2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Entry List and Calendar

26 of the world’s best young riders representing 19 different nations will contest the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2025, including Australia’s Carter Thompson, who will race in both the Rookies Cup as well as with the MTM Kawasaki Team in WorldSSP300.

Of 13 newcomers, Yaroslav Karpushin adds Kyrgyzstan to the list of Cup nations, Luca Agostinelli represents Vietnam, Kerman Tinez Venezuela and Gabriel Tesini is from San Marino.

So in the Cup’s 19th season, the 265 Rookies that are the Cup’s history represent 43 nations. Alejandra Garcia marking the fourth female rider to join the Cup.

Of the Rookies that have graduated from the Cup, more than 50 per cent have made a start in the World Championship and of those, 30 per cent have won a GP.

11 ex Rookies have won 15 World Championships including this year’s MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martín, Rookies class of 2014.

Ai Ogura, Class of 2017, has this season’s Moto2 title and David Alonso, Class of 2021, is Moto3 World Champion.

While Martín defends his MotoGP crown in 2025 he is joined in the premier class by Ogura as Alonso moves up to Moto2.

Five of last year’s Rookies Cup graduates are all set to race in the Moto3 World Championship led by our 2024 champion Álvaro Carpe. He is joined by Valentin Perrone, Màximo Quiles, Ruche Moodley and Guido Pini.

2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Entry

4 Sullivan Mounsey (Great Britain GBR)

5 Leo Rammerstorfer (Austria AUT)

7 Beñat Fernandez (Spain SPA)

9 Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam VNM)

11 David González (Spain SPA)

13 Hakim Danish (Malaysia MAL)

16 Joel Pons (Spain SPA)

17 Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan KGZ)

22 Alejandra Fernández (Spain SPA)

24 Guillem Planques (France FRA)

29 Lucas Brown (Great Britain GBR)

31 Giulio Pugliese (Italy ITA)

32 Kiandra Ramadhipa (Indonesia INA)

34 Zen Mitani (Japan JPN)

36 Jurrien van Crugten (Netherlands NED)

40 Gabriel Tesini (San Marino SMR)

45 Kgopotso Mononyane (South Africa RSA)

48 Lenoxx Phommara (Switzerland SUI)

50 Carter Thompson (Australia AUS)

51 Brian Uriarte (Spain SPA)

54 Veda Pratama (Indonesia INA)

70 Kristian Daniel Jr. (United States USA)

72 David Da Costa (France FRA)

77 Kerman Tinez (Venezuela VEN)

85 Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand THA)

95 Marco Morelli (Argentina ARG)

2025 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Provisional Calendar