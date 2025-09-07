2025 SMX
Play Off One
zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence opened his 2025 SMX World Championship account with a statement win at Playoff 1 in Charlotte. The defending two-time SMX World Champion and freshly crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion led every lap of the 450SMX Class moto at zMAX Dragway, with the day’s results ultimately decided on just that single race.
Lightning in the area forced officials to cancel the second motos for both classes, with fading daylight ruling out any restart. As a result, the overall scores were locked in after Moto 1.
Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) secured second overall, collecting 22 valuable championship points after starting the weekend seeded sixth. Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) recovered from a late crash while running second to still bring home third.
Playoff 2 is set for The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on September 13th. It’s the venue’s first postseason SMX event, with the added twist of double points on the line. That leads into the triple-points-paying finale in Las Vegas on September 20th, where the 450SMX Champion will collect a $1 million prize, and the 250SMX Champion will earn $500,000.
450 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
23m31.477
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
+3.865
|
3
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+7.531
|
4
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+9.868
|
5
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+25.590
|
6
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+31.054
|
7
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+52.072
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+57.003
|
9
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+1m02.075
|
10
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+1m13.131
|
11
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+1m15.979
|
12
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+1m31.685
|
13
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+1m33.900
|
14
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+1m41.913
|
15
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+1m42.828
|
16
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+1m48.161
|
17
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+1m49.579
|
18
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+1m52.404
|
19
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
+1m54.339
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+1 lap
|
21
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
22
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
+1 lap
450 Moto Two
450 SMX Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
47
|
2
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
-9
|
3
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
-11
|
4
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
-12
|
5
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
-12
|
6
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
-14
|
7
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
-18
|
8
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
-20
|
9
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
-22
|
10
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
-23
450 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Sexton
|
KTM
|
1:55.592
|
2
|
J. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+0.128
|
3
|
E. Tomac
|
Yam
|
+1.231
|
4
|
H. Lawrence
|
Hon
|
+2.096
|
5
|
K. Roczen
|
Suz
|
+2.292
|
6
|
J. Cooper
|
Yam
|
+2.451
|
7
|
R. Hampshire
|
Hus
|
+2.658
|
8
|
D. Ferrandis
|
Hon
|
+3.526
|
9
|
C. Webb
|
Yam
|
+3.794
|
10
|
V. Guillod
|
Yam
|
+3.849
|
11
|
J. Savatgy
|
Hon
|
+4.203
|
12
|
B. Bloss
|
Bet
|
+5.044
|
13
|
J. Hill
|
KTM
|
+5.794
|
14
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
+5.913
|
15
|
M. Oldenburg
|
Bet
|
+6.082
|
16
|
J. Barcia
|
Gas
|
+6.089
|
17
|
C. Schock
|
Yam
|
+6.396
|
18
|
D. Drake
|
Yam
|
+7.491
|
19
|
J. Hand
|
Hon
|
+7.630
|
20
|
M. Harrison
|
Kaw
|
+7.709
|
21
|
H. Kullas
|
Hus
|
+7.963
|
22
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+8.168
|
23
|
G. Harlan
|
Yam
|
+8.478
|
24
|
K. Chisholm
|
Suz
|
+8.480
|
25
|
R. Pape
|
Yam
|
+8.994
|
26
|
M. Stewart
|
Hus
|
+9.916
|
27
|
M. Weltin
|
Yam
|
+9.974
|
28
|
J. Short IV
|
Hon
|
+10.968
250
In the 250SMX Class, Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) showed his class with a comeback win. After a poor start, the two-time SMX 250 Champion reeled in Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who had grabbed the holeshot and built a big early lead.
Deegan made his move with two laps to go and held on for the victory. Hammaker crossed the line second, while Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) looked set for third but was docked a spot for a cross-flag penalty, dropping him to fourth. That handed the final podium place to Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive), who charged from outside the top ten after an early crash.
250 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
23m38.200
|
2
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+3.368
|
3
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+6.767
|
4
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+5.064
|
5
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+22.989
|
6
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+24.485
|
7
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+25.550
|
8
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+26.691
|
9
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+27.665
|
10
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
+31.199
|
11
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+33.848
|
12
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+37.126
|
13
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+42.511
|
14
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+50.516
|
15
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+53.604
|
16
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+59.339
|
17
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+1m11.305
|
18
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+1m16.237
|
19
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+1m19.172
|
20
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+1m46.015
|
21
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
+10 laps
|
22
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+10 laps
250 SMX Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
50
|
2
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
-8
|
3
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
-16
|
4
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
-17
|
5
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
-21
|
6
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
-25
|
7
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
-26
|
8
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
-26
|
9
|
R. Di Francesco
|
Gas
|
-27
|
10
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
-30
250 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Gap
|
1
|
T. Masterpool
|
Kaw
|
1m56.957
|
2
|
H. Deegan
|
Yam
|
+1.016
|
3
|
L. Kitchen
|
Kaw
|
+1.621
|
4
|
M. Anstie
|
Yam
|
+1.684
|
5
|
D. Bennick
|
Yam
|
+1.953
|
6
|
S. Hammaker
|
Kaw
|
+2.112
|
7
|
C. Park
|
Hon
|
+2.221
|
8
|
T. Vialle
|
KTM
|
+2.315
|
9
|
R. Difrancesco
|
Gas
|
+2.484
|
10
|
G. Marchbanks
|
Kaw
|
+2.671
|
11
|
J. Beaumer
|
KTM
|
+2.703
|
12
|
H. Yoder
|
Kaw
|
+3.025
|
13
|
J. Shimoda
|
Hon
|
+3.146
|
14
|
N. Thrasher
|
Yam
|
+3.151
|
15
|
C. Davies
|
Yam
|
+3.211
|
16
|
D. Adams
|
Kaw
|
+3.337
|
17
|
J. Smith
|
Tri
|
+3.495
|
18
|
A. Forkner
|
Tri
|
+3.501
|
19
|
L. Turner
|
KTM
|
+3.720
|
20
|
H. Miller
|
Yam
|
+3.815
|
21
|
G. Linville
|
KTM
|
+4.308
|
22
|
C. Thompson
|
KTM
|
+4.916
|
23
|
M. Vohland
|
Yam
|
+5.093
|
24
|
P. Ross
|
Yam
|
+5.361
|
25
|
D. Schwartz
|
Yam
|
+5.562
|
26
|
J. Rodbell
|
Hon
|
+6.302
|
27
|
L. Neese
|
Hon
|
+6.342
|
28
|
T. Albright
|
Yam
|
+8.724
SMX Next Main
For the SMX Next Class, a showcase for emerging amateur talent, the Charlotte schedule was cut short before they could race. Instead, they’ll line up in St. Louis based on their Concord qualifying results, before their championship-deciding moto takes place as planned next Saturday.
SMX Next Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Dudney
|
Yam
|
2m02.837
|
2
|
K. Johnson
|
Yam
|
+1.824
|
3
|
C. Wood
|
Yam
|
+2.864
|
4
|
K. Minear
|
Yam
|
+3.227
|
5
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+3.570
|
6
|
E. Temmerman
|
Kaw
|
+3.600
|
7
|
V. Wey
|
Kaw
|
+3.886
|
8
|
M. Fitch
|
Yam
|
+4.176
|
9
|
O. Covell
|
Yam
|
+4.312
|
10
|
A. Schafer
|
KTM
|
+4.554
|
11
|
M. Shane
|
Hus
|
+4.618
|
12
|
J. Fappani
|
KTM
|
+4.646
|
13
|
W. Thurman
|
KTM
|
+4.833
|
14
|
B. Harrison
|
Gas
|
+5.025
|
15
|
C. Lawton
|
Yam
|
+5.883
|
16
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
+6.080
|
17
|
J. Wolf
|
Kaw
|
+6.382
|
18
|
D. Thomas
|
Hus
|
+6.481
|
19
|
L. Hartz
|
Yam
|
+6.715
|
20
|
K. Bollasina
|
Yam
|
+6.756
|
21
|
L. Gibson
|
Hus
|
+6.763
|
22
|
T. Batchelor
|
Gas
|
+8.151
|
23
|
C. Merman
|
KTM
|
+8.943
|
24
|
C. Harris
|
KTM
|
+23.632
|
25
|
L. Oehlhof
|
Hon