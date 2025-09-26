MotoGP 2025

Round 17 – Motegi

Day One

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“The day didn’t start off on the best note, but we managed to turn it around. Leaving aside the two mistakes in the morning, I was confident and kept pushing because I felt a great connection with the bike. I’m very happy and want to thank all the guys on my team who did a great job fixing the bikes, especially the first one, which was quite badly damaged.”

Marc Márquez – P3

“The feeling was a bit strange, and I wasn’t riding in the best way, which made life more difficult for the engineers as we tried different solutions and ultimately lost our way a little. Then, in the second half of Practice, my riding started to improve, and I understood my limit better, which was our main goal. The conditions changed a lot from one session to the other, as much as the bike’s behaviour did with different rear tyre options.”

Joan Mir – P4

“We start again with a lot of potential, more than in Misano and that’s a really positive start. There were some question marks around today after missing a lot of Misano and not being there for the test. Today, we put everything together despite having only one tyre and one shot, but we managed to make everything work, so I am happy. Let’s keep it up; it’s an extra motivation being here with all of the Honda support around. Now we need to work hard overnight because come Q2 tomorrow, everything will be very tight.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P5

“Today I had fun on the bike – it had been a while since that happened – and we were fast. This means that we’re already in a good place with the bike. I have a good feeling and I’m able to push making the lines I want. I’m happy, it’s a good start. Our strongest sector is T2, while I still need to improve the downhill braking, where I’m not as precise as I’d like to be. We’re working a lot in this area because hard braking is crucial here. We also focused our work on the time attack and the Sprint, which are the weaker parts of the weekend.”

Luca Marini – P6

“A really positive first day here in Motegi, our feeling already from FP1 was good and I’ve been able to be quick throughout both sessions. With the base already working well, we were able to keep focusing on the bike and I was able to comfortably stay inside the top ten. Honda has worked really hard to prepare enough new parts so now we have the same spec on both bikes which makes everything a little bit easier. We still have room for improvement, especially under braking we can make a step. Now our target shifts to taking the maximum from Qualifying because with the higher temperatures of the weekend, starting ahead will be critical.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P7

“We started the day in a good way by making the most of what we had tried in Misano. The feeling was quite good. I’m confident, so let’s see how it goes tomorrow, as it’s in the race where I’ve been struggling the most this year. With the grip increase, I expect a performance improvement by everybody tomorrow. Still, I’m happy with how today went.”

Fabio Quartararo – P8

“The conditions were normal, I would say. This morning, we didn’t want to use the right tyre, the medium. Everybody was on the soft and the hard to save tyres. For me, this afternoon was quite okay. I’m happy to be inside the top 10. It’s better to be directly in Q2 on the Friday, because we know how difficult it is to go through Q1 on the Saturday morning. We will continue to work on pace consistency for this weekend. We are working a lot, and hopefully we can make a step.”

Raul Fernandez – P9

“I am happy – very happy. Again, we were on the limit, but we are in and that was important. We worked super well and had pace with the medium and with the soft, so we know both tyres very well for tomorrow and Sunday, so basically, I am happy with the work. The pace was very constant and I feel good as well. The time attack, as always, is very close and this one was one of the closest I have ever seen so, we made a good job and we are in so, yes, a really positive day. I do not have any negative points, even after this morning when I had a very strange crash, but I am good and I am lucky because I don’t have any consequences and after that I did not think too much about the crash – I was really focused on me and tried to work on the pace. I was constant, I was very happy with the bike, and for sure, I have some points that I can improve for tomorrow, but the day was very positive.”

Johann Zarco – P10

“I’m happy to secure Q2 on the last lap. I managed to do a good lap behind Jorge Martin. This afternoon I received a new package that works really well, although it’s different. It’s not easy to find the best setup straight away, but we had a good session and we’ll have more information tomorrow. I’m pleased to be in Q2, and we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P11

“Pity for missing the direct seed to Q2, but I must admit that the feeling was excellent from the morning, despite the final position. We worked well in the afternoon, but I couldn’t put together the perfect lap. I lost at least a tenth at turn 11, and surely that is where I lost the opportunity for Q2.”

Enea Bastianini – P12

The day has been tough to be honest. We had no confidence this morning in FP1, which I was quite surprised about, because we left Misano with a good feeling. In the afternoon, we tried a different set up, and in the end, we felt much better. The time attacks were good, I ended very close to Q2, and with all of us so close, it was tough to make the cut. We still need to improve for tomorrow, because it’s not the position where I want to be.”

Jorge Martin – P13

“In the morning, I felt good, but in the afternoon, I lacked confidence with the front and crashed twice. The two crashes cost me a lot of track time, and by the time I rejoined, the time-attack was already underway, so I had to go out on a bike and setup I’d never tried before. Even so, in the first time-attack, I placed fourth, but during the second attempt, there were a lot of yellow flags. The feeling was positive nonetheless, and on Saturday we’ll try to take another step forward.”

Ai Ogura – P14

“Happy! – with my hand situation, I had enough strength to ride the bike, so happy. The bike is working really well and I have no requests for changes on the bike, it’s good and it is a shame that I missed going straight into Q2 for just a little amount but, this happens and how I ended the session was quite good this afternoon and there is another session to come before Qualifying, so all good.”

Alex Marquez – P15

“A strange day, with a track difficult to understand. From the morning, I wanted to work with the medium tyre to try and solve some little issues – until the crash happened. Then, with a soft tyre, we did quite well and the Q2 wasn’t too far off. This is my first Q1 of the season and we’ll make the most of it to understand the track better.”

Franco Morbidelli – P16

“I am not happy with today: we had the speed to go through Q2, we were in eighth place with the ideal laptime. Unfortunately, we just had one time attack with the right tyre, then I made a small mistake, and I crashed at Turn 9. I went back on track with the soft front tyre, but I couldn’t go through just for 94 thousandths. It’s a pity, we will have some extra work to do tomorrow to pass Q1, which is always difficult, but it will be interesting. Let’s see what we can do to be in Q2.”

Somkiat Chantra – P18

“In the morning, it wasn’t bad, and I tried to improve lap by lap. We put the soft tyre in during the afternoon because we were inside the top 10 at some point in the session, and I wanted to reach Q2. The Misano test setup helped us, and everything went well; we’ve made a step forward. Tomorrow we’ll face Q1, but we are strong here. About the crash, I’m fine; these things happen when you’re pushing. We’re ready for tomorrow!”

Alex Rins – P19

“It wasn’t bad. At certain points during the Practice, I thought it was possible to maybe go through to Q2 because we were doing great. I was so close to the top, but in the end it was difficult. I was also missing some tenths because there were yellow flags on the second flying lap on the last tyre. I gave it my best. I improved on my best lap time here last year, so let’s keep working to improve a little bit more. Let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Jack Miller – P20

“Honestly, I feel very good pace-wise. The first time attack was okay—I didn‘t get the best out of the tyre because there were some vibrations, but I was confident. Then, when I went out for the second time attack, on the out lap I had Bezzecchi and Márquez in front of me. I wasn‘t going slow but not fast either, and then suddenly at Turn 5 it all went upside down. I‘m disappointed—I left a lot on the table. The bike was working well, but then there was this stupid I don‘t even know why crash. Tire temperature was fine, pressure was fine, I even braked a little earlier than the lap before, but midway through the corner I shifted to second gear and down she went. I was left scratching my head trying to understand what happened. It‘s a pity, because I felt we had a chance to make the top ten.”

Miguel Oliveira – P22

“It was a difficult day. I had a good feeling with the bike, especially at the start of the Practice session, but during the time attack we really struggled with the grip balance. On top of that, I got two yellow flags with both tyres, which didn‘t help. So, overall, it was a bit of a disaster.”

Maverick Viñales – P23

“The day has been difficult for us, with a few issues on the bike. We have had a lot of chattering on the bike, and we need to understand why ours is making so much chatter compared to our teammates. The rest was good for us, we are strong in some corners, but the chattering is a huge problem right now. Let’s try to understand because we need to sort it out. On the shoulder’s side, we are feeling much better, with very little pain, and I can ride more relaxed, so I am happy with that.”

MotoGP Practice Report Marco Bezzecchi set the pace on Friday at Motegi, leading the way into Saturday despite suffering two crashes earlier in the day. The Italian topped practice for Aprilia Racing, narrowly besting Pedro Acosta by just 0.066s. Marc Marquez, who had languished outside the top ten for much of the session, dug deep in the closing stages to secure third and avoid a trip to Qualifying 1. It was a chaotic day for many of the front-runners. Jorge Martin crashed twice, first at Turn 5 and later at Turn 7, while Alex Marquez also hit the gravel at Turn 9. For Alex, the problems meant he ended the day 15th and facing Q1 for the first time this season, adding extra intrigue to a weekend where his brother Marc could wrap up the title. There was no shortage of drama in the final minutes as positions shuffled repeatedly. Joan Mir briefly took top spot for Honda on home soil, only to be edged aside by Acosta before Bezzecchi reclaimed P1. Acosta’s session ended with a crash at Turn 1, but his earlier lap time was good enough for second. Quartararo, who had looked set to miss out, produced a late charge to climb from 15th to eighth, while Johann Zarco’s last-gasp effort put him 10th and pushed Fermin Aldeguer into Q1. When the dust settled, Bezzecchi, Acosta and Marc Marquez filled the top three. Mir’s strong late run secured fourth, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Luca Marini. Bagnaia, who briefly topped the session, slipped to seventh but still advanced directly to Q2 alongside Quartararo, Raul Fernandez and Zarco. The remaining two Q2 places will be decided in Saturday morning’s Q1, where Alex Marquez will need to fight through to stay in touch. With four factories occupying the top four places and the title potentially on the line, Friday’s action set the stage for a compelling Saturday at Motegi. MotoGP Motegi Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m43.193 315.7 2 P. Acosta KTM +0.136 318.5 3 M. Marquez Duc +0.167 315.7 4 J. Mir Hon +0.168 316.7 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.198 313.9 6 L. Marini Hon +0.310 314.8 7 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.346 313.0 8 F. Quartararo Yam +0.401 311.2 9 R. Fernandez Apr +0.473 313.0 10 J. Zarco Hon +0.541 316.7 11 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.549 311.2 12 E. Bastianini KTM +0.550 313.9 13 J. Martin Apr +0.591 313.9 14 A. Ogura Apr +0.591 313.9 15 A. Marquez Duc +0.591 315.7 16 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.635 313.9 17 B. Binder KTM +0.662 315.7 18 S. Chantra Hon +0.718 314.8 19 A. Rins Yam +0.820 312.1 20 J. Miller Yam +0.920 314.8 21 T. Nakagami Hon +1.009 314.8 22 M. Oliveira Yam +1.461 315.7 23 M. Viñales KTM +1.608 314.8 MotoGP Motegi Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 P. Acosta KTM 316.2 318.5 2 J. Zarco Hon 316.3 316.7 3 J. Mir Hon 315.6 316.7 4 B. Binder KTM 315.2 315.7 5 M. Bezzecchi Apr 314.4 315.7 6 A. Marquez Duc 313.1 315.7 7 M. Oliveira Yam 313.5 315.7 8 M. Marquez Duc 314.4 315.7 9 L. Marini Hon 314.1 314.8 10 M. Viñales KTM 313.5 314.8 11 T. Nakagami Hon 312.9 314.8 12 S. Chantra Hon 310.8 314.8 13 J. Miller Yam 312.7 314.8 14 J. Martin Apr 313.0 313.9 15 F. Morbidelli Duc 312.4 313.9 16 E. Bastianini KTM 312.7 313.9 17 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 312.6 313.9 18 A. Ogura Apr 313.0 313.9 19 R. Fernandez Apr 310.3 313.0 20 F. Bagnaia Duc 312.8 313.0 21 A. Rins Yam 311.6 312.1 22 F. Quartararo Yam 311.2 311.2 23 F. Aldeguer Duc 309.9 311.2

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 Marc MARQUEZ 512 2 Alex MARQUEZ 330 3 Francesco BAGNAIA 237 4 Marco BEZZECCHI 229 5 Pedro ACOSTA 188 6 Franco MORBIDELLI 180 7 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 179 8 Fermin ALDEGUER 141 9 Fabio QUARTARARO 137 10 Johann ZARCO 117 11 Brad BINDER 101 12 Luca MARINI 94 13 Enea BASTIANINI 84 14 Raul FERNANDEZ 84 15 Maverick VIÑALES 72 16 Ai OGURA 69 17 Jack MILLER 58 18 Joan MIR 50 19 Alex RINS 45 20 Jorge MARTIN 34 21 Miguel OLIVEIRA 24 22 Pol ESPARGARO 16 23 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 10 24 Lorenzo SAVADORI 8 25 Augusto FERNANDEZ 8 26 Somkiat CHANTRA 2 27 Aleix ESPARGARO 0 Constructor Championship Pos Bike Points 1 DUCATI 575 2 APRILIA 271 3 KTM 248 4 HONDA 198 5 YAMAHA 168 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 749 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 471 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 359 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 289 5 Aprilia Racing 271 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 182 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 172 8 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 153 9 Honda HRC Castrol 144 10 LCR Honda 119 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 85 Moto2 Jake Dixon set the early benchmark in Moto2 practice at Motegi, edging out local favourite Ayumu Sasaki by just over a tenth of a second. The ELF Marc VDS Racing rider put in his fastest lap late in the session to deny Sasaki, who had led for much of the running. Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez rounded out the top three after Izan Guevara lost his quickest effort due to a tyre pressure infringement. It was a difficult day for several of Gonzalez’s closest rivals. Aron Canet, sitting third in the standings, suffered a crash that left him outside the top 14 and heading for Q1. His Fantic Racing teammate Barry Baltus, fourth in the title chase, also hit the deck and will join him in the first qualifying session. Diogo Moreira, who shares second place in the championship with Canet but holds the advantage on wins, made a steadier start to his weekend in seventh. Tony Arbolino put the BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 machine fourth, with impressive rookie Daniel Holgado continuing his strong debut season in fifth. Joe Roberts placed sixth, while Zonta van den Goorbergh followed in eighth. Red Bull KTM Ajo rookie Collin Veijer took ninth, and Misano winner Celestino Vietti rounded out the top ten. Senna Agius was just over a second outside Dixon’s benchmark but that put him in 22nd place in what is a tightly packed field. Friday’s results leave plenty of intrigue heading into qualifying. Dixon may have struck first, but with the title contenders scattered across the order, the stage is set for an unpredictable Saturday at Motegi.