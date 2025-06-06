MotoGP 2025

Round Eight – Aragon – Friday

Marc Márquez – P1

“The goal was to get a good start to this GP. This is a track where I normally feel comfortable and it looks like things haven’t changed this year. In any case, we had a good rhythm and did a great job in the time attack, so let’s see if we can keep the same level. Across the two sessions, the gaps have narrowed down, and I expect more of the same tomorrow. The goal is to qualify in the top two also because the inside part of the straight is quite dirty, which could represent an issue at the start.”

Alex Marquez – P2

“The track today had less grip compared to last year. The feeling with this asphalt is even weirder than in 2024, which says it all. But we need to adapt and tomorrow, a positive qualifying result will be key. We had difficult race starts here last year, so being able to avoid them would already a first step towards a good result.”

Maverick Viñales – P3

“The day has been very positive for us, because we’ve been consistent, with a good and promising rhythm all day, which is what we are looking for. We still have to find that little extra with my riding style, and to be more precise, which is going to be the aim of tomorrow for myself. We have 3 KTMs in Q2, which is a good sign for us looking at the weekend, so let’s just study the data, continue to work hard, and try to push a bit more on Saturday. I feel calm and focused on the objectives, so let’s continue!”

Joan Mir – P4

“On TV you always see a final result, in the last three races we have been very close to this result and today we could put it together. What you also don’t see on the TV is all the work that happens. We improved the rear grip and the general feeling with the rear; it’s not a coincidence or a surprise – we knew that this result has been coming. I feel now that I have all the pieces of the puzzle and it’s our job to put them together, today we put a good section of the puzzle together. Now it’s time to maximise this start and deliver the best result we can when it counts – the top five is realistic, we will try.”

Johann Zarco – P6

“It was an interesting day. This afternoon, the track conditions changed, and I didn’t feel great on the bike. However, it’s good to have had that margin even in tricky conditions, that’s encouraging! The other bikes were struggling too, so that gives us a direction for tomorrow. I think our bike has some strong points, and we managed to do a good job. We’ll try to repeat it tomorrow, secure a good grid position, and be ready for the Sprint.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P8

“Today was a challenging day, but we knew it was going to be a difficult one. Despite that, we made it into Q2, which was the goal. We’re getting closer to Marc step by step and we’re positive. We need to manage the front tyre well here and I believe we are all struggling with regards to this, but it’s clear that this is the area where to have to work on and gather experience from.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P9

“We managed to finish in the top ten, which was our goal. Race pace wise, we can battle for the podium and I felt good. In the time attack, after putting the fresh soft tyre at the rear, which was working well, I experienced a lack of confidence at the front, which was tucking a lot and cost me some speed. Thanks to the direct seed to Q2, we’ll have time to tackle this matter: the bike is moving a lot at the moment, and I cannot be as effective as I’d like and end up losing a lot of time in the second sector.”

Franco Morbidelli – P10

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have much feeling in a single moment during the day because there was no grip with any tyre. We hope to improve – especially the grip at the back – in the next sessions to make steps forward with the bike in terms of feeling during the weekend, as we’ve been doing in these first seven races together with the team, where we grew. Tonight we will check the data and try to understand and find some solutions, but I’m very happy to be directly in Q2. Physically I’m feeling good, the foot doesn’t hurt.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P11

“I’d say that the day went well. My pace isn’t bad, and I felt good straight away with the medium tyre. However, it is true that I struggled a bit more in the final moments with the soft tyre, and that is something that has already happened on other circuits, including Silverstone. Here in Aragón, I struggled a bit more. It was harder to do a time-attack, I made a few mistakes, and I was unable to get in a clean ride. The positive part of being in Q1 is that we’ll have fifteen minutes more to work and that could be valuable for us. We’ll try to stay positive because there are still aspects which went extremely well.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P12

“It was a pity to stay out of Q2. We slowed down the work plan a little bit in the afternoon because of a setback we had. The positive thing is that we have a great room for improvement because we know what we have to change for tomorrow. We had a great potential to be in Q2, I’m riding well and I know what to do to be faster. The track conditions were difficult today, there was no grip, especially this afternoon in the Practice.”

Enea Bastianini – P13

“This morning felt a bit like every other session, so it was not the best start, but this afternoon we tried something new on the front of the bike, which I think worked well for us. From the first lap, I could improve, and today was the first time we had a real chance to go to Q2, and we need to be happy with that. I have felt a bit more stable on the bike, and I am aligned more or less with my teammates, so it is an important step. In Aragón, the low grip is very challenging and requires special management, so we will be monitoring this carefully, and try to look at Maverick’s data since he managed it well. Nice job today, but let’s keep pushing, and do better on Saturday.”

Raul Fernandez – P14

“It was a difficult day. Yesterday my expectations were different about the grip on the track. It feels quite strange and since they resurfaced the asphalt the grip level in Aragon is inconsistent. You can’t push a lot, especially with banking angle and at this kind of track you need to feel good with that and also to use the brakes well, you need to feel the tire and with this new asphalt I don’t feel good. It’s the first time, since Jerez, that we had to change a lot on the bike because our base setup doesn’t work well here. Until the last moment, we were fighting to be in Q2 and until my last lap, I was in but I couldn’t push and then I was out. Anyway, I think my team is working really well and we made a lot of good steps, but it wasn’t enough today so, we need to find something more for tomorrow. I think we have the potential, but I need to feel the bike better because right now I can’t use the tire well on lean and it’s difficult when this is the key at this track.”

Alex Rins – P15

“Mixed feelings today. In FP1, we were riding quite fast, and I finished in P4. We knew before arriving at MotorLand that we were going to struggle a bit, but this morning, despite the lack of grip, we did quite well. But then, in the Practice, we struggled on the soft tyre, and we couldn’t do a time attack in a good way. We gave it our maximum, so now it’s up to the engineers to check why and to understand if tomorrow we can make another step, because with this lack of grip we really struggle.”

Jack Miller – P16

“Not the best Friday, but also not the worst. Honestly, the bike felt really good until we put in the soft tires and lost the balance. I was only two tenths faster on the soft than on the medium — something just felt off. When I tried the medium-soft combo, I immediately had understeer. I thought it was the used front tire reacting to the extra grip from the new soft, but even in both time attacks, the problem was the same: the rear was pushing the front too much, especially in long corners, and I had a lot of understeer. On corner entry, the bike would snap and kick — I had a few big moments. It was hard to put together a clean lap, but I think we‘ve identified the issue and we will work to find a way to fix it.”

Augusto Fernandez – P17

“Today was not so bad in terms of pace and speed. I prepared myself well, thinking it was going to be difficult, but I am happy to be there in the mix. It’s quite clear that Yamaha in general struggled with rear grip today. Here in particular we are missing the grip with new tyres because the track conditions are slippery. But I think that’s why it’s good to be riding and racing here as a test rider, because what we will discover this weekend will be good for the remainder of the season. I’ve tried a lot of things today, and there were a lot of different feelings on the bike because of that. It won’t be an easy weekend, but it will be useful. For tomorrow we have more ideas, and hopefully we can find something for the Yamaha riders to be competitive.”

Fabio Quartararo – P18

“I didn’t expect it to be this tough, especially on the soft tyre. I was expecting a massive improvement on the soft, but it felt worse. At some tracks – not many, just some – when there’s some rubber on track, we have this issue. We will have a look and try to understand why. We will give it our maximum to do better tomorrow. I will try to ride more smoothly. At the previous GPs, I could push the bike to an extreme limit and feel great. Today pushing to the extreme limit was not the right choice.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P19

“We are continuing with the testing and, in fact, performance is improving because the solutions we’re trying are beginning to return concrete results. Hopefully, we’ll be able to let Marco test them soon too. I had only ever ridden in Aragón in 2018 with Superbike, so this morning I needed a bit of time to get my bearings. The bike is not doing badly, although we haven’t made a huge step forward with the soft tyres, so we still have work to do there. At the moment, the grip on the track is low.”

Miguel Oliveira – P20

“The afternoon was very difficult. The bike behaved strangely during the time attack, especially on the electronics side, which seemed to be working in a different range. I kept highsiding in every left corner, with unusual sliding on entry. There‘s something big we need to change — particularly in the electronics — to get the bike working better in time attack mode. I never managed to put together a clean lap. We‘re suffering a lot with rear grip. This track has many long corners, and historically, the asphalt has always had low grip — which makes things even harder for us. It‘s not easy to work around this. I don‘t know how competitive we‘ll be, but for sure the bike will be better tomorrow.”

Somkiat Chantra – P21

“Today was a solid day. We analysed the data, and I improved in the braking areas. The grip coming out of some corners wasn’t ideal, and I struggled a bit. There’s one sector where I’m losing a lot of time, if I can take a step forward there tomorrow, we can do a better job.”

Team Managers

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“We really got close to Q2 with Marco and that confirms that the feeling is there and that the pace is extremely good. It’s a shame about those nine thousandths of a second, but the base is solid and we can work well ahead of Saturday. The focus for Lorenzo remains development. Every session is a precious opportunity to gather information and continue growing the RS-GP25.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“I think we made some improvements compared to this morning. At the end of the session, I believe Raul was feeling a little bit more comfortable and in Practice, in the time attack, we came much closer to everyone and we were much closer to Q2. We have to continue to work tonight, try to find something else and tomorrow we’ll go again. I think we are working in a good direction to try to improve.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“We wanted to use this GP to confirm the progress we have experienced at the previous rounds. This is a good benchmark circuit, exactly because this isn’t usually an easy track for us. The grip here has never been good. Considering this lack of grip, the rider feedback was not too bad after FP1, but the situation got worse during the afternoon Practice. We need to understand why this is the case. We will analyse the data and try to come up with a solution to help our riders for qualifying and the Sprint. Our focus is on improving rear grip and long-distance race pace.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“A tough day, I‘d say for pretty much everyone, and not the start we were expecting, especially considering the progress we‘ve made at recent tracks. We probably didn‘t manage to find the right balance in terms of bike setup, especially on the electronics side. We‘ll analyze all the data to understand what needs to be done to respond and recover. The soft tire definitely didn‘t help us, because if we look at the morning session, things were working much better. We‘ll make some changes ahead of tomorrow‘s qualifying and see where we end up.”

MotoGP Practice Report

Marc Marquez was utterly dominant at Aragon on Friday throughout both sessions. He did have some aborted runs due to running wide at times, as did just about every other rider in the field on what was a dirty track surface, but Marc always looked to have the upper hand, and at times by a considerable margin. He topped the opening session by a full-second over his brother Alex Marquez but then less than half-a-second covered the top ten.

The field closed up a lot tighter in the afternoon’s important practice session that would decide who would make it straight through to Q2 on Saturday, and who would have to run the gauntlet of Q1.

Marc remained on top in the afternoon, but this time around, Alex was only two-tenths behind him.cc

Next best was Maverick Vinales in what was a strong day for KTM as Pedro Acosta clocked the fifth quickest time and Brad Binder was seventh. Is this a turnaround for the Austrian manufacturer and a return to form for the South African? Vinales was quick on well used tyres which bodes well for Sunday.

Joan Mir also flew the flag high for Honda in fourth place while LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco was seventh.

It was a frustrating day for Yamaha with all five riders, including a visibly exasperated Fabio Quartararo, struggled with rear grip and missed the Q2 cut-off by a significant margin. Álex Rins was the fastest Yamaha in 15th as all YZR-M1 riders struggled for pace on soft rubber but Jack Miller showed more encouraging pace on harder rubber. Test rider Augusto Fernandez was debuting some new components for Yamaha and was actually quicker than Quartararo on Friday.

All MotoGP teams can stay on Aragon to test on Monday while we believe Yamaha also have a two-day test scheduled at Barcelona next week which is allowed under the MotoGP concessions system.

Pecco Bagnaia worked steadily throughout the day but never looked fully comfortable. Nevertheless, the Italian secured ninth place to book his spot in Q2. The Italian had long preferred shorter stroke forks in comparison to the other Ducati riders, but experimented with the longer forks on Friday at Aragon.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) produced a late charge to take eighth, ahead of Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), the latter clinching the final direct Q2 slot on Friday.

Aldeguer and Morbidelli’s late flyers bumped Silverstone winner Marco Bezzecchi out of the top 10, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) also losing out in the closing stages.

MotoGP Aragon Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m46.40 340.7 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.20 337.5 3 M. Viñales KTM +0.56 342.9 4 J. Mir Hon +0.56 337.5 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.60 342.9 6 J. Zarco Hon +0.66 342.9 7 B. Binder KTM +0.70 346.1 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.73 336.5 9 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.79 341.8 10 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.82 338.6 11 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.83 346.1 12 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.84 338.6 13 E. Bastianini KTM +1.07 341.8 14 R. Fernandez Apr +1.08 338.6 15 A. Rins Yam +1.11 339.6 16 J. Miller Yam +1.16 339.6 17 A. Fernandez Yam +1.23 338.6 18 F. Quartararo Yam +1.45 336.5 19 L. Savadori Apr +1.73 339.6 20 M. Oliveira Yam +1.89 342.9 21 S. Chantra Hon +2.10 337.5

MotoGP Aragon Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 B. Binder KTM 343.7 346.1 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr 341.6 346.1 3 J. Zarco Hon 338.3 342.9 4 M. Viñales KTM 339.8 342.9 5 P. Acosta KTM 341.4 342.9 6 M. Oliveira Yam 337.0 342.9 7 E. Bastianini KTM 339.7 341.8 8 F. Bagnaia Duc 340.9 341.8 9 M. Marquez Duc 339.2 340.7 10 L. Savadori Apr 334.0 339.6 11 A. Rins Yam 336.5 339.6 12 J. Miller Yam 338.1 339.6 13 A. Fernandez Yam 337.2 338.6 14 F. Morbidelli Duc 336.3 338.6 15 R. Fernandez Apr 336.3 338.6 16 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 337.9 338.6 17 S. Chantra Hon 334.3 337.5 18 J. Mir Hon 336.0 337.5 19 A. Marquez Duc 335.9 337.5 20 F. Quartararo Yam 335.5 336.5 21 F. Aldeguer Duc 335.2 336.5

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Marquez Duc 196 2 A. Marquez Duc 172 3 F. Bagnaia Duc 124 4 F. Morbidelli Duc 98 5 J. Zarco Hon 97 6 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 88 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr 69 8 F. Quartararo Yam 59 9 P. Acosta KTM 58 10 F. Aldeguer Duc 56 11 M. Viñales KTM 45 12 A. Ogura Hon 43 13 L. Marini Hon 38 14 B. Binder KTM 34 15 E. Bastianini KTM 31 16 J. Miller Yam 29 17 A. Rins Yam 26 18 R. Fernandez Apr 19 19 J. Mir Hon 18 20 T. Nakagami Hon 10 21 L. Savadori Apr 8 22 A. Fernandez KTM 3 23 M. Oliveira Yam 2 24 S. Chantra Hon 0 25 A. Espargaro Hon 0 26 J. Martin Duc 0 Moto2

After the disappointment of the British GP, Manuel Gonzalez (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) launched his fightback at Aragon, topping the timesheets on Friday to lead the Moto2 field into Q2. The Championship leader will head into qualifying as the favourite, though with the margins tight, there is still work to be done across the remainder of the weekend.

Gonzalez edged out Silverstone podium finisher Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), who claimed second, just two-tenths behind.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), a podium finisher at Aragon last year, looked strong once again. The Turkish rider led for much of the session, continuing to improve before securing third place ahead of an impressive Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team).

There were late charges from Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) and Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW Idrofoglia Racing GP), both climbing the order in the final minutes. Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) also made a late move to claim seventh.

Silverstone winner Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) put in a solid performance to finish eighth, ahead of Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team), who rounded out the top ten—an encouraging result for the squad.

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) was next in P11, followed by Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) in 12th.

It was a dramatic session for David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), who crashed at Turn 12, costing valuable track time. Fortunately, he was able to remount, but suffered a second, much heavier fall at Turn 9 later in the session. Alonso walked away unscathed and, despite the setbacks, managed to salvage P13—just making the cut for Q2.

Also shining was super-sub Daniel Muñoz (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who impressed with a superb ride to secure P14 and direct passage into Q2.

Aragon Moto2 Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 1m50.548 283.6 2 D. Moreira Kal +0.205 280.7 3 D. Öncü Kal +0.291 283.6 4 J. Roberts Kal +0.334 281.4 5 B. Baltus Kal +0.416 281.4 6 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.442 284.4 7 J. Dixon Bos +0.462 282.1 8 S. Agius Kal +0.466 284.4 9 D. Holgado Kal +0.501 281.4 10 M. Ramirez Kal +0.508 282.9 11 A. Canet Kal +0.541 280.0 12 A. Arenas Kal +0.722 282.9 13 D. Alonso Kal +0.731 286.6 14 D. Muñoz Kal +0.798 282.9 15 C. Vietti Bos +0.840 285.9 16 F. Salac Bos +0.845 283.6 17 I. Guevara Bos +0.901 285.9 18 A. Lopez Bos +1.009 282.9 19 T. Arbolino Bos +1.078 285.9 20 I. Ortola Bos +1.086 284.4 21 A. Sasaki Kal +1.129 284.4 22 A. Escrig For +1.173 280.7 23 A. Huertas Kal +1.482 282.9 24 J. Navarro For +1.674 281.4 25 D. Binder Kal +1.913 282.1 26 S. Garcia Bos +2.024 281.4 27 Y. Kunii Kal +2.246 278.5 28 N. Atiratphuvapat Kal +4.818 277.8

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 111 2 A. Canet Kal 108 3 J. Dixon Bos 82 4 B. Baltus Kal 73 5 D. Moreira Kal 70 6 S. Agius Kal 64 7 C. Vietti Bos 52 8 M. Ramirez Kal 47 9 A. Lopez Bos 42 10 A. Arenas Kal 42 11 D. Öncü Kal 37 12 F. Salac Bos 37 13 D. Holgado Kal 36 14 T. Arbolino Bos 31 15 D. Alonso Kal 28 16 I. Guevara Bos 23 17 J. Roberts Kal 18 18 I. Ortola Bos 17 19 C. Veijer Kal 11 20 D. Binder Kal 10 21 A. Escrig For 10 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 10 23 M. Aji Hal 8 24 A. Huertas Kal 5 25 O. Gutierrez Kal 4 26 S. Garcia Bos 3 27 J. Navarro For 1 28 Y. Kunii Kal 0 29 A. Sasaki Kal 0 30 D. Muñoz For 0

Moto3

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) set the pace on Friday at Aragon, topping both Moto3 sessions—though not without drama. The Championship leader suffered a late crash at Turn 7, underlining that it wasn’t all plain sailing for the Spaniard.

Despite the incident, Rueda’s 1:57.338 was enough to keep him on top, edging out David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) by just 0.078s, with David Almansa (Leopard Racing) completing the top three.

Rueda was one of several riders to go down in Practice. Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Viel Aspar Team) and Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) were also among those caught out, with their crashes proving costly—both impressive rookies now facing the challenge of Q1 on Saturday afternoon.

There were no such troubles for Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA) and Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) enjoyed strong sessions, ending the day in sixth and seventh.

Joel Kelso – P6

“I’m quite satisfied, it was a positive day. We worked on the harder tyre to prepare for the race and we’re making sold progress. Tomorrow we’ll see our true potential in terms of outright speed.”

Jacob Roulstone – P7

“Quite happy to finish 7th overall! The morning’s session was not easy because we only had one set of tyres. After 5 laps, I had no grip, so it was not easy. In the afternoon, we felt much better and I could do a proper fast lap towards the end, which was enough to do the job today. However, I am still lacking a bit of pace, but I am confident that we can keep improving tomorrow morning in FP2 before qualifying.”

Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team), and Silverstone podium finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the top 10.

Young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan had a spectacular crash exiting Turn 10 late in the session but still managed to finish the day inside the Q2 cut-off in 13th.

Aragon Moto3 Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Rueda KTM 1m57.338 241.8 2 D. Muñoz KTM +0.078 238.6 3 D. Almansa Hon +0.301 241.8 4 A. Carpe KTM +0.323 237.6 5 A. Fernandez Hon +0.543 237.6 6 J. Kelso KTM +0.809 239.2 7 J. Roulstone KTM +0.812 236.0 8 A. Piqueras KTM +0.847 243.5 9 N. Carraro Hon +1.060 244.6 10 L. Lunetta Hon +1.064 242.9 11 V. Perrone KTM +1.123 239.2 12 S. Ogden KTM +1.256 242.4 13 C. Buchanan KTM +1.256 231.5 14 R. Moodley KTM +1.291 236.0 15 T. Furusato Hon +1.309 239.2 16 R. Rossi Hon +1.495 237.6 17 D. Foggia KTM +1.588 240.2 18 R. Yamanaka KTM +1.753 241.3 19 G. Pini KTM +1.818 238.6 20 V. Perez KTM +1.870 242.9 21 M. Quiles KTM +1.925 242.4 22 S. Nepa Hon +2.374 237.1 23 T. Buasri Hon +2.458 237.1 24 E. O’Shea Hon +2.545 239.7 25 N. Dettwiler KTM +2.876 234.0 26 M. Uriarte Hon +3.466 235.5

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Rueda KTM 141 2 A. Piqueras KTM 87 3 J. Kelso KTM 77 4 A. Carpe KTM 69 5 T. Furusato Hon 62 6 A. Fernandez KTM 61 7 L. Lunetta Hon 52 8 D. Almansa Hon 43 9 R. Yamanaka KTM 42 10 M. Quiles KTM 40 11 M. Bertelle Hon 40 12 D. Foggia KTM 32 13 S. Nepa Hon 29 14 G. Pini KTM 29 15 D. Muñoz KTM 26 16 V. Perrone KTM 24 17 S. Ogden KTM 21 18 R. Rossi Hon 20 19 J. Roulstone KTM 17 20 N. Carraro Hon 15 21 A. Cruces KTM 13 22 C. Buchanan KTM 13 23 R. Moodley KTM 9 24 V. Perez KTM 7 25 J. Esteban Hon 7 26 M. Uriarte KTM 3 27 T. Buasri Hon 1 28 N. Dettwiler KTM 0 29 E. O’Sullivan KTM 0 30 J. Rosenthaler KTM 0 31 M. Cook Hon 0