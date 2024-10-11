2025 WorldSBK calendar

The 2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship calendar has been officially revealed, featuring 12 rounds at some of the most iconic circuits worldwide.

Following the traditional official pre-season test on February 17th-18th at Phillip Island, the season will begin at the Australian venue from February 21st to 23rd.

The calendar includes classic venues and the exciting debut of the Hungarian Round at the Balaton Park Circuit in July.

The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) will embrace new opportunities in 2025, with its second edition starting at the TT Circuit Assen. Balaton Park Circuit and Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours will also be new additions to the six-event WorldWCR calendar.

MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

FIM Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships

FIM Women Circuit Racing World Championship

2025 provisional calendar as of 10 October 2024