MotoGP 2025

Round 16 – Misano – Day One

Marc Márquez – P1

“The start of the day wasn’t the best, as I wasn’t riding comfortably in Free Practice, despite still being quick. In the afternoon I got better lap after lap, improving both my line and my braking points. The team did an excellent job and gave me what I needed from the bike. We’re in a good place now, but we know we need to keep pushing. Coming from Montmeló, which is a circuit that requires smooth riding, here you need to be aggressive, especially under braking. There’s a lot of grip, so it was a bit more challenging to find the right feeling with the bike. But in the end, we managed it.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P2

“It was a good first day. I’m happy because I was able to perform well on both the medium rear and the soft, in the morning and in the afternoon. We clearly need to work to improve further, but for now we have an excellent base.”

Franco Morbidelli – P3

“I am really happy, it was a positive day, the speed is really good, and we were able to finish in first place in the morning and in third position in the afternoon. We are working very well and that’s the day I was hoping for. We are all really close to each other, so it’s going to be important to continue working well like we did today. The ambition is always the same, we aim to be on the podium every weekend, and now we are even in the Top 3. Valentino is here with us and there are a lot of people cheering for the team. I feel the energy of the people that came here to support us, this will give us a little boost during the weekend.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P4

“We knew that here, compared to the last two events, we would be more competitive. The Misano track offers a higher level of grip, which mitigates many of the problems we had before coming here. We took a different approach: being a track I know perfectly, I asked not to change anything on the bike. The modifications made were only small details. We were competitive both over a single lap and in terms of pace. Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the third split on my second time attack, which cost me a lot of time. I’m still very happy, because being in the top ten and avoiding Q1 surely helps.”

Alex Marquez – P5

“If we look at Marc’s rhythm, we’re behind, but compared to the others, we had a good start. The feeling is good on a track which has never been among my favourites. The goal is to find consistency pace-wise and get closer to Marc. The track has a lot of grip and we’re doing some key work to be ready for Q2.”

Joan Mir – P6

“We’ve had a really positive day despite the crash. I was improving the lap time with the second tyre, but even like this we were able to make it. A little bit sore after the crash, I have quite some pain in the neck so I need to do some work with the physio tonight – we can manage it. There is still some margin to make another step tomorrow, I am aiming for the front two rows. We have even more new things for this race and straight away we were able to go faster which is a really good improvement. This is a really satisfying Friday, it’s not easy to stay in the top six when everyone is putting a lot of new tyres at the end of the day. Thanks to all of Honda HRC for their work, they keep going and keep bringing new things for us.”

Luca Marini – P7

“This weekend, the bike has been working very well and the updates we have brought all made us faster straight out of the ‘box’. I am enjoying riding, but like always we still have some things to improve to get even closer to the front. Qualifying will be tricky, but I think that our pace is getting better with every exit. Getting straight to Q2 helps, but we still need to try and find something overnight to get more from the soft rear. We have to take a moment and look at our situation, we have been making good progress in the last few races, and I think that we have done well over the last 12 months. More things to come as our objective keeps growing.”

Jorge Martin – P8

“For me, making it into Q2 was a win – not so much because of the result, but because I’m really starting to gel with the bike. In the morning, I felt comfortable right away. In the afternoon, we struggled a bit more, but I still managed to get into Q2. I am delighted, it was a good day.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“I’m happy with how the weekend has started. Our race pace is really fast – today we were among the top five fastest riders. Overall, it was a positive day, especially since we’re straight into Q2. We’re still struggling a bit in the time attack, we always have too much grip, and the bike pushes hard on the front. We’re working on how to take a step forward in that area because it’s the only thing we really need to improve. In the last few races, we’ve already made some steps, and we need to keep progressing. For tomorrow, I’d like to use FP2 to work on the time attack and find solutions to bring into Q2.”

Johann Zarco – P11

“The morning was pretty tough, and we had to change the setup to get more stability. In the afternoon, I noticed the improvements, as I was able to try some aero evolutions, and that was positive. From there, I made some steps and was happy with the progress on the time attack. Tomorrow I just hope to stay calm on the bike, give the right information, and find a good balance on this track to do a strong job in the Sprint.”

Fabio Quartararo – P12

“We didn’t find a way to have good feeling today, unfortunately. Rather than lacking grip, we are experiencing some inconsistencies, and that’s why the confidence is not there. We have different feelings with different tyres, and the feeling needed to push is missing. We can’t be satisfied with finishing in P12, but let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Maverick Viñales – P14

“Riding on a track like Misano which is very tough physically is helping me a lot in my recovery process, and we are already feeling much stronger than in Montmelo a few days ago. There are a lot of changes of direction here, so it is challenging me, but I am very satisfied with how my body is recovering overall. The bike is very good, with strong potential, I am trying to push to the limits, but I am quite close, so I am very optimistic!”

Raul Fernandez – P15

“Today was a difficult day for me, but I have to take the positives. We had a really good pace with the medium and soft – on the first time attack, I just had a problem with the bike and I couldn’t use the first tire and with the second one, I made a mistake and crashed. For tomorrow I think we have the pace and everything to fight to go into Q2, so I will try again and give my maximum. Physically, I don’t feel so well, but I did all the checks in the medical centre, and I’m fit for tomorrow. I think it will be painful, but I don’t have anything serious.”

Jack Miller – P16

“It has been a decent Friday. The pace is there, but I just couldn‘t put it all together at the end. My ideal lap is a 31.0, my best lap—which got cancelled—was a 31.2, and the one that counted was 31.5. We are about half a second off where we should be. We managed to make improvements in a few areas of the track, and the pace felt pretty decent during the practice session. Unfortunately, I‘m in Q1 at the moment, so let‘s see what tomorrow brings. We need to try to be better than we are now.”

Enea Bastianini – P17

“The day was complicated! The bike was too nervous this morning, and it was the same feeling more or less this afternoon, especially in sector 3. At the start of Practice, I could do a few good consecutive laps with the medium rear tire, but when we tried the soft at the rear, it felt worse to be honest. Surprisingly, I also struggled at the brakes with the soft. We are far from the first 2-3 riders, so we urgently need to figure out a way to solve these small issues for Saturday, and hopefully we will see improvements.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P18

“It was a difficult day: some things worked very well and others, not at all. Q1 is always a difficult session but we have the duty to keep our heads down and try to make it into Q2. Misano has never been one of my favourite tracks but so were Le Mans and Austria, and we saw how it went there.”

Augusto Fernandez – P19

“It was a positive day – a busy one, but a positive one in the end. We had a small issue with a safety sensor in the morning, but it was nothing serious, so we could continue with the work like we had planned. It was like a test day: we made some big changes on the bike, and it worked. We didn’t know what to expect in terms of lap times going into this weekend. I was hoping to be competitive so I could have fun battling in the races this weekend, but we are here to improve the V4-Powered Prototype bike. In the end, we have both: we are competitive and are improving the feeling on the bike. I made a small mistake on the second time attack. This was the first time we did a real time attack on this bike, and I felt good on the second tyre, but I pushed too much.”

Alex Rins – P20

“Compared to other GP weekends, this was a better GP Friday. We were working quite well. In the time attack, I could have done about 0.2s better because I found many yellow flags, and I couldn’t do a time attack on the first lap – but even with these 0.2s gained, we would still have been outside the top 10. It was quite surprising that we couldn’t gain anything from the soft tyre. It was quite unstable. There’s a lot of room for improvement. It was not an easy day for us today, but let’s see how it goes.”

Ai Ogura – P21

“It was a tricky day. I expected that I could use my strong points that I felt on the Moto2 bike here but it’s completely different. In some parts of the track, I had a good timing and rhythm for the combination turns, but this didn’t work today, so I have to ride and approach it in a different way. It was quite difficult today – it takes time, I know. But tomorrow, we have FP2, Qualifying and Sprint but I just want to be ready for the main race and will try to use the other sessions, as much as I can, tomorrow. The target from now is to be ready for the race on Sunday.”

Miguel Oliveira – P22

“A very tricky day. I had two crashes in the first session that are hard to explain, especially the second one, because the front tire just gave up. The way we had set up the bike wasn‘t helping either: it was quite a nervous bike, with the front twisting a lot. In the afternoon, we tried to make a big step with one bike, but I had an electrical problem and the bike was behaving very strangely—lots of wheelies at times, then none, and the traction control was quite off. Then I jumped on the other bike and tried a time attack, but I had the same problems as in the morning and couldn‘t push. Tough day, but I expect a big improvement tomorrow.”

Somkiat Chantra – P23

“Today was a bit unusual, as it was my first time riding the MotoGP bike at Misano. The lines and speed here feel completely different, and the pace is really impressive. We focused on finding an initial setup, and in the afternoon, we managed to make some improvements. I made a few mistakes and didn’t quite reach our goal, but we’ll push again tomorrow.”

Team Managers

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“It was definitely a positive day. We hit our target of getting both riders into Q2, thanks to strong teamwork from both during practice. We’re focusing on the final details, knowing how important it will be to start up front. Marco showed good pace with both tyres, while Jorge felt comfortable with the setup straight away, and is continuing to make progress with the bike, with positive results.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“Definitely not an easy day. In some ways, if we look at the different sectors, Jack isn‘t that far from the top 10. The big problem is T1, while in the other sectors he loses little or nothing. We need to work on the first part of the track—it won‘t be easy, but we‘ll try. I‘m very sorry for Oliveira, though; we couldn‘t find an ideal setup for his bike. There were some electronic issues that prevented him from finding a good feeling with the bike. Surely, the two crashes didn‘t help, but the bike definitely wasn‘t in the right condition.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“We didn’t manage to reach Q2 with our riders and we have some work to do. Raul had a crash and also didn’t really have a clean session. Ai tried, but we still have something to finalize on his lap pace. Anyway, we will go through the Q1 tomorrow and we try to work as much as we can tonight and keep pushing.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Today’s performances offered mixed results. Fabio secured a promising result in FP1, but, overall, he’s missing the confidence he needs to work his magic during the time attack. He missed a direct Q2 entry, which was disappointing for him. Álex also experienced similar difficulties. He improved in the afternoon, though not to the extent he hoped because we weren‘t able to fully capitalise on the soft tyre like our competitors. The team will continue working this evening and tomorrow morning to identify areas for improvement. Our focus lies on optimising our performance level for qualifying and the Sprint, aiming to support both riders with the best possible set-up.”

MotoGP Practice Report Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) ended Friday on top at Misano, edging out home hero Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) by 0.147s. Franco Morbidelli put the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team inside the top three as the fight for automatic Q2 spots lit up Misano. It was a typically cagey opening half-hour, with Marquez heading the timesheets early as Fabio Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi stayed within a tenth. As the clock ticked past the halfway point, the top 10 was covered by less than half a second — Marquez, Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Raul Fernandez were all inside the Q2 cut, split by just 0.461s. Then came time attack mode. Francesco Bagnaia briefly jumped to P1 before Marquez reset the benchmark by three tenths, posting the session’s best at 1:30.480. Bezzecchi replied to go second, and reigning champion Jorge Martin slotted into the top 10 before losing the lap to track limits. Alex Marquez moved into P4 with nine minutes left, only for Joan Mir to edge ahead with a 1:30.819. Bezzecchi then improved again to sit just 0.147s off Marquez, while Martin finally nailed a lap to grab P6, knocking Quartararo out of the top 10 with under four minutes to go. Late drama followed as yellow flags flew for crashes involving Augusto Fernandez, Mir and Raul Fernandez. The latter’s fall scrubbed several flying laps, including Enea Bastianini’s, leaving the local favourite stuck down in 18th. At the flag, Marini salvaged P7 with a strong final lap, while both Quartararo and Bastianini were left fuming after missing the cut. Friday Top 10: Marquez, Bezzecchi, Morbidelli, Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, Mir, Marini, Martin, Acosta, Di Giannantonio. It’s Ducati ahead of Aprilia for now, with Morbidelli impressing, Pecco back in the fight, and HRC sneaking both Marini and Mir into the top 10. Martin going direct to Q2 could be pivotal for his weekend, while Alex Marquez has work to do to match his brother’s Barcelona heroics. Jack Miller finished the opening day 16th on the time-sheets, but it is not all bad news for the Aussie, who suffered a crash late on Friday. Jack has the final sectors pretty well sorted, but is suffering through the opening sector of the lap, sorting that will be the primary focus on Saturday morning, before then working on race pace. Q1 will be stacked on Saturday, with Bastianini, Quartararo, Johann Zarco, Brad Binder and Maverick Viñales all fighting for the two golden tickets into Q2. MotoGP Misano Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m30.480 298.3 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.147 300.0 3 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.193 297.5 4 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.230 298.3 5 A. Marquez Duc +0.272 295.8 6 J. Mir Hon +0.339 299.1 7 L. Marini Hon +0.368 300.0 8 J. Martin Apr +0.377 297.5 9 P. Acosta KTM +0.409 300.0 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.435 296.7 11 J. Zarco Hon +0.588 299.1 12 F. Quartararo Yam +0.610 293.4 13 B. Binder KTM +0.686 300.8 14 M. Viñales KTM +0.769 294.2 15 R. Fernandez Apr +1.007 295.8 16 J. Miller Yam +1.020 296.7 17 E. Bastianini KTM +1.092 297.5 18 F. Aldeguer Duc +1.136 297.5 19 A. Fernandez Yam +1.198 289.5 20 A. Rins Yam +1.202 295.8 21 A. Ogura Apr +1.208 296.7 22 M. Oliveira Yam +1.889 298.3 23 S. Chantra Hon +2.036 293.4

MotoGP Championship Standings P o s R i d e r P o i n t s 1 M. Marquez 4 8 7 2 A. Marquez 3 0 5 3 F. Bagnaia 2 3 7 4 M. Bezzecchi 1 9 7 5 P. Acosta 1 8 3 6 F. Morbidelli 1 6 1 7 F. Di Giannantonio 1 6 1 8 F. Quartararo 1 2 9 9 F. Aldeguer 1 2 7 1 0 J. Zarco 1 1 7 1 1 B. Binder 9 5 1 2 E. Bastianini 8 4 1 3 L. Marini 8 2 1 4 R. Fernandez 7 8 1 5 M. Viñales 7 2 1 6 A. Ogura 6 9 1 7 J. Miller 5 4 1 8 J. Mir 5 0 1 9 A. Rins 4 5 2 0 J. Martin 2 9 2 1 M. Oliveira 1 7 2 2 P. Espargaro 1 6 2 3 T. Nakagami 1 0 2 4 L. Savadori 8 2 5 A. Fernandez 6 2 6 S. Chantra 1 2 7 A. Espargaro 0 Moto2 It was the perfect start to his second home round of the season for Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team), with the Italian setting the pace on Friday at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Still chasing his first win of the year, Vietti heads into Saturday as the rider to beat — and there’d be no better place to do it than in front of the home crowd at Misano. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) slotted into second, while last weekend’s Catalan GP winner Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) continued his strong form in third. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) claimed fourth despite a late crash at the final corner, and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) bounced back from a disappointing Barcelona weekend to round out the top five. Seann Agius was in the top five for the majority of the session before slipping to ninth in the final rush. It was a tougher day for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), who sits second in the championship but could only manage 15th. He’ll now have to fight his way through Q1 on Saturday if he wants a shot at the front rows.