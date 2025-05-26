2025 FIM Motocross World Championship

Round Nine – MXGP of France

Ernee – Circuit Raymond DEMY

The MXGP of France drew the largest crowd of the season so far as Ernee delivered a spectacular round nine. Home hero Romain Febvre sent the fans into a frenzy, fending off fierce competition from Lucas Coenen to claim a long-awaited Grand Prix victory on home soil.

There was also plenty to celebrate for Swiss and Italian fans, as Jeremy Seewer secured a brilliant podium finish for the Aruba.it Ducati Factory MX Team, continuing their impressive debut season in the championship.

There was a major shake-up in the MX2 World Championship at the MXGP of France, as title leader Kay de Wolf endured his worst Grand Prix in nearly two years, opening the door for his rivals to capitalise.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing delivered a dominant podium sweep — their first of the season — with Simon Längenfelder taking a perfect points haul, Andrea Adamo finishing second in both motos, and Sacha Coenen claiming third overall as the most consistent among a tightly contested field.

In EMX250, Hungary’s Noel Zanocz made history as the first Hungarian rider to win an overall in the class, edging out Gyan Doensen and red plate holder Janis Reisulis in a gripping two-race duel.

Meanwhile, in EMX125, Nicolò Alvisi was untouchable, claiming both moto wins to take the overall and snatch the red plate, turning the tide in the championship race.

MXGP Race One

Morning Warm-Up saw the last big downpour of the day and a wet circuit, where Febvre set the tone for the GP by going fastest, ahead of Jeffrey Herlings and the fans’ other home favourite, Maxime Renaux.

Saturday’s Qualifying Race winner, Lucas Coenen, blasted into the lead to grab his fifth Fox Holeshot Award of the season when the flag dropped, although he was immediately challenged by an uncharacteristically fast-starting Herlings into turn three.

Podium finisher at the last two GPs, Ruben Fernandez, dropped his Honda HRC machine at the base of the big uphill triple jump, and had to battle back through the pack to an eventual 11th at the flag. Renaux and Seewer held third and fourth behind the two factory KTMs while a physical battle ensued between Fantic’s Andrea Bonacorsi and Kevin Horgmo for fifth place.

The tall Italian prevailed there as Horgmo fell prey to the charging Febvre at the end of the first full lap, then it was Bonacorsi’s turn as the Kawasaki man made the first of several passes along the start straight with a nice outside-to-inside move. Seewer made a mistake trying to pass Renaux for third, which allowed Febvre to close in and pull the same pass again on the Ducati man.

Two laps later and Febvre tried the same move on Renaux, and while the Yamaha stayed in front in turn one, the #3 bike powered ahead on the exit to claim third, and begin his pursuit of the orange machines out in front.

Seewer was initially passed by Bonacorsi, but found his way back into fifth on lap 13, staying there to the end ahead of the Italian. Calvin Vlaanderen took seventh for Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP, helped by an unfortunate crash for Horgmo that dislocated his shoulder and put him out of race two.

Jan Pancar continued his run of good form with eighth, while Ben Watson won a battle for ninth with Fantic’s Glenn Coldenhoff.

Febvre drove towards the top two riders and caught Herlings, who was enjoying his best race of the season but maybe feeling the pace, so he allowed the Frenchman through at the top of a downhill section. Coenen was just one pass too many, however, and the teenage Belgian took his seventh GP race victory of the season to chip into the Championship lead.

MXGP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 L. Coenen KTM 35m42.734 2 R. Febvre Kaw +3.978 3 J. Herlings KTM +8.809 4 M. Renaux Yam +30.697 5 J. Seewer Duc +31.483 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan +35.916 7 C. Vlaanderen Yam +50.741 8 J. Pancar KTM +52.647 9 B. Watson Bet +54.452 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan +55.284 11 R. Fernandez Hon +1m19.778 12 I. Gifting Yam +1m22.154 13 B. Bogers Fan +1m24.700 14 P. Jonass Kaw +1m26.092 15 A. Sterry KTM +1m44.797 16 M. Boisrame KTM +1m46.875 17 M. Stauffer KTM +1m48.871 18 T. Guyon Tri +1m50.513 19 M. Guadagnini Duc +1m51.304 20 J. Geerts Yam +1m52.566 21 N. Ludwig KTM +1m56.648 22 A. Forato Hon +1m58.239 23 C. Toendel Hon 1 Lap 24 F. Tuani Hon 1 Lap 25 T. Koch Bet 1 Lap 26 V. Alonso Hon 1 Lap 27 J. Adamson Hon 1 Lap 28 C. Fonvieille KTM 1 Lap 29 M. Scheu Hus 1 Lap 30 L. Freidig Hus 2 Laps 31 J. Clermont Bet 3 Laps 32 K. Horgmo Hon 7 Laps 33 B. Van doninck Hon 8 Laps 34 A. Aubin Gas 12 Laps 35 J. Gilbert Hon 16 Laps

MXGP Race Two

Race two saw a first ever Fox Holeshot Award in Grand Prix racing for Bonacorsi, but Seewer managed to leap into the lead over the first jump. An amazing blast around the outside from Coenen then saw the rookie rocket to the front by turn three and attempt to disappear again.

The home favourites had opposite fortunes, as Renaux crashed on the exit of turn two, but Febvre had started in fourth and darted past Bonacorsi at the top of the first downhill section into third.

Isak Gifting blasted around the Fantic on his JK Racing Yamaha on the next corner to grab fourth. Coldenhoff held sixth ahead of Fernandez and Herlings, although the Spaniard veered off track on lap four to get passed by the Dutchman, as well as the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP machine of Jago Geerts.

Febvre pulled his trademark move on Seewer at the start of the first full lap, leaving just Coenen ahead of him. Seewer and Gifting found their groove on the drying, baked hard surface and held third and fourth to the flag.

Bonacorsi held fifth until the very last lap, when he fell prey to a late lunge from Herlings, who had fallen on lap six but remounted quickly, repassing Vlaanderen, Geerts, and Fernandez as well as Coldenhoff.

He very nearly caught Gifting as well in a ride that shows that the full pace of “The Bullet” might not be too far away from returning. Had he passed Gifting, it would have put him on the podium, but as it was he had to settle for fourth overall ahead of Bonacorsi.

Geerts finished tenth in the race behind Coldenhoff, who took tenth overall. Renaux would fight back to 15th despite a further crash, and finished ninth overall.

Fernandez and Vlaanderen took seventh and eighth in the race, but in the reverse order overall, the Dutchman ahead. Gifting’s fourth made him sixth overall in an excellent return from injury.

The crowd all had their eyes on Febvre as he surged to the back wheel of Coenen, and after drawing alongside on several occasions, he finally made the move up the steepest hill as the Belgian wobbled in some ruts to the outside of the track. The crowd went wild.

Coenen nearly got caught by Seewer, but then turned up the pace again, maybe recovering from a bout of arm-pump. He caught back up to Febvre as the fans did all they could to urge their man away from the imminent threat.

Ultimately, it worked, despite a late charge towards the finish line making the winning margin just over half a second. Seewer took just the second ever podium for Ducati at a track where he won in 2022, and advances past Horgmo to ninth in the 2025 Champoionship.

Febvre’s 24th career GP win puts him on the edge of the top 20 in the all-time list, level with fellow Frenchman Tom Vialle, Geerts, and 1960s British legend Jeff Smith. It also restored his series lead over Coenen to 47 points as they head to more hard-pack in Germany.

Romain Febvre – P1

“I just feel so good on the bike at the moment ! In fact I have felt great all season but coming home to race in France is always very special. I am trying to win every weekend but at home it feels even better and it was fantastic for the public that we stayed lucky with the weather all weekend. I had two good races and it was a really crazy battle both motos. In the first moto I had a bad start but I rode a really strong race to come back to second. In the second moto I was soon second to Lucas; I could get close and I tried many lines to pass but he was riding well; then a new line opened up on the inside coming down the hill and I could make it happen on the following uphill when he slid a little coming out of the turn. I don’t usually feel pressure but I have to admit that I did for the rest of that race because I didn’t want to disappoint the French public. They are really close through the valley and I could even hear them coming down the hills; it was a great atmosphere. Winning is special anywhere but to win here in France was amazing; thankyou to everyone who came here to support me!”

Lucas Coenen – P2

“We had to put on a charge at times today and it was good for the fans here! I struggled with arm-pump a bit and got tired but, honestly, P2 and three podiums in a row: it’s really good. We’ll hope for some more strong races coming up.”

Jeremy Seewer – P3

“Well, second podium of the year in GP number nine, so this is very positive. We are getting better. We are improving the bike. It paid off on the track all that testing during the week. We are going in a good direction, getting closer. This podium is more earned. I mean, in Switzerland I did it, but it was also a lot of luck. Today, I did it with 5-3 moto finishes, with good riding and good starts. I didn’t make any mistakes. We’re taking it step by step and we’re on the right path.”

Jeffrey Herlings – P4

“It was quite disappointing to have the same points as 3rd and not get on the podium. I was fighting for the lead for a long time in the first moto and at the end I had to back-it-off a bit because of arm-pump and took P3. It was a bit less in the second moto, and I then had to comeback from the start and the small crash. I just missed the pass for 4th which would have given me the podium. Very close. P4 overall and a good step. We are getting there every weekend.”

Calvin Vlaanderen – P7

“Today was OK. My results don’t show it, but I’m happy with how I rode. My speed is good – I just need better starts to run up front like I did in Lugo. So that’s what I’ll be working on ahead of the next Grand Prix.”

Ruben Fernandez – P8

“After the past couple of weeks, I really was looking forward to getting on the podium here in France, but it seemed that luck wasn’t on my side. I got tangled up on the first lap of race one and had to pass twenty riders plus just to finish 11th. The start was better in race two but still not good enough to give me a chance with the leaders and it was difficult to make the moves I needed to. Seventh overall is not what I’m aiming for and now I will make sure that I’m higher up the field in Germany next weekend.”

Maxime Renaux – P9

“A tough day. I didn’t ride my best in the first race but the result was good. I was hoping for a much better ride in Race Two, but I crashed in turn two and then again when I tangled with a lapped rider. So, overall, it’s been a disappointing GP for me.”

Pauls Jonass – P14

“I knew it was going to be a tough day at the office after being sick all week; particularly the intensity during the first fifteen minutes were difficult. I just didn’t feel strong enough on the bike, but I now have a week to recover to be ready 100% for Teutschenthal.”

Jago Geerts – P15

“My riding was good and I felt more comfortable on the track as the weekend went on. But two crashes in Race One held me back from finishing closer to the top 10. My start in Race Two was really good, but then I made a big mistake and lost a lot of time. So, another challenging weekend for me, but 10th in Race Two was a good result.”

Mattia Guadagnini – P20

“There’s not much to say, it was a complicated weekend, with a very difficult Saturday. I struggled to find a good feeling with the track in the two practice sessions. Then, luckily, the qualifying race went a bit better, which gave me some positives to take into Sunday. The track was really tough, though, and I made several mistakes. I took some risks trying to push and lost my rhythm and never really rode the way I know I can. In the second moto, I tried to reset and start fresh, but right after the start, several riders crashed in front of me, and I ended up way at the back. Unfortunately, I made contact with another rider while I was coming back through the pack, which damaged the rear brake. I tried to continue and finish the race but had to stop to avoid unnecessary risk – especially on this track with such big jumps, where it was nearly impossible to keep going.”

MXGP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Motorcycle Gap 1 R. Febvre Kaw 35:01.34 2 L. Coenen KTM +0.574 3 J. Seewer Duc +19.115 4 I. Gifting Yam +22.007 5 J. Herlings KTM +22.667 6 A. Bonacorsi Fan +27.399 7 R. Fernandez Hon +35.691 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam +41.334 9 G. Coldenhoff Fan +43.956 10 J. Geerts Yam +45.033 11 B. Watson Bet +45.699 12 B. Bogers Fan +55.612 13 P. Jonass Kaw +1m06.217 14 J. Pancar KTM +1m15.477 15 M. Renaux Yam +1m17.383 16 M. Stauffer KTM +1m29.715 17 M. Boisrame KTM +1m33.185 18 B. Van doninck Hon +1m34.869 19 T. Guyon Tri +1m41.549 20 C. Toendel Hon +1m45.531 21 V. Alonso Hon +1m49.292 22 A. Forato Hon +1m50.775 23 J. Gilbert Hon +1m51.485 24 A. Sterry KTM +2m00.204 25 T. Koch Bet +1 lap 26 N. Ludwig KTM +1 lap 27 F. Tuani Hon +1 lap 28 M. Scheu Hus +1 lap 29 C. Fonvieille KTM +1 lap 30 L. Freidig Hus +1 lap 31 J. Clermont Bet +2 laps 32 A. Aubin Gas +5 laps 33 M. Guadagnini Duc +10 laps 34 J. Adamson Hon +16 laps

MXGP Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 47 2 L. Coenen KTM 47 3 J. Seewer Duc 36 4 J. Herlings KTM 36 5 A. Bonacorsi Fan 30 6 I. Gifting Yam 27 7 C. Vlaanderen Yam 27 8 R. Fernandez Hon 24 9 M. Renaux Yam 24 10 G. Coldenhoff Fan 23 11 B. Watson Bet 22 12 J. Pancar KTM 20 13 B. Bogers Fan 17 14 P. Jonass Kaw 15 15 J. Geerts Yam 12 16 M. Stauffer KTM 9 17 M. Boisrame KTM 9 18 A. Sterry KTM 6 19 T. Guyon Tri 5 20 B. Van doninck Hon 3 21 M. Guadagnini Duc 2 22 C. Toendel Hon 1 23 V. Alonso Hon 0 24 A. Forato Hon 0 25 J. Gilbert Hon 0 26 T. Koch Bet 0 27 N. Ludwig KTM 0 28 F. Tuani Hon 0 29 M. Scheu Hus 0 30 C. Fonvieille KTM 0 31 L. Freidig Hus 0 32 J. Clermont Bet 0 33 A. Aubin Gas 0 34 J. Adamson Hon 0 35 K. Horgmo Hon 0

MXGP Championship Points

Pos. Rider Bike Points 1 R. Febvre Kaw 441 2 L. Coenen KTM 394 3 T. Gajser Hon 305 4 G. Coldenhoff Fan 302 5 R. Fernandez Hon 292 6 M. Renaux Yam 289 7 A. Bonacorsi Fan 253 8 C. Vlaanderen Yam 228 9 J. Seewer Duc 219 10 K. Horgmo Hon 204 11 J. Herlings KTM 163 12 P. Jonass Kaw 157 13 B. Watson Bet 153 14 J. Pancar KTM 138 15 J. Geerts Yam 137 16 M. Guadagnini Duc 123 17 I. Gifting Yam 108 18 B. Bogers Fan 97 19 V. Guillod Yam 72 20 R. Van De Moosdijk KTM 71 21 A. Sterry KTM 55 22 K. Brumann Hus 50 23 T. Koch Bet 35 24 M. Stauffer KTM 32 25 B. Van doninck Hon 25 26 J. Gilbert Hon 21 27 N. Ludwig KTM 19 28 M. Spies KTM 13 29 A. Cairoli Duc 10 30 A. Lupino Duc 9 31 M. Boisrame KTM 9 32 A. Tonus Yam 8 33 C. Toendel Hon 8 34 I. Monticelli Kaw 6 35 T. Guyon Tri 5 36 F. Aparecido dos Santos Yam 5 37 C. Nickel Hus 4 38 R. Pape Yam 3 39 A. Forato Hon 2 40 M. Evans Hon 1 41 M. Scheu Hus 1 42 J. Adamson Hon 1

MX2 Race One

The morning Warm-Up session was held in some of the worst rain of the day, but Simon Laengenfelder showed that he was fine even in those conditions with the fastest time ahead of home favourite Thibault Benistant and mud master Liam Everts.

After running wide to lose the lead to Andrea Adamo on Saturday, Laengenfelder was making no mistakes on Sunday as he fired to his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season in race one, while Kay de Wolf gave himself the best chance possible by blasting into second place ahead of Qualifying Race winner Adamo.

However, French hearts sunk as Benistant crashed without any contact on the inside of turn one, and had to start from the very back.

Behind the usual suspects were a pair of unusual ones in the top five, as Valerio Lata, fresh off the back of his best Qualifying Race result for Honda HRC, started up in fourth ahead of the of Oriol Oliver.

Sacha Coenen was soon on the Spaniard’s case and took fifth, but on the first full lap there was a gasp from the crowd as De Wolf fell on a downhill left hander, picking himself up in seventh.

Just a few corners later he clipped the back wheel of Ferruccio Zanchi’s Honda HRC machine on the biggest downhill drop, veering off track and through an advertising board. The Dutchman’s pitboard read “Calm, Long Race” as he had to recover from 25th position.

Coenen crashed through the corner after the uphill triple to give up fourth to Oliver, while top Frenchman Mathis Valin put a pass on Everts to hold sixth for Kawasaki Racing Team MX2.

Everts crashed on the corner before Pit Lane on lap 14, dropping to eighth, where he was to finish ahead of Zanchi. After a big crash on Saturday, Guillem Farres dug in well to claim tenth for Monster Energy Triumph Racing.

His teammate Camden McLellan advanced to seventh place, nearly catching Coenen, who had crashed to give Valin a popular top five finish.

Oliver held fourth to the flag, by far a career best race result, and Lata’s third was his first top three finish for Honda HRC, matching his career best from last year’s wild card ride at Maggiora.

Laengenfelder and Adamo were in control, however, and the German took the Championship lead with the race win as De Wolf could only recover to 14th place, his worst GP race finish since the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which was ironically also in France.

MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 35m34.097 2 A. Adamo KTM +23.197 3 V. Lata Hon +25.890 4 O. Oliver KTM +27.995 5 M. Valin Kaw +38.796 6 S. Coenen KTM +41.955 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri +42.828 8 L. Everts Hus +45.013 9 F. Zanchi Hon +54.965 10 G. Farres Tri +56.395 11 T. Benistant Yam +57.783 12 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m16.810 13 M. Grau KTM +1m25.817 14 K. de Wolf Hus +1m26.486 15 K. Reisulis Yam +1m30.845 16 C. Valk KTM +1m36.936 17 M. Gwerder KTM +1m53.019 18 J. Mikula TM +1m56.415 19 D. Braceras Hon 1 Lap 20 M. Smith KTM 1 Lap 21 F. Olsson KTM 1 Lap 22 S. Smulders Tri 1 Lap 23 C. Wohnhas Hus 1 Lap 24 E. De Baere TM 1 Lap 25 M. Michelis KTM 1 Lap 26 R. Schudel KTM 9 Laps

MX2 Race Two

Heading into race two, Laengenfelder led Adamo by nine points, with De Wolf just one further back, but it was the Italian who claimed his third Fox Holeshot Award of the season as De Wolf hit trouble yet again.

Tangling with riders in the mid-pack, he landed on the rear of Mike Gwerder and hit the ground hard. It was set to be another tough race for the defending Champion.

Laengenfelder was directly behind Adamo, but not for long. With track position crucial, he pushed to the maximum along the waves in front of the crowd to lead immediately up the first big hill, as a battle ensued between Benistant and Coenen for third, the Frenchman winning out with a stunning re-pass of the young Belgian that brought a roar from the local supporters.

Behind them, Everts settled into a quiet fifth that he would hold until the finish, all the time ahead of Farres and, after an initial battle with Valin and Gwerder, the plucky Oliver.

Lata suffered a worse getaway and had to battle back from an initial mistake to claim tenth at the flag, behind Cas Valk but ahead of McLellan. The South African therefore took tenth overall behind his teammate Farres. Valin’s eighth gave him that position overall with Everts in seventh.

Time and again, Adamo attacked Laengenfelder for the lead, as the two old adversaries gave no quarter in what was now also a Championship battle.

Despite the crowd getting behind him, Benistant couldn’t improve on third in race two, enough for sixth overall after his disappointing 11th in race one. Lata did enough for fifth, his best yet for Honda HRC, while Oliver took a brilliant fourth overall, another career best which completed a great day for Gabriel SS24 KTM Factory Juniors.

Sacha Coenen stayed upright for the whole race and claimed third overall to complete the podium sweep for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, but with a final mistake into the Pit lane corner that nearly saw him into the start gate, Adamo had to throw in the towel in his efforts to deny Laengenfelder of the GP win.

The German’s fifth race win of the season earned him his fifth career Grand Prix victory, and he heads to his home GP in just six days’ time with the red plate for the first time since the start of the 2022 season, holding an 11-point lead over Adamo.

De Wolf was only able to make it back to 12th in race two, and the team will be working to make sure his physical condition can be restored to the maximum possible for Teutschenthal, as he sits another 14 behind Adamo.

Simon Längenfelder – P1

“It’s a long time since I’ve had the red plate! For sure I’m happy to have it again on the bike but it’s still early in the season and there are so many fast guys in the title fight. We’ll keep trying our best. A few weeks ago, we made a few changes that have helped with my starts and it’s working out quite good for me but there are a few KTM riders here so we can all start well! Home GP now and I’m really looking forward to it; I think the German fans will make some noise!”

Andrea Adamo – P2

“It was a good weekend: a 1-2-2, so, solid. I tried my best. In the first moto I struggled a bit and didn’t find the best flow. I was better in the second moto. I had the holeshot but missed the triple when my line was cut. I charged to get back to Simon but it was not easy. We were both fast. 2nd in the championship is OK. We need to have the red plate at the end of the season, not now.”

Sacha Coenen – P3

“Being back on the podium is good but the results – 6-4 – are not really what I’m working for. I want 1st place…but we’ll take this today. We’ll continue to try and improve the speed.”

Valerio Lata – P5

“After the first race, I had a lot of hope that I would be able to do the same again, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to get such a good start and passing wasn’t very easy in this moto. Still, to get a third in race one is something I am happy with and proof that I have the speed so I need to be able to do that consistently now and really make my mark in this class. After the last two rounds, my confidence was a little bit down, but this is nice and I am excited to do even better in Teutschenthal.”

Thibault Benistant – P6

“Not the weekend I was hoping for at my home race. A crash in the first turn of Race One made that one difficult, but I came through well for 11th. My start in the second race was much better, and I made a lot of passes through the first few corners to move into third. It was then a good race for me to finish third, but I’m still not riding in the races like I do during training. So, I need to work on this and then I can ride much better in the Grand Prix races.”

Liam Everts – P7

“It was a bit of a mixed day for me. I had a small crash in the first moto which cost me some positions, but I managed to regroup and finish strong. The second race was more solid – I got a good start, found my rhythm early, and held my pace to the end. The conditions were challenging all day, so I’m happy to come away with points and keep building. We’ll take the positives and look to keep improving next weekend in Germany.”

Mathis Valin – P8

“I made a good start from the outside in the first moto and found a good rhythm to finish P5. The second moto was a little more difficult as I was stuck behind another guy for too long but once I got past him I again found a good rhythm and had some nice battles all the way to the end. I am coming back to speed little-by-little and was pushing a lot in both motos; the GPs are much more intense than the European Championship, particularly at the beginning of the races. Now we will continue to train and work; see you in Teutschenthal!”

Guillem Farres – P9

“I’ve always liked the track in Ernee, and this year it was good, nice and technical, and the rain Sunday morning made it perfect for the races. After my crash on Saturday, I had last gate pick today, but I was able to make the best of it and get some good starts. Ninth overall after what happened yesterday is OK and it’s a result to build from as we head to Germany next weekend.”

Camden McLellan – P10

“A tough weekend for me. Saturday was a bit of a struggle and couldn’t put a full lap in during time practice. A crash in the qualifying race made things difficult too. I turned it around today with my riding, but I just didn’t get good starts, which were important on this track. The positives are that my speed is good, I just need better starts.”

Ferruccio Zanchi – P12

“Not the weekend I was hoping for, and definitely not my best results on a track I really wanted to do well at. I just never gave myself a chance after the result yesterday and neither moto today was the level I expect from myself, so I need to regroup quickly because the next round is next weekend and I don’t want to be riding around in these positions in Germany.”

Kay de Wolf – P13

“This weekend was a rough one. I picked up an ankle injury in timed practice, and from there it felt like things just didn’t go our way. The conditions on Sunday were really tricky with the rain overnight, and I had a couple of crashes in the first race that set me back. In the second moto, I got caught up in a first-lap incident which made it another tough fight from the back. I did what I could and kept pushing, but obviously losing the red plate is frustrating. Still, we’re not giving up – I’ll rest up this week, reset, and come back ready to fight for the podium in Germany.”

Karlis Reisulis – P16

“Today wasn’t my best day. One positive was my start in Race Two, but then I got landed on over a jump, which really affected my rhythm. I lost a lot of places and I was lucky to not crash or be injured. I’m working hard to prepare for the races, but at the moment I’m not making the progress I should be, so it’s frustrating.”

MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 34m40.058 2 A. Adamo KTM +10.566 3 T. Benistant Yam +13.451 4 S. Coenen KTM +14.825 5 L. Everts Hus +16.190 6 G. Farres Tri +43.035 7 O. Oliver KTM +44.846 8 M. Valin Kaw +50.927 9 C. Valk KTM +51.828 10 V. Lata Hon +53.633 11 C. Mc Lellan Tri +1m01.090 12 K. de Wolf Hus +1m03.747 13 K. Reisulis Yam +1m11.251 14 M. Grau KTM +1m16.109 15 Q. Prugnieres KTM +1m17.185 16 F. Zanchi Hon +1m19.310 17 D. Braceras Hon +1m30.878 18 M. Gwerder KTM +1m54.211 19 J. Mikula Tm 1 Lap 20 S. Smulders Tri 1 Lap 21 R. Schudel KTM 1 Lap 22 E. De Baere Tm 1 Lap 23 C. Wohnhas Hus 1 Lap 24 F. Olsson KTM 6 Laps 25 M. Smith KTM 13 Laps 26 M. Michelis KTM 13 Laps

MX2 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 50 2 A. Adamo KTM 44 3 S. Coenen KTM 33 4 O. Oliver KTM 32 5 V. Lata Hon 31 6 T. Benistant Yam 30 7 L. Everts Hus 29 8 M. Valin Kaw 29 9 G. Farres Tri 26 10 C. Mc Lellan Tri 24 11 C. Valk KTM 17 12 F. Zanchi Hon 17 13 K. de Wolf Hus 16 14 M. Grau KTM 15 15 Q. Prugnieres KTM 15 16 K. Reisulis Yam 14 17 M. Gwerder KTM 7 18 D. Braceras Hon 6 19 J. Mikula Tm 5 20 S. Smulders Tri 1 21 M. Smith KTM 1 22 R. Schudel KTM 0 23 E. De Baere Tm 0 24 C. Wohnhas Hus 0 25 F. Olsson KTM 0 26 M. Michelis KTM 0 27 R. Elzinga Yam 0

MX2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 S. Längenfelder KTM 424 2 A. Adamo KTM 413 3 K. de Wolf Hus 399 4 L. Everts Hus 343 5 T. Benistant Yam 308 6 S. Coenen KTM 305 7 C. Mc Lellan Tri 265 8 F. Zanchi Hon 220 9 V. Lata Hon 219 10 C. Valk KTM 217 11 Q. Prugnieres KTM 166 12 R. Elzinga Yam 164 13 O. Oliver KTM 156 14 K. Reisulis Yam 154 15 G. Farres Tri 141 16 D. Braceras Hon 124 17 M. Valin Kaw 121 18 J. Mikula Tm 106 19 M. Grau KTM 51 20 M. Smith KTM 44 21 N. Vennekens KTM 24 22 M. Gwerder KTM 21 23 S. Soulimani Tm 19 24 N. Skovbjerg Yam 14 25 S. Smulders Tri 12 26 S. Nilsson Tri 10 27 J. Walvoort KTM 7 28 M. Rossi KTM 6 29 M. Silva Yam 4 30 B. Pergel KTM 3 31 J. Pietre Yam 2 32 B. Pascual Hon 2 33 F. Olsson KTM 2 34 P. Piroli Yam 1

EMX125 Race One

Filippo Mantovani grabbed the early lead in Race 1, quickly establishing himself at the front of the pack. However, on lap two, Nicolò Alvisi made his move and took control of the race. Behind them, Cole McCullough held steady in third, Riccardo Pini battling Dean Gregoire’s Motovation Motorsport for fourth and fifth respectively.

Further down the order, Aron Katona, who was outside the top 20 at the start, began slicing his way through the field with a strong charge.

Unfortunately, he would made a mistake and crash out of eighth place to not finish the race. Meanwhile, Jekabs Kubulins and McCullough had an intense exchange for third position. Kubulins moved up but suffered a crash shortly after, dropping back and later retiring from the race.

Mantovani temporarily regained the lead when Alvisi made a mistake, but the #20 rider responded with three laps to go, reclaiming first place and stretching a small gap in the final laps to take the win by just under a second. Mantovani crossed the line second, while McCullough completed the podium after a consistent ride.

Behind the top three, Pini held firm in fourth, with Gregoire securing a solid fifth. Sixth went to France’s Liam Bruneau, followed by Ryan Oppliger, Chilean rider Cesar Paine Diaz, Vencislav Toshev, and Douwe Van Mechgelen rounding out the top ten

There was early misfortune for Nicola Mannini, who after crashing at the start managed to comeback to 14th.

There would be no coming back for Yamaha Europe EMX125 MJC duo Mano Faure and Jarne Bervoets who both crashed early in the first lap.

Faure went down in the first corner while Bervoets tagged another rider mid-air and landed heavily, appearing to injure his wrist. Both retired from the race.

EMX125 Race Two

Race 2 began in great fashion when Oppliger came out of the gate perfectly, but a couple laps later, the Swiss rider crashed just before reaching holeshot line. Oppliger lost control and went down allowing Alvisi, already fast from the start to inherit the lead.

From there, Alvisi rode with precision and confidence, navigating the rutted French hillside with ease. He maintained a calm but relentless pace throughout the race, steadily building a gap over the chasing pack.

Pini, who had been strong in Race 1 with a fourth-place finish, again showed excellent speed. The Italian moved into second place after a slick pass on Mantovani, who had started well and briefly held third early on.

Meanwhile, Bertram Thorius and Mannini ran inside the top six during the early laps, with Mannini showcasing a solid rebound from his opening moto crash.

McCullough, third in Race 1, was one of several riders who hit trouble in the second outing. He dropped out of the top ten following an early crash and was unable to recover significant ground.

Red plate holder Katona faced a nightmare weekend. After failing to score in Race 1, he again encountered problems in Race 2, eventually retiring from the race and finishing the round with zero points. The Hungarian rider, who entered Ernée as the championship leader, saw his 25-point advantage erased in one fell swoop.

One of the standout performances came from Faure. After crashing out in the first race, the frenchman bounced back in style, charging through the field and eventually overtaking Tavani and Mannini to secure third place. He even put pressure on Pini in the final laps but ran out of time to mount a serious challenge for second.

Further back, Kubulins showed flashes of speed and consistency, recovering from a DNF in Race 1 to finish sixth in Race 2, just behind Mannini. Bruneau delivered another top ten ride in front of his home crowd with an eighth-place finish, while Thorius and Heitink rounded out the top ten.

As the chequered flag waved, Alvisi crossed the line unchallenged to take his second race win of the weekend. His 1-1 result handed him not only the overall victory but also the championship lead, jumping from second in the standings to first with Katona dropping to second in the Championship.

Rounding the Overall podium were Riccardo Pini and Filippo Mantovani, both on 40 points to make a full Italian podium. It was the first podium of the season for Pini.

Niccolò Alvisi

“The track was really tough today, but I got a good start, stayed in front, and took the win. A double victory and the red plate—I’m really, really happy. Big thanks to everyone who supports me!”

EMX125 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Alvisi KTM 30m00.662 2 F. Mantovani KTM +0.852 3 C. McCullough Fan +12.832 4 R. Pini TM +17.777 5 D. Gregoire KTM +23.045 6 L. Bruneau KTM +35.029 7 R. Oppliger KTM +43.165 8 C. Paine Diaz Hus +44.634 9 V. Toshev Fan +47.583 10 D. Van Mechgelen Fan +49.091 11 D. Heitink Yam +27.709 12 S. Goyer Yam +49.720 13 R. Bauer KTM +1m13.318 14 N. Mannini TM +1m16.942 15 J. Keith Yam +46.087 16 F. Bellei Fan +1m26.480 17 H. Statt Yam +1m31.322 18 J. Kubulins Yam +1m37.597 19 D. Stock Yam +1m43.811 20 L. Diss-Fenard KTM +1m47.622 21 D. Lantz KTM +1m50.958 22 C. Richmond Yam +1m52.627 23 A. Cazet Fan +2m03.150 24 M. Conte Yam +2m05.468 25 E. Buysschaert KTM +2m05.913 26 K. Ferez Yam +2m08.963 27 E. Ziemer KTM +2m15.387 28 C. Lindmark Hus 1 Lap 29 S. Tapia Gas 1 Lap 30 E. Badenas Gas 1 Lap 31 I. Ampoorter Gas 1 Lap 32 I. Martinez KTM 1 Lap 33 L. Moncrieff Yam 1 Lap 34 C. Renaud Yam 1 Lap 35 M. Tocchio KTM 1 Lap 36 B. Thorius Yam 1 Lap 37 Á. Katona KTM 2 Laps 38 V. Leppälä KTM 3 Laps 39 M. Faure Yam 7 Laps 40 J. Bervoets Yam 14 Laps

EMX125 Race Two Results Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Alvisi KTM 30m06.851 2 R. Pini TM +4.208 3 M. Faure Yam +5.476 4 F. Mantovani KTM +10.573 5 N. Mannini TM +20.746 6 J. Kubulins Yam +23.520 7 V. Toshev Fan +1m03.494 8 L. Bruneau KTM +1m04.847 9 B. Thorius Yam +1m06.510 10 D. Heitink Yam +1m10.369 11 J. Keith Yam +1m12.468 12 D. Gregoire KTM +1m14.878 13 R. Oppliger KTM +1m29.838 14 R. Bauer KTM +2m14.856 15 M. Conte Yam +2m16.721 16 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 1 Lap 17 I. Ampoorter Gas 1 Lap 18 C. Paine Diaz Hus 1 Lap 19 A. Cazet Fan 1 Lap 20 D. Stock Yam 1 Lap 21 C. Richmond Yam 1 Lap 22 C. Lindmark Hus 1 Lap 23 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 1 Lap 24 K. Ferez Yam 1 Lap 25 Á. Katona KTM 1 Lap 26 S. Goyer Yam 1 Lap 27 E. Ziemer KTM 1 Lap 28 J. Hernandez Yam 2 Laps 29 H. Statt Yam 2 Laps 30 E. Badenas Gas 2 Laps 31 L. Moncrieff Yam 2 Laps 32 S. Tapia Gas 2 Laps 33 C. Renaud Yam 2 Laps 34 I. Martinez KTM 2 Laps 35 E. Buysschaert KTM 2 Laps 36 D. Lantz KTM 2 Laps 37 V. Leppälä KTM 2 Laps 38 C. McCullough Fan 3 Laps 39 M. Tocchio KTM 8 Laps 40 F. Bellei Fan 8 Laps

EMX125 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 50 2 R. Pini TM 40 3 F. Mantovani KTM 40 4 L. Bruneau KTM 28 5 V. Toshev Fan 26 6 D. Gregoire KTM 25 7 N. Mannini TM 23 8 R. Oppliger KTM 22 9 D. Heitink Yam 21 10 M. Faure Yam 20 11 C. McCullough Fan 20 12 J. Kubulins Yam 18 13 J. Keith Yam 16 14 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 16 15 C. Paine Diaz Hus 16 16 R. Bauer KTM 15 17 B. Thorius Yam 12 18 S. Goyer Yam 9 19 M. Conte Yam 6 20 F. Bellei Fan 5 21 I. Ampoorter Gas 4 22 H. Statt Yam 4 23 D. Stock Yam 3 24 A. Cazet Fan 2 25 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 1 26 C. Richmond Yam 0 27 C. Lindmark Hus 0 28 K. Ferez Yam 0 29 Á. Katona KTM 0 30 E. Ziemer KTM 0 31 J. Hernandez Yam 0 32 E. Badenas Gas 0 33 L. Moncrieff Yam 0 34 S. Tapia Gas 0 35 C. Renaud Yam 0 36 I. Martinez KTM 0 37 E. Buysschaert KTM 0 38 D. Lantz KTM 0 39 V. Leppälä KTM 0 40 M. Tocchio KTM 0

EMX125 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Alvisi KTM 242 2 Á. Katona KTM 217 3 M. Faure Yam 208 4 F. Bellei Fan 199 5 N. Mannini TM 189 6 F. Mantovani KTM 188 7 J. Kubulins Yam 178 8 D. Heitink Yam 177 9 R. Pini TM 175 10 C. McCullough Fan 164 11 R. Oppliger KTM 126 12 J. Bervoets Yam 124 13 D. Gregoire KTM 98 14 S. Goyer Yam 94 15 G. Utech TM 89 16 D. Van Mechgelen Fan 86 17 V. Toshev Fan 77 18 P. Lara Gas 48 19 B. Thorius Yam 44 20 I. Ampoorter Gas 42 21 C. Paine Diaz Hus 39 22 V. Marek KTM 33 23 R. Bauer KTM 33 24 L. Bruneau KTM 28 25 A. Roberti Fan 24 26 R. Laicans Gas 18 27 L. Townley Yam 18 28 J. Keith Yam 16 29 D. Stock Yam 16 30 M. Conte Yam 14 31 T. Van de Poel Yam 12 32 A. Uccellini Hus 11 33 E. Ziemer KTM 11 34 H. Statt Yam 9 35 D. Zaremba Yam 8 36 F. Cardineau Gas 6 37 M. Ernecker KTM 6 38 S. Priem Gas 5 39 O. Mari KTM 5 40 E. Riganti Hus 4 41 L. Diss-Fenard KTM 3 42 G. Cardoso Hus 2 43 S. Tapia Gas 2 44 A. Cazet Fan 2 45 D. Cracco KTM 1 46 S. Maymann Yam 1 47 L. Calandra Hus 1 48 J. Hernandez Yam 1

EMX250 Race One

Noel Zanocz was flawless off the start, seizing the lead early and holding firm despite constant pressure from red plate Janis Reisulis.

The Latvian rider shadowed Zanocz for the entire race, keeping him within striking distance but ultimately unable to make the decisive move, crossing the line just 0.9 seconds behind.

Behind them, Gyan Doensen battled back from a fifth-place start to claim third after a spirited scrap with Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki’s Francisco Garcia.

Doensen moved into podium contention mid-race, capitalising on a small error from Simone Mancini, who dropped back to fifth before being handed a post-race five positions penalty for a noise infringement, putting him onto 10th.

Further down the field, Australia’s Liam Owens had a strong, consistent ride to finish sixth, ahead of Ivano van Erp, who worked his way up from outside the top ten.

Valentin Kees also impressed in seventh early on before fading slightly to eighth, just ahead of Australia’s Jake Cannon from Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki. Fellow Australian Ryan Alexanderson finished 17th.

William Askew rounded out the top ten after briefly pushing into eighth, though a late mistake cost him a couple of positions.

Zanocz’s victory marks his first career win in EMX250, with Reisulis finishing second.

EMX250 Race Two

It was Van Erp who got off to the perfect start in Race 2, launching out of the gate and grabbing the holeshot ahead of Denmark’s Mads Fredsoe and Doensen. The Dutch Yamaha rider looked untouchable early on as he quickly opened a gap, while behind him Doensen wasted little time in dispatching Fredsoe to move into second.

Championship leader Reisulis was also in the mix, moving up to third and shadowing his teammate, Van Erp. However, a mistake on the downhill section saw the Latvian hit the deck and lose precious time. Although he remounted in third and maintained the position until the end, the crash proved costly in the overall standings.

Race 1 winner Zanocz had a difficult start, emerging outside the top ten on the first lap. But the Hungarian was relentless, picking off riders one by one as he surged forward. His key moment came when Garcia, who was running strongly in sixth, suffered a mechanical issue that forced him out of the race.

Fifth in Race 2 went to Lyonel Reichl, who had a breakout ride, followed by Fredsoe in sixth and consistent top-ten performer Owens in seventh. Estonia’s Sebastian Leok rode to eighth, ahead of Cannon and France’s Tom Brunet, who rounded out the top ten. Alexanderson dropping to 20th.

Further down the order, Mancini endured a weekend to forget, retiring from Race 2 after an early issue, while Garcia’s DNF compounded a difficult outing for the Spaniard, who had been third in the championship heading into the weekend.

Van Erp’s win in Race 2 moved him to fourth overall for the round, narrowly missing the podium, but his return to form puts him firmly back in the title conversation.

Zanocz gets his first overall win in EMX250 and becomes the first Hungarian winner in the category. With his 1-5 result across the weekend, Noel Zanocz claimed the overall victory by a single point ahead of Gyan Doensen, second overall and Janis Reisulis rounding the podium with a 2-4 finish.

Reisulis retains the red plate and championship lead, but Zanocz is pushing hard behind.

Aussies Owens and Cannon finished the weekend in fifth and sixth overall respectively, with Alexanderson 23rd. Owens now sits 14th in the standings, Cannon 16th and Alexanderson 30th.

Jake Cannon

“We’re heading in the right direction with top-ten in both motos. I still have a lot of things to iron out and put together but we’re getting there. This was a proper race track where you had to be smart and be patient because things could happen quickly. And the public were crazy; there was a hillside there but all I could see were people and you could hear them all moto!”

EMX250 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Zanocz Hon 28m58.308 2 J. Reisulis Yam +0.918 3 G. Doensen KTM +35.133 4 F. Garcia Kaw +38.799 5 L. Owens Hus +56.310 6 I. Van Erp Yam +1m00.152 7 V. Kees KTM +1m06.528 8 J. Cannon Kaw +1m07.247 9 W. Askew Tri +1m15.886 10 S. Mancini Fan +52.575 11 A. Fueri KTM +1m18.089 12 T. Brunet Yam +1m18.095 13 S. Leok Hus +1m25.633 14 P. Maschio Hon +1m27.012 15 L. Ruffini Hus +1m41.075 16 N. Greutmann Hus +1m46.021 17 R. Alexanderson KTM +1m46.731 18 B. Mesters KTM +1m53.556 19 B. Rispoli KTM 1 Lap 20 M. Fredsoe Hus 1 Lap 21 J. Pietre Yam 1 Lap 22 M. Adomaitis Hon 1 Lap 23 A. Monne Gas +1m47.047 24 M. Scollo Hus 1 Lap 25 J. Barker KTM 1 Lap 26 H. Seel KTM 1 Lap 27 S. Perez Gas 1 Lap 28 O. Colmer KTM 1 Lap 29 N. Duhamel KTM 1 Lap 30 C. Prat Tri 1 Lap 31 H. Osterhagen Fan 1 Lap 32 T. Caneele KTM 1 Lap 33 T. Dukerts KTM 1 Lap 34 B. Bruce Kaw 2 Laps 35 D. Della Valle KTM 2 Laps 36 N. Skovbjerg Yam 4 Laps 37 O. Tzemach Hus 4 Laps 38 L. Reichl Hus 5 Laps 39 M. Ernecker KTM 10 Laps 40 A. Frisk KTM 12 Laps

EMX250 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Van Erp Yam 29m20.433 2 G. Doensen KTM +1.614 3 J. Reisulis Yam +26.758 4 N. Zanocz Hon +28.072 5 L. Reichl Hus +45.475 6 M. Fredsoe Hus +48.193 7 L. Owens Hus +53.778 8 S. Leok Hus +54.900 9 J. Cannon Kaw +56.117 10 T. Brunet Yam +1m08.288 11 B. Mesters KTM +1m10.295 12 A. Fueri KTM +1m11.552 13 V. Kees KTM +1m12.705 14 A. Monne Gas +1m25.169 15 H. Osterhagen Fan +1m32.450 16 M. Ernecker KTM +1m37.414 17 P. Maschio Hon +1m42.113 18 N. Greutmann Hus +1m50.943 19 N. Duhamel KTM +1m52.794 20 R. Alexanderson KTM +1m54.202 21 O. Colmer KTM +2m04.505 22 O. Tzemach Hus +2m12.152 23 M. Adomaitis Hon +2m14.910 24 H. Seel KTM 1 Lap 25 M. Scollo Hus 1 Lap 26 S. Perez Gas 1 Lap 27 T. Caneele KTM 1 Lap 28 T. Dukerts KTM 1 Lap 29 C. Prat Tri 1 Lap 30 D. Della Valle KTM 2 Laps 31 G. Haudebault KTM 2 Laps 32 L. Ruffini Hus 3 Laps 33 F. Garcia Kaw 7 Laps 34 S. Mancini Fan 12 Laps 35 W. Askew Tri 12 Laps 36 J. Barker KTM 12 Laps

EMX250 Round Overall

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 N. Zanocz Hon 43 2 G. Doensen KTM 42 3 J. Reisulis Yam 42 4 I. Van Erp Yam 40 5 L. Owens Hus 30 6 J. Cannon Kaw 25 7 V. Kees KTM 22 8 S. Leok Hus 21 9 T. Brunet Yam 20 10 A. Fueri KTM 19 11 F. Garcia Kaw 18 12 L. Reichl Hus 16 13 M. Fredsoe Hus 16 14 B. Mesters KTM 13 15 W. Askew Tri 12 16 P. Maschio Hon 11 17 S. Mancini Fan 11 18 N. Greutmann Hus 8 19 A. Monne Gas 7 20 H. Osterhagen Fan 6 21 L. Ruffini Hus 6 22 M. Ernecker KTM 5 23 R. Alexanderson KTM 5 24 N. Duhamel KTM 2 25 B. Rispoli KTM 2 26 O. Colmer KTM 0 27 O. Tzemach Hus 0 28 M. Adomaitis Hon 0 29 H. Seel KTM 0 30 M. Scollo Hus 0 31 S. Perez Gas 0 32 T. Caneele KTM 0 33 T. Dukerts KTM 0 34 C. Prat Tri 0 35 D. Della Valle KTM 0 36 G. Haudebault KTM 0 37 J. Barker KTM 0 38 J. Pietre Yam 0 39 B. Bruce Kaw 0 40 N. Skovbjerg Yam 0

EMX250 Championship Standings