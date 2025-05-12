2025 North West 200

Superstock Saturday Race

Davey Todd won yet another Superstock race at the North West 200 on Saturday. Todd went to the start line still bristling with anger from the earlier Superbike race. The Saltburn man felt that there had been a miscarriage of justice when the stewards decided to rescind Michael Dunlop’s ten-second penalty for cutting the chicane, leaving Todd in second position. DT somehow managed to harness that frustration and put it to good use. If the truth be told, he never looked like being beaten, such was the style in which he attacked the triangle course in this one.

As usual, Todd got a flyer off the line and led the pack into Primrose. Honda’s Dean Harrison was all over the back of the 8Ten BMW on the run to Coleraine and it was obvious that the Fireblade in Stock trim wasn’t lacking any ponies.

Harrison pulled alongside and passed Todd at almost 200 mph before throwing out the anchor and pulling hard on the brakes for University.

But it wasn’t just about these two; Alastair Seeley was also keen to be involved and the ‘Wee Wizard’ hit the front at Mathers as the pack raced away from the round-a-bout.

Seeley was still at the front at the end of the lap with Todd and Harrison in hot pursuit.

Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman weren’t out of it either; the TT heroes fighting hard to stay in touch and establish themselves within the lead group.

By the time the five of them arrived at Portrush on lap 2, Todd had taken over the lead, racing away across the coast road section, hoping to gap the rest. There were times when it looked as though he might just do this, but every time he seemed to be getting away, one of the rest would claw him back. The pace was frantic and the leaders were giving it everything they had.

Josh Brookes was just off the front runners in the early stages, but he eventually fell back into the clutches of his teammate Paul Jordan and MLav racing’s Ian Hutchinson before losing further ground and being usurped by Erno Kostamo.

Brooksey has been struggling with stability issues on the Fireblade all week, to the point where he says he’s merely trying to ‘survive’ riding the thing never mind ‘race’ it.

On lap 3 Dunlop ran wide at Metropole and Hickman did the same next time around. The number 60 would later report that he was struggling to stop the big BMW, an issue that might be attributed to his size.

Somehow Hicky pulled himself back into contention and was right in amongst it, fighting for the win as they raced along the Causeway for the penultimate lap. There was a collective groan around the circuit when it was announced that Thursday’s winner in the class, Michael Dunlop was out… but there was little time for sentiment, such was the pace.

It finally looked like Todd was breaking the pack as a small gap of around 1 second opened up. Harrison and Hickman tried all they knew to stay in touch but they were just missing that little bit extra required to stay on Todd’s back wheel. Alastair Seeley drifted away for a lonely last lap ride home, unable to live with the leader’s pace.

In the end, Todd got over the line first to record his 8th North West 200 victory. Harrison, still looking for his first ever win bagged yet another 2nd position ahead of Todd’s 8Ten racing team mate, Hickman.

The commentary team around the circuit marvelled at Todd’s pace declaring it a ‘statement win’ and a display of defiance in the face of his earlier perceived injustice.

Immediately after removing his helmet, a fired-up Todd declared himself ‘mad’ and ‘angry’ and explained how he had put that energy into the race.

Davey Todd

“I’m a pretty calm and relaxed kinda guy; I never get too angry… Whatever the case may be. But man, I’m angry today! Really fired up! I’ve had a lotta bad luck and a lotta bad decisions from some people. But there you are, I’ve put it on the top step of the box. Having both Monster energy 8Ten racing BMWs on the podium is perfect for us, first time out on the roads. We can’t ask for much more.”

Todd is fast becoming Mr. Superstock… he’s a two-time British champion, won last year’s Superstock TT and has taken the chequered flag in three of the last four North West 200 Stock races. Few would bet against him reclaiming that big silver trophy on the Isle of Man in just three weeks’ time.

Superstock Saturday Race