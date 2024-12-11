2025 Triumph Trident 660 Review

Launched in 2020, Triumph’s Trident 660 was a near-instant sales success. The retro-modern roadster from team Hinckley was available in Europe in both restricted and unrestricted guise, while Aussie punters were more than happy with the LAMS-restricted model we had available to us.

I said at the Aussie launch back then, that it was arguably best in class. And that impression is backed up by solid numbers that sees the Trident accounting for around 15 per cent of Triumph’s sales volume in Australia. Many will be surprised by that number, but anyone who’s ridden one will understand why. It’s a gem of a bike.

Roll on to 2024 and we have its first update. Mechanically there hasn’t been any real improvements, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t been fettled. The focus this time around is tech. Lots of new electronics have been added. And importantly, especially for some riders, we now get access to the unrestricted version…

So there are now two variants we can opt for. We still have the LAMS, learner-approved model that Triumph expect to make up more than three-quarters of Trident sales in Australia. And now we get the de-restricted full-fat version as well.

Triumph tell us that overseas, the unrestricted version attracts both riders who are stepping back down slightly from more focussed sports-bikes to something easier to live with – and those picking this up as their second bike while they keep the focused sports-bike. I can see why.

That new tech? Well it now comes loaded with cruise control, a quick-shifter, TFT connectivity including turn-by-turn nav via the Triumph app and last but not least; Cornering optimised ABS and Traction Control – both managed via a new 6-axis IMU. We’ll get to each of those.

Mechanically and aesthetically the two variants are basically identical. Park two of them side by side and you won’t be able to tell them apart. The difference is only in engine restriction and tune. While the LAMS version may ‘only’ put out 54 hp, it produces its max torque of 59 Nm a little sooner at 5,000 rpm, compared to the 64 Nm at 6,250 for the full-fat spec’ that makes 81 hp.

On the road, with that peak torque arriving lower in the revs, many of the journo’s at the Aussie launch commented that there wasn’t much in it for ‘regular’ riding, which I agree with. But there is certainly an extra willingness of the engine in non-LAMS spec where the grunt builds a little longer and it’s noticeably more eager up top.

Further evidence for this is found in the fact that I found it to be an absolute doddle to pop the front up in second gear, while the LAMS version took some work to do the same. So that is always going to get a massive tick from yours truly. Once TC was turned off which requires a dive into the menu…

Both tunes are beautifully fuelled. Power delivery is impeccably smooth and combined with a superb quick-shifter as standard, it makes for a genuinely joyful ride. Torquey enough down low, it will happily pull solidly from around 3,000 rpm all the way to the redline if you so desire. But doesn’t need to be if you’re not in the mood. Stick to anywhere near the middle 50 per cent of revs and you’re in for a treat with over 90 per cent of maximum torque available throughout that range.

It’s just such an easy bike to ride. A low seat height of 805 mm means that it feels waaaaayyy lighter than the 190 kg spec suggests. And with that comes beautifully balanced, intuitive cornering and handling, especially communicative on corner entry. They didn’t need to change much mechanically because it was already damn good. It just feels so solid and refined.

That front end in particular is a ripper. It’s a sublimely nimble machine without being flighty. It’s always a balancing act to get both, but like many other Triumph’s in recent years – they’ve got the handling recipe pretty well bang on.

The non-adjustable front Showa suspension seems near perfectly specced and the pre-load adjustable rear shock will be fine for 99 per cent of customers. We dialled up a little pre-load from the standard setting of 1 and found that somewhere in the 4-6 range would be fine for most punters, with plenty left in reserve if you wish to throw some luggage onboard.

In truth, the rear shock is probably the one element of the bike that is just ‘good’, while the rest is great. So technically that probably makes it a weak point. It’s not as well specced and doesn’t offer as much bump control as what you will get in something like a Street Triple. But if you’re looking for that extra level of sporty prowess, maybe the Stripple is the bike you should be looking at. For everyone else – this will be more than enough.

The new cruise control is interesting. It’s really more of a ‘speed lock’, in that there’s a single button to activate the system, then tapping it again locks the speed in. There is no adjustment up or down like most systems. This won’t be a problem for riders out riding on their own, but matching traffic or other riders in groups might be challenging. I’d argue that in those circumstances – unless you’re really out on the open road, you probably shouldn’t be using cruise anyway…

The updated cornering ABS and TC is a welcome addition. Not that there was any issue with the old system, but time waits for no man and tech marches on. Interestingly the UK Triumph boys were telling us that one of the surprising benefits of cornering optimised ABS is that it actually allows for the engineers to dial up performance in a straight line.

This is due to the fact that the system is able to fully exploit available grip and not make allowances for ‘just in case’ scenarios where it can’t tell if you’re leant over or not. I’d love to do a side-by-side test under the same conditions to verify, but I have no reason to doubt it.

We didn’t get a real chance to use the turn-by-turn nav or TFT integration, but the dash is nice and clear overall and the design fits in with the rest of the stying. I did get a little frustrated by the number of steps it took to turn TC off when pulling wheelies for the snappers, but was reminded that 99 per cent of punters will leave that on – that I’m the outlier here for the customers looking at these bikes. I’ve never been so politely called ‘odd’ before, but I’ll take it as a badge of honour.

An easy solution there would be for it to just remember which settings the rider chooses for each mode and allow modes to be switched on the fly. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case. That’s one change I’d like to see made that I think all riders would enjoy.

Speaking of modes – we now get a Sports mode added to Road and Rain. No additional bump in power, but a slightly more aggressive throttle map (meaning you don’t need to twist the throttle hand as far to get the same reaction), and what felt like a more aggressive quick-shift also.

Both good maps. For anything but your favourite twisty road, I’d probably leave it in Road map. Certainly when taking in the awesome Eildon-Jamieson road on the launch, Sport map with TC left on was brilliant. With plenty of leaf litter on the road after some wild recent weather, the knowledge that I had TC there to back me up had me comfortably in go mode.

The OEM Michelin road rubber proved more than up to the task when pushed here. As did the dual Nissin twin-piston stoppers up front. Terrific lever feel, plenty of power and just the right amount of bite. Lovely.

That road in particular can be hard work on a bigger more powerful bike. 60 odd kilometres of corners with very few straight sections for respite. It’s relentless. Bumpy at times with tightening corners, the occasional rock, stick, Kangaroo or Lyrebird on the road to dodge. But it’s so, so rewarding.

And on the little Trident, it was an absolute joy. I wasn’t left wanting for more. And it highlighted just how easy it is to ride. For me – that’s the takeaway here. Here is an all-rounder that’s just as good as a commuter as it is firing down one of your favourite roads chasing a mate.

A bike that is eager to change lines with minimal effort. Trail the brakes as deep as you like. Wind on the throttle mid-corner and revel in the music that is the wonderful little triple, singing its song. And do it all with minimal effort.

It’s a ripper. At almost the same price as the outgoing model you can get yours for $14,290 for the Sapphire Black, or $14,590 for the Cosmic Yellow, Cobalt Blue or Diablo Red. Which basically means you’re now getting all that tech for nothing.

Money well spent for a bike of this quality. The best in the LAMS class just got even better.

I’d go the yellow. They are in stores now.

Hits:

A beautifully balanced, cohesive, great-handling package

Wonderful little triple engine and sweet quick-shifter

So easy and confidence-inspiring to ride

Suprisingly good wheelie bike too! Bonus!

Misses:

I’d prefer ride modes to be able to be changed on the fly

And for each mode to remember the selected settings (including TC)

If there is a weak point it is that the rear shock is ‘good’, just not as ‘great’ as the rest of the bike (add 4 or 5 clicks of pre-load and it is close enough at this price for most of us – including me)

2025 Triumph Trident 660 Specifications

2025 Triumph Trident 660 Specifications Engine 660 cc Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Bore / Stroke 74.0 mm x 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Max. Power 81 hp (59.6 kW) @ 10,250rpm Max. Power (LAMS) 53 hp (39.8kW) @ 8750rpm Max. Torque 64 Nm @ 6250rpm Max. Torque (LAMS) 59 Nm @ 5000rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 R 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, 120mm Wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, 130mm Wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø310mm discs, 2 piston sliding calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen L x W x H 2020 x 795 x 1089 mm Seat Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1410 mm Rake 24.6° Trail 107 mm Wet weight 190 kg Fuel Capacity 14 Litres Service Intervals 16,000 km Warranty 24 months Pricing From $14,290 Ride Away

