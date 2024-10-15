2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900

Triumph’s Speed Twin 900 is significantly updated for 2025 with an upgraded chassis and electronics package, along with a styling refresh.

Delivering a much more contemporary feel and effortless agility, the new Speed Twin 900 now has upside-down forks and matching sport-style mud-guard and fork protectors at the front.

At the rear a new fabricated aluminium swing-arm and piggy-back rear suspension units are complemented by a narrower rear frame with a slimmer mudguard and compact tail-light.

Powered by Triumph’s celebrated 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin engine, the Speed Twin 900 combines easy-going classic character with modern performance and efficiency, providing easily accessible torque, with 80 Nm available at 3,800rpm.

The new, sportier fuel tank is deeply sculpted, with chiselled side panels and stylised throttle body covers.

The engine casings are leaner, the silencer shorter and the headlight unit more compact.

Bright machined cooling fins on the cylinder head and finned header clamps are joined by black-wrapped stainless steel exhaust headers, shorter, upswept silencers and polished end caps.

This look extends to details across the bike, including a new aluminium flip-up filler cap on the tank, and a simpler design for the heel guards and footpegs.

Quality Marzocchi upside-down front forks up front are paired to twin Marzocchi piggy-back rear suspension units with pre-load adjustment and mounted to a new stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm. The slightly reduced rear wheel travel (from 120mm to 110mm) improves control without sacrificing comfort.

New wheels are fitted with Michelin Road Classic tyres and coupled with a Triumph branded four-piston radial caliper, mounted to a larger 320mm front disc.

The riding position has been updated to be natural and now offers more legroom. The bench seat has a new shape to complement the narrower rear frame, giving riders a narrower stand-over.

There’s also an accessory low seat available that reduces the height by 20mm, from 780mm to 760mm, without compromising comfort.

The characterful 900cc Bonneville twin ensures that responsive performance is always accessible, with a peak of 64 horsepower at 7,500rpm, and 80 Nm available from just 3,800rpm.

Delivery is controlled via a ride-by-wire system with ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ modes with Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control fitted as standard with both systems now lean sensitive.

New instruments introduce greater functionality and feature a large LCD display for revs, speed and gear, with an integrated TFT display to provide extra information, like the rider mode.

The minimalist full colour screen is compatible with the accessory heated grips, as well as the Bluetooth Connectivity module, which brings turn-by-turn navigation, and the ability to view and control phone calls and music from your phone.

Cruise Control is now also available as an accessory, providing Speed Twin riders with greater comfort and convenience, particularly on longer rides. A USB-C socket is mounted on the side of the unit too, providing convenient charging mobile devices.

The all-LED lighting system includes a slim DRL headlight mounted on a minimalist bracket.

Triumph’s official accessory range provides more than 120 ways for Speed Twin 900 owners to express themselves. Including practical options like heated grips and waxed cotton panniers, or plenty of bling…

Customers can configure their own or find out more at TriumphMotorcycles.com.au. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships in the first quarter of 2025, priced from $17,490 rideaway for the standard Aluminium Silver colour scheme or from $17,990 rideaway for the Pure White livery with bright blue and orange stripes on the tank or the moody Phantom Black, with dark grey stripes and gold accents.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Specifications