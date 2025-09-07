2025 SMX

Play Off One

zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Team Honda HRC Progressive’s Jett Lawrence opened his 2025 SMX World Championship account with a statement win at Playoff 1 in Charlotte. The defending two-time SMX World Champion and freshly crowned AMA Pro Motocross Champion led every lap of the 450SMX Class moto at zMAX Dragway, with the day’s results ultimately decided on just that single race.

Lightning in the area forced officials to cancel the second motos for both classes, with fading daylight ruling out any restart. As a result, the overall scores were locked in after Moto 1.

Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) secured second overall, collecting 22 valuable championship points after starting the weekend seeded sixth. Eli Tomac (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) recovered from a late crash while running second to still bring home third.

Playoff 2 is set for The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on September 13th. It’s the venue’s first postseason SMX event, with the added twist of double points on the line. That leads into the triple-points-paying finale in Las Vegas on September 20th, where the 450SMX Champion will collect a $1 million prize, and the 250SMX Champion will earn $500,000.

450 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Lawrence Hon 23m31.477 2 C. Sexton KTM +3.865 3 E. Tomac Yam +7.531 4 H. Lawrence Hon +9.868 5 R. Hampshire Hus +25.590 6 K. Roczen Suz +31.054 7 C. Webb Yam +52.072 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +57.003 9 J. Savatgy Hon +1m02.075 10 J. Barcia Gas +1m13.131 11 J. Cooper Yam +1m15.979 12 B. Bloss Bet +1m31.685 13 J. Hill KTM +1m33.900 14 V. Guillod Yam +1m41.913 15 S. McElrath Hon +1m42.828 16 D. Wilson Hon +1m48.161 17 M. Oldenburg Bet +1m49.579 18 C. Schock Yam +1m52.404 19 H. Kullas Hus +1m54.339 20 M. Harrison Kaw +1 lap 21 J. Hand Hon +1 lap 22 R. Pape Yam +1 lap

450 Moto Two

Cancelled

450 SMX Points

P o s R i d e r B i k e P o i n t s 1 J. Lawrence H o n 4 7 2 C. Sexton K T M -9 3 J. Cooper Y a m -11 4 H. Lawrence H o n -12 5 E. Tomac Y a m -12 6 C. Webb Y a m -14 7 R. Hampshire H u s -18 8 K. Roczen S u z -20 9 J. Barcia G a s -22 1 0 D. Ferrandis H o n -2 3

450 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Sexton KTM 1:55.592 2 J. Lawrence Hon +0.128 3 E. Tomac Yam +1.231 4 H. Lawrence Hon +2.096 5 K. Roczen Suz +2.292 6 J. Cooper Yam +2.451 7 R. Hampshire Hus +2.658 8 D. Ferrandis Hon +3.526 9 C. Webb Yam +3.794 10 V. Guillod Yam +3.849 11 J. Savatgy Hon +4.203 12 B. Bloss Bet +5.044 13 J. Hill KTM +5.794 14 S. McElrath Hon +5.913 15 M. Oldenburg Bet +6.082 16 J. Barcia Gas +6.089 17 C. Schock Yam +6.396 18 D. Drake Yam +7.491 19 J. Hand Hon +7.630 20 M. Harrison Kaw +7.709 21 H. Kullas Hus +7.963 22 D. Wilson Hon +8.168 23 G. Harlan Yam +8.478 24 K. Chisholm Suz +8.480 25 R. Pape Yam +8.994 26 M. Stewart Hus +9.916 27 M. Weltin Yam +9.974 28 J. Short IV Hon +10.968

250

In the 250SMX Class, Haiden Deegan (Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing) showed his class with a comeback win. After a poor start, the two-time SMX 250 Champion reeled in Seth Hammaker (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki), who had grabbed the holeshot and built a big early lead.

Deegan made his move with two laps to go and held on for the victory. Hammaker crossed the line second, while Levi Kitchen (Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki) looked set for third but was docked a spot for a cross-flag penalty, dropping him to fourth. That handed the final podium place to Jo Shimoda (Team Honda HRC Progressive), who charged from outside the top ten after an early crash.

250 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Deegan Yam 23m38.200 2 S. Hammaker Kaw +3.368 3 J. Shimoda Hon +6.767 4 L. Kitchen Kaw +5.064 5 A. Forkner Tri +22.989 6 R. Difrancesco Gas +24.485 7 T. Vialle KTM +25.550 8 C. Davies Yam +26.691 9 N. Thrasher Yam +27.665 10 T. Masterpool Kaw +31.199 11 D. Adams Kaw +33.848 12 M. Vohland Yam +37.126 13 M. Anstie Yam +42.511 14 D. Schwartz Yam +50.516 15 D. Bennick Yam +53.604 16 C. Park Hon +59.339 17 J. Smith Tri +1m11.305 18 L. Turner KTM +1m16.237 19 G. Linville KTM +1m19.172 20 P. Ross Yam +1m46.015 21 H. Miller Yam +10 laps 22 G. Marchbanks Kaw +10 laps

250 SMX Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 H. Deegan Yam 50 2 J. Shimoda Hon -8 3 S. Hammaker Kaw -16 4 T. Vialle KTM -17 5 L. Kitchen Kaw -21 6 A. Forkner Tri -25 7 M. Vohland Yam -26 8 N. Thrasher Yam -26 9 R. Di Francesco Gas -27 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw -30 250 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 T. Masterpool Kaw 1m56.957 2 H. Deegan Yam +1.016 3 L. Kitchen Kaw +1.621 4 M. Anstie Yam +1.684 5 D. Bennick Yam +1.953 6 S. Hammaker Kaw +2.112 7 C. Park Hon +2.221 8 T. Vialle KTM +2.315 9 R. Difrancesco Gas +2.484 10 G. Marchbanks Kaw +2.671 11 J. Beaumer KTM +2.703 12 H. Yoder Kaw +3.025 13 J. Shimoda Hon +3.146 14 N. Thrasher Yam +3.151 15 C. Davies Yam +3.211 16 D. Adams Kaw +3.337 17 J. Smith Tri +3.495 18 A. Forkner Tri +3.501 19 L. Turner KTM +3.720 20 H. Miller Yam +3.815 21 G. Linville KTM +4.308 22 C. Thompson KTM +4.916 23 M. Vohland Yam +5.093 24 P. Ross Yam +5.361 25 D. Schwartz Yam +5.562 26 J. Rodbell Hon +6.302 27 L. Neese Hon +6.342 28 T. Albright Yam +8.724

SMX Next Main

For the SMX Next Class, a showcase for emerging amateur talent, the Charlotte schedule was cut short before they could race. Instead, they’ll line up in St. Louis based on their Concord qualifying results, before their championship-deciding moto takes place as planned next Saturday.

SMX Next Qualifying