The 2025 IGIO Gear Bag range is here!

The 2025 OGIO range has arrived in Australia with a host of new offerings.

Check out the new Trucker Gear Bag, the Crawler Gear Bag, the Hauler Gear Bag, a host of new colours for existing bags, plus the new Mint 1.5L and Rain Forest 3L Hydration Bags and OGIO have you covered.

New colours are available for the Rig 9800 range including: Blue/Grey, Miami Vice, Blackout, Plaidley Tan/Black and Chaos Red/Blue.

The Trucker is also be available in Chaos Red/Blue and Plaidley Tan/Black; and the Onu 22 is available in Plaidley Tan/Black.

Head into your local OGIO stockist to grab the latest kit, and check out all the details below:

OGIO TRUCKER GEAR BAG – $359.95 RRP

Built tough from the bottom up, the all-new Trucker Gear Bag features 4 large separate compartments for all your gear. On the road or in the dirt, the Trucker is full-featured and super versatile.

4 large compartments keep your gear clean and organized.

Special padded helmet compartment is accessible also from the outside of the bag.

Easy clean eco-friendly PVC-lined boot compartment.

Velcro divider allows for use of the entire bottom of the bag.

Top lid zipper pocket.

Reinforced bottom and all-terrain wheelset.

Large plastic grab handle helps keep the bag upright.

Heavy-duty 900D fabric with eco-friendly PVC backing.

Dimensions (cm) – 85 H x 34 W x 40 D

Weight – 5 Kg

Materials – 900D Poly + T420D Dobby, PVC Backing

Capacity – 110 L

OGIO CRAWLER GEAR BAG – $249.95 RRP

The Crawler wheeled gear bag is built tough to endure the rigors of your outdoor adventures.

Featuring a large top opening for easy access and a dedicated side pockets for other gear, it’s full featured and value priced. The trolley handle allows you to wheel the bag to wherever you need to go. Additional storage under the lid helps keep your gear organised and clean.

Off road wheel set makes for easy rolling

Large main compartment stores loads of gear

PVC lined side compartment for boots and dirty gear cleans easily with soap and water

Under lid storage area maximizes space

Internal pockets in main compartment for smaller items

Grab handles for versatile carrying

Dimensions (cm) – 79.2 L x 40.5 W x 30.4 D

Weight – 3.5 kg

Capacity – 98 L

OGIO HAULER GEAR BAG – $179.95 RRP

The Hauler Gear bag is built tough to endure the rigors of your outdoor adventures.

Featuring a large top opening for easy access, customizable main compartment dividers and a dedicated side pocket, it’s full featured and value priced. A simple grab handle design allows you to move the bag to wherever you need to go or convert straps to a shoulder harness and carry like a backpack. Additional storage under the lid helps keep your gear organised and clean.

Large main compartment stores loads of gear

Velcro divider system provides support and allows you to compartmentalize your gear when needed

Under lid storage area maximizes space

Carry handles include shoulder harness pads to allow for backpack style transport

Internal pockets in main compartment for smaller items

Dimensions (cm) – 81 L x 44.3 W x 40.5 H

Weight – 2.5 kg

Capacity – 146L

OGIO RAIN FOREST 3L HYDRATION BAG – $289.95 RRP

The Rainforest 3L is our largest multi-purpose hydration system that features a 100oz bladder and 30 Litres of storage capacity.

This hydration pack is great for single day excursions or multi-day adventures with multiple internal/external storage pockets and includes a Rain Cover for those afternoon showers.

Dedicated Anti-Sloshing 3L hydration bladder with quick-disconnect tubing and stabilizing handle for easy fill and cleaning

Insulated Cooler Fabric lining that keeps liquid cold for 30% longer

Large external front pocket for carrying helmet, bulky gear or overflow storage.

Large main compartment with zippered pocket, dual mesh pockets for storing gear and high-viz liner for low light conditions

Upper EVA moulded pocket to store your cell phone, GPS handheld or other quick access gear

Multiple Internal pockets for stowing gear away and dual external 4-way stretch side pockets

Ergonomic EVA moulded back panel with directional air flow for moving moisture away from your body

Multi-Adjust harness system designed for easy manoeuvrability. Built for precision fit of all body types

Web Tech feature safety secures excess webbing

Dimensions (cm) – 49.5 H x 20.1 D x 30.4 W

Weight – 1.25 kg (excludes bladder)

Materials – 150D honeycomb ripstop with TPE backing and 420D Oxford nylon with PU backing

Capacity – 30L

OGIO MINT 1.5L HYDRATION BAG – $129.95 RRP

Ride with your hydration needs securely strapped to your back with the Mint 1.5L Hydration Pack.

Designed to carry your essentials and 50oz of fluid, the Mint is compact, lightweight and built tough. Perfect size for those wanting minimal fluids for shorter rides or kids and women.

Dedicated Anti-Sloshing hydration bladder compartment with hook & loop secure

Features a 1.5L top fill closure bladder for easy fill and cleaning

Insulated Cooler Fabric lining that keeps liquid cold for 30% longer

Front pocket for carrying essential items

Ergonomic padded back with directional air flow

Web Tech feature safety secures excess webbing

Dimensions (cm) – 41.8 H x 11.4 D x 21.5 W

Weight – 0.5 kg (excludes bladder)

Materials – 150D mini honeycomb rip stop with TPE backing & 420HD oxford nylon with PU backing

Capacity – 10 L

OGIO SQUADRON PACK – $169.95 RRP

The Squadron Pack is destined to become your go to everyday bag.

Packed with pockets and features to keep you organized and your gear protected, this pack features a main laptop compartment, large main compartment, secondary front pocket with organiser panel, a fleece lined valuables pocket, 4 zippered side compartments and a bolstered back panel with a luggage handle pass through.

Dedicated padded laptop compartment fits most 17” laptops

Large main compartment with padded tablet sleeve

Secondary front panel with organizer features and extra storage space

4 zippered side pockets, 2 on each side

Padded fleece lined valuable pocket

Hybrid Uni-Body (HUB) back panel with bolstered back pads for extra comfort

Luggage handle pass through on the back panel

Ergonomic, extra padded shoulder harness

Dimensions (cm) : 44.5 H x 25.4 W x 18.4 D

Weight – 1.0kg

Materials – 600D Polyester Dobby

Capacity – 20.7 L

Plus there is also thje special ANZ Limited Edition Rig 9800 Booty Bag, with a strictly limited run to be available. Check out the LE Booty Bag here.

Head into your local OGIO stockist to grab their latest bags.

See all the new bags and colours below: