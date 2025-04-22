2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
Round Six – MXGP of Switzerland
Schollenholz, Frauenfeld
The MXGP Grand Prix of Switzerland coincided with the Easter Weekend, and marked round six of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship. Held in Frauenfeld near Zurich, just kilometres from Jeremy Seewer’s birthplace, and the Swede went on to make history in front of his home crowd.
Ruben Fernandez and Tim Gajser went one-two respectively in the MXGP of Switzerland qualification race, dominating the MXGP class by nearly 30 seconds and making a bold statement for the Honda HRC team, if not one they’d be able to back up on race day.
Lucas Coenen then dominated the proceedings, with two race wins to his name, Romain Febvre closest running 6-2 for the weekend.
Simon Lagenfelder took out the MX2 class in similar form, proving untouchable for KTM with the double-win, Husqvarna’s Liam Everts and Kay de World rounding out the overall podium, keeping things in the KTM group.
We also saw racing across both the EMX250 and EMX125 classes, in EMX250, August Frisk made the most of every opportunity, storming to a perfect 1-1 result and celebrating his first overall win in the category.
Australia’s Jake Cannon had a challenging weekend, starting strong with seventh in race one on Saturday, but then getting caught up in a mass crash at turn five in race two. The teenager showing plenty of character, pushing hard all race to earn two points in nineteenth place following the crash.
Meanwhile, the EMX125 class witnessed a brilliant fightback from red plate holder Áron Katona, who took control in the second race to secure the overall victory and extend his lead in the standings.
MXGP of Switzerland Video Highlights
MXGP Race One
KTM’s Lucas Coenen was untouchable in race one claiming his first premiere class Fox Holeshot award, and going on to finish almost six-seconds clear of Honda’s Gajser who lost touch with the leader early after a series of mistakes. Gajser was in turn was four-seconds clear of HRC teammate Fernandez.
Bonacorsi and Renaux completed the top-five for Fantic and Yamaha respectively, with Febvre the top Kawasaki in sixth after a fall on the waves added to his challenges.
Seewer was fastest Ducati in seventh after a strong start but falling back through the ranks as the race progressed, finishing a sizeable gap back from Febvre.
Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Coldenhoff rounded out the top-10.
MXGP Race One Results
Pos.
Rider
Bike
Time/Gap
1
L. Coenen
KTM
33m46.050
2
T. Gajser
Hon
+5.978
3
R. Fernandez
Hon
+10.189
4
A. Bonacorsi
Fan
+13.202
5
M. Renaux
Yam
+14.123
6
R. Febvre
Kaw
+15.535
7
J. Seewer
Duc
+29.220
8
K. Horgmo
Hon
+36.885
9
C. Vlaanderen
Yam
+38.045
10
G. Coldenhoff
Fan
+42.000
11
V. Guillod
Yam
+1m02.173
12
J. Pancar
KTM
+1m04.244
13
J. Geerts
Yam
+1m05.526
14
J. Herlings
KTM
+1m06.555
15
A. Tonus
Yam
+1m11.369
16
M. Stauffer
KTM
+1m12.793
17
A. Sterry
KTM
+1m25.642
18
B. Watson
Bet
+1m29.969
19
A. Lupino
Duc
+1m34.559
20
K. Brumann
Hus
+1m35.315
21
T. Koch
Bet
+1m37.214
22
N. Ludwig
Ktm
+1m42.912
23
C. Nickel
Hus
+1 lap
24
R. Van De Moosdijk
KTM
+1 lap
25
M. Scheu
Hus
+1 lap
26
P. Haberland
Hon
+1 lap
27
R. Pape
Yam
+1 lap
28
F. Tuani
Hon
+1 lap
29
R. Keller
KTM
+1 lap
30
J. Adamson
Hon
+1 lap
31
N. Bender
Hus
+1 lap
32
A. Lüning
Hus
+1 lap
33
L. Freidig
Hus
+2 laps
34
R. Scheiben
Tri
+2 laps
35
N. Skovgaard
Ktm
+2 laps
36
B. Bogers
Fan
+10 laps
37
J. Gilbert
Hon
+12 laps
38
M. Evans
Hon
+12 laps
39
F. Weilenmann
KTM
+17 laps
MXGP Race Two
Race two saw Lucas Coenen once again dominate after grabbing the holeshot from Seewer and Gajser. Gajser was bucked off his bike after hitting a solid mound while fighting in second for the lead, and was unable to rejoin the race, dislocating his shoulder.
Febvre was the race two runner-up, commenting on how careful riders needed to be, as well as the rock strewn track, while knocking Bonacorsi well down the standings after catching his front wheel, and later benefiting from Renaux running off track to crash violently.
The second running was a much better race for Seewer who put his Ducati on the podium in third, after chasing down Bonacorsi.
Herlings made it a second KTM in the top five with fourth, while Bonacorsi and Coldenhoff took their Fantic machines to fifth and sixth, followed by Ben Watson on the Beta in seventh.
Horgmo, Vlaanderen and Pancar rounding out the top-10.
The round went to L.Coenen on a perfect 50-points, Febvre on 37 and Seewer and Bonacorsi both on 34-points, with standings leader Gajser down in ninth with 22.
Gajser retains his lead of 305-points, Febvre trailing by 27-points on 278, and Coenen just clear of Coldenhoff on 227 to his 224. Rounding out the top five is Renaux on a more distant 188-points.
Lucas Coenen – P1
“Really special: I just won two motos and the GP! Saturday wasn’t that great because I had arm-pump and the start was just ‘OK’ but today gave me two holeshots and I led every single lap! I had to deal a bit of pressure from behind but there is not that much more to say today. I still don’t like this track though! With the 450 you had to respect it. No mistakes and it feels like a perfect day. I’m still learning, and we still go step-by-step.”
Romain Febvre – P2
“I was again fast and felt good both days but it was a track where you needed to take a good start as it was tough to pass. I was riding good but with starts like today it’s not enough to fight for the victory. I think I was one of the few guys who could make passes but it was also a track where you had to really take care. You could make a huge mistake if you lost it for a split-second and many riders crashed, particularly in the second moto; I almost hit Guillod’s bike when he had a big one right in front of me and there were a lot of rocks as you can see by my nose. For sure I was pleased to take another podium but I want one more step!”
Jeremy Seewer – P3
“It’s insane – Ducati’s first podium is huge! We worked so hard, starting from zero, and these guys have reached such a high level. It’s amazing! And to do it here at home, my first MXGP podium on Swiss soil, with all these fans and in this beautiful weather – I think it’s the best day of my life! The second moto didn’t start well for me. I got hit by a rock in the leg and lost all feeling for over a lap, so I dropped back, but then the race came to me. I’m so happy, and I want to thank everyone at Ducati!”
Andrea Bonacorsi – P4
“Fourth overall, tied on points with third – I have mixed feelings about it, but we need to focus on the positives. I made a good step forward on hardpack and improved my starts. I want to thank my Fantic Factory Racing MXGP team, because in the week between Arco and Frauenfeld we made a change to the bike that helped me feel much more comfortable here in Switzerland. So, I have to be happy with the progress I am making, even if another fourth place wasn’t exactly what I was aiming for… We will go for it again in Portugal in two weeks!”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P5
“It was a tough weekend – I didn’t feel great out there and my starts were a little off. In race 2, my start was better, but I lacked a bit of pace in the first few laps and got passed by a few guys. I felt the track was quite sketchy this weekend, but we made it through and we will take the fifth overall. I think I need to work a bit more on these kinds of conditions, and we will focus on some sprints in the next couple of weeks to find some extra intensity. Portugal is one of my favourite rounds, so I am looking forward to it.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P7
“Quite an OK weekend. In the first moto I had a really bad start and the track was really tough for passing. I didn’t manage to make many places. The second start was better and I was in 3rd for a long time. A shame to have some contact with a lapped rider otherwise it would have been P3. It’s just my fourth week back on the bike so 4th is quite decent. 7th is not where we want to be but the others have a lot more race time. Portugal is a difficult track for me so we’ll keep pounding, keep working and get better every week. We’ll work on some more race rhythm before Portugal and hopefully we’ll try and sneak our way into the top five. That will be the aim.”
Calvin Vlaanderen – P8
“Today was OK. I didn’t get the results I wanted, but I had two consistent results. For today, we made some changes with the bike, and they made a positive difference on track. So, that’s good and there are a few other small things to work on between now and Portugal.”
Tim Gajser – P9
“Definitely not how I hoped the day would end, especially after the second-place in the first moto. I felt like I was doing okay, finding some different lines so I could make my move and try to win the race. I wasn’t too far off the line, but my rear wheel hit a solid mound and just bucked me off the bike. I was sitting off the track for a long time before medics were able to get to me, but eventually we were able to get checked out. After those results, I will get further tests done tomorrow and see where I’m at. I will keep fighting though and use this weekend off to recover as best as possible for Portugal.”
Jago Geerts – P12
“I’m happy to be racing today, as on Saturday something made the vision in my right eye blurry, but with the team we were able to get it sorted. In the races, my starts let me down, so this is something I’ll be working on next week. My speed is good, so with good starts I know I can be running in the top 10 again.”
Alessandro Lupino – P17
“Overall, it was a pretty positive weekend for me. I got the call on Tuesday evening and only had my first test on the bike Wednesday morning, riding with Mattia’s setup. On Saturday, I struggled a bit since I wasn’t fully familiar with the bike, but I made big improvements and was happy to show some good speed. I don’t think the results reflect what I was capable of – mainly due to a setup mistake in race one. In race two, I went down at the start, but I found a good rhythm and fought my way back.”
Brian Bogers
“What we can take away from this weekend is that, physically, I am feeling better and better with every session. During the first practice during the week, I was tired after ten minutes – now I have almost managed to do a full 30. Also, in free and time practice, the speed wasn’t too bad. We just need to put it all together in the races. When things don’t go to plan, it can be difficult, because you need a few good races to rebuild confidence. But mentally I am strong, and I am happy to be in this team – I really feel they can help me, and they are working hard to make it happen.”
MXGP Race Two Results
Pos
Rider
Bike
Time/Gap
1
L. Coenen
KTM
33m57.096
2
R. Febvre
Kaw
+4.689
3
J. Seewer
Duc
+10.876
4
J. Herlings
KTM
+16.061
5
A. Bonacorsi
Fan
+27.867
6
G. Coldenhoff
Fan
+29.927
7
B. Watson
Bet
+36.134
8
K. Horgmo
Hon
+39.716
9
C. Vlaanderen
Yam
+45.595
10
J. Pancar
KTM
+50.713
11
J. Geerts
Yam
+57.221
12
R. Van De Moosdijk
KTM
+1m16.530
13
N. Ludwig
KTM
+1m18.917
14
A. Lupino
Duc
+1m20.312
15
K. Brumann
Hus
+1m22.645
16
A. Sterry
KTM
+1m35.485
17
J. Gilbert
Hon
+1 lap
18
C. Nickel
Hus
+1 lap
19
A. Tonus
Yam
+1 lap
20
R. Pape
Yam
+1 lap
21
M. Scheu
Hus
+1 lap
22
F. Tuani
Hon
+1 lap
23
J. Adamson
Hon
+1 lap
24
L. Freidig
Hus
+1 lap
25
A. Lüning
Hus
+1 lap
26
N. Bender
Hus
+1 lap
27
N. Skovgaard
KTM
+2 laps
28
R. Scheiben
Tri
+2 laps
29
M. Renaux
Yam
+4 laps
30
R. Keller
Ktm
+4 laps
31
M. Evans
Hon
+9 laps
32
T. Koch
Bet
+10 laps
33
B. Bogers
Fan
+12 laps
34
P. Haberland
Hon
+14 laps
35
M. Stauffer
KTM
+16 laps
36
V. Guillod
Yam
+17 laps
37
T. Gajser
Hon
+18 laps
MXGP Round Overall
Pos
Rider
Bike
Points
1
L. Coenen
KTM
50
2
R. Febvre
Kaw
37
3
J. Seewer
Duc
34
4
A. Bonacorsi
Fan
34
5
G. Coldenhoff
Fan
26
6
K. Horgmo
Hon
26
7
J. Herlings
KTM
25
8
C. Vlaanderen
Yam
24
9
T. Gajser
Hon
22
10
J. Pancar
KTM
20
11
R. Fernandez
Hon
20
12
J. Geerts
Yam
18
13
B. Watson
Bet
17
14
M. Renaux
Yam
16
15
V. Guillod
Yam
10
16
R. Van De Moosdijk
KTM
9
17
A. Lupino
Duc
9
18
A. Sterry
KTM
9
19
N. Ludwig
KTM
8
20
A. Tonus
Yam
8
21
K. Brumann
Hus
7
22
M. Stauffer
KTM
5
23
J. Gilbert
Hon
4
24
C. Nickel
Hus
3
25
R. Pape
Yam
1
26
M. Scheu
Hus
0
27
F. Tuani
Hon
0
28
J. Adamson
Hon
0
29
L. Freidig
Hus
0
30
A. Lüning
Hus
0
31
N. Bender
Hus
0
32
N. Skovgaard
KTM
0
33
R. Scheiben
Tri
0
34
R. Keller
KTM
0
35
M. Evans
Hon
0
36
T. Koch
Bet
0
37
B. Bogers
Fan
0
38
P. Haberland
Hon
0
39
F. Weilenmann
KTM
0
40
X. Ramella
Hon
0
MXGP Championship Points
Pos.
Rider
Bike
Points
1
T. Gajser
Hon
305
2
R. Febvre
Kaw
278
3
L. Coenen
KTM
227
4
G. Coldenhoff
Fan
224
5
M. Renaux
Yam
188
6
R. Fernandez
Hon
178
7
A. Bonacorsi
Fan
163
8
K. Horgmo
Hon
163
9
J. Seewer
Duc
138
10
C. Vlaanderen
Yam
126
11
B. Watson
Bet
102
12
J. Pancar
KTM
91
13
P. Jonass
Kaw
86
14
J. Geerts
Yam
86
15
M. Guadagnini
Duc
84
16
I. Gifting
Yam
78
17
V. Guillod
Yam
72
18
J. Herlings
KTM
65
19
B. Bogers
Fan
61
20
R. Van De Moosdijk
KTM
49
21
A. Sterry
KTM
38
22
K. Brumann
Hus
32
23
T. Koch
Bet
24
24
M. Stauffer
KTM
23
25
N. Ludwig
KTM
19
26
M. Spies
KTM
13
27
J. Gilbert
Hon
13
28
A. Cairoli
Duc
10
29
A. Lupino
Duc
9
30
A. Tonus
Yam
8
31
C. Toendel
Hon
|
7
|
32
|
I. Monticelli
|
Kaw
|
6
|
33
|
F. A. dos Santos
|
Yam
|
5
|
34
|
C. Nickel
|
Hus
|
4
|
35
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
3
|
36
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
2
|
37
|
M. Evans
|
Hon
|
1
|
38
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
1
MX2 Race One
Längenfelder took out the opening MX2 race in dominant form, including his first hole-shot of the season from his second choice gate, with teammate Coenen right alongside him in the early stages. He’d surpass Coenen by lap six and from there power off to the win.
By races end however, he’d hold an almost nine-seconds lead from the chasing Husqvarna duo of de Wolf and Everts, with Triumph’s McLellan just missing out on a podium finish by half a second in fourth.
It was a 10-second gap back to Adamo in fifth after once again falling in the same tight right hander that caught him out on Saturday, Sacha Coenen sixth, and Farres making it another Triumph in the top-10 with seventh.
Valk, Oliver and Lata rounded out the top-10.
MX2 Race One Results
|
Pos.
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
33m45.698
|
2
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
+8.412
|
3
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+9.029
|
4
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+9.570
|
5
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+19.642
|
6
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+20.475
|
7
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+28.467
|
8
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
+30.123
|
9
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
+30.848
|
10
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+45.074
|
11
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+48.742
|
12
|
K. A. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+58.499
|
13
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
+1m06.265
|
14
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+1m17.415
|
15
|
Q. M. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
+1m39.994
|
16
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
+1m46.161
|
17
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
18
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
+1 lap
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
20
|
S. Soulimani
|
Tm
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
S. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
T. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
M. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
+2 laps
|
29
|
D. Zampino
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
30
|
O. Brix
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
31
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
32
|
L. Albers
|
KTM
|
+3 laps
|
33
|
A. Marques
|
Hus
|
+12 laps
MX2 Race Two
Längenfelder was even more dominant in race two taking the hole-shot, with teammate Coenen pushed wide by Adamo, Lata and Everts also in the early mix.
By the finish line however, Längenfelder was nine-seconds clear of teammate Adamo, with Everts and de Wolf claiming third and fourth, for a KTM 1-2 and Husqvarna 3-4. That also marked Längenfelder’s first GP win since the MXGP of Sweden in 2023, his 14th race win and fourth GP career win.
Benistant claimed fifth for Yamaha after de Wolf reclaimed fourth despite a crash at the half distance mark, with Lata the top Honda in sixth.
The Triumph duo of McLellan and Farres taking seventh and eighth, with Yamaha’s Reisulis and Elzinga rounding out the top-10.
Längenfelder took home 50-points, Everts and Kay de Wolf collecting 40-points, Adamo 38 and McLellan 32.
De Wolf managed to retain his standings lead by a narrow margin, now just three-points ahead of Längenfelder, with Adamo third on 258-points.
Simon Laengenfelder – P1
“A first overall win this year! I’m really happy. I felt good on the track and dealing with all those ruts. I got two good starts and could check-out from there. A first win of the season now gives me a confidence boost for the next few races.”
Liam Everts – P2
“This was a really solid bounce-back weekend for me. Last time out was frustrating – I felt there was more on the table – so I’m happy with how things went here in Frauenfeld. In the first moto I was behind Kay, and in the second I was behind Andrea, but I just focused on staying calm, riding my lines, and keeping the pressure on. Three top-three finishes across the weekend feels great, and I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum into Agueda.”
Kay de Wolf – P3
“It was definitely a weekend of highs and lows. Winning the qualifying race on Saturday was a big positive – it was my first one of the season and felt really good. In the first moto I had decent pace and managed second, even though the lappers made things tricky near the end. The second moto was tougher – I had some clutch issues which made it a real challenge from the start. Still, we came away with solid points and I’m already focused on coming back stronger in Portugal.”
Andrea Adamo – P4
“A decent weekend. Nothing special. In the first moto I had the speed and a good feeling but I made a mistake in the first three-four laps that destroyed the race because the good start I had from P3-4 became P9. It was not easy to make passes but I managed a few. P5 in the end, but our potential was for better. My feeling was a bit different in the second moto. It wasn’t the best but I could still come home P2. Solid. I missed the podium by a bit and we need to work more to not make mistakes on the first laps. For sure, not every weekend can go super-well but we need to salvage points when they don’t go so well. A week off now and then we go to Portugal.”
Camden McLellan – P5
“It’s been a good weekend here in Switzerland. It was a really technical track, but I felt great on the bike and really comfortable out there. My speed was good, and in race one I was really close to a top three finish. However, in race two, my first lap wasn’t great, and that left me with a lot of work to do. I came back to seventh for fifth overall, so that’s not too bad. It’s been a positive weekend again for myself and the team, and I’m excited for Portugal in two weeks’ time.”
Guillem Farres – P6
“That’s my first race back done, and I’m really happy to be back at the races with the team. The goal this weekend was to get a result to build from, and I think I did that. I finished 11th in the qualifying race, and then in race one today I placed seventh. In the second moto, I was running sixth for a while but finished eighth for sixth overall. It’s been a solid weekend here in Switzerland with plenty of positives to take away, and the aim is to be even stronger in Portugal.”
Thibault Benistant – P7
“It’s not been an easy weekend. I had a good start in Race One, but then crashed on the first lap. I then crashed again later in the race, and after that it took me a while to get into a good rhythm. My speed was good, it was just the crashes that let me down. Race Two was much better. I had a good start and made passes, but I rode a little tight for a lot of the race. Now it’s onto Portugal in two weeks’ time.”
Valerio Lata – P8
“It has definitely been a learning weekend, but one that I’m proud of. I am quickly realising the level that you have to be at, not just for one lap, but for every single lap and that is now going to be my focus moving forward. My sixth in race two is much closer to where I want to be and I think I’m showing that I’m getting closer to the top riders with my speed, so now the goal is bring that speed for the whole race.”
Karlis Reisulis – P10
“I’m not so happy with my day today. I need to work on some things, as my speed is good in the beginning of the races, but not at the end, despite feeling good on the bike. We have a weekend off now, and then it’s on to Portugal.”
Sacha Coenen – P11
“I wasn’t feeling so good on the track on Saturday but had a really good warm-up today. I made a great start and was leading the race for a while but I was also managing the moto and trying to do my best. In the second moto my front wheel was blocked in the start and I lost a lot of positions. I came back to 9th but then hit neutral and lost a lot again! Not a great weekend.”
Rick Elzinga – P12
“I was happy to be racing today, as on Saturday I broke my little finger and dislocated the knuckle in Free Practice. For today I taped my little finger and ring finger together, and this really helped. It was painful to ride, but the worst thing was that my hand would cramp up. So, riding was tricky, but I managed and scored points in both races with a 13th and a 10th. I’ll now need to miss some time on the bike to heal, but hopefully by Portugal I can ride normally again.”
Ferruccio Zanchi – P13
“This isn’t where I want to be battling on the track, and it is frustrating for me. I know that I’m better than this, but I can’t get into the fight for the top spots and instead I’m trying to get into the top 10. We will keep working though, and now we have a weekend off so we can get some testing done and try and figure out how we can get closer to the top guys. I’m trying to stay positive, and I definitely appreciate all the work the team does, so now it is down to me to reward them.”
MX2 Race Two Results
|
Pos.
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
33m38.608
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+9.039
|
3
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+10.555
|
4
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
+19.681
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+21.029
|
6
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+34.368
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+35.799
|
8
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+50.467
|
9
|
K. A. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+1m00.685
|
10
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
+1m03.422
|
11
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+1m05.786
|
12
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
+1m15.216
|
13
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
+1m26.523
|
14
|
Q. M. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
+1m29.357
|
15
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
+1m31.273
|
16
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+1m34.349
|
17
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
+1m43.226
|
18
|
S. Soulimani
|
Tm
|
+1 lap
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
20
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
S. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
23
|
A. Marques
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
M. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
27
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
28
|
T. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
+2 laps
|
29
|
D. Zampino
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
30
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
31
|
O. Brix
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
|
32
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
+11 laps
MX2 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
50
|
2
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
40
|
3
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
40
|
4
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
38
|
5
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
32
|
6
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
27
|
7
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
26
|
8
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
26
|
9
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
22
|
10
|
K. A. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
21
|
11
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
20
|
12
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
19
|
13
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
17
|
14
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
13
|
15
|
Q. M. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
13
|
16
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
12
|
17
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
10
|
18
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
4
|
19
|
S. Soulimani
|
Tm
|
4
|
20
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
4
|
21
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
3
|
22
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
1
|
23
|
S. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
0
|
24
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
0
|
25
|
A. Marques
|
Hus
|
0
|
26
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
0
|
27
|
M. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
0
|
28
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
0
|
29
|
T. Oechslin
|
Hus
|
0
|
30
|
D. Zampino
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
R. Bicalho
|
KTM
|
0
|
32
|
O. Brix
|
KTM
|
0
|
33
|
L. Albers
|
KTM
|
0
MX2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
281
|
2
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
278
|
3
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
258
|
4
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
251
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
203
|
6
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
191
|
7
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
189
|
8
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
174
|
9
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
142
|
10
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
140
|
11
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
117
|
12
|
K. A. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
116
|
13
|
Q. M. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
108
|
14
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
96
|
15
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
90
|
16
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
73
|
17
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
67
|
18
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
46
|
19
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
34
|
20
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
18
|
21
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
16
|
22
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
14
|
23
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
14
|
24
|
S. Soulimani
|
Tm
|
13
|
25
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
11
|
26
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
9
|
27
|
J. Walvoort
|
KTM
|
7
|
28
|
M. Rossi
|
KTM
|
6
|
29
|
M. Silva
|
Yam
|
4
|
30
|
B. Pergel
|
KTM
|
3
|
31
|
J. Pietre
|
Yam
|
2
|
32
|
B. Pascual
|
Hon
|
2
|
33
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
2
|
34
|
P. Piroli
|
Yam
|
1
EMX250 Race One
The first EMX250 race of the Swiss round in Frauenfeld delivered plenty of action, as Salvador Pérez went down in the first turn and appeared injured, struggling to return to his bike. Although he eventually remounted, he was unable to continue and recorded a DNF, putting a stop to his hopes for a strong result in Switzerland. The Holeshot went to August Frisk as he sped away with the lead.
Behind Frisk, Janis Reisulis, the current red plate holder, slotted into second but experienced mechanical issues just a few laps into the race. Smoke coming from his Yamaha signalled trouble, and midway through the moto, his bike gave out completely.
With Reisulis out, Swiss rider Nico Greutmann stepped up into second place to the delight of the home fans.
Francisco Garcia made an impressive charge after a tip-over mid-moto. The Spaniard quickly regrouped and worked his way back into the top three, eventually reclaiming third place from Simone Mancini, who crossed the line in fourth.
Noel Zanocz also had a strong comeback, rising from outside the top ten to finish fifth.
Further back, Adria Monne held sixth ahead of Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Jake Cannon, with consistent laps helping both riders secure solid points.
Bradley Mesters, William Askew andAlexis Fueri completed the top ten. Fueri had to battle hard in the final laps to hold off Gyan Doensen. Both riders exchanged positions several times before locking down10th place for Fueri and 11th for Doensen.
Meanwhile, Liam Owens had shown early promise and was running inside the top five before a mistake dropped him out of contention.
Frisk claimed a well-earned and career-first race victory in EMX250, putting together a calm and calculated ride from the front. The Swedish rider took the holeshot and kept his cool lap after lap, gradually building a gap that no one could close.
EMX250 Race Two
Just like in Race 1, Frisk timed the gate perfectly and snatched the holeshot to lead from the very first corner. Behind him, William Askew moved into second, followed by Garcia in third. But the opening lap chaos caught out Cannon, who had made a strong start but went down early and had to remount from the back of the pack.
Zanocz wasted no time making moves, gaining ground to fifth on the opening lap, with teammate Liam Owens just behind in sixth. Meanwhile, Saturday’s DNF rider Reisulis was buried deeper in the pack, but began steadily picking his way forward.
As Frisk started to stretch a gap at the front, the battle behind him quickly intensified. Garcia, Askew, Zanocz, and Reisulis were all bunched up and eyeing both podium points and championship position. By lap five, Frisk was sitting comfortably but the rest of the standings were incredibly tight — four riders were within a point of each other in the overall.
Garcia put in a brilliant effort to first close on Askew and then make a move for second. That pass would prove crucial for both the race and the overall standings. Just behind, Reisulis and Zanocz were locked in a duel, knowing full well that every point could swing the red plate in their favour. The Latvian eventually found a way past Zanocz and then Askew, moving into third place by lap 9.
Swiss rider Greutmann was on the charge too, battling with Mancini and later sneaking past Owens into sixth by the checkered flag — just enough to secure his first career podium in front of a thrilled home crowd.
Further down the top ten, Monne, eighth, and Doensen ninth, all delivered solid rides, while Askew slipped a couple of spots late in the race to finish 5th. Garcia’s little scare on lap 6 nearly cost him, but he recovered quickly to hold off both Zanocz and Reisulis in the final stages.
Cannon recovered from his crash to 19th, finishing the weekend in 12th overall.
At the front, Frisk remained untouched, managing a late scare with backmarkers and still crossing the line with a comfortable gap. His lights-to-flag win marked a perfect weekend: 1-1 and 50 points, a major milestone for the Swedish rider.
August Frisk
“It was amazing. Hard work paid off! I’ve had some tough starts to the year, but this weekend everything clicked. Two holeshots, two wins, and I didn’t touch the suspension all weekend, that’s how good I felt. It’s unbelievable, I have no words! This first EMX250 win will give me a lot of confidence going forward.”
EMX250 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
28m53.565
|
2
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+7.028
|
3
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+16.936
|
4
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
+23.275
|
5
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
+27.323
|
6
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+30.637
|
7
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+33.714
|
8
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
+37.663
|
9
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
+39.035
|
10
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+48.702
|
11
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+53.058
|
12
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
+55.418
|
13
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
+1m00.992
|
14
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+1m03.426
|
15
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
+1m04.018
|
16
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
+1m04.758
|
17
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+1m07.820
|
18
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
+1m11.194
|
19
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
+1m25.182
|
20
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
+1m33.185
|
21
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
+1m39.358
|
22
|
P. Busatto
|
KTM
|
+1m40.598
|
23
|
A. Steffen
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
24
|
O. C. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
M. Kennedy
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
S. Sundman
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
E. Lehtinen
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
N. Zumstein
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
N. Polsini
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
F. Hagdahl
|
Hus
|
+3 laps
|
34
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
+7 laps
|
35
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+8 laps
|
36
|
J. M. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
37
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
+10 laps
|
38
|
J. Barker
|
Ktm
|
+11 laps
|
39
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
+13 laps
|
40
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
+16 laps
EMX250 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
29m24.785
|
2
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+4.960
|
3
|
J. M. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+11.525
|
4
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
+16.990
|
5
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
+20.032
|
6
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+20.785
|
7
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
+24.658
|
8
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+26.477
|
9
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+26.947
|
10
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
+29.579
|
11
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
+46.420
|
12
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+56.181
|
13
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+1m00.308
|
14
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
+1m00.996
|
15
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
+1m01.713
|
16
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
+1m04.200
|
17
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
+1m06.166
|
18
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+1m07.037
|
19
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+1m07.842
|
20
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
+1m08.477
|
21
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
+1m17.502
|
22
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
+1m18.693
|
23
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
+1m19.916
|
24
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
+1m22.374
|
25
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
+1m33.315
|
26
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
+1m33.964
|
27
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+1m45.736
|
28
|
A. Steffen
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
M. Kennedy
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
N. Polsini
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
O. C. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
N. Zumstein
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
35
|
S. Sundman
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
36
|
F. Hagdahl
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
37
|
L. Sondergaard
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
38
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
+2 laps
|
39
|
P. Busatto
|
KTM
|
+7 laps
|
40
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
+13 laps
EMX250 Round Overall
|
Pos.
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
50
|
2
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
42
|
3
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
37
|
4
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
34
|
5
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
28
|
6
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
28
|
7
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
28
|
8
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
22
|
9
|
J. M. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
20
|
10
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
19
|
11
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
19
|
12
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
16
|
13
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
14
|
14
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
14
|
15
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
13
|
16
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
9
|
17
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
9
|
18
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
8
|
19
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
7
|
20
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
6
|
21
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
6
|
22
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
6
|
23
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
4
|
24
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
3
|
25
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
0
|
26
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
0
|
27
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
0
|
28
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
0
|
29
|
A. Steffen
|
Hon
|
0
|
30
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
M. Kennedy
|
Gas
|
0
|
32
|
N. Polsini
|
Gas
|
0
|
33
|
O. C. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
0
|
34
|
N. Zumstein
|
Yam
|
0
|
35
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
0
|
36
|
S. Sundman
|
KTM
|
0
|
37
|
F. Hagdahl
|
Hus
|
0
|
38
|
L. Sondergaard
|
KTM
|
0
|
39
|
L. Aglietti
|
Hus
|
0
|
40
|
P. Busatto
|
KTM
|
0
EMX250 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. M. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
126
|
2
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
124
|
3
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
124
|
4
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
104
|
5
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
91
|
6
|
A. Petit
|
Yam
|
85
|
7
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
83
|
8
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
82
|
9
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
76
|
10
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
75
|
11
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
74
|
12
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
73
|
13
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
69
|
14
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
57
|
15
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
51
|
16
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
50
|
17
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
46
|
18
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
43
|
19
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
38
|
20
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
37
|
21
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
35
|
22
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
33
|
23
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
28
|
24
|
M. Werner
|
KTM
|
25
|
25
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
25
|
26
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
22
|
27
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
18
|
28
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
15
|
29
|
L. Rudolph
|
KTM
|
15
|
30
|
M. Carreras
|
Hon
|
13
|
31
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
12
|
32
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
9
|
33
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
7
|
34
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
3
EMX125 Race One
The opening race of the EMX125 class in Frauenfeld set a competitive tone as riders faced the technical challenges of the hard-pack Swiss circuit.
Swiss rider Ryan Oppliger made a strong impression at home by grabbing the holeshot and leading the early laps of the race in front of a cheering local crowd.
Just behind Nicolò Alvisi and Filippo Mantovani slotted into second and third, closely pursued by Dani Heitink, Riccardo Pini, and a charging field behind.
Red plate holder Áron Katona didn’t get the start he hoped for. He chose the inside gate but was boxed in, emerging from the first turn in 11th. Meanwhile, Mantovani suffered a costly crash on the landing of a jump, dropping out of podium contention early in the race.
Alvisi wasted no time once he moved into second. After shadowing Oppliger through the first two laps, he made his move on lap three, finding a way past and starting to build a gap at the front.
Behind them, Heitink capitalised on Mantovani’s error to move into third along with Gennaro Utech in his wake, then quickly set his sights on Oppliger. Within a few laps, the Dutch rider made the pass and took over second, looking strong and consistent. Utech quickly followed the example of the Dutch rider to move up to 3rd on lap 9 of 16.
As the front rider pulled away early in the race, Katona began his charge. He set the fastest lap of the race on lap 6 of 16 and methodically picked off rider after rider, climbing up to fourth by lap 10. He eventually closed in on Utech, and with a bold move on lap 14, Katona took third and tried to cut the gap to Heitink ahead.
Despite Katona’s efforts, Heitink remained steady under pressure in the closing laps. The Hungarian rider got within two seconds of second place but couldn’t quite complete the pass before the checkered flag.
In the end, Alvisi rode flawlessly to take the win with a composed and fast performance from start to finish. Heitink came home second, and Katona’s strong comeback secured him third. Mano Faure who came back strong after an average start rounded out the top five, while early leader Oppliger settled for sixth.
EMX125 Race Two
With the top riders still separated by only a handful of points after Saturday’s outing, the second race of the EMX125 in Frauenfeld had everything on the line..
This time it was Jarne Bervoets who stormed into the lead with a perfect start and held off a charging pack into the opening corners. Right on his tail was red plate holder Katona, who wasted no time taking over the lead on lap one. Once out front, the Hungarian was untouchable, immediately creating a gap and setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 4.
Behind him, Jekabs Kubulins slotted into third early on and soon passed Bervoets to take second. The Latvian rider looked confident on the hard-packed Swiss circuit, while Bervoets began to fade as the race progressed.
Meanwhile, Alvisi, Saturday’s winner, was buried in the pack after getting tangled in the first turn alongside Oppliger and had to push from outside the top 20.
As Katona extended his lead to seven, then ten, and eventually twenty seconds, the real battle took place behind him. Francesco Bellei was on a mission. After a mid-pack start, the Italian rider surged through the field, moving into fourth and then pouncing on Kubulins for second.
Their scrap was one of the race highlights — Bellei passed, Kubulins responded, and the two traded positions in the final laps. Eventually, Bellei made the pass stick, securing a hard-earned second place.
Further back, Cole McCullough was also on the move. He worked past Bervoets and later inherited fourth after Utech suffered mechanical issues and was forced to retire. Pini and Mantovani completed the top seven, while Alvisi clawed his way back up to sixth after a small crash temporarily dropped him to eighth.
In the closing moments, all eyes turned to Heitink, who needed to make one more pass to earn an overall podium. With just a couple of laps to go, he went bar-to-bar with Pini and pulled off a brilliant outside move to take eighth place — and with it, third overall for the weekend
Aron Katona
“This last race was unbelievable! My start was really good.I was surprised! And then I passed Bervoets and led the whole race easy going and just rode with the flow so it was amazing. Thanks to my team, my family and everyone who is supporting me.”
EMX125 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
29m44.910
|
2
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
+3.702
|
3
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
+5.586
|
4
|
G. Utech
|
Tm
|
+18.367
|
5
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
+18.677
|
6
|
R. Oppliger
|
Ktm
|
+28.208
|
7
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
+32.793
|
8
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
+35.562
|
9
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
+38.166
|
10
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
+39.107
|
11
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
+46.144
|
12
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
+49.792
|
13
|
A. Roberti
|
Fan
|
+1m07.249
|
14
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
+1m10.677
|
15
|
N. Mannini
|
Tm
|
+1m12.235
|
16
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
+1m15.561
|
17
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
+1m18.187
|
18
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
+1m23.073
|
19
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
+1m26.313
|
20
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
+1m28.195
|
21
|
P. Lara
|
Gas
|
+1m38.148
|
22
|
V. Marek
|
KTM
|
+1m39.772
|
23
|
R. Pini
|
Tm
|
+1m47.874
|
24
|
A. Uccellini
|
Hus
|
+1m49.113
|
25
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
+1m54.167
|
26
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
S. Maymann
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
T. Cox
|
Ktm
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
E. Riganti
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
M. Meyer
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
35
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
36
|
L. Calandra
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
37
|
S. Priem
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
38
|
D. Cracco
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
39
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
+2 laps
|
40
|
L. Bonino
|
KTM
|
+2 laps
EMX125 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
29m24.681
|
2
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
+21.278
|
3
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
+26.134
|
4
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
+35.872
|
5
|
N. Mannini
|
Tm
|
+43.131
|
6
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
+44.214
|
7
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
+48.262
|
8
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
+52.314
|
9
|
R. Pini
|
Tm
|
+54.043
|
10
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
+54.598
|
11
|
P. Lara
|
Gas
|
+57.241
|
12
|
D. Gregoire
|
Ktm
|
+1m01.774
|
13
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
+1m02.324
|
14
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
+1m08.489
|
15
|
V. Marek
|
KTM
|
+1m10.029
|
16
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
+1m11.331
|
17
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
+1m11.888
|
18
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
+1m14.866
|
19
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
+1m25.141
|
20
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+1m28.021
|
21
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
+1m29.711
|
22
|
A. Roberti
|
Fan
|
+1m37.482
|
23
|
A. Uccellini
|
Hus
|
+1m39.313
|
24
|
M. Meyer
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
25
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
L. Calandra
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
S. Priem
|
Gas
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
32
|
E. Riganti
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
33
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
Ktm
|
+1 lap
|
34
|
D. Cracco
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
35
|
T. Cox
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
36
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
37
|
S. Maymann
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
38
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
|
39
|
L. Bonino
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
40
|
G. Utech
|
Tm
|
+9 laps
EMX125 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
45
|
2
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
40
|
3
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
35
|
4
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
34
|
5
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
31
|
6
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
30
|
7
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
27
|
8
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
23
|
9
|
N. Mannini
|
Tm
|
22
|
10
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
22
|
11
|
G. Utech
|
Tm
|
18
|
12
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
17
|
13
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
14
|
14
|
R. Pini
|
Tm
|
12
|
15
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
12
|
16
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
12
|
17
|
P. Lara
|
Gas
|
10
|
18
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
10
|
19
|
A. Roberti
|
Fan
|
8
|
20
|
V. Marek
|
KTM
|
6
|
21
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
5
|
22
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
4
|
23
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
2
|
24
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
2
|
25
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
1
|
26
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
0
|
27
|
A. Uccellini
|
Hus
|
0
|
28
|
M. Meyer
|
Yam
|
0
|
29
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
0
|
30
|
L. Calandra
|
Hus
|
0
|
31
|
S. Priem
|
Gas
|
0
|
32
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
0
|
33
|
E. Riganti
|
Hus
|
0
|
34
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
0
|
35
|
D. Cracco
|
KTM
|
0
|
36
|
T. Cox
|
KTM
|
0
|
37
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
0
|
38
|
S. Maymann
|
Yam
|
0
|
39
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
0
|
40
|
L. Bonino
|
KTM
|
0
EMX125 Championship Standings
|
Pos.
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
195
|
2
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
156
|
3
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
153
|
4
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
145
|
5
|
N. Mannini
|
Tm
|
143
|
6
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
138
|
7
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
129
|
8
|
R. Pini
|
Tm
|
126
|
9
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
121
|
10
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
117
|
11
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
96
|
12
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
94
|
13
|
G. Utech
|
Tm
|
86
|
14
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
79
|
15
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
50
|
16
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
45
|
17
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
39
|
18
|
P. Lara
|
Gas
|
37
|
19
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
35
|
20
|
V. Marek
|
KTM
|
33
|
21
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
24
|
22
|
A. Roberti
|
Fan
|
24
|
23
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
19
|
24
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
18
|
25
|
R. Laicans
|
Gas
|
18
|
26
|
L. Townley
|
Yam
|
18
|
27
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
13
|
28
|
T. Van de Poel
|
Yam
|
12
|
29
|
E. Ziemer
|
KTM
|
11
|
30
|
D. Zaremba
|
Yam
|
8
|
31
|
F. Cardineau
|
Gas
|
6
|
32
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
6
|
33
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
5
|
34
|
E. Riganti
|
Hus
|
4
|
35
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
2
|
36
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
2
|
37
|
D. Cracco
|
KTM
|
1
|
38
|
S. Maymann
|
Yam
|
1
|
39
|
L. Calandra
|
Hus
|
1