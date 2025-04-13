MotoGP 2025

Round Four – Qatar – Lusail – Sunday

MotoGP Race Report

Marc Marquez took the holeshot from pole to enter turn one first only for his brother Alex to clatter into the back of him after Marc had to button off slightly to save a rear end slide, leaving Alex with nowhere to go. Both remained upright, although Marc’s Desmosedici was not missing some of its rear aero and the clash between the siblings allowed Franco Morbidelli sweep through to take the lead into Turn 2, as Viñales also made life harder for Alex Marquez. Viñales was up to third through the fast Turn 3 but fair play to Marquez, he bit back to get behind his older brother and make it a Marquez 2-3 as they chased Morbidelli.

Morbidelli’s lead was up to 0.8s at the beginning of Lap 3, as Bagnaia made a decent start. The Americas GP winner was up to sixth before more contact! Alex Marquez was trying to muscle his way back past Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) into Turn 12 but he misjudged it. Both went wide with Marquez dropping to P7 and the luckless Di Giannantonio being forced back to P21. And for the incident, Alex Marquez was handed a Long Lap penalty.

Meanwhile, Bagnaia was on the move. On the anchors heading into Turn 1 on Lap 5, Bagnaia breezed past Marc Marquez to climb into second place. That meant the Championship leader was third, Viñales was fourth, Johann Zarco (LCR Honda Castrol) was running in P5 with Fermin Aldeguer and BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP teammate Marquez in P6 and P7.

On Lap 6, Alex Marquez completed his Long Lap penalty. The #73 went from P6 to P12, 4.9s away from Morbidelli. At the front, Marc Marquez forced his way back through on Bagnaia for P2 with 16 laps left, and right behind them, Viñales set the fastest lap of the race as Morbidelli’s lead continued to shrink. What were we saying about Viñales? At the end of Lap 7, the #12 passed Bagnaia for P3 and then set his sights on Marquez.

And with 13 laps to go, Viñales got the better of his second factory Ducati. This was stunning from the Tech3 star, and a lap later, he led. Same spot, same outcome. Morbidelli lost the lead for the first time, and Marquez powered past the Italian as well. Bagnaia was then desperate to pass Morbidelli as the VR46 Academy duo swapped positions five times on Lap 11 of 22, but it cost the pair crucial ground. Over the line, Bagnaia was 0.9s behind Marquez.

Zarco was the next rider to get the better of Morbidelli as the Frenchman grabbed P4, and the Italian started to immediately lose ground. With eight laps to go, Viñales was still holding Marquez at bay, with Pecco 0.8s behind the top two. Then, a mistake. Viñales was slightly wide at Turn 6 and that opened the door for Marquez to take the race lead baton with seven laps to go, so what could Viñales and Pecco do now?

The answer, for now, was not a lot. Marquez was the fastest of the trio, but only by a tenth over Bagnaia. However, Viñales was 0.3s slower than Marquez on Lap 17, so was this the KTM start beginning to run out of grip and steam? It wasn’t – it was Marquez finding pace. The fastest lap of the race was landed by the six-time MotoGP World Champion – it was two tenths quicker than Viñales and seven tenths faster than Pecco.

Three to go. Another fastest lap of the race for Marquez saw the #93 stretch his lead up to a second, as Bagnaia slipped 1.4s behind Viñales. And heading onto the last lap, it was as you were. Marquez led Viñales by 1.5s, Bagnaia was in a comfortable third and sure enough, as the chequered flag waved, Marc Marquez bounced back from his Austin disappointment with an almighty bang. For the first time since 2014, Marquez claimed victory and with it, strengthened his Championship position ahead of a date with Jerez.

Viñales’ P2 result is a huge boost for KTM – what a ride from Top Gun in Doha. Bagnaia will be disappointed to lose ground in the title chase but after a below-par Saturday, a comeback ride to P3 was a job well done by the Italian.

Morbidelli did fight back in the end to earn P4 across the line but as mentioned, that’s now P3 as Zarco held off the efforts of Aldeguer to earn a career best Honda result in P4, while the latter earned his best Grand Prix result in MotoGP with a P5. Alex Marquez’s recovery ended with a P6, a top job to get back there from the Spaniard, but that’s the run of P2s and podiums over.

Starting from the front row for the first time since 2023, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) bags P7 ahead of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), and Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) – the Italian completed the top 10.

Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3) claimed P11, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) takes home a P12 as Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Viñales after his penalty and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) collected the final points.

Unfortunately, Jorge Martin’s (Aprilia Racing) Grand Prix Sunday comeback ended prematurely after the World Champion suffered a crash. Martin suffered rib contusions and fractures and will remain in hospital for the moment. Martin had been hit by Fabio Di Giannantonio after his fall which presumably what caused the collapsed lung, an injury that will prevent him flying for a few days at least.

Struggles in both qualifying and race pace made for an uphill battle throughout the event for Jack Miller. Starting from the sixth row (16th on the grid), Miller appeared to get off the line well, but quickly got caught in the chaos of Turn 1, managing to gain just one position—only to lose it the very next lap to Brad Binder. From there, his position remained unchanged until the start of lap 9, when a sudden rear-end vibration at Turn 2 caused the Australian to crash out and retire.

For Marquez at the top, that’s seven wins from eight. And now, a trip home beckons. Marc Marquez leads the MotoGP World Championship ahead of the Spanish GP and we can absolutely promise a party atmosphere awaits in Jerez. The question is, can anyone halt Marc’s momentum?

Lusail MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 41m29.186 2 F. Bagnaia Duc +4.535 3 F. Morbidelli Duc +6.495 4 J. Zarco Hon +6.668 5 F. Aldeguer Duc +7.484 6 A. Marquez Duc +9.764 7 F. Quartararo Yam +12.895 8 P. Acosta KTM +14.219 9 M. Bezzecchi Apr +14.368 10 L. Marini Hon +15.137 11 E. Bastianini KTM +17.459 12 A. Rins Yam +17.563 13 B. Binder KTM +17.632 14 M. Viñales KTM +17.800 15 A. Ogura Apr +18.758 16 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +26.340 17 R. Fernandez Apr +26.925 18 S. Chantra Hon +38.186 Not Classified DNF J. Martin Apr DNF DNF A. Fernandez Yam DNF DNF J. Mir Hon DNF DNF J. Miller Yam DNF

Lusail MotoGP Top Speeds The average is from the best five speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 B. Binder KTM 359.0 361.2 2 M. Bezzecchi Apr 356.9 357.6 3 A. Ogura Apr 354.4 356.4 4 E. Bastianini KTM 353.5 355.2 5 P. Acosta KTM 351.4 355.2 6 A. Marquez Duc 354.0 355.2 7 L. Marini Hon 351.0 352.9 8 R. Fernandez Apr 348.0 352.9 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 349.5 352.9 10 F. Bagnaia Duc 351.1 352.9 11 J. Martin Apr 350.8 351.7 12 F. Aldeguer Duc 349.6 351.7 13 M. Marquez Duc 348.2 351.7 14 M. Viñales KTM 349.0 350.6 15 F. Morbidelli Duc 348.8 350.6 16 A. Rins Yam 349.9 350.6 17 J. Miller Yam 346.8 350.6 18 F. Quartararo Yam 345.3 349.5 19 J. Zarco Hon 346.1 348.3 20 J. Mir Hon 347.4 348.3 21 S. Chantra Hon 343.9 347.2 22 A. Fernandez Yam 341.1 343.9 MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 123 2 A. Marquez 105 3 F. Bagnaia 97 4 F. Morbidelli 78 5 F. Di Giannantonio 48 6 J. Zarco 38 7 M. Bezzecchi 32 8 F. Quartararo 30 9 A. Ogura 29 10 L. Marini 25 11 P. Acosta 23 12 B. Binder 21 13 E. Bastianini 20 14 J. Miller 19 15 F. Aldeguer 19 16 A. Rins 13 17 J. Mir 10 18 M. Viñales 8 19 R. Fernandez 5 20 A. Fernandez 3 21 M. Oliveira 2 22 L. Savadori 1 23 S. Chantra 0 24 J. Martin 0

Lusail Moto2 Race

Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) completed a stunning comeback ride to claim a first victory of the season and with it, the Moto2 World Championship lead. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) finished P2 and P3 in Qatar, as Argentina and USA winner Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) crashed out of the race.

Gonzalez got the getaway he would have wanted from pole, with Dixon also launching well from the middle of the front row – but it was a disastrous start for Aron Canet (Fantic Racing). A big wheelie as the lights went out saw the Spaniard got from third down to P14 on Lap 1, as Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) made a rapid start – the rookie was P3 on Lap 1.

That was then P2 on Lap 2. Holgado shoved his Triumph Kalex up the inside of Dixon’s #96 machine, before Öncü and Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) carved past the Championship leader too. Then, those aforementioned riders attacked Gonzlaez. Öncü led from Holgado and Arenas, with Gonzalez shuffled down to P4 ahead of Dixon on Lap 4 of 18.

Canet’s climb back through the pack was impressive. The #44 was up to P5 on Lap 7, ahead of Gonzalez, as Öncü still led the pack that were locked together in the victory battle. That was then P2 with eight laps to go, as teammate Barry Baltus set the fastest lap of the race to cling onto the back of the top seven. Then, it was the top six because title race leader, Dixon, crashed at Turn 13 as he tried to chase down Gonzlaez. Not the night the #96 was searching for in Lusail.

With five laps to go, Canet hit the front for the first time after a small mistake from Öncü handed the Spaniard the lead and from there, Canet began to stretch his legs. Heading onto the final lap, Canet was 1.1s clear of Öncü who in turn was doing a great job to keep Gonzalez behind him. And that’s how it stayed. A classy Canet comeback ride sees him clinch a first win of the season and the World Championship lead heading to Jerez, as Öncü grabbed a first podium of the year to finish ahead of third place Gonzalez.

Rookie Holgado finished 2.7s away from the podium in P4, a fantastic effort from the #27, as Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) beat Baltus in the P5 battle. Celestino Vietti (Team HDR Heidrun) was the lead Boscoscuro machine over the line in seventh, with Marcos Ramirez (American Racing Team), Arenas and Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completing the top 10.

2024 Moto3 World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) claimed more points in P11, Zonta van den Goorbergh (RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP) was 12th.

Senna Agius experienced a turbulent race. Starting from 13th on the grid, the 19-year-old Australian had a jump start, which earned him a double long lap penalty. A third penalty followed as the race direction criticised the incorrect fullfillment of the long-lap. Undeterred, Agius fought his way back from 20th place and finished 14th with a strong performance. His efforts were rewarded with two championship points.

Senna Agius – P14

“I apologise because I made a rookie mistake today. I don’t think I’ve ever jumped a start before, so I’m angry with myself. I’m sorry because we worked really hard this weekend and made a step with both my feeling and my riding and I threw it all away with my mistake. I tried to come back and get some points to take something home. In the end, it’s my mistake. I’m sorry for my crew because they work really hard, and I work hard too to get the results I know we can achieve. I am now focussing on Jerez, but all in all I would like to apologise to everyone.”

Lusail Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Canet Kalex 35m30.185 2 D. Öncü Kalex +1.103 3 M. Gonzalez Kalex +1.286 4 D. Holgado Kalex +4.021 5 D. Moreira Kalex +5.892 6 B. Baltus Kalex +6.158 7 C. Vietti Bosc +9.821 8 M. Ramirez Kalex +9.991 9 A. Arenas Kalex +10.839 10 F. Salac Kalex +10.879 11 D. Alonso Kalex +11.523 12 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kalex +11.925 13 C. Veijer Kalex +13.048 14 S. Agius Kalex +13.963 15 J. Roberts Kalex +17.642 16 A. Lopez Bosc +18.368 17 A. Huertas Kalex +18.919 18 I. Ortola Bosc +20.138 19 S. Garcia Bosc +20.473 20 T. Arbolino Bosc +20.430 21 A. Escrig Forw +22.679 22 I. Guevara Bosc +24.549 23 M. Aji Kalex +25.409 24 Y. Kunii Kalex +29.608 25 J. Navarro Forw 2 Laps Not Classified DNF J. Dixon Bosc DNF DNF D. Binder Kalex DNF DNF A. Sasaki Kalex DNF

Moto2 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 S. Garcia Bos 290.0 291.8 2 C. Vietti Bos 288.9 291.8 3 J. Dixon Bos 287.8 291.8 4 D. Moreira Kal 286.3 291.1 5 T. Arbolino Bos 290.8 291.1 6 A. Lopez Bos 288.9 291.1 7 S. Agius Kal 290.3 291.1 8 I. Ortola Bos 289.0 290.3 9 D. Alonso Kal 288.1 289.5 10 C. Veijer Kal 288.1 289.5 11 B. Baltus Kal 287.2 288.7 12 D. Holgado Kal 285.8 288.7 13 I. Guevara Bos 285.1 288.7 14 F. Salac Bos 286.9 288.0 15 A. Huertas Kal 285.0 288.0 16 D. Binder Kal 287.2 287.2 17 D. Öncü Kal 285.5 287.2 18 Y. Kunii Kal 284.8 287.2 19 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 285.2 286.4 20 M. Aji Kal 282.1 285.7 21 A. Sasaki Kal 285.7 285.7 22 A. Escrig For 283.4 284.9 24 M. Ramirez Kal 283.3 284.9 23 J. Roberts Kal 282.7 284.9 25 J. Navarro For 283.0 284.2 26 A. Canet Kal 283.3 284.2 27 A. Arenas Kal 283.3 284.2 28 M. Gonzalez Kal 282.3 282.7

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A. Canet 71 2 M. Gonzalez 61 3 J. Dixon 59 4 D. Holgado 36 5 M. Ramirez 35 6 B. Baltus 33 7 A. Lopez 30 8 T. Arbolino 28 9 D. Öncü 26 10 C. Vietti 25 11 D. Moreira 24 12 S. Agius 21 13 A. Arenas 18 14 F. Salac 13 15 I. Guevara 12 16 D. Binder 10 17 I. Ortola 10 18 A. Escrig 10 19 C. Veijer 9 20 M. Aji 8 21 D. Alonso 7 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh 7 23 O. Gutierrez 4 24 A. Huertas 2 25 J. Roberts 1 26 Y. Kunii 0 27 A. Sasaki 0 28 J. Navarro 0 29 S. Garcia 0

Lusail Moto3 Race

Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) is the new Moto3 Championship leader after defeating Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) on the drag to the line in Doha, with the duo split by just 0.009. Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) completes the podium for his second GP rostrum from a maiden pole position, with drama hitting late on for Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as a technical problem dropped him out the fight for the win.

Yamanaka grabbed the holeshot and there wasn’t too much drama at the start, with the freight train forming from the off. But the penalty notifications came in quickly for those with Long Laps to serve – one for Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) and two for rookie Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – dropping them down the order, and a crash for Dennis Foggia (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) that saw him tag David Muñoz (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) took them out the front group, Foggia out of the race and Muñoz dropped down the order.

At the front, it became a leading quartet of Yamanaka, Joel Kelso (LEVELUP – MTA), Rueda and Piqueras, with a gap back to David Almansa (Leopard Racing) heading the fight for the top five. It closed up again as the laps ticked down though and Almansa slid out of contention, leaving six riders battling before Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team) faded from the group to make it five.

Just before the final lap, huge drama suddenly hit in the title chase as Rueda sat up. The former Championship leader had a mechanical and was out of the fight, leaving four riders to fight for three places on the podium. As ever at Lusail, the chopping and changing went right to the wire. At Turn 14 on the last lap, Furusato took over in front as he decided to be the defender at the final corner, and defend he did – but maybe too much.

The #72 stayed well on the inside and was ahead on the exit too, but Piqueras got the hammer down and just beat him to the line by 0.009. Furusato just misses out on that maiden win, but Piqueras makes a 25-point gain on Rueda to just take over in the Championship leader. Yamanaka fended off Kelso to follow up a maiden pole with a second ever podium.

Kelso was forced to settle for fourth this time round after never ranking lower than fifth throughout the whole contest.

Joel Kelso – P4

“We stayed at the front and fought hard for the podium. We came very close but ended up fourth. Of course, we were hoping for more, we thought we could do better today. Still we take home valuable points and now out focus shifts to the next one. We know we need to come back stronger and aim for the podium in the next race.”

Kelso was seven-seconds clear of Rossi. An impressive comeback from Muñoz after getting forced wide by Foggia’s crash saw him claim sixth. He just beat SIC58 Squadra Corse duo Luca Lunetta and Stefano Nepa.

Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team) pipped top rookie Guido Pini (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) as they completed the top ten, just ahead of Carpe who stormed back through to P11 despite his double Long Lap.

Australian Jacob Roulstone was opening the last row in 22nd alongside Eddie O’Shea and Noah Dettwiler following a missed Q2 session, but headed to the race hungry for a remontada. Roulstone gained four positions on the opening lap to move up to 18th just behind teammate Valentin Perrone. Confident in his early pace, the Aussie progressed to 16th as he moved past his teammate and Joel Esteban after two laps. The second long lap completed by Alvaro Carpe meant Jacob made a short entrance in the top 15, however, Esteban defended his ground and responded straight away. A race incident ahead powered Jacob to 14th, now in the chase for David Munoz, as Esteban had already gone to 11th. On lap 6, a fast Adrian Fernandez was catching back. With just ten laps to go, Jacob held a gap on Fernandez, while he found himself 0.133 seconds off Munoz, not giving up for the battle for 13th. An on-fire Munoz gave an extra effort to progress to 12th to escape, leaving Roulstone stuck behind Nicola Carraro. Almanza’s crash ahead with 7 laps to go gave Jacob P12, still 1.2 seconds on Carraro. As 4 laps remained, Jacob was 0.7 seconds from a Guido Pini overtaken by Carraro the previous lap. Esteban’s crash on lap 13 earned one more position to 10th, just before he began a battle for 10th with Munoz, himself losing a bit of pace. Munoz recovered quickly to escape ahead, while the lot at the back was putting more and more pressure on Jacob. The Aussie lost his battles in the final laps, and he saw the checkered flag in 14th, just like he did two weeks ago in Austin.

Jacob Roulstone – P14

“Our final position is disappointing for sure. I did not make a good start, but I managed to be quite aggressive in the first laps to gain positions. I pushed as hard as I could, but I made a couple of mistakes. I calmed down a bit after the first laps, put my head down, and refocused to try catching back with the group ahead. We progressively managed to close the gap, but my rear tyre was done in the last 2 laps because I pushed a lot to come back from the back of the grid, which is a shame. Anyway, I am happy about the feeling and the sensations of the day, which have been much better. Huge thanks to the team and everyone else supporting me!”

A nasty high-side crash while fighting for his best result has left Cormac Buchanan ruing what might have been. The young Kiwi was with the lead group for much of the race and demonstrating very competitive pace while running as high as eighth when he unexpectantly crashed out of contention.

Cormac Buchanan – DNF

“That one definitely stings – figuratively and literally. There’s definitely mixed emotions after today’s race. It’s a feeling of being really, really proud but also a feeling of being really, really gutted and upset because today was probably one of the best races of my career. Coming from P16 on the grid you have a lot of work to do but I managed to get inside the top 10 in the first few laps which was a pretty decent start. So, I just settled into my rhythm, focused on tyre preservation, and it was really nice being able to battle for those places towards the top of the Moto3 World Championship. It was really special and certainly a big step forward even from my previous race. Unfortunately, in corner five it all came unstuck with an off-throttle high-side and those ones you can’t really catch so before I knew it, I was on the ground in a bit of pain. At the moment it’s a shame because we didn’t get any points for our amazing performance but on the other hand, we showed the world what we can do. We showed we are there and it’s coming – it’s only a matter of time.”

Lusail Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Piqueras KTM 33m17.268 2 T. Furusato Hon +0.009 3 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.042 4 J. Kelso KTM +0.097 5 R. Rossi Hon +7.295 6 D. Muñoz KTM +10.309 7 L. Lunetta Hon +10.474 8 S. Nepa Hon +10.561 9 N. Carraro Hon +12.115 10 G. Pini KTM +12.121 11 A. Carpe KTM +12.165 12 S. Ogden KTM +12.251 13 R. Moodley KTM +12.444 14 J. Roulstone KTM +12.847 15 V. Perrone KTM +20.102 16 D. Almansa Hon +24.334 17 N. Dettwiler KTM +29.130 18 E. O’Shea Hon +29.158 19 T. Buasri Hon +29.352 Not Classified DNF J. Rueda KTM DNF DNF J. Esteban KTM DNF DNF A. Fernandez Hon DNF DNF C. Buchanan KTM DNF DNF D. Foggia KTM DNF

Lusail Moto3 Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Speed 1 T. Furusato Hon 241.8 246.0 2 D. Muñoz KTM 242.3 245.4 3 D. Foggia KTM 245.4 245.4 4 V. Perrone KTM 239.5 244.3 5 C. Buchanan KTM 238.8 243.2 6 R. Yamanaka KTM 236.9 242.6 7 D. Almansa Hon 240.8 242.6 8 J. Kelso KTM 239.1 242.1 9 A. Fernandez Hon 238.0 241.6 10 S. Nepa Hon 239.8 241.6 11 A. Carpe KTM 239.2 241.6 12 N. Carraro Hon 239.6 241.0 13 S. Ogden KTM 240.3 241.0 14 A. Piqueras KTM 239.4 241.0 15 L. Lunetta Hon 240.8 241.0 16 N. Dettwiler KTM 236.0 240.5 17 R. Moodley KTM 238.8 240.0 18 R. Rossi Hon 239.2 240.0 19 G. Pini KTM 238.1 240.0 20 J. Rueda KTM 237.5 240.0 21 E. O’Shea Hon 235.8 239.4 22 J. Roulstone KTM 236.2 239.4 23 J. Esteban KTM 234.8 239.4 24 T. Buasri Hon 233.1 238.9

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 A. Piqueras 67 2 J. Rueda 66 3 J. Kelso 41 4 A. Fernandez 40 5 M. Bertelle 40 6 T. Furusato 38 7 A. Carpe 35 8 S. Nepa 27 9 D. Foggia 24 10 L. Lunetta 24 11 R. Yamanaka 23 12 D. Almansa 22 13 R. Rossi 19 14 A. Cruces 13 15 M. Quiles 11 16 G. Pini 11 17 D. Muñoz 10 18 C. Buchanan 9 19 R. Moodley 9 20 N. Carraro 8 21 S. Ogden 8 22 J. Esteban 7 23 J. Roulstone 4 24 M. Uriarte 3 25 V. Perrone 1 26 E. O’Shea 0 27 N. Dettwiler 0 28 J. Rosenthaler 0 29 T. Buasri 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar