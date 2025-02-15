WorldSBK 2025

BMW

BMW Motorrad Motorsport is on the track at Phillip Island tomorrow alongside the rest of the WorldSBK paddock for the final two-day test ahead of the season opener at the same venue this coming weekend.

Sven Blusch – Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport

“In short, we can say: We are ready for Phillip Island. It was an intense winter with challenges, but we executed our program well. Toprak showed impressive performances despite his injury, and we confirmed the bike’s performance under various conditions. Now we look forward to the final test and the season start.”

In addition to the sporting preparations, responsibilities at BMW Motorrad Motorsport are being redistributed: Sven Blusch, as Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport, has overall responsibility for all BMW Motorrad motorsport activities. Chris Gonschor, as Technical Director, leads the development team and is responsible for all technical matters.

The previous Sports Director Marc Bongers takes on a new role within future motorsport projects of BMW Motorrad. BMW are not indicating what that role may be, but some suspect that Bongers might have moved full time to a MotoGP development project…

Sven Blusch acknowledged Bongers’ contributions: “Marc Bongers has played a crucial role in the development of BMW Motorrad Motorsport over many years. His commitment and expertise were essential components of our successes, including the WorldSBK title win with Toprak Razgatlıoğlu. We thank him for his great dedication and are pleased that he will continue to play a key role in future BMW Motorrad Motorsport projects.”

Marc Bongers: “Winning the world championship title has fulfilled a lifelong dream for me. After this peak, I will bring my experience and energy into the strategic development of BMW Motorrad Motorsport to achieve further successes. I thank the team, riders, partners, sponsors, competitors, and organisers for the constructive cooperation and wish the entire WSBK and EWC family much success, victories, and further titles for the coming season.”

Despite challenging conditions – including weather caprices and last-minute rule changes – BMW Motorrad Motorsport gathered valuable insights during the last test in Portimão. The new BMW M 1000 RR was successfully adapted to the changed technical regulations, particularly to the new extension of the regulations, which consequently prohibits the use of the Super-Concession frame in 2025.

World champion Toprak Razgatlıoğlu has further recovered from his finger injury and already showed impressive performances in Portimão.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu

“For me, the test in Portimão was very positive. We tried some new setups, and it worked very well. My finger feels good on the bike, and I am ready for Phillip Island.”

Michael van der Mark

“We learned a lot during the tests despite the weather and created a strong foundation for Phillip Island. The new bike feels very good, and I am looking forward to the first race.”

With a strong team structure, a further developed BMW M 1000 RR, and highly motivated riders, BMW Motorrad Motorsport looks forward to the season opener at Phillip Island with great anticipation.

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar