Marc Márquez – P1

“I was obviously eager to win here. When on Thursday I got asked what the goal at this track was, I said that, with the red bike, it was the win, as this is the bike against which I had lost many times before at this track. I knew that Marco (Bezzecchi) and Pecco would be my main opponents over the long distance as Alex had to serve a long-lap penalty, from which it’s hard to bounce back. We had already noticed that, among all Ducati riders, Fermín (Aldeguer) was the one who could manage tyre wear the best, so when I saw his name on the pit board I knew I had to start pushing again, and we finished with a good pace. I’m happy, we’re doing some great work and now Balaton awaits us.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P2

“I don’t even know how I did it. There are those days in which you take to the track and everything works perfectly. I had the perfect feeling from the get-go, and the more I rode, the faster I got. It was a fantastic yet unexpected race because this Austrian track has never been among my favourites. The goal is still the top five, but today, for a moment, we even thought about the win.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P3

“I am extremely pleased; it was a brilliant race. Considering the way we began Friday, closing out the weekend with pole position and a podium is incredible. I am truly satisfied with the work done together with the team. The battle in the lead was fantastic and I gave it my all. Now we’ll be looking ahead to the next race in Balaton.”

Pedro Acosta – P4

“We pushed until we destroyed the front tyre! It’s never easy but we have to be happy. We’ve been in the top five all through the weekend. We made a big step with our race time and our potential here. We still have a lot in the pocket and we’re still learning. We wanted a podium in our home GP but we’ll keep pushing.”

Enea Bastianini – P5

“I am happy about the result, my best this year! From the start of the race, the sensations on the bike were positive. I made a small mistake after two laps because I was in the slipstream of Alex (Marquez), and I did not close the corner. I made a great comeback after, but in the last 5-6 laps, I did not have the same potential that I used to have. We did not have more, and I hope that we will find some solutions for the future. We have confirmed this weekend the results from Brno, and it feels good to be again in the top 5, it’s good for our morale after this first half of the season. I am feeling good, I am working a lot on my style and I really like the new aero provided by the factory, so let’s continue working like this!”

Joan Mir – P6

“I think we gave our 110% today and I am honestly really happy. This has been our realistic target this whole weekend, sixth has been my position in almost every session. We have to be happy with this, after the last few races it was tough and the last time I felt like this was in Aragon because we have had many moments of misfortune since then. It was a funny race with a really good battle at the end; I just tried to remain consistent and catch Bagnaia and Binder steadily. The result is a little boost in confidence, really important when we have a calendar like we do this year, so let’s capture this and keep working. Thanks to everyone in the team for working great all weekend to help us to get here – a great way to return from the summer.”

Brad Binder – P7

“Today could have been much better. I didn’t get a good start but made some moves and was up to 5th. I was then sent into the fans by another rider! I lost a few seconds there and one of my wings. It was tough from then on because it was hard here for the wheelie without the aero and the bike was wobbling more. It was a long race! I felt like I put up a good fight and did all I could. We got 7th today but the potential was there for more.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P8

“It’s difficult to explain this type of performance, especially on a track where I’ve always been strong. I got a good start and everything looked good in the opening laps, even though I didn’t have the same pace as the frontrunners. The idea was to stay calm and bring home the best possible result, but then I began to slow down as soon as I lost support from the rear-end. Today I found myself battling for the top eight and was 12 seconds behind the winner at the line – my pace was slow. The weekend started off very well and the pace shown on both Friday and Saturday morning was a good one. Then we know how the Sprint and race went, and it’s a pity. The potential is there, but we can’t express it in the race right now.”

Raul Fernandez – P9

“I still have to learn some things. At the beginning of the season we were barely fighting for points and right now we are fighting for a top 5 – top 6. So, I need to learn how to manage the tyres and everything. It’s not the best track for us, but I believe we saved it quite well and made a good job – just in the last part of the race I had some problems to manage the tyres well. Also, I’m still in the process to understand the new aero package and how to manage the tyres in this kind of position. I’m happy but also sure we can improve in the future.”

Alex Marquez – P10

“Considering that we’re leaving Spielberg without losing points from Pecco, we can say we’re happy. Today’s race can’t and must not make us content, long-lap aside. We must focus immediately on Hungary, where we want to return on competitive form.”

Franco Morbidelli – P11

“Unfortunately, the race was tough, it’s complicated to gain positions starting behind. I could see that the other drivers ahead of me were setting a similar pace to mine, so I had to make some big overtakes to make up some ground. Overall, in this comeback weekend in Austria we had a good feeling. The speed was there, even if I got stuck in the traffic both in the Sprint and in Sunday’s race. We have confidence, we are aware that we arrive to the next race with much work to do, but we are eager to get started again.”

Johann Zarco – P12

“I gave my maximum and it was a tough one. Even though I had a good feeling, at some stages I couldn’t push any further without risking mistakes. It has been a difficult weekend, but we learned a lot and gained valuable insights. Despite the difficulties, we managed to score points on both Saturday and Sunday. The team is working hard and in the right direction, and we need to stay focused on that. Let’s see what the next race weekend brings.”

Luca Marini – P13

“All weekend we have had really good pace and I was looking forward to the race today because I was expecting something. We lost some time at the start and I got sent wide at Turn One and was last at one point. From there I just put my head down and focused on making as many overtakes as possible. Like we have seen in the past, when you have to come through the field it gets complicated and you arrive to a limit. It was an enjoyable race and we take the positives to Hungary to keep checking our new parts.”

Ai Ogura – P14

“The race was better than yesterday. We made some changes from yesterday and there was a bit more margin on straight braking, so that was the reason for improvement. Marini was in front of me and passed Jack (Miller) and my pace was almost matching with Marini, but I struggled to pass Jack. I passed him one time, but he fought back and always brakes very late so, for me, it wasn’t easy to find a way past him and it cost a lot of time. But, after I passed him, the race was OK, especially the last five, six laps.”

Fabio Quartararo – P15

“We are giving it our all to try to understand what exactly happened at this track this weekend. I didn’t have a good feeling in the Race. I overtook Jack, and that’s all. The pace looked good on Friday and Saturday morning, but for the Sprint and Race it completely changed – there was less grip. I watched the WorldSBK races at Balaton Park, and it looked a bit stop-and-go, which is usually not good for us, but we will see. We’re ready to build from here and take steps forward.”

Alex Rins – P16

“We had a productive but hard weekend. It was a productive weekend because changing your riding style during a GP is not easy, but thanks to the team and Dovi, I was able to do it. It still doesn’t come naturally, so that’s something we still need to work on so I can ride without thinking about it. I couldn’t do more than the result we got today, but we knew about the problems and just gave our maximum.”

Miguel Oliveira – P17

“Since the warm-up with the medium rear tyre, I understood it was going to be quite a difficult race. It‘s frustrating when you can‘t do anything with your riding to be faster or to fight. It was really tough for me – one of the worst races I‘ve ever done. I think the four of us Yamaha riders all have our strengths and weaknesses in different parts of the track, but our struggles were quite similar. Today the ranking doesn‘t really matter regarding which Yamaha finished first or last, because when you‘re at the bottom it‘s irrelevant. We have no grip when accelerating out of corners, and we lack a lot of support from the rear to lean into the corner and turn faster. I think one of the biggest issues with this bike is the stopping. Fabio makes a huge difference on the brakes, but that‘s down to him – he‘s the one making the difference. We‘re already at the limit with the potential of this bike.”

Jack Miller – P18

“There‘s not much to say after a very, very difficult weekend for all of us. It‘s disappointing, to say the least. I felt good for the first five laps – and by ’good‘ I mean the grip was acceptable, but it was the kind of grip we should normally have at the end of a race, not at the beginning. And here, we never had that level at all. It‘s quite clear on paper that this weekend our bike simply doesn‘t work with this rear tyre and its construction. There‘s just no way to make it work. I tried everything I know – from short-shifting, to being super patient on the throttle – just trying to find a way to defend myself. But once you reach around 120 km/h, when the momentum should be enough, we start losing load on the rear, the bike spins like crazy in a straight line, and there‘s nothing you can do about it. The front end of the YZR-M1 is phenomenal, but the rear is the limitation. We need to work hard to understand how to improve it.”

Jorge Martin – DNF

“I started well, but maybe I was a bit too cautious. I tried to maintain the position, but in the early laps, the others began to overtake me straight away. I’m still lacking a bit of experience in those opening stages of the race, where I need to have that aggressiveness. I went from 14th to 9th, and then back to 14th. The front pressure was extremely high. Yesterday, I managed to ride more comfortably and in a more fluid way, but today I was at the limit of my possibilities in a situation that is new for me, because I had never ridden the bike with such high pressures. It’s a pity about the crash, but fortunately there were no physical consequences.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – DNF

“At the race start we had a better pace than the riders ahead of us, but I didn’t want to burn out the tyres right away. Our strategy was to manage and to fight at the end with better tyres. Then, I made a mistake. It was a patience race, but we couldn’t finish it because we had a technical issue that stopped the bike. I had already felt something particular at the beginning, but nothing serious. Luckily, I am ok. It’s part of the game; we have to react and keep working being united with the team and Ducati.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“Today we witnessed another incredible performance by Marc, who finally managed to break the ‘curse’ of Spielberg. His ability to be quick and to manage the race almost at will is very unique, and we’re truly happy to have him as part of the Ducati family. Big congratulations also to Fermín, who had an extraordinary race: had he been closer to the front in the opening stages, who knows what kind of battle we would have witnessed. But it’s only a matter of time as his talent is crystal clear. I’m sorry for Pecco’s struggles, especially at a track where he’s done so well in the past. We’re not giving up though, and I hope to see him soon back in the type of form shown in the recent past.”

Massimo Rivola – Aprilia Racing

“An extremely good weekend for Aprilia Racing. Seeing Marco’s RS-GP25 in pole position was thrilling on a track that is not one of the most favourable to our bike – which is proving to grow everywhere. Marco’s race was exemplary and he had us convinced that we could achieve a result which, objectively speaking, is still not within our potential here. Finishing on the podium here and being so close to the winner is a sign that the Aprilia-Bez combination is already ripe. Fortunately, Jorge did not suffer any physical consequences after the crash. Beyond this, there are various positive aspects about his weekend. It will just take some miles under his belt and everything will come naturally. I have no doubt whatsoever.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“A really positive day for us with all three riders in the top seven. We already had some high expectations after Saturday and I think we matched them…even if the podium was perhaps the main target. Anyway, very good, and the level of performance is not only because of the updates we received from the factory and through the test team but generally the way to work and to develop. Pedro, again, a really strong race even though the podium was just out of reach and we saw a big step forward for Brad and Enea after the last GPs and that gives us optimism for the new challenge of Balaton Park.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“The Red Bull KTM Tech3 team is very happy with Enea Bastianini’s best 2025 result here in Austria, with a great top 5. The weekend was really strong for him, going to Q2 from Q1, some points in the sprint, all wrapped up by P5, which is what we are expecting from him. One of the big question marks coming to Austria was to see if he could replicate his performance from Brno, where he clearly made a step forward, and I think the answer is a big YES! Let’s try to keep this level of performance for the next rounds, so congratulations to him! Of course, we were without Maverick Vinales today who withdrew yesterday morning from the GP as his shoulder was too painful. He needs a bit more recovery, so he will take more time to heal.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Manager

“We are quite pleased about today because first of all, with Raul, he has been fighting in the top positions for a while, then managed to stay in the top 10 once again. That was the target. Another small piece added to his confidence and on the job we’re doing with him. For Ai, the Qualifying made a big difference. Starting in the last row didn’t help, but we are very happy about his pace. Especially in the second half of the race, he had the pace of the top riders, but he was too far away. Anyway, this showed us a great potential. Now we have to try to work more, try to have a better Qualifying. Qualifying now is very important – Raul was able to start in the first rows and he kept the position. For Ai it was difficult to recover from there, so we have to try to work to have both in the best possible position before the race. Anyway, we take some positive things from today and we’re looking forward to Balaton Park.”

Pablo Nieto – VR46 Team Manager

“Obviously, that was not the result we expected in this first weekend after the summer break. The weekend was difficult for many reasons; let’s say that, for one reason or another, we’ve never found the right feeling to be with the top guys. Now, we have to analyze some data to understand what happened and to arrive to Balaton Park more eager than ever to come back to the places we deserve. We’ve been to Hungary to ride with the Panigale V4 two weeks ago, so that experience will help us to understand better the track in the first sessions.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“Today’s race proved to be another challenging outing, closely reflecting the difficulties we faced during yesterday’s Sprint. The weekend has not unfolded as we anticipated, and the results are clearly below our expectations. We will conduct a thorough analysis to identify the cause of this weekend‘s lack of performance. Looking ahead to the Hungarian Grand Prix next week – a circuit that’s new on the MotoGP calendar – we’re keen to assess the overall characteristics. It’s for certain that the team and riders are fully committed to regrouping and making a comeback.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“Unfortunately, the difficulties that had emerged since the first practice session reappeared again today in the race, despite the technicians trying in every possible way to minimize the damage. We know the direction we need to take, and we are working hard to solve these problems, but it will still take time. What we must not do is give up.”

Piero Taramasso – Michelin

“The Red Bull Ring is one of the most demanding circuits of the season, and this 2025 edition once again proved it. We faced extreme conditions, with track temperatures exceeding 53°C at times and very low mechanical grip. This type of configuration causes a lot of wheel spin and generates tremendous heat in the rear tyres. Our special allocation, featuring a reinforced rear construction and a new Hard front tyre, enabled us to meet this double challenge. We saw that the Soft rear offered excellent instant grip, but the Medium remained the most consistent option for race distance, as confirmed by the riders’ Sunday choices. At the front, the new Hard gave satisfaction, although the riders mostly preferred the Medium for both the Tissot Sprint and the Grand Prix. We are particularly pleased to note that despite these extreme conditions, race times improved in both the Tissot Sprint and the Grand Prix. This validates our technical choices and confirms our ability to provide teams with reliable, high-performing tyres adapted to all situations.”