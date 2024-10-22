2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800

Triumph has unveiled the all-new, road-focused Tiger Sport 800, aimed squarely at the sports-touring segment.

Priced from $19,990 Ride Away, the Tiger Sport 800 rolls on 17-inch wheels and features sports-tuned suspension, suited for its role as a sports-touring option in Triumph’s line-up.

Although the engine shares some components with the 765, the powertrain is largely an all-new design. The 798cc triple engine in the Tiger Sport 800 opts for a more performance-oriented setup, ditching the T-Plane crank found in the Tiger 900 series and current 850 Sport model.

The Tiger Sport 800 makes 22 per cent more power than the 850 Sport and also musters a few more NM of twist, despite a 90 cc capacity deficit. Weighing in at 214 kg (wet), the Tiger Sport 800 is six kg lighter than the Tiger 900 GT Pro and tips the scales at about the same mass as the current 850 Sport.

The Tiger Sport 800 also delivers more power than the latest Tiger 900 models. The smaller engined bike produces 113 horsepower at 10,750 rpm, compared to the 106.5 hp of the Tiger 900 GT Pro.

In terms of torque, the smaller 800 doesn’t quite match the output of the latest 900, delivering 84 Nm at 8,500 rpm versus the 90 Nm at 6,850 rpm in the 900. However, Triumph claim that 90 per cent of that torque figure is available right through a wide mid-range.

Though similar in some respects, these bikes are built for distinctly different terrains. With its 21-inch front rim and long travel suspension, the Tiger 900 is a pretty handy tool for the off-road adventurer. The Tiger Sport 800 runs a 120/70-17 front hoop and 180/55-17 rear that announce its intentions pretty clearly.

Showa provides the fully-adjustable suspension, with the rear scoring a convenient hydraulically assisted hand-wheel to set the pre-load. Travel is 150 mm at both ends.

A pair of 310 mm rotors and four-piston radial calipers look well up to the task. The larger than average 255 mm rear rotor should help matters when riding two-up with luggage.

Surprisingly, despite its smaller diameter rims and less suspension travel, at 835 mm the Tiger Sport 800 does not have a lower seat height than the Tiger Sport 900.

The Tiger Sport 800 has electronics coming out of its wazoo with Cornering ABS and Traction Control, Triumph Shift Assist, Bluetooth Connectivity, three Rider Modes and Cruise Control. All standard, however heated grips are not.

Turn-by-turn navigation provided on the TFT screen when connected to your smartphone via Bluetooth, however it is the smartly integrated pannier mounts that help it to really start ticking some sports-touring boxes for me. This feature is becoming more common but to my mind should be on just about every motorcycle made today, with ugly pannier racks firmly dispatched to the annals of history.

A fairly upright riding position promises good comfort levels and the seat looks well designed. Grab handles are provided for the pillion.

Triumph promise that that windscreen is easily adjustable with a single hand, and rider protection is aided by wind deflectors integrated into the front fairing.

The new Tiger Sport 800 is set to arrive at Triumph Australia dealerships in the first quarter of 2025. With a starting price of $19,995, it offers strong value for money and makes a compelling case on price alone. Running costs should also be low with 16,000 km service intervals.

Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Specifications

2025 Triump Tiger Sport 800 Specifications Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 798 cc Bore 78.0 mm Stroke 55.7 mm Compression 13.2:1 Maximum power 115 PS / 113 bhp (84.6 kW) at 10,750rpm Maximum torque 84 Nm at 8500 rpm Fuel system Bosch Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, rbw, rider modes Exhaust Stainless steel 3-into-1 header system, side mounted stainless-steel silencer Final drive X-ring Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist Gearbox 6-speed, Triumph Shift Assist Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame. Swingarm Twin sided fabricated pressed steel Front wheel Cast alloy, five-spoke 17 x 3.5″ Rear wheel Cast alloy, five-spoke 17 x 5.5″ Front tyre 120/70-17 Rear tyre 180/55-17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm, upside-down separate function cartridge forks, adjustable compression and rebound damping, 150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU with adjustable rebound damping and remote hydraulic preload adjustment, 150mm wheel travel Front brakes Twin Ø310mm floating discs, 4-piston radial calipers, OCABS Rear brakes Single 255mm disc. Single piston sliding caliper. Optimised cornering ABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen Length 2073 mm Width (handlebars) 828 mm Height without mirrors Adjustable 1386-1303mm (high / low screen position) Seat height 835 mm Wheelbase 1422 mm Rake / Trail 23.8° / 99 mm Wet weight 214 kg Fuel tank capacity 18.6 litres Fuel Consumption** 60.1 mpg (4.7 litres / 100 km) CO2 Figures** 109 g/km Standard** EURO 5+ Service interval 16,000km or 12 months, whichever comes first

2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 800 Images