MotoGP 2025

Round Six – Le Mans

Saturday Sprint Round-Up / Results

Marc Márquez – P1

“I’m happy. The feeling aboard the bike is always very positive and, step by step, I’m improving some more. I felt good today: I was patient enough and took my time in the first two-three laps, when it looked like Quartararo was pulling away, and this was a moment of the race in which it was key to manage tyre wear the best way. The important thing was to stay right up there without making any mistake, in a race that was characterised by very strong lap-times and frenetic pace.”

Alex Marquez – P2

“We’re the only ones scoring points in every race and we must continue this way. We were closer to Marc than we had expected and we managed to close in on Quartararo, who seemed uncatchable at the beginning. Everything could change tomorrow with the rain: honestly I hope the condition will be similar to today, as we’re fast, but we need to be ready for everything.”

Fermin Aldeguer – P3

“We’d like to continue to surprise. We keep growing and nobody is putting pressure on me, except myself. I’m growing mentally and I can control my emotions pretty well. This is a great result: we always want to do better, but we must enjoy these moments and the maiden sprint podium won’t be an easy one to forget.”

Fabio Quartararo – P4

“To be disappointed with a P4 result in the Sprint is actually a good thing. It shows we are improving. Of course, I wanted to be on the Sprint podium, but today we had to ride an intelligent race and accept that the three guys in front of us were faster. But I enjoyed it! I did a few laps in the lead, we gave a great show, and we were quite close. Hopefully tomorrow we will have a little bit less tyre degradation. I think tomorrow we have to ride like today: do an intelligent Race and secure the best position possible. If I could say something to the fans, I would say: ‘Please cheer for me! I will give it my 100% to give you a good show, like we did today, and let’s see what result we can get’.”

Maverick Viñales – P5

“It was good to race Pedro, and we need data from my side to improve. We could fight and see where each other was stronger. I tried many times to pass him at the end and just went into corners 9/10 a bit hot. It is very hard to pass a KTM! We brake very late and we accelerate hard. It was a cool fight, and the rhythm was very promising for tomorrow. I started to feel on-point with three laps to go. I need to be stronger in the first lap tomorrow and we need to adjust the engine braking a little for the first laps because the grip is different from the tire. The Sprint was good preparation.”

Johann Zarco – P6

“I’m happy with the pace today. Starting from 11th was always going to be tricky, but I was ready to fight. We struggled a bit with front-end feeling, but I was still able to push and finish in sixth. We’ll aim to repeat that result tomorrow. We’ve made progress since yesterday, which has been important. It’s good to have found some feeling with the bike, though we know there’s still room for improvement. Racing in front of the home crowd here at Le Mans always gives me extra motivation, their support really means a lot.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P7

“I improved quite a lot from yesterday, but the other guys made another step. So, this weekend we are a little bit behind. But we are making progress to understand our base setup, which has been the main thing missing in recent races – even when we’ve had good results. Today’s position isn’t great, but we’re heading in the right direction. The Sprint was good, I didn’t expect to be that close to the third place in terms of pace. We did a quite good change on the bike and it helped a lot, but there’s still something missing if we want to fight for the win. I believe we have the potential to be in the Top 3 every weekend, so my focus is on improving for tomorrow. Most importantly, I want to enjoy it – having fun will be key, and the goal is to end up as close to the front as possible.”

Alex Rins – P8

“My Sprint was not bad, it was okay. I did a great start, and I was trying to overtake Johann, but he was going in a good pace that was very similar to mine. In the end, Di Giannantonio overtook me, and I couldn’t follow them. Overall, today was quite positive, though. We did a great Q1. We missed out on Q2 by less than 0.025s. Losing out by such a small margin is always frustrating, but then I had a good start and a good Sprint race. So, let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Joan Mir – P9

“We saved our day today in the Sprint. Yesterday we experimented a lot and today we did what we have been using in the past. It was maybe a bit difficult to find the last tenth in Qualifying because of this and when everything is so tight, it can make the difference. In the race I am happy with our pace but starting further back you lose contact with the front group immediately. Once I had some clear track, I was able to show mine and the Honda’s potential more and our lap times were good in the mid 1’31s. I kept something in the pocket to make sure we saw the flag today. For tomorrow we can find a few more tenths with this setup direction and be closer to the front.”

Raul Fernandez – P10

“It was a really positive day. I said on the first day that I feel comfortable on the bike – I feel I can enjoy riding again and that I can use 90% of the bike. Saying that, I have a margin to find but now I’m going in a good way, I’m very happy. During the Sprint, I had an issue with the front tire because on the warm up lap I couldn’t clean the tire well on the left side and I had to make two, three laps to clean it and not to increase temperature. On the warm up lap I felt some vibrations, or chattering and this is why I couldn’t clean the tire well, so I couldn’t make the bank angle on the left side in the first laps. It was difficult for me and I was back in P18 but managed to end up in the top 10. I’m very happy about the pace and with the bike overall and I can be there and fight with everybody.”

Jack Miller – P11

“I had a solid qualifying, where everything worked quite well for us. The race started off okay, I got a decent launch but then everyone bunched up, and none of us could deactivate our front-lowering device. I tried to cut from the outside to the inside, but when I did, I ran into a ’big orange pack‘ on the inside of Turn 3 and had to hit the brakes hard to avoid them and stay on track. It felt like being on a highway when someone suddenly causes a backup. After that, things felt alright for the first two laps, until Enea made an aggressive move on me at Turn 8, pushing both of us off the track. Five riders passed me, and from that moment the race was basically over. The bike wasn‘t bad — the grip dropped a bit as the temperature rose, which made us struggle more with corner speed — but overall, it was still competitive. I‘m looking forward to tomorrow with the medium tire. I‘ve been strong all weekend, but here it‘s really tough to overtake unless the rider in front makes a mistake.”

Luca Marini – P12

“Not my day today, I keep missing out by just a few thousands! Not going to Q2, we were compromised at the start so had a lot to do early in the race. In the first laps it felt like I was involved in every collision and moment in the back! It’s just bad luck and highlights the importance of Qualifying. It meant I feel like I couldn’t show my pace, but I feel like we are there without these things. I feel really good on the bike, tomorrow we need to make a better start on the bike and normally people are calmer on Sunday. I know that we can improve, as we have done before and our objective is to continue along the line of the previous races.”

Enea Bastianini – P13

“It is always difficult to start from behind, because we have to take more risks. Today, we had a really good start, we were 10th in a few laps. However, I tried to overtake Jack Miller, we touched each other, we went outside, and I received a penalty. After we dropped 2 positions, we tried to come back as strong as we could, but I dropped again when overtaking Raul Fernandez, so it was not easy. Nothing worked in our direction today, but the potential is here, and I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Ai Ogura – P14

“At the end, I think the Sprint was quite ok. It was a session to get back some confidence after the crash in Q1. The weekend has not been going well but we have another day tomorrow. As I crashed twice already in a left corner, I believe I was lacking some confidence at that point and at the moment I’m not fast, so I think for tomorrow there is a lot of room to go faster, but it’s difficult to change completely over night for tomorrow. We need every small step, so let’s try.”

Franco Morbidelli – P15

“Another very eventful day. I was struggling to engage the front device, then I did it, but I was late in the procedure. I decided not to be aggressive at the start because I wasn’t in the right position, so I had an awful start. During the race, I didn’t have the right feeling, I wasn’t comfortable with the bike, and I didn’t have the right grip mostly on the rear. So, we couldn’t be as fast as we expected. Despite that, we could finish the race and collect some valuable data, since I didn’t do many laps during this weekend. The Sprint will be useful for tomorrow’s race, I think we will be able to twist around these tricky days. We will do it.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P16

“Our pace in the Sprint was an improvement and overall it was an okay day. It’s not easy to come back and do things like Qualifying and the Sprint, these are the parts that you miss a bit as a Test Rider. But we were able to get through a lot of items in a short time and continue along with the requests of Honda HRC. Now tomorrow we focus on the race and achieving the best result possible before we get back to testing.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P17

“Just like in the Jerez race, unfortunately I went long braking on turn 8, ending up in the gravel and losing any chance of achieving a good result. We need to analyse the data to see if I can do something different in my riding style, trying to remedy the movement of the bike. The problem comes up especially when I’m in another rider’s slipstream. I struggle to brake and the bike moves around, whereas when I’m by myself, I’m able to stress it less. Unfortunately, it was a mistake, so all I can do is keep working.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P18

“The start of the sprint race did not go at all badly and then, as the race progressed, my times got higher. In any case, we made some steps forward, for example with the aerodynamics, with some upgrades. The bike is improving and this is positive. We are also working on multiple fronts to try to give Marco greater comfort in the braking stage.”

Pedro Acosta – P19

“I think we need to focus on the small positive things and today the pace was good, the start was good and the competitiveness in the race was good. I always look to the results but I think it was a super-good Sprint race to come back from a qualifying that was quite difficult. I was fine in FP2 with good pace and rhythm but then qualifying was different and I’m not sure why. I was also a bit unlucky because from three attempts at a fast lap I had yellow flags for two, and lost the front a bit in the third. Maverick is making the difference in qualifying and we need to understand how. Anyway, good day. I’m happy.”

Miguel Oliveira – P20

“I knew this was going to be a weekend of struggle and patience, given that I‘m still far from being in optimal physical condition. Just a few weeks off these bikes is enough to make everything harder when you come back. I don‘t feel pain in the area where I was injured, but I‘m lacking muscular strength — I‘m struggling with my shoulders and arms, especially since this is a physically demanding track with a lot of change of directions. I can maintain a decent pace for a few laps, but then, inevitably, I start to fade. But I was prepared for this, and I‘m not rushing myself.”

Francesco Bagnaia – DNF

“I wasn’t pushing a lot as it was early in the race. Unfortunately, the feeling with the front-end is still not at the level I’d like, so we need to keep working. I’m trying to ride in a different way, and it’s going quite well, but in this area I’m unfortunately a bit more at the limit. We have been very competitive so far here at Le Mans, except in qualifying – but it was my mistake – and the feeling in the race was good. We’re not giving up and we’ll try to improve each and every time; despite the challenges, our championship situation is good.”

Brad Binder – DNF

“Honestly, today wasn’t too bad. Apart from just missing out on Q2 and flicking myself out of the race my feeling on the bike is pretty good, and I can push. It was a very weird crash and unfortunate because I felt good up until that point and ready for the fight. I had the potential to go with Maverick and Pedro and we’ll have another try tomorrow. I’m confident we can do a good job: my bike is a rocket off the line.”

MotoGP Team Managers

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“We may not have ended the Sprint on the podium, but we can still be very proud of what we have achieved today. The team started the day off well, working in a good manner in FP2, so when it was time for qualifying, both riders were feeling competitive. Fabio nearly brought the house down when he secured pole with that astonishing 1’29.324s lap – the fans went wild! It’s his second-consecutive pole and All Time Lap Record, so that is an amazing achievement, which deserves to be celebrated. Of course, Fabio would have loved nothing better than to stand on the rostrum in front of his home fans today, and he truly gave it his all. He had a perfect start, and he fought very hard. Ultimately it wasn’t to be today, but we will have another chance tomorrow, and you can bet your bottom dollar that we will give it our best shot. As for Álex: the times in Q1 were very close, so he ended up in P14 on the grid despite being only 0.056s off the best time in the session. He was feeling and riding much better than yesterday though, and for him to secure eighth place and his first points in a Sprint this year is a nice reward for all the hard work that he and his crew are putting in. We look forward to a lively Race tomorrow. Hopefully it will stay dry!”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“Well, despite the crashes for Pedro and Brad today we can take more positives from this Grand Prix so far, as we have found from each round and from what has been a challenging start to the season. Obviously, we want all our riders to finish the race but we are keeping the spirit and the motivation and the way to work in good shape and I think this will feed into the Grand Prix tomorrow. Maverick was again our lead performer here today but it was good to see three of our bikes there together and there was a nice battle together with Pedro. Tomorrow we have a good chance for a solid and strong appearance here.”

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Great result from Maverick Viñales today in sunny Le Mans. Maverick managed to beat both his best qualifying result and sprint result with a P5 in both, so that’s clearly another step made for him. He feels happy with his bike, and we already have our ideas on what needs to be finetuned for tomorrow’s race. The weather is expected to change on Sunday, so we will have to be ready for all conditions. Enea Bastianini did really well in the sprint, gaining 6 positions while riding at an interesting pace. Unfortunately, he made contact with Jack Miller, and had to drop 2 positions. The rest of the sprint was not the same then, but we are really positive because his pace this weekend has been the fastest he’s shown this year. I am sure that he can achieve a good result in the main event!”

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It‘s true that we didn‘t get the result we wanted from the Sprint, but it wasn‘t due to a lack of pace or pure speed from Jack. The contact with Bastianini cost him several positions and took away our chance to fight for a strong result. I believe sixth place was absolutely within reach today, especially starting from eighth on the grid. But we have another shot tomorrow, and I‘m confident we can bounce back — especially running this beautiful Alpine anniversary livery. Of course, we still have some fine-tuning to do, but our steady growth, and that of Yamaha as a whole, is clear to see. As for Miguel, this Grand Prix is about regaining condition and rhythm, and that‘s exactly what he‘s doing.”

Davide Brivio – Trackhouse Aprilia Team Principal

“Today was a positive day for Raul because we saw him making good progress, going to Q2 and starting from 10th position compared to the last rounds. During the race he struggled at the beginning to get a good feeling with the front tire but once the feeling came back, he started to recover positions. It was a positive race. Ai, after crashing this morning, needed to recover a bit of confidence and feeling on the bike and I think the Sprint race was very useful in this sense because he could ride and take his time. Hopefully, now we can go into the race tomorrow with a better feeling and more confidence from both of them. Let’s see. The weather is of course a big question mark, it might be raining but, if it’s dry, I think we can use today’s experience into tomorrow’s race.”

Fabiano Sterlacchini – Aprilia Racing

“It was a sprint race below expectations, especially considering Marco’s good performance, doing the fourth-best lap of the race. We are beginning to see encouraging signs in terms of performance. Both in qualifying and in the race when it’s time to attack, we are undoubtedly encountering some difficulties. We need to keep working so that good performance translates into a good result. As for Lorenzo, we are continuing to make progress with the various developments to achieve the performance we’re talking about. Despite not having much time to test during the weekend, the data gathered is proving to be extremely helpful.”

MotoGP Sprint Race Report

Marc Marquez scored the holeshot but ran a little wide at Turn 2, allowing home star and polesitter Quartararo to hit the front and launch away in the early stages.

It was an early exit for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), as the rider P3 in the standings crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 2, despite a great start up from P6 to P4.

Elsewhere, a miserable start for Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who ran off into the gravel; he was able to rejoin the action but way out of points contention.

As Lap 4 ended, there was another crasher, this time Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) at Turn 9; he remounted but entered the pits.

Meanwhile, at the start of Lap 6, it was Quartararo still ahead, but Marquez made his first attempt to try and lead the Sprint. He attacked at Turn 3 but ran wide, allowing ‘El Diablo’ to get back through on the cutback. However, he wasn’t as fortunate at Turn 8, with Marc able to squeeze down the inside and not allow any retaliation from the Frenchman.

At the start of Lap 8 and now heading towards the final third, there was no way for Quartararo to resist Alex Marquez, who blasted by on the way up to Turn 2.

Now Fabio’s attention was moving towards Alex Marquez’s teammate Aldeguer, once again having a sensational weekend in his rookie season. He found a way ahead for P3 at Turn 3 but not willing to relinquish a top three at home, Quartararo struck back at Turn 6 with contact between the two. Not backing down, Aldeguer responded with equal if not more brutal force, shoving Quartararo back to fourth at Turn 7.

There was a last lap battle between the KTM duo of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) over P5, with Vinales attacking ‘El Tiburon’ into Turn 3 but unable to make it work. Then, the unthinkable on the final lap at Turn 13, as Acosta fell all of his own accord, denying himself of a first top five in the Sprints this season.

Out front, it was dreamland for Marc, who became the first rider to win six consecutive Sprints, retaking the Championship lead from his brother by two points, with Alex taking second as the brothers once again locked out the top two places. In third, a mighty first Sprint rostrum for Aldeguer, who was one of the fastest riders in the closing stages, so keep an eye out for him in the Grand Prix. Quartararo was a determined fourth, whilst Viñales completed the top five courtesy of Acosta’s last fall.

Sixth place gave another reason for the home crowd to cheer as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) came through from P11, pipping Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who likewise climbed the order from P17 to P7.

Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) grabbed his first Sprint points since COTA in 2023. The last point went to Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), denying Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) who rounded out the top ten.

Jack Miller had climbed back to 9th after losing a few positions in the chaos of the opening corners, as many riders struggled with the front-lowering device failing to disengage into Turn 1. The Yamaha YZR-M1 had shown itself to be competitive on this mixed layout of fast straights and slow corners, making the contact with Bastianini at Turn 8 all the more frustrating. Race Direction instantly handed Bastianini a two-position back drop penalty, but the damage to Miller‘s race was already done. On a track where overtaking is notoriously difficult, Miller‘s slide to 14th effectively ended any hopes of a top-nine finish. Still, he managed to claw back to 11th.

MotoGP Le Mans Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 19m49.022 2 A. Marquez Duc +0.530 3 F. Aldeguer Duc +2.164 4 F. Quartararo Yam +2.840 5 M. Viñales KTM +5.285 6 J. Zarco Hon +7.939 7 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +8.367 8 A. Rins Yam +8.930 9 J. Mir Hon +9.858 10 R. Fernandez Apr +11.599 11 J. Miller Yam +12.238 12 L. Marini Hon +12.458 13 E. Bastianini KTM +12.540 14 A. Ogura Apr +13.610 15 F. Morbidelli Duc +13.752 16 T. Nakagami Hon +15.381 17 M. Bezzecchi Apr +15.904 18 L. Savadori Apr +27.507 19 P. Acosta KTM +28.342 20 M. Oliveira Yam +44.807 Not Classified DNF B Binder KTM / DNF P Bagnaia DUC /

Le Mans MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 F. Quartararo Yam 1m29.324 315.5 2 M. Marquez Duc +0.118 318.5 3 A. Marquez Duc +0.247 317.5 4 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.452 318.5 5 M. Viñales KTM +0.699 314.5 6 F. Bagnaia Duc +0.723 319.6 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.859 320.6 8 J. Miller Yam +0.867 318.5 9 F. Morbidelli Duc +0.874 318.5 10 R. Fernandez Apr +1.061 311.6 11 J. Zarco Hon +1.120 316.5 12 P. Acosta KTM +1.138 317.5 Q1 13 B. Binder KTM +0.042* 315.5 14 A. Rins Yam +0.056* 316.5 15 J. Mir Hon +0.080* 314.5 16 L. Marini Hon +0.106* 312.6 17 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.252* 316.5 18 E. Bastianini KTM +0.298* 312.6 19 A. Ogura Apr +1.177* 312.6 20 M. Oliveira Yam +1.383* 314.5 21 L. Savadori Apr +1.583* 311.6 22 T. Nakagami Hon +2.145* 312.6

Le Mans MotoGP Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 324.0 326.9 2 P. Acosta KTM 318.6 325.8 3 B. Binder KTM 323.7 323.7 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr 322.0 323.7 5 F. Aldeguer Duc 319.2 322.7 6 M. Viñales KTM 319.1 321.6 7 A. Rins Yam 318.5 321.6 8 L. Marini Hon 319.8 320.6 9 F. Quartararo Yam 317.9 320.6 10 F. Bagnaia Duc 246.8 320.6 11 A. Marquez Duc 319.4 320.6 12 J. Mir Hon 316.0 319.6 13 J. Miller Yam 319.2 319.6 14 M. Oliveira Yam 317.1 319.6 15 M. Marquez Duc 318.2 319.6 16 F. Morbidelli Duc 318.1 318.5 17 E. Bastianini KTM 316.9 318.5 18 R. Fernandez Apr 317.2 318.5 19 J. Zarco Hon 315.3 317.5 20 A. Ogura Apr 317.3 317.5 21 T. Nakagami Hon 315.0 316.5 22 L. Savadori Apr 311.5 312.6 MotoGP Championship Standings Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Marquez Duc 151 2 A. Marquez Duc 149 3 F. Bagnaia Duc 120 4 F. Morbidelli Duc 84 5 F. Di Giannantonio Duc 66 6 F. Quartararo Yam 56 7 J. Zarco Hon 47 8 A. Ogura Apr 37 9 M. Bezzecchi Apr 36 10 P. Acosta KTM 33 11 F. Aldeguer Duc 32 12 B. Binder KTM 32 13 L. Marini Hon 32 14 M. Viñales KTM 29 15 E. Bastianini KTM 28 16 J. Miller Yam 19 17 A. Rins Yam 19 18 J. Mir Hon 12 19 R. Fernandez Apr 6 20 A. Fernandez KTM 3 21 M. Oliveira Yam 2 22 L. Savadori Apr 1

Moto2

Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) had continued his run of poles in style at the Michelin Grand Prix of France, the Championship leader putting in a number of times good enough for the top to remain unchallenged at the end of Q2. In second and third it’s a couple of late charges for glory for Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) in P2 and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team) completing the front row.

Baltus put in a stunner near the start of Q1 to near-guarantee his graduation to the fight for pole, and the Belgian then sat out the last few minutes content to remain unchallenged – and he was. Only by 0.052 in the end though as David Alonso (CFMoto Inde Aspar Team) moved up into second late on, joined by Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and Ivan Ortola (QJMOTOR – FRINSA – MSI) in Q2.

Once Q2 was underway, it was a familiar name on top: Gonzalez. After Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) set one new lap record, his arch rival had a response and, it would turn out, three of them. The #18 put in a trio of laps good enough for pole, ultimately keeping a gap of over three tenths at the top.

Second was decided late on in a flurry of final challenges, with Baltus steaming through into second place and Moreira then stealing third too. Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2) also impressed to take over in fourth, with one final place demotion coming in for Dixon as he was pushed down to sixth by Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) in P5.

Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) heads Row 3 ahead of Alonso Lopez (Folladore SpeedRS Team) and teammate Celestino Vietti, with Ortola taking his first top ten in Moto2 in P10, and via Q1.

Senna Agius’ performance so far on this sixth race weekend of 2025 has been enough to take him straight into Q2, where the 19-year-old finished 14th, 0.792s behind Gonzalez at the front.

Senna Agius – P14

“I’m not entirely satisfied with today’s qualifying. We improved the feeling, but I made a few mistakes on my second run this afternoon and lost a few tenths as a result. We’ll start from the fifth row tomorrow, but I’m very confident about our race pace we showed this morning. At this level, we should be able to have a good race tomorrow. We just need to stay calm and fight for a top position in the race if we can.”

Le Mans Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Gonzalez Kal / 265.2 2 B. Baltus Kal +0.327 263.1 3 D. Moreira Kal +0.339 266.6 4 A. Arenas Kal +0.345 264.5 5 A. Canet Kal +0.356 261.7 6 J. Dixon Bos +0.367 265.9 7 F. Salac Bos +0.396 265.9 8 A. Lopez Bos +0.439 264.5 9 C. Vietti Bos +0.496 266.6 10 I. Ortola Bos +0.583 269.5 11 T. Arbolino Bos +0.604 270.2 12 D. Alonso Kal +0.621 267.3 13 D. Öncü Kal +0.668 266.6 14 S. Agius Kal +0.792 264.5 15 I. Guevara Bos +0.906 270.2 16 S. Garcia Bos +0.951 267.3 17 M. Ramirez Kal +1.028 265.2 18 J. Navarro For +1.124 265.2 Q1 19 C. Veijer Kal +0.324* 263.1 20 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +0.390* 259.6 21 D. Holgado Kal +0.480* 265.2 22 J. Roberts Kal +0.480* 261.7 23 A. Sasaki Kal +0.596* 267.3 24 A. Huertas Kal +0.619* 264.5 25 Y. Kunii Kal +0.985* 262.4 26 D. Muñoz For +1.485* 262.4

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Gonzalez Kal 86 2 A. Canet Kal 79 3 J. Dixon Bos 66 4 B. Baltus Kal 53 5 M. Ramirez Kal 39 6 D. Öncü Kal 37 7 S. Agius Kal 37 8 D. Moreira Kal 37 9 D. Holgado Kal 36 10 C. Vietti Bos 34 11 A. Lopez Bos 30 12 T. Arbolino Bos 29 13 A. Arenas Kal 28 14 F. Salac Bos 19 15 I. Guevara Bos 12 16 C. Veijer Kal 11 17 D. Binder Kal 10 18 I. Ortola Bos 10 19 A. Escrig For 10 20 M. Aji Kal 8 21 D. Alonso Kal 7 22 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 7 23 J. Roberts Kal 6 24 A. Huertas Kal 5 25 O. Gutierrez Kal 4 26 Y. Kunii Kal 0 27 A. Sasaki Kal 0 28 J. Navarro For 0 29 S. Garcia Bos 0

Moto3

He stunned on debut in COTA and now he’s back from injury, Maximo Quiles only continues to impress. The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team rider is on pole for only the second Grand Prix he’s contested, heading a rookie 1-2 ahead of Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP’s Guido Pini. Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) continues his frontrunning form to complete the front row.

It was a tense duel in Q1 as Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was leading the way but crashed with three minutes of the session remaining, meaning he was vulnerable in the closing stages. There was no reason to worry though as he stayed top, ahead of a late-charging Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse), replacement rider Vicente Perez (LEVELUP-MTA) and Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team), denying Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) by just 0.015s.

Once we were into Q2 to decide pole, after the opening run it was Quiles on top on his return, and with quite a gap as the rookie returned to qualifying with a bang. After nearly taking pole on his first GP appearance in the Americas GP, this time he got the job done as no one could deny him.

Kelso was up into second with his penultimate flying lap but there was a mega lap incoming from Pini, taking over in P2, making it two debutants up top as Kelso adds the experience on the front row in third.

Joel Kelso – P3

“Not bad at all, honestly. Being on the front row is always a positive, as I’ve said before. You know, starting in the first two rows is key for the main contenders, especially if you had a tricky path. We were really fast this morning, so I knew we had the pace. But then the conditions changed, there was more during qualifying, so we had to adapt and manage it, which we did pretty well. I’m happy to be here.”

Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) heads up the second row ahead of Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) with a season-best qualifying and David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), completing the second row.

Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) took a very strong P7 on his team’s home turf, ahead of Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who continues to look for the form with which he dominated at Jerez. David Almansa (Leopard Racing) and Carraro complete the top ten, denying Japanese duo Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI), leaving them in P11 and P12 respectively.

While Kelso is on the front row, his young countryman Jacob Roulstone will start from 18th place on the grid, one position ahead of fellow ANZAC Cormac Buchanan.

Jacob Roulstone – P18

“I felt really good with my pace this morning in FP2 and then later on in Q1. It is annoying that we made a little mistake in T7 in the last flying lap of Q1. We did not feel the same way then in Q2 and we did not manage as a team to put it together and follow our plan in Q2. Anyway, we felt great on the bike today, let’s aim to take a good start to stay with the front group in the race, and go from there.”

Le Mans Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed Q2 1 M. Quiles KTM / 228.7 2 G. Pini KTM +0.089 223.0 3 J. Kelso KTM +0.098 222.5 4 A. Piqueras KTM +0.202 223.0 5 A. Fernandez Hon +0.404 223.5 6 D. Muñoz KTM +0.411 224.5 7 V. Perrone KTM +0.496 223.5 8 J. Rueda KTM +0.530 224.0 9 D. Almansa Hon +0.533 226.1 10 N. Carraro Hon +0.647 225.1 11 T. Furusato Hon +0.675 224.0 12 R. Yamanaka KTM +0.677 221.6 13 A. Carpe KTM +0.722 222.0 14 V. Perez KTM +0.782 222.0 15 D. Foggia KTM +0.816 224.0 16 L. Lunetta Hon +0.985 221.6 17 S. Ogden KTM +1.226 224.0 18 J. Roulstone KTM +1.416 220.6 Q1 19 C. Buchanan KTM +0.297* 219.1 20 A. Cruces Hon +0.595* 221.1 21 S. Nepa Hon +0.661* 220.6 22 R. Rossi Hon +0.712* 222.0 23 T. Buasri Hon +1.096* 219.6 24 N. Dettwiler KTM +1.342* 223.0 25 J. Rosenthaler KTM +1.414* 221.1 26 E. O’Shea Hon +1.225* –

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 91 2 A. Piqueras 87 3 J. Kelso 57 4 A. Fernandez 53 5 T. Furusato 48 6 A. Carpe 43 7 M. Bertelle 40 8 R. Yamanaka 34 9 S. Nepa 29 10 L. Lunetta 29 11 D. Foggia 27 12 D. Almansa 22 13 G. Pini 20 14 R. Rossi 19 15 A. Cruces 13 16 S. Ogden 12 17 M. Quiles 11 18 J. Roulstone 11 19 D. Muñoz 10 20 C. Buchanan 9 21 R. Moodley 9 22 N. Carraro 8 23 J. Esteban 7 24 V. Perrone 7 25 M. Uriarte 3 26 T. Buasri 1 27 N. Dettwiler 0 28 E. O’Shea 0 29 J. Rosenthaler 0 30 V. Perez 0

MotoE Race One

There was drama early on in Race 1 that brought out the Red Flag, with Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) sliding out and then collected by a crash behind him. He went to the medical centre and was diagnosed with a broken leg so he’s unfit in some difficult bad luck to begin the year.

The Red Flag meant it was a full reset for the rest and on second shout, just as he had on the first, Gutierrez was off in the lead from lights out. This time round it was only a four-lap dash too, with Andrea Mantovani (KLINT Forward Factory Team) shadowing the #99 as they managed to build a gap.

Looking for a way through on the final lap, there was none to be found as Gutierrez kept it fast and tidy to build a few tenths of breathing space, crossing the line uncontested to take the first victory of the year. Mantovani took second as he returns to the podium after a difficult 2024, with polesitter Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team) forced to settle for third in the first showdown of the day.

MotoE Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 O. Gutierrez Duc / 2 A. Mantovani Duc +0.436 3 A. Zaccone Duc +1.661 4 K. Zannoni Duc +2.288 5 M. Casadei Duc +2.848 6 L. Baldassarri Duc +2.992 7 J. Torres Duc +3.456 8 M. Herrera Duc +5.201 9 N. Spinelli Duc +6.996 10 A. Finello Duc +8.395 11 J. Hosciuc Duc +10.829 12 T. Varga Duc +11.118 13 L. Bernardi Duc +11.331 Not Classified DNF T. Occhi Duc 1 lap DNF M. Ferrari Duc 3 laps

MotoE Race Two

The second showdown of the day also saw some drama early on as Gutierrez took the lead but then crashed out on Lap 2 at Turns 3 and 4, the #99 then collected and Zaccone also crashing out. Gutierrez has been confirmed to have a small pelvic fracture but requires no surgery, whilst Zaccone was given the all clear.

The incident was cleared quickly and no red flag came out, but it had completely reset the front group – leaving Kevin Zannoni (Power Electronics Aspar Team) in the lead ahead of Casadei. Mantovani had dropped down the order and Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE) was holding third, but then the #11 slid out leaving Nicholas Spinelli (Rivacold Snipers Team MotoE) gunning for the final place on the podium.

The Jaws music was rising behind though as Jordi Torres (Power Electronics Aspar Team) marched forward past Spinelli, with Maria Herrera (KLINT Forward Factory Team) right on his tail. As Casadei held off Zannoni at the front to take his first win of the year, Torres was just about able to do the same to secure third ahead of Herrera.

That’s a wrap on Round 1 for the FIM MotoE World Championship in 2025 – with well wishes to those who start their recoveries ahead of Round 2. The electric class returns at the TT Circuit Assen in June, so make sure to tune in for more from the Cathedral.

MotoE Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Casadei Duc / 2 K. Zannoni Duc +1.225 3 J. Torres Duc +4.653 4 M. Herrera Duc +5.084 5 L. Baldassarri Duc +5.855 6 N. Spinelli Duc +6.713 7 A. Mantovani Duc +7.160 8 J. Hosciuc Duc +10.785 9 L. Bernardi Duc +12.043 10 T. Varga Duc +12.170 11 A. Finello Duc +12.413 12 R. Fusco Duc +31.014 13 T. Occhi Duc +48.095 Not Classified DNF M. Ferrari Duc 5 laps DNF O. Gutierrez Duc 7 laps DNF A. Zaccone Duc 7 laps

MotoE Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Casadei 36 2 K. Zannoni 33 3 A. Mantovani 29 4 O. Gutierrez 25 5 J. Torres 25 6 M. Herrera 21 7 L. Baldassarri 21 8 N. Spinelli 17 9 A. Zaccone 16 10 J. Hosciuc 13 11 A. Finello 11 12 L. Bernardi 10 13 T. Varga 10 14 R. Fusco 4 15 T. Occhi 3 16 M. Ferrari 0

2025 MotoGP Calendar