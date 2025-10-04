MotoGP 2025
Round 18 – Mandalika Qualifying
Marco Bezzecchi was in a class of his own in Mandalika qualifying, storming to pole with a devastating lap of 1m28.832. The first-ever 1m28 around the Indonesian circuit and leaving his rivals floundering as the Aprilia man asserted its authority.
The session began with drama as Marc Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio emerged from Q1, while Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli were eliminated. Jack Miller also missed the cut, the only Yamaha rider not to make it through to Q2 after finishing fourth in Q1, despite all three of his brand mates already locking their places on Friday.
Once Q2 was underway, Bezzecchi wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet. A pair of early 1m29.3 and 1m29.4 laps already set him apart, before he lowered the benchmark further on his second run to deliver that stunning 1m28.832, almost seven-tenths clear of the opposition.
Behind him, the fight for the front row was intense. Pedro Acosta looked to have second place in hand before Fermin Aldeguer regrouped on his spare bike after issues forced him off his primary machine, the Gresini rider fired in a lap good enough to split the pair, four-tenths behind Bezzecchi.
Alex Rins briefly joined the provisional front row, only to be bumped back by Raul Fernandez and then crash while trying to respond. Fernandez making it two Aprilias on the front row.
Alex Márquez also hit the deck late on, while brother Marc found himself struggling at the tail of the timesheets until the very final moments, salvaging a spot in the top 10 but never threatening the sharp end.
Quartararo’s fall at Turn 15 on his second flyer further underscored the difficulty many were facing in keeping pace with Bezzecchi’s scorching rhythm.
At the flag, the timesheets told the story: Bezzecchi dominant, Aldeguer and Fernandez completing a surprising front row, and Acosta pushed back despite his early promise. Rins’ late crash left him off the front row, while both Márquez brothers are left with work to do before the Sprint gets underway.
Bezzecchi, though, looks untouchable.
Mandalika MotoGP Qualifying Times
- Marco Bezzecchi 1m28.832
- Fermin Aldeguer 1m29.230
- Raul Fernandez 1m29.284
- Alex Rins 1m29.336
- Pedro Acosta 1m29.343
- Luca Marini 1m29.513
- Alex Marquez 1m29.741
- Fabio Quartararo 1m29.771
- Marc Marquez 1m29.773
- Miguel Oliveira 1m29.851
- Fabio Di Giannantonio 1m29.884
- Joan Mir 1m29.959
- Franco Morbidelli 1m29.718 Q1
- Jack Miller 1m29.957 Q1
- Brad Binder 1m29.996 Q1
- Pecco Bagnaia 1m29.996 Q1
- Enea Bastianini 1m30.242 Q1
- Johann Zarco 1m30.332 Q1
- Somkiat Chantra 1m30.623 Q1
- Maverick Vinales 1m30.956 Q1
MotoGP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Marquez
|
541
|
2
|
A. Marquez
|
340
|
3
|
F. Bagnaia
|
274
|
4
|
M. Bezzecchi
|
242
|
5
|
F. Morbidelli
|
196
|
6
|
P. Acosta
|
195
|
7
|
F. Di Giannantonio
|
182
|
8
|
F. Quartararo
|
149
|
9
|
F. Aldeguer
|
147
|
10
|
J. Zarco
|
124
|
11
|
B. Binder
|
105
|
12
|
L. Marini
|
97
|
13
|
R. Fernandez
|
95
|
14
|
E. Bastianini
|
89
|
15
|
J. Mir
|
72
|
16
|
M. Viñales
|
72
|
17
|
A. Ogura
|
70
|
18
|
J. Miller
|
58
|
19
|
A. Rins
|
45
|
20
|
J. Martin
|
34
|
21
|
M. Oliveira
|
26
|
22
|
P. Espargaro
|
16
|
23
|
T. Nakagami
|
10
|
24
|
L. Savadori
|
8
|
25
|
A. Fernandez
|
8
|
26
|
S. Chantra
|
3
|
27
|
A. Espargaro
|
0
Constructor Championship
|
Pos
|
Constructor
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati
|
612
|
2
|
Aprilia
|
286
|
3
|
KTM
|
260
|
4
|
Honda
|
220
|
5
|
Yamaha
|
180
Team Championship
|
Pos
|
Team
|
Points
|
1
|
Ducati Lenovo Team
|
815
|
2
|
BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP
|
487
|
3
|
Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team
|
378
|
4
|
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|
300
|
5
|
Aprilia Racing
|
284
|
6
|
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team
|
194
|
7
|
Red Bull KTM Tech3
|
177
|
8
|
Honda HRC Castrol
|
169
|
9
|
Trackhouse MotoGP Team
|
165
|
10
|
LCR Honda
|
127
|
11
|
Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
|
87
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|18
|Oct-05
|Indonesian GP, Mandalika
|19
|Oct-19
|Australian GP, Phillip Island
|20
|Oct-26
|Malayasian GP, Sepang
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia