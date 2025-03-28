WorldSBK 2025

Round Two – Portimao – Friday

WorldSBK Rider Quotes

Toprak Razgatlioglu – P1

“I was very surprised in FP1 that I wasn’t riding the bike, just watching in the box! We started FP2 immediately as I needed to do a race simulation, and we have two different tyres. I need to understand which tyre is better for the race. In the first run, I tried a different tyre, and did a 10-lap run, half-race simulation, and after I put the other tyres to understand which one is better. We did a good lap time, and the pace is very good. I need to improve in some corners because, in the hotter conditions, it isn’t easy for anyone because the bike balance is changing, the setup is changing. You feel less grip and on the engine brake, you need to change something. I’m still liking the bike but I’m not 100% happy with some corners and tomorrow, I hope we improve the engine brake and the bike balance.

I don’t care about FP1, it’s only Friday! I believe in my team because everyone is working really hard. I just waited for the second session. I’m not happy when I’m just sitting inside but I saw everyone tried their best, as always. We did a very good job. If I started to ride in FP1, now we’d find a good setup. We’re coming but one session back. It’s no problem. This is a technical problem and a mechanical sport, this is normal. I’m just focused on tomorrow and FP3, I need to improve something and a good lap time for Superpole.”

Nicolò Bulega – P2

“I’m happy because this morning we made a step forward compared to the test and then managed to improve further in the afternoon. It was a productive Friday during which we got closer to Toprak, but he remains the weekend’s favourite. If we can take another step forward tomorrow, we have all the credentials to be competitive”.

Michael van der Mark – P3

“After the test we knew we would be strong here. A race weekend is always different and this morning the track felt quite different compared to the test. Things didn’t feel as good as I wanted so I still think there’s a lot to improve on the bike in terms of feeling. To end the day in P3 is quite good. The circuit helps us a lot but the bike package has improved as well. Right now, it’s mainly the combination of improving the package and coming to a track that we both really like.”

Andrea Iannone – P4

“Today I am quite satisfied with the work done. Compared to last year here in Portimao we are clearly ahead and the feeling is positive. There are still some areas to improve, especially in the second and last sectors, where I lose a bit compared to the leaders. We finished the day in fourth place, always using race tyres, which makes this Friday positive. In the evening my team and I will analyse the data to try to improve further, tomorrow it will be important to get a good qualifying. Compared to the tests, we have made a step forward, now we still need a small step to fight in front.”

Alvaro Bautista – P5

“I admit to being satisfied with this first day. We started in Australia with some good sensations that we could replicate in the test and these first two free practice sessions. We have also collected essential data to try to understand what the right tyre choice will be for the races. We still have some work to do but are still very confident”.

Danilo Petrucci – P6

“It was a good day, but not perfect. Conditions are better compared to the tests, but I wasn’t able to go any faster. We probably need to improve acceleration. I struggled a bit with my right arm, losing some strength after a few laps. It also happened during testing, but I was able to fix it on the second day. Hopefully, it will improve by tomorrow. I feel good and if we can sort out these small issues, I think we can be fast.”

Yari Montella – P7

“It was a positive day for us. We managed to put in a strong lap and stay consistent from the morning. I’m happy with the work we’ve done as a team and with the progress I’ve made on the bike, especially in understanding where I can still improve. There’s still room for growth, and we can use FP3 tomorrow to find even more. I’m pleased with the direction we’re taking as a team, let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

Alex Lowes – P10

“Today was a good day. We tried a long run in FP2 and we finally got some nice weather. The recent test here had a lot of rain and cold at times. Today we got to try the bike in hotter conditions. I felt quite good, honestly. I enjoyed riding the bike and got it where I wanted it. I struggled a little bit with the front tyre moving in the last five or six laps, so we know that is an area where we can improve for Saturday. The one lap pace was a bit slower than I wanted it to be, so we also need to improve that for tomorrow. There are a couple of points on the track where I wasn’t doing really well; T3 then T11-T13. I think I can improve myself there. I enjoyed riding in the sunshine at Portimao and the bimota KB998 was going well. So let’s try and make some steps forward on Saturday – because it’s race time.”

Andrea Locatelli – P11

“I am quite happy especially about FP2, because I found a good rhythm and a good feeling with the R1. We improved immediately from this morning on the base set-up with respect to the test, we just need to find a bit more and we are looking carefully where to improve, but I am satisfied with the progress. Tomorrow if we can have a good qualifying, then we can fight for a good position in Race 1. I want to believe in this, because I want to push for the maximum that we can until the end. I am quite confident with the bike at the moment, even if the overall timing sheet does not show, because we did not try a “time attack”. We are working to finalise and get a good feeling with the bike to try to be strong for the race, this is the most important thing. We will see tomorrow, we will enjoy it!”

Axel Bassani – P12

“We had a good day and we improved a little bit in FP1 to finish third at that point. But I think that is because I put a new tyre in at the end of the session. In FP2 we tried to do some more laps on a used tyre. The pace was not bad, quite similar to some of my rivals. We also tried something new on the rear, but I didn’t like it. Now I need to understand what to do for tomorrow to improve and find some tenths. For sure the battle for the top five at the moment is – not impossible, because nothing is impossible – but it is really difficult. We will try to do our best and I hope to have a good Race One on Saturday.”

Remy Gardner – P13

“Conditions were quite different from the test and managing them wasn’t easy. Still, while our position isn’t ideal, I’m confident we can step up our performance tomorrow. Our pace in the morning wasn’t bad, and I believe we can make another step forward to be closer to the front. A strong qualifying will be crucial to set up a solid Race 1.”

Xavi Vierge – P14

“Overall, everything’s gone well, just not quite enough yet. We quickly reached a decent level this morning, but in the afternoon, we got a little bit stuck compared to other riders. Here, almost everyone has tested already, as we did, and they all have a clear plan, so it’s hard to make a difference and the classification is extremely tight. That said, we worked really hard on several aspects of the setup, focusing especially on tyre choice. Our strong point here, as usual, is braking and corner entry, while we’re struggling with acceleration in the second part of the corner, where we need to find more grip. So far, everything we’ve tried to improve that area hasn’t taken us where we want to be. Anyway, as I said, the feeling with the bike is not bad, so let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

Dominique Aegerter – P15

“It wasn’t the easiest Friday for us here in Portimão, but we focused mainly on race pace rather than outright speed, which is positive. Our position isn’t where we want to be, but the data we collected throughout the sessions should help us make solid progress tomorrow, starting from Superpole, which will be key for a strong Race 1. We’ll keep working hard, and I’m confident we can take a step in the right direction.”

Iker Lecuona – P16

“Overall, I’m happy because I’m finally starting to ride the bike properly and without pain. Of course, I still feel some fatigue in my shoulder, foot, and arms, but that’s understandable after being off the bike for so long. At least I can ride and start to push. But I’m taking my time, not pushing like crazy, and I’m approaching the weekend like a test. We tried a few things on the bike, changed plans between sessions, and worked a lot on used tyres because I’ve done almost no laps in race conditions. I’ve got nothing to lose this weekend, so if I have to try something, I’ll do it calmly and methodically. I’m just happy to be back.”

Tarran Mackenzie – P18

“I think we took the biggest step this morning. The recent test we had here was useful chassis-wise but we got to the end of that test thinking it was more the electronics that could help us. So, we made quite a big change to the electronics coming into this weekend, and I can say I felt a bit more comfortable. The modification made it a bit easier to ride, allowing me to ride more the way I like. And then, after trying a few things at the start of the afternoon session that didn’t really work, we took another step towards the end, which was positive. It’s nice to be more in the mix; let’s see what we can do tomorrow.”

Garrett Gerloff – P19

“It was a more difficult first day than we wanted, but it was really nice to see the team after one month of being away. We just had some bad luck and we missed most of the first session for a technical problem. In the second session, I was really trying my best to find time and go as fast I could but I was just struggling to find a good rhythm with myself and the bike and track. We just need to find more for Saturday, so we’ll study the data and come better tomorrow.”

Jason O’Halloran – P22

“First day on the Pata Maxus Yamaha R1 and first day back at Portimão since 2019, so just taking it all in! It’s been a busy day, trying to learn and get on with things as quickly as I can throughout the Free Practice sessions. Obviously, I’m just a bit off the pace with things at the minute, so I need to have a look tonight and I’m sure when I wake up tomorrow, things will be a bit easier. The guys have done a good job today, trying to make me comfortable – I just need to get a bit more comfortable with the seating position on the bike. So, sleep on it tonight, wake up tomorrow and start again – I’m looking forward to Day 2!”

Zaqhwan Zaidi – P23

“It’s really tough here, a very challenging rollercoaster layout here, and we need to understand the flow and learn the best way to ride. Here, if you make a mistake through one corner, you then condition the rest of the lap as it’s all connected. So, it’s not easy, but I’m improving my feeling with the bike. We’re improving day by day and are slowly closing the gap, which is good, but for sure it’s not enough yet. I need to continue working hard, to understand how to work with the bike and the team – I’m very happy with the team by the way, they’re really helping me. The test we had was useful in helping me learn a new track, but the conditions were not so good, very different to how it is here now. I have more confidence to push now that the conditions are hotter. Tomorrow we’ll try something a bit different with the setup and we’ll see if that can take us on in the right direction.”

Friday Report

Blue skies and warm temperatures greeted the WorldSBK paddock at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as the second round of the Superbike World Championship got underway in Portugal.

A technical issue sidelined Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) from the entire FP1 session. The reigning World Champion was back on track in the afternoon and back on top to set the fastest time, 1’39.995. Razgatlioglu’s second stint of the afternoon was very impressive and consistent, with four laps faster than his closest rival.

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was Razgatlioglu’s closest challenger. The Italian led the times in the morning session and was second fastest in the afternoon having completed 40 laps during the course of today’s action

A rear brake issue delayed Andrea Iannone’s start to the day in FP1 but he ended the opening day of action third fastest. The Team Pata Go Eleven rider ended the day six tenths of a second behind Razgatlioglu and narrowly ahead of Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati).

WorldSBK Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike TimeGap 1 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 1m39.995 2 N. Bulega Duc +0.299 3 M. Van der Mark BMW +0.511 4 A. Iannone Duc +0.600 5 A. Bautista Duc +0.711 6 D. Petrucci Duc +0.762 7 Y. Montella Duc +0.793 8 S. Redding Duc +0.831 9 S. Lowes Duc +0.865 10 A. Lowes Bim +0.877 11 A. Locatelli Yam +1.040 12 A. Bassani Bim +1.051 13 R. Gardner Yam +1.099 14 X. Vierge Hon +1.148 15 D. Aegerter Yam +1.433 16 I. Lecuona Hon +1.742 17 R. Vickers Duc +1.861 18 T. Mackenzie Hon +1.909 19 G. Gerloff Kaw +2.014 20 T. Rabat Yam +2.451 21 B. Sofuoglu Yam +2.469 22 J. O’Halloran Yam +3.972 23 Z. Zaidi Hon +4.776 Friday Top Speeds Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 319.6 2 A. Bautista Duc 318.7 3 D. Petrucci Duc 318.7 4 S. Redding Duc 318.7 5 M. van der Mark BMW 316.8 6 A. Iannone Duc 316.8 7 Y. Montella Duc 316.8 8 T. Razgatlioglu BMW 315.0 9 G. Gerloff Kaw 315.0 10 S. Lowes Duc 314.1 11 A. Lowes Bim 313.2 12 R. Gardner Yam 313.2 13 X. Vierge Hon 313.2 14 I. Lecuona Hon 313.2 15 A. Locatelli Yam 311.4 16 D. Aegerter Yam 310.5 17 R. Vickers Duc 310.5 18 A. Bassani Bim 309.6 19 T. Mackenzie Hon 309.6 20 B. Sofuoglu Yam 307.0 21 T. Rabat Yam 304.4 22 Z. Zaidi Hon 302.7 23 J. O’Halloran Yam 299.3

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 62 2 A. Bautista 36 3 A. Iannone 35 4 D. Petrucci 31 5 S. Redding 30 6 A. Locatelli 22 7 S. Lowes 21 8 T. Razgatlioglu 20 9 A. Lowes 19 10 A. Bassani 14 11 X. Vierge 10 12 Y. Montella 9 13 D. Aegerter 8 14 R. Vickers 4 15 T. Nagashima 2 16 B. Sofuoglu 1

WorldSSP Superpole

A dominant Superpole performance saw Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) claim his first WorldSSP pole position. The Turkish rider led the way by almost six tenths of a second to also deliver the first pole position for the Yamaha YZF-R9.

Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) qualified on the front row of the grid for the second time this season with the Frenchman finishing ahead of Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME air Racing).

Championship leaders Tom Booth-Amos (R PTR Triumph Factory Racing) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) qualified 15th and sixth fastest.

It was also a difficult start for the Aussie contenders in Portugal. Oli Bayliss finished Friday in 17th position while countryman Luke Power was 32nd on the time-sheets. Subsequently, Power was found to have a functional impairment in his left shoulder and has been ruled unfit for tomorrow.

WorldSSP Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Oncu Yam 1m42.944 270,2 2 L. Mahias Yam +0.598 274,3 3 F. Caricasulo Mv +0.626 280,0 4 J. Alcoba Kaw +0.659 279,3 5 B. Bendsneyder Mv +0.741 282,2 6 S. Manzi Yam +0.776 277,8 7 M. Schroetter Duc +0.891 277,8 8 V. Debise Duc +0.898 276,4 9 J. Masia Duc +0.919 280,0 10 P. Oettl Duc +0.976 278,6 11 X. Cardelus Duc +1.045 277,8 12 T. Booth-Amos Tri +1.290 280,0 13 L. Taccini Duc +1.301 280,0 14 C. Perolari Hon +1.372 275,7 15 A. Mahendra Yam +1.432 273,6 16 N. Antonelli Yam +1.525 267,6 17 O. Bayliss Tri +1.532 277,8 18 R. De Rosa Qjm +1.646 272,9 19 S. Jespersen Duc +1.670 283,7 20 M. Rinaldi Yam +1.805 268,9 21 F. Farioli Mv +1.959 278,6 22 O. Vostatek Duc +2.030 272,3 23 K. Toba Hon +2.340 277,1 24 N. Tuuli Qjm +2.805 271,6 25 H. Truelove Duc +2.817 270,9 26 G. Van Straalen Duc +2.907 271,6 27 E. Mcmanus Duc +2.916 272,3 28 Y. Okamoto Yam +3.336 280,7 29 L. Veneman Duc +3.387 274,3 30 S. Azman Hon +3.430 275,0 31 A. Carrasco Hon +3.777 274,3 32 L. Power Mv +3.947 272,3 33 E. Montero Duc +3.972 270,9 34 L. Arbel Mv +4.024 266,2

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 T. Booth-Amos 45 2 S. Manzi 45 3 B. Bendsneyder 29 4 O. Bayliss 18 5 J. Alcoba 17 6 L. Mahias 17 7 M. Schroetter 16 8 M. Rinaldi 13 9 C. Oncu 11 10 J. Masia 10 11 K. Toba 9 12 O. Vostatek 9 13 L. Power 9 14 X. Cardelus 8 15 V. Debise 8 16 N. Antonelli 5 17 S. Jespersen 5 18 A. Mahendra 3 19 H. Voight 2 20 L. Taccini 1

WorldSSP300 Superpole

WorldSSP300 debutant Benat Fernandez surprised the field to claim a stunning pole position for the Team#109 Retro Trafic Kove team. The Spaniard set the fastest time in the closing minutes of the session

Carter Thompson (MTM Kawasaki) will start from the front row for his first full campaign in the class. The Australian is expected to have a strong season and claimed the third front row of his career in the class.

Countryman Cam Swain had a more difficult start to his season with a crash at turn 15 stunting his progress and putting him on the back row.

The Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing duo Phillip Tonn and Jeffrey Buis qualified third and fourth fastest in the session. The front row of the grid will have three different manufacturers for the first race of the WorldSSP300 season.

WorldSSP300 Superpole Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 B. Fernandez Kov 1m55.238 209.2 2 C. Thompson Kaw +0.039 213.3 3 P. Tonn Ktm +0.083 204.8 4 J. Buis Ktm +0.205 204.8 5 H. Maier Yam +0.332 214.2 6 A. Torres Kaw +0.434 212.5 7 M. Gaggi Yam +0.447 207.2 8 U. Calatayud Yam +0.469 206.4 9 K. Sabatucci Kaw +0.784 208.4 10 M. Vannucci Yam +0.803 210.0 11 T. Alonso Kaw +0.830 210.4 12 P. Svoboda Kaw +0.888 208.0 13 M. Gennai Kaw +0.889 202.5 14 K. Fontainha Yam +0.912 212.1 15 E. Bartolini Yam +0.932 206.0 16 F. Mulya Yam +1.141 206.8 17 E. Cazzaniga Yam +1.236 208.8 18 J. Garcia Kaw +1.352 204.1 19 R. Fernandez Kaw +1.374 202.5 20 D. Salvador Kaw +1.411 206.0 21 J. Risueno Yam +1.442 204.5 22 E. Ercolani Kaw +1.511 200.3 23 F. Toreqottullah Yam +1.589 210.0 24 M. Vich Yam +1.908 198.5 25 U. Hidalgo Kaw +2.042 204.5 26 G. Sanchez Yam +2.602 198.1 27 G. Zannini Kaw +2.722 210.0 28 F. Novotny Kaw +2.729 204.1 29 C. Swain Yam +2.879 202.5 30 J. Osuna Kaw +3.226 200.3

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship Calendar