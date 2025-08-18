For years, the Red Bull Ring had been one of the few circuits to resist Marc Marquez, but the Spaniard finally laid that ghost to rest in style. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider delivered a masterful performance to claim his sixth consecutive MotoGP victory and, fittingly, the landmark 1000th race in Grand Prix history.

It was no easy task. From the off, Marco Bezzecchi lit up the Austrian hillsides with a blistering start from pole, fending off Francesco Bagnaia and a hard-charging Marquez.

Bezzecchi quickly settled into rhythm and looked every bit a rider ready to spoil Ducati’s party, holding the lead as the laps ticked by.

Behind Bezzecchi, Marquez and Bagnaia went bar-to-bar in the opening exchanges, Marc forcing his way through at Turn 3 with trademark aggression.

For much of the race, Bezzecchi looked to have the measure of Marquez, setting fastest laps and keeping the World Championship leader at bay by half a second. But it was clear the Ducati man was biding his time, managing the front tyre and plotting his attack. On lap 18, the inevitable happened: Marquez launched an assault at Turn 3, squeezed through, and though Bezzecchi countered briefly, the move marked the start of a new race.

As the battle at the front simmered, the race took another twist. Rookie sensation Fermin Aldeguer came alive in the closing stages, carving through the pack with remarkable pace.

After muscling past Pedro Acosta and then Bezzecchi, the 20-year-old Spaniard set his sights on Marquez. Lap after lap, Aldeguer closed the gap, cutting it to less than a second with just a handful of laps remaining.

For a fleeting moment, Austria looked set for a fairytale upset. But Marquez, as ever, had one more gear to call on. With ice-cool precision, he upped the pace just enough to blunt Aldeguer’s charge, crossing the line to claim victory at yet another new venue and to cement his iron grip on the 2025 championship.

Behind the top two, Bezzecchi’s fight faded slightly in the final laps, but third place still delivered Aprilia their first MotoGP podium at the Red Bull Ring and capped back-to-back top-three finishes for the Italian to strengthen his grip on fourth place in the championship standings.

Bezzecchi also recorded the fastest lap of the race, a 1m29.533 on lap four, slightly slower than the 1m29.519 race lap record set by Bagnaia here last year. Strangely enough, Marco Bezzecchi was the slowest rider in the whole field through the speed trap. We show you the complete top speed rankings from the race further down the page.

Acosta gave KTM reason to cheer on home soil with fourth, chased by Enea Bastianini, who ensured a double top five for the Austrian marque. Brad Binder claimed seventh.

Joan Mir captured a well-fought sixth place to give Honda some heart. A great result, considering that his best lap time of the race was slower than that of 12 other riders.

Bagnaia’s day unravelled after a promising start, the reigning champion slipping back to a lowly eighth, while Alex Marquez endured a long-lap penalty that consigned him to tenth.

Raul Fernandez showed some great speed but ultimately lost in the cut and thrust of the latter laps to slip to ninth by the chequered flag.

The less said about Yamaha’s fortunes at Red Bull Ring, the better. The four riders essentially battled over the final four positions in the race.

Miller had some dog in the fight early on, but his speed then also waned, with little grip from the start; it only worsened from there. Miller recorded the fastest Yamaha lap of the race at 1m30.477 on lap two.

Quartararo was the top finisher of the Yamaha quartet with a single point, crossing the stripe 25 seconds behind the race winner.

For Marc Marquez, however, the story was one of history and redemption. His 71st career MotoGP win, his first at Spielberg, and Ducati’s 10th victory at the venue combined to underline once more that 2025 is fast becoming a season defined by one rider. With a 142-point advantage in the standings and yet another record broken, the march towards a seventh premier class crown feels unstoppable.

Austria may have marked the 1000th Grand Prix in history, but once again, it was Marquez rewriting the record books. A record run of 12 wins in a row, Marc is unbeaten on either Saturday or Sunday since the round at Silverstone.

This is also Ducati’s longest-ever winning streak, with a staggering 27 consecutive Sprint/GP wins. The Red Bull Ring has become their most successful MotoGP venue, with 10 Grand Prix victories, edging out Lusail.

Ducati riders currently fill five of the top six championship positions. Marc alone has scored more points than all eight permanent Honda and Yamaha riders combined…