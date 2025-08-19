The MotoGP grid returned for its 1000th premier class race smelling of suntan oil and girlfriends. And despair. I’m sure Marc was the subject of many discussions over the summer. What can be done to halt The Marquez? Do we just give him the trophy now, call it quits for the year, and prep for 2026?

The reality is that nothing can be done. Short of Marc catapulting himself into a tree and getting so injured he can’t continue – and even then, he’s probably got enough points to win anyway – nothing at all can be done. They just have to wear it.

Saturday’s Sprint Race was a brutal reminder of what they were all up against. Marc, who had never won at Red Bull Ring, won easily. His brother, whom he allowed to lead for a bit, for shits and giggles, and perhaps because he never tires of reminding Alex who the Marquez Family Alpha is, scored second.

Alex was, of course, up for a Long Lap Penalty for taking out Joan Mir before the break. However, that was to be taken into account in the main race. This was his second offence. Seems the boy needs reminding now and again that he is not his older brother, and that when he tries to stuff it up the inside of another rider, it usually doesn’t work out for either of them.

What was interesting in the lead-up to Sunday’s race was how hard the KTM’s were trying. Pedro Acosta in particular. All the KTM bikes sported new exhaust systems and new aero, which looked very much like the aero the Ducatis have. Pedro said he liked it and podiumed on Saturday.

Bezzecchi remained his new cheery and indefatigable self. He’s deep into his purple patch, has a new girlfriend, and all is right in his world. And he leads now and again. But then the Marc Steamroller appears, and you all know the outcome.

Marc wasn’t even on pole this weekend. He was fourth. It didn’t matter. He seems to be able to pass anyone at will, and on the rare occasion he’s pushed, he just rides faster. His domination is brutal and cruel. But that’s the sport, isn’t it?

Pecco, for his part, is simply lost. He spent his holidays watching his old races, back when he was full of blood and thunder and the defending world champion. It didn’t work.

He wheelspun himself off the start on Saturday and then rode backwards, before retiring with rear-tyre “issues”. He got a much better start on Sunday, but it was Bezz who led them off on the first lap, pursued by Pecco and Marc.

Marc did not wait long before feeding it to Bagnaia. Pecco tried hard to feed him some back, but Marc is way more of a killer than Pecco. Bezz took their stoushes to eke out a small lead, and for quite a while he kept that lead.

KTM’s only hope, Pedro Acosta, also went charging early on, as did the Beast and Brad Binder. The latter took a few laps to get his eye in, but all three were determined to give KTM another podium at its home track. Alex Marquez was also having a bit of a crack for third, but his LLP was waiting, and he rejoined the pack in eleventh.

Martin, still clearly struggling after having almost the whole season off, was getting hammered by Jack Miller – once again, the leading Yamaha. But that was not going to be a thing for either of them. Martin crashed out. And Jack went backwards.

The Yamahas were all deep in the Red Bull Ring toilet. Jack eventually worked his way back to last place. Ahead of him were Oliveira, Rins, and Fabulous. All four Yamahas bog motherless last.

Maverick Vinales decided to sit this one out after attempting to ride on Friday, then discovering his shoulder injury would require a rather long recovery – some are saying almost four months – and it’s likely we won’t see Batmav back until 2026.

Raul ‘The People’s Champion’ Fernandez had spent his holidays having deep and meaningful conversations with his team boss, Davide Brivio, and he was consistently faster as a result. He was pure aggression for a bit, making Brad Binder’s life harder than it already was. He forced Brad so wide at one point that both Mir and Beast also went past the South African, who was relegated back to 16th, but steadily worked his way back to seventh.

Beast, who seemed to have come to terms with his KTM, fed some aggression right back at Raul, making him stand up in a corner and taking sixth off him.

But the real star of the race was the rookie, Fermin Aldegeuer. In the last third of the race, he was consistently lapping faster than everyone, including Bezz and Marc.

With 10 laps to go, Aldeguer closed right up on Pedro in third place and snatched that with relative ease. Then he went after Bezz.

Bezz was in second place, but Fermin passed him, got passed back, then rode around Bezz and made it stick, and set off after Marc. I think everyone sat up a little straighter then.

Could it be that a rookie was going to take Marquez? At the rate Fermin was going, he would catch Marc before the end of the race. And Fermin sure did try. But Marc’s pit board advised him to go a little faster, and so he did. To Fermin’s credit, he rode Bezz into the ground and block-passed him for second, but he had nothing for Marc.

It was right about this time Digi’s Ducati caught fire. Lots of smoke, and lots of flames, and I was thinking Pecco might have been wishing his Ducati also caught fire. He was being passed by Brad and Joan Mir, and ended up in eighth at the flag. Fire would at least leave him without a need to explain his ongoing failure.

Mir actually did amazingly well. For starters, he finished a race. Big success. And he battled with Brad Binder very hard, and beat him. Sure, it was only sixth place, but that’s better than chewing gravel, right?

Next week, everyone is going to Hungary’s Balaton Park. Which will be hugely entertaining, I would think. No-one has raced there before. It’s not a great track. Some are saying it’s too dangerous and have no idea why it’s been included in the calendar.

And who knows. Maybe the track can defeat Marc – because sure as shit, no-one else can.