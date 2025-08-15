MotoGP 2025

Round 13 – Austrian GP – Red Bull Ring – Day One

Marc Márquez – P1

“It was a good day, given we set the fastest lap in both sessions, but at the same time it was a bit more complicated than usual. It’s true we’re coming back from the summer break, but things didn’t go as smoothly. I took a different approach to Practice, staying calmer while focusing on my riding with used tyres and finding consistency on the longer run. We managed to do so, so we need to continue this way tomorrow as there are two or three riders who are very close to us pace-wise. We definitely need to put in some more work with regards to my riding approach of sector two.”

Pedro Acosta – P2

“Not a bad day, eh? P2 on a positive Friday. More to come tomorrow!”

Francesco Bagnaia – P3

“It was a very good day, maybe the best Friday of the season so far, as I had a good feeling with both new and used tyres. I managed to be consistent and try different things, which worked well, and above all I could brake very hard with a good front-end lock feeling – something I had been missing. The race pace is very good, while in the second time attack I couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. The goal right now is to battle for the podium, but we’ll see, as the races have been what made my life more difficult so far this year. The aim is to get a good qualifying and then stay at the front, as I feel really good here.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“It was a positive day. In the first outing after riding the Panigale, I struggled a bit, but then it was all smooth from there. The fact that we tried the hard tyre option slowed us down a bit, but then we returned to our pace. It’s not an excellent pace, but we have margin to narrow the gap down to Marc and Pecco, who seem to have something extra right now.”

Raul Fernandez – P5

“Today was a nice surprise. With a full new aero package on the bike there was a lot of work to understand the potential of the bike. But the team made a super good job and from the Free Practice in the morning I think we made a good step in the afternoon Practice. Basically, I feel comfortable, I feel good as, also with race pace, we were quite strong, but especially in time attack. For me it’s important but also for the team to end a Friday well. Usually on Friday, we didn’t take the full potential of the bike and later on Saturday we have a lot of work to do so it helps us a lot for tomorrow and also gives us a good chance for a good grid position for the races. This is very important here because on this track it’s not really easy to overtake.”

Joan Mir – P6

“We were able to take advantage of some updates to the bike after summer, small things which were able to help us be more consistent. I think we can be in and around this second-row position if everything is going well and today, I have the feeling and the confidence to do it. I felt good in the morning, the afternoon didn’t start in exactly the same way, and we had to modify the bike. With this change we were able to make the lap time we needed, so I have to say thanks to the team for their work. Like always, there is more to do but it’s a good way to restart the season.”

Franco Morbidelli – P7

“It’s good to be back! It was a very positive day. This morning I understood right away that I had no problem in the shoulder, this means we did a great job during the summer break, and I’m happy. In the FP1 we started the work to improve the feeling with the Ducati. Litte by little, we improved and this afternoon we were very strong with the tyres in race mode. I was hoping for something more in the time attack, but we will try to improve tomorrow. We will need to do a great qualifying. The starting position is crucial, so being in front will be important.”

Johann Zarco – P8

“First mission done; straight to Q2! It’s always an advantage to have less stress on Saturday. I struggled in the morning and wasn’t performing well, but in the afternoon we made a clear step forward, and I could notice the differences. On the soft rear tyre, I improved both the feeling and the performance, which was interesting, and I also felt comfortable on the hard front tyre. We’re determined to do a solid job here and keep improving. We’ve brought some upgrades this weekend, and I could feel their potential and benefits. Tomorrow will be important: with high temperatures like today, we’ll need to pay attention to every detail.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P9

“It was the goal for every event and we were missing the direct seed for three consecutive events. We managed to do it today and this will allow us to work directly on our race pace. With a good qualifying result, we can aim at a solid weekend. We’re looking for some top ten consistency while keeping an eye on the top five.”

Brad Binder – P10

“All in all, a pretty decent day. Through to Q2 which feels good after missing out the last few races. Tried some new bits on the bike and reckon we made a small step. Still a couple areas to clean up but I’m feeling positive. Let’s see if we can take another step tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – P11

“I felt fast right away this morning and I was really close to the other riders, but this afternoon it was a bit more difficult. We know it, when the conditions get hotter, I struggle more to manage the front of my bike, and I miss a bit of support from the front. However, the new fairing is quite good, I like it, and I am happy with the updates received this weekend. Let’s continue working, and see how we can be on Saturday.”

Ai Ogura – P12

“My feeling is definitely better here than the last two, three, races, so happy day. The performance was good and the places where we have to improve are quite clear. This is the most important thing for tomorrow so, I think, it was a big day for us. After the injury I tried a lot of things, but it was the wrong time, wrong moment and it was not really going the way I wanted. It was a tough time, but it was nice that after Brno we had three weeks of summer break and a bit of refresh. Coming here, one of my favourite circuits, everything works a little bit more in my direction, which showed today.”

Luca Marini – P13

“The bike has made a step over the break, a first step in a good direction as we have gained a bit on entry to the corner. The update with the electronics helps a bit and you can take for example Turn 5 here with full throttle easier. It’s a shame that I couldn’t make that last lap because our speed had been really good and always Q1 is a tricky session. I feel really good with the medium rear and no matter what, I know we can gain something over the long runs. Like always, we will give it our maximum and I think we can be in the mix there as well.”

Fabio Quartararo – P14

“I don’t know why I crashed, if it was oil or something else, but I did see the marshals put something on the track, so for sure there was something there. I’m a bit sore, but it could have been worse. It was lucky I didn’t go so high. Physically I’m okay. It was difficult to understand where I could be faster. Coming from Brno, which is really grippy, there is a big difference for us here. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P15

“I was hoping for something better, we made some changes in the right direction. Unfortunately, they were not enough to be in Q2. In the Practice, I was doing a good lap in the first time attack, but I lost the rear and I went out. In the second one, there was a lot of traffic and I couldn’t complete a fast lap. This result left us with a bad taste in our mouth, because I could have passed to Q2 in the first attempt. We are struggling a bit, but we are getting closer. We keep working and tomorrow we will try to bounce back to be closer to the top.”

Jorge Martin – P16

“I need time to adapt, and the crash certainly didn’t help because, once back on the track, I had lost a lot of confidence and I struggled to brake hard. Lap by lap, the situation improved, but I still need time to have a good understanding of the bike. I feel like my potential and the bike’s potential are higher, but we still need to put all the pieces together. I hope that, along with the team, we’ll be able to find something that we can do on Saturday to take another step forward.”

Alex Rins – P17

“I’m quite satisfied with the job I did today. It’s been a long time since I was so close to Fabio. With Dovi and my crew chief David, we focused really hard yesterday afternoon and today on changing my way of working and my riding style. They helped me a lot to change this. Obviously, it’s not easy to change how you ride the bike after many years – it doesn’t come naturally – but we are closer than we were the last races. But I don’t like seeing my name in P17. Luckily the temperatures will likely go down tomorrow, which could help us. But in any case, we give it our all every time we go out on track.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P18

“This morning, we started off extremely well, whereas in the afternoon, we struggled a bit more. I made a few small mistakes, and I also ran long a couple times too many, but that wasn’t the only problem. The feeling wasn’t the greatest. We simply need to analyse what happened carefully, study the data well, and try to rectify the situation on Saturday. We still have Q1, which we’ll try to use to our favour.”

Miguel Oliveira – P19

“It was a complicated day for all of us on the Yamahas. Coming here, I already knew it was going to be a difficult track for us. We have to accelerate out of very slow corners, but we lack the traction and the outright power to do that. Our front is quite good, but we only stop with the front, so… it‘s not easy, but we try our best. My crash was a really strange one, I was really surprised. I saw the orange panel with yellow stripes on the inside of Turn 5 and I was already heading to the pits, so I slowed down even more. I saw debris from Fabio‘s bike, stayed on the inside, and suddenly I was down. It was a pity because on that bike I had a different gearbox and a different shock absorber, which were helping me a lot to get a good pace, but I had to switch to the other bike. And immediately, on the time attack, I had a problem with the gearing: when shifting down, the lever got stuck between fourth and third… she just didn‘t want to collaborate.”

Jack Miller – P20

“Not much to say about today. We‘re struggling a bit here with the Yamaha. We tried a lot of things, but we were dealing with a lot of vibrations and couldn‘t do much. If I had put my lap together, I would have been with Fabio and Alex, but the front was collapsing a lot, which doesn‘t give you much confidence, and there was a lot of spinning—it‘s hard to find traction here. Then I also had a problem with the engine… An eventful day. I need a night‘s rest and to get used to riding this bike again.”

Maverick Viñales – P21

“I feel good and optimistic! We arrived here in Austria with the idea to just do some laps, and I could do the entire FP1, which is good already. The shoulder was not so bad this morning, but in the afternoon, it got a bit more rigid, with less mobility, and it was harder for me to stay inside the bike in the main straight against the wind, so we decided to stop, and see how I recover for tomorrow. At the moment, it is really important to listen to the body, to the shoulder, and do the correct steps. The speed is there, it is just a matter of being at 100%, but every lap I make will bring me back to full physical condition. We will see how I feel tomorrow morning when I wake up, and make a decision for the day.”

Team Managers

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Today has been a positive day, we are quite happy. First of all, Raul managed to finish top five, so directly in Q2. Also, Ai was very close to be there and we have absolutely the possibility to do it, just a matter of putting everything together – there is some potential. Both riders are doing a good job. Of course, we still have room for improvement during tonight and then we’ll try tomorrow. Obviously, we have to try again to get Ai into Q2 and then try to have a good Qualifying and Sprint. So far, so good, let’s keep going.”

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“This certainly was not an easy Friday. After a good session by Marco in FP1, we were unable to go through to Q2 in the afternoon. We are moving along as scheduled with Jorge, working to ensure that he has the confidence he needs in the bike. In any case, we are optimistic about Saturday. The goal is to improve on the points Jorge and Marco have pointed out in order to be ready on race day.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“MotoGP is back in session again, and the team is excited to get to work – although this Friday didn’t play out as we had hoped. This morning, our team made a significant step compared to last year. But here, unfortunately, the temperatures rising in the afternoon always drastically affects the level of grip, and we experienced a negative impact in our performance because of this. Fabio quickly got up to speed today, and he aimed, as always, for a direct spot in Q2. Unfortunately, a crash mid-session halted his progress. He still gave it his all during his time attack, but he missed out on the top 10 by 0.170s. Álex dedicated today’s sessions to tweaking his riding style and GP approach. He made a step forward, but the gains weren‘t quite enough to secure a Q2 spot. The team and also Dovi are working closely with him to fine-tune the bike’s set-up and help him adjust. After collecting our riders’ feedback and today’s data, we will give it our all to unlock additional performance ahead of tomorrow’s qualifying and the Sprint.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It was a tough Friday, probably the most difficult of the season. We need to analyse the data and understand what happened overall, as well as with Jack‘s situation. There‘s a lot of work to do.”

MotoGP Practice Report The summer break might be over, but Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) wasted no time reminding everyone who’s boss. Marc laid down a new all-time lap record to end Friday 0.228s ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), with Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) close behind in third. It was anything but a smooth start to the afternoon. Jorge Martin’s (Aprilia Racing) title defence hit an early bump with a Turn 9 crash, leaving his first-choice RS-GP worse for wear. Then came red flags after Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha) went down at Turn 6, the result of suspected fluid on the track from Jack Miller’s smoking Prima Pramac Yamaha. Miguel Oliveira also fell at the same spot before the clean-up crew got things back in order. Scuttlebutt suggested that Fabio’s ride height device had failed yet again and was actually responsible for the oil down and not Miller. When the track went green again, the pace accelerated rapidly. Rookie Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) shocked the paddock by jumping to P1 before the closing stages turned into a full-blown dogfight. Acosta reclaimed the top spot, Bagnaia responded, Alex Marquez snuck into the mix, and then Marc Marquez delivered the knockout blow with his record lap in the final minutes. It was not a good day for any of the Yamaha quartet. Conversely, it ended up a relatively positive day for Honda. On the Aprilia side, both Trackhouse riders were appreciably quicker than the Factory duo. Acosta the shining light for KTM on Friday. A tense Saturday awaits many with a Q1 session stacked full of big hitters, including Bastianini, Quartararo, Di Giannantonio, and both factory Aprilia riders Martin and Bezzecchi, all fighting for just two spots in Q2. From there, the grid will be decided ahead of the Tissot Sprint later in the afternoon. Who will take it up to Marc? Pecco has incredible form here, is this where he starts landing return punches…? MotoGP Red Bull Ring Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m28.117 310.3 2 P. Acosta Ktm +0.228 315.7 3 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.268 311.6 4 A. Marquez Duc +0.318 309.0 5 R. Fernandez Apr +0.402 309.0 6 J. Mir Hon +0.577 313.0 7 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.579 310.3 8 J. Zarco Hon +0.648 313.0 9 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.652 310.3 10 B. Binder Ktm +0.728 315.7 11 E. Bastianini Ktm +0.749 314.4 12 A. Ogura Apr +0.760 311.6 13 L. Marini Hon +0.821 314.4 14 F. Quartararo Yam +0.898 309.0 15 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.941 314.4 16 J. Martin Apr +0.949 315.7 17 A. Rins Yam +1.043 313.0 18 M. Bezzecchi Apr +1.352 314.4 19 M. Oliveira Yam +1.516 311.6 20 J. Miller Yam +1.670 313.0 21 M. Viñales Ktm +2.683 307.6 MotoGP Red Bull Ring Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Martin Apr 312.5 315.7 2 B. Binder Ktm 314.6 315.7 3 P. Acosta Ktm 313.8 315.7 4 L. Marini Hon 311.5 314.4 5 E. Bastianini Ktm 312.5 314.4 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 313.3 314.4 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr 311.5 314.4 8 J. Zarco Hon 311.8 313.0 9 J. Mir Hon 311.1 313.0 10 A. Rins Yam 311.9 313.0 11 J. Miller Yam 310.3 313.0 12 F. Bagnaia Duc 310.5 311.6 13 A. Ogura Apr 308.8 311.6 14 M. Oliveira Yam 310.6 311.6 15 F. Morbidelli Duc 309.1 310.3 16 F. Aldeguer Duc 308.3 310.3 17 M. Marquez Duc 310.3 310.3 18 F. Quartararo Yam 307.9 309.0 19 R. Fernandez Apr 308.2 309.0 20 A. Marquez Duc 309.0 309.0 21 M. Viñales Ktm 306.0 307.6