12 E. Bastianini KTM 1m31.048 1m31.526 +0.674 13 M. Viñales KTM 1m31.616 1m31.217 +0.843 14 B. Binder KTM 1m31.752 1m31.317 +0.943 15 J. Zarco Hon 1m31.474 1m31.687 +1.100 16 M. Oliveira Yam 1m31.510 1m31.578 +1.136 17 A. Rins Yam 1m31.571 1m32.101 +1.197 18 F. Quartararo Yam 1m31.781 1m31.598 +1.224 19 J. Miller Yam 1m32.635 1m31.660 +1.286 20 T. Nakagami Hon 1m31.994 – +1.620 21 D. Pedrosa KTM 1m32.431 1m32.231 +1.857 22 S. Chantra Hon 1m32.490 1m32.538 +2.116 23 M. Pirro Duc 1m32.800 1m32.613 +2.239 24 J. Mir Hon – – – 25 A. Ogura Apr – – –

Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0

Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168

Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85

