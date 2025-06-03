2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Ten – MXGP of Germany

Talkessel Teutschenthal, Germany

The 2025 FIM Motocross World Championships reached round 10 in Talkessel Teutschenthal, Germany over the weekend, with sunny opening MXGP and MX2 races, before rain hit for the second runnings, ensuring even tougher conditions.

In MXGP, five-time World Champion Jeffrey Herlings returned to winning ways, catching and passing Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Lucas Coenen just two laps from the end to claim the overall victory. Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s World Championship leader, Romain Febvre, struggled to make passes on the German track but finished third overall.

The MX2 class saw a shift in the championship lead. Local hero Simon Laengenfelder had a difficult day, surrendering his red plate to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo. Adamo took the overall win at Teutschenthal with a first and a third.

The surprising second-place finisher in MX2 was Guillem Farres, who earned his first career GP podium for Monster Energy Triumph Racing after winning race two. Reigning World Champion Kay de Wolf of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rounded out the MX2 podium.

The challenging weather and track conditions tested riders, but the unpredictable results ensured an entertaining event that capped off the first half of the MXGP season in memorable fashion.

MXGP

Qualifying Race winner Lucas Coenen wasted no time converting his pole position into an advantage, clinching the Fox Holeshot Award with ample room. Pancar was directly behind him, but just as in Qualifying, Herlings swiftly moved past the Slovenian through the second corner, setting off in pursuit of the young leader.

Fernandez initially held fourth ahead of Febvre, but his attempt at the difficult double jump after the start line proved costly. Landing short, he crashed spectacularly, forcing all riders to take immediate evasive action.

Pancar suffered the most, veering off-track to avoid the bouncing factory Honda. The crash unfortunately ruled Ruben out of the GP, and his condition will be assessed before a decision is made regarding his participation at next weekend’s MXGP of Latvia.

Glenn Coldenhoff, the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP star who was aiming for third in the standings this weekend, also endured an early crash. Meanwhile, Febvre made a mistake on the first full lap, spinning sideways on the hard, dry ground.

Capitalising on the chaos, Calvin Vlaanderen slotted into third, ahead of Isak Gifting.

Pancar had dropped to eighth, trailing Jeremy Seewer on the Aruba.it Ducati and Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Pauls Jonass. This trio held their positions until lap seven when Pancar crashed again, dropping further down the order before eventually recovering to 11th.

On the next lap, Seewer forced his way past Gifting, who had already been re-passed by Febvre on lap three. On lap 14, the Swede also fell prey to Monster Energy Yamaha’s Maxime Renaux, as well as Jonass, but the Latvian suffered a big crash three laps from the end, forcing him out of the GP.

There is no news yet on his condition, but everyone in the paddock wished him all the best for his recovery.

Gifting ultimately finished seventh, ahead of the Fantic Factory Racing MXGP pairing of Brian Bogers and Andrea Bonacorsi, with JM Honda Racing’s Brent van Doninck rounding out the top ten.

Seewer and Renaux took fifth and sixth respectively. However, two intense battles up front captured everyone’s attention: Herlings relentlessly attacked Coenen, just as Febvre hounded the back wheel of Vlaanderen.

Although the pursuers drew level in both instances, the leading rider ultimately managed to hold their position in both cases. With Coenen’s win, by just under a second from the irrepressible Herlings, scoring seven points more than Febvre’s fourth, it cut the Frenchman’s championship advantage down to 38 points.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 34m01.23 2 J. Herlings KTM +0.99 3 C. Vlaanderen Yam +7.00 4 R. Febvre Kaw +9.99 5 J. Seewer Duc +28.58 6 M. Renaux Yam +37.95 7 I. Gifting Yam +42.36 8 B. Bogers Fan +44.52 9 A. Bonacorsi Fan +46.92 10 B. Van doninck Hon +48.95 11 J. Pancar KTM +50.96 12 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +52.56 13 J. Geerts Yam +1m02.63 14 T. Koch Beta +1m04.31 15 M. Stauffer KTM +1m10.71 16 G. Coldenhoff Fan +1m12.46 17 M. Spies KTM +1m13.16 18 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m17.90 19 A. Forato Hon +1m19.25 20 J. Gilbert Hon +1m23.71 21 B. Watson Beta +1m24.74 22 N. Ludwig KTM +1m40.88 23 C. Nickel Hus +1m49.77 24 F. Tuani Hon +1m52.94 25 V. Alonso Hon +1m53.74 26 T. Kohut KTM +1m54.98 27 A. Sterry KTM +1 lap 28 P. Koenig KTM +1 lap 29 J. Adamson Hon +1 lap 30 E. Weckman Yam +1 lap 31 T. Koch Hus +1 lap 32 E. Alberio Gas +1 lap 33 V. Kovar KTM +1 lap 34 B. Boulard Tri +1 lap 35 P. Jonass Kaw +2 laps 36 J. Trache Yam +2 laps 37 C. Toendel Hon +9 laps 38 J. Teresak Hon +18 laps 39 R. Fernandez Hon +18 laps

MXGP Race Two

With torrential rain drenching the track after the first MXGP race, the start of race two became even more crucial. Lucas Coenen aimed to replicate his earlier success, claiming his seventh Fox Holeshot Award of the season.

This time Romain Febvre was right on his tail, eager to halt Herlings’ momentum in the points chase, with Jeffrey Herlings himself in a continually pressing third. Glenn Coldenhoff and Brian Bogers put their Fantic machines impressively into the top five from the very first corner.

Bogers passed his teammate through the middle of the circuit during the first full lap, while both Coenen and Jeremy Seewer had off-track excursions.

The Belgian’s mistake was relatively minor, but the Swiss rider’s was far more dramatic as he barrelled through two advertisement hoardings. Seewer struggled on to a 14th place finish, securing ninth overall for the day.

Febvre relentlessly pursued Coenen, but both leaders were hampered by lapped riders. As the Kawasaki rider was being frustrated by one on lap ten, Herlings seized an opportune moment, making a pass from a surprising distance to grab second place.

Meanwhile, Maxime Renaux had fought through to a solid fourth position, securing that place overall. His teammate Calvin Vlaanderen had a tougher race, finishing tenth and claiming fifth on the day.

Bogers took fifth in race two to score his best overall result of the season with sixth. Isak Gifting was seventh again, taking that position overall ahead of Pancar, who also finished eighth in race two. Coldenhoff rounded out the top ten behind Seewer.

At the front, Herlings suddenly reeled in Coenen, a testament to both the rookie’s mistakes and the all-time great’s brilliant line choices.

The very same line Jeffrey used to pass Febvre saw him draw almost level once, then on the following lap, with just two to go, he made a decisive move to snatch the lead from his fellow KTM factory pilot. The crowd roared in acknowledgement of the pass.

Herlings collected his 206th GP race win and 108th Grand Prix victory, further extending his record tallies in both departments.

Coenen finished second overall for the third consecutive GP, and crucially, chipped away further at Febvre’s points lead.

Febvre now sits 36 points clear at the top, having secured his eighth straight podium result. The three-week run of GPs concludes next weekend at Kegums, a venue that has historically been “The Bullet’s” most fruitful on the current calendar, so he is sure to be looking forward to that one.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“There have been a lot of ups-and-downs but to win today was amazing. Obviously the competition is strong and the track was really tricky. In the first moto I was battling with Lucas and I have so much respect for him, being only 18 and handling that type of pressure every weekend and not making any mistakes. In the second moto we had the mud so I saved my goggles and waited for the lapped riders. I managed to pass Romain and then Lucas with a good line that nobody else had seen, It’s great to come back and win again. Hats-off to the competition. I feel like I am getting close to their level again and I’m just trying to be there every single weekend. I want to get as many podiums and wins as I can.”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“I did two good motos, two good starts. You know when you are in the lead and you hit ‘traffic’ then you can make a mistake because those guys don’t know you are coming. I had some sketchy moments. Jeffrey had some good lines. I looked over at him across the jump and I thought ‘maybe I still have it…’ but he came through the inside. 2nd, and 2nd overall with the same points. I’m just enjoying myself and I’m really happy to share a podium with these guys. When I was small I looked up to them and now I’m on the podium with them and fighting with them also.”

Romain Febvre – P3

“Everyone has a bad weekend during the season, so I am happy that I was still able to make the podium; we are only halfway through the series and consistency will be the key. It was just so challenging to pass here; everyone saw that, particularly in the first moto when we went 1-2-3-4 in each other’s wheels the entire moto and could not pass. My speed was good and I tried everything but the inside line was the fastest everywhere and I was inevitably making mistakes when I tried other lines to pass. My starts were not so good all weekend and I paid the price. The track opened up a little in race two after the rain but it was really annoying with the lapper when Jeffrey passed me. I am just happy that we go to Kegums next weekend because in sand you can pass.”

Maxime Renaux – P4

“A positive GP. Consistent results, and they were good for the championship. However, it’s not where I want to be, but the positives are no injuries and a good feeling on the bike. Hopefully, we don’t have any more mud races and now it’s onto Latvia next weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P5

“All weekend I’ve had a good feeling on the bike, and today was a bit up and down. My first race was really good, battling with the guys and finishing third. Race Two was going good until I twisted my knee in a rut. After that I just focused on riding smoothly to the finish. I ended up 10th for fifth overall, so it’s not been too bad really.”

Jeremy Seewer – P9

“The first moto was very positive with the fifth place. My riding was good, closer to the pace of the frontrunners. I got another good start, which was very positive too. I didn’t had the best start in moto two. I got caught up in the second corner, but I was still placed quite okay, actually. My riding was good, I had great speed, I passed some guys and I was going for P7. And then, unfortunately, I had two crashes and found myself struggling. It’s just those mud races at the moment are not our friends but that’s how it is. We need to improve the negative points, especially in the mud again, where we’ve made too many mistakes.”

Jago Geerts – P11

“I had a pretty good day but the results don’t show it. I had to start from the outside but my starts were good. I was running 11th until the end of Race One, and then a hay bale fell into a rut I was in and I crashed. Then in Race Two, a stone broke my goggles in the second corner. I came in the pits for a new set, but then later in the race the same thing happened, although I was able to finish 12th. So, my speed is good, so that’s a positive to take away.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P22

“In qualifying, I had a very outside gate and got off to a really bad start. I tried to recover, but overtaking was difficult, and I finished 21st, which gave me an even worse position for the two races on Sunday. In the first moto, I was far behind. I made a few overtakes, but it was almost impossible to come back. In race two, the conditions were different, with a lot of mud. I didn’t get a good start – I slipped and had to restart from last. From there, I made a strong comeback, riding well and reaching 13th, but unfortunately a technical problem forced me to retire. I take little from this weekend in terms of results, but I’m happy with how I rode in race two. Now we head to Latvia confident we can do better.”

Ruben Fernandez – DNF

“Definitely not how I hoped the day would go, as I was actually feeling pretty confident about the racing. I got a good start and tried to make a pass into second place and made a mistake on the double and crashed. I knew how important track position was because it is always so difficult to pass here, so I wanted to make the moves as quickly as possible and it cost me. Now I need to get further tests and see exactly what has happened, which is obviously extremely disappointing. I feel confident I will be back quickly though, as I was enjoying my riding and looking good in the championship.”

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Herlings KTM 34m27.94 2 L. Coenen KTM +7.23 3 R. Febvre Kaw +25.90 4 M. Renaux Yam +1m00.90 5 B. Bogers Fan +1m10.78 6 G. Coldenhoff Fan +1m19.36 7 I. Gifting Yam +1m34.10 8 J. Pancar KTM +1m43.72 9 C. Toendel Hon +1m55.23 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam +1m58.60 11 A. Forato Hon +1 lap 12 J. Geerts Yam +1 lap 13 B. Watson Beta +1 lap 14 J. Seewer Duc +1 lap 15 M. Spies KTM +1 lap 16 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 17 B. Van doninck Hon +1 lap 18 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1 lap 19 V. Alonso Hon +1 lap 20 T. Koch Beta +1 lap 21 C. Nickel Hus +1 lap 22 P. Koenig KTM +1 lap 23 N. Ludwig KTM +1 lap 24 T. Koch Hus +1 lap 25 E. Alberio Gas +2 laps 26 E. Weckman Yam +2 laps 27 B. Boulard Tri +2 laps 28 V. Kovar KTM +3 laps 29 M. Guadagnini Duc +7 laps 30 A. Sterry KTM +10 laps 31 M. Stauffer KTM +12 laps 32 J. Trache Yam +12 laps 33 T. Kohut KTM +13 laps 34 J. Adamson Hon +13 laps 35 F. Tuani Hon +14 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Herlings KTM 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 47 3 R. Febvre Kaw 38 4 M. Renaux Yam 33 5 C. Vlaanderen Yam 31 6 B. Bogers Fan 29 7 I. Gifting Yam 28 8 J. Pancar KTM 23 9 J. Seewer Duc 23 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan 20 11 J. Geerts Yam 17 12 B. Van doninck Hon 15 13 C. Toendel Hon 12 14 A. Forato Hon 12 15 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 12 16 A. Bonacorsi Fan 12 17 M. Spies KTM 10 18 B. Watson Beta 8 19 T. Koch Beta 8 20 J. Gilbert Hon 6 21 M. Stauffer KTM 6 22 M. Guadagnini Duc 3 23 V. Alonso Hon 2

MXGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 487 2 L. Coenen KTM 451 3 M. Renaux Yam 326 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 322 5 T. Gajser Hon 305 6 R. Fernandez Hon 298 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 265 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 262 9 J. Seewer Duc 244 10 J. Herlings KTM 219 11 K. Horgmo Hon 204 12 J. Pancar KTM 168 13 P. Jonass Kaw 162 14 B. Watson Beta 161 15 J. Geerts Yam 154 16 I. Gifting Yam 137 17 M. Guadagnini Duc 126 18 B. Bogers Fan 126 19 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 83 20 V. Guillod Yam 72 21 A. Sterry KTM 55 22 K. Brumann Hus 50 23 T. Koch Beta 43 24 B. Van doninck Hon 40 25 M. Stauffer KTM 38 26 J. Gilbert Hon 27 27 M. Spies KTM 23 28 C. Toendel Hon 20 29 N. Ludwig KTM 19 30 A. Forato Hon 14 31 A. Cairoli Duc 10 32 A. Lupino Duc 9 33 M. Boisrame KTM 9 34 A. Tonus Yam 8 35 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 36 T. Guyon Tri 5 37 F. dos Santos Yam 5 38 C. Nickel Hus 4 39 R. Pape Yam 3 40 V. Alonso Hon 2 41 M. Evans Hon 1 42 M. Scheu Hus 1 43 J. Adamson Hon 1

MX2

Qualifying Race winner Valerio Lata (Honda HRC) carried his momentum into morning warm-up, though fellow rookie Cas Valk (Venrooy Racing KTM) snatched the fastest time from him right at the session’s end.

In Race Two, Fox Holeshot master Sacha Coenen was back on form, grabbing his sixth holeshot of the season ahead of Andrea Adamo and Lata.

Meanwhile, Simon Laengenfelder lost his initial fourth position, and a couple of others, due to a mistake through a right-hand corner. Liam Everts took that spot, but Guillem Farres and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 pilot Thibault Benistant quickly put pressure on him.

Triumph rider, Farres, showcased his best speed of the year with a decisive pass on the Belgian in front of the massed bank of fans.

Oriol Oliver joined the fray, as did Laengenfelder, leading to contact in several manoeuvres. However, Benistant executed the “pass of the day” on Everts with a clear leap over the double jump near Pit Lane – the only MX2 rider to complete it all day.

On lap eight, Adamo closed in on Coenen and took the lead on the long left-hander after Liqui Moly Mountain. Laengenfelder finally got the better of Benistant after their back-and-forth battle.

The series leader then made two passes in as many laps, moving past both Farres and Lata to impressively claim third at the flag. This marked another Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2-3 finish.

Lata held on to fourth ahead of Benistant. Farres, unfortunately, crashed with two laps to go, finishing the race in ninth, just in front of his countryman Oliver but behind his Monster Energy Triumph Racing teammate Camden McLellan. Kay de Wolf had a poor start and could only manage seventh behind his teammate Everts.

Adamo’s fifth Sunday race win of the season dramatically halved the points gap to just five behind Laengenfelder, setting the stage for an intense showdown as the heavens opened before the start of the second MX2 race.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Adamo KTM 34m06.57 2 S. Coenen KTM +1.45 3 S. Längenfelder KTM +5.67 4 V. Lata Hon +8.11 5 T. Benistant Yam +8.39 6 L. Everts Hus +9.83 7 K. de Wolf Hus +11.03 8 C. Mc Lellan Tri +12.47 9 G. Farres Tri +18.71 10 O. Oliver KTM +19.52 11 M. Grau KTM +54.71 12 K. Reisulis Yam +59.11 13 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m01.43 14 J. Mikula Tm +1m05.17 15 M. Gwerder KTM +1m06.18 16 C. Valk KTM +1m06.72 17 I. Van Erp Yam +1m17.44 18 M. Fredsoe Hus +1m22.61 19 K. Karssemakers Kaw +1m27.31 20 D. Braceras Hon +1m28.72 21 V. Kees KTM +1m33.00 22 M. Smith KTM +1m33.65 23 L. Owens Hus +1m33.92 24 S. Smulders Tri +1 lap 25 M. Carreras Hon +1 lap 26 C. Wohnhas Hus +1 lap 27 N. Vennekens KTM +1 lap 28 M. Venhoda Gas +1 lap 29 J. Peklaj Hus +1 lap 30 V. Janout KTM +1 lap 31 L. Albers KTM +2 laps 32 S. Mancini Fan +4 laps 33 F. Olsson KTM +12 laps 34 E. De Baere Tm +16 laps 35 M. Valin Kaw +18 laps

MX2 Race Two

For the seventh time this season, Sacha Coenen seized the Fox Holeshot Award, extending his lead in the series’ count. The teenage Belgian looked poised to dominate from the outset, with Guillem Farres in hot pursuit, while Kay de Wolf, Andrea Adamo, and Valerio Lata struggled to pass the Spaniard on the challenging, greasy circuit.

Further back, the action intensified as Cas Valk overtook Oriol Oliver for sixth on lap three. Thibault Benistant, Liam Everts, and Camden McLella then launched their own attacks on Oliver.

Young Dutch wildcard Ivano van Erp battling in the top ten collided with Everts, who hit the ground on the first full lap but recovered quickly. Both van Erp and Valk ultimately fell down the order on what proved to be a rough day for the rookies.

Simon Laengenfelder suffered a terrible start and was forced to fight his way back into the top ten in the slippery conditions, eventually crossing the line in ninth, just ahead of Maxime Grau. Julius Mikula equalled his best race finish of the year in eighth.

Coenen had initially looked fast but made several mistakes. Then, holding a significant lead, he badly misjudged the big uphill triple jump, careering into a trackside fence and getting temporarily stuck.

Farres gratefully seized the lead, De Wolf, Adamo, Lata, and Oliver maintained positions from second to fifth until the flag, while Benistant encountered trouble with two laps to go, gifting sixth place to McLellan, just ahead of Everts.

Benistant, took tenth overall behind Oliver and Coenen, who managed to re-join and claim 15th by the finish. Everts and McLellan finished sixth and seventh overall, respectively, but both are winning riders who would undoubtedly have been disappointed with those results.

Likewise, Laengenfelder ended the day fifth overall, behind a frustrated Lata, who had twice fallen while trying to pass Adamo for third, ultimately missing the podium on a tie-break.

De Wolf’s second-place finish was enough to climb back onto the podium after his Ernée disaster, and the former series leader is now 31 points off the top.

Farres held on to win his first-ever MX2 race, making him the tenth different rider to take a checkered flag in the class this season. This historic win also secured him his best-ever overall finish of second, matching the best result yet for the second-year Monster Energy Triumph team.

The day, however, belonged to Andrea Adamo, who claimed his fourth GP win of the season and sixth of his career. He will now take the red plate to the next round in Latvia, holding a narrow three-point lead over Laengenfelder.

This championship battle is far from over as the series heads to Kegums in Latvia – the site of Sacha Coenen’s first-ever GP win 12 months ago – to kick off the second half of the MXGP season.

Andrea Adamo – P1

“I did two smart races. When I passed Sacha in the first moto I did not push to make a twenty-second gap because it was easy to make a mistake on this track. It was difficult and tight. In the second one, well, if you don’t holeshot in these mud races then you have more to lose than to gain. I was in a pretty decent spot in P4 and when I was getting closer to Kay [De Wolf] I was getting full of mud so I decided to hold back because I didn’t want to risk a crash. Sacha then made a mistake and I went to P3. I knew that was good enough for the overall but wasn’t sure if meant the red plate. Like I said in Ernee [France], the championship is long and while the red plate is nice – and the mechanics will put it on the bike next week – it’s not important. We are halfway through and there are many fast guys. We’ll keep the focus.”

Guillem Farrés – P2

“To get a race win and second overall is amazing! Coming into today, we made some small changes to the bike and they made a really big difference. My first race wasn’t so good as I made a mistake while sixth and I dropped to ninth. But the second race went almost perfectly. I started second, the leader crashed, and I controlled the race to the finish. The goal now is to keep the ball rolling and be up front all the time. Thanks to the team again for doing such a great job with the bike.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“Honestly, it was a really tough weekend. I took a hard hit earlier in the event which made things more difficult, but I just kept digging deep and didn’t give up. Saturday wasn’t ideal, and I had to work hard in the first moto to come through the pack. Then the rain before the second race completely changed the track – it was like riding a totally different circuit. But I managed a strong start and rode smart in the mud to bring it home in second, which gave me the podium overall. I’m proud of the effort and happy with the result. Big thanks to the team for sticking behind me – now I’m looking forward to building on this next weekend.”

Valerio Lata – P4

“It is frustrating to finish on the same points as a podium but just miss out, however I have to be happy with how I rode, especially in the muddy second moto. I have been practicing in the bad conditions and it definitely has paid off because I was riding much better in that race and I felt I could have made the pass I needed to get on the podium. Still, this whole weekend has gone well and we are improving step by step and now my goal is definitely to get on the podium. A big thanks to everyone for all their work and I’m excited for Latvia now.”

Simon Laengenfelder – P5

“A difficult weekend and I made the race hard for myself because of the starts. I wasn’t the best in the first laps and lost positions there. In the first race I could fight back to 3rd when the track was really, really difficult for passing and I also had the fastest lap. I was struggling a bit with the suspension in the rain during the second race and I also hit a neutral, which made me crash. It was chaos and I couldn’t come back higher than 9th. Still, we’re 2nd in the championship and so close for points. The fans were amazing, let’s go for Latvia.”

Liam Everts – P6

“It was not a bad weekend for me. In the first moto, I had a good start and was able to ride quite consistently in sixth place. The second race was really tricky with the rain – the track changed a lot, and it was not easy to find the right lines. I had a small moment with a back marker but stayed on the bike and finished eighth, so that was okay. Sixth overall is not amazing, but I felt quite good and we are making progress. I’m looking forward to the next one and will keep working.”

Camden McLellan – P7

“Some positives but also negatives this weekend. I need to be better on Saturday so that I qualify better for the GP races, and then I can get better starts. We’re back on the sand next weekend, so I’m excited for that. With a good week of training, the goal is to be running up front again, where I should be.”

Sacha Coenen – P8

“The first moto was quite good: holeshot and 2nd place. Second moto another holeshot and rode good for almost the whole way but the back-end slid away on the take-off of the triple and I ended up in the fence. We’ll keep the positives: we had great starts. The GP victory was almost there and that makes us even more motivated for Latvia.”

Thibault Benistant – P10

“I’m struggling with my starts at the moment and that made for a tough weekend. I’ve been working on them, although I’m still not quite there with them, but I’ll keep on working. The second race today was tough with the rain. I was riding well and then fell off with two laps to go. So that was frustrating, but my riding was good, so I’m feeling positive for the next Grand Prix.”

Karlis Reisulis – P13

“The weekend is over now, and despite not having the speed, we made some changes with the bike. They were all positive, so, with what we’ve learned as a team I think we will be better at the upcoming races.”

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G. Farres Tri 36m24.21 2 K. de Wolf Hus +6.78 3 A. Adamo KTM +12.11 4 V. Lata Hon +16.76 5 O. Oliver KTM +37.50 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri +49.21 7 L. Everts Hus +51.81 8 J. Mikula Tm +55.03 9 S. Längenfelder KTM +56.63 10 M. Grau KTM +1m02.42 11 T. Benistant Yam +1m10.61 12 C. Valk KTM +1m20.59 13 M. Fredsoe Hus +1m23.97 14 K. Reisulis Yam +1m26.03 15 S. Coenen KTM +1m42.99 16 M. Gwerder KTM +1m46.99 17 L. Owens Hus +2m04.11 18 K. Karssemakers Kaw +1 lap 19 M. Carreras Hon +1 lap 20 F. Olsson KTM +1 lap 21 C. Wohnhas Hus +1 lap 22 S. Smulders Tri +1 lap 23 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 24 J. Peklaj Hus +2 laps 25 E. De Baere Tm +2 laps 26 Q. Prugnieres KTM +4 laps 27 N. Vennekens KTM +5 laps 28 I. Van Erp Yam +9 laps 29 V. Kees KTM +10 laps 30 V. Janout KTM +11 laps 31 M. Venhoda Gas +12 laps 32 S. Mancini Fan +12 laps 33 D. Braceras Hon +13 laps 34 M. Valin Kaw +14 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 45 2 G. Farres Tri 37 3 K. de Wolf Hus 36 4 V. Lata Hon 36 5 S. Längenfelder KTM 32 6 L. Everts Hus 29 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 28 8 S. Coenen KTM 28 9 O. Oliver KTM 27 10 T. Benistant Yam 26 11 M. Grau KTM 21 12 J. Mikula Tm 20 13 K. Reisulis Yam 16 14 C. Valk KTM 14 15 M. Fredsoe Hus 11 16 M. Gwerder KTM 11 17 Q. Prugnieres KTM 8 18 K. Karssemakers Kaw 5 19 L. Owens Hus 4 20 I. Van Erp Yam 4 21 M. Carreras Hon 2 22 F. Olsson KTM 1 23 D. Braceras Hon 1

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 A. Adamo KTM 466 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 463 3 K. de Wolf Hus 435 4 L. Everts Hus 377 5 S. Coenen KTM 342 6 T. Benistant Yam 337 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 294 8 V. Lata Hon 265 9 C. Valk KTM 231 10 F. Zanchi Hon 220 11 O. Oliver KTM 187 12 G. Farres Tri 180 13 Q. Prugnieres KTM 174 14 K. Reisulis Yam 170 15 R. Elzinga Yam 164 16 M. Valin Kaw 127 17 J. Mikula Tm 126 18 D. Braceras Hon 125 19 M. Grau KTM 72 20 M. Smith KTM 44 21 M. Gwerder KTM 32 22 N. Vennekens KTM 24 23 S. Soulimani Tm 19 24 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 25 S. Smulders Tri 12 26 M. Fredsoe Hus 11 27 S. Nilsson Tri 10 28 J. Walvoort KTM 7 29 M. Rossi KTM 6 30 K. Karssemakers Kaw 5 31 M. Silva Yam 4 32 I. Van Erp Yam 4 33 L. Owens Hus 4 34 B. Pergel KTM 3 35 F. Olsson KTM 3 36 J. Pietre Yam 2 37 M. Carreras Hon 2 38 B. Pascual Hon 2 39 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX125

The eighth round of the EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing delivered high drama and significant momentum shifts at Germany’s iconic Teutschenthal circuit.

Nicolò Alvisi entered the weekend as the championship leader, proudly sporting the red plate on his KTM. However, all eyes were on Mano Faure, as the Frenchman delivered another stellar performance to clinch his fourth overall victory of the season, drastically closing the gap on the Italian in the championship standings.

EMX125 Race One

The opening EMX125 race erupted with an explosive start at the Talkessel circuit. Mano Faure secured the holeshot with a superb jump, immediately followed by red plate holder Nicolò Alvisi in second. Niccolo Mannini, Filippo Mantovani, and Áron Katona tracked them closely through the opening sectors.

Early action came thick and fast. Katona made a swift move into fourth but tragically clipped Mannini’s rear wheel in the process, resulting in a hard crash before the end of the first lap. It was a heavy fall for the Hungarian rider, who required medical attention and was unable to rejoin the race.

Out front, Faure led confidently for the opening four laps, but Alvisi, never far behind, maintained relentless pressure. That pressure ultimately paid off on lap 5 of 14, when Faure made a mistake and crashed, handing the lead to the Italian KTM rider.

Further back, Francesco Bellei skillfully moved up into fifth after a poor start, edging past Moritz Ernecker. Meanwhile, Mantovani was holding a solid third until a small tip-over on lap 6 briefly dropped him into a battle with Mannini. Despite the mishap, Mantovani remounted quickly and fended off the attack to retain his podium position.

Amidst the chaos, Dani Heitink charged hard from mid-pack. The Dutch rider climbed from outside the top 10 into sixth, setting the fastest lap of the race on the final lap at 1:59.964, and made a decisive final push to overtake Bellei just before the finish line, stealing fifth.

Up front, Alvisi controlled the final laps flawlessly. Once in the lead, he steadily built a comfortable 9.2-second advantage over Faure to cross the line victorious. Mantovani completed the podium in third, ahead of Mannini in fourth and the fast-finishing Heitink in fifth.

Douwe van Mechgelen, Cesar Paine Diaz, and Ernecker came home sixth through eighth, while Casper Lindmark and Alve Callemo rounded out the top ten.

EMX125 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Alvisi KTM 29m17.07 2 M. Faure Yam +9.21 3 F. Mantovani KTM +18.72 4 N. Mannini Tm +20.35 5 D. Heitink Yam +27.52 6 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +41.50 7 C. Diaz Hus +49.37 8 M. Ernecker KTM +51.97 9 C. Lindmark Hus +54.84 10 A. Callemo Hus +57.06 11 F. Bellei Fan +29.23 12 J. Kubulins Yam +1m08.35 13 R. Pini Tm +1m11.85 14 I. Ampoorter Gas +1m17.47 15 R. Bauer KTM +1m18.37 16 O. Romberg Yam +1m20.10 17 R. Oppliger KTM +1m22.44 18 M. Meyer Yam +1m23.26 19 V. Toshev Fan +1m23.72 20 M. Miettinen KTM +1m43.76 21 E. Ziemer KTM +1m47.27 22 D. Stock Yam +1m50.72 23 F. Lange KTM +1m52.27 24 C. Richmond Yam +1m53.41 25 B. Thorius Yam +1m38.96 26 K. Ferez Yam +1m58.55 27 L. Diss-Fenard KTM +2m03.85 28 D. Zaremba Yam +1 lap 29 E. Badenas Gas +1 lap 30 S. Tapia Gas +1 lap 31 L. Sörensson Hus +1 lap 32 L. Colonnelli Hus +1 lap 33 S. Maymann Yam +1 lap 34 H. Statt Yam +1 lap 35 R. Laicans Gas +1 lap 36 D. Lantz KTM +8 laps 37 C. McCullough Fan +11 laps 38 Á. Katona KTM +11 laps 39 D. Gregoire KTM +13 laps

EMX125 Race Two

The second EMX125 race unfolded under overcast skies, with the slick Teutschenthal terrain adding another layer of complexity to an already unpredictable championship battle.

Mano Faure wasted no time, surging from third into the lead on the opening lap with a clean move around Nicolò Alvisi over the crest on the far side of the circuit. Once in front, the Frenchman controlled the pace from the outset and never looked back, leading all 15 laps of the race to cross the line with a dominant four-second gap over his nearest rival.

Alvisi initially fought to maintain second but soon came under pressure from Filippo Mantovani, who made a pass stick on lap 2. However, Alvisi regrouped and capitalized on a small error from Mantovani to briefly retake the position.

As the race progressed, Jekabs Kubulins entered the spotlight. Charging impressively from fourth, the Latvian rider showed exceptional speed, capitalizing on mistakes from both Mantovani and Alvisi to move into second by lap 8.

Behind them, the battle for the top five raged on. Alvisi continued to fight but was pushed wide again by Mantovani in the closing laps and ultimately had to settle for fourth. Meanwhile, Cesar Paine Diaz held strong in fifth for most of the race despite intense pressure from Dani Heitink and Ryan Oppliger.

The most significant drama came from red plate holder Alvisi, who suffered a critical moment on lap 9. A mistake dropped him sharply from fourth to seventh. Though he remounted quickly, it cost him valuable ground and crucial time. He managed to recover to fourth by the checkered flag, just ahead of Paine Diaz, but those lost points may prove crucial in the long-term title fight.

Further back, Dani Heitink’s late charge saw him climb to sixth, including a clean pass on Oppliger, who eventually finished seventh. Alve Callemo, Niccolo Mannini, and Andrea Uccellini rounded out the top 10.

At the front, it was all about Mano Faure, who rode flawlessly to take a commanding race victory. This combined with his Race 1 result (2-1) secured him the overall win in Germany, his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season. Kubulins crossed the line second in the race and claimed fourth overall, with Mantovani rounding out the race podium in third and securing third overall for the event.

Despite a strong Race 1 win, Alvisi’s costly mistake in Race 2 saw him settle for second overall. Filippo Mantovani’s consistent 3-3 finishes, however, earned him a well-deserved spot on the overall podium in third.

In the championship standings, Alvisi still holds the red plate with 285 points, but Faure has dramatically closed the gap to just 30 points, now sitting at 255. With several rounds remaining and momentum swinging in Faure’s favor, the title fight is very much alive as the series heads next to Latvia.

Mano Faure – P1

“I’m really happy! Yesterday I crashed and finished second, so to win the overall today feels amazing. A big thank you to my team, my family, and my coach—see you all in Latvia!”

EMX125 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Faure Yam 30m28.27 2 J. Kubulins Yam +4.08 3 F. Mantovani KTM +8.42 4 N. Alvisi KTM +14.87 5 C. Diaz Hus +15.55 6 D. Heitink Yam +16.38 7 R. Oppliger KTM +25.79 8 A. Callemo Hus +29.68 9 N. Mannini Tm +34.91 10 A. Uccellini Hus +38.72 11 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +39.57 12 D. Gregoire KTM +41.83 13 C. Richmond Yam +48.07 14 C. Lindmark Hus +51.42 15 R. Bauer KTM +59.36 16 F. Bellei Fan +1m00.82 17 B. Thorius Yam +1m01.93 18 R. Pini Tm +1m04.61 19 M. Meyer Yam +1m08.39 20 S. Maymann Yam +1m11.96 21 K. Ferez Yam +1m12.43 22 O. Romberg Yam +1m27.51 23 M. Miettinen KTM +1m28.02 24 D. Stock Yam +1m29.05 25 H. Statt Yam +1m29.74 26 V. Toshev Fan +1m33.30 27 M. Ernecker KTM +1m37.91 28 S. Tapia Gas +1m38.47 29 R. Laicans Gas +1m43.67 30 D. Lantz KTM +1m49.92 31 L. Sörensson Hus +1m51.54 32 I. Ampoorter Gas +1m53.54 33 F. Lange KTM +1m55.74 34 D. Zaremba Yam +1m56.61 35 L. Diss-Fenard KTM +1m57.42 36 L. Colonnelli Hus +1 lap 37 J. Hernandez Yam +1 lap 38 M. Conte Yam +1 lap 39 E. Ziemer KTM +8 laps 40 E. Badenas Gas +14 laps

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 M. Faure Yam 47 2 N. Alvisi KTM 43 3 F. Mantovani KTM 40 4 J. Kubulins Yam 31 5 D. Heitink Yam 31 6 C. Diaz Hus 30 7 N. Mannini Tm 30 8 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 25 9 A. Callemo Hus 24 10 C. Lindmark Hus 19 11 R. Oppliger KTM 18 12 F. Bellei Fan 15 13 M. Ernecker KTM 13 14 R. Bauer KTM 12 15 A. Uccellini Hus 11 16 R. Pini Tm 11 17 D. Gregoire KTM 9 18 C. Richmond Yam 8 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 7 20 M. Meyer Yam 5 21 O. Romberg Yam 5 22 B. Thorius Yam 4 23 V. Toshev Fan 2 24 S. Maymann Yam 1 25 M. Miettinen KTM 1 26 K. Ferez Yam 0 27 D. Stock Yam 0 28 H. Statt Yam 0 29 S. Tapia Gas 0 30 R. Laicans Gas 0 31 D. Lantz KTM 0 32 L. Sörensson Hus 0 33 F. Lange KTM 0 34 D. Zaremba Yam 0 35 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 0 36 L. Colonnelli Hus 0 37 J. Hernandez Yam 0 38 M. Conte Yam 0 39 E. Ziemer KTM 0 40 E. Badenas Gas 0

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 285 2 M. Faure Yam 255 3 F. Mantovani KTM 228 4 N. Mannini Tm 219 5 Á. Katona KTM 217 6 F. Bellei Fan 214 7 J. Kubulins Yam 209 8 D. Heitink Yam 208 9 R. Pini Tm 186 10 C. McCullough Fan 164 11 R. Oppliger KTM 144 12 J. Bervoets Yam 124 13 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 111 14 D. Gregoire KTM 107 15 S. Goyer Yam 94 16 G. Utech Tm 89 17 V. Toshev Fan 79 18 C. Diaz Hus 69 19 I. Ampoorter Gas 49 20 B. Thorius Yam 48 21 P. Lara Gas 48 22 R. Bauer KTM 45 23 V. Marek KTM 33 24 L. Bruneau KTM 28 25 A. Callemo Hus 24 26 A. Roberti Fan 24 27 A. Uccellini Hus 22 28 M. Ernecker KTM 19 29 C. Lindmark Hus 19 30 R. Laicans Gas 18 31 L. Townley Yam 18 32 J. Keith Yam 16 33 D. Stock Yam 16 34 M. Conte Yam 14 35 T. Van de Poel Yam 12 36 E. Ziemer KTM 11 37 H. Statt Yam 9 38 C. Richmond Yam 8 39 D. Zaremba Yam 8 40 F. Cardineau Gas 6 41 O. Romberg Yam 5 42 S. Priem Gas 5 43 O. Mari KTM 5 44 M. Meyer Yam 5 45 E. Riganti Hus 4 46 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 3 47 G. Cardoso Hus 2 48 S. Tapia Gas 2 49 A. Cazet Fan 2 50 S. Maymann Yam 2 51 D. Cracco KTM 1 52 M. Miettinen KTM 1 53 L. Calandra Hus 1 54 J. Hernandez Yam 1

WMX

The FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship riders faced two distinct challenges at Germany’s iconic Teutschenthal circuit during the Liqui Moly MXGP. Saturday’s Race 1 unfolded under hot, sunny skies, with a dry, hard-pack surface demanding impeccable throttle control and precision. In stark contrast, the second race presented a slicker, rain-affected track, transforming the terrain into a far more technical and unpredictable battlefield.

Despite these dramatically changing conditions, Kiara Fontanesi showcased her versatility to claim the overall victory in Teutschenthal. She secured this win with a commanding performance in Race 1 and a solid second-place finish in the challenging Race 2.

Lotte van Drunen rebounded strongly on Sunday to clinch her first race win since Sardinia, earning second overall with a 3-1 scorecard. Meanwhile, Daniela Guillén narrowly secured the final step on the podium, thanks to a hard-fought 2-4 finish.

WMX Race One

The opening WMX race of the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany kicked off under sunny skies at the Teutschenthal circuit, delivering an intense start. A first-turn pile-up scattered several riders, but at the front, Kiara Fontanesi, fastest in time practice, surged to the holeshot and never looked back.

The Italian legend immediately established her dominance, leading every single lap from start to finish with a flawless performance, expertly navigating the slick and freshly watered track to claim her second race win of the season.

Daniela Guillén initially slotted into fourth place out of the gate, behind Lotte van Drunen and Lynn Valk. However, the Spanish rider wasted no time making moves. On the second lap, she swept around the outside of Valk to take over third, capitalising on a slight error from the Dutch rider who lost traction in the turn.

Van Drunen held firm in second during the early laps, defending well as Guillén searched for an opening. Meanwhile, Amandine Verstappen gained ground further back, passing Larissa Papenmeier around the outside to climb to sixth as they both chased Malou Jakobsen in fifth.

The pivotal moment came on lap 8 when Guillén finally made her move stick on van Drunen to take over second place. Simultaneously, a pack of lapped riders caused brief congestion that allowed Guillén to momentarily close the gap to Fontanesi, narrowing it to just over a second.

But the Italian responded like a true champion, dropping the fastest lap of the race on lap 10 (1:59.963) to re-establish her lead and coolly manage the final stages.

Papenmeier, meanwhile, regrouped and reclaimed fifth from Verstappen with two laps to go, capping off a gritty ride through the midfield. Valk held onto a solitary fourth, having dropped out of the fight with van Drunen and Guillén earlier.

At the flag, Fontanesi crossed the line 4.7 seconds clear of Guillén, with van Drunen rounding out the podium. Valk, Papenmeier, and Verstappen followed, while Jakobsen settled for seventh after running as high as fifth in the early stages.

Shana van der Vlist, April Franzoni, and De Baets Yamaha MX-Team’s Danee Gelissen completed the top 10.

WMX Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 25m14.03 2 D. Guillen Gas +4.73 3 L. Van Drunen Yam +6.76 4 L. Valk KTM +27.98 5 L. Papenmeier Hon +50.71 6 A. Verstappen Yam +54.09 7 M. Jakobsen KTM +59.81 8 S. van der Vlist Yam +1m00.84 9 A. Franzoni Hon +1m01.70 10 D. Gelissen Yam +1m13.69 11 M. Hughes Kaw +1m14.66 12 T. Bäckström Gas +1m40.76 13 M. Seleboe Fan +1m44.41 14 A. Massury KTM +1m52.24 15 T. Schlosser Tri +1m58.45 16 J. Sanchez Gas +2m02.58 17 E. Kapsamer Gas +2m06.01 18 N. Fransson Yam +1 lap 19 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 20 M. Benecke KTM +1 lap 21 E. Andersson Lof Gas +1 lap 22 F. Hoppe Tri +1 lap 23 G. Franchi Hon +1 lap 24 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 25 L. Guerber Hon +1 lap 26 L. Barker KTM +1 lap 27 J. Engeland KTM +1 lap 28 K. Schultz Yam +1 lap 29 K. Irmgartz Hon +1 lap 30 E. Talucci Yam +1 lap 31 B. Andersen Gas +1 lap 32 V. Germond KTM +1 lap 33 S. Tausch Kaw +1 lap 34 L. Chaput Kaw +1 lap 35 W. Kupczyk Tri +1 lap 36 J. Bohle Hus +1 lap 37 L. Pachmann KTM +1 lap 38 E. Koehler KTM +3 laps 39 A. Cepelakova Yam +6 laps 40 T. Kück Gas +12 laps

WMX Race Two

The second WMX race at the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany delivered more intense battles, but it was Lotte van Drunen who truly stole the spotlight in Race 2, claiming her first race win since Sardinia with a commanding performance.

As the gate dropped, van Drunen wasted no time asserting control. She grabbed the holeshot and immediately began to open a significant gap over Kiara Fontanesi, who slotted into second. Lynn Valk secured third from the opening lap and rode a consistent race, holding that position all the way to the flag, unchallenged.

Early drama unfolded behind them, particularly for Daniela Guillén, who started fifth but dropped back after a hectic opening lap, battling through traffic and trailing Larissa Papenmeier.

Guillén’s charge was initially hampered by a few small mistakes, including an off-track excursion after clipping Martine Hughes’ rear wheel while attempting a pass. At that crucial moment, Guillén needed two more positions to secure an overall podium spot, and fate soon intervened.

On lap 3, Hughes crashed from fifth, tumbling down the order to eventually finish ninth and effectively opening the door for Guillén to climb back into contention. Meanwhile, Papenmeier was riding strongly in fourth but came under increasing pressure from the Spaniard.

The decisive moment came on lap 9, when Guillén capitalized on a mistake by Papenmeier in the wave section and surged into fourth. This move would prove crucial in the overall standings.

At the front, van Drunen maintained unwavering focus and pace, clocking the fastest lap of the race on lap 2 with a 2:00.522. She consistently held a steady gap over Fontanesi, who made no mistakes but simply couldn’t close the distance to the dominant Yamaha rider. Valk rode her own race in third, too far back to threaten the leaders.

Van Drunen crossed the line triumphantly ahead of Fontanesi to claim her first race win since Sardinia. Valk secured third, with Guillén’s late-race push landing her fourth and, critically, a spot on the overall podium. Papenmeier completed the top five, ahead of Amandine Verstappen and April Franzoni.

Danee Gelissen, Hughes, and Lucy Barker rounded out the top 10, while further back, consistent rides from Mathea Selebø and Shana van der Vlist earned important points.

Thanks to a 1-2 result, Kiara Fontanesi claimed the overall victory in Teutschenthal, making it back-to-back Grand Prix wins in the 2025 WMX Championship.

The GASGAS rider now sits second in the standings with 127 points, just six behind red plate holder Lotte van Drunen, who leads with 133 after her 3-1 finish.

Lynn Valk stays third on 118 points, while Daniela Guillén, consistent as ever with 2-4 finishes, remains a strong contender in the title fight in fourth on 112. With three rounds down and the series heating up, the WMX title battle is wide open heading into the second half of the season.

Kiara Fontanesi – P1

“It sounds really great to say back-to-back GP victories. I think the last time I won two in a row was a long time ago, so it’s incredible to still be here, keeping my head up, working hard, and fighting at the front. Of course, when you’re racing you always want to win every race, and today it was tough; Lotte (van Drunen) was fast and passing wasn’t easy. But I’ll take the positives. A GP win is always something special, and the championship is still on.”

WMX Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Van Drunen Yam 25m27.52 2 K. Fontanesi Gas +10.63 3 L. Valk KTM +25.38 4 D. Guillen Gas +36.49 5 L. Papenmeier Hon +40.33 6 A. Verstappen Yam +58.29 7 A. Franzoni Hon +1m20.18 8 D. Gelissen Yam +1m32.46 9 M. Hughes Kaw +1m43.52 10 L. Barker KTM +1m50.81 11 M. Seleboe Fan +1m51.92 12 S. van der Vlist Yam +2m01.69 13 N. Fransson Yam +1 lap 14 E. Kapsamer Gas +1 lap 15 A. Skudutyte KTM +1 lap 16 M. Jakobsen KTM +1 lap 17 A. Massury KTM +1 lap 18 J. Sanchez Gas +1 lap 19 M. Benecke KTM +1 lap 20 L. Raunkjaer Hon +1 lap 21 V. Germond KTM +1 lap 22 G. Franchi Hon +1 lap 23 T. Bäckström Gas +1 lap 24 K. Irmgartz Hon +1 lap 25 E. Talucci Yam +1 lap 26 B. Andersen Gas +1 lap 27 E. Andersson Lof Gas +1 lap 28 A. Cepelakova Yam +1 lap 29 J. Engeland KTM +1 lap 30 W. Kupczyk Tri +1 lap 31 K. Schultz Yam +1 lap 32 J. Bohle Hus +2 laps 33 L. Chaput Kaw +2 laps 34 L. Guerber Hon +2 laps 35 L. Pachmann KTM +2 laps 36 E. Koehler KTM +2 laps 37 T. Kück Gas +2 laps 38 S. Tausch Kaw +2 laps 39 T. Schlosser Tri +7 laps 40 F. Hoppe Tri +10 laps

WMX Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Fontanesi Gas 47 2 L. Van Drunen Yam 45 3 D. Guillen Gas 40 4 L. Valk KTM 38 5 L. Papenmeier Hon 32 6 A. Verstappen Yam 30 7 A. Franzoni Hon 26 8 D. Gelissen Yam 24 9 M. Hughes Kaw 22 10 S. van der Vlist Yam 22 11 M. Jakobsen KTM 19 12 M. Seleboe Fan 18 13 L. Barker KTM 11 14 N. Fransson Yam 11 15 E. Kapsamer Gas 11 16 A. Massury KTM 11 17 T. Bäckström Gas 9 18 J. Sanchez Gas 8 19 A. Skudutyte KTM 6 20 T. Schlosser Tri 6 21 M. Benecke KTM 3 22 L. Raunkjaer Hon 3

WMX Championship Standings