2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 17 – MXGP of The Netherlands

Arnhem – Motorportpark Gelderland Midden

The Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden near Arnhem welcomed MXGP fans and racers over the weekend for Round 17 of the championship. The MXGP of The Netherlands offered the last sand battles of 2025 and they were made even more challenging by hot conditions.

In the MXGP class, it was a double victory for Jeffrey Herlings, his 16th Grand Prix win on Dutch soil, with some incredible charges through the pack in both races for his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Lucas Coenen, who finished second twice, coming just a few metres short of grabbing the GP win in the second bout.

There was also joy for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP’s Glenn Coldenhoff, who enjoyed his first podium on home ground since 2016, with two Fox Holeshot Awards and consistent riding, tightening his grip on third in the Championship.

The hot favourite in MX2, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s defending World Champion Kay de Wolf, delivered his first Grand Prix win on home territory with a maximum-point performance, while Andrea Adamo took a solid second overall, ahead of his fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Sacha Coenen.

In EMX250, Leader Janis Reisulis from Team VHR VRT Yamaha Official showcased his class with a 2-1 scorecard to take his fifth overall victory of the season and extend his championship lead to 39 points.

Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia and Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna’s Liam Owens joined him on the podium after two hard-fought races, while title rival JM Honda Racing’s Noel Zanocz saw his challenge falter in the tough Dutch sand.

It was a rough weekend for Jake Cannon after a promising start in the opening EMX race with a sixth place finish – only a second and a half off a top five, only to finish 23rd in race two, leaving him 12th overall with 15 championship points for the weekend.

The fourth round of the FIM WMX Championship unfolded in the deep sands of Arnhem, and it was RFME Spain National Team’s Daniela Guillén who emerged victorious, taking her first overall win of the season with a stunning last-lap defence against van Drunen.

For the Dutch star, it was a bittersweet weekend, victory in Race 1 and a fierce charge in Race 2 weren’t enough to claim the home win she craved, but she still extended her championship lead to 20 points. Shana van der Vlist added to the local pride with two strong third-place finishes, securing the final podium spot on home soil.

MXGP Race One

Qualifying Race winner Herlings continued to dominate every single session with the top time again in the morning Warm-up, 1.5 seconds faster than the next best, which was Andrea Bonacorsi on the leading Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine, with Tim Gajser third best for Honda HRC.

Just as he did in the Qualifying Race, it was Glenn Coldenhoff who took the Fox Holeshot Award ahead of Herlings and Romain Febvre, although the Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP points leader had to give way to charging Honda HRC man Tim Gajser over the finish line at the start of the first full lap.

Meanwhile Lucas Coenen had dropped the bike in the first corner and was having to fight through the pack, although he was far from the only one, and he was quick to get up. Even so, Febvre’s pit board told him to “RELAX” as they relayed his title rival’s whereabouts.

Bonacorsi put the second Fantic into the top five, but Coldenhoff’s lead was short-lived as Herlings made a break for it after a pass along the back straight. Maxime Renaux was the leading Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider in sixth, ahead of the third Fantic Factory Racing MXGP machine of Brian Bogers.

Kevin Brumann started in eighth for MX-Handel Husqvarna Racing, with Jorgen-Mathias Talviku’s privateer Yamaha and the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team rider Mattia Guadagnini rounding out the early top ten.

Coenen was on a charge however, into the top ten past Guadagnini by lap three, and past Bogers by lap eight, as Febvre finally got back around Gajser to take third.

The tearaway teenager was into sixth by half-distance after passing Renaux, then set after Bonacorsi and Gajser. The Italian passed the Slovenian for fourth on lap 12, just before Coenen followed suit.

Ben Watson put his MRT Racing Team Beta into the top ten with five laps to go, finishing behind Brumann in the Swiss rider’s best career GP race result of ninth.

Gajser had to settle for sixth ahead of Renaux and Bogers, but Coenen finally snapped past his old EMX rival Bonacorsi with three laps to go, then completed an amazing performance by passing Coldenhoff, and sweetest of all Febvre, in the final two laps. He even got to within 3.3 seconds of Herlings.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 35m04.262 2 L. Coenen KTM +3.358 3 R. Febvre Kaw +7.528 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan +8.752 5 A. Bonacorsi Fan +11.611 6 T. Gajser Hon +23.067 7 M. Renaux Yam +40.868 8 B. Bogers Fan +49.069 9 K. Brumann Hus +1m11.108 10 B. Watson Bet +1m15.515 11 P. Jonass Kaw +1m23.808 12 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m24.281 13 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1m31.164 14 B. Van doninck Hon +1m35.567 15 R. Fernandez Hon +1m44.838 16 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m45.319 17 J. Geerts Yam +1m49.166 18 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 19 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 20 J. Talviku Yam +1 lap 21 L. van Berkel Hon +1 lap 22 B. Blanken KTM +1 lap 23 P. Koenig KTM +1 lap 24 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 25 C. Nickel Hus +2 laps 26 N. Leerkes Hus +2 laps 27 T. Cooymans Yam +2 laps 28 K. Buitenhuis Yam +2 laps 29 M. Hoenson KTM +2 laps 30 I. Gifting Yam +3 laps 31 D. Kooiker KTM +5 laps 32 M. Spies KTM +7 laps 33 J. Gilbert Hon +9 laps 34 J. Pancar KTM +14 laps 35 R. Fobbe Kaw +14 laps 36 J. Adamson Hon +16 laps 37 J. Trache Yam +19 laps

MXGP Race Two

Coldenhoff made it a clean sweep of the weekend’s starts with his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season, putting him equal second for the year, but Herlings got around the outside of his compatriot between the second and third corners and set about building his lead.

Febvre was fending off the other two Fantics of Bonacorsi and a fired-up Bogers, although Gajser got past them into fourth, as Coenen was again buried in the pack, fighting up to fifteenth by the end of the first full lap.

On the second lap, the tale turned again with a crash for Febvre, dropping him to tenth just a few metres ahead of Coenen. As Gajser got up to second, the Fantic team ran third, fourth and fifth, with Jago Geerts in a good sixth for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, and Ruben Fernandez seventh for Honda HRC.

Febvre and Coenen managed to rip past Watson, then Febvre’s Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP stablemate Pauls Jonass, before the Belgian was able to pass his French rival and immediately begin to pull away. He was into the top five past Bogers by lap six, then Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff in successive laps to get to third by half-distance, lap ten of an eventual 19.

Jonass took tenth in the race, which would lead to ninth overall ahead of Geerts, who finished a good seventh in race two after passing Febvre on the final lap.

Eighth overall would go to Renaux with 7-11 finishes, while Bogers equalled his season’s best with seventh overall. Sixth place went to Bonacorsi with two fifth place scores, as Febvre could only recover to eighth in race two, good enough for fifth overall, only his second result outside of the podium places this season.

Coenen’s incredible charge brought him up to Gajser, and he rocketed past the Slovenian with amazing speed through the S-bend next to the Paddock, fans getting behind him no matter what nationality they were.

This gave him a gap of around seven seconds to Herlings, and about six minutes plus two laps to work with. With incredible pace the relentless Belgian closed the gap, but Herlings was equal to the task of holding him off despite both riders having issues with lapped riders.

With Fantic riders Coldenhoff and Bonacorsi holding fourth and fifth to the flag, they were able to keep Gajser, who finished a lonely third in race two, down in fourth place overall, and Glenn enjoyed his first podium trophy on home ground since 2016. The veteran now holds a 94-point margin over Fernandez for third in the series.

It was Coenen who created so much excitement with his charge, and he got to within a second of Herlings with a few corners to go, but was just unable to attempt a pass. “The Bullet” claimed his 110th career Grand Prix victory with his 210th race win, and the home crowd were ecstatic with their hero’s 16th triumph on home sand.

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 34m39.238 2 L. Coenen KTM +1.903 3 T. Gajser HON +30.849 4 G. Coldenhoff FAN +34.906 5 A. Bonacorsi FAN +40.166 6 B. Bogers FAN +46.950 7 J. Geerts YAM +48.537 8 R. Febvre KAW +51.068 9 R. Fernandez HON +1m21.610 10 P. Jonass KAW +1m22.612 11 M. Renaux YAM +1m29.428 12 B. Van doninck HON +1m33.720 13 C. Vlaanderen YAM +1m43.365 14 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1 lap 15 J-M. Talviku YAM +1 lap 16 M. Spies KTM +1 lap 17 M. Guadagnini DUC +1 lap 18 B. Watson BET +1 lap 19 J. Seewer DUC +1 lap 20 I. Gifting YAM +1 lap 21 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 22 L. van Berkel HON +1 lap 23 J. Gilbert HON +1 lap 24 B. Blanken KTM +1 lap 25 T. Koch BET +1 lap 26 P. Koenig KTM +1 lap 27 N. Leerkes HUS +2 laps 28 D. Kooiker KTM +2 laps 29 K. Buitenhuis YAM +2 laps 30 J. Trache YAM +2 laps 31 T. Cooymans YAM +2 laps 32 R. Fobbe KAW +2 laps 33 M. Hoenson KTM +3 laps 34 C. Nickel HUS +8 laps 35 K. Brumann HUS +18 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Herlings took the overall with 50-points and two race wins, while Coenen was runner up on 44, Coldenhoff taking a narrow overall podium spot over Gajser on 36 points to 35. Febvre a rare fifth on 33-points, just ahead of Bonacorsi.

The gap in the title chase between Febvre and Coenen is now down to 31 points, with just three rounds remaining as the series heads east. Coldenhoff in third is almost 200-points off the leaders, and in turn around a hundred points clear of Fernandez and Vlaanderen in fourth and fifth.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“I’m happy I could save energy in the first moto because I needed it later! I remember when I was 18, and racing in the sand didn’t get tired at all! I was really pushing hard in that second moto: Lucas had unbelievable speed, but my pace was fast too. I’m very happy with my weekend and very pleased with a 1-1-1. Already looking forward to Turkey in two weeks!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“The starts were really bad today. I crashed and came from last, and in the second moto the same. It was really tough for me and I pushed so hard. I gave everything I had and I was close to passing him [Herlings] at the end. Overall, I cannot afford those mistakes. I need those points, so we need to figure out the starts in the week-off and then we’ll be back at the front.”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P3

“Yeah, it was a tough weekend and the track was very demanding, but I got two holeshots today, also yesterday, so my starts were really on point and that helped me a lot in the races. Finally, a podium here after trying for two years and always just missing it with fourth overall, so I’m super happy. Big thanks to the team, to everybody who came out here, I definitely enjoyed this one.”

Tim Gajser – P4

“Very happy with how today went. Obviously it would have been great to have been up on the podium, but my riding was really good and I’m definitely starting to feel like my old-self. It wasn’t easy out there, because it was fast and bumpy, and with a low sun, but I really felt good, especially in the second moto. The first moto, I didn’t want to push too hard and the rest of those guys were running a really fast pace so I had to just do the best I could. The second moto, I had a good start and was running in second for a lot of the moto and gave it everything. It was good to see how close I was to the leaders and it gives me a lot of confidence for these last three rounds.”

Romain Febvre – P5

“I was happy when I got another good start in the second moto and I was third again, like I had been in the first moto, coming out of the first turn. I was looking for new lines and a quick pass this time but I came a little too fast with the front wheel into a turn on the second lap and crashed. I lost my rhythm after that and it is not so easy to pass in the sand anymore; in the past you could be top-three/top-five just on technique and fitness but so many riders can now ride sand well and everybody from third was riding at the same pace in the second moto. For sure it was not my best moto ever but that’s how it is.”

Maxime Renaux – P8

“That was a hard day in the sand. I knew coming in that it would be tough, and it was. The results aren’t where I want to be, but to finish the season we have three hardpack tracks, so I’m looking to forward to those before the Nations in the USA.”

Pauls Jonass – P9

“It was tough today; the track was even more challenging and technical than yesterday but it was difficult to get a rhythm. I had good reactions at the gate and two decent starts. I felt I had the pace to run with the guys up front and I didn’t get tired but I just couldn’t get the flow to do it for the entire moto. Generally the speed is there but I still need to step up the full race pace again. I enjoy the overseas races coming up so I’m looking forward to some good results for the rest of the season.”

Jago Geerts – P10

“This weekend has been a little disappointing. I crashed in Race One and I was stuck under the bike for a little while, and I also hurt my knee. Before the second race, the physio worked on my knee and it felt good enough to line up. I had a decent start and a solid race for seventh, so that was a good end to the weekend.”

Ruben Fernandez – P11

“Once again, it is the first corner that is causing me problems and really stopping my chances of scoring a good points tally. Someone crashed right in front of me and I had nowhere to go and just ran into him. It took awhile to move our bikes apart and by then I was practically last. Coming through the field I was making a number of passes but when you’re around that level of riders it isn’t always safe and I got involved in two more incidents. Really disappointed with that and to only get up to 15th. Second moto was better, I survived the first turn and was able to give a much better showing of my speed and ended up ninth. Still not my best points, but my best recent sand moto so now we move onto Turkey feeling a bit happier.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P12

“It’s been a tough day. I struggled to find my rhythm all weekend and I had a big crash in Free Practice, so that knocked my confidence a little too. From the gate I had for the races, I had bad starts, and I found the track tough to pass on. I’m in one piece though, and now I’ll reset before the final three rounds.”

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 50 2 L. Coenen KTM 44 3 G. Coldenhoff FAN 36 4 T. Gajser HON 35 5 R. Febvre KAW 33 6 A. Bonacorsi FAN 32 7 B. Bogers FAN 28 8 M. Renaux YAM 24 9 P. Jonass KAW 21 10 J. Geerts YAM 18 11 R. Fernandez HON 18 12 C. Vlaanderen YAM 17 13 B. Van doninck HON 16 14 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 15 15 B. Watson BET 14 16 K. Brumann HUS 12 17 M. Guadagnini DUC 9 18 J-M. Talviku YAM 7 19 M. Spies KTM 5 20 J. Seewer DUC 5 21 T. Koch BET 2 22 I. Gifting YAM 1 23 A. Sterry KTM 0 24 L. van Berkel HON 0 25 J. Gilbert HON 0 26 B. Blanken KTM 0 27 P. Koenig KTM 0 28 N. Leerkes HUS 0 29 D. Kooiker KTM 0 30 K. Buitenhuis YAM 0 31 J. Trache YAM 0 32 T. Cooymans YAM 0 33 R. Fobbe KAW 0 34 M. Hoenson KTM 0 35 C. Nickel HUS 0 36 J. Pancar KTM 0 37 J. Adamson HON 0 38 Q. M. Prugnieres HON 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre KAW 835 2 L. Coenen KTM 804 3 G. Coldenhoff FAN 617 4 R. Fernandez HON 523 5 C. Vlaanderen YAM 497 6 J. Herlings KTM 466 7 A. Bonacorsi FAN 461 8 M. Renaux YAM 447 9 T. Gajser HON 368 10 J. Seewer DUC 346 11 J. Pancar KTM 277 12 B. Bogers FAN 274 13 B. Watson BET 271 14 J. Geerts YAM 260 15 K. Horgmo HON 243 16 I. Gifting YAM 226 17 P. Jonass KAW 204 18 M. Guadagnini DUC 194 19 B. Van doninck HON 177 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 168 21 A. Sterry KTM 104 22 T. Koch BET 88 23 K. Brumann HUS 78 24 V. Guillod YAM 72 25 A. Forato HON 72 26 M. Spies KTM 47 27 H. Fredriksen YAM 41 28 M. Stauffer KTM 38 29 A. Cairoli DUC 37 30 Q. M. Prugnieres HON 31 31 J. Gilbert HON 27 32 N. Ludwig KTM 22 33 C. Toendel HON 20 34 J-M. Talviku YAM 17 35 M. Pumpurs HUS 10 36 A. Lupino DUC 9 37 M. Boisrame KTM 9 38 A. Tonus YAM 8 39 P. Nissinen GAS 7 40 I. Monticelli KAW 6 41 C. Nickel HUS 6 42 T. Guyon TRI 5 43 F. A. dos Santos YAM 5 44 A. Gerhardsson HUS 4 45 J. Teresak HON 3 46 B. Blanken KTM 3 47 J. Adamson HON 3 48 R. Pape YAM 3 49 V. Alonso HON 2 50 K. Kangasniemi KTM 2 51 J. Carpenter HON 2 52 M. Varjonen KTM 1 53 M. Evans HON 1 54 M. Scheu HUS 1 55 A. Östlund TRI 1 56 J. Haavisto KTM 1

MX2 Race One

Once more it was Sacha Coenen who got to the top of the timings table in morning Warm-up, although crowd favourite De Wolf was right behind him, ahead of his Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Liam Everts.

Coenen was once again a monster off the start line in taking a clear Fox Holeshot Award, his 13th of the season, with Andrea Adamo again right there with him for a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2, although this time he was unable to instantly pass the Belgian like he had done on Saturday.

Everts was able to get past Rick Elzinga, who had started in third for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, but again the title combatants were in less than ideal spots, De Wolf back in ninth, and Simon Längenfelder just 13th for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.

The German would take a few laps before making serious progress, but not so De Wolf, who was up to seventh at the end of the first full lap, and zapped past Monster Energy Triumph Racing star Camden McLellan and Honda HRC’s Valerio Lata through the next circulation.

McLellan’s teammate Guillem Farres also got past Lata shortly afterwards, as the KTM BTS Racing Team rider Jens Walvoort held ninth ahead of Kawasaki Racing Team MX2’s Mathis Valin.

Lap three saw De Wolf pass Elzinga through the wave section, in which he was showing phenomenal speed and style every lap. As he got past teammate Everts for third on lap five, he had six seconds to catch on Adamo, and another three and a half to Coenen out front. Also on that lap, McLellan and Farres both passed Elzinga to run in fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile Längenfelder was working his way into the top ten, taking his time with Valin, Walvoort and Lata to reach eighth on lap nine, before putting in a great charge past Elzinga and Farres to hold sixth at half-distance.

De Wolf’s relentless pace, fuelled by the passionate fans who feel closer to the track than most other GPs, lifted him to Adamo’s back wheel, and from the finish line jump, through three corners and two long straights, the two most recent MX2 World Champions ran side-by-side as the Italian would just not roll over.

In the end he had to, and their battle had closed them up to Coenen, who was making a few mistakes with his all-out attacking style, while De Wolf looked smooth as silk. After just three more laps, the Dutch hero, in his special PSV Eindhoven tribute kit, took advantage of a Coenen mistake to pass the Belgian and raise the crowd noise to an exultant roar.

Although Adamo closed in, Coenen was able to hold on to second place ahead of the Italian, with Everts and McLellan fourth and fifth. A spectacular crash for Längenfelder on the very last lap, after the wave section, dropped him from sixth, and he did very well to recover to finish eighth behind Valin and Elzinga. Farres and Lata rounded out the top ten, great results for them in the sand.

De Wolf had hacked the Championship lead down to just 24 points at the end of race one, thanks in part to Längenfelder’s crash, with Adamo a further 18 behind.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. de Wolf Hus 35m04.095 2 S. Coenen KTM +1.399 3 A. Adamo KTM +3.360 4 L. Everts Hus +25.129 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri +26.034 6 M. Valin Kaw +45.957 7 R. Elzinga Yam +56.356 8 S. Längenfelder KTM +1m00.254 9 G. Farres Tri +1m10.826 10 V. Lata Hon +1m14.997 11 C. Valk KTM +1m16.064 12 J. Walvoort KTM +1m38.453 13 K. Karssemakers Kaw +1m43.474 14 O. Oliver KTM +1 lap 15 S. Smulders Tri +1 lap 16 T. Benistant Yam +1 lap 17 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 18 P. Gundersen Hus +1 lap 19 M. Grau KTM +1 lap 20 R. Tolsma Gas +1 lap 21 N. Vennekens KTM +1 lap 22 J. Peklaj Hus +2 laps 23 J. Mikula TM +14 laps

MX2 Race Two

The 2023 World Champ fired into the lead with the Fox Holeshot Award for race two, his sixth of the year, but he was almost instantly passed by Everts and lost ground through the first big straight after the finish lane, allowing McLellan and De Wolf to go either side of him into second and third.

Längenfelder, unbelievably, was once more caught up in a first corner crash with Lata and the Van Venrooy Racing KTM of Cas Valk, giving the German another task of climbing through the pack.

By the end of the first full lap it was McLellan who led with a swift pass on Everts, while De Wolf also passed his teammate before the South African could get comfortable in front.

Adamo and Coenen were soon past Everts as well, while the boys in green, Valin and Bike It Kawasaki Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers, held sixth and seventh ahead of Farres, Elzinga, and the Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors star Oriol Oliver.

De Wolf was not to be denied in front of his fervent home crowd, and pulled a stunning pass on McLellan along the back straight, on the back wheel for nearly all of it.

Valin was unfortunate to suffer a big crash on lap seven, but remounted to finish 14th, enough to give him ninth overall, while fellow rookie Valk recovered to finish eleventh again, taking tenth overall in his home GP, as he did last year in a wildcard ride.

Thibault Benistant, in pain from a heavy crash in race one, did well to claim ninth in race two for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2, but Farres took eighth to claim that spot overall, while Elzinga took seventh again to take that position on the day.

Längenfelder fought supremely hard to recover from his earlier problems, finding a nice line in one of the twisty sections to make passes on both Karssemakers, who finished tenth in the race, and Elzinga.

The trusty pass along the back straight worked for the red plate holder, on Everts this time, to get to his final position of fifth place ahead of the Belgian, although their overall positions would be the reverse of that.

McLellan would not leave De Wolf alone for the win, however, keeping the pressure on in a bid to get onto the podium, and in the end it was less than two seconds between them.

The South African was a fine fourth overall, behind Coenen in third for his eighth podium of the year, and Adamo in second overall to keep his title hopes alive.

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. de Wolf HUS 34m54.495 2 C. Mc Lellan TRI +1.774 3 A. Adamo KTM +20.445 4 S. Coenen KTM +30.406 5 S. Längenfelder KTM +45.604 6 L. Everts HUS +1m03.735 7 R. Elzinga YAM +1m12.801 8 G. Farres TRI +1m21.490 9 T. Benistant YAM +1m22.906 10 K. Karssemakers KAW +1m45.360 11 C. Valk KTM +1m53.383 12 V. Lata HON +1 lap 13 O. Oliver KTM +1 lap 14 M. Valin KAW +1 lap 15 M. Grau KTM +1 lap 16 S. Smulders TRI +1 lap 17 P. Gundersen HUS +1 lap 18 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 19 N. Vennekens KTM +1 lap 20 J. Peklaj HUS +2 laps 21 J. Walvoort KTM +9 laps 22 R. Tolsma GAS +10 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Kay De Wolf took the round overall, leaving Adamo and Coenen on 40-points a-piece, with McLellan in fourth on 38 and Everts fifth on 33-points.

De Wolf’s 14th career Grand Prix win, coupled with Längenfelder’s struggles, cut the points gap from 40 to just 15 heading into the final three rounds, with Adamo 23 further back. It’s then almost a hundred points back to Coenen, with Benistant a further 73 points back, with Triumph McLellan in fifth 10-points in arrears.

Kay de Wolf – P1

“It’s unreal to finally get my first GP win here at home. I’ve been working so hard for this over the past few years, and having just missed out before, to finally make it happen in front of the Dutch fans is incredible. The atmosphere was unbelievable – the crowd alongside the track gave me so much energy, and their support really means the world. Winning both races here makes it even more special. The track was tough and you could never switch off, but I felt strong all weekend and managed both motos the way I needed to. In Race 1 it was all about staying patient before making my move, and in Race 2 I just focused on being smooth and riding my own pace even with McLellan pushing hard. Closing the gap in the championship like this is exactly what we were aiming for – now it’s game on for the last four rounds. A huge thank you to the whole team and everyone who’s been behind me – this one means a lot.”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a solid weekend. I got the rhythm in the qualifying race and for today I think I could have done a bit better in both motos, maybe 2-2, but it is pretty difficult to challenge Kay in the sand. Still, I’m pretty happy to have made the best lap in the second race and we also gained good points in the championship. It’s not over until it’s over!”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“I had a really good start in the first moto and made a little gap until a big mistake: I didn’t have a good flow so just finished the race. The start was worse in the second one so I had work my way back. I’m feeling quite good and the confidence is there. We have been working hard and it’s paying off.”

Camden McLellan – P4

“That’s the MXGP of the Netherlands wrapped up here in Arnhem. A really physical weekend, a tough track, and we ended on a good note with second in moto two. I’ve improved all weekend so that’s positive, my starts were good too, and now it’s onto the final three rounds on the hardpack.”

Liam Everts – P5

“I’m happy with the positives I can take from this weekend. In the first moto I felt really good – running third early and then riding a solid race to take fourth. The second moto was tougher – I had a good start but just couldn’t quite maintain the same pace until the end. Still, two consistent results, good points for the championship, and I know there are things to build on. The team did a great job, and I’m looking forward to pushing again next weekend.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P6

“Not too many positives this weekend and a lot of bad luck. Starting from last wasn’t the plan and we know at this track that gate positions are quite important: coming from 15th didn’t make it easy. Too many mistakes in the first moto and then coming through to 5th in the second. I was feeling OK in the sand…but just didn’t put it together today.”

Rick Elzinga – P7

“I’ve had a pretty good day here at my home GP. The fans were great and I could hear them all the way around the track. The intensity was high at the start of both races, but after around 10 minutes I felt strong on the bike and free, and I could ride how I know I can ride. I’m happy to be going home with two sevenths for seventh overall, and I’m looking forward to the final three rounds.”

Guillem Farres – P8

“I felt good all weekend in the sand, and I had good pace in race one, but I dropped back a little before the end and finished ninth. That was a little frustrating as I had some good speed in the middle of the moto. My start in race two was good, but I went wide in the first turn and got buried in the pack. I got back to eighth, which isn’t where I want to be, but it was a good charge through the field.”

Mathis Valin – P9

“I got blocked behind some guys at the start of race one and during the first few laps but I could show my speed in the last fifteen minutes to earn P6. I got a really good start in the second race. The track was even more challenging today but I was comfortable in sixth again until I made a mistake and had a big crash. I hit my head in the crash but at least I could finish the race.”

Valerio Lata – P11

“Overall, I think this was a better GP for me and I think I showed that I have improved in the sand since Lommel. It is still not where I want to be, but it is nice to see that my speed and riding have got better in this short period so now I need to keep working on this so that next year when we head to the sand I am closer to the front. Now I have three tracks to ride on, two that I haven’t been to before so I’m excited for them and to try and finish the season off strongly.”

Kay Karssemakers – P12

“Since I came back to the GPs last month I have been working hard with both Steve and my personal trainer to get back into the top-ten before the end of the season and I achieved that in the second moto today. We have a long-term plan and are taking it one step at a time.”

Thibault Benistant – P13

“Not an easy day today. In the first race I started around 10th and after a few laps I found a good rhythm. But then I came into one corner and the berm had gone, so I crashed pretty hard. My knee hurt a lot, although after a couple of laps the pain went away and I was able to finish. Not great, but I was happy to finish. In the second race I got held up behind some riders who crashed in the first turn, and I was quite far back. However, I got back to ninth at the end so that was not too bad.”

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf HUS 50 2 A. Adamo KTM 40 3 S. Coenen KTM 40 4 C. Mc Lellan TRI 38 5 L. Everts HUS 33 6 S. Längenfelder KTM 29 7 R. Elzinga YAM 28 8 G. Farres TRI 25 9 M. Valin KAW 22 10 C. Valk KTM 20 11 V. Lata HON 20 12 K. Karssemakers KAW 19 13 T. Benistant YAM 17 14 O. Oliver KTM 15 15 S. Smulders TRI 11 16 J. Walvoort KTM 9 17 M. Grau KTM 8 18 P. Gundersen HUS 7 19 M. Smith KTM 7 20 N. Vennekens KTM 2 21 J. Peklaj HUS 1 22 R. Tolsma GAS 1 23 J. Mikula TM 0 24 F. Olsson KTM 0 25 M. Michelis KTM 0 26 K. A. Reisulis YAM 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 783 2 K. de Wolf HUS 768 3 A. Adamo KTM 745 4 S. Coenen KTM 648 5 T. Benistant YAM 575 6 C. Mc Lellan TRI 548 7 L. Everts HUS 538 8 V. Lata HON 386 9 G. Farres TRI 384 10 M. Valin KAW 374 11 C. Valk KTM 351 12 K. A. Reisulis YAM 285 13 O. Oliver KTM 273 14 R. Elzinga YAM 262 15 F. Zanchi HON 220 16 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 215 17 J. Mikula TM 205 18 D. Braceras HON 190 19 M. Grau KTM 108 20 J. Walvoort KTM 85 21 M. Smith KTM 70 22 K. Karssemakers KAW 67 23 S. Smulders TRI 50 24 N. Vennekens KTM 36 25 N. Skovbjerg YAM 35 26 M. Gwerder KTM 32 27 S. Soulimani TM 19 28 N. Greutmann HUS 17 29 F. Olsson KTM 17 30 M. Fredsoe HUS 14 31 K. Hindersson KTM 12 32 L. Reichl HUS 11 33 S. Nilsson TRI 10 34 P. Gundersen HUS 9 35 L. Owens HUS 9 36 R. Tolsma GAS 8 37 V. Kees KTM 8 38 M-A. Rossi KTM 6 39 B. Mesters KTM 5 40 P. Rathousky KTM 5 41 M. Venhoda GAS 5 42 G. Doensen KTM 5 43 M. Silva YAM 4 44 I. Van Erp YAM 4 45 C. Wohnhas HUS 3 46 B. Pergel KTM 3 47 J. Peklaj HUS 3 48 O. Colmer KTM 3 49 J. Pietre YAM 2 50 V. Janout KTM 2 51 M. Carreras HON 2 52 B. Pascual HON 2 53 R. Bicalho KTM 1 54 P. Piroli YAM 1 55 M. Werner KTM 1

EMX 250 Race One

A spectacular crash on the opening lap saw Britain’s Billy Askew go over the bars in dramatic fashion after clipping another rider, his bike striking him hard in the back. Fortunately, he was able to walk away but it set the tone for a chaotic and physically demanding race.

At the front, it was business as usual for championship leader Janis Reisulis, who stormed into the early lead ahead of Francisco Garcia and closest rival Noel Zanocz. Australian Liam Owens settled quickly into fourth and would remain there for the entirety of the race, a steady and consistent ride on the brutal Dutch circuit.

The early laps saw Garcia pushing hard to match Reisulis’ pace, but a small tip-over while holding second cost him valuable seconds. Remarkably, he remounted quickly enough to stay ahead of Zanocz and keep himself in contention.

Meanwhile, further back, Aussie Jake Cannon from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki was mounting an impressive comeback. Starting outside the top ten, Cannon worked his way forward with determination, passing KTM Kosak Team’s Bradley Mesters, Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory’s Max Werner, and JK Racing Yamaha’s Jekabs Kubulins in the second half of the race to secure a strong sixth-place finish.

As the race entered its closing stages, the intensity at the sharp end rose. Garcia, having recovered from his earlier fall, closed back in on Reisulis and launched a decisive move that carried a hint of controversy as he cut across the Latvian’s line.

Reisulis lost several seconds in the exchange, while Garcia powered ahead to take his sixth race victory of the season. Reisulis had to settle for second, just 3.4 seconds adrift, while Zanocz crossed the line a further half-second back in third. Owens confirmed fourth, with Switzerland’s Nico Greutmann from Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s completing the top five.

Garcia’s victory keeps his momentum alive in the title fight, while Reisulis’ runner-up finish, combined with Zanocz in third, means the Latvian still maintains his red plate with a slim margin as the championship edges closer to its climax.

EMX 250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F. Garcia Kaw 30m00.570 2 J. Reisulis Yam +3.411 3 N. Zanocz Hon +4.053 4 L. Owens Hus +4.981 5 N. Greutmann Hus +35.913 6 J. Cannon Kaw +37.402 7 B. Mesters KTM +49.781 8 J. Kubulins Yam +57.452 9 N. Skovbjerg Yam +1m01.225 10 M. Lucas KTM +1m03.960 11 A. Monne Gas +1m04.558 12 M. Fredsoe Hus +1m13.720 13 T. Brunet Yam +1m23.057 14 J. Brookes Tri +1m29.274 15 V. Kees KTM +1m42.850 16 V. Toshev Fan +1m44.289 17 L. Reichl Hus +1m46.643 18 E. Rakow KTM +1m47.839 19 B. Rispoli KTM +1m54.716 20 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +1 lap 21 M. ten Kate Yam +1 lap 22 H. Forsgren Hon +1 lap 23 E. van Helvoirt Kaw +1 lap 24 J. Bal Hus +1 lap 25 E. Escandell Gas +1 lap 26 V. Janout KTM +1 lap 27 M. Kennedy Gas +1 lap 28 S. van Voorst KTM +1 lap 29 M. Adomaitis Hon +1 lap 30 H. Seel KTM +1 lap 31 N. Korsbeck Tri +1 lap 32 C. Prat Tri +1 lap 33 F. Hagdahl Hus +1 lap 34 O. Colmer KTM +1 lap 35 J. Ramakers Hus +1 lap 36 M. Werner KTM +5 laps 37 R. Lusis Gas +5 laps 38 A. Petit Yam +6 laps 39 L. Ruffini Hus +14 laps

EMX 250 Race Two

The second EMX250 race once again showcased the class of Reisulis. Just as he had in Race 1, the Latvian blasted out of the gate very well while his fellow Latvian Kubulins was the one claiming the holeshot in front of him.

It was a less fortunate start for his closest rival Zanocz, who struggled to find his rhythm in the opening stages. Instead, the surprise early challenger was Kubulins, fresh up from the EMX125 class on his Yamaha two-stroke, who took the lead and held his position well through the first laps. Reisulis, however, quickly struck to move past Kubulins and claim control at the front.

Behind them, Garcia once again showed his speed but also some inconsistency. The Spaniard climbed into second by lap seven of sixteen, but a costly crash dropped him back to fourth, allowing Cat Moto Bauerschmidt Husqvarna ‘s Mads Fredsøe and Owens to capitalise.

Fredsoe briefly held the runner-up spot before Owens found a way through on lap thirteen, strengthening his claim on a career-first EMX250 podium. Fredsoe kept pushing to secure third, while Garcia had to settle for fourth after his mistake. Zanocz’s recovery ride only carried him to fifth, losing further ground in the championship battle.

At the flag, it was Reisulis who dominated to take his tenth race win of the season, crossing the line more than two seconds clear of Owens, with Fredsøe completing the top 3.

Garcia and Zanocz rounded out the top five, followed by Greutmann in sixth. The result delivered Reisulis his fifth overall victory of the year with a 2-1 scorecard, ahead of Garcia (1-4) and Owens (4-2).

With one round remaining in Turkiye, Reisulis now enjoys a commanding 39-point lead in the standings, with Zanocz still second and Garcia just a few points further adrift in third.

Janis Reisulis

“It was very tough but also a very good weekend. The starts really helped me a lot and I’m happy with the improvements we made. In the first race I made a few mistakes, and at the end my back and arms were completely dead, but I managed to pull everything together for the second race. I’m really happy to win here, it’s a big confidence boost, now we focus on Turkiye.”

Jake Cannon finished race two in 23rd, dropping him to 12th overall for the round.

EMX 250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Reisulis Yam 30m39.340 2 L. Owens Hus +2.584 3 M. Fredsoe Hus +8.690 4 F. Garcia Kaw +21.298 5 J. Kubulins Yam +22.513 6 N. Zanocz Hon +24.881 7 N. Greutmann Hus +26.042 8 N. Skovbjerg Yam +27.469 9 B. Mesters KTM +39.940 10 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +51.213 11 T. Brunet Yam +1m04.605 12 M. ten Kate Yam +1m05.073 13 A. Petit Yam +1m16.781 14 M. Lucas KTM +1m24.542 15 R. Lusis Gas +1m30.341 16 O. Colmer KTM +1m35.593 17 M. Werner KTM +1m48.335 18 L. Reichl Hus +1m49.124 19 M. Adomaitis Hon +1m57.784 20 V. Toshev Fan +1m59.173 21 V. Kees KTM +1m59.321 22 E. van Helvoirt Kaw +2m19.501 23 J. Cannon Kaw +1 lap 24 B. Rispoli KTM +1 lap 25 E. Rakow KTM +1 lap 26 J. Brookes Tri +1 lap 27 H. Seel KTM +1 lap 28 H. Forsgren Hon +1 lap 29 W. Askew Tri +1 lap 30 S. Sundman KTM +1 lap 31 M. Kennedy Gas +1 lap 32 N. Korsbeck Tri +1 lap 33 A. Monne Gas +2 laps 34 J. Ramakers Hus +2 laps 35 S. van Voorst KTM +2 laps 36 J. Bal Hus +4 laps 37 F. Hagdahl Hus +4 laps 38 C. Prat Tri +10 laps 39 E. Escandell Gas +11 laps 40 V. Janout KTM +11 laps

EMX 250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 47 2 F. Garcia Kaw 43 3 L. Owens Hus 40 4 N. Zanocz Hon 35 5 N. Greutmann Hus 30 6 M. Fredsoe Hus 29 7 J. Kubulins Yam 29 8 B. Mesters KTM 26 9 N. Skovbjerg Yam 25 10 T. Brunet Yam 18 11 M. Lucas KTM 18 12 J. Cannon Kaw 15 13 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 12 14 A. Monne Gas 10 15 M. ten Kate Yam 9 16 A. Petit Yam 8 17 L. Reichl Hus 7 18 J. Brookes Tri 7 19 R. Lusis Gas 6 20 V. Toshev Fan 6 21 V. Kees KTM 6 22 O. Colmer KTM 5 23 M. Werner KTM 4 24 E. Rakow KTM 3 25 M. Adomaitis Hon 2 26 B. Rispoli KTM 2 27 E. van Helvoirt Kaw 0 28 H. Seel KTM 0 29 H. Forsgren Hon 0 30 W. Askew Tri 0 31 S. Sundman KTM 0 32 M. Kennedy Gas 0 33 N. Korsbeck Tri 0 34 J. Ramakers Hus 0 35 S. van Voorst KTM 0 36 J. Bal Hus 0 37 F. Hagdahl Hus 0 38 C. Prat Tri 0 39 E. Escandell Gas 0 40 V. Janout KTM 0

EMX 250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Reisulis Yam 478 2 N. Zanocz Hon 439 3 F. Garcia Kaw 407 4 N. Greutmann Hus 270 5 G. Doensen KTM 266 6 N. Skovbjerg Yam 250 7 L. Owens Hus 248 8 B. Mesters KTM 199 9 J. Cannon Kaw 197 10 S. Mancini Fan 182 11 M. Fredsoe Hus 179 12 I. Van Erp Yam 178 13 L. Reichl Hus 170 14 A. Monne Gas 163 15 V. Kees KTM 159 16 A. Frisk KTM 136 17 W. Askew Tri 133 18 A. Petit Yam 117 19 A. Fueri KTM 96 20 M. Ernecker KTM 85 21 H. Osterhagen Fan 78 22 O. Colmer KTM 65 23 T. Brunet Yam 63 24 P. Maschio Hon 61 25 S. Perez Gas 57 26 S. Leok Hus 56 27 B. Rispoli KTM 55 28 L. Ruffini Hus 50 29 M. Kokins Gas 32 30 J. Kubulins Yam 29 31 M. Werner KTM 29 32 S. Rainio Bet 26 33 R. Alexanderson KTM 24 34 C. Heyman Hus 23 35 E. Escandell Gas 23 36 J. Parn Gas 23 37 L. Persson KTM 22 38 B. Bruce Kaw 22 39 M. Lucas KTM 18 40 N. Stenberg KTM 18 41 B. Mustoe Gas 17 42 L. Rudolph KTM 15 43 P. Gundersen Hus 14 44 M. Carreras Hon 13 45 S. Sols KTM 13 46 K. Hindersson KTM 13 47 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 12 48 J. Brookes Tri 10 49 M. ten Kate Yam 9 50 S. Mansikkamäki KTM 8 51 R. Lusis Gas 8 52 C. Prat Tri 7 53 V. Toshev Fan 6 54 O. Tzemach Hus 6 55 C. Lindmark Hus 5 56 A. Callemo Hus 4 57 O. Jaakonsaari KTM 4 58 E. Rakow KTM 3 59 H. Forsgren Hon 2 60 M. Adomaitis Hon 2 61 M. Scollo Hus 2 62 G. Albisua Gas 2 63 N. Duhamel KTM 2 64 V. Janout KTM 1

WMX Race One

The fourth round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship got underway on the demanding sand of Arnhem, and home fans were treated to a showcase from their star rider, Lotte van Drunen.

The championship leader powered through the Fox Holeshot line to take control immediately, while pole-sitter Van Venrooy KTM Racing Lynn Valk saw her race unravel almost instantly with a crash on the exit of the opening corner.

From there, Valk came back to 12th showing her sand skills, but troubles only worsened as she was forced to withdraw from the weekend after just a handful of laps, crashing at the hand of the waves section and injuring her tibia.

Van Drunen quickly settled into her rhythm at the front, with Shana van der Vlist and Kiara Fontanesi initially running inside the top three. Daniela Guillen, however, was on a mission.

After moving past De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Danee Gelissen to climb into fourth, she began to close down on Fontanesi. The Italian, sitting second in the championship and just six points behind Van Drunen coming into the weekend, put up a stubborn fight, but by lap 10 of 13 Guillen found her way through with a decisive move to take over third.

With confidence high, Guillen then wasted no time in reeling in Van der Vlist. A lap later, the Spaniard surged into second, relegating the Dutch rider to third despite her best efforts to hold on.

Fontanesi, unable to respond to the rising pace, was forced to settle for fourth. Meanwhile, young Dutch rider Gelissen impressed with her strongest performance of the season to secure a career-best fifth place finish, holding off Britain’s Lucy Barker in sixth who also could be please with that performance.

Out front, there was no doubting the winner. Van Drunen was flawless across the 13 laps, setting the fastest lap of the race and stretching a commanding lead to the flag. She crossed the line more than 18 seconds ahead of Guillen, who took second with Van der Vlist ensuring two Dutch riders were in the top three.

For Van Drunen, it was the perfect start to her home Grand Prix, delighting the orange-clad fans with another dominant display for the queen of sand.

WMX Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 25m45.719 2 D. Guillen Gas +18.402 3 S. van der Vlist Yam +20.668 4 K. Fontanesi Gas +23.880 5 D. Gelissen Yam +47.275 6 L. Barker KTM +48.212 7 L. Papenmeier Hon +1m00.750 8 S. Andersen Yam +1m01.779 9 A. Verstappen Yam +1m15.587 10 A. Franzoni Hon +1m24.939 11 M. Hughes Kaw +1m26.075 12 M. Seleboe Fan +1m51.864 13 T. Bäckström Gas +2m03.690 14 A. Simons Tri +1 lap 15 M. Jakobsen KTM +1 lap 16 E. Kapsamer Gas +1 lap 17 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 18 A. Massury KTM +1 lap 19 F. Hoppe Tri +1 lap 20 M. Benecke KTM +1 lap 21 K. Das KTM +1 lap 22 K. Schultz Yam +1 lap 23 R. Hovind Yam +1 lap 24 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 25 J. Sanchez Gas +1 lap 26 E. Andersson Lof Gas +1 lap 27 W. Kupczyk Tri +1 lap 28 N. Sorensen Yam +2 laps 29 M. Breugelmans Yam +2 laps 30 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas +2 laps 31 T. Kück Gas +2 laps 32 T. Noordman KTM +2 laps 33 L. Snoek Gas +2 laps 34 Z. Cobussen KTM +2 laps 35 N. Vangenechten KTM +2 laps 36 B. Bestmann Gas +2 laps 37 L. Valk KTM +10 laps 38 A. Goggel Hus +10 laps 39 A. Cepelakova Yam +13 laps

WMX Race Two

The second WMX race was a nail-biting showdown that went down to the final corner, as Guillén edged out local hero Van Drunen by the slimmest of margins to claim her first overall victory of the season.

It was Fontanesi who launched into the lead off the start, squeezing both Guillén and van Drunen to the inside to grab the holeshot.

However, the Italian’s hopes for podium after being fourth in Race 1 quickly evaporated when she was thrown over the bars and into the fencing on the opening lap. She remounted in 21st and rode an inspired and impressive recovery to finish sixth, but her crash handed the advantage to Guillén, who wasted no time in moving to the front.

Behind her, van Drunen took a decent start and overtook Van der Vlist to move second on lap 3 of 12. The gap to Guillén stood at nine seconds, but the Yamaha rider chipped away relentlessly, closing in lap after lap as the two title rivals pulled clear of the field and of course Van Drunen, pushing hard and urged on by the partisan Dutch crowd who roared the full race.

As race went on, van Drunen latched onto Guillén’s rear wheel and the pair delivered a thrilling duel that had the Arnhem fans on their feet.

Van Drunen made several attempts to find a way through, including a final bold move in the first turn of the last lap but she buried the front end too deep and lost vital ground. Guillén held her nerve superbly and crossed the line just 0.159 seconds ahead, taking her second race win of the year and sealing her first overall victory this season.

Van Drunen had to settle for second on the day, a heartbreaking result for the Dutch star who was desperate to deliver victory at home on the sand, her favourite surface.

Despite the disappointment of missing out by just 0.159 seconds, she could take consolation in extending her championship lead from six points to twenty. Van der Vlist, meanwhile, delivered another strong and consistent ride to finish third in both races and secure the final podium spot.

Just behind the podium trio, Britain’s Lucy Barker impressed with a career-best fourth overall, thanks to consistent 6-4 finishes while Kiara Fontanesi battled back from her spectacular Race 2 crash to salvage fifth overall and keep herself in the fight for the championship podium.

Daniela Guillén

“I think it’s so special to win here and to take my first overall victory. I started well, felt good, and just kept pushing and found my rhythm. With all the lapped riders it was a little bit difficult, but I managed to stay focused. I’m really happy with the result and I want to say thank you to my team, they did such a good job this weekend.”

WMX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Guillen Gas 24m36.867 2 L. Van Drunen Yam +0.159 3 S. van der Vlist Yam +53.524 4 L. Barker KTM +1m19.654 5 D. Gelissen Yam +1m21.388 6 K. Fontanesi Gas +1m23.203 7 M. Hughes Kaw +1m23.905 8 A. Franzoni Hon +1m36.566 9 S. Andersen Yam +1m46.324 10 A. Verstappen Yam +1m52.012 11 L. Papenmeier Hon +2m08.442 12 T. Bäckström Gas +1 lap 13 E. Kapsamer Gas +1 lap 14 E. Andersson Lof Gas +1 lap 15 F. Hoppe Tri +1 lap 16 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 17 A. Simons Tri +1 lap 18 A. Massury KTM +1 lap 19 M. Benecke KTM +1 lap 20 R. Hovind Yam +1 lap 21 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas +1 lap 22 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 23 K. Schultz Yam +1 lap 24 N. Sorensen Yam +1 lap 25 M. Breugelmans Yam +2 laps 26 N. Vangenechten KTM +2 laps 27 Z. Cobussen KTM +2 laps 28 L. Snoek Gas +2 laps 29 B. Bestmann Gas +2 laps 30 T. Noordman KTM +2 laps 31 M. Jakobsen KTM +3 laps 32 T. Kück Gas +4 laps 33 W. Kupczyk Tri +6 laps 34 K. Das KTM +7 laps 35 M. Seleboe Fan +8 laps 36 J. Sanchez Gas +8 laps

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Guillen Gas 47 2 L. Van Drunen Yam 47 3 S. van der Vlist Yam 40 4 L. Barker KTM 33 5 K. Fontanesi Gas 33 6 D. Gelissen Yam 32 7 S. Andersen Yam 25 8 M. Hughes Kaw 24 9 A. Franzoni Hon 24 10 L. Papenmeier Hon 24 11 A. Verstappen Yam 23 12 T. Bäckström Gas 17 13 E. Kapsamer Gas 13 14 A. Simons Tri 11 15 L. Raunkjaer Hon 9 16 M. Seleboe Fan 9 17 F. Hoppe Tri 8 18 E. Andersson Lof Gas 7 19 A. Massury KTM 6 20 M. Jakobsen KTM 6 21 M. Benecke KTM 3 22 R. Hovind Yam 1 23 B. Aagaard Andersen Gas 0 24 A. Skudutyte KTM 0 25 K. Schultz Yam 0 26 N. Sorensen Yam 0 27 M. Breugelmans Yam 0 28 N. Vangenechten KTM 0 29 Z. Cobussen KTM 0 30 L. Snoek Gas 0 31 B. Bestmann Gas 0 32 T. Noordman KTM 0 33 T. Kück Gas 0 34 W. Kupczyk Tri 0 35 K. Das KTM 0 36 J. Sanchez Gas 0 37 L. Valk KTM 0 38 A. Goggel Hus 0 39 A. Cepelakova Yam 0

WMX Championship Standings