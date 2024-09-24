2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS

Updated Speed Twin

Good vibes ahead in 2025, with Triumph’s reveal this week of significant updates to the popular Speed Twin 1200, as well as the introduction of a new, more dynamic RS model. We’re talking more power, better handling, and refreshed styling with comfort and ergo tweaks.

Let’s start with the updates to the heart and soul of the Speed Twin: That much loved Bonneville 1200 cc parallel-twin gets a five horsepower bump in hump bringing output to 104 hp, with peak power arriving at a very usable 7,750 rpm.

With higher compression, revised ports and a new cam profile, we’re told the updated engine pulls harder for longer, while the real focus number with the Bonnie, as always, is the Torque figure. 112 Nm of creamy old-fashioned grunt delivered via a lumpy 270-degree firing order is a sure way to a good day. Many good days, in fact, with Triumph’s renowned build quality and 16,000 km service intervals.

From a chassis perspective, there are substantial updates, too, with the Speed twin 1200 getting new 43 mm Marzochhi forks and twin shocks that come with adjustable pre-load. These are bolted onto new cast alloy wheels with seven pairs of angled spokes.

According to Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent “The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires, while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly.”

Speaking specifically on the RS, “The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks.”

To that end, the RS comes kitted with fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and top-spec Ohlins shocks, as well as slightly lower bars and footpegs for a sportier ride position. To get the most out of those upgrades, Brembo Stylema calipers have been added at both ends, along with Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres fitted as standard.

From an electronics perspective, the Speed Twin line sees the addition of Cornering ABS and Traction control for the first time. And on top of the standard model’s Road and Rain modes, the RS also gains a Sport mode and Triumph Shift Assist included for the first time on a Modern Classic, neatly tucked away to keep the classic lines intact.

While the RS model has lower bars and pegs, the ‘standard’ Speed Twin 1200 bars are higher and further forward than previously to help differentiate the two models. The seat height is also 5 mm lower than the RS at 805 mm for a slightly more comfortable ride, offering customers more choice than ever.

Styling wise, too, there are many subtle but noticeable changes. A new, more sculpted tank for better riding ergonomics now comes with a flip-top fuel filler. Simpler side panels and throttle body covers, and sleeker twin mufflers are the obvious updates to the engine area – maximising that classic minimalist style.

Up front, it gets a new LED headlight with integrated daytime running lights. The headlight is but one of a number of elements running brushed alloy finishing, with the RS running alloy mudguards front and rear as well.

The seat, too, cops a new shallower, more sculpted profile that’s narrower at the front for easier standover, with the RS getting very tasty-looking stitching and a suede finish that’s sure to please.

The stylish new circular dash with LCD and TFT displays are rounding out the major notable updates. The dash now enables turn-by-turn nav, phone connectivity and also has a USB-C socket hidden away discreetly.

The Speed Twin 1200 is available in three colour choices, with the option of two split colour designs with the bold 1200 on the tank – either Crystal White or Carnival Red- or a third more classical Aluminium Silver option with a more discreet 1200.

The RS variant is available in either the striking Baja Orange or more subtle Sapphire Black, both colour schemes running RS gold decals complementing the anodised suspension components.

Stock should land in Australia early 2025, with pricing yet to be announced, which should give you time to choose from the over 50 genuine accessories available to customise the new Speed Twin exactly to your liking.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 / 1200 RS Image Gallery

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Engine 1200 cc Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 2700 firing order Bore / Stroke 97.6 mm / 80.0 mm Compression Ratio 12.1:1 Power 105 PS / 103.5 bhp (77.2 kW) @ 7,750 rpm Torque 112 Nm @ 4,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Two rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin brushed stainless steel silencers Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin sided, fabricated aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 7-spoke, 17 x 5.0 in Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 160/60 R17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø 320mm floating discs, Triumph branded four-piston radial calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 220mm fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen Length 2070 mm Width (Handlebars) 792 mm Height Without Mirrors 1140 mm Seat Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1413 mm Rake / Trail 22.4 ° 91 mm Wet weight 216 Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 litres Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km) / 12 months Fuel Consumption TBC Emissions EURO 5+