2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Review

Britain’s Industrial Revolution of the late 19th century transformed its economy, shifting from agriculture to large-scale industry and manufacturing. Amid this wave of innovation, Siegfried Bettman founded the Triumph Cycle Company in 1887, initially producing bicycles.

By 1902, Triumph had built its first motorcycle, the Triumph 1, marking the beginning of a legacy centred around road-going machines. From there, the Triumph empire grew, cementing its place as one of the most iconic names in motorcycling history, but that legend was largely cemented on the tarmac.

A lot of bitumen has passed under Triumph’s tyres since then. But in 2024, under the leadership of Nick Bloor, Triumph took a bold new step by entering the world of motocross with its first-ever MX bike, the TF 250-X, a machine built to try and challenge the dominance of the established MX giants.

The TF 250-X made a strong debut, achieving great success in both AMA Supercross and the MX2 class on the MXGP circuit and now the 450 is here to shake things up. But they are not stopping there as next week we are expecting Triumph’s new enduro bike to be revealed… But for now, back to motocross.

The 2025 release of the TF 450-RC is a major milestone for Triumph. It’s a fully in-house design and build, crafted from the ground up by Triumph’s own engineers. Adding to its pedigree, the TF 450-RC has been shaped by some of the biggest names in the sport, including Ricky Carmichael, Kris Keefer, and Ivan Tedesco.

The TF 450-RC’s powerplant is a 450 cc single-overhead-cam engine featuring a Konig forged aluminium piston and Del West titanium valves. The induction system includes a Dell’Orto throttle body fed via a Twin-Air filter that can be accessed without tools.

The stock lightweight stainless steel exhaust comes with a resonator and is repackable. For those looking to unlock even more performance, Triumph offers an Akrapovič titanium exhaust, complete with a dedicated engine map to match. On a machine of this caliber, upgrading to Akrapovič feels less like an option and more like the only proper thing to do!

At the heart of the TF 450-RC’s power management is an Athena ECU, offering smartphone connectivity and selectable maps via the Triumph app. Riders can fine-tune their experience on the fly with features like launch control, a quick-shifter, traction control, and a handlebar-mounted map selector.

One common gripe is the bulky and somewhat unattractive switch block. It’s big, it stands out, and “integrated” isn’t exactly the word that comes to mind. But—it’s practical, intuitive, and easy to use, which arguably trumps aesthetics when you’re mid-race and need quick adjustments.

Triumph claims a healthy 61.5 horsepower—an impressive figure. But let’s be real, no 450 motocross bike on the market could ever be considered underpowered or slow. So when it comes to 450 cc engines, only two questions really matter… How does it feel on the track? And how durable is it?

Despite the somewhat intimidating horsepower figures, the power delivery is silky smooth and progressive. At no point does the RC want to rip the handlebars from your hands and dislocate your shoulders. The bike has a very user-friendly, rideable character about it. Not to be taken for granted is the fact it is a 450, and it demands respect, because it can be brutal if you want it to be.

I found myself lasting longer on track before fatigue set in, mostly because the bike wasn’t leaping from underneath me at any given moment. The power comes on smooth and pulls all the way through the rev range, with no discernible peaks or valleys in the power curve.

Durability? Well, Triumph recommends an impressive 45-hour service time on the top-end, and that says a bit.

When I asked Triumph’s technical team about failures, their response was a resounding no when it came to major issues. That said, they did identify a weakness in the clutch early on. But in true Triumph fashion, they acted fast, rolling out a revised clutch update for all customers—a solid move that reinforces their commitment to riders. The five-speed gearbox shares its foundation with the TF 250-X, but Triumph made key refinements, including modified detents and a revised selector drum, for smoother up-shifts.

Fresh out of the crate, the gearbox felt tight and a little stiff, but according to riders with more seat time, it loosens up around the five-hour mark. Personally, it wasn’t a major issue, I did have to work around the initial stiffness but then just relied on the quick-shifter, which works from second gear up. Simply hit the QS button on the handlebar and no more difficulty shifting, that simple.

The gear ratios felt dialed in perfectly, so no complaints there. As for the clutch, Triumph went with a hydraulic Brembo system, using Exedy clutch plates and a Belleville washer set-up.

The TF 450-RC has a steel clutch-basket with integrated primary gear, as opposed to the TF 250-X’s lighter aluminium basket. This is designed to carry the heavier loads created by the larger 450 output. When it comes to clutch actuation, I’m old school. I like cable clutches, which are a simple mechanical device.

But I have to admit—the TF 450-RC’s hydraulic clutch has moved me closer to the hydraulic side. The lever pull is impressively light, while the engagement at the engine is precise and solid. Am I fully converted? I’ll leave that unanswered for now. But I will say this, the TF 450-RC’s clutch is absolutely brilliant.

The TF 450-RC shares its frame and suspension package with the TF 250-X, utilising Triumph’s single-spine, hand-welded twin-cradle aluminium frame. One key difference comes down to engine mounts. At the request of Ricky Carmichael, the TF 450-RC features solid hangers instead of the open or machined mounts found on the 250-X, as that is what the G.O.A.T. preferred during testing.

The suspension package remains KYB front and rear, but Triumph has made specific adjustments to accommodate the heavier weight and increased power of the TF450RC. Slightly stiffer spring rates along with tweaked compression and rebound settings to suit the demands of the 450.

Much like its TF 250-X sibling, the TF 450-RC provides a solid baseline setup that caters to a wide range of riders. However, the key to unlocking its full potential lies in understanding what you want from the bike and fine-tuning the suspension accordingly.

Suspension setup has always been a game of compromise in motocross—straight-line stability vs. cornering ability. Typically, gaining in one area means sacrificing in the other—or at least, that’s what we thought.

Right out of the box, I felt like I was oversteering. This wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, as I actually prefer a bike that turns tighter, as I consider myself a front-end steerer. To tweak the balance, I added some sag to the rear-end. However, the maximum sag I could achieve was 98 mm. Any more than that, and the static sag numbers went out of spec.

Clearly my 72 kg was too light for the standard rear-spring. Regardless, 98 mm of sag was fine, given the soft sandy conditions at Ride Park Victoria on the day of the launch.

After setting the sag, I backed off both compression and rebound four clicks, simply to allow the suspension to move more freely underneath me, given my light weight.

The frame and suspension package on the TF 450-RC are not to be understated. They’re key to what makes this bike as good as it is. Not only does this bike turn nicely and have a solid feel from the front end, it also has outstanding straight-line stability. From tight slow corners to fast open sweepers, it turns and holds a line. And on fast straights, it remains stable and predictable.

Stopping the TF 450-RC are Brembo master-cylinders and calipers, with Galfer rotors. A solid feel at the lever and powerful stopping ability is exactly what you would expect on a bike of this calibre.

By the time I had finished the day, I had left the rear sag set at 98 mm, four clicks out on the compression and rebound clickers, and I used the RC (Ricky Carmichael) map, along with the quick-shifter. With all this, the standard bike was headed in the right direction to suit myself and my riding style.

The ergonomics are another area Triumph delivered on. The handlebars and seat to foot-peg heights all felt comfortable and natural. I noted how easy it was to contact, and naturally grip the bike with my knees, without getting my knee braces caught up on the shrouds or the side number-boards.

As I put the bike on the stand for the final time, I cast my eye over it one last time. The attention to detail, and the finishes on this bike are second to none.

Nothing is missed, from the neat keepers that hold the throttle cables tidy against the frame, to the eye-catching finish on the swing-arm, that follows through to the hubs and triple clamps. The TF 450-RC is a machine Triumph should be well proud of, and one we consumers should gladly receive.

Some other noteworthy feature the TF 450-RC comes with as standard are the Ricky Carmichael signature ODI bars and lock-on grips.

Then there is the front-brake rotor cover, XTrig hole-shot device, DID Dirtstar rims, and Dunlop MX34 tyres. And lastly, you also get a Triumph Racing Hinson clutch cover, standard Wi-Fi comm module, gripper seat cover, and Ricky Carmichael signature engine tune.

Go check one out for yourself, they are on the floor in Triumph dealerships now. You can ride one out the door for $16,995.

See the Triumph Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

2025 Triumph TF 450-RC Specifications