MotoGP 2025

Round Three – USA – COTA – Sunday

The Circuit of the Americas (COTA), host of the third round of the 2025 FIM MotoGP World Championship, delivered a spectacular weekend, blending unstable weather, large crowds, and some changing fortunes across the three categories.

Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) dominated the first part of the Texan weekend by setting the pace. After taking pole position just three tenths off the circuit’s absolute record, he went on to dominate the Tissot Sprint ahead of his brother Álex Márquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

On Sunday, during the Grand Prix, Marc Márquez got off to an excellent start and strung together fast laps, setting a new race lap record in the process. But just as he seemed untouchable, he crashed, clearing the way for Francesco Bagnaia to claim his first victory of the season. Álex Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) completed the podium. That outcome sees Alex Marquez leave America with the championship lead.

Jack Miller was the first non Ducati hom in fifth.

MotoGP Race Report

Talk about amplified drama. Rain before the start saw the riders face incredibly tricky conditions heading to the grid, as Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) proved. The Frenchman crashed on his sighting lap but managed to get back round to the grid, as we then saw something we very rarely see.

Just before the three-minute board was signalled, Marc Marquez dashed off the grid. This led to Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio, Alex Marquez and more following suit, with riders and team members sprinting down pit lane to grab the spare bikes that were fitted with slick tyres.

Some though, including Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol), Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) and Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), opted to gamble on slick tyres from the get-go and remained on the grid – along with some other riders. However, in the chaos, the red flags were thrown.

Race Director Mike Webb

“We called for a delay and then quick start procedure due to safety concerns. Given the number of riders, bikes and pit staff on the grid and in the pit lane area, it was impossible to start the Warm Up lap. A new race start was the safest way to respond to the unprecedented circumstances at the start of the Grand Prix. We will analyse the situation together with the teams and revisit the regulations.”

After a brief pause in proceedings, the updated information was a 1410 pit lane green light and a quick start procedure, with original grid positions to be occupied by every rider. Then, it was time to try again – every rider now on slicks. But again, there was drama. Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) had to be wheeled off the grid before we finally got the Grand Prix underway.

Marc Marquez launched well and grabbed the holeshot, with Alex Marquez holding off Bagnaia into Turn 1. Pecco was trying to wriggle his way past the Gresini rider, first at Turn 11, then at Turn 12, but both attempts failed. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez built a 1.1s lead at the end of Lap 1, with the top four – Marquez, Marquez, Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio – nearly two seconds up the road from Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team), who was enjoying a good battle with Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team).

On Lap 4, Marc Marquez’s lead was up to 1.4s over Alex Marquez, who had Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio clinging onto his tailpipes. Then, at Turn 12, Bagnaia’s latest manoeuvre worked. The #63 was now in P2, so with clear air, could he reel in teammate Marquez?

A 2:02.466 from the Marc saw him stretch his lead to 1.6s at the start of Lap 5, and then a 2:02.433 meant the gap was now up to the two-second mark. Meanwhile, further down the pack in the fantastic fight for P6, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) crashed at Turn 1.

Then, fancy another massive slice of drama? Because that’s what we got. Turn 4 was the place, and it was race leader Marc Marquez who was on the floor! The front end washed away as he clipped across the kerb too far, hit a wet patch, and with that, the undefeated run was over. Marquez was able to remount in P18, but without a right foot peg, plus more damage to his GP25, there was no way back into the points for the #93 with both Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori (Aprilia Racing) passing the six-time MotoGP Champion.

So where did that leave us? Bagnaia led Alex Marquez by 1.6s, with the latter 2.2s clear of Di Giannantonio. And on Lap 13, Marc Marquez called time on his 2025 Sunday outing at the Americas GP. The victory streak was officially over.

On Lap 15 of 19, Bagnaia grew his advantage to three seconds. A lap later, it was a tenth more as Marquez continued to hold Di Giannantonio at arm’s length – 1.3s to be exact. Meanwhile, the fastest rider on track was Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) and the rookie, with two laps left, bullied his way past Miller for P5. However, a fantastic ride then ended in the gravel trap at Turn 15, and at a similar time, Zarco’s impressive display ended at Turn 12.

Last lap time. Bagnaia simply had to bring it home, but 2.5s behind, Alex Marquez couldn’t relax as much.

Diggia was prowling, a second split the two, so any slight error from the #73 could prove costly. In the end, it stayed as you were. Bagnaia bagged a massive 25 points to become the 10th rider in history to earn 30 MotoGP wins, as new World Championship leader, Alex Marquez, crossed the line in P2 for the sixth straight outing. Di Giannantonio’s efforts weren’t enough for P2, but nevertheless, a phenomenal P3 was pocketed for the Italian in Austin.

Morbidelli came home in P4, with Miller grabbing his best Yamaha result with a very classy P5. Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) came from P13 on the grid to finish P6, Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) rose to the occasion on a Sunday once more to fly the KTM flag highest in P7, as Marini, Ogura, and Quartararo completed the top 10.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was P11, Raul Fernandez leaves Trackhouse MotoGP Team’s home race with a P12, as Augusto Fernandez (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), Viñales and Savadori rounded out the points finishers in Texas.

Well, MotoGP delivers again. Drama, drama and a bit more drama. Marc Marquez’s 100% record vanishes as a new Marquez sits atop the Championship – Alex. And how big will that victory be for Pecco? The double MotoGP World Champion will now be brimming with confidence heading to Qatar for Round 4. We reconvene in Qatar on the weekend of April 13.

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time.Gap 1 F. Bagnaia DUC 39’00.191 2 A. Marquez DUC +2.089 3 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +3.594 4 F. Morbidelli DUC +10.732 5 J. Miller YAM +11.857 6 M. Bezzecchi APR +12.238 7 E. Bastianini KTM +12.815 8 L. Marini HON +15.646 9 A. Ogura APR +16.344 10 F. Quartararo YAM +18.255 11 A. Rins YAM +24.256 12 R. Fernandez APR +27.938 13 A. Fernandez YAM +35.740 14 M. Viñales KTM +42.724 15 L. Savadori APR +46.397 16 S. Chantra HON +1’03.601 17 J. Zarco HON /- Not Classified RET F. Aldeguer DUC DNF RET B. Binder KTM DNF RET M. Marquez DUC DNF RET J. Mir HON DNF RET P. Acosta KTM DNF

MotoGP Top Speeds The average is from the best five speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi APR 342.2 344.7 2 B. Binder KTM 342.0 343.5 3 P. Acosta KTM 341.1 343.5 4 A. Ogura APR 342.2 343.5 5 F. Bagnaia DUC 339.5 342.4 6 F. Morbidelli DUC 338.7 341.3 7 E. Bastianini KTM 339.9 341.3 8 R. Fernandez APR 337.0 341.3 9 F. Di Giannantonio DUC 339.8 341.3 10 F. Aldeguer DUC 337.3 341.3 11 J. Zarco HON 337.5 340.2 12 L. Marini HON 338.9 340.2 13 J. Mir HON 337.9 340.2 14 M. Viñales KTM 336.2 339.1 15 A. Marquez DUC 336.4 339.1 16 F. Quartararo YAM 337.2 338.0 17 A. Rins YAM 335.7 338.0 18 L. Savadori APR 333.6 336.9 19 J. Miller YAM 333.9 336.9 20 M. Marquez DUC 334.6 335.9 21 A. Fernandez YAM 331.7 334.8 22 S. Chantra HON 331.6 333.7 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 A. Marquez 87 2 M. Marquez 86 3 F. Bagnaia 75 4 F. Morbidelli 55 5 F. Di Giannantonio 44 6 A. Ogura 25 7 J. Zarco 25 8 M. Bezzecchi 24 9 L. Marini 20 10 J. Miller 19 11 B. Binder 19 12 E. Bastianini 16 13 P. Acosta 16 14 F. Quartararo 16 15 J. Mir 10 16 A. Rins 10 17 M. Viñales 6 18 R. Fernandez 5 19 F. Aldeguer 3 20 A. Fernandez 3 21 M. Oliveira 2 22 L. Savadori 1

Moto2

The third round of the Triumph powered Moto2 championship took place at the Circuit of the Americas, Texas, this weekend amid changeable weather conditions.

British rider Jake Dixon carried his dominant form from Argentina into the weekend, topping every practice and qualifying session to secure his first pole of the year. However, it was Manuel Gonzalez who set a new all-time lap record with a 2m 07.355 in Q1, completing a hat-trick of all-time records across all three rounds this season.

Sunday’s race was declared wet on the startline forcing the teams to gamble on tyre choice. While most riders opted for wet tyres, a handful, including Championship leader Gonzalez, took a risk on slicks. The gamble backfired—although the track began to dry, it was too little too late, and those on slicks were lapped by the riders on wets.

Dixon got a great start and led the race from lights to flag on his Triumph-powered machine. Alonso Lopez and Tony Arbolino were among the biggest movers, carving their way through the field in the tricky, wet conditions to battle for second. Eventually Arbolino proved why he is known as the rain master, passing Lopez and chasing down Dixon but he had to settle for second. Aron Canet crossed the line in fourth behind Lopez.

Izan Guevara put in a stunning ride, gaining an incredible 21 positions to round out the top five—securing his second Moto2 top-five finish.

Dixon’s victory marked his sixth Moto2 win and his 18th podium in the class, moving him to fifth on the all-time podium list in the Triumph era.

Senna Agius started the race from 15th on the grid and had opted for slick tyres in the hope that the track would dry off more quickly. Despite the challenges, the 19-year-old brought his Kalex safely home in P23 and once again proved his fighting spirit.

Senna Agius – P23

“We made the wrong tyre decision today. On the grid, we were told that the rain might stop very soon. But right after the start it was like crazy, because the first two sectors were quite wet. So unfortunately it was the wrong decision, even though we were able to recover towards the end, but it was too late. A wrong decision that we want to make up for in Qatar.”

Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Dixon BOS 37m24.220 2 T. Arbolino BOS +4.148 3 A. Lopez BOS +12.685 4 A. Canet KAL +28.375 5 I. Guevara BOS +30.290 6 I. Ortola BOS +31.916 7 B. Baltus KAL +32.640 8 D. Holgado KAL +32.685 9 M. Aji KAL +33.466 10 C. Veijer KAL +35.429 11 M. Ramirez KAL +36.724 12 O. Gutierrez BOS +39.976 13 Z. V D Goorbergh KAL +43.089 14 D. Alonso KAL +43.139 15 A. Escrig FOR +44.390 16 A. Huertas KAL +53.346 17 Y. Kunii KAL +55.195 18 J. Navarro FOR +1’01.164 19 A. Sasaki KAL +1’12.118 20 C. Vietti BOS +2’01.393 21 D. Moreira KAL +1 Lap 22 M. Gonzalez KAL +1 Lap 23 S. Agius KAL +1 Lap 24 A. Arenas KAL +1 Lap 25 J. Roberts KAL +1 Lap RET D. Öncü KAL – RET F. Salac BOS –

Moto2 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M. Gonzalez KAL 279.7 2 S. Agius KAL 279.7 3 C. Veijer KAL 279.0 4 A. Arenas KAL 278.3 5 I. Ortola BOS 277.5 6 T. Arbolino BOS 276.8 7 I. Guevara BOS 276.8 8 D. Öncü KAL 276.8 9 D. Alonso KAL 276.8 10 D. Moreira KAL 276.1 11 C. Vietti BOS 276.1 12 O. Gutierrez BOS 276.1 13 A. Huertas KAL 276.1 14 A. Lopez BOS 275.4 15 Z. Vd Goorbergh KAL 275.4 16 B. Baltus KAL 274.6 17 D. Holgado KAL 274.6 18 M. Aji KAL 273.9 19 A. Sasaki KAL 273.9 20 Y. Kunii KAL 273.9 21 J. Roberts KAL 273.2 22 J. Navarro FOR 272.5 23 M. Ramirez KAL 272.5 24 A. Canet KAL 272.5 25 J. Dixon BOS 271.8 26 A. Escrig FOR 270.4 27 F. Salac BOS 269.7

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Dixon 59 2 A. Canet 46 3 M. Gonzalez 45 4 A. Lopez 30 5 T. Arbolino 28 6 M. Ramirez 27 7 B. Baltus 23 8 D. Holgado 23 9 S. Agius 19 10 C. Vietti 16 11 D. Moreira 13 12 I. Guevara 12 13 A. Arenas 11 14 D. Binder 10 15 I. Ortola 10 16 A. Escrig 10 17 M. Aji 8 18 F. Salac 7 19 C. Veijer 6 20 D. Öncü 6 21 O. Gutierrez 4 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh 3 23 A. Huertas 2 24 D. Alonso 2 25 J. Roberts 0 26 Y. Kunii 0 27 A. Sasaki 0 28 J. Navarro 0

Moto3

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) put in another stunner at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, hitting the gas at the front and pulling a gap to take his second win of the year. Joel Kelso took his first dry weather podium in second, with LEVELUP – MTA teammate Matteo Bertelle completing the rostrum for his first Moto3 podium ever.

Off the line it was a stunning start for Maximo Quiles (CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team) and the debutant kept it pinned round the first lap too, leading his very first racing lap in the World Championship. The classic group fight at the front was in hot pursuit although it didn’t take long for some dramas to change the dynamic again.

David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was the first as he slid out of the lead group, suffering another tough race and after starting on pole. Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) had some dramas too, the first of which was nearly not making it out of pitlane on time after a technical issue. He was allowed to leave to line up on the grid despite the red light because the green flag hadn’t been removed, but he was at the back. And then he jumped the start and got two Long Laps.

Meanwhile, Quiles led the first lap but then came under attack, with Rueda making his way to the front and building a lead. By half race distance it was over two seconds, with Kelso and Bertelle in a duel in second and third. Then came Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Quiles on the chase, before a much bigger gap back to a big group battle from seventh place down.

Rueda began the final lap with some breathing space in the lead, with Kelso also managing to make it a safe second ahead of teammate Bertelle, who finally takes a podium after having also taken two poles to start the season but missed out on the rostrum. The fireworks came behind between Piqueras and Quiles, who had a spectacular last lap duel. Experience just won out as the #36 takes fourth and a good chunk of points. Quiles debuts in the top five after a stunning weekend, however with Carpe forced to settle for sixth but having already tasted his own rookie podium success.

Joel Kelso – P3

“This season didn’t start in the easiest way; adapting was tough, we faced some difficult moments during testing and the first races. We made a mistake in Thailand and then had to deal with a penalty, but in the end, what matters is how you finish the season. Today we proved we are competitive, and that’s what really counts. Yesterday we already showed our strength, and today we confirmed it with this second place. We still need to work to close the gap with our rivals, but that’s the challenge we love, and that’s why we’re here. I’m super happy and want to thank the team and everyone who keeps beleiving in me. Now we look ahead because this is just the beginning!”

Dennis Foggia (CFMoto Valresa Aspar Team) came out on top of what was a close group battle for seventh, ahead of Adrian Cruces (CIP – Green Power), Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and a first top ten for New Zealander Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE). Fellow rookie Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was hot on his heels.

Cormac Buchanan – P10

“Super happy with the race and how I rode. I started the race just really trying to stay calm and get through the first few laps unscathed while making progress if it was possible. The tyre started to drop off really fast but this is where I feel strong. I knew the guys around me had overworked their tyres so I was confident that come crunch time in the latter stages of the race I could use my pace to take advantage and pounce. Even though my own tyre wasn’t in the best shape, I managed to get faster which is a real positive. I stayed patient and was able to determine when it was best to overtake which allowed me to eventually secure my place in the group fighting for seventh overall. I probably just needed another couple of laps to progress further up. To be top 10 is amazing, especially on a track like this which is considered the most difficult of the season. I had only done about 10 dry laps all weekend so to put it together for the race makes me feel proud of the work the team and I have put in. It’s been a weekend where we’ve taken massive steps forward so heading to the next round in Qatar the goal remains the same – keep the progress going and use our strengths.”

The latest result bolsters Buchanan’s points tally to 14th in the championship standings and the young Kiwi is the only rookie to have earned points in all three races held so far this season.

Fernandez, after starting at the back AND completing the two LLPs for the Jump Start, put in an impressive recovery ride to take P12 and some valuable points.

Australian Jacob Roulstone took his first race start of the 2025 season on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas. The aim for the Aussie remained to get back the feeling of racing, and take all the experience and the laps possible to be able to quickly return to his level of riding from the end of last season. From his 23rd place, Jacob found himself in last after the opening lap behind Eddie O’Shea, 0.2 seconds behind. A crash involving two riders meant that Jacob regained his starting position sooner than later, with Rosenthaler now 4 seconds behind.

After the first crazy laps, Jacob started to settle into his race pace, until he completely closed the gap on O’Shea after 4 laps, and eventually he made the move on the British in lap 5 to progress to P22, with next at sight Adrian Fernandez 0.4 seconds ahead. Halfway through the 14 lap-shootout, Jacob was up in 19th, 1.27 seconds from Ruche Moodley, but Adrian Fernandez was coming back fast from the back after serving his double long-lap penalty for jump start. The Leopard Racing rider overtook him, with Roulstone now back in 20th. A few crashes ahead helped the Aussie to edge the top 15, finding himself in 16th with just 4 laps to go. Fernandez was still ahead, 0.462 seconds. Was Jacob going to be able to score his first 2025 points on returning day? The Australian continued to push until he reached his first checkered flag of the season in 14th to score his first points!

Jacob Roulstone – P14

“I am quite happy with the end result of the race, although I felt really tired in the last laps, because I had not been racing in a while, and I obviously felt it today. In the opening laps, I struggled with confidence, I was not aggressive enough, but then we started feeling better. Anyway, our race pace has been good today, which I am happy about, and scoring 2 points is a good way to come back. It gives us confidence heading to the next round in Qatar, but we will obviously need to improve our first laps to aim for better positions.”

Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) crashed out of the fight for the top ten, the latter caught up in the former’s crash.

Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rueda KTM 31m23.456 2 J. Kelso KTM +2.399 3 M. Bertelle KTM +4.200 4 A. Piqueras KTM +5.345 5 M. Quiles KTM +5.522 6 A. Carpe KTM +7.309 7 D. Foggia KTM +21.815 8 A. Cruces KTM +22.069 9 T. Furusato HON +22.251 10 C. Buchanan KTM +22.459 11 G. Pini KTM +22.558 12 A. Fernandez HON +24.189 13 D. Almansa HON +24.919 14 J. Roulstone KTM +25.592 15 N. Carraro HON +26.786 16 R. Moodley KTM +26.966 17 E. O’Shea HON +31.800 18 J. Rosenthaler HON +57.135 19 R. Yamanaka KTM +2m01.645 Not Classified RET V. Perrone KTM DNF RET S. Ogden KTM DNF RET S. Nepa HON DNF RET D. Muñoz KTM DNF RET L. Lunetta HON DNF RET R. Rossi HON DNF

Moto3 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 R. Yamanaka KTM 238.6 2 A. Fernandez HON 238.6 3 C. Buchanan KTM 238.1 4 A. Piqueras KTM 238.1 5 N. Carraro HON 237.5 6 M. Bertelle KTM 237.5 7 M. Quiles KTM 237.5 8 J. Kelso KTM 237.5 9 D. Foggia KTM 237.5 10 V. Perrone KTM 237.5 11 S. Nepa HON 237.5 12 D. Almansa HON 237.0 13 R. Rossi HON 237.0 14 D. Muñoz KTM 237.0 15 A. Carpe KTM 237.0 16 G. Pini KTM 237.0 17 J. Roulstone KTM 236.5 18 E. O’Shea HON 235.9 19 A. Cruces KTM 235.9 20 T. Furusato HON 235.9 21 S. Ogden KTM 235.4 22 J. Rueda KTM 235.4 23 R. Moodley KTM 234.9 24 L. Lunetta HON 234.9 25 J. Rosenthaler HON 230.8

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 66 2 A. Piqueras 42 3 A. Fernandez 40 4 M. Bertelle 40 5 A. Carpe 30 6 J. Kelso 28 7 D. Foggia 24 8 D. Almansa 22 9 S. Nepa 19 10 T. Furusato 18 11 L. Lunetta 15 12 A. Cruces 13 13 M. Quiles 11 14 C. Buchanan 9 15 R. Rossi 8 16 J. Esteban 7 17 R. Yamanaka 7 18 R. Moodley 6 19 G. Pini 5 20 S. Ogden 4 21 M. Uriarte 3 22 J. Roulstone 2 23 N. Carraro 1 24 E. O’Shea 0 25 J. Rosenthaler 0 26 T. Buasri 0

