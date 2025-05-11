2025 North West 200

Day Three – Superbikes

Davey Todd has closed out the 2025 North West 200 with victory in the main event, the NW 200 Superbike race. Unfortunately, the race ended with a red flag rather than a chequered one after a spectacular crash at Quarry Hill. At the time of going to press, there have been no updates on the rider’s condition, but there was a long delay before the roads opened, with competitors held on the course at Metropole Corner for a considerable amount of time.

The crowds spilled out onto the track to mingle with their heroes at Metropole, and it made for fantastic scenes with race bikes leaned against garden walls and the star racers stood chatting in their leathers.

At one point, the top three in the race – Davey Todd, Dean Harrison and Alastair Seeley were invited up onto the flag marshal’s platform at the side of the track.

A local resident produced a bottle of prosecco, and an impromptu, unofficial podium celebration was carried out. In the end, Todd rode through the crowds, waving in celebration.

There was a real carnival feel to proceedings, and it was a light-hearted and fun way for the event to finish; something that was badly needed after a day which had been dramatic, bruising and controversial in equal measure.

The opening Superbike race set a feisty tone for the day. Eventually, Michael Dunlop got that win (pending an appeal). However, there was more drama than a Holywood blockbuster, and it was action-packed from the outset.

Davey Todd got the hole-shot off the line and powered away from the rest on the 8Ten racing M1000RR. But each rider on the front two rows got away clean and a hungry mob were in hot pursuit, eager not to let DT give them the slip.

As ever, teammate Peter Hickman, Michael and Dunlop and Dean Harrison were the main challengers. But John McGuinness, Alastair Seeley, Ian Hutchinson and Erno Kostamo were also involved.

As a freight train of bikes streaked through the speed trap for the first time, it became apparent that despite the glorious sunshine, there was a strong head wind, hindering the big bikes progress down the back straight. Many of the bikes were struggling to hit 195 mph – around 15 mph down on practice speeds.

Of course, as the pack negotiated the magic round-about and headed for Portrush, the gusts then flipped to become a tail wind. This meant that braking markers that had been used all week became irrelevant, resulting in havoc.

As Dunlop and Hickman chased Todd into the Mather’s chicane, Hickman mis-judged his marker and ran wide. This pushed Dunlop out also. And that’s where the controversy started.

Hickman stopped in the stop-box while MD ended up riding the footpath without stopping. Initially it was reported that he would receive a ten-second penalty. It should be noted at this point that Michael didn’t gain an advantage and wasn’t to blame for missing the chicane. But the rules state that you must stop.

As they dropped into Metropole a few miles later, MD was caught out himself by the wind and ran wide (along with others, including Honda racing’s Dean Harrison). At that point, a disappointed crowd all but gave up hope of a Dunlop win. ‘The Bull’ rejoined in 12th as the 8Ten machines of Todd and Hickman bossed the race from the front.

The pair of all black BMWs looked mean and menacing as they led the pack but behind them, 53 year-old John McGuinness found himself in 3rd and looked to be on for yet another popular podium finish. Later, McGuinness admitted that he had a chuckle under his helmet as his rivals were caught out by the wind, handing him 3rd. But his mirth would be short-lived as McPint soon suffered the same fate, outbreaking himself in Magherabuoy and also running on.

At mid-distance it was Ian Hutchinson’s turn to take over 3rd place. But it was at this point it became apparent that Michael Dunlop was on lap record pace and carving through the field. As the race entered the closing stages, The world superbike spec BMW was catching the two 8Ten machines at the front.

However, the commentary team were reporting that MD had a 10 second penalty to over-come and so his efforts would be in vain, or so we thought.

As Dunlop hit the front, it was announced that the stewards had taken another look at the incident involving Michael and Peter Hickman and that the penalty would be rescinded for now and a decision made later.

The crowd went wild and celebratory arms and fists were pumped as the number 6 streaked through Dhuvarren in masterful style and headed onto the coast road to finish 3s up on Davey Todd and 5 ahead of Hickman.

Once the 8Ten boys realised that Dunlop would not receive a penalty they were livid, as were their fans. Hickman refused to take his place on the podium and lodged an appeal. Although Todd did stand on the rostrum alongside Dunlop and magnanimously shook the Ballymoney man’s hand, albeit with gritted teeth.

Hickman admitted that Dunlop had ridden an ‘awesome race’ but that rules were rules. And he would not back down.

Throughout the rest of the day the topic was a source of great contention and each time the 8Ten boys were interviewed, they made it clear that they were more than a little disgruntled. Todd would later state he was ‘so angry’ and ‘mad’ while Hicky made it clear that he didn’t travel to the event to be treated like this.

That evening he took to social media to state that he wasn’t bitter, just disappointed. Before thanking the ‘haters’ for the fire they’ve given him before the TT.

Dunlop remained non-plussed and was adamant he had won it fair and square.

Michael Dunlop

“I didn’t gain an advantage’, he argued. ‘You can’t start swerving all over the road. Peter jumped all over the grass, which was dangerous and we went over the kerb. The rules say if you cut the chicane you have to put your foot down- for safety reasons I couldn’t do that. It was too dangerous, end of story. People got passed me and I made another mistake. I think I deserved the race. I lost a load of time and came back again.”

Peter Hickman on social media.

“Not bitter, just disappointed. Thanks for the hoards of support I’ve recieved from the majority of teams and riders for speaking out, for the haters thanks for the fire you give me for TT.”

Superbike Race Three

Of course, the final race of the day was eagerly awaited after this! But thankfully it was nowhere near as dramatic or controversial.

Peter Hickman led in the early stages, but his BMW developed an issue on the run to Coleraine and he was out of the race.

It was the first time that Todd didn’t lead off the line all day, but it didn’t take long before he hit the front.

The number 74 began to gap the rest but Harrison, Dunlop and Seeley put their heads together and set about reeling him in.

Todd and Harrison were already together when Dunlop began making moves on the run to Coleraine on lap 2 and dragged himself onto the back of them.

It felt as though we were going to be treated to an absolute cracker as the three heavy weights diced it out in frantic style with Alastair Seeley just off the back of them.

But alas, much to the crowd’s dismay, Michael dropped out at Mather’s on lap 4 as his rear tyre was chunking.

While Harrison and Todd fought tooth and nail, local interest turned to Alastair Seeley who was clawing his way back and was just 2s adrift on his superstock spec BMW.

However, as the contest reached boiling point and the crowd at fever pitch, the race was stopped due to the afore mentioned incident and with competitors parked at the road side, 3 miles from the start and finish, the event came to a close.

The road race paddock now looks to the Isle of Man TT where the rivalry between Todd, Hickman and Dunlop will be a great source of interest. Dunlop’s recently acquired BMWs (emblazoned with FHO logos we might add) only adds spice to proceedings, given Hickman’s long-term association with FHO and BMW. Today’s controversy stokes that fire further.

Hopefully by the time the circus arrives on the Isle of Man, the situation will have deflated and cool-heads will have taken over. For the TT is not a place to tackle, fired-up and angry and without laser sharp focus on the job at hand.

Mind you, that being said; the contention certainly adds spice to the occasion in a manner not seen previously. The TT starts in just two weeks-time, so we won’t have long to find out how the land lies between the road racing titans.

Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Todd BMW 21m37.035 2 D. Harrison Hon +0.398 3 A. Seeley BMW +3.495 4 I. Hutchinson BMW +18.355 5 J. Brookes Hon +26.181 6 J. McGuinness Hon +27.648 7 E. Kostamo BMW +29.268 8 M. Rutter BMW +39.827 9 C. Cummins BMW +50.009 10 D. Johnson Kaw +51.480 11 M. Rees Hon +51.575 12 S. West BMW +1m05.876 13 A. Blanc Hon +1m08.035 14 L. Hoffmann BMW +1m08.666 15 J. Perry Hon +1m14.712 16 E. Ferre BMW 1 Lap 17 R. Whitehall Yam 1 Lap 18 A. Spence Hon 1 Lap 19 M. Lennon BMW 1 Lap 20 D. Gilbert Suz 1 Lap 21 S. Bednarek Yam 1 Lap 22 D. Anderson Yam 1 Lap 23 J. Polet BMW 1 Lap 24 D. Cleary Suz 1 Lap 25 W. Bourgeais Yam 1 Lap 26 L. Chawke Suz 1 Lap 27 C. Kennelly Hon 1 Lap NC M. Evans Hon DNF NC L. Gottardi BMW DNF NC I. Caljouw Kaw DNF NC M. Dunlop BMW DNF NC D. McMaster BMW DNF NC S. McTaggart BMW DNF NC J. Yeardsley Apr DNF NC D. Brook Hon DNF NC M. Goodings BMW DNF NC J. Trummer Kaw DNF NC P. Hickman BMW DNF NC M. Bottalico BMW DNF

Superbike Race Three Results