2025 FIM Motocross World Championship
Round Nine – MXGP of France
Ernee – Circuit Raymond DEMY
The MXGP of France drew the largest crowd of the season so far as Ernee delivered a spectacular round nine. Home hero Romain Febvre sent the fans into a frenzy, fending off fierce competition from Lucas Coenen to claim a long-awaited Grand Prix victory on home soil.
There was also plenty to celebrate for Swiss and Italian fans, as Jeremy Seewer secured a brilliant podium finish for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team, continuing their impressive debut season in the championship.
There was a major shake-up in the MX2 World Championship at the MXGP of France, as title leader Kay de Wolf endured his worst Grand Prix in nearly two years, opening the door for his rivals to capitalise.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing delivered a dominant podium sweep — their first of the season — with Simon Längenfelder taking a perfect points haul, Andrea Adamo finishing second in both motos, and Sacha Coenen claiming third overall as the most consistent among a tightly contested field.
In EMX250, Hungary’s Noel Zanocz made history as the first Hungarian rider to win an overall in the class, edging out Gyan Doensen and red plate holder Janis Reisulis in a gripping two-race duel.
Meanwhile, in EMX125, Nicolò Alvisi was untouchable, claiming both moto wins to take the overall and snatch the red plate, turning the tide in the championship race.
MXGP Race One
Morning Warm-Up saw the last big downpour of the day and a wet circuit, where Febvre set the tone for the GP by going fastest, ahead of Jeffrey Herlings and the fans’ other home favourite, Maxime Renaux.
Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner, Lucas Coenen, blasted into the lead to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the season when the flag dropped, although he was immediately challenged by an uncharacteristically fast-starting Herlings into turn three.
Podium finisher at the last two GPs, Ruben Fernandez, dropped his Honda HRC machine at the base of the big uphill triple jump, and had to battle back through the pack to an eventual 11th at the flag. Renaux and Seewer held third and fourth behind the two factory KTMs while a physical battle ensued between Fantic’s Andrea Bonacorsi and Kevin Horgmo for fifth place.
The tall Italian prevailed there as Horgmo fell prey to the charging Febvre at the end of the first full lap, then it was Bonacorsi’s turn as the Kawasaki man made the first of several passes along the start straight with a nice outside-to-inside move. Seewer made a mistake trying to pass Renaux for third, which allowed Febvre to close in and pull the same pass again on the Ducati man.
Two laps later and Febvre tried the same move on Renaux, and while the Yamaha stayed in front in turn one, the #3 bike powered ahead on the exit to claim third, and begin his pursuit of the orange machines out in front.
Seewer was initially passed by Bonacorsi, but found his way back into fifth on lap 13, staying there to the end ahead of the Italian. Calvin Vlaanderen took seventh for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, helped by an unfortunate crash for Horgmo that dislocated his shoulder and put him out of race two.
Jan Pancar continued his run of good form with eighth, while Ben Watson won a battle for ninth with Fantic’s Glenn Coldenhoff.
Febvre drove towards the top two riders and caught Herlings, who was enjoying his best race of the season but maybe feeling the pace, so he allowed the Frenchman through at the top of a downhill section. Coenen was just one pass too many, however, and the teenage Belgian took his seventh GP race victory of the season to chip into the Championship lead.
MXGP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
TIme/Gap
|
1
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
35m42.734
|
2
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
+3.978
|
3
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
+8.809
|
4
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+30.697
|
5
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
+31.483
|
6
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+35.916
|
7
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
+50.741
|
8
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
+52.647
|
9
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
+54.452
|
10
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
+55.284
|
11
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+1m19.778
|
12
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
+1m22.154
|
13
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
+1m24.700
|
14
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+1m26.092
|
15
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
+1m44.797
|
16
|
M. Boisrame
|
KTM
|
+1m46.875
|
17
|
M. Stauffer
|
KTM
|
+1m48.871
|
18
|
T. Guyon
|
Tri
|
+1m50.513
|
19
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
+1m51.304
|
20
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
+1m52.566
|
21
|
N. Ludwig
|
KTM
|
+1m56.648
|
22
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
+1m58.239
|
23
|
C. Toendel
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
F. Tuani
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
V. Alonso
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
C. Fonvieille
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
L. Freidig
|
Hus
|
2 Laps
|
31
|
J. Clermont
|
Bet
|
3 Laps
|
32
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
7 Laps
|
33
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
8 Laps
|
34
|
A. Aubin
|
Gas
|
12 Laps
|
35
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
16 Laps
MXGP Race Two
Race two saw a first ever Fox Holeshot Award in Grand Prix racing for Bonacorsi, but Seewer managed to leap into the lead over the first jump. An amazing blast around the outside from Coenen then saw the rookie rocket to the front by turn three and attempt to disappear again.
The home favourites had opposite fortunes, as Renaux crashed on the exit of turn two, but Febvre had started in fourth and darted past Bonacorsi at the top of the first downhill section into third.
Isak Gifting blasted around the Fantic on his JK Racing Yamaha on the next corner to grab fourth. Coldenhoff held sixth ahead of Fernandez and Herlings, although the Spaniard veered off track on lap four to get passed by the Dutchman, as well as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Jago Geerts.
Febvre pulled his trademark move on Seewer at the start of the first full lap, leaving just Coenen ahead of him. Seewer and Gifting found their groove on the drying, baked hard surface and held third and fourth to the flag.
Bonacorsi held fifth until the very last lap, when he fell prey to a late lunge from Herlings, who had fallen on lap six but remounted quickly, repassing Vlaanderen, Geerts, and Fernandez as well as Coldenhoff.
He very nearly caught Gifting as well in a ride that shows that the full pace of “The Bullet” might not be too far away from returning. Had he passed Gifting, it would have put him on the podium, but as it was he had to settle for fourth overall ahead of Bonacorsi.
Geerts finished tenth in the race behind Coldenhoff, who took tenth overall. Renaux would fight back to 15th despite a further crash, and finished ninth overall.
Fernandez and Vlaanderen took seventh and eighth in the race, but in the reverse order overall, the Dutchman ahead. Gifting’s fourth made him sixth overall in an excellent return from injury.
The crowd all had their eyes on Febvre as he surged to the back wheel of Coenen, and after drawing alongside on several occasions, he finally made the move up the steepest hill as the Belgian wobbled in some ruts to the outside of the track. The crowd went wild.
Coenen nearly got caught by Seewer, but then turned up the pace again, maybe recovering from a bout of arm-pump. He caught back up to Febvre as the fans did all they could to urge their man away from the imminent threat.
Ultimately, it worked, despite a late charge towards the finish line making the winning margin just over half a second. Seewer took just the second ever podium for Ducati at a track where he won in 2022, and advances past Horgmo to ninth in the 2025 Champoionship.
Febvre’s 24th career GP win puts him on the edge of the top 20 in the all-time list, level with fellow Frenchman Tom Vialle, Geerts, and 1960s British legend Jeff Smith. It also restored his series lead over Coenen to 47 points as they head to more hard-pack in Germany.
Romain Febvre – P1
“I just feel so good on the bike at the moment ! In fact I have felt great all season but coming home to race in France is always very special. I am trying to win every weekend but at home it feels even better and it was fantastic for the public that we stayed lucky with the weather all weekend. I had two good races and it was a really crazy battle both motos. In the first moto I had a bad start but I rode a really strong race to come back to second. In the second moto I was soon second to Lucas; I could get close and I tried many lines to pass but he was riding well; then a new line opened up on the inside coming down the hill and I could make it happen on the following uphill when he slid a little coming out of the turn. I don’t usually feel pressure but I have to admit that I did for the rest of that race because I didn’t want to disappoint the French public. They are really close through the valley and I could even hear them coming down the hills; it was a great atmosphere. Winning is special anywhere but to win here in France was amazing; thankyou to everyone who came here to support me!”
Lucas Coenen – P2
“We had to put on a charge at times today and it was good for the fans here! I struggled with arm-pump a bit and got tired but, honestly, P2 and three podiums in a row: it’s really good. We’ll hope for some more strong races coming up.”
Jeremy Seewer – P3
“Well, second podium of the year in GP number nine, so this is very positive. We are getting better. We are improving the bike. It paid off on the track all that testing during the week. We are going in a good direction, getting closer. This podium is more earned. I mean, in Switzerland I did it, but it was also a lot of luck. Today, I did it with 5-3 moto finishes, with good riding and good starts. I didn’t make any mistakes. We’re taking it step by step and we’re on the right path.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P4
“It was quite disappointing to have the same points as 3rd and not get on the podium. I was fighting for the lead for a long time in the first moto and at the end I had to back-it-off a bit because of arm-pump and took P3. It was a bit less in the second moto, and I then had to comeback from the start and the small crash. I just missed the pass for 4th which would have given me the podium. Very close. P4 overall and a good step. We are getting there every weekend.”
Calvin Vlaanderen – P7
“Today was OK. My results don’t show it, but I’m happy with how I rode. My speed is good – I just need better starts to run up front like I did in Lugo. So that’s what I’ll be working on ahead of the next Grand Prix.”
Ruben Fernandez – P8
“After the past couple of weeks, I really was looking forward to getting on the podium here in France, but it seemed that luck wasn’t on my side. I got tangled up on the first lap of race one and had to pass twenty riders plus just to finish 11th. The start was better in race two but still not good enough to give me a chance with the leaders and it was difficult to make the moves I needed to. Seventh overall is not what I’m aiming for and now I will make sure that I’m higher up the field in Germany next weekend.”
Maxime Renaux – P9
“A tough day. I didn’t ride my best in the first race but the result was good. I was hoping for a much better ride in Race Two, but I crashed in turn two and then again when I tangled with a lapped rider. So, overall, it’s been a disappointing GP for me.”
Pauls Jonass – P14
“I knew it was going to be a tough day at the office after being sick all week; particularly the intensity during the first fifteen minutes were difficult. I just didn’t feel strong enough on the bike, but I now have a week to recover to be ready 100% for Teutschenthal.”
Jago Geerts – P15
“My riding was good and I felt more comfortable on the track as the weekend went on. But two crashes in Race One held me back from finishing closer to the top 10. My start in Race Two was really good, but then I made a big mistake and lost a lot of time. So, another challenging weekend for me, but 10th in Race Two was a good result.”
Mattia Guadagnini – P20
“There’s not much to say, it was a complicated weekend, with a very difficult Saturday. I struggled to find a good feeling with the track in the two practice sessions. Then, luckily, the qualifying race went a bit better, which gave me some positives to take into Sunday. The track was really tough, though, and I made several mistakes. I took some risks trying to push and lost my rhythm and never really rode the way I know I can. In the second moto, I tried to reset and start fresh, but right after the start, several riders crashed in front of me, and I ended up way at the back. Unfortunately, I made contact with another rider while I was coming back through the pack, which damaged the rear brake. I tried to continue and finish the race but had to stop to avoid unnecessary risk – especially on this track with such big jumps, where it was nearly impossible to keep going.”
MXGP Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Motorcycle
|
Gap
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
35:01.34
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+0.574
|
3
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
+19.115
|
4
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
+22.007
|
5
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
+22.667
|
6
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
+27.399
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+35.691
|
8
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
+41.334
|
9
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
+43.956
|
10
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
+45.033
|
11
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
+45.699
|
12
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
+55.612
|
13
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
+1m06.217
|
14
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
+1m15.477
|
15
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
+1m17.383
|
16
|
M. Stauffer
|
KTM
|
+1m29.715
|
17
|
M. Boisrame
|
KTM
|
+1m33.185
|
18
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
+1m34.869
|
19
|
T. Guyon
|
Tri
|
+1m41.549
|
20
|
C. Toendel
|
Hon
|
+1m45.531
|
21
|
V. Alonso
|
Hon
|
+1m49.292
|
22
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
+1m50.775
|
23
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
+1m51.485
|
24
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
+2m00.204
|
25
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
+1 lap
|
26
|
N. Ludwig
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
27
|
F. Tuani
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
28
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
29
|
C. Fonvieille
|
KTM
|
+1 lap
|
30
|
L. Freidig
|
Hus
|
+1 lap
|
31
|
J. Clermont
|
Bet
|
+2 laps
|
32
|
A. Aubin
|
Gas
|
+5 laps
|
33
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
+10 laps
|
34
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
+16 laps
MXGP Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
47
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
47
|
3
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
36
|
4
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
36
|
5
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
30
|
6
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
27
|
7
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
27
|
8
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
24
|
9
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
24
|
10
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
23
|
11
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
22
|
12
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
20
|
13
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
17
|
14
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
15
|
15
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
12
|
16
|
M. Stauffer
|
KTM
|
9
|
17
|
M. Boisrame
|
KTM
|
9
|
18
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
6
|
19
|
T. Guyon
|
Tri
|
5
|
20
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
3
|
21
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
2
|
22
|
C. Toendel
|
Hon
|
1
|
23
|
V. Alonso
|
Hon
|
0
|
24
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
0
|
25
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
0
|
26
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
0
|
27
|
N. Ludwig
|
KTM
|
0
|
28
|
F. Tuani
|
Hon
|
0
|
29
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
0
|
30
|
C. Fonvieille
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
L. Freidig
|
Hus
|
0
|
32
|
J. Clermont
|
Bet
|
0
|
33
|
A. Aubin
|
Gas
|
0
|
34
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
0
|
35
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
0
MXGP Championship Points
|
Pos.
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
R. Febvre
|
Kaw
|
441
|
2
|
L. Coenen
|
KTM
|
394
|
3
|
T. Gajser
|
Hon
|
305
|
4
|
G. Coldenhoff
|
Fan
|
302
|
5
|
R. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
292
|
6
|
M. Renaux
|
Yam
|
289
|
7
|
A. Bonacorsi
|
Fan
|
253
|
8
|
C. Vlaanderen
|
Yam
|
228
|
9
|
J. Seewer
|
Duc
|
219
|
10
|
K. Horgmo
|
Hon
|
204
|
11
|
J. Herlings
|
KTM
|
163
|
12
|
P. Jonass
|
Kaw
|
157
|
13
|
B. Watson
|
Bet
|
153
|
14
|
J. Pancar
|
KTM
|
138
|
15
|
J. Geerts
|
Yam
|
137
|
16
|
M. Guadagnini
|
Duc
|
123
|
17
|
I. Gifting
|
Yam
|
108
|
18
|
B. Bogers
|
Fan
|
97
|
19
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
72
|
20
|
R. Van De Moosdijk
|
KTM
|
71
|
21
|
A. Sterry
|
KTM
|
55
|
22
|
K. Brumann
|
Hus
|
50
|
23
|
T. Koch
|
Bet
|
35
|
24
|
M. Stauffer
|
KTM
|
32
|
25
|
B. Van doninck
|
Hon
|
25
|
26
|
J. Gilbert
|
Hon
|
21
|
27
|
N. Ludwig
|
KTM
|
19
|
28
|
M. Spies
|
KTM
|
13
|
29
|
A. Cairoli
|
Duc
|
10
|
30
|
A. Lupino
|
Duc
|
9
|
31
|
M. Boisrame
|
KTM
|
9
|
32
|
A. Tonus
|
Yam
|
8
|
33
|
C. Toendel
|
Hon
|
8
|
34
|
I. Monticelli
|
Kaw
|
6
|
35
|
T. Guyon
|
Tri
|
5
|
36
|
F. Aparecido dos Santos
|
Yam
|
5
|
37
|
C. Nickel
|
Hus
|
4
|
38
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
3
|
39
|
A. Forato
|
Hon
|
2
|
40
|
M. Evans
|
Hon
|
1
|
41
|
M. Scheu
|
Hus
|
1
|
42
|
J. Adamson
|
Hon
|
1
MX2 Race One
The morning Warm-Up session was held in some of the worst rain of the day, but Simon Laengenfelder showed that he was fine even in those conditions with the fastest time ahead of home favourite Thibault Benistant and mud master Liam Everts.
After running wide to lose the lead to Andrea Adamo on Saturday, Laengenfelder was making no mistakes on Sunday as he fired to his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season in race one, while Kay de Wolf gave himself the best chance possible by blasting into second place ahead of Qualifying Race winner Adamo.
However, French hearts sunk as Benistant crashed without any contact on the inside of turn one, and had to start from the very back.
Behind the usual suspects were a pair of unusual ones in the top five, as Valerio Lata, fresh off the back of his best Qualifying Race result for Honda HRC, started up in fourth ahead of the of Oriol Oliver.
Sacha Coenen was soon on the Spaniard’s case and took fifth, but on the first full lap there was a gasp from the crowd as De Wolf fell on a downhill left hander, picking himself up in seventh.
Just a few corners later he clipped the back wheel of Ferruccio Zanchi’s Honda HRC machine on the biggest downhill drop, veering off track and through an advertising board. The Dutchman’s pitboard read “Calm, Long Race” as he had to recover from 25th position.
Coenen crashed through the corner after the uphill triple to give up fourth to Oliver, while top Frenchman Mathis Valin put a pass on Everts to hold sixth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2.
Everts crashed on the corner before Pit Lane on lap 14, dropping to eighth, where he was to finish ahead of Zanchi. After a big crash on Saturday, Guillem Farres dug in well to claim tenth for Monster Energy Triumph Racing.
His teammate Camden McLellan advanced to seventh place, nearly catching Coenen, who had crashed to give Valin a popular top five finish.
Oliver held fourth to the flag, by far a career best race result, and Lata’s third was his first top three finish for Honda HRC, matching his career best from last year’s wild card ride at Maggiora.
Laengenfelder and Adamo were in control, however, and the German took the Championship lead with the race win as De Wolf could only recover to 14th place, his worst GP race finish since the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which was ironically also in France.
MX2 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
35m34.097
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+23.197
|
3
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+25.890
|
4
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
+27.995
|
5
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
+38.796
|
6
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+41.955
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+42.828
|
8
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+45.013
|
9
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+54.965
|
10
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+56.395
|
11
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+57.783
|
12
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
+1m16.810
|
13
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
+1m25.817
|
14
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
+1m26.486
|
15
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+1m30.845
|
16
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
+1m36.936
|
17
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
+1m53.019
|
18
|
J. Mikula
|
TM
|
+1m56.415
|
19
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
E. De Baere
|
TM
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
M. Michelis
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
9 Laps
MX2 Race Two
Heading into race two, Laengenfelder led Adamo by nine points, with De Wolf just one further back, but it was the Italian who claimed his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season as De Wolf hit trouble yet again.
Tangling with riders in the mid-pack, he landed on the rear of Mike Gwerder and hit the ground hard. It was set to be another tough race for the defending Champion.
Laengenfelder was directly behind Adamo, but not for long. With track position crucial, he pushed to the maximum along the waves in front of the crowd to lead immediately up the first big hill, as a battle ensued between Benistant and Coenen for third, the Frenchman winning out with a stunning re-pass of the young Belgian that brought a roar from the local supporters.
Behind them, Everts settled into a quiet fifth that he would hold until the finish, all the time ahead of Farres and, after an initial battle with Valin and Gwerder, the plucky Oliver.
Lata suffered a worse getaway and had to battle back from an initial mistake to claim tenth at the flag, behind Cas Valk but ahead of McLellan. The South African therefore took tenth overall behind his teammate Farres. Valin’s eighth gave him that position overall with Everts in seventh.
Time and again, Adamo attacked Laengenfelder for the lead, as the two old adversaries gave no quarter in what was now also a Championship battle.
Despite the crowd getting behind him, Benistant couldn’t improve on third in race two, enough for sixth overall after his disappointing 11th in race one. Lata did enough for fifth, his best yet for Honda HRC, while Oliver took a brilliant fourth overall, another career best which completed a great day for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.
Sacha Coenen stayed upright for the whole race and claimed third overall to complete the podium sweep for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but with a final mistake into the Pit lane corner that nearly saw him into the start gate, Adamo had to throw in the towel in his efforts to deny Laengenfelder of the GP win.
The German’s fifth race win of the season earned him his fifth career Grand Prix victory, and he heads to his home GP in just six days’ time with the red plate for the first time since the start of the 2022 season, holding an 11-point lead over Adamo.
De Wolf was only able to make it back to 12th in race two, and the team will be working to make sure his physical condition can be restored to the maximum possible for Teutschenthal, as he sits another 14 behind Adamo.
Simon Längenfelder – P1
“It’s a long time since I’ve had the red plate! For sure I’m happy to have it again on the bike but it’s still early in the season and there are so many fast guys in the title fight. We’ll keep trying our best. A few weeks ago, we made a few changes that have helped with my starts and it’s working out quite good for me but there are a few KTM riders here so we can all start well! Home GP now and I’m really looking forward to it; I think the German fans will make some noise!”
Andrea Adamo – P2
“It was a good weekend: a 1-2-2, so, solid. I tried my best. In the first moto I struggled a bit and didn’t find the best flow. I was better in the second moto. I had the holeshot but missed the triple when my line was cut. I charged to get back to Simon but it was not easy. We were both fast. 2nd in the championship is OK. We need to have the red plate at the end of the season, not now.”
Sacha Coenen – P3
“Being back on the podium is good but the results – 6-4 – are not really what I’m working for. I want 1st place…but we’ll take this today. We’ll continue to try and improve the speed.”
Valerio Lata – P5
“After the first race, I had a lot of hope that I would be able to do the same again, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to get such a good start and passing wasn’t very easy in this moto. Still, to get a third in race one is something I am happy with and proof that I have the speed so I need to be able to do that consistently now and really make my mark in this class. After the last two rounds, my confidence was a little bit down, but this is nice and I am excited to do even better in Teutschenthal.”
Thibault Benistant – P6
“Not the weekend I was hoping for at my home race. A crash in the first turn of Race One made that one difficult, but I came through well for 11th. My start in the second race was much better, and I made a lot of passes through the first few corners to move into third. It was then a good race for me to finish third, but I’m still not riding in the races like I do during training. So, I need to work on this and then I can ride much better in the Grand Prix races.”
Liam Everts – P7
“It was a bit of a mixed day for me. I had a small crash in the first moto which cost me some positions, but I managed to regroup and finish strong. The second race was more solid – I got a good start, found my rhythm early, and held my pace to the end. The conditions were challenging all day, so I’m happy to come away with points and keep building. We’ll take the positives and look to keep improving next weekend in Germany.”
Mathis Valin – P8
“I made a good start from the outside in the first moto and found a good rhythm to finish P5. The second moto was a little more difficult as I was stuck behind another guy for too long but once I got past him I again found a good rhythm and had some nice battles all the way to the end. I am coming back to speed little-by-little and was pushing a lot in both motos; the GPs are much more intense than the European Championship, particularly at the beginning of the races. Now we will continue to train and work; see you in Teutschenthal!”
Guillem Farres – P9
“I’ve always liked the track in Ernee, and this year it was good, nice and technical, and the rain Sunday morning made it perfect for the races. After my crash on Saturday, I had last gate pick today, but I was able to make the best of it and get some good starts. Ninth overall after what happened yesterday is OK and it’s a result to build from as we head to Germany next weekend.”
Camden McLellan – P10
“A tough weekend for me. Saturday was a bit of a struggle and couldn’t put a full lap in during time practice. A crash in the qualifying race made things difficult too. I turned it around today with my riding, but I just didn’t get good starts, which were important on this track. The positives are that my speed is good, I just need better starts.”
Ferruccio Zanchi – P12
“Not the weekend I was hoping for, and definitely not my best results on a track I really wanted to do well at. I just never gave myself a chance after the result yesterday and neither moto today was the level I expect from myself, so I need to regroup quickly because the next round is next weekend and I don’t want to be riding around in these positions in Germany.”
Kay de Wolf – P13
“This weekend was a rough one. I picked up an ankle injury in timed practice, and from there it felt like things just didn’t go our way. The conditions on Sunday were really tricky with the rain overnight, and I had a couple of crashes in the first race that set me back. In the second moto, I got caught up in a first-lap incident which made it another tough fight from the back. I did what I could and kept pushing, but obviously losing the red plate is frustrating. Still, we’re not giving up – I’ll rest up this week, reset, and come back ready to fight for the podium in Germany.”
Karlis Reisulis – P16
“Today wasn’t my best day. One positive was my start in Race Two, but then I got landed on over a jump, which really affected my rhythm. I lost a lot of places and I was lucky to not crash or be injured. I’m working hard to prepare for the races, but at the moment I’m not making the progress I should be, so it’s frustrating.”
MX2 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
34m40.058
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
+10.566
|
3
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
+13.451
|
4
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
+14.825
|
5
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
+16.190
|
6
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
+43.035
|
7
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
+44.846
|
8
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
+50.927
|
9
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
+51.828
|
10
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
+53.633
|
11
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
+1m01.090
|
12
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
+1m03.747
|
13
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+1m11.251
|
14
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
+1m16.109
|
15
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
+1m17.185
|
16
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
+1m19.310
|
17
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
+1m30.878
|
18
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
+1m54.211
|
19
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
E. De Baere
|
Tm
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
6 Laps
|
25
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
13 Laps
|
26
|
M. Michelis
|
KTM
|
13 Laps
MX2 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
50
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
44
|
3
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
33
|
4
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
32
|
5
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
31
|
6
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
30
|
7
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
29
|
8
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
29
|
9
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
26
|
10
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
24
|
11
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
17
|
12
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
17
|
13
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
16
|
14
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
15
|
15
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
15
|
16
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
14
|
17
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
7
|
18
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
6
|
19
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
5
|
20
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
1
|
21
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
1
|
22
|
R. Schudel
|
KTM
|
0
|
23
|
E. De Baere
|
Tm
|
0
|
24
|
C. Wohnhas
|
Hus
|
0
|
25
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
0
|
26
|
M. Michelis
|
KTM
|
0
|
27
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
0
MX2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Längenfelder
|
KTM
|
424
|
2
|
A. Adamo
|
KTM
|
413
|
3
|
K. de Wolf
|
Hus
|
399
|
4
|
L. Everts
|
Hus
|
343
|
5
|
T. Benistant
|
Yam
|
308
|
6
|
S. Coenen
|
KTM
|
305
|
7
|
C. Mc Lellan
|
Tri
|
265
|
8
|
F. Zanchi
|
Hon
|
220
|
9
|
V. Lata
|
Hon
|
219
|
10
|
C. Valk
|
KTM
|
217
|
11
|
Q. Prugnieres
|
KTM
|
166
|
12
|
R. Elzinga
|
Yam
|
164
|
13
|
O. Oliver
|
KTM
|
156
|
14
|
K. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
154
|
15
|
G. Farres
|
Tri
|
141
|
16
|
D. Braceras
|
Hon
|
124
|
17
|
M. Valin
|
Kaw
|
121
|
18
|
J. Mikula
|
Tm
|
106
|
19
|
M. Grau
|
KTM
|
51
|
20
|
M. Smith
|
KTM
|
44
|
21
|
N. Vennekens
|
KTM
|
24
|
22
|
M. Gwerder
|
KTM
|
21
|
23
|
S. Soulimani
|
Tm
|
19
|
24
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
14
|
25
|
S. Smulders
|
Tri
|
12
|
26
|
S. Nilsson
|
Tri
|
10
|
27
|
J. Walvoort
|
KTM
|
7
|
28
|
M. Rossi
|
KTM
|
6
|
29
|
M. Silva
|
Yam
|
4
|
30
|
B. Pergel
|
KTM
|
3
|
31
|
J. Pietre
|
Yam
|
2
|
32
|
B. Pascual
|
Hon
|
2
|
33
|
F. Olsson
|
KTM
|
2
|
34
|
P. Piroli
|
Yam
|
1
EMX125 Race One
Filippo Mantovani grabbed the early lead in Race 1, quickly establishing himself at the front of the pack. However, on lap two, Nicolò Alvisi made his move and took control of the race. Behind them, Cole McCullough held steady in third, Riccardo Pini battling Dean Gregoire’s Motovation Motorsport for fourth and fifth respectively.
Further down the order, Aron Katona, who was outside the top 20 at the start, began slicing his way through the field with a strong charge.
Unfortunately, he would made a mistake and crash out of eighth place to not finish the race. Meanwhile, Jekabs Kubulins and McCullough had an intense exchange for third position. Kubulins moved up but suffered a crash shortly after, dropping back and later retiring from the race.
Mantovani temporarily regained the lead when Alvisi made a mistake, but the #20 rider responded with three laps to go, reclaiming first place and stretching a small gap in the final laps to take the win by just under a second. Mantovani crossed the line second, while McCullough completed the podium after a consistent ride.
Behind the top three, Pini held firm in fourth, with Gregoire securing a solid fifth. Sixth went to France’s Liam Bruneau, followed by Ryan Oppliger, Chilean rider Cesar Paine Diaz, Vencislav Toshev, and Douwe Van Mechgelen rounding out the top ten
There was early misfortune for Nicola Mannini, who after crashing at the start managed to comeback to 14th.
There would be no coming back for Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC duo Mano Faure and Jarne Bervoets who both crashed early in the first lap.
Faure went down in the first corner while Bervoets tagged another rider mid-air and landed heavily, appearing to injure his wrist. Both retired from the race.
EMX125 Race Two
Race 2 began in great fashion when Oppliger came out of the gate perfectly, but a couple laps later, the Swiss rider crashed just before reaching holeshot line. Oppliger lost control and went down allowing Alvisi, already fast from the start to inherit the lead.
From there, Alvisi rode with precision and confidence, navigating the rutted French hillside with ease. He maintained a calm but relentless pace throughout the race, steadily building a gap over the chasing pack.
Pini, who had been strong in Race 1 with a fourth-place finish, again showed excellent speed. The Italian moved into second place after a slick pass on Mantovani, who had started well and briefly held third early on.
Meanwhile, Bertram Thorius and Mannini ran inside the top six during the early laps, with Mannini showcasing a solid rebound from his opening moto crash.
McCullough, third in Race 1, was one of several riders who hit trouble in the second outing. He dropped out of the top ten following an early crash and was unable to recover significant ground.
Red plate holder Katona faced a nightmare weekend. After failing to score in Race 1, he again encountered problems in Race 2, eventually retiring from the race and finishing the round with zero points. The Hungarian rider, who entered Ernée as the championship leader, saw his 25-point advantage erased in one fell swoop.
One of the standout performances came from Faure. After crashing out in the first race, the frenchman bounced back in style, charging through the field and eventually overtaking Tavani and Mannini to secure third place. He even put pressure on Pini in the final laps but ran out of time to mount a serious challenge for second.
Further back, Kubulins showed flashes of speed and consistency, recovering from a DNF in Race 1 to finish sixth in Race 2, just behind Mannini. Bruneau delivered another top ten ride in front of his home crowd with an eighth-place finish, while Thorius and Heitink rounded out the top ten.
As the chequered flag waved, Alvisi crossed the line unchallenged to take his second race win of the weekend. His 1-1 result handed him not only the overall victory but also the championship lead, jumping from second in the standings to first with Katona dropping to second in the Championship.
Rounding the Overall podium were Riccardo Pini and Filippo Mantovani, both on 40 points to make a full Italian podium. It was the first podium of the season for Pini.
Niccolò Alvisi
“The track was really tough today, but I got a good start, stayed in front, and took the win. A double victory and the red plate—I’m really, really happy. Big thanks to everyone who supports me!”
EMX125 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
30m00.662
|
2
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
+0.852
|
3
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
+12.832
|
4
|
R. Pini
|
TM
|
+17.777
|
5
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
+23.045
|
6
|
L. Bruneau
|
KTM
|
+35.029
|
7
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
+43.165
|
8
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
+44.634
|
9
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
+47.583
|
10
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
+49.091
|
11
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
+27.709
|
12
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
+49.720
|
13
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
+1m13.318
|
14
|
N. Mannini
|
TM
|
+1m16.942
|
15
|
J. Keith
|
Yam
|
+46.087
|
16
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
+1m26.480
|
17
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
+1m31.322
|
18
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
+1m37.597
|
19
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
+1m43.811
|
20
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
+1m47.622
|
21
|
D. Lantz
|
KTM
|
+1m50.958
|
22
|
C. Richmond
|
Yam
|
+1m52.627
|
23
|
A. Cazet
|
Fan
|
+2m03.150
|
24
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
+2m05.468
|
25
|
E. Buysschaert
|
KTM
|
+2m05.913
|
26
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
+2m08.963
|
27
|
E. Ziemer
|
KTM
|
+2m15.387
|
28
|
C. Lindmark
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
E. Badenas
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
I. Martinez
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
L. Moncrieff
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
C. Renaud
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
M. Tocchio
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
38
|
V. Leppälä
|
KTM
|
3 Laps
|
39
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
7 Laps
|
40
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
14 Laps
EMX125 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
30m06.851
|
2
|
R. Pini
|
TM
|
+4.208
|
3
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
+5.476
|
4
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
+10.573
|
5
|
N. Mannini
|
TM
|
+20.746
|
6
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
+23.520
|
7
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
+1m03.494
|
8
|
L. Bruneau
|
KTM
|
+1m04.847
|
9
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
+1m06.510
|
10
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
+1m10.369
|
11
|
J. Keith
|
Yam
|
+1m12.468
|
12
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
+1m14.878
|
13
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
+1m29.838
|
14
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
+2m14.856
|
15
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
+2m16.721
|
16
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
A. Cazet
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Richmond
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
C. Lindmark
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
E. Ziemer
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
J. Hernandez
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
29
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
30
|
E. Badenas
|
Gas
|
2 Laps
|
31
|
L. Moncrieff
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
32
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
2 Laps
|
33
|
C. Renaud
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
34
|
I. Martinez
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
35
|
E. Buysschaert
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
36
|
D. Lantz
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
37
|
V. Leppälä
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
38
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
3 Laps
|
39
|
M. Tocchio
|
KTM
|
8 Laps
|
40
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
8 Laps
EMX125 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
50
|
2
|
R. Pini
|
TM
|
40
|
3
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
40
|
4
|
L. Bruneau
|
KTM
|
28
|
5
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
26
|
6
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
25
|
7
|
N. Mannini
|
TM
|
23
|
8
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
22
|
9
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
21
|
10
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
20
|
11
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
20
|
12
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
18
|
13
|
J. Keith
|
Yam
|
16
|
14
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
16
|
15
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
16
|
16
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
15
|
17
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
12
|
18
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
9
|
19
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
6
|
20
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
5
|
21
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
4
|
22
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
4
|
23
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
3
|
24
|
A. Cazet
|
Fan
|
2
|
25
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
1
|
26
|
C. Richmond
|
Yam
|
0
|
27
|
C. Lindmark
|
Hus
|
0
|
28
|
K. Ferez
|
Yam
|
0
|
29
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
0
|
30
|
E. Ziemer
|
KTM
|
0
|
31
|
J. Hernandez
|
Yam
|
0
|
32
|
E. Badenas
|
Gas
|
0
|
33
|
L. Moncrieff
|
Yam
|
0
|
34
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
0
|
35
|
C. Renaud
|
Yam
|
0
|
36
|
I. Martinez
|
KTM
|
0
|
37
|
E. Buysschaert
|
KTM
|
0
|
38
|
D. Lantz
|
KTM
|
0
|
39
|
V. Leppälä
|
KTM
|
0
|
40
|
M. Tocchio
|
KTM
|
0
EMX125 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Alvisi
|
KTM
|
242
|
2
|
Á. Katona
|
KTM
|
217
|
3
|
M. Faure
|
Yam
|
208
|
4
|
F. Bellei
|
Fan
|
199
|
5
|
N. Mannini
|
TM
|
189
|
6
|
F. Mantovani
|
KTM
|
188
|
7
|
J. Kubulins
|
Yam
|
178
|
8
|
D. Heitink
|
Yam
|
177
|
9
|
R. Pini
|
TM
|
175
|
10
|
C. McCullough
|
Fan
|
164
|
11
|
R. Oppliger
|
KTM
|
126
|
12
|
J. Bervoets
|
Yam
|
124
|
13
|
D. Gregoire
|
KTM
|
98
|
14
|
S. Goyer
|
Yam
|
94
|
15
|
G. Utech
|
TM
|
89
|
16
|
D. Van Mechgelen
|
Fan
|
86
|
17
|
V. Toshev
|
Fan
|
77
|
18
|
P. Lara
|
Gas
|
48
|
19
|
B. Thorius
|
Yam
|
44
|
20
|
I. Ampoorter
|
Gas
|
42
|
21
|
C. Paine Diaz
|
Hus
|
39
|
22
|
V. Marek
|
KTM
|
33
|
23
|
R. Bauer
|
KTM
|
33
|
24
|
L. Bruneau
|
KTM
|
28
|
25
|
A. Roberti
|
Fan
|
24
|
26
|
R. Laicans
|
Gas
|
18
|
27
|
L. Townley
|
Yam
|
18
|
28
|
J. Keith
|
Yam
|
16
|
29
|
D. Stock
|
Yam
|
16
|
30
|
M. Conte
|
Yam
|
14
|
31
|
T. Van de Poel
|
Yam
|
12
|
32
|
A. Uccellini
|
Hus
|
11
|
33
|
E. Ziemer
|
KTM
|
11
|
34
|
H. Statt
|
Yam
|
9
|
35
|
D. Zaremba
|
Yam
|
8
|
36
|
F. Cardineau
|
Gas
|
6
|
37
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
6
|
38
|
S. Priem
|
Gas
|
5
|
39
|
O. Mari
|
KTM
|
5
|
40
|
E. Riganti
|
Hus
|
4
|
41
|
L. Diss-Fenard
|
KTM
|
3
|
42
|
G. Cardoso
|
Hus
|
2
|
43
|
S. Tapia
|
Gas
|
2
|
44
|
A. Cazet
|
Fan
|
2
|
45
|
D. Cracco
|
KTM
|
1
|
46
|
S. Maymann
|
Yam
|
1
|
47
|
L. Calandra
|
Hus
|
1
|
48
|
J. Hernandez
|
Yam
|
1
EMX250 Race One
Noel Zanocz was flawless off the start, seizing the lead early and holding firm despite constant pressure from red plate Janis Reisulis.
The Latvian rider shadowed Zanocz for the entire race, keeping him within striking distance but ultimately unable to make the decisive move, crossing the line just 0.9 seconds behind.
Behind them, Gyan Doensen battled back from a fifth-place start to claim third after a spirited scrap with Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia.
Doensen moved into podium contention mid-race, capitalising on a small error from Simone Mancini, who dropped back to fifth before being handed a post-race five positions penalty for a noise infringement, putting him onto 10th.
Further down the field, Australia’s Liam Owens had a strong, consistent ride to finish sixth, ahead of Ivano van Erp, who worked his way up from outside the top ten.
Valentin Kees also impressed in seventh early on before fading slightly to eighth, just ahead of Australia’s Jake Cannon from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki. Fellow Australian Ryan Alexanderson finished 17th.
William Askew rounded out the top ten after briefly pushing into eighth, though a late mistake cost him a couple of positions.
Zanocz’s victory marks his first career win in EMX250, with Reisulis finishing second.
EMX250 Race Two
It was Van Erp who got off to the perfect start in Race 2, launching out of the gate and grabbing the holeshot ahead of Denmark’s Mads Fredsoe and Doensen. The Dutch Yamaha rider looked untouchable early on as he quickly opened a gap, while behind him Doensen wasted little time in dispatching Fredsoe to move into second.
Championship leader Reisulis was also in the mix, moving up to third and shadowing his teammate, Van Erp. However, a mistake on the downhill section saw the Latvian hit the deck and lose precious time. Although he remounted in third and maintained the position until the end, the crash proved costly in the overall standings.
Race 1 winner Zanocz had a difficult start, emerging outside the top ten on the first lap. But the Hungarian was relentless, picking off riders one by one as he surged forward. His key moment came when Garcia, who was running strongly in sixth, suffered a mechanical issue that forced him out of the race.
Fifth in Race 2 went to Lyonel Reichl, who had a breakout ride, followed by Fredsoe in sixth and consistent top-ten performer Owens in seventh. Estonia’s Sebastian Leok rode to eighth, ahead of Cannon and France’s Tom Brunet, who rounded out the top ten. Alexanderson dropping to 20th.
Further down the order, Mancini endured a weekend to forget, retiring from Race 2 after an early issue, while Garcia’s DNF compounded a difficult outing for the Spaniard, who had been third in the championship heading into the weekend.
Van Erp’s win in Race 2 moved him to fourth overall for the round, narrowly missing the podium, but his return to form puts him firmly back in the title conversation.
Zanocz gets his first overall win in EMX250 and becomes the first Hungarian winner in the category. With his 1-5 result across the weekend, Noel Zanocz claimed the overall victory by a single point ahead of Gyan Doensen, second overall and Janis Reisulis rounding the podium with a 2-4 finish.
Reisulis retains the red plate and championship lead, but Zanocz is pushing hard behind.
Aussies Owens and Cannon finished the weekend in fifth and sixth overall respectively, with Alexanderson 23rd. Owens now sits 14th in the standings, Cannon 16th and Alexanderson 30th.
Jake Cannon
“We’re heading in the right direction with top-ten in both motos. I still have a lot of things to iron out and put together but we’re getting there. This was a proper race track where you had to be smart and be patient because things could happen quickly. And the public were crazy; there was a hillside there but all I could see were people and you could hear them all moto!”
EMX250 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
28m58.308
|
2
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+0.918
|
3
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+35.133
|
4
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+38.799
|
5
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
+56.310
|
6
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
+1m00.152
|
7
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+1m06.528
|
8
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+1m07.247
|
9
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
+1m15.886
|
10
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
+52.575
|
11
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+1m18.089
|
12
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
+1m18.095
|
13
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
+1m25.633
|
14
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+1m27.012
|
15
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
+1m41.075
|
16
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+1m46.021
|
17
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
+1m46.731
|
18
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
+1m53.556
|
19
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
J. Pietre
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
M. Adomaitis
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+1m47.047
|
24
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
N. Duhamel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
T. Caneele
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
T. Dukerts
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
35
|
D. Della Valle
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
36
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
4 Laps
|
37
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
4 Laps
|
38
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
5 Laps
|
39
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
10 Laps
|
40
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
12 Laps
EMX250 Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
29m20.433
|
2
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
+1.614
|
3
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
+26.758
|
4
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
+28.072
|
5
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
+45.475
|
6
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
+48.193
|
7
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
+53.778
|
8
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
+54.900
|
9
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
+56.117
|
10
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
+1m08.288
|
11
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
+1m10.295
|
12
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
+1m11.552
|
13
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
+1m12.705
|
14
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
+1m25.169
|
15
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
+1m32.450
|
16
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
+1m37.414
|
17
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
+1m42.113
|
18
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
+1m50.943
|
19
|
N. Duhamel
|
KTM
|
+1m52.794
|
20
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
+1m54.202
|
21
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
+2m04.505
|
22
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
+2m12.152
|
23
|
M. Adomaitis
|
Hon
|
+2m14.910
|
24
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
T. Caneele
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
T. Dukerts
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
D. Della Valle
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
31
|
G. Haudebault
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
32
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
3 Laps
|
33
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
7 Laps
|
34
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
12 Laps
|
35
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
12 Laps
|
36
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
12 Laps
EMX250 Round Overall
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
43
|
2
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
42
|
3
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
42
|
4
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
40
|
5
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
30
|
6
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
25
|
7
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
22
|
8
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
21
|
9
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
20
|
10
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
19
|
11
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
18
|
12
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
16
|
13
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
16
|
14
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
13
|
15
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
12
|
16
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
11
|
17
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
11
|
18
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
8
|
19
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
7
|
20
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
6
|
21
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
6
|
22
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
5
|
23
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
5
|
24
|
N. Duhamel
|
KTM
|
2
|
25
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
2
|
26
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
0
|
27
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
0
|
28
|
M. Adomaitis
|
Hon
|
0
|
29
|
H. Seel
|
KTM
|
0
|
30
|
M. Scollo
|
Hus
|
0
|
31
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
0
|
32
|
T. Caneele
|
KTM
|
0
|
33
|
T. Dukerts
|
KTM
|
0
|
34
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
0
|
35
|
D. Della Valle
|
KTM
|
0
|
36
|
G. Haudebault
|
KTM
|
0
|
37
|
J. Barker
|
KTM
|
0
|
38
|
J. Pietre
|
Yam
|
0
|
39
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
0
|
40
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
0
EMX250 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Reisulis
|
Yam
|
268
|
2
|
N. Zanocz
|
Hon
|
243
|
3
|
F. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
196
|
4
|
G. Doensen
|
KTM
|
175
|
5
|
N. Greutmann
|
Hus
|
155
|
6
|
S. Mancini
|
Fan
|
148
|
7
|
L. Reichl
|
Hus
|
147
|
8
|
A. Frisk
|
KTM
|
136
|
9
|
B. Mesters
|
KTM
|
128
|
10
|
N. Skovbjerg
|
Yam
|
122
|
11
|
A. Monne
|
Gas
|
118
|
12
|
A. Petit
|
Yam
|
109
|
13
|
A. Fueri
|
KTM
|
101
|
14
|
W. Askew
|
Tri
|
100
|
15
|
L. Owens
|
Hus
|
97
|
16
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
90
|
17
|
I. Van Erp
|
Yam
|
78
|
18
|
M. Ernecker
|
KTM
|
74
|
19
|
V. Kees
|
KTM
|
70
|
20
|
M. Fredsoe
|
Hus
|
67
|
21
|
P. Maschio
|
Hon
|
57
|
22
|
S. Leok
|
Hus
|
56
|
23
|
S. Perez
|
Gas
|
53
|
24
|
B. Rispoli
|
KTM
|
53
|
25
|
O. Colmer
|
KTM
|
38
|
26
|
L. Ruffini
|
Hus
|
36
|
27
|
T. Brunet
|
Yam
|
29
|
28
|
H. Osterhagen
|
Fan
|
28
|
29
|
M. Werner
|
KTM
|
25
|
30
|
R. Alexanderson
|
KTM
|
24
|
31
|
B. Bruce
|
Kaw
|
22
|
32
|
L. Rudolph
|
KTM
|
15
|
33
|
M. Carreras
|
Hon
|
13
|
34
|
P. Gundersen
|
Hus
|
9
|
35
|
C. Prat
|
Tri
|
7
|
36
|
O. Tzemach
|
Hus
|
3
|
37
|
G. Albisua
|
Gas
|
2
|
38
|
N. Duhamel
|
KTM
|
2