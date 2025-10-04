MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika Qualifying

Marco Bezzecchi was in a class of his own in Mandalika qualifying, storming to pole with a devastating lap of 1m28.832. The first-ever 1m28 around the Indonesian circuit and leaving his rivals floundering as the Aprilia man asserted its authority.

The session began with drama as Marc Márquez and Fabio Di Giannantonio emerged from Q1, while Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli were eliminated. Jack Miller also missed the cut, the only Yamaha rider not to make it through to Q2 after finishing fourth in Q1, despite all three of his brand mates already locking their places on Friday.

Once Q2 was underway, Bezzecchi wasted no time in laying down the gauntlet. A pair of early 1m29.3 and 1m29.4 laps already set him apart, before he lowered the benchmark further on his second run to deliver that stunning 1m28.832, almost seven-tenths clear of the opposition.

Behind him, the fight for the front row was intense. Pedro Acosta looked to have second place in hand before Fermin Aldeguer regrouped on his spare bike after issues forced him off his primary machine, the Gresini rider fired in a lap good enough to split the pair, four-tenths behind Bezzecchi.

Alex Rins briefly joined the provisional front row, only to be bumped back by Raul Fernandez and then crash while trying to respond. Fernandez making it two Aprilias on the front row.

Alex Márquez also hit the deck late on, while brother Marc found himself struggling at the tail of the timesheets until the very final moments, salvaging a spot in the top 10 but never threatening the sharp end.

Quartararo’s fall at Turn 15 on his second flyer further underscored the difficulty many were facing in keeping pace with Bezzecchi’s scorching rhythm.

At the flag, the timesheets told the story: Bezzecchi dominant, Aldeguer and Fernandez completing a surprising front row, and Acosta pushed back despite his early promise. Rins’ late crash left him off the front row, while both Márquez brothers are left with work to do before the Sprint gets underway.

Bezzecchi, though, looks untouchable.

Mandalika MotoGP Qualifying Times

Marco Bezzecchi 1m28.832 Fermin Aldeguer 1m29.230 Raul Fernandez 1m29.284 Alex Rins 1m29.336 Pedro Acosta 1m29.343 Luca Marini 1m29.513 Alex Marquez 1m29.741 Fabio Quartararo 1m29.771 Marc Marquez 1m29.773 Miguel Oliveira 1m29.851 Fabio Di Giannantonio 1m29.884 Joan Mir 1m29.959 Franco Morbidelli 1m29.718 Q1 Jack Miller 1m29.957 Q1 Brad Binder 1m29.996 Q1 Pecco Bagnaia 1m29.996 Q1 Enea Bastianini 1m30.242 Q1 Johann Zarco 1m30.332 Q1 Somkiat Chantra 1m30.623 Q1 Maverick Vinales 1m30.956 Q1

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 541 2 A. Marquez 340 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 242 5 F. Morbidelli 196 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 182 8 F. Quartararo 149 9 F. Aldeguer 147 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 L. Marini 97 13 R. Fernandez 95 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 72 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 26 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0 Constructor Championship Pos Constructor Points 1 Ducati 612 2 Aprilia 286 3 KTM 260 4 Honda 220 5 Yamaha 180 Team Championship Pos Team Points 1 Ducati Lenovo Team 815 2 BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP 487 3 Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team 378 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 300 5 Aprilia Racing 284 6 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team 194 7 Red Bull KTM Tech3 177 8 Honda HRC Castrol 169 9 Trackhouse MotoGP Team 165 10 LCR Honda 127 11 Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP 87

2025 MotoGP Calendar