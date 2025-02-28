MotoGP 2025

Round One – Thailand GP – Buriram – FP1

Maverick Vinales pulled off with a mechanical problem on the KTM just under ten-minutes into the 45-minute session. At this juncture, Marc Marquez was leading the way on the time-sheets ahead of new Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi. Third was Alex Marquez, ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Luca Marini. The Honda rider making it three different manufacturers in the top five.

That top five order remained the same for the following half an hour, Jack Miller shooting up to second place with five-minutes left in the session.

Fabio Quartararo then reset the pecking order amongst the Yamaha rider to move up to second place, demoting Miller to third.

Franco Morbidelli then pushed both Yamaha men down a rung after the VR46 Ducati man moved up to take the second place with just under two-minutes left on the clock.

Trackhouse Aprilia rookie then went sixth quickest to push Alex Marquez down to seventh.

When all was said and done it was Marc Marquez on top ahead of Morbidelli, Quartararo, Miller, Bezzechi and Ogura. Marc’s quickest time set on only his sixth lap of the session, likewise for Bezzecchi.

Pecco Bagnaia didn’t look comfortable on corner entry throughout the session and finished the opening practice session of 2025 in tenth. Like always though when it is time to race there is no doubt the Italian will be up the front.

MotoGP FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Marquez DUC 1m29.423 338.5 2 F. Morbidelli DUC +0.158 334.3 3 F. Quartararo YAM +0.342 335.4 4 J. Miller YAM +0.417 336.4 5 M. Bezzecchi APR +0.428 339.6 6 A. Ogura APR +0.496 333.3 7 A. Marquez DUC +0.521 337.5 8 M. Oliveira YAM +0.595 334.3 9 M. Viñales KTM +0.631 337.5 10 F. Bagnaia DUC +0.718 339.6 11 J. Zarco HON +0.796 333.3 12 L. Marini HON +0.810 330.2 13 J. Mir HON +0.818 335.4 14 F. Aldeguer DUC +0.846 336.4 15 A. Rins YAM +0.918 336.4 16 P. Acosta KTM +0.962 338.5 17 S. Chantra HON +1.048 334.3 18 F. Di Giannantonio DUC +1.114 335.4 19 B. Binder KTM +1.217 337.5 20 E. Bastianini KTM +1.299 338.5 21 R. Fernandez APR +1.617 332.3 22 L. Savadori APR +2.421 331.2

Moto2 FP1

Moto2 Championship favourite Aron Canet was amongst the fallers in the opening 40-minute practice session of the season got underway at Chang International Circuit on Friday afternoon.

It had been a Liqui Moly Intact Dynavolt GP 1-2 until a late rush of hot times in the dying minutes demoted Senna Agius from second down to eighth. His team-mate Manuel Gonzalez went under the Moto2 lap record to top the FP1 session ahead of Deniz Oncu and Diego Moreira.

Moto2 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Gonzalez KAL 1m34.591 279.7 2 D. Öncü KAL +0.280 282.7 3 D. Moreira KAL +0.601 279.7 4 T. Arbolino BOS +0.732 284.9 5 J. Dixon BOS +0.773 281.2 6 F. Salac BOS +0.792 278.3 7 I. Guevara BOS +0.865 279.7 8 S. Agius KAL +0.914 279.7 9 A. Canet KAL +0.930 274.1 10 D. Binder KAL +0.963 278.3 11 A. Lopez BOS +0.971 279.0 12 A. Arenas KAL +1.034 280.5 13 C. Vietti BOS +1.066 280.5 14 B. Baltus KAL +1.167 276.2 15 M. Ramirez KAL +1.185 279.7 16 D. Alonso KAL +1.188 278.3 17 M. Aji KAL +1.280 275.5 18 D. Holgado KAL +1.446 277.6 19 Z. Vd Gobergh KAL +1.505 279.7 20 A. Huertas KAL +1.517 276.2 21 I. Ortola BOS +1.562 284.2 22 Y. Kunii KAL +1.620 277.6 23 J. Navarro FOR +1.645 274.1 24 C. Veijer KAL +1.770 278.3 25 A. Sasaki KAL +1.786 278.3 26 J. Roberts KAL +1.809 275.5 27 A. Escrig FOR +1.878 273.4 28 O. Gutierrez BOS +2.151 278.3

Moto3 FP1

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 R. Yamanaka KTM 1m40.851 234.2 2 J. Rueda KTM +0.050 234.7 3 M. Bertelle KTM +0.166 232.7 4 L. Lunetta HON +0.247 233.2 5 D. Almansa HON +0.303 235.2 6 J. Kelso KTM +0.385 232.2 7 S. Nepa HON +0.438 234.2 8 D. Foggia KTM +0.439 234.7 9 S. Ogden KTM +0.523 233.7 10 A. Fernandez HON +0.553 236.8 11 A. Piqueras KTM +0.668 234.7 12 A. Carpe KTM +0.769 235.8 13 R. Rossi HON +0.802 235.8 14 D. Muñoz KTM +0.836 236.3 15 N. Carraro HON +0.904 236.3 16 T. Buasri HON +0.943 231.7 17 T. Furusato HON +0.978 230.2 18 R. Moodley KTM +1.118 235.2 19 G. Pini KTM +1.386 231.2 20 J. Esteban KTM +1.439 235.2 21 C. Buchanan KTM +1.658 233.2 22 E. O’Shea HON +1.754 232.2 23 M. Uriarte HON +2.033 231.7 24 J. Rosenthaler KTM +2.424 232.2 25 V. Perrone KTM +2.688 232.7 26 A. Cruces KTM +2.833 230.7

2025 MotoGP Calendar