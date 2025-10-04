MotoGP 2025

Round 18 – Mandalika Sprint Race

Marco Bezzecchi – P1

“It was a fantastic sprint, and I’m delighted. The start wasn’t ideal; I dropped several positions, but I knew I was quick. I lost a bit of time during my comeback and thought it wouldn’t be possible to compete for the win. Honestly, when I passed Fernández, I didn’t think I could catch Aldeguer, but after a couple of laps, I saw I was closing in and kept on pushing until the finish.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P2

“I must say that missing out on a win on the last lap hurts, but we must be happy with this result. Honestly, we knew Marco Bezzecchi was quicker than us, but with his mistake at the start we found ourselves in the right place at the right time. I could almost taste victory, but I’m happy: we’ll try to score another good result tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P3

“Since a lot of races, I have this feeling that we are closing the gap but, in the end, we don’t get the result. I’m happy because now we confirmed that we made a step. Of course, the key was the Qualifying. It was great – this morning in Qualifying, I saw the yellow flag on my second lap and I had to make the third one trying to improve the time. I think this is the consequence of doing this job and sometimes it seems to be important to have difficult moments to appreciate the good ones even more. In four years, I tried everything, but I never got a podium before – I never had this feeling to be really competitive. So obviously, I’m very happy. I hope this is just the beginning and now we need to stay calm, we need to continue working and surely this Sprint podium today helps for tomorrow to be more relaxed. During the Sprint today, in some moments, I forgot to ride the bike as I was so nervous – the last time I was in this situation was last year in Barcelona and I crashed, so it was super important to finish. I will sleep well tonight, that’s for sure.”

Alex Marquez – P4

“It was a positive day, despite the mistake towards the end of Q2. We didn’t change the bike for the Sprint, even though I’m struggling quite a bit at the front-end: having said that, fourth place is a good result. We need to remain calm and make a good tyre choice for tomorrow’s race.”

Joan Mir – P5

“Our bike is getting better and today I was able to have a really good race. We couldn’t show our true selves in Qualifying, so it was a bit of an uphill battle, but we did it in a great way. My pace was really good all weekend, so we put our heads down and went for it. Tomorrow, I think we have a package to enjoy the race, to move forward and do another comeback. Usually this isn’t a track I have a great feeling at, it is a nice surprise to arrive here with the pace for the podium, and I have to say thanks to everyone for their work to arrive in this situation. Another top five would be amazing considering where we are starting but we can certainly aim for it. Weekends like this give us a boost not just for the next weekend, but also for next year.”

Marc Márquez – P6

“The situation is surely a combination of factors that at the moment is not allowing us to be as quick as we’d like. The circuit layout doesn’t have hard braking points, which is one of our strongest aspects, and the unusual grip is preventing us from fully exploiting the power of the Ducati on corner exit. We need to continue working both riding- and set-up-wise, while studying Fermín Aldeguer’s performance to try to make a step forward. I don’t expect miracles this weekend – I think we’re in for a top five to seven.”

Franco Morbidelli – P7

“I’ve been struggling since yesterday with these tyres and with the rear grip. We didn’t find the right setup yet. We’ve been trying different things for the Sprint, but they didn’t work as we hoped. We will try something else for tomorrow, and then we will see. We need to work and understand in order to find other solutions for tomorrow’s race.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P8

“I am happy with the steps we made from this morning. The bike was working really well; I think we had the pace to be a little further in terms of places. The grip level of this track is low, so we changed a little bit the balance of bike to go on the right direction when the grip is increasing on the rear. We must be happy, because we have the potential to do a good job. For tomorrow, my goal is to keep improving and being further.”

Miguel Oliveira – P9

“I got off the line quite well, but in the early laps, you realise you can‘t stay too close behind the other bikes, because you‘re riding different lines and racing in a different way. The front tyre was moving too much, so overtaking was very difficult — basically impossible. We just don‘t have enough speed to make passes, which makes the race pretty tough. Tomorrow will be even harder, with a heavier bike that won‘t make things easier on the front. I think we‘ll gamble on the soft and try to manage it as best as we can.”

Brad Binder – P10

“A really tricky weekend so far in general. I tried my best to recover some positions and had a great start but then as the tire started to drop I struggled more. We’ll try again tomorrow. The medium tire will be better for the long run. It should be pretty good. We just need to try and figure out how to make more time at this track by flowing a bit more.”

Jack Miller – P11

“It was a decent race. I had a really good start, but then I couldn‘t get the front device disengaged in the first corner. I tried between Turns 2 and 3, and again on the exit from 4 to 5, but it didn‘t release, and each time I lost a position. I finally managed to get it off at Turn 10, which was far from ideal. After that, I found my rhythm but got stuck behind Mir for a long time. When Márquez did his long lap and came out in front of me, he also struggled to pass Joan, and following him we started to close in on the group ahead. Tomorrow I need to repeat today‘s good start, but this time focus on braking harder into Turn 1 to make sure we get that first device off right away.”

Alex Rins – P12

“It was unbelievable in qualifying. I’m honestly super happy, because it’s been a long time since I felt like this on the bike. I’m feeling quite good. Already in Motegi we made a step forward, and at this track we have a mix of fast and slow corners. It’s quite technical as a rider. I was able to be strong, and I really enjoyed riding. We did a really great lap time. My start in the Sprint was great. I was there at the front. At first, I was angry with Marc because he destroyed my race, but looking at the footage, I think he just may not have been able to stop the bike because Marini was ahead of him. This time it happened to me, tomorrow it could happen to him, that’s part of racing. Tomorrow, we have another opportunity. It’s going to be more challenging than today, though, because we need more time to warm the medium rear tyre, but our pace is not bad. Still, I am happy about today and the work we are doing.”

Luca Marini – P13

“A day with some positive points to take, but certainly I was hoping for more with the speed we have shown during the whole weekend. Our qualifying was acceptable but there is still something to improve with the bike to really make that step with the soft. The start to the race was really good, we were able to make another good launch. I fought a lot with Bezzecchi because the Sprint podium was very close for us. Some things to improve and to fix from how that race went for tomorrow. The tyre pressure dropped a lot at the start, and I couldn’t ride how I wanted to, even when I let some riders past to try and get some heat in.”

Francesco Bagnaia – P14

“After yesterday, I knew it was going to be a difficult Saturday. Unfortunately, the feeling is not the same as Motegi, but closer to the one I experienced in Misano. I ended up struggling again with the bike, both on the straight and under braking, and the only thing I could do was bring it home. It’s quite a frustrating situation, but the bright side is that I showed my speed in Japan. Now we need to keep working and try to find that feeling again, otherwise it’s going to be another challenging race.”

Fabio Quartararo – DNF

“The start was pretty strange: I had a slip of the clutch, then I touched with Bastianini, and I was completely last. I just tried to recover and tried to do my best, but I’m not having the best feeling on the bike all weekend. I can’t ride like I usually do. The bike is still quite unpredictable with any of these tyres. But we will try to make it work for tomorrow, try to set a good pace, and do a better Race.”

Pedro Acosta – DNF

“All the mistakes hurt! Let’s move into tomorrow because we will have more possibilities with the medium tire. We know the limitations of our bike but the crash was strange because I did the same as I had the lap before. I was making a good rhythm, not bad and I was catching the leader. We have to evaluate a bit more with the team but, anyway, with the harder tire I’m quite optimistic for tomorrow.”

Enea Bastianini – DNF

“Tough one for us. Qualifying is always complicated for us, if I push, it’s easy for me to crash, which happened today. We usually have a better pace in the races, but I crashed after 3 laps in a fast corner following a contact with Alex Rins. I feel quite lucky, because it was really dangerous, but I am feeling good, although I have some pain everywhere, but nothing important. I think we can have a good pace in tomorrow’s race, we will try to do a good job. The grip is quite low for me, I think that the race will be tricky with the mediums, but let’s see!”

Johann Zarco – DNF

“The start was pretty good, I was recovering positions lap by lap and noticed many riders were struggling due to the demanding conditions, so I focused on staying calm and doing my job. After that, I wasn’t able to ride the way I wanted, and I crashed in the last corner a few laps from the end while trying to push. I’m still missing confidence, but I’m working closely with the team to find the right solution. I’m happy with Honda’s improvements, and having the official riders up front is a positive sign. We just need to keep working to find the right feeling.”

Somkiat Chantra – DNF

“Today, I crashed on the first lap. I felt something wasn’t right with the rear side of the bike, and I immediately lost the front. The team will analyze the data to understand what happened. Looking ahead to tomorrow, we’ll push to recover positions and see what the outcome will be. The weather conditions are easier for me to manage, as they’re similar to what I’m used to in Thailand, so we’re ready for the main race.”

Maverick Viñales – DNS

“​Sometimes the hardest decision is the smartest one. Together with the team we decided to stop and focus fully on recovery as my shoulder still needs more time. Thanks to everyone for the support and understanding​!”

Team Managers

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing

“It was a very positive Saturday. The aim was definitely to give our best, as both the RS-GP25 and Marco demonstrated incredible speed, and in qualifying, Marco was truly exceptional. The race performance was initially affected by a less-than-ideal start and some traffic, but even then, Marco gave his all and maximised our bike’s potential. The outstanding performance by Raúl and the Trackhouse MotoGP Team proved this. They did a fantastic job, securing a front-row start in qualifying and a podium in the sprint. We’re thrilled – both riders were excellent – but the weekend isn’t over yet. On Sunday, we aim to finish the job with another strong race.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Team Principal

“Of course, we are so happy! That was a great race from Raul – he managed it very well. He obviously had a great Qualifying and then a good start from the first row. He kept a good pace but Marco (Bezzecchi) was so strong here, so congratulations for his win. When Marco overtook Raul, he knew that he had to manage to get to the end and eventually finish on the podium, which he did in a fantastic way. It’s great and I’m so happy for Raul – he deserves it after such a hard job in these last months – and for all the team, together with our Partner, Gulf. It’s a good reward for everybody involved and we are very proud that we got this great result in the Gulf colors – there will be many nice pictures and videos to remember this moment.”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha Team Director

“It has been a very interesting and positive weekend so far for Oliveira, who once again confirms himself among the strongest performers in recent races. We‘re very happy to finish once more inside the top 10, which for us is a great result. Tomorrow, with his riding style, I believe Miguel can repeat this performance. As for Miller, starting from the back never makes it easy to recover positions. We‘re preparing for a tough race, one that will come down to managing the front tire. Let‘s see if we can make the difference. We‘re still missing a bit of straight-line speed, which makes overtaking difficult, but on corner speed and handling I think we‘re on par with the others.”

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“The positives involve Pedro’s high and consistent performance and pace starting from yesterday. It was really promising for the Sprint and the race and it was just a shame we could not bring it to the finish today. Anyway, it looks good for tomorrow and with the harder rear tire we might be able to fight for top positions again. P10 is not what we or Brad are looking for but, in any case, more solid work and to finish the race means more consistency and that’s what we need as a base for improvement. Unfortunately Enea’s race was short but tomorrow we have another chance tomorrow and, as usual, he can be very strong over the longer distance. Hopefully with a good start and first laps he can bring the bike higher. For Maverick this track was more physical than we expected and also the recovery has been slower than we thought so finally there was a decision to focus more on recovery off the bike.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Difficult weekend so far for the whole team here in Indonesia. Somehow, Enea Bastianini is facing issues with the bike, and he cannot go fast. It feels like we are back to a similar situation as we were in at the start of the season… Race pace seems to be ok, but it is impossible to make a fast lap, which makes things more difficult. The goal was to use the sprint as an extra session, but unfortunately, he had a contact with Alex Rins that led to a crash. I really hope that we can find some solutions for tomorrow, and see a bit of light. On Maverick Viñales’ side, we have decided all together to withdraw from the Indonesian Grand Prix. ​Since his return on the bike, we have tried to speed up the shoulder recovery, but the last two races have been super difficult for him. Mandalika layout and its high-speed changes of directions are making everything tougher, he is unable to go fast and it affects his confidence on the bike, so we think stopping here is the smartest choice for Maverick to fully focus on recovery.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha Team Director

“We had higher hopes for this Sprint. So far, Álex especially had a very positive weekend. He did a good job qualifying in P4, his best starting position of the season. However, in the Sprint, he was unlucky to be pushed wide by another rider on the opening lap from a positive fifth place. It ended his hopes of battling at the front, but he still showed good fighting spirit today. Fabio similarly found himself at the end of the pack. He was catching up fast though. It’s a shame that he crashed on the final lap, but the main thing is that he is okay and that tomorrow we can have another go – hopefully with a bit more luck on our side. Completing 27 laps in this heat tomorrow will be a real test of endurance for the riders. The team will work hard to help the riders prepare for it and make them feel as comfortable as possible during this survival-of-the-fittest challenge.”

Mandalika Sprint Race Report

Marco Bezzecchi produced a sensational comeback to win the Tissot Sprint at Mandalika, defeating rookie sensation Fermin Aldeguer on the final lap in a thrilling finish that capped an unpredictable afternoon in Indonesia. The Aprilia Racing rider overcame a poor start and a near two-second deficit to snatch victory after chasing down Aldeguer. Raul Fernandez completed a landmark day for Trackhouse Aprilia by claiming his first MotoGP podium.

Bezzecchi’s Sprint got off to a rocky start from pole as Luca Marini briefly led before running wide, allowing Aldeguer, Fernandez and Pedro Acosta to slip through. Behind them, chaos unfolded when Marc Márquez and Alex Rins made contact at Turn 10, forcing both wide. The Ducati Lenovo rider was later handed a Long Lap Penalty for the incident, which dropped the newly crowned World Champion to 13th once served on Lap 3.

At the front, Aldeguer quickly settled into a rhythm, leading by half a second over Acosta until the KTM rider crashed out of second place at Turn 1. That gave the Spaniard a 1.8-second cushion, but Bezzecchi was coming alive. After dispatching Fernandez for second on Lap 8, the Italian began reeling in Aldeguer with a string of fastest laps, including a 1:29.638 that slashed the gap to just half a second.

By the start of the final lap, Bezzecchi was on the Ducati’s rear wheel. Turn 10 proved decisive once again as the Aprilia rider pounced, running slightly wide but still completing the move. Aldeguer retaliated through the closing corners, but Bezzecchi held firm to take a stunning victory, his second Sprint win of the season, after one of the most entertaining duels of the year.

Fernandez crossed the line third to secure his maiden MotoGP podium and Aprilia’s first double top-three finish under the Trackhouse banner.

Alex Márquez finished a lonely fourth, extending his advantage for second in the standings, with Joan Mir delivering another impressive performance for Honda to claim fifth. Marc Márquez recovered to sixth after his penalty, aided by Marini’s post-race eight-second tyre-pressure sanction that dropped the HRC rider from sixth out of the points.

Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio brought both Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team Ducatis home in seventh and eighth, while Miguel Oliveira inherited ninth and the final point after Marini’s penalty.

It was a bruising day for last week’s Motegi double-winner Francesco Bagnaia, who could manage only 14th, almost half a minute off the win after suffering brake problems throughout the race. Even so, Ducati Lenovo Team sealed the 2025 Teams’ Championship, adding another trophy to an already glittering season.

With Bezzecchi closing in on third overall and Aldeguer once again proving his star credentials, all eyes now turn to Grand Prix Sunday. Can Bezzecchi complete the perfect weekend, or will Aldeguer strike back to claim his first full-distance victory? Mandalika is serving up another classic.

Mandalika MotoGP Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 19m37.047 2 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.157 3 R. Fernandez Apr +4.062 4 A. Marquez Duc +5.832 5 J. Mir Hon +8.759 6 M. Marquez Duc +9.772 7 F. Morbidelli Duc +11.980 8 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +12.096 9 M. Oliveira Yam +12.988 10 B. Binder KTM +13.312 11 J. Miller Yam +15.905 12 A. Rins Yam +16.226 13 L. Marini Hon +17.621 14 F. Bagnaia Duc +29.393 Not Classified NC F. Quartararo Yam +1 lap NC J. Zarco Hon +4 laps NC P. Acosta KTM +7 laps NC E. Bastianini KTM +11 laps DNF S. Chantra Hon DNF

Mandalika MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Bezzecchi Apr 1m28.832

318.5 2 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.398 314.8 3 R. Fernandez Apr +0.452 313.9 4 A. Rins Yam +0.504 313.9 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.511 320.4 6 L. Marini Hon +0.681 319.5 7 A. Marquez Duc +0.909 316.7 8 F. Quartararo Yam +0.939 314.8 9 M. Marquez Duc +0.941 319.5 10 M. Oliveira Yam +1.019 315.7 11 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +1.052 317.6 12 J. Mir Hon +1.127 317.6 Q1 13 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.136 316.7 14 J. Miller Yam +0.375 314.8 15 B. Binder KTM +0.414 317.6 16 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.414 316.7 17 E. Bastianini KTM +0.660 316.7 18 J. Zarco Hon +0.750 317.6 19 S. Chantra Hon +1.041 313.9 20 M. Viñales KTM +1.374 317.6

MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 545 2 A. Marquez 346 3 F. Bagnaia 274 4 M. Bezzecchi 254 5 F. Morbidelli 199 6 P. Acosta 195 7 F. Di Giannantonio 184 8 F. Aldeguer 156 9 F. Quartararo 149 10 J. Zarco 124 11 B. Binder 105 12 R. Fernandez 102 13 L. Marini 97 14 E. Bastianini 89 15 J. Mir 77 16 M. Viñales 72 17 A. Ogura 70 18 J. Miller 58 19 A. Rins 45 20 J. Martin 34 21 M. Oliveira 27 22 P. Espargaro 16 23 T. Nakagami 10 24 L. Savadori 8 25 A. Fernandez 8 26 S. Chantra 3 27 A. Espargaro 0

Moto2

Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) will line up on pole position for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia after delivering a blistering late lap to snatch top spot and a new all-time record at Mandalika. The Brazilian’s final effort denied David Alonso (CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar Team) his first Moto2 pole, while Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) completed the front row with another impressive qualifying display.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) was forced to settle for fourth, narrowly missing out on the front row after leading much of the early session. He’ll start alongside Japan winner Daniel Holgado (CFMoto Power Electronics Aspar Team) in fifth and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) in sixth, forming a competitive second row.

Row 3 features Collin Veijer (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) and Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing), all of whom will be looking to make early inroads on race day.

It was another tough afternoon for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing), who failed to progress from Q1 and finds himself mired outside the top 20 once again.

Senna Agius will start from 22nd place on the grid, a challenging starting point for the gruelling 22-lap race.

Senna Agius

“A pretty disappointing qualifying. We made good progress this morning in terms of race pace and feeling. But in qualifying, I made a mistake in the fast sectors and later, in the final laps, I caught some slow riders. That’s what happens when you’re in Q1. Still, it’s disappointing to have to start the race so far back. But at least we achieved some positive things this morning, and I’ll try to do my best tomorrow. But it’s definitely not the starting position we deserve. We’re going through a difficult time at the moment.”

With the front of the grid stacked with key title contenders, Sunday’s race promises to be another pivotal chapter in the Moto2 championship fight.

Mandalika Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 D. Moreira Kal 1:32.341 259.6 2 D. Alonso Kal +0.158 263.4 3 I. Guevara Bos +0.175 265.3 4 M. Gonzalez Kal +0.257 257.1 5 D. Holgado Kal +0.330 259.6 6 M. Ramirez Kal +0.344 264.0 7 C. Veijer Kal +0.484 258.9 8 J. Dixon Bos +0.568 257.7 9 B. Baltus Kal +0.577 255.9 10 A. Arenas Kal +0.584 261.5 11 I. Ortola Bos +0.596 261.5 12 T. Arbolino Bos +0.604 260.2 13 A. Sasaki Kal +0.658 259.6 14 C. Vietti Bos +0.702 262.7 15 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.731 257.1 16 A. Escrig For +0.944 255.3 17 D. Muñoz Kal +1.111 260.2 18 F. Salac Bos +1.138 260.8 Q1 19 A. Huertas Kal +0.273 258.9 20 J. Roberts Kal +0.305 257.1 21 A. Canet Kal +0.307 257.7 22 S. Agius Kal +0.334 256.5 23 D. Binder Kal +0.388 261.5 24 A. Lopez Bos +0.510 260.8 25 M. Aji Kal +0.702 256.5 26 Y. Kunii Kal +0.833 260.2 27 U. Orradre Bos +1.021 261.5 28 J. Navarro For +1.291 258.9

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Gonzalez 238 2 D. Moreira 204 3 A. Canet 189 4 B. Baltus 182 5 J. Dixon 172 6 D. Holgado 153 7 C. Vietti 141 8 A. Arenas 108 9 S. Agius 104 10 D. Öncü 100 11 D. Alonso 97 12 M. Ramirez 96 13 J. Roberts 84 14 F. Salac 82 15 I. Guevara 79 16 A. Lopez 73 17 T. Arbolino 63 18 I. Ortola 58 19 C. Veijer 45 20 D. Muñoz 23 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh 18 22 A. Huertas 16 23 A. Sasaki 15 24 D. Binder 12 25 A. Escrig 10 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 U. Orradre 0 33 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 34 T. Hada 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 A. Surra 0

Moto3

Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) produced a stunning late charge to claim pole position for the Pertamina Grand Prix of Indonesia, snatching top spot in the dying seconds of a typically frantic Moto3 qualifying session. The Spaniard’s last-lap effort saw him edge out David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Australia’s Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA), who completed a fiercely contested front row at Mandalika.

Joel Kelso – P3

“I’m really very happy! Starting from the front row is crucial on a circuit like this. The team did an incredible job and the bike was perfect. I felt strong and managed to put together a good lap at the right time. Tomorrow will be a tough race, but being up there from the start gives us a great opportunity.”

Just behind, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) impressed to secure fourth and fifth respectively, with Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), who had briefly held provisional pole, shuffled back to sixth as the chequered flag fell.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will line up ninth, just ahead of his title rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) in 11th. Rueda heads into Sunday’s race 93 points clear of Piqueras and will be crowned 2025 Moto3 World Champion if he extends that margin to 100 or more by the end of the Grand Prix.

Jacob Roulstone worked with his team overnight to try to refine his setup and work towards the leaders. Arriving at Q1 with the confidence of a solid last free practice, Roulstone was able to put it together to ride a solid 1’38.259 to take the 3rd spot of the session and head next to Q2. Jacob’s best run 1 was a 1’37.737, which he further improved to a 1’37.710 just before the checkered flag, which put him 13th.

Jacob Roulstone – P13

“Decent day here! I changed my riding style in FP2, although I suffered a bit with top speed. Anyway, I felt good with the pace, alone, and I got a decent Q1. Then in Q2, I could not string a proper lap all together unfortunately, but I felt strong. I have a good feeling for tomorrow’s race, I believe that I will be able to make a good start and some good overtakes, so let’s keep building forward.”

With the title on the line, local heat rising, and the top six covered by less than two-tenths, the stage is set for another unpredictable and all-action Moto3 showdown in Lombok.

Mandalika Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 A. Fernandez Hon 1m37.022 224.0 2 D. Muñoz KTM +0.099 222.6 3 J. Kelso KTM +0.152 224.0 4 A. Carpe KTM +0.159 222.6 5 T. Furusato Hon +0.218 225.4 6 M. Quiles KTM +0.341 223.6 7 D. Almansa Hon +0.361 225.0 8 L. Lunetta Hon +0.488 223.1 9 J. Rueda KTM +0.525 223.1 10 G. Pini KTM +0.555 224.0 11 A. Piqueras KTM +0.622 222.6 12 D. Foggia KTM +0.685 223.6 13 J. Roulstone KTM +0.688 221.7 14 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.738 224.0 15 S. Ogden KTM +0.943 220.4 16 M. Bertelle KTM +1.271 223.1 17 S. Nepa Hon +1.386 221.3 18 R. Moodley KTM +1.486 221.3 Q1 19 E. O’Shea Hon +0.466 220.8 20 R. Rossi Hon +0.614 216.4 21 M. Morelli Hon +0.633 217.7 22 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.072 217.3 23 C. Buchanan KTM +1.100 219.5 24 Z. Mitani Hon +1.107 217.7 25 A. Aditama Hon +1.839 217.7

Moto3 Championship Standings Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 315 2 A. Piqueras 222 3 M. Quiles 204 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 A. Carpe 157 6 J. Kelso 153 7 A. Fernandez 127 8 V. Perrone 121 9 R. Yamanaka 115 10 T. Furusato 107 11 D. Almansa 103 12 D. Foggia 90 13 G. Pini 77 14 L. Lunetta 75 15 J. Roulstone 50 16 M. Bertelle 44 17 S. Ogden 43 18 S. Nepa 38 19 C. Buchanan 27 20 R. Rossi 24 21 N. Carraro 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 A. Cruces 13 24 R. Moodley 11 25 V. Perez 7 26 J. Esteban 7 27 M. Morelli 3 28 C. O’Gorman 3 29 T. Buasri 1 30 N. Dettwiler 0 31 E. O’Shea 0 32 J. Rosenthaler 0 33 L. Phommara 0 34 L. Abruzzo 0 35 A. Aditama 0 36 M. Cook 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar