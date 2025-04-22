2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Six – MXGP of Switzerland

Schollenholz, Frauenfeld

The MXGP Grand Prix of Switzerland coincided with the Easter Weekend, and marked round six of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Held in Frauenfeld near Zurich, just kilometres from Jeremy Seewer’s birthplace, and the Swede went on to make history in front of his home crowd.

Ruben Fernandez and Tim Gajser went one-two respectively in the MXGP of Switzerland qualification race, dominating the MXGP class by nearly 30 seconds and making a bold statement for the Honda HRC team, if not one they’d be able to back up on race day.

Lucas Coenen then dominated the proceedings, with two race wins to his name, Romain Febvre closest running 6-2 for the weekend.

Simon Lagenfelder took out the MX2 class in similar form, proving untouchable for KTM with the double-win, Husqvarna’s Liam Everts and Kay de World rounding out the overall podium, keeping things in the KTM group.

We also saw racing across both the EMX250 and EMX125 classes, in EMX250, August Frisk made the most of every opportunity, storming to a perfect 1-1 result and celebrating his first overall win in the category.

Australia’s Jake Cannon had a challenging weekend, starting strong with seventh in race one on Saturday, but then getting caught up in a mass crash at turn five in race two. The teenager showing plenty of character, pushing hard all race to earn two points in nineteenth place following the crash.

Meanwhile, the EMX125 class witnessed a brilliant fightback from red plate holder Áron Katona, who took control in the second race to secure the overall victory and extend his lead in the standings.

MXGP of Switzerland Video Highlights

MXGP Race One

KTM’s Lucas Coenen was untouchable in race one claiming his first premiere class Fox Holeshot award, and going on to finish almost six-seconds clear of Honda’s Gajser who lost touch with the leader early after a series of mistakes. Gajser was in turn was four-seconds clear of HRC teammate Fernandez.

Bonacorsi and Renaux completed the top-five for Fantic and Yamaha respectively, with Febvre the top Kawasaki in sixth after a fall on the waves added to his challenges.

Seewer was fastest Ducati in seventh after a strong start but falling back through the ranks as the race progressed, finishing a sizeable gap back from Febvre.

Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Coldenhoff rounded out the top-10.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 33m46.050 2 T. Gajser Hon +5.978 3 R. Fernandez Hon +10.189 4 A. Bonacorsi Fan +13.202 5 M. Renaux Yam +14.123 6 R. Febvre Kaw +15.535 7 J. Seewer Duc +29.220 8 K. Horgmo Hon +36.885 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam +38.045 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan +42.000 11 V. Guillod Yam +1m02.173 12 J. Pancar KTM +1m04.244 13 J. Geerts Yam +1m05.526 14 J. Herlings KTM +1m06.555 15 A. Tonus Yam +1m11.369 16 M. Stauffer KTM +1m12.793 17 A. Sterry KTM +1m25.642 18 B. Watson Bet +1m29.969 19 A. Lupino Duc +1m34.559 20 K. Brumann Hus +1m35.315 21 T. Koch Bet +1m37.214 22 N. Ludwig Ktm +1m42.912 23 C. Nickel Hus +1 lap 24 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1 lap 25 M. Scheu Hus +1 lap 26 P. Haberland Hon +1 lap 27 R. Pape Yam +1 lap 28 F. Tuani Hon +1 lap 29 R. Keller KTM +1 lap 30 J. Adamson Hon +1 lap 31 N. Bender Hus +1 lap 32 A. Lüning Hus +1 lap 33 L. Freidig Hus +2 laps 34 R. Scheiben Tri +2 laps 35 N. Skovgaard Ktm +2 laps 36 B. Bogers Fan +10 laps 37 J. Gilbert Hon +12 laps 38 M. Evans Hon +12 laps 39 F. Weilenmann KTM +17 laps

MXGP Race Two Race two saw Lucas Coenen once again dominate after grabbing the holeshot from Seewer and Gajser. Gajser was bucked off his bike after hitting a solid mound while fighting in second for the lead, and was unable to rejoin the race, dislocating his shoulder. Febvre was the race two runner-up, commenting on how careful riders needed to be, as well as the rock strewn track, while knocking Bonacorsi well down the standings after catching his front wheel, and later benefiting from Renaux running off track to crash violently. The second running was a much better race for Seewer who put his Ducati on the podium in third, after chasing down Bonacorsi. Herlings made it a second KTM in the top five with fourth, while Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff took their Fantic machines to fifth and sixth, followed by Ben Watson on the Beta in seventh. Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Pancar rounding out the top-10. The round went to L.Coenen on a perfect 50-points, Febvre on 37 and Seewer and Bonacorsi both on 34-points, with standings leader Gajser down in ninth with 22. Gajser retains his lead of 305-points, Febvre trailing by 27-points on 278, and Coenen just clear of Coldenhoff on 227 to his 224. Rounding out the top five is Renaux on a more distant 188-points.

Lucas Coenen – P1

“Really special: I just won two motos and the GP! Saturday wasn’t that great because I had arm-pump and the start was just ‘OK’ but today gave me two holeshots and I led every single lap! I had to deal a bit of pressure from behind but there is not that much more to say today. I still don’t like this track though! With the 450 you had to respect it. No mistakes and it feels like a perfect day. I’m still learning, and we still go step-by-step.”

Romain Febvre – P2

“I was again fast and felt good both days but it was a track where you needed to take a good start as it was tough to pass. I was riding good but with starts like today it’s not enough to fight for the victory. I think I was one of the few guys who could make passes but it was also a track where you had to really take care. You could make a huge mistake if you lost it for a split-second and many riders crashed, particularly in the second moto; I almost hit Guillod’s bike when he had a big one right in front of me and there were a lot of rocks as you can see by my nose. For sure I was pleased to take another podium but I want one more step!”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“It’s insane – Ducati’s first podium is huge! We worked so hard, starting from zero, and these guys have reached such a high level. It’s amazing! And to do it here at home, my first MXGP podium on Swiss soil, with all these fans and in this beautiful weather – I think it’s the best day of my life! The second moto didn’t start well for me. I got hit by a rock in the leg and lost all feeling for over a lap, so I dropped back, but then the race came to me. I’m so happy, and I want to thank everyone at Ducati!”

Andrea Bonacorsi – P4

“Fourth overall, tied on points with third – I have mixed feelings about it, but we need to focus on the positives. I made a good step forward on hardpack and improved my starts. I want to thank my Fantic Factory Racing MXGP team, because in the week between Arco and Frauenfeld we made a change to the bike that helped me feel much more comfortable here in Switzerland. So, I have to be happy with the progress I am making, even if another fourth place wasn’t exactly what I was aiming for… We will go for it again in Portugal in two weeks!”

Glenn Coldenhoff – P5

“It was a tough weekend – I didn’t feel great out there and my starts were a little off. In race 2, my start was better, but I lacked a bit of pace in the first few laps and got passed by a few guys. I felt the track was quite sketchy this weekend, but we made it through and we will take the fifth overall. I think I need to work a bit more on these kinds of conditions, and we will focus on some sprints in the next couple of weeks to find some extra intensity. Portugal is one of my favourite rounds, so I am looking forward to it.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P7

“Quite an OK weekend. In the first moto I had a really bad start and the track was really tough for passing. I didn’t manage to make many places. The second start was better and I was in 3rd for a long time. A shame to have some contact with a lapped rider otherwise it would have been P3. It’s just my fourth week back on the bike so 4th is quite decent. 7th is not where we want to be but the others have a lot more race time. Portugal is a difficult track for me so we’ll keep pounding, keep working and get better every week. We’ll work on some more race rhythm before Portugal and hopefully we’ll try and sneak our way into the top five. That will be the aim.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P8

“Today was OK. I didn’t get the results I wanted, but I had two consistent results. For today, we made some changes with the bike, and they made a positive difference on track. So, that’s good and there are a few other small things to work on between now and Portugal.”

Tim Gajser – P9

“Definitely not how I hoped the day would end, especially after the second-place in the first moto. I felt like I was doing okay, finding some different lines so I could make my move and try to win the race. I wasn’t too far off the line, but my rear wheel hit a solid mound and just bucked me off the bike. I was sitting off the track for a long time before medics were able to get to me, but eventually we were able to get checked out. After those results, I will get further tests done tomorrow and see where I’m at. I will keep fighting though and use this weekend off to recover as best as possible for Portugal.”

Jago Geerts – P12

“I’m happy to be racing today, as on Saturday something made the vision in my right eye blurry, but with the team we were able to get it sorted. In the races, my starts let me down, so this is something I’ll be working on next week. My speed is good, so with good starts I know I can be running in the top 10 again.”

Alessandro Lupino – P17

“Overall, it was a pretty positive weekend for me. I got the call on Tuesday evening and only had my first test on the bike Wednesday morning, riding with Mattia’s setup. On Saturday, I struggled a bit since I wasn’t fully familiar with the bike, but I made big improvements and was happy to show some good speed. I don’t think the results reflect what I was capable of – mainly due to a setup mistake in race one. In race two, I went down at the start, but I found a good rhythm and fought my way back.”

Brian Bogers

“What we can take away from this weekend is that, physically, I am feeling better and better with every session. During the first practice during the week, I was tired after ten minutes – now I have almost managed to do a full 30. Also, in free and time practice, the speed wasn’t too bad. We just need to put it all together in the races. When things don’t go to plan, it can be difficult, because you need a few good races to rebuild confidence. But mentally I am strong, and I am happy to be in this team – I really feel they can help me, and they are working hard to make it happen.”

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 33m57.096 2 R. Febvre Kaw +4.689 3 J. Seewer Duc +10.876 4 J. Herlings KTM +16.061 5 A. Bonacorsi Fan +27.867 6 G. Coldenhoff Fan +29.927 7 B. Watson Bet +36.134 8 K. Horgmo Hon +39.716 9 C. Vlaanderen Yam +45.595 10 J. Pancar KTM +50.713 11 J. Geerts Yam +57.221 12 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM +1m16.530 13 N. Ludwig KTM +1m18.917 14 A. Lupino Duc +1m20.312 15 K. Brumann Hus +1m22.645 16 A. Sterry KTM +1m35.485 17 J. Gilbert Hon +1 lap 18 C. Nickel Hus +1 lap 19 A. Tonus Yam +1 lap 20 R. Pape Yam +1 lap 21 M. Scheu Hus +1 lap 22 F. Tuani Hon +1 lap 23 J. Adamson Hon +1 lap 24 L. Freidig Hus +1 lap 25 A. Lüning Hus +1 lap 26 N. Bender Hus +1 lap 27 N. Skovgaard KTM +2 laps 28 R. Scheiben Tri +2 laps 29 M. Renaux Yam +4 laps 30 R. Keller Ktm +4 laps 31 M. Evans Hon +9 laps 32 T. Koch Bet +10 laps 33 B. Bogers Fan +12 laps 34 P. Haberland Hon +14 laps 35 M. Stauffer KTM +16 laps 36 V. Guillod Yam +17 laps 37 T. Gajser Hon +18 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L. Coenen KTM 50 2 R. Febvre Kaw 37 3 J. Seewer Duc 34 4 A. Bonacorsi Fan 34 5 G. Coldenhoff Fan 26 6 K. Horgmo Hon 26 7 J. Herlings KTM 25 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 24 9 T. Gajser Hon 22 10 J. Pancar KTM 20 11 R. Fernandez Hon 20 12 J. Geerts Yam 18 13 B. Watson Bet 17 14 M. Renaux Yam 16 15 V. Guillod Yam 10 16 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 9 17 A. Lupino Duc 9 18 A. Sterry KTM 9 19 N. Ludwig KTM 8 20 A. Tonus Yam 8 21 K. Brumann Hus 7 22 M. Stauffer KTM 5 23 J. Gilbert Hon 4 24 C. Nickel Hus 3 25 R. Pape Yam 1 26 M. Scheu Hus 0 27 F. Tuani Hon 0 28 J. Adamson Hon 0 29 L. Freidig Hus 0 30 A. Lüning Hus 0 31 N. Bender Hus 0 32 N. Skovgaard KTM 0 33 R. Scheiben Tri 0 34 R. Keller KTM 0 35 M. Evans Hon 0 36 T. Koch Bet 0 37 B. Bogers Fan 0 38 P. Haberland Hon 0 39 F. Weilenmann KTM 0 40 X. Ramella Hon 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 T. Gajser Hon 305 2 R. Febvre Kaw 278 3 L. Coenen KTM 227 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 224 5 M. Renaux Yam 188 6 R. Fernandez Hon 178 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 163 8 K. Horgmo Hon 163 9 J. Seewer Duc 138 10 C. Vlaanderen Yam 126 11 B. Watson Bet 102 12 J. Pancar KTM 91 13 P. Jonass Kaw 86 14 J. Geerts Yam 86 15 M. Guadagnini Duc 84 16 I. Gifting Yam 78 17 V. Guillod Yam 72 18 J. Herlings KTM 65 19 B. Bogers Fan 61 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 49 21 A. Sterry KTM 38 22 K. Brumann Hus 32 23 T. Koch Bet 24 24 M. Stauffer KTM 23 25 N. Ludwig KTM 19 26 M. Spies KTM 13 27 J. Gilbert Hon 13 28 A. Cairoli Duc 10 29 A. Lupino Duc 9 30 A. Tonus Yam 8 31 C. Toendel Hon 7 32 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 33 F. A. dos Santos Yam 5 34 C. Nickel Hus 4 35 R. Pape Yam 3 36 A. Forato Hon 2 37 M. Evans Hon 1 38 M. Scheu Hus 1

MX2 Race One

Längenfelder took out the opening MX2 race in dominant form, including his first hole-shot of the season from his second choice gate, with teammate Coenen right alongside him in the early stages. He’d surpass Coenen by lap six and from there power off to the win.

By races end however, he’d hold an almost nine-seconds lead from the chasing Husqvarna duo of de Wolf and Everts, with Triumph’s McLellan just missing out on a podium finish by half a second in fourth.

It was a 10-second gap back to Adamo in fifth after once again falling in the same tight right hander that caught him out on Saturday, Sacha Coenen sixth, and Farres making it another Triumph in the top-10 with seventh.

Valk, Oliver and Lata rounded out the top-10.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 33m45.698 2 K. de Wolf Hus +8.412 3 L. Everts Hus +9.029 4 C. Mc Lellan Tri +9.570 5 A. Adamo KTM +19.642 6 S. Coenen KTM +20.475 7 G. Farres Tri +28.467 8 C. Valk KTM +30.123 9 O. Oliver KTM +30.848 10 V. Lata Hon +45.074 11 T. Benistant Yam +48.742 12 K. A. Reisulis Yam +58.499 13 R. Elzinga Yam +1m06.265 14 F. Zanchi Hon +1m17.415 15 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM +1m39.994 16 D. Braceras Hon +1m46.161 17 M. Gwerder KTM +1 lap 18 J. Mikula Tm +1 lap 19 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 20 S. Soulimani Tm +1 lap 21 S. Smulders Tri +1 lap 22 S. Oechslin Hus +1 lap 23 N. Vennekens KTM +1 lap 24 R. Schudel KTM +1 lap 25 T. Oechslin Hus +1 lap 26 M. Grau KTM +1 lap 27 M. Oechslin Hus +1 lap 28 C. Wohnhas Hus +2 laps 29 D. Zampino KTM +2 laps 30 O. Brix KTM +2 laps 31 R. Bicalho KTM +2 laps 32 L. Albers KTM +3 laps 33 A. Marques Hus +12 laps

MX2 Race Two

Längenfelder was even more dominant in race two taking the hole-shot, with teammate Coenen pushed wide by Adamo, Lata and Everts also in the early mix.

By the finish line however, Längenfelder was nine-seconds clear of teammate Adamo, with Everts and de Wolf claiming third and fourth, for a KTM 1-2 and Husqvarna 3-4. That also marked Längenfelder’s first GP win since the MXGP of Sweden in 2023, his 14th race win and fourth GP career win.

Benistant claimed fifth for Yamaha after de Wolf reclaimed fourth despite a crash at the half distance mark, with Lata the top Honda in sixth.

The Triumph duo of McLellan and Farres taking seventh and eighth, with Yamaha’s Reisulis and Elzinga rounding out the top-10.

Längenfelder took home 50-points, Everts and Kay de Wolf collecting 40-points, Adamo 38 and McLellan 32.

De Wolf managed to retain his standings lead by a narrow margin, now just three-points ahead of Längenfelder, with Adamo third on 258-points.

Simon Laengenfelder – P1

“A first overall win this year! I’m really happy. I felt good on the track and dealing with all those ruts. I got two good starts and could check-out from there. A first win of the season now gives me a confidence boost for the next few races.”

Liam Everts – P2

“This was a really solid bounce-back weekend for me. Last time out was frustrating – I felt there was more on the table – so I’m happy with how things went here in Frauenfeld. In the first moto I was behind Kay, and in the second I was behind Andrea, but I just focused on staying calm, riding my lines, and keeping the pressure on. Three top-three finishes across the weekend feels great, and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Agueda.”

Kay de Wolf – P3

“It was definitely a weekend of highs and lows. Winning the qualifying race on Saturday was a big positive – it was my first one of the season and felt really good. In the first moto I had decent pace and managed second, even though the lappers made things tricky near the end. The second moto was tougher – I had some clutch issues which made it a real challenge from the start. Still, we came away with solid points and I’m already focused on coming back stronger in Portugal.”

Andrea Adamo – P4

“A decent weekend. Nothing special. In the first moto I had the speed and a good feeling but I made a mistake in the first three-four laps that destroyed the race because the good start I had from P3-4 became P9. It was not easy to make passes but I managed a few. P5 in the end, but our potential was for better. My feeling was a bit different in the second moto. It wasn’t the best but I could still come home P2. Solid. I missed the podium by a bit and we need to work more to not make mistakes on the first laps. For sure, not every weekend can go super-well but we need to salvage points when they don’t go so well. A week off now and then we go to Portugal.”

Camden McLellan – P5

“It’s been a good weekend here in Switzerland. It was a really technical track, but I felt great on the bike and really comfortable out there. My speed was good, and in race one I was really close to a top three finish. However, in race two, my first lap wasn’t great, and that left me with a lot of work to do. I came back to seventh for fifth overall, so that’s not too bad. It’s been a positive weekend again for myself and the team, and I’m excited for Portugal in two weeks’ time.”

Guillem Farres – P6

“That’s my first race back done, and I’m really happy to be back at the races with the team. The goal this weekend was to get a result to build from, and I think I did that. I finished 11th in the qualifying race, and then in race one today I placed seventh. In the second moto, I was running sixth for a while but finished eighth for sixth overall. It’s been a solid weekend here in Switzerland with plenty of positives to take away, and the aim is to be even stronger in Portugal.”

Thibault Benistant – P7

“It’s not been an easy weekend. I had a good start in Race One, but then crashed on the first lap. I then crashed again later in the race, and after that it took me a while to get into a good rhythm. My speed was good, it was just the crashes that let me down. Race Two was much better. I had a good start and made passes, but I rode a little tight for a lot of the race. Now it’s onto Portugal in two weeks’ time.”

Valerio Lata – P8

“It has definitely been a learning weekend, but one that I’m proud of. I am quickly realising the level that you have to be at, not just for one lap, but for every single lap and that is now going to be my focus moving forward. My sixth in race two is much closer to where I want to be and I think I’m showing that I’m getting closer to the top riders with my speed, so now the goal is bring that speed for the whole race.”

Karlis Reisulis – P10

“I’m not so happy with my day today. I need to work on some things, as my speed is good in the beginning of the races, but not at the end, despite feeling good on the bike. We have a weekend off now, and then it’s on to Portugal.”

Sacha Coenen – P11

“I wasn’t feeling so good on the track on Saturday but had a really good warm-up today. I made a great start and was leading the race for a while but I was also managing the moto and trying to do my best. In the second moto my front wheel was blocked in the start and I lost a lot of positions. I came back to 9th but then hit neutral and lost a lot again! Not a great weekend.”

Rick Elzinga – P12

“I was happy to be racing today, as on Saturday I broke my little finger and dislocated the knuckle in Free Practice. For today I taped my little finger and ring finger together, and this really helped. It was painful to ride, but the worst thing was that my hand would cramp up. So, riding was tricky, but I managed and scored points in both races with a 13th and a 10th. I’ll now need to miss some time on the bike to heal, but hopefully by Portugal I can ride normally again.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P13

“This isn’t where I want to be battling on the track, and it is frustrating for me. I know that I’m better than this, but I can’t get into the fight for the top spots and instead I’m trying to get into the top 10. We will keep working though, and now we have a weekend off so we can get some testing done and try and figure out how we can get closer to the top guys. I’m trying to stay positive, and I definitely appreciate all the work the team does, so now it is down to me to reward them.”

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 33m38.608 2 A. Adamo KTM +9.039 3 L. Everts Hus +10.555 4 K. de Wolf Hus +19.681 5 T. Benistant Yam +21.029 6 V. Lata Hon +34.368 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +35.799 8 G. Farres Tri +50.467 9 K. A. Reisulis Yam +1m00.685 10 R. Elzinga Yam +1m03.422 11 F. Zanchi Hon +1m05.786 12 C. Valk KTM +1m15.216 13 D. Braceras Hon +1m26.523 14 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM +1m29.357 15 M. Gwerder KTM +1m31.273 16 S. Coenen KTM +1m34.349 17 M. Grau KTM +1m43.226 18 S. Soulimani Tm +1 lap 19 M. Smith KTM +1 lap 20 S. Smulders Tri +1 lap 21 S. Oechslin Hus +1 lap 22 R. Schudel KTM +1 lap 23 A. Marques Hus +1 lap 24 C. Wohnhas Hus +1 lap 25 M. Oechslin Hus +1 lap 26 O. Oliver KTM +2 laps 27 N. Vennekens KTM +2 laps 28 T. Oechslin Hus +2 laps 29 D. Zampino KTM +2 laps 30 R. Bicalho KTM +2 laps 31 O. Brix KTM +2 laps 32 J. Mikula Tm +11 laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 50 2 L. Everts Hus 40 3 K. de Wolf Hus 40 4 A. Adamo KTM 38 5 C. Mc Lellan Tri 32 6 G. Farres Tri 27 7 T. Benistant Yam 26 8 V. Lata Hon 26 9 C. Valk KTM 22 10 K. A. Reisulis Yam 21 11 S. Coenen KTM 20 12 R. Elzinga Yam 19 13 F. Zanchi Hon 17 14 D. Braceras Hon 13 15 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 13 16 O. Oliver KTM 12 17 M. Gwerder KTM 10 18 M. Grau KTM 4 19 S. Soulimani Tm 4 20 M. Smith KTM 4 21 J. Mikula Tm 3 22 S. Smulders Tri 1 23 S. Oechslin Hus 0 24 R. Schudel KTM 0 25 A. Marques Hus 0 26 C. Wohnhas Hus 0 27 M. Oechslin Hus 0 28 N. Vennekens KTM 0 29 T. Oechslin Hus 0 30 D. Zampino KTM 0 31 R. Bicalho KTM 0 32 O. Brix KTM 0 33 L. Albers KTM 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. de Wolf Hus 281 2 S. Längenfelder KTM 278 3 A. Adamo KTM 258 4 L. Everts Hus 251 5 T. Benistant Yam 203 6 C. Mc Lellan Tri 191 7 S. Coenen KTM 189 8 C. Valk KTM 174 9 V. Lata Hon 142 10 F. Zanchi Hon 140 11 R. Elzinga Yam 117 12 K. A. Reisulis Yam 116 13 Q. M. Prugnieres KTM 108 14 D. Braceras Hon 96 15 O. Oliver KTM 90 16 G. Farres Tri 73 17 J. Mikula Tm 67 18 M. Valin Kaw 46 19 M. Smith KTM 34 20 N. Vennekens KTM 18 21 M. Grau KTM 16 22 M. Gwerder KTM 14 23 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 24 S. Soulimani Tm 13 25 S. Smulders Tri 11 26 S. Nilsson Tri 9 27 J. Walvoort KTM 7 28 M. Rossi KTM 6 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

The first EMX250 race of the Swiss round in Frauenfeld delivered plenty of action, as Salvador Pérez went down in the first turn and appeared injured, struggling to return to his bike. Although he eventually remounted, he was unable to continue and recorded a DNF, putting a stop to his hopes for a strong result in Switzerland. The Holeshot went to August Frisk as he sped away with the lead.

Behind Frisk, Janis Reisulis, the current red plate holder, slotted into second but experienced mechanical issues just a few laps into the race. Smoke coming from his Yamaha signalled trouble, and midway through the moto, his bike gave out completely.

With Reisulis out, Swiss rider Nico Greutmann stepped up into second place to the delight of the home fans​.

Francisco Garcia made an impressive charge after a tip-over mid-moto. The Spaniard quickly regrouped and worked his way back into the top three, eventually reclaiming third place from Simone Mancini, who crossed the line in fourth.

Noel Zanocz also had a strong comeback, rising from outside the top ten to finish fifth.

Further back, Adria Monne held sixth ahead of Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon, with consistent laps helping both riders secure solid points.

Bradley Mesters, William Askew andAlexis Fueri completed the top ten. Fueri had to battle hard in the final laps to hold off Gyan Doensen. Both riders exchanged positions several times before locking down10th place​ for Fueri and 11th for Doensen.

Meanwhile, Liam Owens had shown early promise and was running inside the top five before a mistake dropped him out of contention.

Frisk claimed a well-earned and career-first race victory in EMX250, putting together a calm and calculated ride from the front. The Swedish rider took the holeshot and kept his cool lap after lap, gradually building a gap that no one could close.

EMX250 Race Two

Just like in Race 1, Frisk timed the gate perfectly and snatched the holeshot to lead from the very first corner. Behind him, William Askew moved into second, followed by Garcia in third. But the opening lap chaos caught out Cannon, who had made a strong start but went down early and had to remount from the back of the pack.

Zanocz wasted no time making moves, gaining ground to fifth on the opening lap, with teammate Liam Owens just behind in sixth. Meanwhile, Saturday’s DNF rider Reisulis was buried deeper in the pack, but began steadily picking his way forward.

As Frisk started to stretch a gap at the front, the battle behind him quickly intensified. Garcia, Askew, Zanocz, and Reisulis were all bunched up and eyeing both podium points and championship position. By lap five, Frisk was sitting comfortably but the rest of the standings were incredibly tight — four riders were within a point of each other in the overall.

Garcia put in a brilliant effort to first close on Askew and then make a move for second. That pass would prove crucial for both the race and the overall standings. Just behind, Reisulis and Zanocz were locked in a duel, knowing full well that every point could swing the red plate in their favour. The Latvian eventually found a way past Zanocz and then Askew, moving into third place by lap 9.

Swiss rider Greutmann was on the charge too, battling with Mancini and later sneaking past Owens into sixth by the checkered flag — just enough to secure his first career podium in front of a thrilled home crowd​.

Further down the top ten, Monne, eighth, and Doensen ninth, all delivered solid rides, while Askew slipped a couple of spots late in the race to finish 5th. Garcia’s little scare on lap 6 nearly cost him, but he recovered quickly to hold off both Zanocz and Reisulis in the final stages.

Cannon recovered from his crash to 19th, finishing the weekend in 12th overall.

At the front, Frisk remained untouched, managing a late scare with backmarkers and still crossing the line with a comfortable gap. His lights-to-flag win marked a perfect weekend: 1-1 and 50 points, a major milestone for the Swedish rider.

August Frisk

“It was amazing. Hard work paid off! I’ve had some tough starts to the year, but this weekend everything clicked. Two holeshots, two wins, and I didn’t touch the suspension all weekend, that’s how good I felt. It’s unbelievable, I have no words! This first EMX250 win will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Frisk KTM 28m53.565 2 N. Greutmann Hus +7.028 3 F. Garcia Kaw +16.936 4 S. Mancini Fan +23.275 5 N. Zanocz Hon +27.323 6 A. Monne Gas +30.637 7 J. Cannon Kaw +33.714 8 B. Mesters KTM +37.663 9 W. Askew Tri +39.035 10 A. Fueri KTM +48.702 11 G. Doensen KTM +53.058 12 H. Osterhagen Fan +55.418 13 B. Rispoli KTM +1m00.992 14 V. Kees KTM +1m03.426 15 O. Colmer KTM +1m04.018 16 L. Reichl Hus +1m04.758 17 M. Ernecker KTM +1m07.820 18 N. Skovbjerg Yam +1m11.194 19 L. Ruffini Hus +1m25.182 20 S. Leok Hus +1m33.185 21 P. Gundersen Hus +1m39.358 22 P. Busatto KTM +1m40.598 23 A. Steffen Hon +1 lap 24 O. C. Tzemach Hus +1 lap 25 L. Aglietti Hus +1 lap 26 M. Kennedy Gas +1 lap 27 S. Sundman KTM +1 lap 28 E. Lehtinen KTM +1 lap 29 N. Zumstein Yam +1 lap 30 H. Seel KTM +1 lap 31 N. Polsini Gas +1 lap 31 T. Brunet Yam +1 lap 33 F. Hagdahl Hus +3 laps 34 L. Owens Hus +7 laps 35 P. Maschio Hon +8 laps 36 J. M. Reisulis Yam +10 laps 37 M. Scollo Hus +10 laps 38 J. Barker Ktm +11 laps 39 B. Bruce Kaw +13 laps 40 S. Perez Gas +16 laps

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Frisk KTM 29m24.785 2 F. Garcia Kaw +4.960 3 J. M. Reisulis Yam +11.525 4 N. Zanocz Hon +16.990 5 W. Askew Tri +20.032 6 N. Greutmann Hus +20.785 7 L. Owens Hus +24.658 8 A. Monne Gas +26.477 9 G. Doensen KTM +26.947 10 N. Skovbjerg Yam +29.579 11 S. Mancini Fan +46.420 12 M. Ernecker KTM +56.181 13 A. Fueri KTM +1m00.308 14 L. Ruffini Hus +1m00.996 15 B. Mesters KTM +1m01.713 16 S. Leok Hus +1m04.200 17 T. Brunet Yam +1m06.166 18 P. Maschio Hon +1m07.037 19 J. Cannon Kaw +1m07.842 20 L. Reichl Hus +1m08.477 21 B. Bruce Kaw +1m17.502 22 P. Gundersen Hus +1m18.693 23 S. Perez Gas +1m19.916 24 H. Osterhagen Fan +1m22.374 25 O. Colmer KTM +1m33.315 26 M. Scollo Hus +1m33.964 27 V. Kees KTM +1m45.736 28 A. Steffen Hon +1 lap 29 H. Seel KTM +1 lap 30 M. Kennedy Gas +1 lap 31 N. Polsini Gas +1 lap 32 O. C. Tzemach Hus +1 lap 33 N. Zumstein Yam +1 lap 34 J. Barker KTM +1 lap 35 S. Sundman KTM +1 lap 36 F. Hagdahl Hus +1 lap 37 L. Sondergaard KTM +1 lap 38 L. Aglietti Hus +2 laps 39 P. Busatto KTM +7 laps 40 B. Rispoli KTM +13 laps

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 A. Frisk KTM 50 2 F. Garcia Kaw 42 3 N. Greutmann Hus 37 4 N. Zanocz Hon 34 5 W. Askew Tri 28 6 A. Monne Gas 28 7 S. Mancini Fan 28 8 G. Doensen KTM 22 9 J. M. Reisulis Yam 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 19 11 B. Mesters KTM 19 12 J. Cannon Kaw 16 13 L. Owens Hus 14 14 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 15 M. Ernecker KTM 13 16 L. Ruffini Hus 9 17 H. Osterhagen Fan 9 18 B. Rispoli KTM 8 19 V. Kees KTM 7 20 S. Leok Hus 6 21 L. Reichl Hus 6 22 O. Colmer KTM 6 23 T. Brunet Yam 4 24 P. Maschio Hon 3 25 B. Bruce Kaw 0 26 P. Gundersen Hus 0 27 S. Perez Gas 0 28 M. Scollo Hus 0 29 A. Steffen Hon 0 30 H. Seel KTM 0 31 M. Kennedy Gas 0 32 N. Polsini Gas 0 33 O. C. Tzemach Hus 0 34 N. Zumstein Yam 0 35 J. Barker KTM 0 36 S. Sundman KTM 0 37 F. Hagdahl Hus 0 38 L. Sondergaard KTM 0 39 L. Aglietti Hus 0 40 P. Busatto KTM 0

EMX250 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. M. Reisulis Yam 126 2 F. Garcia Kaw 124 3 N. Zanocz Hon 124 4 A. Frisk KTM 104 5 N. Skovbjerg Yam 91 6 A. Petit Yam 85 7 G. Doensen KTM 83 8 L. Reichl Hus 82 9 B. Mesters KTM 76 10 S. Mancini Fan 75 11 N. Greutmann Hus 74 12 W. Askew Tri 73 13 A. Monne Gas 69 14 A. Fueri KTM 57 15 M. Fredsoe Hus 51 16 J. Cannon Kaw 50 17 S. Perez Gas 46 18 B. Rispoli KTM 43 19 I. Van Erp Yam 38 20 V. Kees KTM 37 21 M. Ernecker KTM 35 22 L. Owens Hus 33 23 O. Colmer KTM 28 24 M. Werner KTM 25 25 S. Leok Hus 25 26 H. Osterhagen Fan 22 27 L. Ruffini Hus 18 28 P. Maschio Hon 15 29 L. Rudolph KTM 15 30 M. Carreras Hon 13 31 B. Bruce Kaw 12 32 T. Brunet Yam 9 33 C. Prat Tri 7 34 P. Gundersen Hus 3

EMX125 Race One

The opening race of the EMX125 class in Frauenfeld set a competitive tone as riders faced the technical challenges of the hard-pack Swiss circuit.

Swiss rider Ryan Oppliger made a strong impression at home by grabbing the holeshot and leading the early laps of the race in front of a cheering local crowd.

Just behind Nicolò Alvisi and Filippo Mantovani slotted into second and third, closely pursued by Dani Heitink, Riccardo Pini, and a charging field behind.

Red plate holder Áron Katona didn’t get the start he hoped for. He chose the inside gate but was boxed in, emerging from the first turn in 11th. Meanwhile, Mantovani suffered a costly crash on the landing of a jump, dropping out of podium contention early in the race.

Alvisi wasted no time once he moved into second. After shadowing Oppliger through the first two laps, he made his move on lap three, finding a way past and starting to build a gap at the front.

Behind them, Heitink capitalised on Mantovani’s error to move into third along with Gennaro Utech in his wake, then quickly set his sights on Oppliger. Within a few laps, the Dutch rider made the pass and took over second, looking strong and consistent. Utech quickly followed the example of the Dutch rider to move up to 3rd on lap 9 of 16.

As the front rider pulled away early in the race, Katona began his charge. He set the fastest lap of the race on lap 6 of 16 and methodically picked off rider after rider, climbing up to fourth by lap 10. He eventually closed in on Utech, and with a bold move on lap 14, Katona took third and tried to cut the gap to Heitink ahead.

Despite Katona’s efforts, Heitink remained steady under pressure in the closing laps. The Hungarian rider got within two seconds of second place but couldn’t quite complete the pass before the checkered flag.

In the end, Alvisi rode flawlessly to take the win with a composed and fast performance from start to finish​. Heitink came home second, and Katona’s strong comeback secured him third. Mano Faure who came back strong after an average start rounded out the top five, while early leader Oppliger settled for sixth.

EMX125 Race Two

With the top riders still separated by only a handful of points after Saturday’s outing, the second race of the EMX125 in Frauenfeld had everything on the line..

This time it was Jarne Bervoets who stormed into the lead with a perfect start and held off a charging pack into the opening corners. Right on his tail was red plate holder Katona, who wasted no time taking over the lead on lap one. Once out front, the Hungarian was untouchable, immediately creating a gap and setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 4​.

Behind him, Jekabs Kubulins slotted into third early on and soon passed Bervoets to take second. The Latvian rider looked confident on the hard-packed Swiss circuit, while Bervoets began to fade as the race progressed.

Meanwhile, Alvisi, Saturday’s winner, was buried in the pack after getting tangled in the first turn alongside Oppliger and had to push from outside the top 20.

As Katona extended his lead to seven, then ten, and eventually twenty seconds, the real battle took place behind him. Francesco Bellei was on a mission. After a mid-pack start, the Italian rider surged through the field, moving into fourth and then pouncing on Kubulins for second.

Their scrap was one of the race highlights — Bellei passed, Kubulins responded, and the two traded positions in the final laps. Eventually, Bellei made the pass stick, securing a hard-earned second place​.

Further back, Cole McCullough was also on the move. He worked past Bervoets and later inherited fourth after Utech suffered mechanical issues and was forced to retire. Pini and Mantovani completed the top seven, while Alvisi clawed his way back up to sixth after a small crash temporarily dropped him to eighth​.

In the closing moments, all eyes turned to Heitink, who needed to make one more pass to earn an overall podium. With just a couple of laps to go, he went bar-to-bar with Pini and pulled off a brilliant outside move to take eighth place — and with it, third overall for the weekend

Aron Katona

“This last race was unbelievable! My start was really good.I was surprised! And then I passed Bervoets and led the whole race easy going and just rode with the flow so it was amazing. Thanks to my team, my family and everyone who is supporting me.”

EMX125 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Alvisi KTM 29m44.910 2 D. Heitink Yam +3.702 3 Á. Katona KTM +5.586 4 G. Utech Tm +18.367 5 M. Faure Yam +18.677 6 R. Oppliger Ktm +28.208 7 J. Kubulins Yam +32.793 8 D. Gregoire KTM +35.562 9 C. McCullough Fan +38.166 10 J. Bervoets Yam +39.107 11 C. Paine Diaz Hus +46.144 12 F. Bellei Fan +49.792 13 A. Roberti Fan +1m07.249 14 V. Toshev Fan +1m10.677 15 N. Mannini Tm +1m12.235 16 S. Goyer Yam +1m15.561 17 D. Stock Yam +1m18.187 18 F. Mantovani KTM +1m23.073 19 S. Tapia Gas +1m26.313 20 R. Bauer KTM +1m28.195 21 P. Lara Gas +1m38.148 22 V. Marek KTM +1m39.772 23 R. Pini Tm +1m47.874 24 A. Uccellini Hus +1m49.113 25 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +1m54.167 26 M. Ernecker KTM +1 lap 27 S. Maymann Yam +1 lap 28 T. Cox Ktm +1 lap 29 M. Conte Yam +1 lap 30 I. Ampoorter Gas +1 lap 31 E. Riganti Hus +1 lap 32 K. Ferez Yam +1 lap 33 L. Diss-Fenard KTM +1 lap 34 M. Meyer Yam +1 lap 35 B. Thorius Yam +1 lap 36 L. Calandra Hus +1 lap 37 S. Priem Gas +1 lap 38 D. Cracco KTM +1 lap 39 H. Statt Yam +2 laps 40 L. Bonino KTM +2 laps

EMX125 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Á. Katona KTM 29m24.681 2 F. Bellei Fan +21.278 3 J. Kubulins Yam +26.134 4 C. McCullough Fan +35.872 5 N. Mannini Tm +43.131 6 N. Alvisi KTM +44.214 7 F. Mantovani KTM +48.262 8 D. Heitink Yam +52.314 9 R. Pini Tm +54.043 10 M. Faure Yam +54.598 11 P. Lara Gas +57.241 12 D. Gregoire Ktm +1m01.774 13 R. Oppliger KTM +1m02.324 14 S. Goyer Yam +1m08.489 15 V. Marek KTM +1m10.029 16 V. Toshev Fan +1m11.331 17 R. Bauer KTM +1m11.888 18 J. Bervoets Yam +1m14.866 19 I. Ampoorter Gas +1m25.141 20 M. Ernecker KTM +1m28.021 21 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +1m29.711 22 A. Roberti Fan +1m37.482 23 A. Uccellini Hus +1m39.313 24 M. Meyer Yam +1 lap 25 M. Conte Yam +1 lap 26 C. Paine Diaz Hus +1 lap 27 L. Calandra Hus +1 lap 28 S. Tapia Gas +1 lap 29 S. Priem Gas +1 lap 30 D. Stock Yam +1 lap 31 B. Thorius Yam +1 lap 32 E. Riganti Hus +1 lap 33 L. Diss-Fenard Ktm +1 lap 34 D. Cracco KTM +1 lap 35 T. Cox KTM +1 lap 36 K. Ferez Yam +1 lap 37 S. Maymann Yam +1 lap 38 H. Statt Yam +1 lap 39 L. Bonino KTM +1 lap 40 G. Utech Tm +9 laps

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Á. Katona KTM 45 2 N. Alvisi KTM 40 3 D. Heitink Yam 35 4 J. Kubulins Yam 34 5 F. Bellei Fan 31 6 C. McCullough Fan 30 7 M. Faure Yam 27 8 R. Oppliger KTM 23 9 N. Mannini Tm 22 10 D. Gregoire KTM 22 11 G. Utech Tm 18 12 F. Mantovani KTM 17 13 J. Bervoets Yam 14 14 R. Pini Tm 12 15 S. Goyer Yam 12 16 V. Toshev Fan 12 17 P. Lara Gas 10 18 C. Paine Diaz Hus 10 19 A. Roberti Fan 8 20 V. Marek KTM 6 21 R. Bauer KTM 5 22 D. Stock Yam 4 23 I. Ampoorter Gas 2 24 S. Tapia Gas 2 25 M. Ernecker KTM 1 26 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 0 27 A. Uccellini Hus 0 28 M. Meyer Yam 0 29 M. Conte Yam 0 30 L. Calandra Hus 0 31 S. Priem Gas 0 32 B. Thorius Yam 0 33 E. Riganti Hus 0 34 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 0 35 D. Cracco KTM 0 36 T. Cox KTM 0 37 K. Ferez Yam 0 38 S. Maymann Yam 0 39 H. Statt Yam 0 40 L. Bonino KTM 0

EMX125 Championship Standings