2025 Red Bull Rookies Cup
Round Three – Aragon
Race One
A classic big, brave move from Brian Uriarte at the last corner gave the 16-year-old Spaniard his third win of the season on Saturday at Aragon.
Points leader Hakim Danish did get back in front on the run to the finish line, but the 17-year-old Malaysian’s choice of gearing cost him in the final metres, and Uriarte flashed across the line 0.007 seconds ahead.
The race-long five-rider battle for the win had been superb and 0.169 seconds covered them all at the finish, with David González completing the podium ahead of early leader Veda Pratama and Giulio Pugliese.
Brian Uriarte – P1
“I planned that I should pass David (González) early on the back straight on the last lap because I know him, we have raced together since we were kids and he’s a hard competitor. He’s new to Rookies Cup and I thought that with the adrenaline, it might make a mess of things. Into the last corner, Hakim was there and I needed to get out ahead of him and I managed it, it was close, a bit of a risk, but it worked. So now I have 3 Saturday wins, I need to also do it on Sunday.”
The battle for 6th was equally exciting, and incredibly, Zen Mitani pulled four riders with him, including Carter Thompson, and closed the gap to the lead 5 from over 4 seconds to 0.921 at the finish. The Australian was ninth at the chequered flag.
Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
26m38.204
|
2
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
+0.007
|
3
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
+0.068
|
4
|
V. Pratama
|
KTM
|
+0.137
|
5
|
G. Pugliese
|
KTM
|
+0.169
|
6
|
Z. Mitani
|
KTM
|
+1.090
|
7
|
Y. Karpushin
|
KTM
|
+1.093
|
8
|
L. Agostinelli
|
KTM
|
+1.261
|
9
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
+1.314
|
10
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
KTM
|
+1.456
|
11
|
S. Mounsey
|
KTM
|
+2.798
|
12
|
G. Tesini
|
KTM
|
+16.945
|
13
|
G. Planques
|
KTM
|
+17.022
|
14
|
L. Brown
|
KTM
|
+17.152
|
15
|
J. Van Crugten
|
KTM
|
+17.194
|
16
|
M. Morelli
|
KTM
|
+17.444
|
17
|
D. Da Costa
|
KTM
|
+21.299
|
18
|
A. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
+26.843
|
19
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
+26.711
|
20
|
L. Phommara
|
KTM
|
+52.601
|
NC
|
K. Singhapong
|
KTM
|
+6 laps
|
NC
|
K. Daniel
|
KTM
|
+10 laps
|
NC
|
J. Pons
|
KTM
|
+10 laps
|
NC
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
+12 laps
|
NC
|
K. Tinez
|
KTM
|
+12 laps
|
NC
|
B. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
+12 laps
Race Two
Hakim Danish put in an incredible last lap and perfect final corner to take Sunday’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 victory in Aragón ahead of Brian Uriarte and David González.
12 KTMs battled for the win in the final laps but Danish, the 17-year-old Malaysian, found the extra edge he needed to end his run of 5 second places with a victory.
Hakim Danish – P1
“Finally it is P1. It was a fantastic and a difficult race because we had a very, very fast drop in tyre performance. I tried to manage the tyres very well. Then in the last lap, I tried to open the gas very early in the last corner, so I arrived, finishing in P1. I am super happy and I would like to say thank you to everybody who supports me.I had to work for the win because on the second to last lap, I made a mistake with the gears at the last corner and lost the lead and a lot of places. I fought to come back, just passing riders wherever I could, I don’t know how I did it, but I did.”
Saturday’s winner, Uriarte, the 16-year-old Spaniard, flashed across the finish line on his tail, alongside 17-year-old fellow countryman González. Uriarte was only 0.007 seconds ahead of González and 0.188 behind Danish. Less than 1 second covered the top 8 at the flag.
After finishing ninth on Saturday, unfortunately Carter Thompson was a DNF on Sunday. The young Australian crashed out with eight laps to run in the second race after setting the fastest lap of the race while running in fifth place. Thompson remains fourth in the championship standings.
The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies cup reconvenes next at Mugello on the weekend of June 22.
Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
26’52.773
|
2
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
+00.188
|
3
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
+00.195
|
4
|
V. Pratama
|
KTM
|
+00.313
|
5
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
+00.507
|
6
|
Y. Karpushin
|
KTM
|
+00.553
|
7
|
K. Tinez
|
KTM
|
+00.957
|
8
|
G. Pugliese
|
KTM
|
+00.988
|
9
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
KTM
|
+01.113
|
10
|
B. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
+01.332
|
11
|
L. Agostinelli
|
KTM
|
+05.456
|
12
|
M. Morelli
|
KTM
|
+05.745
|
13
|
K. Daniel
|
KTM
|
+06.032
|
14
|
K. Singhapong
|
KTM
|
+12.123
|
15
|
Z. Mitani
|
KTM
|
+14.456
|
16
|
G. Tesini
|
KTM
|
+14.967
|
17
|
G. Planques
|
KTM
|
+15.239
|
18
|
S. Mounsey
|
KTM
|
+22.089
|
19
|
J. van Crugten
|
KTM
|
+22.202
|
20
|
L. Brown
|
KTM
|
+22.254
|
21
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
+25.751
|
22
|
J. Pons
|
KTM
|
+44.601
|
23
|
A. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
+49.875
|
NC
|
D. da Costa
|
KTM
|
+7 laps
|
NC
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
+8 laps
Red Bull Rookies Cup Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
125
|
2
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
95
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
63
|
4
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
55
|
5
|
D. Gonzalez
|
KTM
|
51
|
6
|
M. Morelli
|
KTM
|
51
|
7
|
V. Pratama
|
KTM
|
42
|
8
|
G. Pugliese
|
KTM
|
42
|
9
|
L. Rammerstorfer
|
KTM
|
42
|
10
|
G. Planques
|
KTM
|
37
|
11
|
K. Daniel
|
KTM
|
32
|
12
|
Y. Karpushin
|
KTM
|
30
|
13
|
K. Singhapong
|
KTM
|
29
|
14
|
Z. Mitani
|
KTM
|
25
|
15
|
K. Ramadhipa
|
KTM
|
20
|
16
|
S. Mounsey
|
KTM
|
18
|
17
|
L. Agostinelli
|
KTM
|
14
|
18
|
G. Tesini
|
KTM
|
14
|
19
|
L. Brown
|
KTM
|
12
|
20
|
K. Tinez
|
KTM
|
9
|
21
|
A. Fernandez
|
KTM
|
8
|
22
|
J. van Crugten
|
KTM
|
8
|
23
|
K. Mononyane
|
KTM
|
8
|
24
|
D. da Costa
|
KTM
|
7
|
25
|
J. Pons
|
KTM
|
3
|
26
|
L. Phommara
|
KTM
|
0