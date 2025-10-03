MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika – Friday

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was a good day. We made some substantial improvements, especially from morning to afternoon. There are still a few matters to sort out, but overall, I’m quite satisfied. The guys did a great job, as always, and now we focus on continuing the work ahead of Saturday.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P2

“Today’s conditions weren’t the best, but we were quick although maybe close to the limit. Bezzecchi was uncatchable, but we did well. The track is difficult to read, there’s a lot of grip, but we didn’t perform as high as we wanted. It is excellent that we made into Q2, it was important to improve our Friday results compared to recent races and we’re managing to do so.”

Luca Marini – P4

“Our feeling and performance is improving with each GP and we are following a clear trajectory. Each time we exit the garage we understand more and push the limit of the bike a little bit further. I know it’s only Friday and we still have a lot of work to do, but we are very satisfied with what we have done today. Tomorrow it will be crucial to find the lap time in Q2 and arrive on the front row of the grid is the target. Tonight we will work to find some more speed with the soft rear because already on race pace I feel comfortable. If we can make this step then I think we can have a really good rest of the weekend.”

Raul Fernandez – P5

“I’m happy. The target yesterday was to be in Q2 and we managed to get that. This race weekend seems a little bit difficult because we have a lot of compounds available for the front and we had to try everything to understand the way to go. We did more or less understand today which way to take for the Sprint and the race. We have been working a lot on race pace, with the medium and with the soft. The team gave me a lot of opportunities to understand the tires, which is very important on this track. Overall, I think our job today was positive and I’m satisfied and we matched our target. Tomorrow, we have to be a little bit more ambitious, trying to be stronger in Qualifying to put the bike in the first or second row.”

Joan Mir – P6

“You really had to be focused today, it was so easy to have a crash today and we had to do some work to get the feeling we had. It was a solid day and I was able to be consistently fast, even if it’s not one of my favourite circuits. Some things to check and improve tonight, but being strong at this circuit shows what our level is like. It’s a day of confidence today, it’s another boost for the rest of the season. A good confirmation of last weekend with some more to come.”

Fabio Quartararo – P7

“It was not an easy day for us, but I was able to get one hot lap in at the end. Being inside the top 10 today is very important for the rest of the weekend, but we still need to work on the pace. The grip is good, but the rear tyre with this carcass is unpredictable, and this is making riding more tense.”

Alex Rins – P8

“Today was a really good day. I kept the momentum from Japan going. We just kept working, kept doing our best, and today we were really performing well. This doesn’t mean that we don’t have any problems – for sure, there are things we can work on. We are spending a lot of time getting heat into the tyre when we’re on the medium rear. But as soon as we fitted the soft, it went well for us very quickly, so I am happy about today.”

Miguel Oliveira – P9

“A good Friday — finally straight into Q2. I‘ll sleep a little more relaxed tonight. From the start of Practice the feeling was good; I felt comfortable both with the medium and the soft front. I managed two solid time attacks, riding alone and consistently, and for once no yellow flags, so I‘m happy. This morning it was really difficult to get the rear tyre working, and in my first laps I almost crashed three or four times within the first five. Now the goal is a strong qualifying and then to fight for some points in the Sprint.”

Alex Marquez – P10

“Q1 would have been a challenging session. We salvaged our Friday by a small margin, but the lap in which I crash was top 4 worthy. It was a good Friday anyway, especially coming from a weekend like the one we had in Japan. We’ll have to work well with the qualifying tyre tomorrow and stay focused.”

Marc Márquez – P11

“The day started off in a positive way and I was riding well, but in the afternoon the feeling was really strange. I crashed twice: the first time I lost the rear, and the second one was a highside without warning. When we changed the tyre, the situation got back to normal, but I chose not to take too many risks. It will be my first Q1 of the season tomorrow, which is not ideal, but this is racing. We surely need to improve the feeling for tomorrow, also because this circuit doesn’t suit my riding style perfectly.”

Franco Morbidelli – P12

“It was a difficult day, the track conditions were tricky, we were all struggling to use the tyres and put some heat on them. Making a good laptime to go directly to Q2 was really hard. Despite a complicated feeling we were close to the Top 10, but I made a mistake and I couldn’t go through. It’s going to be a really sparky Q1, full of great riders. Let’s see what we can do.”

Johann Zarco – P14

“The second crash happened very fast, but I’m fine, I just slid out. Today I’ve been struggling a bit with the front end of the bike, and we’re working hard to fix that. I wanted to stay competitive and push hard, but sometimes crashes happen. It’s a pity to miss out on Q2, but we’ll give everything tomorrow to get through Q1. We’re trying different setups to regain that good feeling. The new bike’s grip is better, and the engine performance has improved too; we just need to find the right balance.”

Enea Bastianini – P15

“At the start of both sessions today, the first 3-4 laps felt really dangerous because the rear grip was too low, but then the track improved and we could feel a bit better. We have crashed a lot lately, on Fridays, on Saturdays… which is not normal, and it also tells us that we are in a critical situation. I really hope that we can find some improvements, for my future, because we are going through a tough period again, and at the moment, we can’t solve our issues.​ Let’s check everything with the team tonight, because we need to arrive on Saturday in better shape.”

Jack Miller – P16

“I‘m happy with today‘s performance, even if it doesn‘t fully show on paper. Between yellow flags and a few other issues, the bike felt good here, and the pace was strong. Riding alone I was able to put in some good laps, which is encouraging. There‘s still one area, Turn 6, where we need to work a lot — I‘m losing quite a bit there because I can‘t hold partial throttle the way I‘d like. Apart from that, everything is positive. I feel confident we can dip into the 1‘29s tomorrow. It‘s going to be an exciting Q1, and we‘ll need to bring our best.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P17

“For some reason, we’re not able to perform well at the rear-end. It’s strange because last year we were competitive from the get-go, while now it takes several laps to make everything work. Riding-wise, I can’t be as effective under braking on corner entry as in Japan, but we’ll try to fix this. I’m sure the track conditions will improve as the weekend progresses, but for now the situation is quite challenging.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P18

“Today it was a tough day, we struggled a lot with the rear grip, that it’s not usual for me. It was difficult to put together some laps and to go fast, so it will be another night with a lot of work with the guys. The team, Ducati and I are working really hard to understand what’s going on, but I’m sure we will figure out how to improve. For sure, there are positives: the parts Ducati brought give me a better feeling. The potential is incredible, as we proved this year, we just need consistency. For tomorrow, we will try to pass to Q2 and make a good job once we are there.”

Maverick Viñales – P19

“Tough day for us, physically. We have a lot to analyze together with the team, and we need to make an important decision. Whether to stop and come back fully fit, or to keep going like this, but riding in my current condition is very hard for me, because I feel a lot of pain, and I can’t give the right feedback. We need to be smart, and evaluate which will be the best way to recover the fastest. This track is quite challenging, and I lose a lot of time in the changes of direction, so we are not at our best. I want to be on the bike, but let’s see our possibilities.”

Somkiat Chantra – P20

“It’s been a tough day for me. I struggled to find the right feeling with different tyres, and in the afternoon, while trying to push for a fast lap time, I crashed after losing the front. Luckily, I’m fine. We will try different things tomorrow to take a step forward and improve, as I really like this circuit and I believe we can do a good job.”

Paolo Bonora – Aprilia Racing

“An excellent start and a very positive Friday, getting off to the right foot already in FP1: Marco was immediately competitive on a track he likes and with a layout that suits Aprilia. We won’t stop here: there are still details to fine-tune, and with Marco’s very clear feedback, we expect to make further progress by Saturday. Confirming the strong connection between bike and rider, Raúl also secured an excellent fifth place.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“It was a good start here in Indonesia. Raul has been quite fast all day, always in top positions and also in the time attack he was able to have a great performance. It looks like Aprilia is in a good shape, also with Marco (Bezzecchi). There are only two riders, but both are in the top positions. Being in Q2 was our first target for the weekend, so let’s keep working onwards now. At the same time, we are missing Ai this weekend. As we said, for the moment, it’s the best decision to go and work on a full recovery, so we wait for him. In the meantime we try to do our best during the weekend with Raul.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“We’ve had a promising start to the Indonesian Grand Prix. As in previous years, the extreme heat presents a significant challenge for the riders. Historically, these conditions haven’t favoured our bike, and also the medium tyre is not helping our performance, but the high grip levels at this circuit allowed our riders to push with confidence during the time attack on the softs. It’s encouraging to see both Fabio and Álex secure direct entry into Q2 for the fourth time this season. While a strong Friday isn’t half the battle, it certainly is about 35%, as it sets the tone and simplifies the Saturday. That said, we remain focused and committed. The competition here is intense, and we anticipate a close qualifying session followed by a physically demanding Sprint.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“An interesting weekend for Miguel, who struggled this morning but then managed to find a very good balance both on race pace and on the time attack, earning direct access to Q2 with a lap time very close to Rins and Quartararo. Miller‘s day, on the other hand, was unusual: he did very well in the morning, but in qualifying he wasn‘t able to produce that extra spark he usually finds. There‘s some work to do. Tomorrow it won‘t be easy to get into Q2, as many strong riders are also left out, but we‘ll give it a try.”

MotoGP Practice Report Drama unfolded on the opening day of the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia as newly crowned World Champion Marc Marquez suffered two crashes and failed to secure a place in Q2 for the first time this season, while his Ducati Lenovo teammate Francesco Bagnaia also found himself consigned to Q1. At the other end of the spectrum, Marco Bezzecchi was untouchable, the Aprilia Racing rider setting a blistering 1:29.240 to finish almost four tenths clear of the field ahead of Fermin Aldeguer and Pedro Acosta. It was a bruising session for Marquez, who first fell at Turn 10 before being spectacularly launched over the front at Turn 5 in what was his first double crash in a single session since the 2024 Indonesian GP. He remounted with 17 minutes remaining and briefly climbed as high as fourth, but late improvements and yellow flag disruptions denied him a place in the top ten. Bagnaia fared little better, his late charge halted by a cancelled lap after Johann Zarco’s crash, leaving the 2022 and 2023 Champion down in 16th. For the first time since Valencia 2023, both factory Ducatis will start Saturday’s qualifying battle from Q1. While the red bikes faltered, Bezzecchi seized the opportunity to shine. His pace was a cut above as he restored Aprilia to the top of the timesheets, with Aldeguer once again impressing for Gresini in second and Acosta rounding out the top three after a late push. Honda and Yamaha also enjoyed strong showings, Luca Marini taking fourth ahead of Raul Fernandez, while Joan Mir ended the day sixth. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins gave Monster Energy Yamaha double top-ten representation in seventh and eighth, Miguel Oliveira was ninth for Pramac Yamaha and Alex Marquez held on to tenth for Gresini. The story of the day, however, was the rare sight of both Marquez and Bagnaia outside the automatic Q2 positions, setting the stage for an unmissable Saturday at Mandalika. With Aprilia and Bezzecchi setting the benchmark, the reigning champion and his teammate will be forced to fight their way through Q1 before the Tissot Sprint, ensuring plenty of drama is still to come in Indonesia. MotoGP Mandalika Practice Times Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m29.240 318.5 2 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.408 313.9 3 P. Acosta KTM +0.424 320.4 4 L. Marini Hon +0.490 317.6 5 R. Fernandez Apr +0.493 314.8 6 J. Mir Hon +0.528 321.4 7 F. Quartararo Yam +0.597 316.7 8 A. Rins Yam +0.628 313.9 9 M. Oliveira Yam +0.690 314.8 10 A. Marquez Duc +0.745 314.8 11 M. Marquez Duc +0.813 317.6 12 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.868 316.7 13 B. Binder KTM +0.916 318.5 14 J. Zarco Hon +0.990 318.5 15 E. Bastianini KTM +1.145 318.5 16 J. Miller Yam +1.165 315.7 17 F. Bagnaia Duc +1.256 318.5 18 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +1.256 315.7 19 M. Viñales KTM +1.289 318.5 20 S. Chantra Hon +2.194 312.1 MotoGP Mandalika Practice Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 J. Mir Hon 318.3 321.4 2 P. Acosta KTM 319.7 320.4 3 J. Zarco Hon 317.2 318.5 4 M. Viñales KTM 317.5 318.5 5 E. Bastianini KTM 317.2 318.5 6 B. Binder KTM 318.1 318.5 7 F. Bagnaia Duc 317.5 318.5 8 M. Bezzecchi Apr 317.6 318.5 9 L. Marini Hon 316.0 317.6 10 M. Marquez Duc 317.6 317.6 11 F. Quartararo Yam 314.5 316.7 12 F. Morbidelli Duc 315.9 316.7 13 J. Miller Yam 314.1 315.7 14 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 315.1 315.7 15 R. Fernandez Apr 313.5 314.8 16 A. Marquez Duc 314.0 314.8 17 M. Oliveira Yam 314.2 314.8 18 A. Rins Yam 313.2 313.9 19 F. Aldeguer Duc 313.5 313.9 20 S. Chantra Hon 311.3 312.1

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 541 2 A. Marquez 340 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 242 5 F. Morbidelli 196 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 182 8 F. Quartararo 149 9 F. Aldeguer 147 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 95 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 72 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 26 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0 Constructor Championship Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 612 2 Aprilia 286 3 KTM 260 4 Honda 220 5 Yamaha 180 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 815 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 487 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 378 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 300 5 Aprilia Racing 284 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 194 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 8 Honda HRC Castrol 169 9 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 165 10 LCR Honda 127 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 87 Moto2 Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was untouchable on the opening day of action at the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, the Spaniard storming to a new all-time lap record of 1:32.996 to head the Moto2 timesheets. The Championship leader’s pace put him over a tenth and a half clear of nearest rival Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team), fresh from his Japanese GP victory, while Daniel Muñoz (Red Bull KTM Ajo) impressed in third. Behind them, Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) and Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completed the top five, with Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) just behind in sixth. Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), Gonzalez’s closest title rival, ended the day in eighth and will look for more in qualifying to keep the pressure alive. It was another tough outing for third-placed Aron Canet (Fantic Racing). A late crash cost him the chance to improve and leaves the Spaniard facing yet another trip through Q1 on Saturday in Lombok. Senna Agius also had a difficult opening day and will have to contest Q1 after finishing 25th on the time-sheets on Friday. While that position sounds fire, Agius is only just a second off the benchmark time set by team-mate Gonzalez.