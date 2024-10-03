2025 Triumph TF 450-RC

Triumph have already put quite a few runs on the board in AMA Motocross and Supercross competition this year with their TF 250-X and is stepping things up a little further in 2025 with their 450 motocross machine hitting the racetrack and showrooms in the opening quarter of the new year.

The first edition models are dubbed ‘TF 450-RC Edition’, a nod to MX/SX legend Ricky Carmichael, who helped in an advisory and testing role in the development of Triumph’s new motocross machines.

Triumph is coming out swinging by claiming that their new contender boasts the highest power-to-weight ratio in the category.

One thing is for sure, it looks pretty damn horn!

The TF 450-RC’s single-cylinder, SOHC 450cc engine features a Konig-forged aluminium piston and DelWest titanium valves actuated by DLC coated rockers atop a 3-axis machined combustion chamber and ports.

TwinAir supply the air filter which can be accessed without tools and feeds a Dellorto throttle body integrated with an Athena engine management system with selectable maps and smartphone tuning for both power delivery and the traction control and launch control systems.

The TF 450-RC’s five-speed gearbox features a quick-shifter fitted as standard for clutchless upshifts from 2nd to 5th gear.

The high-capacity clutch hiding behind a Hinson clutch cover features a steel basket and plates designed to handle the demands of racing, ensuring durability during intense use. The hydraulic clutch actuation, with Brembo master and slave cylinders, ensures smooth and consistent clutch control.

ODI RC4 Signature handlebars are made from triple-butted, tapered seamless 2014-T6 wall tubing that is hard anodised. They also feature oversized clamps and half-waffle ODI lock-on grips.

The XTrig Holeshot Device gives riders the perfect start by preloading the front suspension, lowering the centre of gravity and reducing front wheel lift for quicker acceleration.

The exhaust system is lightweight stainless-steel exhaust with an integrated resonator to improve cylinder evacuation, and hydroformed components for optimised routing and high gas flow. For riders looking for an even higher level of performance, an Akrapovič titanium exhaust is available as an accessory, with a dedicated engine map to optimise the engine’s output.

The TF 450-RC features a unique aluminium chassis, designed to provide a perfect balance of performance, mass and flexibility. The frame’s spine and twin cradle design is hand TIG-welded.

The KYB AOS coil suspension on the TF 450-RC features an Air-Oil Separation (AOS) system, while the three-way piggyback shock allows for fine-tuning of compression, rebound, and preload settings.

Brembo calipers and levers combine with Galfer discs, while the TF 450-RC rides on D.I.D DirtStar rims and Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres.

The new TF 450-RC will be arriving in Australian dealers in the first quarter of 2025. Pricing is to be confirmed.

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Specifications