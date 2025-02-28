MotoGP 2025
Round One – Thailand GP – Buriram – FP1
Maverick Vinales pulled off with a mechanical problem on the KTM just under ten-minutes into the 45-minute session. At this juncture, Marc Marquez was leading the way on the time-sheets ahead of new Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi. Third was Alex Marquez, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini. The Honda rider making it three different manufacturers in the top five.
That top five order remained the same for the following half an hour, Jack Miller shooting up to second place with five-minutes left in the session.
Fabio Quartararo then reset the pecking order amongst the Yamaha rider to move up to second place, demoting Miller to third.
Franco Morbidelli then pushed both Yamaha men down a rung after the VR46 Ducati man moved up to take the second place with just under two-minutes left on the clock.
Trackhouse Aprilia rookie then went sixth quickest to push Alex Marquez down to seventh.
When all was said and done it was Marc Marquez on top ahead of Morbidelli, Quartararo, Miller, Bezzechi and Ogura. Marc’s quickest time set on only his sixth lap of the session, likewise for Bezzecchi.
Pecco Bagnaia didn’t look comfortable on corner entry throughout the session and finished the opening practice session of 2025 in tenth. Like always though when it is time to race there is no doubt the Italian will be up the front.
MotoGP FP1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
DUC
|
1m29.423
|
338.5
|
2
|
F. Morbidelli
|
DUC
|
+0.158
|
334.3
|
3
|
F. Quartararo
|
YAM
|
+0.342
|
335.4
|
4
|
J. Miller
|
YAM
|
+0.417
|
336.4
|
5
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
APR
|
+0.428
|
339.6
|
6
|
A. Ogura
|
APR
|
+0.496
|
333.3
|
7
|
A. Marquez
|
DUC
|
+0.521
|
337.5
|
8
|
M. Oliveira
|
YAM
|
+0.595
|
334.3
|
9
|
M. Viñales
|
KTM
|
+0.631
|
337.5
|
10
|
F. Bagnaia
|
DUC
|
+0.718
|
339.6
|
11
|
J. Zarco
|
HON
|
+0.796
|
333.3
|
12
|
L. Marini
|
HON
|
+0.810
|
330.2
|
13
|
J. Mir
|
HON
|
+0.818
|
335.4
|
14
|
F. Aldeguer
|
DUC
|
+0.846
|
336.4
|
15
|
A. Rins
|
YAM
|
+0.918
|
336.4
|
16
|
P. Acosta
|
KTM
|
+0.962
|
338.5
|
17
|
S. Chantra
|
HON
|
+1.048
|
334.3
|
18
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
DUC
|
+1.114
|
335.4
|
19
|
B. Binder
|
KTM
|
+1.217
|
337.5
|
20
|
E. Bastianini
|
KTM
|
+1.299
|
338.5
|
21
|
R. Fernandez
|
APR
|
+1.617
|
332.3
|
22
|
L. Savadori
|
APR
|
+2.421
|
331.2
Moto2 FP1
Moto2 Championship favourite Aron Canet was amongst the fallers in the opening 40-minute practice session of the season got underway at Chang International Circuit on Friday afternoon.
It had been a Liqui Moly Intact Dynavolt GP 1-2 until a late rush of hot times in the dying minutes demoted Senna Agius from second down to eighth. His team-mate Manuel Gonzalez went under the Moto2 lap record to top the FP1 session ahead of Deniz Oncu and Diego Moreira.
Moto2 FP1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Gonzalez
|
KAL
|
1m34.591
|
279.7
|
2
|
D. Öncü
|
KAL
|
+0.280
|
282.7
|
3
|
D. Moreira
|
KAL
|
+0.601
|
279.7
|
4
|
T. Arbolino
|
BOS
|
+0.732
|
284.9
|
5
|
J. Dixon
|
BOS
|
+0.773
|
281.2
|
6
|
F. Salac
|
BOS
|
+0.792
|
278.3
|
7
|
I. Guevara
|
BOS
|
+0.865
|
279.7
|
8
|
S. Agius
|
KAL
|
+0.914
|
279.7
|
9
|
A. Canet
|
KAL
|
+0.930
|
274.1
|
10
|
D. Binder
|
KAL
|
+0.963
|
278.3
|
11
|
A. Lopez
|
BOS
|
+0.971
|
279.0
|
12
|
A. Arenas
|
KAL
|
+1.034
|
280.5
|
13
|
C. Vietti
|
BOS
|
+1.066
|
280.5
|
14
|
B. Baltus
|
KAL
|
+1.167
|
276.2
|
15
|
M. Ramirez
|
KAL
|
+1.185
|
279.7
|
16
|
D. Alonso
|
KAL
|
+1.188
|
278.3
|
17
|
M. Aji
|
KAL
|
+1.280
|
275.5
|
18
|
D. Holgado
|
KAL
|
+1.446
|
277.6
|
19
|
Z. Vd Gobergh
|
KAL
|
+1.505
|
279.7
|
20
|
A. Huertas
|
KAL
|
+1.517
|
276.2
|
21
|
I. Ortola
|
BOS
|
+1.562
|
284.2
|
22
|
Y. Kunii
|
KAL
|
+1.620
|
277.6
|
23
|
J. Navarro
|
FOR
|
+1.645
|
274.1
|
24
|
C. Veijer
|
KAL
|
+1.770
|
278.3
|
25
|
A. Sasaki
|
KAL
|
+1.786
|
278.3
|
26
|
J. Roberts
|
KAL
|
+1.809
|
275.5
|
27
|
A. Escrig
|
FOR
|
+1.878
|
273.4
|
28
|
O. Gutierrez
|
BOS
|
+2.151
|
278.3
Moto3 FP1
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Speed
|
1
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
1m40.851
|
234.2
|
2
|
J. Rueda
|
KTM
|
+0.050
|
234.7
|
3
|
M. Bertelle
|
KTM
|
+0.166
|
232.7
|
4
|
L. Lunetta
|
HON
|
+0.247
|
233.2
|
5
|
D. Almansa
|
HON
|
+0.303
|
235.2
|
6
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
+0.385
|
232.2
|
7
|
S. Nepa
|
HON
|
+0.438
|
234.2
|
8
|
D. Foggia
|
KTM
|
+0.439
|
234.7
|
9
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
+0.523
|
233.7
|
10
|
A. Fernandez
|
HON
|
+0.553
|
236.8
|
11
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
+0.668
|
234.7
|
12
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+0.769
|
235.8
|
13
|
R. Rossi
|
HON
|
+0.802
|
235.8
|
14
|
D. Muñoz
|
KTM
|
+0.836
|
236.3
|
15
|
N. Carraro
|
HON
|
+0.904
|
236.3
|
16
|
T. Buasri
|
HON
|
+0.943
|
231.7
|
17
|
T. Furusato
|
HON
|
+0.978
|
230.2
|
18
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+1.118
|
235.2
|
19
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
+1.386
|
231.2
|
20
|
J. Esteban
|
KTM
|
+1.439
|
235.2
|
21
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
+1.658
|
233.2
|
22
|
E. O’Shea
|
HON
|
+1.754
|
232.2
|
23
|
M. Uriarte
|
HON
|
+2.033
|
231.7
|
24
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+2.424
|
232.2
|
25
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+2.688
|
232.7
|
26
|
A. Cruces
|
KTM
|
+2.833
|
230.7
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|1
|Mar-02
|Thai GP, Chang
|2
|Mar-16
|Argentina GP, Termas De Rio Hondo
|3
|Mar-30
|Americas GP, COTA
|4
|Apr-13
|Qatar GP, Lusail
|5
|Apr-27
|Spanish GP, Jerez
|6
|May-11
|French GP, Le Mans
|7
|May-25
|British GP, Silverstone
|8
|Jun-08
|Aragon GP, Aragon
|9
|Jun-22
|Italian GP, Mugello
|10
|Jun-29
|Dutch GP, Assen
|11
|Jul-13
|German GP, Sachsenring
|12
|Jul-20
|Czech GP, Brno
|13
|Aug-17
|Austrian GP, Spielberg
|14
|Aug-24
|Hungarian GP, Balaton Park
|15
|Sep-07
|Catalan GP, Catalunya
|16
|Sep-14
|San Marino GP, Misano
|17
|Sep-28
|Japanese GP, Motegi
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Austraian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia