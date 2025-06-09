2025 Red Bull Rookies Cup

Round Three – Aragon

Race One

A classic big, brave move from Brian Uriarte at the last corner gave the 16-year-old Spaniard his third win of the season on Saturday at Aragon.

Points leader Hakim Danish did get back in front on the run to the finish line, but the 17-year-old Malaysian’s choice of gearing cost him in the final metres, and Uriarte flashed across the line 0.007 seconds ahead.

The race-long five-rider battle for the win had been superb and 0.169 seconds covered them all at the finish, with David González completing the podium ahead of early leader Veda Pratama and Giulio Pugliese.

Brian Uriarte – P1

“I planned that I should pass David (González) early on the back straight on the last lap because I know him, we have raced together since we were kids and he’s a hard competitor. He’s new to Rookies Cup and I thought that with the adrenaline, it might make a mess of things. Into the last corner, Hakim was there and I needed to get out ahead of him and I managed it, it was close, a bit of a risk, but it worked. So now I have 3 Saturday wins, I need to also do it on Sunday.”

The battle for 6th was equally exciting, and incredibly, Zen Mitani pulled four riders with him, including Carter Thompson, and closed the gap to the lead 5 from over 4 seconds to 0.921 at the finish. The Australian was ninth at the chequered flag.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Uriarte KTM 26m38.204 2 H. Danish KTM +0.007 3 D. Gonzalez KTM +0.068 4 V. Pratama KTM +0.137 5 G. Pugliese KTM +0.169 6 Z. Mitani KTM +1.090 7 Y. Karpushin KTM +1.093 8 L. Agostinelli KTM +1.261 9 C. Thompson KTM +1.314 10 K. Ramadhipa KTM +1.456 11 S. Mounsey KTM +2.798 12 G. Tesini KTM +16.945 13 G. Planques KTM +17.022 14 L. Brown KTM +17.152 15 J. Van Crugten KTM +17.194 16 M. Morelli KTM +17.444 17 D. Da Costa KTM +21.299 18 A. Fernandez KTM +26.843 19 K. Mononyane KTM +26.711 20 L. Phommara KTM +52.601 NC K. Singhapong KTM +6 laps NC K. Daniel KTM +10 laps NC J. Pons KTM +10 laps NC L. Rammerstorfer KTM +12 laps NC K. Tinez KTM +12 laps NC B. Fernandez KTM +12 laps

Race Two

Hakim Danish put in an incredible last lap and perfect final corner to take Sunday’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory in Aragón ahead of Brian Uriarte and David González.

12 KTMs battled for the win in the final laps but Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian, found the extra edge he needed to end his run of 5 second places with a victory.

Hakim Danish – P1

“Finally it is P1. It was a fantastic and a difficult race because we had a very, very fast drop in tyre performance. I tried to manage the tyres very well. Then in the last lap, I tried to open the gas very early in the last corner, so I arrived, finishing in P1. I am super happy and I would like to say thank you to everybody who supports me.I had to work for the win because on the second to last lap, I made a mistake with the gears at the last corner and lost the lead and a lot of places. I fought to come back, just passing riders wherever I could, I don’t know how I did it, but I did.”

Saturday’s winner, Uriarte, the 16-year-old Spaniard, flashed across the finish line on his tail, alongside 17-year-old fellow countryman González. Uriarte was only 0.007 seconds ahead of González and 0.188 behind Danish. Less than 1 second covered the top 8 at the flag.

After finishing ninth on Saturday, unfortunately Carter Thompson was a DNF on Sunday. The young Australian crashed out with eight laps to run in the second race after setting the fastest lap of the race while running in fifth place. Thompson remains fourth in the championship standings.

The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies cup reconvenes next at Mugello on the weekend of June 22.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Danish KTM 26’52.773 2 B. Uriarte KTM +00.188 3 D. Gonzalez KTM +00.195 4 V. Pratama KTM +00.313 5 L. Rammerstorfer KTM +00.507 6 Y. Karpushin KTM +00.553 7 K. Tinez KTM +00.957 8 G. Pugliese KTM +00.988 9 K. Ramadhipa KTM +01.113 10 B. Fernandez KTM +01.332 11 L. Agostinelli KTM +05.456 12 M. Morelli KTM +05.745 13 K. Daniel KTM +06.032 14 K. Singhapong KTM +12.123 15 Z. Mitani KTM +14.456 16 G. Tesini KTM +14.967 17 G. Planques KTM +15.239 18 S. Mounsey KTM +22.089 19 J. van Crugten KTM +22.202 20 L. Brown KTM +22.254 21 K. Mononyane KTM +25.751 22 J. Pons KTM +44.601 23 A. Fernandez KTM +49.875 NC D. da Costa KTM +7 laps NC C. Thompson KTM +8 laps

Red Bull Rookies Cup Championship Points