FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Two – Germany

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has made it two in a row in the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship by claiming a dominant victory at round two in Germany.

Getting his evening in Riesa off to the best possible start, Bolt not only took the win in SuperPole, but put in a time close to two seconds quicker than the second-placed rider.

Making the best use of his first gate pick for race one, Billy got the holeshot and began to pull away. Although pressured by championship rival Jonny Walker, Bolt controlled the pace from the front to secure his first race win of the night.

The reverse start order for race two saw Bolt set off from row two. Despite staying safe and hanging back early on, it didn’t take the FE 350 rider long to begin picking his way through the field.

With chaos unfolding around him and many riders suffering on the deteriorating track, Billy rode smoothly and looked in a class of his own to take win number two of the evening.

After getting closed in off the start of the third final, Bolt once again showed his skill and experience by judging the race and timing his passes perfectly. Moving up into second place by lap three, Billy then set about closing down the leader.

Seizing an opportunity when Walker made a mistake in the rock garden, Bolt surged into the lead before extending his advantage to the chequered flag. With SuperPole and three wins from three races, Billy delivered a perfect evening of racing, and now heads the championship standings by over 20 points after two rounds.

Prestige Race 1

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:03.655 Jonny Walker (Triumph) 7:08.559 Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 7:34.654 Dominic Olszowy (RIEJU) 7:39.841 Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:44.509

Prestige Race 2

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:27.701 Dominic Olszowy (RIEJU) 7:37.689 Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:43.134 Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:46.208 Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 7:54.584

Prestige Race 3

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 7:10.390 Jonny Walker (Triumph) 7:18.324 Dominic Olszowy (RIEJU) 7:29.861 Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 7:42.095 Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 7:45.026

Prestige Round Two Overall

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts Dominic Olszowy (RIEJU) 45pts Jonny Walker (Triumph) 36pts Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 35pts Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 35pts

Billy Bolt

“I’m really pleased with how the evening has gone here in Germany, and the fans have been amazing as always. I managed to go the whole event without crashing, which is good. Obviously to take three wins and the SuperPole is always the goal, but I’m happy with how I rode tonight as well. Jonny was laying on the pressure in the first race, then Dominik in the second, but I was able to stay focused and not make any mistakes. Everything is going to plan so far, and the bike is working really, really well. I’m looking forward to getting back to racing again in two weeks’ time in Romania.”

Jonny Walker

“I felt good tonight and I had good pace for sure. To go from such a strong start to the evening to then DNF isn’t ideal, but to then finish second after all of that, I’m really happy with how I bounced back. In race two, I grabbed a handful of front brake and tucked the front and that was all it took to twist the bike beyond what I could repair myself. I had fun tonight, the crowd in Germany is always amazing and it’s definitely one of my favourite places to race. The plan is to head home, recover and come back stronger for the next round in two weeks’ time.”

Prestige World Championship Standings

Billy BOLT – 119 points Dominik OLSZOWY – 97 points Jonny WALKER – 75 points Ashton BRIGHTMORE – 72 points Eddie KARLSSON – 66 points Mitch BRIGHTMORE – 61 points Cooper ABBOTT – 61 points Will HOARE – 53 points Alfredo GOMEZ – 45 points Tim APOLLE – 40 points

Junior World Cup Standings

Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA – 94 points Szymon KUS – 75 points Alex PUEY – 73 points Toby SHAW – 68 points Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ – 67 points

Youth World Cup Standings

Ramon GODINO GOMEZ – 68 points Michał LASKA – 61 points Connor WATSON – 60 points Fraiser LAMPKIN – 58 points Wojtek WALCZAK – 41 points

FIM Europe Cup Standings

Fynn HANNEMANN – 72 points Norbert ZSIGOVITS – 57 points Edward HÜBNER – 51 points Alessandro AZZALINI – 48 points Kornel OTT – 42 points

Next up for the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is round three from Cluj-Napoca in Romania on 18 January.