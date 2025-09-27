MotoGP 2025

Round 17 – Motegi

Saturday Sprint Round-Up / Results

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“Winning is always important, but to do so in the Sprint, where I’ve always struggled this year, is truly something special. We never gave up and this is the result. I’m really happy and now we look forward to what’s ahead of us while continuing to do our best; I really hope we’ve found the key to turn things around. Let’s see how tomorrow goes, but we know we have the potential on our side. We need to get a good start, manage the situation, and try to stay in the battle for the win. Our goal is still the top five.”

Marc Márquez – P2

“We kept improving throughout the race. I was attentive in the early stages, trying to avoid any unnecessary risk. I took some pressure off my shoulders as the laps went by and got back to enjoying riding the bike. It wasn’t easy to get to second position as the riders ahead are among the best under braking, and therefore very hard to overtake. I know there’s something big coming and it’s getting even closer: I can’t say I’m fully relaxed, but today we still made another crucial step towards our goal.”

Pedro Acosta – P3

“We have to be happy. We had the crash yesterday and not many laps in qualifying. The team also had to work hard after Q2 and we didn’t get too nervous. In the end we had the pace for the podium. With the medium tire tomorrow it will be another kind of race and difficult for everyone but we have the speed to make a good one. I feel we have potential for more. It will be a race of management.”

Joan Mir – P4

“I don’t think that there is any doubts that today has been a really positive day. We fought really hard for the podium in the Sprint and of course it would have been really nice to get it, but second in Qualifying and then fighting like we did – this is already a big reward. I’m happy for myself, my team, everyone in Honda – we have been working for these results for many years. Today we showed what we can do when everything lines up and we don’t have anything from the outside. For my confidence it’s super important and I am really focused on repeating everything again on Sunday.”

Franco Morbidelli – P5

“It was a positive Saturday definitely, we turned around things compared to yesterday. This morning I was still unhappy with the Friday we had, but as soon as I arrived to the garage, everybody was pumped up and I got back the energy to face the morning in the right way. I passed through Q1 with a very good laptime and I had a pretty good Q2. In the Sprint we had the pace to stay with the top group. Unfortunately, in the early laps I didn’t have the speed to attack, then I got it back, but it was too late. Anyway, overall I am happy. Yesterday we has a good speed with the medium tyres, hopefully it is the same for tomorrow’s race.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“I couldn’t attack the front group, so I had to defend my position instead. I pushed to the maximum, and I did some 1’44s at the beginning, which is quite fast for us. But today our pace was not enough to fight with the top guys. Tomorrow’s longer race will also be a challenge, but I know how hard I can brake here. Luca had more pace than me today, but I had to defend my position, and I was quite good.”

Luca Marini – P7

“We are in the middle of a really good weekend, not just for myself but for Honda. Three bikes in Q2 directly is a really important milestone, but still, we can improve. I missed some time in Turn 10 during quali today, Joan showed today what you can do when you put everything together. Like always, the Sprint was a bit complicated managing the tyre temperature when I was behind Fabio but I think it has given us good information for Sunday. I know that we can do better and this is a really good feeling to bring not just into tomorrow, but into the races we have the rest of this year.”

Raul Fernandez – P8

“I am very happy – I think we are making a good job. This morning, in the qualifying, it was super close between all of us so, basically, we made a good qualifying and we know it is important to make a good position on the grid. After that, in the Sprint, I tried something different and made the Sprint with the medium rear. This meant that at the beginning of the race I was struggling a lot to warm up the tire but, for me, it was not a big problem so I am happy as I managed well and got some temperature in the tire. But, after that, we need to understand because from the middle to the end of the race, for some reason, I could not use well the tire after I started to feel some vibration on the bike. The strategy that we had in mind was to attack in the second part of the race so, the thing was to try to make something different which we did but we need to understand why we had the vibration because I could not use the medium in the last part of the Sprint. I am happy but we need to understand better for tomorrow because it will be a very long race.”

Ai Ogura – P9

“I think my qualifying lap would have got me through to Q2 but in sector 3 and 4 I could not push as hard as I wanted because if I had crashed under the yellow flags it is a big mess so I was easy in the last two sectors but still it was enough to improve my lap time. So, I think, if there had been no yellow flag the lap time would have been good enough. The Sprint race was OK, I saw an accident in Turn 1 and I was quite close but, luckily, nothing happened to me and I got safely through Turn 1. Alex (Marquez) made a mistake which helped me and I passed him quite easily and then tried to overtake Raul in last lap but he was good at the defense. So, happy and it is good to see so many people wearing my shirts and caps. For tomorrow, I just want to do the same thing – make a good start and do my race and see where I finish. But, tomorrow is going to be a different tire – I think most will go with the medium rear and we will see.”

Alex Marquez – P10

“After such a Friday, it was very hard to be competitive and among the best today. Having said that, it was a positive Friday as we made our way into Q2 with a surely improved feeling compared to yesterday. There’s plenty to analyse and work on in order to have a productive warmup.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P11

“The start was a challenging one, as I saw Jorge getting past me in a very critical area. What’s important is that he recovers as soon as possible. The race itself wasn’t a bad one, but the front-tyre temperature, after two to three laps behind an opponent, became difficult to manage. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Brad Binder – P12

“Not too much to say really. On the start with all the carnage I got really hung out to dry and I was really lucky to escape all the mess. After that I tried to come through but it was super-difficult to overtake so many bikes. I managed to pass a couple of guys but I was battling with upright spin. We’ll have to make a plan for tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P13

“It was a tough day: for the second time this season, the feeling with the bike changes completely from one session to the other in an unexpected way, even without touching anyrhing on the bike. Yesteday I had one of the best day of the year in terms of feeling, today it was not like so. The good thing is that, even if I’m slower looking at the data, I’m riding in the same way as yesterday. It’s a bit frustrating situation overall, but we are working with the team to try to understand the reason and fix it for tomorrow’s race. We will fix it like we’ve always done.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P14

“Today is a strong day for Honda and it is nice to see the improvements coming for all Honda riders. Honestly speaking I was hoping for a bit more, it was a good recovery from 20th to 14th but the feeling with the bike was not the same as earlier. The engineers and I have time tonight to check everything and make a plan for tomorrow, today’s Sprint was more difficult than I would have liked. More to come, we don’t stop working.”

Miguel Oliveira – P15

“It was a very tough race. So much happened at Turn 1, and honestly I was lucky not to get caught up in it. From that moment on, with the result already compromised, I focused mainly on understanding how to improve the feeling with the bike for tomorrow. We believe we have some good ideas to take another step forward, even though I expect a difficult race. The goal is to bring home some points.”

Maverick Viñales – P16

“I have two corners here with fast changes of direction from right to left, where I am feeling a bit weaker because of my shoulder, but overall I am quite impressed with how much I have improved, so it is a step forward from that side. However, on the bike’s side, I have not been feeling good on it since our return, the dynamic has been different, with a lot of slides at the front, and I am unable to be fast. It feels like we need to start from zero again. Our target at the moment is to recover the bike, and get back to what I had before my injury. I am pushing the factory to bring back the aero package that I liked, so let’s see! Once we feel good again, we can start thinking of being competitive again. For tomorrow, let’s see, we will give our best.”

Somkiat Chantra – P17

“Today’s Sprint was demanding. The start was good, but managing the fuel and the tyres was tricky. Early on, the tyre overheated, which made things difficult, and I felt a lot of spinning. The team is now analyzing everything to improve ahead of tomorrow. I feel really strong in the braking zones of sector two, and I’m really enjoying that part.”

Alex Rins – P18

“After almost colliding with the bike of Martin or Bezzecchi and nearly crashing in the first corner, I went straight. I saw that bike from up close, and I was very lucky. In this type of crash you can get hurt easily. After that, losing 30 seconds on the first lap, I was riding by myself. We changed the set-up a bit today, and though I was not feeling super good on the bike, my pace was not bad: there were some 1’44s and some 1’45s. We need to analyse the data well. For tomorrow, we will go back to the previous setting and see how it compares. I’m looking forward to a do-over.”

Jack Miller – DNF

“I set a good lap time in Q1, but unfortunately it wasn‘t enough to make it into Q2. The race was going well and I felt comfortable in my position. The front tyre pressure was quite high, but I had no warning signs until the last lap at Turn 9, where unfortunately the bike gave way. There‘s not much more to say, I‘m very disappointed in myself and sorry for the team. Still, we have tomorrow, and we‘ll try to bring home a better result.”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“I had a good start, but I was unlucky to be caught in the middle of the collision. It was scary seeing Martin between the bikes and seeing Bezzecchi get hit, and I was fortunate. Then I was in last position and tried to recover as much as possible. At the beginning, I had a decent pace, but following the rest of the rivals was quite difficult. I wanted to keep a good rhythm, but I felt I was at the limit. I made some mistakes and didn’t want to end up in the gravel, so I decided to stop”.

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“Unfortunately, we had an engine problem in the sprint, so we had to retire. Sad end to the day, which was not great to be honest. I was expecting a bit better because I felt good towards the end of Practice yesterday. Nothing was better for us today while all other riders improved, and I was a bit unlucky with the yellow flags in Q1 this morning. Anyway, when you start from P21, you know it is going to be difficult. I jumped to P13 at the sprint start because of the crash at T1, which was nasty, so I was in a better position, but anyway, we did not really get a chance. Japan is quite frustrating so far, because one of our strongest points with the KTM is the braking, and we are struggling here, despite the track being very demanding in that area. When I arrive in the corners with a lot of speed, I can’t stop the bike because the front locks, and it is compromising a lot of my exits. Hopefully we can find something for tomorrow, either way, it will be very hard to fight for the top 10.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“Jorge and, especially, Marco did not start from the grid positions they deserved. A serious misjudgement under braking by Jorge unfortunately caused a heavy crash for both of them. Looking at what happened, we are lucky that only one rider was injured and that Marco, in the end, did not suffer any fractures. We are sorry to hear that Jorge will once again have to undergo surgery, after what has been a difficult season to say the least. The work of Aprilia Racing nevertheless continues at full pace: we know that on Sunday, Marco, even if not in top condition, will still be able to deliver a great race and we will do everything possible to give him the best bike we can”.

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We have quite mixed feelings. Once again, a great performance by Pedro. After a few issues, he managed two laps in Q2 and 4th on the grid was very good. He showed his level in the Sprint by fighting at the front and keeping his podium position. A positive run for tomorrow, and we hope we can show the same potential in the longer GP race, maybe with the harder rear tyre option. With Brad, unfortunately, the start position was quite far, but he was fighting well in the Sprint, and after the first corner accident, we’re OK with 12th. Enea and Maverick did not have the best day of the season: technical issues and Maverick’s higher targets lay ahead in the races to come.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Fabio delivered a strong performance in qualifying this morning and showed some good defensive riding again this afternoon. Slotting into sixth early on, he defended that position well. He withstood Marini’s pressure, and it earned him and our team four points. Álex was unlucky at the start. Though not personally involved in the Turn 1 incident, he was forced into the gravel to avoid the chaos. The gravel traps here are quite deep, so it requires skill and patience to bring the bike back onto the track safely. It ended his chances to fight with rivals today, but we have another opportunity tomorrow. We’ll use today’s data to maximise our potential for the main race.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Good race today – we managed to place both riders in the points, in the Sprint and in the top nine so we are happy and I think a solid race from both of them. Raul had to manage to keep Alex Marquez behind and Ai was able to overtake him (Alex Marquez) and gain a position so, anyway, we gained positions and we finished in the points so positive. Raul, of course, raced with a medium tyre, which means we can get some good information for tomorrow, and yep, let’s keep going tomorrow.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It‘s a real shame about Jack‘s crash on the last lap—it shouldn‘t have happened, and we need to work out how to help him avoid this kind of mistake in the future. The position he was holding at that moment was exactly where we expected him to be, fighting on the edge of the top ten, which reflects our current speed. Miguel, on the other hand, was very unlucky. Martin‘s crash at Turn 1 cost him so much time and so many places, stopping him from finishing higher, which we believe he could have.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“The result of today’s sprint race is a short summary of the weekend we are having in Japan so far, unfortunately. Both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales are facing issues that we are struggling to solve. It is clear that Maverick is still not at his 100% physically, but it is not the main problem of the weekend, because he is not feeling right on the bike at the moment. There is an issue bothering him, and we are doing everything we can to fix it so he can feel much better in tomorrow’s main race. The story is similar for Enea, with the same issue on the bike more or less, and he does not have the confidence from the past races, and having to retire from the sprint after a technical issue is not great. We see some positives thanks to Pedro Acosta’s performance, so we know our package works and we have room for improvement, so let’s go back to our computers, carefully study everything, and hopefully we can help both riders feel better for Sunday.”

MotoGP Motegi Sprint Race Report

Francesco Bagnaia announced his return to winning ways with authority at Motegi, taking a dominant Sprint victory for Ducati Lenovo Team in the Motul Grand Prix of Japan. The reigning double World Champion converted pole into a commanding win, finishing 1.8 seconds clear of teammate Marc Marquez. While Bagnaia savoured his first Sprint triumph of the season, Marquez’s second place all but sealed his seventh premier-class crown, with Alex Marquez only managing tenth and failing to close the points gap. Pedro Acosta salvaged third for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing after a turbulent Saturday.

The drama began immediately at Turn 1 when Aprilia Racing’s Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin both crashed out. Martin lost control on the brakes and collided with the field, taking Bezzecchi down in the process. The reigning World Champion sustained a broken collarbone, ruling him out of Sunday’s Grand Prix and dealing a heavy blow to Aprilia’s weekend. At the front, Bagnaia led Joan Mir into Turn 1 before Acosta forced his way through into second on lap one. Behind them, Marc Marquez spent the early stages bottled up behind Mir, with repeated attempts failing to stick until an uncompromising move at Turn 10 finally got the job done.

From there, Marquez quickly dispatched Acosta at the same corner three laps from the flag, moving into second place and strengthening his grip on the championship. Alex Marquez, meanwhile, faded to tenth after losing out to Ai Ogura, leaving his title hopes hanging by a thread.

Bagnaia crossed the line with a 2.4s buffer, delivering his most complete performance of 2025 so far and reminding the field of his pedigree. Marquez’s runner-up finish leaves him needing only second place in Sunday’s race to clinch the title, while Acosta’s hard-fought podium completed the Sprint rostrum just ahead of Mir. Franco Morbidelli rounded out the top five behind his HRC counterpart, with Fabio Quartararo, Luca Marini, Raul Fernandez and Ogura all inside the points.

For Marc Marquez, the equation is now brutally simple: beat his brother on Sunday, or even settle for second, and he will stand as MotoGP World Champion. For Bagnaia, meanwhile, the victory may signal the start of his late-season resurgence. Motegi has set the stage for a potentially historic Sunday.

MotoGP Motegi Sprint Race Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p 1 F. Bagnaia D u c 20m59.113 2 M. Marquez D u c + 1 . 8 4 2 3 P. Acosta K T M + 3 . 6 7 4 4 J. Mir H o n + 4 . 3 0 0 5 F. Morbidelli D u c + 5 . 1 3 0 6 F. Quartararo Y a m + 8 . 9 1 3 7 L. Marini H o n + 9 . 1 0 2 8 R. Fernandez A p r + 1 0 . 3 3 4 9 A. Ogura A p r + 1 0 . 4 8 0 1 0 A. Marquez D u c + 1 1 . 4 8 7 1 1 F. Aldeguer D u c + 1 3 . 4 9 2 1 2 B. Binder K T M + 1 3 . 8 2 3 1 3 F. Di Giannantonio D u c + 1 5 . 4 2 5 1 4 T. Nakagami H o n + 1 6 . 3 5 2 1 5 M. Oliveira Y a m + 1 8 . 2 1 1 1 6 M. Viñales K T M + 2 0 . 7 0 6 1 7 S. Chantra H o n + 2 1 . 8 8 3 1 8 A. Rins Y a m + 4 3 . 4 2 8 Not Classified DNF J. Miller Y a m 1 lap DNF J. Zarco H o n 3 laps DNF E. Bastianini K T M 6 laps DNF M. Bezzecchi A p r D N F DNF J. Martin A p r D N F

Motegi MotoGP Qualifying Times

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F. Bagnaia D u c 1m42.911 3 1 5 . 7 2 J. Mir H o n + 0 . 0 9 2 3 1 6 . 7 3 M. Marquez D u c + 0 . 1 3 2 3 1 5 . 7 4 P. Acosta K T M + 0 . 1 5 8 3 1 6 . 7 5 F. Quartararo Y a m + 0 . 2 4 4 3 1 0 . 3 6 F. Morbidelli D u c + 0 . 2 5 9 3 1 3 . 9 7 L. Marini H o n + 0 . 3 4 8 3 1 7 . 6 8 A. Marquez D u c + 0 . 3 6 0 3 1 3 . 9 9 M. Bezzecchi A p r + 0 . 4 1 2 3 1 8 . 5 1 0 R. Fernandez A p r + 0 . 4 4 2 3 1 3 . 9 1 1 J. Zarco H o n + 0 . 6 3 1 3 1 4 . 8 1 2 F. Di Giannantonio D u c + 0 . 6 6 0 3 1 5 . 7 Q1 1 3 A. Ogura A p r + 0 . 1 7 6 3 1 4 . 8 1 4 J. Miller Y a m + 0 . 1 9 7 3 1 2 . 1 1 5 F. Aldeguer D u c + 0 . 2 0 1 3 1 1 . 2 1 6 M. Oliveira Y a m + 0 . 2 9 8 3 1 2 . 1 1 7 J. Martin A p r + 0 . 3 3 4 3 1 3 . 0 1 8 B. Binder K T M + 0 . 4 4 1 3 1 5 . 7 1 9 A. Rins Y a m + 0 . 6 6 5 3 1 3 . 0 2 0 T. Nakagami H o n + 0 . 8 2 9 3 1 5 . 7 2 1 E. Bastianini K T M + 0 . 9 2 5 3 1 5 . 7 2 2 S. Chantra H o n + 0 . 9 3 9 3 1 0 . 3 2 3 M. Viñales K T M + 1 . 4 5 7 3 1 3 . 0

Motegi MotoGP Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 319.1 320.4 2 B. Binder KTM 316.5 317.6 3 A. Ogura Apr 316.5 317.6 4 L. Marini Hon 314.4 316.7 5 F. Morbidelli Duc 314.3 316.7 6 J. Mir Hon 316.7 316.7 7 F. Aldeguer Duc 315.4 316.7 8 A. Marquez Duc 315.3 316.7 9 J. Zarco Hon 314.8 315.7 10 M. Viñales KTM 314.9 315.7 11 E. Bastianini KTM 314.4 315.7 12 R. Fernandez Apr 314.5 315.7 13 T. Nakagami Hon 314.5 315.7 14 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 314.4 315.7 15 P. Acosta KTM 313.4 314.8 16 J. Miller Yam 313.5 313.9 17 M. Oliveira Yam 313.2 313.9 18 F. Quartararo Yam 310.9 313.0 19 S. Chantra Hon 311.7 313.0 20 F. Bagnaia Duc 312.6 313.0 21 A. Rins Yam 309.4 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 521 2 A. Marquez 330 3 F. Bagnaia 249 4 M. Bezzecchi 229 5 P. Acosta 195 6 F. Morbidelli 185 7 F. Di Giannantonio 179 8 F. Aldeguer 141 9 F. Quartararo 141 10 J. Zarco 117 11 B. Binder 101 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 86 14 E. Bastianini 84 15 M. Viñales 72 16 A. Ogura 70 17 J. Miller 58 18 J. Mir 56 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 24 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 2 27 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez responded in the best possible way at Motegi, taking pole position for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP as the Moto2 title battle heats up in Japan. Gonzalez, who arrived with a 39-point advantage, delivered under pressure to edge out two standout rookies and reaffirm his grip on the championship fight.

The CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team enjoyed a superb qualifying, with Dani Holgado securing second place and teammate David Alonso completing the front row. Holgado’s late effort was enough to deny Alonso, underlining the strength of the rookie pairing.

Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS) will line up fourth, just ahead of Gonzalez’s closest rival Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), who was unable to find the pace needed to challenge for the front row. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) starts just behind in sixth.

Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing) recovered well from Q1 to claim seventh, out-qualifying home favourite Ayumu Sasaki (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) who gave the local fans plenty to cheer with eighth. For Baltus’ teammate Aron Canet, however, the weekend has taken a difficult turn. Level on points with Moreira but with fewer wins, Canet failed to progress from Q1 and will start a lowly 22nd, leaving him with a mountain to climb on Sunday if he is to keep his title hopes alive.

Likewise, Senna Agius faces an uphill battle on Sunday from the seventh row of the grid.

Senna Agius – P20

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t an easy day. We had some difficulties this morning, which meant we weren’t able to make any improvements. There were some technical issues. We improved significantly in qualifying, but it wasn’t enough to make it into Q2. We’ve taken a big step forward, but we’re still a bit in delay. That’s why we need to score as many points as possible tomorrow and make the best of the situation. Motegi has definitely not been the easiest weekend so far, but I’m hopeful that we can do a good job tomorrow.”

Gonzalez’s pole not only gives him the upper hand over his rivals, but it also sets up a tense showdown as the championship enters the decisive flyaway stretch.

Motegi Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 1m47.925 257.7 2 D. Holgado Kal +0.132 260.2 3 D. Alonso Kal +0.204 259.6 4 C. Vietti Bos +0.207 261.5 5 D. Moreira Kal +0.228 256.5 6 J. Dixon Bos +0.293 258.3 7 B. Baltus Kal +0.321 255.9 8 A. Sasaki Kal +0.392 261.5 9 C. Veijer Kal +0.636 257.1 10 I. Guevara Bos +0.659 262.1 11 T. Arbolino Bos +0.686 262.1 12 A. Arenas Kal +0.701 260.8 13 I. Ortola Bos +0.708 260.2 14 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.741 255.3 15 J. Roberts Kal +0.791 260.2 16 A. Lopez Bos +0.961 258.9 17 D. Muñoz Kal +1.127 254.7 18 F. Salac Bos +1.618 256.5 Q1 19 M. Ramirez Kal +0.199 261.5 20 S. Agius Kal +0.442 259.6 21 J. Navarro For +0.502 257.7 22 A. Huertas Kal +0.605 261.5 23 A. Canet Kal +0.639 257.1 24 D. Binder Kal +0.770 263.4 25 M. Aji Kal +0.808 257.7 26 A. Escrig For +0.846 256.5 27 Y. Kunii Kal +1.089 258.9 28 U. Orradre Bos +1.380 260.2

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 227 2 D. Moreira 188 3 A. Canet 188 4 B. Baltus 173 5 J. Dixon 152 6 C. Vietti 141 7 D. Holgado 128 8 S. Agius 104 9 A. Arenas 101 10 D. Öncü 100 11 M. Ramirez 92 12 D. Alonso 84 13 J. Roberts 84 14 I. Guevara 79 15 F. Salac 79 16 A. Lopez 68 17 T. Arbolino 53 18 I. Ortola 50 19 C. Veijer 39 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh 18 22 A. Huertas 16 23 A. Sasaki 13 24 D. Binder 12 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 33 T. Hada 0 34 U. Orradre 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 A. Surra 0

Moto3

Jose Antonio Rueda reasserted his authority in Moto3 qualifying at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, securing pole position for Red Bull KTM Ajo by just under a quarter of a second. The Spaniard, who is edging closer to sealing the 2025 title, now has the perfect launchpad to strengthen his advantage before the championship fight potentially reaches its climax in Indonesia.

Valentin Perrone continued his strong late-season form with another standout performance. After taking pole at Misano, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rookie backed it up with second on the grid at Motegi.

Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) looked set to join Rueda on the front row until the final laps shuffled the order, but the Australian still secured third to complete the first row.

Joel Kelso – P3

“I’m really happy. Our race pace is strong and being able to push on my own this morning was encouraging. I believe tomorrow the pace will be really fast, and that is what I like. I feel I have the pace to stay at the front and also to push if necessary. My idea is to stay as close as possible to the leading group. Overtaking isn’t easy here, but if you’re in front you don’t need to overtake. The goal is to start well and, if possible, to break away. In any case, we are ready, both for a group race and a more selective one. I feed ready and happy.”

Championship runner-up Angel Piqueras (MT Helmets – FRINSA – MSI) will start just behind in fourth, giving him a crucial chance to keep pressure on Rueda when the lights go out. Japanese fans also had reason to cheer as home favourite Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) qualified fifth, leading the Honda contingent. He will share Row 2 with Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), who put his Leopard Honda in sixth.

David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Intact GP), fastest on Friday, was pushed back to seventh but remains well placed for the race. He starts just ahead of rookie Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), who continues to impress in his debut season.

Jacob Roulstone will start from the eighth row after a tumble in qualifying put him behind the eight ball.

Jacob Roulstone – P22

“Unfortunately, I had a small crash in qualifying from attacking too much. We made a few changes, and I felt really good on the bike. I felt that I had a good chance to go to Q2, but sometimes it goes like this. The team and I are happy that we pushed as much as we could. I feel that we made good steps from the morning, so we can be happy. Tomorrow, we will try to get up to pace as fast as we can, overtake as many riders as we can to try catching up to the groups ahead. Let’s enjoy it!”

With Rueda on pole and Piqueras close behind, Sunday’s race could prove pivotal in shaping the championship before the paddock heads to Lombok.

Motegi Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 J. Rueda KTM 1m54.826 217.3 2 V. Perrone KTM +0.238 223.1 3 J. Kelso KTM +0.254 218.6 4 A. Piqueras KTM +0.268 219.5 5 T. Furusato Hon +0.361 220.8 6 A. Fernandez Hon +0.394 218.6 7 D. Muñoz KTM +0.422 220.4 8 M. Quiles KTM +0.436 219.9 9 D. Almansa Hon +0.492 219.0 10 D. Foggia KTM +0.618 222.2 11 G. Pini KTM +0.690 222.2 12 A. Carpe KTM +0.704 220.4 13 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.745 217.3 14 L. Lunetta Hon +0.792 216.8 15 S. Nepa Hon +1.000 218.1 16 M. Morelli Hon +1.879 217.3 17 M. Bertelle KTM +1.923 219.9 18 C. Buchanan KTM +1.937 217.7 Q1 19 E. O’Shea Hon +0.240 223.6 20 A. Aditama Hon +0.257 219.0 21 R. Moodley KTM +0.320 221.3 22 J. Roulstone KTM +0.774 219.5 23 R. Rossi Hon +0.833 218.1 24 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.175 217.7 25 S. Ogden KTM +1.401

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 295 2 A. Piqueras 217 3 M. Quiles 188 4 D. Muñoz 172 5 A. Carpe 155 6 J. Kelso 145 7 A. Fernandez 116 8 V. Perrone 108 9 T. Furusato 107 10 R. Yamanaka 105 11 D. Almansa 103 12 D. Foggia 84 13 L. Lunetta 68 14 G. Pini 68 15 J. Roulstone 47 16 S. Ogden 43 17 M. Bertelle 40 18 S. Nepa 37 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 36 M. Cook 0

