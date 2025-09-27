WorldSBK 2025
Round Ten – Aragon – Saturday
Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1
“I’m really happy because I had never won here before. Now I have my first win in Aragon. This was a tough race because Ducati had a big advantage through the last corner and on the back straight but I pushed every lap. We need to improve in some corners because the bike is not yet 100% but my team is working so hard. Tomorrow we have two more races and I’ll stay calm and win again.”
Nicolo Bulega – P2
“Congratulations to Toprak and BMW. I pushed really hard and we stayed so close throughout the race. Sometimes I was faster and sometimes he was faster. For tomorrow I need to improve with my throttle for the first metres on corner exit. If we can fix that I hope to be stronger and fight again.”
Sam Lowes – P3
“I was just hanging in there because the pace was quite strong at the end. In the middle of the race we were all saving ourselves a little. I’m really happy with my pace, even if I didn’t have much to fight with the front two. It was good to ride with them and it meant that I could learn a lot. This has been my position all weekend so I’m proud of the team and everyone involved. A big thank you as well to Mark, who is here this weekend, so it is nice to get this result for him.”
Danilo Petrucci – P4
“I spent the whole race watching the fight for the podium, but I was never able to make an attack and that was a bit disappointing. I was the only one with the soft front tire and tried to push as much as possible, but in the last three laps I struggled to manage it. I did my best to control the race, but I didn’t have the weapons to go for an overtake. Yesterday we made a small adjustment that maybe didn’t work as we expected, although overall I feel good with the bike. I just need to understand where we can still improve. All things considered, I’m happy, this fourth place is an important result for the championship.”
Alex Lowes – P5
“The qualifying lap is one of the best laps I have done. I was on the limit but the bike is giving me the confidence to do that. I am really happy with qualifying but for the race I was just saying to myself, ‘accept it, accept it, accept it’ because on the first lap I lost two places and every lap I was losing a bit in this sector, then catching it back up in another sector, then losing it again. For me it was a good race to not over-ride to try to catch up, but use the parts of the track where our bike is fast. The way the bike turns, in T4, T5, T7, the changes of direction in T8 and T9, the bike is really strong in those areas. We did the best we could do, really. For us, that was like a win today, and the best we could really hope for. I was happy to be just over six seconds from the winner.”
Andrea Iannone – P6
“It was a good race today at Aragon. We took home a sixth-place finish, close to the podium pack. Unfortunately, I lost a lot of time early in the race battling with the Yamahas, compromising the final result. With a full tank, I couldn’t ride easily, but lap after lap, my feeling improved. I caught up with the leaders and was among the fastest on the track for several laps. We’re bringing home the points after an overall positive day, but for tomorrow I want to improve and find something, especially in terms of traction and on the straights, where we lose a few tenths. I was pleased to be back fighting near the leading group. Let’s work hard and try to make a step forward, because we’re not far from being at the front!”
Andrea Locatelli – P7
“In the end, the race had some positive points let me say – for the first two-thirds of the race distance I was fast, but then we struggled so badly with the rear grip. It was good to recover some positions and finish in seventh place, but I was trying to stay as close as possible to the front to fight for the top five with Alex. Unfortunately, in the last part of the race, I was in trouble with the grip. Keeping the focus on the positive things, because in the first ten laps we were really fast and strong. We didn’t make any mistakes, this was important in the race especially when we are in this situation – but, I want to look at the positive things, try to improve the bike and tomorrow we try to make another step and push hard.”
Axel Bassani – P8
“At this circuit you have to push quite a lot but it is not difficult physically. It was especially mentally difficult to understand when the right moment was to overtake the other riders and to not lose too much time. At the moment we are not really fast on the straights, so it is difficult to stay in the slipstream. Sometimes we have to take more risks in overtaking than the other riders. In the end it was not so bad, so I am quite happy. I recovered 15 positions.”
Xavi Vierge – P9
“To be honest, I was expecting more from today’s race. We had good pace and believed we could do well, but it was very difficult to make progress at the start. I felt I had a little more speed than the riders around me, but on the slow corners, especially on the exits, I couldn’t accelerate like them and lost a lot of time. Even though our bike is fast, it wasn’t enough to close the gap and overtake on the brakes, so the early laps cost me quite a lot. In the end, the position is what it is. I tried to fight until the finish and give it my all, but when Bassani arrived with more speed, it was the same situation again. The positive is that in sector one and sector two we are very strong, and even in qualifying I was right behind Toprak, losing practically nothing. But from turn nine onwards, that is where the problem with rear grip arises. It’s difficult to help the bike with my riding style, and that’s a little frustrating, but we know this is our weak point. We’ll keep working hard to try and limit the problem and see if we can fight for a better position tomorrow. As always, getting into the top nine in the Superpole race would also help a lot for the long race, so that will be another important target.”
Dominique Aegerter – P11
“Race 1 was decent, but unfortunately not quite where we want to be. We’re struggling too much in the early laps, which costs us valuable time. As the race goes on, our pace improves and we can match the riders ahead, but it’s still not enough. The positive is that we clearly have the speed; now we need to put everything together to stay with the front group for the entire race. We still have one more day and more chances to improve – let’s stay confident and keep pushing.”
Yari Montella – P12
“Our goal is to break into the Top10 and we came close despite a complicated start to the weekend, definitely not the best. This morning in FP3 I crashed, which cost us another session of work. In Race 1 we had to start with the second spare bike, so it has been a tough weekend to manage so far. Starting seventeenth after a tricky qualifying and still finishing close to the Top10 is something I can be satisfied with. We collected enough data to analyze ahead of tomorrow. Overall, I’m happy with the pace, which was close to yesterday’s despite the different track conditions. There are some areas where we need to improve, but tomorrow we’ll have another chance to try and achieve a better result.”
Jonathan Rea – P13
“I did a really solid lap in qualifying to start from the third row and give myself a good chance at a getaway in Race 1. I got a little bit blocked in T1 but made some really good passes on Lap 1 and 2 to get track position again. However, I felt a real lack of rear grip compared to this morning and yesterday, and then soon after from Lap 5 or 6, I really ran into front tyre problems where I struggled to turn the bike. I was having lots of moments on the edge of the tyre and the bike not turning because of front traction, I lost a lot of confidence not being able to turn and felt a bit like a passenger. That’s the first 18-lap run we’ve done, so it gives us some good data but for sure we need to change our base set up for tomorrow to optimise the grip levels here and potentially look into the harder option front tyre as well. We’ll analyse that tonight and try to understand what we need to do tomorrow – we need to be better and we’ll work hard to do that.”
Garrett Gerloff – P15
“It has been a difficult day. I don’t feel that I am riding badly; in reality, I feel like I am riding pretty well. I don’t feel like we are making bad set-up changes either. But everybody is going super-fast, so it is what it is. We are going to make some changes for the races on the final day. Race One was a bit forgettable and nothing to report. Time to go faster tomorrow.”
Tito Rabat – P17
“Today’s race was tough, to be honest. We made a good start and were doing okay over the first few laps, but then had a few issues with the clutch, which slowed me down later on. Hopefully, we can sort that out for tomorrow, as I was happy over the first laps when I saw I could stick with the group. We just need to put it all together. The aim for tomorrow will be to try and improve a few things so that I can follow the group and have better feeling.”
Tommy Bridewell – P19
“Honestly, it was okay today. I’m still struggling a bit with this track, especially when it comes to linking all the corners together – if you miss turn two, it affects three, then four, and so on. So my goal for this first race was simply to complete the 18 laps with consistent pace, with no big ups or downs, and that helped me to understand the circuit better. At the end of the day, Xavi’s job is to fight at the front, while my role is more about generating information and helping with development. I definitely felt happier and rode better than yesterday, even if I’m still adapting to the bike, which is quite different from what I’m used to. Racing pushes you harder than testing alone, and that makes the feedback even more valuable. I think we achieved that today, and now the team has good data to keep building for the future. For me personally, this weekend is also about enjoying the experience and working with the factory team – it really is like a childhood dream. To complete my first race with the Honda HRC team, bring the bike home in one piece and gather useful data is already a positive outcome.”
Zaqhwan Zaidi – P20
“I was happy with my Superpole performance, better than it has been on previous occasions, I think. Because I had good feeling in that session, we kept the bike more or less the same for Race 1 but for some reason the feeling was not so good, maybe because the conditions were warmer by the time the race started, I’m not sure. I tried to stick with the group at first but after I lost contact, I worked to understand the areas where we can improve, so that hopefully we can be more competitive in tomorrow’s races. We’ll keep working to find a little more.”
Alvaro Bautista – DNF
“It’s a shame because this round started with a good feeling. After the start, my race pace allowed me to stay close to the leaders. I felt ready to attack Petrucci; I prepared well to enter the straight at speed, but I lost the front. We’ll try again tomorrow.”
Remy Gardner – DNF
“It just wasn’t our day. Superpole wasn’t bad, but not quite enough to secure at least a third row start, even though we improved by more than a second compared to last year. In Race 1, I was close to the leading group in the opening laps, but unfortunately I began struggling in the second half and had to retire due to a electrical problem. We’re now checking what went wrong so we’ll be ready for tomorrow. There’s another race day ahead, and I’m confident we can bounce back.”
WorldSBK Race One Report
After 18 laps of close racing at MotorLand Aragon, less than a second split the top three as Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finally claimed his first victory at the Spanish venue. The Turkish rider edged Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) by just 0.030s at the flag, with Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completing the podium.
Bulega had launched from pole and led into Turn 1, but contact at the first corner allowed Razgatlioglu to slip through. From there, the BMW rider was consistently strong in the opening sectors of the lap but vulnerable at the end of the circuit, where Bulega repeatedly lined up attacks into Turn 1. The Ducati rider shadowed him throughout, but Razgatlioglu’s determination held firm to secure the narrowest of wins.
Lowes started from fourth and slotted into third early, running his own race behind the leading duo. The Briton never quite had the pace to attack for position but maintained consistent speed, matching the front-runners in the closing laps as all three podium finishers opted for the harder front tyre.
Further back, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was chasing Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) before crashing out at Turn 15 with seven laps to go. Petrucci carried on to finish fourth, his eighth time in that position this season, two seconds clear of Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team). Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) were also in the thick of the early fight but faded as the race settled.
The result extends Razgatlioglu’s championship lead to 44 points, while Petrucci strengthens his grip on third in the standings, now 28 points ahead of Locatelli. In the manufacturers’ battle, BMW moved into the lead for the first time in 2025, holding a slender two-point advantage over Ducati.
Bulega, who pushed him all the way, admitted he needs to improve on corner exits if he’s to turn the tables in Sunday’s races. Lowes, meanwhile, was satisfied with a strong ride and the chance to learn from dicing with the two title protagonists.
WorldSBK Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
BMW
|
32m51.237
|
314.0
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
+0.030
|
317.6
|
3
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.977
|
314.9
|
4
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+4.114
|
312.1
|
5
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+6.485
|
314.9
|
6
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+7.427
|
321.4
|
7
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+9.734
|
314.9
|
8
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+14.342
|
318.6
|
9
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+14.866
|
321.4
|
10
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
BMW
|
+15.282
|
322.4
|
11
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+17.276
|
318.6
|
12
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+18.188
|
319.5
|
13
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+23.224
|
313.0
|
14
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+23.657
|
318.6
|
15
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+24.945
|
318.6
|
16
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+36.199
|
310.3
|
17
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+36.291
|
314.9
|
18
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+43.343
|
312.1
|
19
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+49.944
|
314.0
|
20
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+1:08.673
|
310.3
|
–
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
319.5
|
–
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
6 Laps
|
320.5
|
–
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
15 Laps
|
319.5
WorldSBK Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
494
|
2
|
N. Bulega
|
450
|
3
|
D. Petrucci
|
273
|
4
|
A. Locatelli
|
245
|
5
|
A. Bautista
|
230
|
6
|
S. Lowes
|
179
|
7
|
A. Lowes
|
155
|
8
|
X. Vierge
|
129
|
9
|
A. Bassani
|
107
|
10
|
A. Iannone
|
101
|
11
|
D. Aegerter
|
97
|
12
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
92
|
13
|
I. Lecuona
|
90
|
14
|
R. Gardner
|
89
|
15
|
S. Redding
|
76
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
73
|
17
|
Y. Montella
|
68
|
18
|
J. Rea
|
53
|
19
|
R. Vickers
|
32
|
20
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
23
|
21
|
T. Mackenzie
|
20
|
22
|
M. Rinaldi
|
10
|
23
|
S. Garcia
|
6
|
24
|
T. Rabat
|
6
|
25
|
T. Nagashima
|
2
|
26
|
Z. Zaidi
|
1
WorldSBK Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
N. Bulega
|
Duc
|
1m47.332
|
315.8
|
2
|
T. Razgatlioglu
|
Bmw
|
+0.110
|
315.8
|
3
|
A. Lowes
|
Bim
|
+0.159
|
313.0
|
4
|
S. Lowes
|
Duc
|
+0.218
|
311.2
|
5
|
D. Petrucci
|
Duc
|
+0.430
|
317.6
|
6
|
A. Bautista
|
Duc
|
+0.468
|
319.5
|
7
|
A. Iannone
|
Duc
|
+0.507
|
317.6
|
8
|
J. Rea
|
Yam
|
+0.686
|
315.8
|
9
|
A. Locatelli
|
Yam
|
+0.706
|
317.6
|
10
|
R. Gardner
|
Yam
|
+0.846
|
316.7
|
11
|
A. Bassani
|
Bim
|
+0.883
|
315.8
|
12
|
M. Van Der Mark
|
Bmw
|
+0.897
|
317.6
|
13
|
X. Vierge
|
Hon
|
+0.905
|
321.4
|
14
|
D. Aegerter
|
Yam
|
+0.985
|
313.0
|
15
|
R. Vickers
|
Duc
|
+1.280
|
313.0
|
16
|
G. Gerloff
|
Kaw
|
+1.285
|
314.0
|
17
|
Y. Montella
|
Duc
|
+1.418
|
316.7
|
18
|
T. Mackenzie
|
Duc
|
+1.615
|
314.9
|
19
|
B. Sofuoglu
|
Yam
|
+1.736
|
311.2
|
20
|
T. Rabat
|
Hon
|
+2.019
|
314.0
|
21
|
M. Rinaldi
|
Yam
|
+2.827
|
304.2
|
22
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+3.465
|
310.3
|
23
|
Z. Zaidi
|
Hon
|
+3.762
|
311.2
WorldSSP Race One Report
Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) finally broke through for his maiden World Supersport victory at MotorLand Aragon, holding off Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) in a nail-biting 15-lap contest. The pair traded the lead no fewer than ten times, but every time Oncu nosed ahead, Debise found a response. After 89 attempts in the class, the Frenchman crossed the line just a tenth clear to claim a long-awaited first win.
Oncu’s second place and Stefano Manzi’s (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) third gave Yamaha a double podium on a weekend where their YZF-R9 was carrying an 800rpm rev limit reduction for the first time. Despite the dock, the pair kept the pressure on Debise throughout, ensuring the fight went right down to the final corner.
Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) set the fastest lap of the race to secure pole for Sunday’s second encounter. He’ll be joined on the front row by Manzi and Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), while Debise and Oncu will line up fifth and seventh.
In the championship battle, Manzi extended his lead to 65 points over Oncu with five races remaining. Further back, Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) reduced the gap to Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) to just eight points after finishing sixth. Booth-Amos, hit with a race penalty, slipped to 16th.
For Debise, the long wait made the victory all the sweeter. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he said. “I’ve had so many second and third places, but today everything came together. Winning after a last-corner fight makes it even more special. Oncu can sometimes be aggressive but today we were both very clean. I knew he’d be there pushing me all race, which makes this win feel even better.”
WorldSSP Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
28m23.349
|
270.0
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.197
|
273.4
|
3
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+3.236
|
271.4
|
4
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+5.842
|
277.6
|
5
|
F. Farioli
|
MV
|
+8.685
|
279.1
|
6
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+10.503
|
279.8
|
7
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+10.537
|
277.6
|
8
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+10.901
|
276.2
|
9
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+12.493
|
280.5
|
10
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+12.621
|
277.6
|
11
|
M. Casadei
|
MV
|
+13.168
|
279.8
|
12
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+13.578
|
272.0
|
13
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+14.525
|
279.8
|
14
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+15.932
|
278.4
|
15
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+16.321
|
278.4
|
16
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+16.600
|
279.8
|
17
|
K. Erbay
|
Duc
|
+17.248
|
276.9
|
18
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+17.300
|
277.6
|
19
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
+17.315
|
276.9
|
20
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+17.664
|
278.4
|
21
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+19.002
|
273.4
|
22
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+27.851
|
272.7
|
23
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+35.608
|
276.2
|
24
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+42.550
|
276.9
|
25
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+42.849
|
274.1
|
26
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+43.078
|
271.4
|
27
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+44.202
|
276.2
|
28
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+57.330
|
276.9
|
29
|
N. Tuuli
|
QJM
|
+1:10.394
|
282.0
|
30
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+1:10.512
|
264.1
|
31
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MV
|
2 Laps
|
274.8
|
–
|
L. Arbel
|
MV
|
1 Lap
|
272.7
WorldSSP Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
S. Manzi
|
360
|
2
|
C. Oncu
|
295
|
3
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
214
|
4
|
J. Masia
|
208
|
5
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
178
|
6
|
L. Mahias
|
174
|
7
|
V. Debise
|
144
|
8
|
J. Alcoba
|
134
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
123
|
10
|
M. Schroetter
|
110
|
11
|
F. Farioli
|
76
|
12
|
O. Bayliss
|
76
|
13
|
A. Mahendra
|
73
|
14
|
X. Cardelus
|
73
|
15
|
C. Perolari
|
68
|
16
|
S. Jespersen
|
67
|
17
|
F. Caricasulo
|
51
|
18
|
R. Garcia
|
47
|
19
|
L. Taccini
|
41
|
20
|
M. Casadei
|
40
|
21
|
A. Surra
|
23
|
22
|
O. Vostatek
|
20
|
23
|
M. Rinaldi
|
17
|
24
|
N. Antonelli
|
13
|
25
|
K. Toba
|
12
|
26
|
L. Power
|
9
|
27
|
N. Tuuli
|
4
|
28
|
R. De Rosa
|
4
|
29
|
Y. Okamoto
|
2
|
30
|
G. Van Straalen
|
2
|
31
|
H. Voight
|
2
WorldSSP Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
M. Casadei
|
MV
|
1m52.257
|
277.6
|
2
|
V. Debise
|
Duc
|
+0.285
|
270.0
|
3
|
J. Alcoba
|
Kaw
|
+0.395
|
275.5
|
4
|
B. Bendsneyder
|
MV
|
+0.489
|
271.4
|
5
|
C. Oncu
|
Yam
|
+0.498
|
270.7
|
6
|
F. Farioli
|
MV
|
+0.548
|
276.9
|
7
|
S. Manzi
|
Yam
|
+0.606
|
274.1
|
8
|
J. Masia
|
Duc
|
+0.845
|
277.6
|
9
|
P. Oettl
|
Duc
|
+0.866
|
274.1
|
10
|
T. Booth-Amos
|
Tri
|
+0.942
|
269.3
|
11
|
L. Mahias
|
Yam
|
+0.953
|
268.0
|
12
|
R. Garcia
|
Yam
|
+1.098
|
268.7
|
13
|
R. De Rosa
|
QJM
|
+1.102
|
276.9
|
14
|
X. Cardelus
|
Duc
|
+1.165
|
270.0
|
15
|
N. Antonelli
|
Yam
|
+1.201
|
272.7
|
16
|
M. Schroetter
|
Duc
|
+1.216
|
277.6
|
17
|
N. Tuuli
|
QJM
|
+1.280
|
273.4
|
18
|
F. Caricasulo
|
Duc
|
+1.294
|
272.7
|
19
|
O. Vostatek
|
Duc
|
+1.297
|
268.7
|
20
|
A. Surra
|
Yam
|
+1.328
|
266.0
|
21
|
K. Toba
|
Hon
|
+1.393
|
269.3
|
22
|
C. Perolari
|
Hon
|
+1.655
|
270.0
|
23
|
S. Jespersen
|
Duc
|
+1.712
|
276.9
|
24
|
K. Erbay
|
Duc
|
+1.756
|
269.3
|
25
|
L. Power
|
MV
|
+1.906
|
271.4
|
26
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
+1.980
|
274.1
|
27
|
L. Arbel
|
MV
|
+2.328
|
268.0
|
28
|
Y. Okamoto
|
Yam
|
+2.722
|
270.0
|
29
|
A. Giombini
|
Duc
|
+3.013
|
274.1
|
30
|
S. Azman
|
Hon
|
+3.083
|
266.0
|
31
|
B. D’Onofrio
|
Duc
|
+3.681
|
271.4
|
32
|
A. Carrasco
|
Hon
|
+4.431
|
269.3
|
33
|
M. Norrodin
|
Hon
|
+4.991
|
268.0
WorldSSP300 Race One Report
Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) came out on top in a typically frantic WorldSSP300 contest at MotorLand Aragon, taking his second victory of the season after an 11-lap battle that saw the lead change hands nine times.
Thompson led four laps in total and crucially managed his position on the final tour to edge out David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who also spent four laps at the front but had to settle for second. Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) completed the podium in third.
Further down the order, Juan Risueno (MS Racing) finished fifth but his consolation prize was pole position for Race 2 thanks to setting the fastest lap. Fernandez, meanwhile, will have more work to do on Sunday after only clocking the tenth best lap, putting him on the fourth row of the grid alongside Thompson.
The result shakes up the championship picture, with Fernandez now holding a seven-point advantage over Salvador.
Carter Thompson clawed back nine points to move within 16 of the lead as the season heads into its decisive stages.
“The race was really good, and I felt like my pace was strong throughout,” Thompson reflected. “I knew the slipstream would be important on the last lap. I’d been overtaken on the back straight earlier, so I managed my position and made my move in the last sector. Tomorrow will be another big group fight, but I’m confident. The championship looks good at the moment, but I’m just taking it race by race.”
In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kove moved ahead of Yamaha, although Kawasaki still holds a commanding 68-point lead with five races remaining.
WorldSSP300 Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
23m17.994
|
204.2
|
2
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.037
|
212.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kove
|
+0.202
|
216.4
|
4
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
+0.317
|
206.1
|
5
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.358
|
211.8
|
6
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+0.375
|
214.3
|
7
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+0.485
|
212.6
|
8
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.642
|
204.5
|
9
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+0.720
|
210.9
|
10
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+0.856
|
206.9
|
11
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+7.917
|
210.9
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+7.925
|
208.9
|
13
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+7.929
|
210.5
|
14
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+8.040
|
205.7
|
15
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+8.052
|
211.4
|
16
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+8.294
|
206.1
|
17
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+8.342
|
208.5
|
18
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+13.806
|
211.8
|
19
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+17.968
|
210.1
|
20
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+18.258
|
208.5
|
21
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+18.260
|
208.5
|
22
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+23.770
|
212.6
|
23
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+23.817
|
212.2
|
24
|
T. Marin
|
Kaw
|
+23.929
|
205.7
|
25
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+28.468
|
206.9
|
26
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+29.951
|
212.2
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+30.723
|
210.5
|
28
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+45.281
|
203.4
|
29
|
D. Alfarezel
|
Yam
|
+45.295
|
208.5
|
30
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+56.286
|
194.9
|
–
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
199.6
|
–
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
5 Laps
|
207.7
|
–
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
8 Laps
|
212.2
|
–
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
8 Laps
|
204.2
WorldSSP300 Championship Standings
- Benat Fernandez 166
- David Salvador 159
- Carter Thompson 150
- Julio Garcia 136
- Jeffrey Buis 131
WorldSSP300 Superpole Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
Max
|
1
|
M. Vannucci
|
Yam
|
2m05.556
|
206.1
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+0.454
|
204.2
|
3
|
B. Fernandez
|
Kove
|
+0.518
|
216.4
|
4
|
D. Salvador
|
Kaw
|
+0.715
|
212.2
|
5
|
D. Mogeda
|
Kaw
|
+0.936
|
204.5
|
6
|
J. Risueno
|
Yam
|
+0.984
|
211.8
|
7
|
J. Buis
|
KTM
|
+1.024
|
206.9
|
8
|
L. Veneman
|
Kaw
|
+1.054
|
214.3
|
9
|
M. Gaggi
|
Yam
|
+1.113
|
212.2
|
10
|
K. Sabatucci
|
Kaw
|
+1.218
|
211.8
|
11
|
M. Vich
|
Yam
|
+1.241
|
206.9
|
12
|
H. Maier
|
Yam
|
+1.279
|
208.9
|
13
|
J. Osuna
|
Kaw
|
+1.288
|
204.2
|
14
|
J. Garcia
|
Kaw
|
+1.294
|
210.5
|
15
|
R. Fernandez
|
Kaw
|
+1.458
|
212.6
|
16
|
P. Tonn
|
KTM
|
+1.556
|
207.7
|
17
|
A. Torres
|
Kaw
|
+1.644
|
208.5
|
18
|
U. Calatayud
|
Yam
|
+1.655
|
210.9
|
19
|
D. Ocete
|
Kaw
|
+1.660
|
211.4
|
20
|
I. Munoz
|
Kaw
|
+1.904
|
212.2
|
21
|
K. Fontainha
|
Yam
|
+2.015
|
206.1
|
22
|
G. Zannini
|
Kaw
|
+2.207
|
212.2
|
23
|
J. Rosenthaler
|
KTM
|
+2.259
|
210.9
|
24
|
F. Mulya
|
Yam
|
+2.341
|
210.1
|
25
|
E. Ercolani
|
Kaw
|
+2.359
|
205.7
|
26
|
G. Sanchez
|
Yam
|
+2.388
|
208.5
|
27
|
E. Cazzaniga
|
Yam
|
+2.409
|
210.5
|
28
|
E. Bartolini
|
Yam
|
+2.449
|
208.5
|
29
|
T. Marin
|
Kaw
|
+2.482
|
205.7
|
30
|
G. Ibidi
|
Yam
|
+2.555
|
199.6
|
31
|
T. Alonso
|
Kaw
|
+2.595
|
212.6
|
32
|
D. Alfarezel
|
Yam
|
+3.440
|
208.5
|
33
|
U. Hidalgo
|
Kaw
|
+4.708
|
203.4
|
34
|
T. Sovicka
|
Kaw
|
+5.916
|
194.9
2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X