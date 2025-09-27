WorldSBK 2025

Round Ten – Aragon – Saturday

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1

“I’m really happy because I had never won here before. Now I have my first win in Aragon. This was a tough race because Ducati had a big advantage through the last corner and on the back straight but I pushed every lap. We need to improve in some corners because the bike is not yet 100% but my team is working so hard. Tomorrow we have two more races and I’ll stay calm and win again.”

Nicolo Bulega – P2

“Congratulations to Toprak and BMW. I pushed really hard and we stayed so close throughout the race. Sometimes I was faster and sometimes he was faster. For tomorrow I need to improve with my throttle for the first metres on corner exit. If we can fix that I hope to be stronger and fight again.”

Sam Lowes – P3

“I was just hanging in there because the pace was quite strong at the end. In the middle of the race we were all saving ourselves a little. I’m really happy with my pace, even if I didn’t have much to fight with the front two. It was good to ride with them and it meant that I could learn a lot. This has been my position all weekend so I’m proud of the team and everyone involved. A big thank you as well to Mark, who is here this weekend, so it is nice to get this result for him.”

Danilo Petrucci – P4

“I spent the whole race watching the fight for the podium, but I was never able to make an attack and that was a bit disappointing. I was the only one with the soft front tire and tried to push as much as possible, but in the last three laps I struggled to manage it. I did my best to control the race, but I didn’t have the weapons to go for an overtake. Yesterday we made a small adjustment that maybe didn’t work as we expected, although overall I feel good with the bike. I just need to understand where we can still improve. All things considered, I’m happy, this fourth place is an important result for the championship.”

Alex Lowes – P5

“The qualifying lap is one of the best laps I have done. I was on the limit but the bike is giving me the confidence to do that. I am really happy with qualifying but for the race I was just saying to myself, ‘accept it, accept it, accept it’ because on the first lap I lost two places and every lap I was losing a bit in this sector, then catching it back up in another sector, then losing it again. For me it was a good race to not over-ride to try to catch up, but use the parts of the track where our bike is fast. The way the bike turns, in T4, T5, T7, the changes of direction in T8 and T9, the bike is really strong in those areas. We did the best we could do, really. For us, that was like a win today, and the best we could really hope for. I was happy to be just over six seconds from the winner.”

Andrea Iannone – P6

“It was a good race today at Aragon. We took home a sixth-place finish, close to the podium pack. Unfortunately, I lost a lot of time early in the race battling with the Yamahas, compromising the final result. With a full tank, I couldn’t ride easily, but lap after lap, my feeling improved. I caught up with the leaders and was among the fastest on the track for several laps. We’re bringing home the points after an overall positive day, but for tomorrow I want to improve and find something, especially in terms of traction and on the straights, where we lose a few tenths. I was pleased to be back fighting near the leading group. Let’s work hard and try to make a step forward, because we’re not far from being at the front!”

Andrea Locatelli – P7

“In the end, the race had some positive points let me say – for the first two-thirds of the race distance I was fast, but then we struggled so badly with the rear grip. It was good to recover some positions and finish in seventh place, but I was trying to stay as close as possible to the front to fight for the top five with Alex. Unfortunately, in the last part of the race, I was in trouble with the grip. Keeping the focus on the positive things, because in the first ten laps we were really fast and strong. We didn’t make any mistakes, this was important in the race especially when we are in this situation – but, I want to look at the positive things, try to improve the bike and tomorrow we try to make another step and push hard.”

Axel Bassani – P8

“At this circuit you have to push quite a lot but it is not difficult physically. It was especially mentally difficult to understand when the right moment was to overtake the other riders and to not lose too much time. At the moment we are not really fast on the straights, so it is difficult to stay in the slipstream. Sometimes we have to take more risks in overtaking than the other riders. In the end it was not so bad, so I am quite happy. I recovered 15 positions.”

Xavi Vierge – P9

“To be honest, I was expecting more from today’s race. We had good pace and believed we could do well, but it was very difficult to make progress at the start. I felt I had a little more speed than the riders around me, but on the slow corners, especially on the exits, I couldn’t accelerate like them and lost a lot of time. Even though our bike is fast, it wasn’t enough to close the gap and overtake on the brakes, so the early laps cost me quite a lot. In the end, the position is what it is. I tried to fight until the finish and give it my all, but when Bassani arrived with more speed, it was the same situation again. The positive is that in sector one and sector two we are very strong, and even in qualifying I was right behind Toprak, losing practically nothing. But from turn nine onwards, that is where the problem with rear grip arises. It’s difficult to help the bike with my riding style, and that’s a little frustrating, but we know this is our weak point. We’ll keep working hard to try and limit the problem and see if we can fight for a better position tomorrow. As always, getting into the top nine in the Superpole race would also help a lot for the long race, so that will be another important target.”

Dominique Aegerter – P11

“Race 1 was decent, but unfortunately not quite where we want to be. We’re struggling too much in the early laps, which costs us valuable time. As the race goes on, our pace improves and we can match the riders ahead, but it’s still not enough. The positive is that we clearly have the speed; now we need to put everything together to stay with the front group for the entire race. We still have one more day and more chances to improve – let’s stay confident and keep pushing.”

Yari Montella – P12

“Our goal is to break into the Top10 and we came close despite a complicated start to the weekend, definitely not the best. This morning in FP3 I crashed, which cost us another session of work. In Race 1 we had to start with the second spare bike, so it has been a tough weekend to manage so far. Starting seventeenth after a tricky qualifying and still finishing close to the Top10 is something I can be satisfied with. We collected enough data to analyze ahead of tomorrow. Overall, I’m happy with the pace, which was close to yesterday’s despite the different track conditions. There are some areas where we need to improve, but tomorrow we’ll have another chance to try and achieve a better result.”

Jonathan Rea – P13

“I did a really solid lap in qualifying to start from the third row and give myself a good chance at a getaway in Race 1. I got a little bit blocked in T1 but made some really good passes on Lap 1 and 2 to get track position again. However, I felt a real lack of rear grip compared to this morning and yesterday, and then soon after from Lap 5 or 6, I really ran into front tyre problems where I struggled to turn the bike. I was having lots of moments on the edge of the tyre and the bike not turning because of front traction, I lost a lot of confidence not being able to turn and felt a bit like a passenger. That’s the first 18-lap run we’ve done, so it gives us some good data but for sure we need to change our base set up for tomorrow to optimise the grip levels here and potentially look into the harder option front tyre as well. We’ll analyse that tonight and try to understand what we need to do tomorrow – we need to be better and we’ll work hard to do that.”

Garrett Gerloff – P15

“It has been a difficult day. I don’t feel that I am riding badly; in reality, I feel like I am riding pretty well. I don’t feel like we are making bad set-up changes either. But everybody is going super-fast, so it is what it is. We are going to make some changes for the races on the final day. Race One was a bit forgettable and nothing to report. Time to go faster tomorrow.”

Tito Rabat – P17

“Today’s race was tough, to be honest. We made a good start and were doing okay over the first few laps, but then had a few issues with the clutch, which slowed me down later on. Hopefully, we can sort that out for tomorrow, as I was happy over the first laps when I saw I could stick with the group. We just need to put it all together. The aim for tomorrow will be to try and improve a few things so that I can follow the group and have better feeling.”

Tommy Bridewell – P19

“Honestly, it was okay today. I’m still struggling a bit with this track, especially when it comes to linking all the corners together – if you miss turn two, it affects three, then four, and so on. So my goal for this first race was simply to complete the 18 laps with consistent pace, with no big ups or downs, and that helped me to understand the circuit better. At the end of the day, Xavi’s job is to fight at the front, while my role is more about generating information and helping with development. I definitely felt happier and rode better than yesterday, even if I’m still adapting to the bike, which is quite different from what I’m used to. Racing pushes you harder than testing alone, and that makes the feedback even more valuable. I think we achieved that today, and now the team has good data to keep building for the future. For me personally, this weekend is also about enjoying the experience and working with the factory team – it really is like a childhood dream. To complete my first race with the Honda HRC team, bring the bike home in one piece and gather useful data is already a positive outcome.”

Zaqhwan Zaidi – P20

“I was happy with my Superpole performance, better than it has been on previous occasions, I think. Because I had good feeling in that session, we kept the bike more or less the same for Race 1 but for some reason the feeling was not so good, maybe because the conditions were warmer by the time the race started, I’m not sure. I tried to stick with the group at first but after I lost contact, I worked to understand the areas where we can improve, so that hopefully we can be more competitive in tomorrow’s races. We’ll keep working to find a little more.”

Alvaro Bautista – DNF

“It’s a shame because this round started with a good feeling. After the start, my race pace allowed me to stay close to the leaders. I felt ready to attack Petrucci; I prepared well to enter the straight at speed, but I lost the front. We’ll try again tomorrow.”

Remy Gardner – DNF

“It just wasn’t our day. Superpole wasn’t bad, but not quite enough to secure at least a third row start, even though we improved by more than a second compared to last year. In Race 1, I was close to the leading group in the opening laps, but unfortunately I began struggling in the second half and had to retire due to a electrical problem. We’re now checking what went wrong so we’ll be ready for tomorrow. There’s another race day ahead, and I’m confident we can bounce back.”

WorldSBK Race One Report

After 18 laps of close racing at MotorLand Aragon, less than a second split the top three as Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) finally claimed his first victory at the Spanish venue. The Turkish rider edged Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) by just 0.030s at the flag, with Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) completing the podium.

Bulega had launched from pole and led into Turn 1, but contact at the first corner allowed Razgatlioglu to slip through. From there, the BMW rider was consistently strong in the opening sectors of the lap but vulnerable at the end of the circuit, where Bulega repeatedly lined up attacks into Turn 1. The Ducati rider shadowed him throughout, but Razgatlioglu’s determination held firm to secure the narrowest of wins.

Lowes started from fourth and slotted into third early, running his own race behind the leading duo. The Briton never quite had the pace to attack for position but maintained consistent speed, matching the front-runners in the closing laps as all three podium finishers opted for the harder front tyre.

Further back, Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was chasing Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) before crashing out at Turn 15 with seven laps to go. Petrucci carried on to finish fourth, his eighth time in that position this season, two seconds clear of Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team). Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) and Andrea Iannone (Team Pata Go Eleven) were also in the thick of the early fight but faded as the race settled.

The result extends Razgatlioglu’s championship lead to 44 points, while Petrucci strengthens his grip on third in the standings, now 28 points ahead of Locatelli. In the manufacturers’ battle, BMW moved into the lead for the first time in 2025, holding a slender two-point advantage over Ducati.

Bulega, who pushed him all the way, admitted he needs to improve on corner exits if he’s to turn the tables in Sunday’s races. Lowes, meanwhile, was satisfied with a strong ride and the chance to learn from dicing with the two title protagonists.

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 32m51.237 314.0 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.030 317.6 3 S. Lowes Duc +0.977 314.9 4 D. Petrucci Duc +4.114 312.1 5 A. Lowes Bim +6.485 314.9 6 A. Iannone Duc +7.427 321.4 7 A. Locatelli Yam +9.734 314.9 8 A. Bassani Bim +14.342 318.6 9 X. Vierge Hon +14.866 321.4 10 M. Van Der Mark BMW +15.282 322.4 11 D. Aegerter Yam +17.276 318.6 12 Y. Montella Duc +18.188 319.5 13 J. Rea Yam +23.224 313.0 14 R. Vickers Duc +23.657 318.6 15 G. Gerloff Kaw +24.945 318.6 16 B. Sofuoglu Yam +36.199 310.3 17 T. Rabat Hon +36.291 314.9 18 M. Rinaldi Yam +43.343 312.1 19 T. Bridewell Hon +49.944 314.0 20 Z. Zaidi Hon +1:08.673 310.3 – R. Gardner Yam 2 Laps 319.5 – A. Bautista Duc 6 Laps 320.5 – T. Mackenzie Duc 15 Laps 319.5

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Razgatlioglu 494 2 N. Bulega 450 3 D. Petrucci 273 4 A. Locatelli 245 5 A. Bautista 230 6 S. Lowes 179 7 A. Lowes 155 8 X. Vierge 129 9 A. Bassani 107 10 A. Iannone 101 11 D. Aegerter 97 12 M. Van Der Mark 92 13 I. Lecuona 90 14 R. Gardner 89 15 S. Redding 76 16 G. Gerloff 73 17 Y. Montella 68 18 J. Rea 53 19 R. Vickers 32 20 B. Sofuoglu 23 21 T. Mackenzie 20 22 M. Rinaldi 10 23 S. Garcia 6 24 T. Rabat 6 25 T. Nagashima 2 26 Z. Zaidi 1

WorldSBK Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 N. Bulega Duc 1m47.332 315.8 2 T. Razgatlioglu Bmw +0.110 315.8 3 A. Lowes Bim +0.159 313.0 4 S. Lowes Duc +0.218 311.2 5 D. Petrucci Duc +0.430 317.6 6 A. Bautista Duc +0.468 319.5 7 A. Iannone Duc +0.507 317.6 8 J. Rea Yam +0.686 315.8 9 A. Locatelli Yam +0.706 317.6 10 R. Gardner Yam +0.846 316.7 11 A. Bassani Bim +0.883 315.8 12 M. Van Der Mark Bmw +0.897 317.6 13 X. Vierge Hon +0.905 321.4 14 D. Aegerter Yam +0.985 313.0 15 R. Vickers Duc +1.280 313.0 16 G. Gerloff Kaw +1.285 314.0 17 Y. Montella Duc +1.418 316.7 18 T. Mackenzie Duc +1.615 314.9 19 B. Sofuoglu Yam +1.736 311.2 20 T. Rabat Hon +2.019 314.0 21 M. Rinaldi Yam +2.827 304.2 22 T. Bridewell Hon +3.465 310.3 23 Z. Zaidi Hon +3.762 311.2

WorldSSP Race One Report

Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) finally broke through for his maiden World Supersport victory at MotorLand Aragon, holding off Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) in a nail-biting 15-lap contest. The pair traded the lead no fewer than ten times, but every time Oncu nosed ahead, Debise found a response. After 89 attempts in the class, the Frenchman crossed the line just a tenth clear to claim a long-awaited first win.

Oncu’s second place and Stefano Manzi’s (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) third gave Yamaha a double podium on a weekend where their YZF-R9 was carrying an 800rpm rev limit reduction for the first time. Despite the dock, the pair kept the pressure on Debise throughout, ensuring the fight went right down to the final corner.

Philipp Oettl (Feel Racing WorldSSP Team) set the fastest lap of the race to secure pole for Sunday’s second encounter. He’ll be joined on the front row by Manzi and Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), while Debise and Oncu will line up fifth and seventh.

In the championship battle, Manzi extended his lead to 65 points over Oncu with five races remaining. Further back, Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) reduced the gap to Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph) to just eight points after finishing sixth. Booth-Amos, hit with a race penalty, slipped to 16th.

For Debise, the long wait made the victory all the sweeter. “I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” he said. “I’ve had so many second and third places, but today everything came together. Winning after a last-corner fight makes it even more special. Oncu can sometimes be aggressive but today we were both very clean. I knew he’d be there pushing me all race, which makes this win feel even better.”

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 V. Debise D u c 28m23.349 2 7 0 . 0 2 C. Oncu Y a m + 0 . 1 9 7 2 7 3 . 4 3 S. Manzi Y a m + 3 . 2 3 6 2 7 1 . 4 4 P. Oettl D u c + 5 . 8 4 2 2 7 7 . 6 5 F. Farioli M V + 8 . 6 8 5 2 7 9 . 1 6 J. Masia D u c + 1 0 . 5 0 3 2 7 9 . 8 7 X. Cardelus D u c + 1 0 . 5 3 7 2 7 7 . 6 8 L. Mahias Y a m + 1 0 . 9 0 1 2 7 6 . 2 9 A. Surra Y a m + 1 2 . 4 9 3 2 8 0 . 5 1 0 J. Alcoba K a w + 1 2 . 6 2 1 2 7 7 . 6 1 1 M. Casadei M V + 1 3 . 1 6 8 2 7 9 . 8 1 2 R. Garcia Y a m + 1 3 . 5 7 8 2 7 2 . 0 1 3 F. Caricasulo D u c + 1 4 . 5 2 5 2 7 9 . 8 1 4 M. Schroetter D u c + 1 5 . 9 3 2 2 7 8 . 4 1 5 S. Jespersen D u c + 1 6 . 3 2 1 2 7 8 . 4 1 6 T. Booth-Amos T r i + 1 6 . 6 0 0 2 7 9 . 8 1 7 K. Erbay D u c + 1 7 . 2 4 8 2 7 6 . 9 1 8 O. Vostatek D u c + 1 7 . 3 0 0 2 7 7 . 6 1 9 R. De Rosa Q J M + 1 7 . 3 1 5 2 7 6 . 9 2 0 C. Perolari H o n + 1 7 . 6 6 4 2 7 8 . 4 2 1 N. Antonelli Y a m + 1 9 . 0 0 2 2 7 3 . 4 2 2 K. Toba H o n + 2 7 . 8 5 1 2 7 2 . 7 2 3 O. Bayliss T r i + 3 5 . 6 0 8 2 7 6 . 2 2 4 B. D’Onofrio D u c + 4 2 . 5 5 0 2 7 6 . 9 2 5 Y. Okamoto Y a m + 4 2 . 8 4 9 2 7 4 . 1 2 6 S. Azman H o n + 4 3 . 0 7 8 2 7 1 . 4 2 7 A. Giombini D u c + 4 4 . 2 0 2 2 7 6 . 2 2 8 A. Carrasco H o n + 5 7 . 3 3 0 2 7 6 . 9 2 9 N. Tuuli Q J M + 1 : 1 0 . 3 9 4 2 8 2 . 0 3 0 M. Norrodin H o n + 1 : 1 0 . 5 1 2 2 6 4 . 1 3 1 B. Bendsneyder M V 2 Laps 2 7 4 . 8 – L. Arbel M V 1 Lap 2 7 2 . 7

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 S. Manzi 360 2 C. Oncu 295 3 T. Booth-Amos 214 4 J. Masia 208 5 B. Bendsneyder 178 6 L. Mahias 174 7 V. Debise 144 8 J. Alcoba 134 9 P. Oettl 123 10 M. Schroetter 110 11 F. Farioli 76 12 O. Bayliss 76 13 A. Mahendra 73 14 X. Cardelus 73 15 C. Perolari 68 16 S. Jespersen 67 17 F. Caricasulo 51 18 R. Garcia 47 19 L. Taccini 41 20 M. Casadei 40 21 A. Surra 23 22 O. Vostatek 20 23 M. Rinaldi 17 24 N. Antonelli 13 25 K. Toba 12 26 L. Power 9 27 N. Tuuli 4 28 R. De Rosa 4 29 Y. Okamoto 2 30 G. Van Straalen 2 31 H. Voight 2

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 M. Casadei MV 1m52.257 277.6 2 V. Debise Duc +0.285 270.0 3 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.395 275.5 4 B. Bendsneyder MV +0.489 271.4 5 C. Oncu Yam +0.498 270.7 6 F. Farioli MV +0.548 276.9 7 S. Manzi Yam +0.606 274.1 8 J. Masia Duc +0.845 277.6 9 P. Oettl Duc +0.866 274.1 10 T. Booth-Amos Tri +0.942 269.3 11 L. Mahias Yam +0.953 268.0 12 R. Garcia Yam +1.098 268.7 13 R. De Rosa QJM +1.102 276.9 14 X. Cardelus Duc +1.165 270.0 15 N. Antonelli Yam +1.201 272.7 16 M. Schroetter Duc +1.216 277.6 17 N. Tuuli QJM +1.280 273.4 18 F. Caricasulo Duc +1.294 272.7 19 O. Vostatek Duc +1.297 268.7 20 A. Surra Yam +1.328 266.0 21 K. Toba Hon +1.393 269.3 22 C. Perolari Hon +1.655 270.0 23 S. Jespersen Duc +1.712 276.9 24 K. Erbay Duc +1.756 269.3 25 L. Power MV +1.906 271.4 26 O. Bayliss Tri +1.980 274.1 27 L. Arbel MV +2.328 268.0 28 Y. Okamoto Yam +2.722 270.0 29 A. Giombini Duc +3.013 274.1 30 S. Azman Hon +3.083 266.0 31 B. D’Onofrio Duc +3.681 271.4 32 A. Carrasco Hon +4.431 269.3 33 M. Norrodin Hon +4.991 268.0

WorldSSP300 Race One Report

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) came out on top in a typically frantic WorldSSP300 contest at MotorLand Aragon, taking his second victory of the season after an 11-lap battle that saw the lead change hands nine times.

Thompson led four laps in total and crucially managed his position on the final tour to edge out David Salvador (Team ProDina XCI), who also spent four laps at the front but had to settle for second. Benat Fernandez (Team #109 Retro Traffic Kove) completed the podium in third.

Further down the order, Juan Risueno (MS Racing) finished fifth but his consolation prize was pole position for Race 2 thanks to setting the fastest lap. Fernandez, meanwhile, will have more work to do on Sunday after only clocking the tenth best lap, putting him on the fourth row of the grid alongside Thompson.

The result shakes up the championship picture, with Fernandez now holding a seven-point advantage over Salvador.

Carter Thompson clawed back nine points to move within 16 of the lead as the season heads into its decisive stages.

“The race was really good, and I felt like my pace was strong throughout,” Thompson reflected. “I knew the slipstream would be important on the last lap. I’d been overtaken on the back straight earlier, so I managed my position and made my move in the last sector. Tomorrow will be another big group fight, but I’m confident. The championship looks good at the moment, but I’m just taking it race by race.”

In the Manufacturers’ standings, Kove moved ahead of Yamaha, although Kawasaki still holds a commanding 68-point lead with five races remaining.

WorldSSP300 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 C. Thompson Kaw 23m17.994 204.2 2 D. Salvador Kaw +0.037 212.2 3 B. Fernandez Kove +0.202 216.4 4 M. Vannucci Yam +0.317 206.1 5 J. Risueno Yam +0.358 211.8 6 L. Veneman Kaw +0.375 214.3 7 R. Fernandez Kaw +0.485 212.6 8 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.642 204.5 9 U. Calatayud Yam +0.720 210.9 10 J. Buis KTM +0.856 206.9 11 J. Rosenthaler KTM +7.917 210.9 12 H. Maier Yam +7.925 208.9 13 J. Garcia Kaw +7.929 210.5 14 E. Ercolani Kaw +8.040 205.7 15 D. Ocete Kaw +8.052 211.4 16 K. Fontainha Yam +8.294 206.1 17 A. Torres Kaw +8.342 208.5 18 K. Sabatucci Kaw +13.806 211.8 19 F. Mulya Yam +17.968 210.1 20 G. Sanchez Yam +18.258 208.5 21 E. Bartolini Yam +18.260 208.5 22 T. Alonso Kaw +23.770 212.6 23 I. Munoz Kaw +23.817 212.2 24 T. Marin Kaw +23.929 205.7 25 M. Vich Yam +28.468 206.9 26 G. Zannini Kaw +29.951 212.2 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +30.723 210.5 28 U. Hidalgo Kaw +45.281 203.4 29 D. Alfarezel Yam +45.295 208.5 30 T. Sovicka Kaw +56.286 194.9 – G. Ibidi Yam 2 Laps 199.6 – P. Tonn KTM 5 Laps 207.7 – M. Gaggi Yam 8 Laps 212.2 – J. Osuna Kaw 8 Laps 204.2

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings

Benat Fernandez 166 David Salvador 159 Carter Thompson 150 Julio Garcia 136 Jeffrey Buis 131

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Max 1 M. Vannucci Yam 2m05.556 206.1 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.454 204.2 3 B. Fernandez Kove +0.518 216.4 4 D. Salvador Kaw +0.715 212.2 5 D. Mogeda Kaw +0.936 204.5 6 J. Risueno Yam +0.984 211.8 7 J. Buis KTM +1.024 206.9 8 L. Veneman Kaw +1.054 214.3 9 M. Gaggi Yam +1.113 212.2 10 K. Sabatucci Kaw +1.218 211.8 11 M. Vich Yam +1.241 206.9 12 H. Maier Yam +1.279 208.9 13 J. Osuna Kaw +1.288 204.2 14 J. Garcia Kaw +1.294 210.5 15 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.458 212.6 16 P. Tonn KTM +1.556 207.7 17 A. Torres Kaw +1.644 208.5 18 U. Calatayud Yam +1.655 210.9 19 D. Ocete Kaw +1.660 211.4 20 I. Munoz Kaw +1.904 212.2 21 K. Fontainha Yam +2.015 206.1 22 G. Zannini Kaw +2.207 212.2 23 J. Rosenthaler KTM +2.259 210.9 24 F. Mulya Yam +2.341 210.1 25 E. Ercolani Kaw +2.359 205.7 26 G. Sanchez Yam +2.388 208.5 27 E. Cazzaniga Yam +2.409 210.5 28 E. Bartolini Yam +2.449 208.5 29 T. Marin Kaw +2.482 205.7 30 G. Ibidi Yam +2.555 199.6 31 T. Alonso Kaw +2.595 212.6 32 D. Alfarezel Yam +3.440 208.5 33 U. Hidalgo Kaw +4.708 203.4 34 T. Sovicka Kaw +5.916 194.9